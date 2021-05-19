Successfully reported this slideshow.
Production Reflection Leah Brackpool
Book Cover
Process • First of all I started off by getting a suitable base picture that fitted the planned colour scheme.
Process • I then added a centered rectangle with a purple stroke and also a transparent rectangle on the opposite side for...
Process • After this, I then added a silhouette png and coloured it with the standing purple colour in the background, the...
Process • I finished the book cover by adding the title and my name, the title font is hello honey and the other is LEMON ...
Poster
Process • I started off the book poster by finding a paper picture and adding the two existing colours in the book cover b...
Process • I then added the book cover I just made and added a stroke and a purple glow, also a drop shadow.
Process • I finished this by adding the blurb on the cover and using the same stroke and drop shadow, but spacing the word...
Internet
May. 19, 2021

Production Reflection

Production reflection by Leah Brackpool

