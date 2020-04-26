Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Target audience survey SPIKEY FILMS AND SCOPE PRODUCTIONS
  2. 2. Intro To research and determine our target audience, we set up a survey to find out what ages knew different films. We set up 3 clips, being a clip and audio clip from Shaun of the Dead, a clip from The Walking Dead and a clip from Dawn of the Dead. With our film opening being inspired from Shaun of the Dead, we want our results to reflect our predictions. We predict that generally, 15-24 year old's will know Shaun of the Dead and The Walking Dead, whereas the older people taking the survey might be more aware to Dawn of the Dead. We also asked for their nationality and what they expect to see in the zom-rom- com genre.
  3. 3. Shaun of the Dead clip Out of the 25 responses we received, 10 answers were correct. 5 of these were 17 or 18. The other 5, the ages vary. This doesn't give us the results we were looking for, however with Shaun of the Dead being released in 2004, it makes sense for the current teenagers to have never heard of it. When the film was released, the central audience was 15-24, and if it was to be released now, I feel as though more teenagers would have seen it.
  4. 4. The Walking Dead clip This gave us better results, as 12 people knew this show. 9 of which were between 15 and 24. This shows that this show works better for a younger audience. From this result, we can say that the zombie genre is enjoyed by that specific age range, meaning our film would be successful.
  5. 5. Dawn of the Dead With around 14 of the people taking the survey being in the age range we were looking for, it meant that this last question would be challenging, as the film was released in 1978 and was directed by George A Romero. Nobody got this question correct which suggests that the younger people taking this quiz had not heard of it. Although nobody got it right, there were 2 responses thinking it was a different George A Romero movie, and both of these answers were provided by an older audience.
  6. 6. Nationality 14 of the 25 were British, and they knew the first question more than the others. This means that our film opening of Donnie of the Dead, would also be distributed around Britain, as the comedy elements fit with the UK population better.
  7. 7. What do you expect from a zom-rom- com? This question received similar responses from everyone, all saying that they want a bit of romance, some funny moments and a lot of zombies killing people. In our opening, we don't have zombies killing people, however this would happen as the film progresses. We have 2 zombie deaths, some comic moments (as it is centered around a goofy character) and a hint at romance with our Proppian prize, therefore I feel as though we have correctly used exposition to portray the genre.

