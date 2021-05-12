Successfully reported this slideshow.
What is a Determiner? Learning Objective
To define determiners To identify different types of determiners To apply concepts learned so far Learning Outcomes
Determiners What does the word, ‘Determiner’ mean? They are words that are used in front of a noun to indicate whether you...
Determiners Sara notices a few cracks on the wall. Let’s consider an example. The words ‘a few’ and ‘the’ are Determiners.
Determiners Let’s take a look at another example. Shweta will walk to her office in the afternoon. The words ‘her’ and ‘th...
Determiners Key words: Determiners are words that are used in front of a noun to indicate whether you are referring to som...
To define determiners To identify different types of determiners To apply concepts learned so far Learning Outcomes How co...
Types of Determiners Let’s look at the different types of Determiners.
Types of Determiners An The A Some words will appear in a cloud. These are called Articles.
Types of Determiners Can you complete it with the appropriate article? I saw a lion in Rajiv Gandhi park.
Types of Determiners Here are few sentences. A. This cloth is my t-shirt. B. That drawing above is his sketch. C. These eg...
Types of Determiners Can you identify the Demonstratives and Possessive determiners? Those rabbits are our pets.
Types of Determiners A sentence is written in each column. Sharath has bought six candies. Sharath has bought many candies...
Types of Determiners Can you write a sentence? Number Determiner Quantifier
Types of Determiners Let’s find some differences! Number Determiner Quantifier They specify how much of a noun is there. e...
To define determiners To identify different types of determiners To apply concepts learned so far Learning Outcomes How co...
Determiners Match the columns. a, an, the this, those, which whose, our, theirs Demonstratives Possessives Articles
Determiners Fill in the blanks Cardinal determiners are the determiners that specify the quantity of a noun with a number....
How confident do you feel? To define determiners To identify different types of determiners To apply concepts learned so f...
Whiteboard How will you improve upon your understanding of Determiners?
Determiners
