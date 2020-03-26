Personal slides 4c 6

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Julia Coyle FA102b Professor Klinkowstein Research from the Web Article http://www.iftf.org/future-now/article-detail/the-...
Julia Coyle FA102b “The human edge in these situations might not be permanent, since the algorithm will learn from human i...
Julia Coyle FA102b Professor Klinkowstein Research from the Web Image
Julia Coyle FA102b Professor Klinkowstein Draft Product or Service Description Magnetic force dividers that nudge drivers ...
Julia Coyle FA102b Professor Klinkowstein • People who drive often • 20-65 years old • Marketed toward defensive/safe driv...
Julia Coyle FA102b Professor Klinkowstein • Alerts and prevents drivers from switching into occupied lanes • Magnetic lane...
Julia Coyle FA102b Professor Klinkowstein • Consideration: product appears on car-related websites • Use: reviews, social ...
Julia Coyle FA102b Professor Klinkowstein User/Customer Experience Map Encountering the Product Off-Line in offline channe...
Julia Coyle FA102b Professor Klinkowstein User/Customer Experience Map Planning Sketch
Julia Coyle FA102b Professor Klinkowstein User/Customer Experience Map Final Design
Julia Coyle FA102b Professor Klinkowstein User/Customer Experience Map Naming • Vehicle • Monitor • Service Servitor
Julia Coyle FA102b Professor Klinkowstein User/Customer Experience Map Research Logotypes Servitor Servitor Servitor
Julia Coyle FA102b Professor Klinkowstein User/Customer Experience Map Final Logotype
Julia Coyle FA102b Professor Klinkowstein User/Customer Experience Map Product or Service Description FB Page Research Sub...
Julia Coyle FA102b Professor Klinkowstein User/Customer Experience Map Product or Service Description FB Page Research Sta...
Julia Coyle FA102b Professor Klinkowstein User/Customer Experience Map Mission Statement The product is aimed with assisti...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Personal slides 4c 6

49 views

Published on

design

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Personal slides 4c 6

  1. 1. Julia Coyle FA102b Professor Klinkowstein Research from the Web Article http://www.iftf.org/future-now/article-detail/the-fleet-car-and-rider/ “The Fleet/Car and Rider”
  2. 2. Julia Coyle FA102b “The human edge in these situations might not be permanent, since the algorithm will learn from human interventions— assessing performance, learning tactics, and building improved algorithms.” Professor Klinkowstein Research from the Web Quote
  3. 3. Julia Coyle FA102b Professor Klinkowstein Research from the Web Image
  4. 4. Julia Coyle FA102b Professor Klinkowstein Draft Product or Service Description Magnetic force dividers that nudge drivers to prevent car collision when merging
  5. 5. Julia Coyle FA102b Professor Klinkowstein • People who drive often • 20-65 years old • Marketed toward defensive/safe drivers • Drivers who are distracted • Less confident, unsure • Always on the go/hectic lifestyles User/Customer Experience Map Persona Description
  6. 6. Julia Coyle FA102b Professor Klinkowstein • Alerts and prevents drivers from switching into occupied lanes • Magnetic lane dividers restrict drivers from merging • Minimizes car blind spots • Prevents car accidents User/Customer Experience Map About the Product
  7. 7. Julia Coyle FA102b Professor Klinkowstein • Consideration: product appears on car-related websites • Use: reviews, social media posts • Post-use: rating the product, leaving review about driving experience User/Customer Experience Map Encountering the Product On-Line, channels and touchpoints
  8. 8. Julia Coyle FA102b Professor Klinkowstein User/Customer Experience Map Encountering the Product Off-Line in offline channels and touchpoints • Consideration: sees product at automobile shows • Use: observing product in action on the road • Post-use: decrease in fatalities
  9. 9. Julia Coyle FA102b Professor Klinkowstein User/Customer Experience Map Planning Sketch
  10. 10. Julia Coyle FA102b Professor Klinkowstein User/Customer Experience Map Final Design
  11. 11. Julia Coyle FA102b Professor Klinkowstein User/Customer Experience Map Naming • Vehicle • Monitor • Service Servitor
  12. 12. Julia Coyle FA102b Professor Klinkowstein User/Customer Experience Map Research Logotypes Servitor Servitor Servitor
  13. 13. Julia Coyle FA102b Professor Klinkowstein User/Customer Experience Map Final Logotype
  14. 14. Julia Coyle FA102b Professor Klinkowstein User/Customer Experience Map Product or Service Description FB Page Research Subaru “We will strive to create advanced technology on an ongoing basis and provide consumers with distinctive products with the highest level of quality and customer satisfaction. We will aim to continuously promote harmony between people, society, and the environment while contributing to the prosperity of society. We will look to the future with a global perspective and aim to foster a vibrant, progressive company.” https://mission-statement.com/subaru/
  15. 15. Julia Coyle FA102b Professor Klinkowstein User/Customer Experience Map Product or Service Description FB Page Research State Farm “The State Farm mission is to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected, and realize their dreams.” https://www.statefarm.com/about-us/company-overview/company-profile/mission
  16. 16. Julia Coyle FA102b Professor Klinkowstein User/Customer Experience Map Mission Statement The product is aimed with assisting users in sustaining a safe environment when driving. We vow to stay up to date with the constantly changing mechanics and technology of the world to ensure a decrease in automobile collision.

×