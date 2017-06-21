KHAS Reklam Bitirme Projeleri 2017 / Sena Yeniçeri

BRIEF
AMAÇ Green Life markasının bilinirliğini ve satışları arttırmak HEDEF KİTLE 35-50 yaş aralığındaki yüksek eğitimli, organi...
REKLAMIN VAADİ NE? Türkiye’nin tek doğal baharatı VAADİN DESTEĞİ NE? %100 doğal olması için tarladan ambalaj aşamasına kad...
REKLAMDA MUTLAKA OLMASI GEREKENLER NELER? Çeşitli baharatların yakın çekim görüntüleri KULLANILACAK MECRALAR NELER? Televi...
BASIN
OUTDOOR
