Matemáticas - Trabajo Grupal

• • • 2° BGU “B”
Radio Diámetro Arco Cuerda Ángulo central Punto interior Punto exterior
r = 3
h k ́ ́ ́ ́
𝑥2 𝑎2 + 𝑦2 𝑏2 = 1 𝑥2 25 + 𝑦2 16 = 1
a
𝐶 ℎ, 𝑘 𝐶 2, −4 𝑎 = 5 𝑏 = 4 (𝑥 − ℎ)2 𝑎2 + (𝑦 − 𝑘)2 𝑏2 = 1 (𝑥 − 2)2 16 + (𝑦 + 4)2 25 = 1
𝑥2 • 𝑥2 = 4𝑝𝑦 • −20𝑦 = 4𝑝𝑦 −20𝑦 4𝑦 = 𝑝 𝑝 = −5  𝐷𝐷′: 𝑦 = −𝑝 𝑦 = −(−5) 𝑦 = 5  𝐿𝑅 = 4𝑝 𝐿𝑅 = 4(5) 𝐿𝑅 = 20 𝐿𝑅 = 20
