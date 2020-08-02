Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BAB 1 OBJEK IPA dan PENGAMATANNYA Disusun Oleh : Meli Fitriani, S.Pd
1. Peserta Didik dapat menjelaskan pengertian pengukuran. 2. Peserta Didik dapat membandingkan satuan baku dan tidak baku....
Pengertian Sains Metode Ilmiah dan penyelidikan IPA Keterampilan Sains Kegunaan Mempelajari IPA Objek yang dipelajari dala...
PENGUKURAN ? SATUAN ? BESARAN ? APA ITU
Pengukuran sebagai bagian dari pengamatan Kegiatan membandingkan suatu besaran yang diukur dengan alat ukur yang digunakan...
Besaran = Panjang Nilai besaran = 30 meter Satuan = meter 1). Mengukur panjang sebuah meja adalah 1,5 meter. besaran = Pan...
Satuan Satuan baku meter, kilogram, sekon Satuan tidak baku jengkal, depa, hasta, kaki, tombak SATUAN BAKU DAN SATUAN TIDA...
BESARAN POKOK DAN TURUNAN No. Nama Besaran Satuan Singkatan 1. Panjang Meter m 2. Massa Kilogram kg 3. Waktu Sekon s 4. Su...
BESARAN POKOK DAN TURUNAN  Besaran Turunan Besaran yang satuannya diturunkan dari besaran pokok • L = p x lLuas • V = sis...
a. Panjang  Konversi satuan panjang 1 km = 1.000 m 1 cm = 10 mm 1 m = 100 cm 1 inci = 2,54 cm  Contoh soal 20 km = 20.00...
BESARAN POKOK DAN TURUNAN Bentuk Baku  Digunakan untuk menyatakan bilangan kelipatan 10.  Pangkat pada bilangan dasar 10...
Latihan Soal! 1. Objek pengamatan IPA yaitu .... 2. Seorang ilmuan sedang melakukan penelitian dengan cermat di laboratori...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Bab 1 (pertemuan 2 ) Objek IPA dan Pengamatannya

56 views

Published on

objek ipa dan pengamatannya

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Bab 1 (pertemuan 2 ) Objek IPA dan Pengamatannya

  1. 1. BAB 1 OBJEK IPA dan PENGAMATANNYA Disusun Oleh : Meli Fitriani, S.Pd
  2. 2. 1. Peserta Didik dapat menjelaskan pengertian pengukuran. 2. Peserta Didik dapat membandingkan satuan baku dan tidak baku. 3. Peserta Didik dapat menyebutkan macam-macam besaran pokok beserta satuannya. 4. Peserta Didik dapat menyebutkan macam-macam besaran turunan beserta satuannya. 5. Peserta Didik dapat mengkonversi satuan dalam SI (Sistem Internasional). Tujuan Pembelajaran
  3. 3. Pengertian Sains Metode Ilmiah dan penyelidikan IPA Keterampilan Sains Kegunaan Mempelajari IPA Objek yang dipelajari dalam IPA APERSEPSI Komponen dalam IPA
  4. 4. PENGUKURAN ? SATUAN ? BESARAN ? APA ITU
  5. 5. Pengukuran sebagai bagian dari pengamatan Kegiatan membandingkan suatu besaran yang diukur dengan alat ukur yang digunakan sebagai satuan Pengukuran hasil pengukuran yang dinyatakan dengan angkaBesaran acuan yang digunakan dalam pengukuranSatuan
  6. 6. Besaran = Panjang Nilai besaran = 30 meter Satuan = meter 1). Mengukur panjang sebuah meja adalah 1,5 meter. besaran = Panjang nilai besaran = 1,5 meter satuan = meter 2). Mengukur panjang sebuah balok adalah 30 meter
  7. 7. Satuan Satuan baku meter, kilogram, sekon Satuan tidak baku jengkal, depa, hasta, kaki, tombak SATUAN BAKU DAN SATUAN TIDAK BAKU
  8. 8. BESARAN POKOK DAN TURUNAN No. Nama Besaran Satuan Singkatan 1. Panjang Meter m 2. Massa Kilogram kg 3. Waktu Sekon s 4. Suhu Kelvin K 5. Kuat arus listrik Ampere A 6. Jumlah zat Mol mol 7. Intensitas cahaya Kandela cd Besaran yang satuannya telah ditetapkan terlebih dahulu dan tidak diturunkan dari besaran lain.  Besaran pokok
  9. 9. BESARAN POKOK DAN TURUNAN  Besaran Turunan Besaran yang satuannya diturunkan dari besaran pokok • L = p x lLuas • V = sisi x sisi x sisiVolume • W = m x gBerat • F = m x aGaya • ρ = 𝒎 𝒗 Massa Jenis
  10. 10. a. Panjang  Konversi satuan panjang 1 km = 1.000 m 1 cm = 10 mm 1 m = 100 cm 1 inci = 2,54 cm  Contoh soal 20 km = 20.000 m 5 inci = 0,127 m 4 m = 4.000 mm 300 mm = 0,3 m b. Massa  Konversi satuan massa 1 ton = 10 kuintal 1 kuintal = 100 kg 1 kg = 1.000 g 1 ons = 100 g 1 g = 1.000 mg c. Waktu  Konversi satuan waktu 1 hari = 24 jam 1 jam = 60 menit 1 menit = 60 sekon 1 hari = 24 x 60 x 60 sekon = 86.400 sekon SATUAN SISTEM INTERNASIONAL (SI)
  11. 11. BESARAN POKOK DAN TURUNAN Bentuk Baku  Digunakan untuk menyatakan bilangan kelipatan 10.  Pangkat pada bilangan dasar 10 menunjukkan angka nol. Jika pangkatnya positif maka angka nol terletak di belakang; jika pangkatnya negatif maka angka nol terletak di depan. Contoh: 102 = 100 10-4 = 0,0001  Jika pangkat pindah posisi pembilang  penyebut maka 1 100 = 1 102 = 1 x 10-2 = 0,01 Contoh : 300 = 3 x 100 = 3 x 102 (bentuk baku)
  12. 12. Latihan Soal! 1. Objek pengamatan IPA yaitu .... 2. Seorang ilmuan sedang melakukan penelitian dengan cermat di laboratorium. Dia meneliti suatu zat untuk mengetahui jenis zat tersebut. Bidang IPA yang sedang dipelajari oleh ilmuan tersebut adalah …. 3. Jelaskan pengertian mengukur! 4. Ukurlah 3 benda di sekitar kamu dengan menggunakan penggaris! Serta menyebutkan, nilai besaran dan satuannya! 5. Lakukanlah pengubahan satuan di bawah ini. 2.500 mililiter = ... liter 4 kilometer = ... sentimeter 2 kilogram = ... miligram 6. Ubahlah bilangan berikut kedalam bentuk baku 800 = .... 1280 = ....

×