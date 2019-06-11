Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Instant Assignment Help is committed to provide the best marketing assignment help in Australia Marketing Mix Planning Ava...
Instant Assignment Help is committed to provide the best marketing assignment help in Australia able of Contents Target ma...
Instant Assignment Help is committed to provide the best marketing assignment help in Australia Target marketing and posit...
Instant Assignment Help is committed to provide the best marketing assignment help in Australia Implementation and schedul...
Instant Assignment Help is committed to provide the best marketing assignment help in Australia The website of McDonald wi...
Instant Assignment Help is committed to provide the best marketing assignment help in Australia REFERENCES Rahmani, K., Em...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Marketing-Mix Planning

12 views

Published on

Read the sample on marketing mix which is a set of tactical and controllable marketing tools.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Marketing-Mix Planning

  1. 1. Instant Assignment Help is committed to provide the best marketing assignment help in Australia Marketing Mix Planning Avail the Top Quality Writing Services in Australia by Experts Phone No: +61879057034 Email: help@instantassignmenthelp.com.au Website: https://www.instantassignmenthelp.com.au/
  2. 2. Instant Assignment Help is committed to provide the best marketing assignment help in Australia able of Contents Target marketing and positioning ..................................................................................... 3 Marketing mix strategies................................................................................................. 3 Evaluation and Control ................................................................................................... 3 Implementation and schedule ........................................................................................... 4 Gantt chart................................................................................................................... 4 Conclusion and recommendation ...................................................................................... 5 REFERENCES............................................................................................................... 6
  3. 3. Instant Assignment Help is committed to provide the best marketing assignment help in Australia Target marketing and positioning Targeting and positioning McDonald's is one of the integral factor of their marketing strategies. The positioning is defined as the selection of marketing mix which is suitable for the target audience or customers. The specific group of people to sell the product is refers targeting. The cited organization uses product positioning of adaptive type. The firm also re-positions it's products periodically according to the segment change. The target market of McDonald's are kids (for example, Happy meals), teenagers and families. The company always tries to focus in this three sectors which helps them in improving their sales.(Rahmani, Emamisaleh and Yadegari, 2015) The positioning strategies of cited firm is very effective from its initial stage. The organization is able to develop some unique image in the customer's. Also, they use different positioning strategies for different target audience as compared to their competitors. From decades, McD is able to maintain its effective advertisement campaign. The organization is not only depend upon television, newspaper and radio as the company uses signage and billboards, sponsor various events from small sports to FIFA world cup and Olympics. Some products of McDonald's like McAloo Tikki and French fries are very popular among the people as they are cheaper than other products. Therefore, the company use these products to attract the targeted audience.(Mintz and Currim, 2013) Marketing mix strategies The production of desired response from the target market audience, McDonald's uses marketing mix which is a set of tactical and controllable marketing tools.(Fan, Lau and Zhao, 2015) The marketing mix strategies generally consists of following four parts:  Product: The services or goods which are offered by the (Harrington and et.al, 2017)  Price: To purchase the particular product the amount of money paid by the customer.  Place: The availability of the product to the customers is comes under this activity.  Promotion: The activity which consists of the communication of product's benefit and features as well as convince the customers to purchase that product.(Helm and Gritsch, 2014) Evaluation and Control Objective Metric Timing Responsibility Outcome A Understand the market basic requirements Team of 1000 employees is made 6 months Team manager Increases the sales Quality improvement 2 employees at each branch 1 month Quality manager Improves the product quality Global market share 88.65 billion 8 months Employer and employees Improve the brand value
  4. 4. Instant Assignment Help is committed to provide the best marketing assignment help in Australia Implementation and schedule The implementation process of the set objectives is very important as it will give the up gradation to the evaluation process. For the understanding the market basic requirement for the product mc aloo tiki and French fries a team of 1000 employee has been made and the time for achieving this process will be approximately 6 months. The responsibility to make this happen is on the shoulder of the team manager and it will surely increase the sales of McDonald. For the quality improvement objectives allocation of 2 employee at each branch is made in the control of a quality manager for the purpose of improving the quality of the product. The global market share which McDonald's wants to achieve is settle at 88.65 billion in the time range of 8 months and the responsibility to achieve this target is on the employer and the employee of the organization for improving the brand value. Gantt chart The product is launched in the month of April, where the staff hiring process was start from January. The setting of the campaign is in the months of March, June, September and December. The bulletin process is set in the month of February to may then august and September.
  5. 5. Instant Assignment Help is committed to provide the best marketing assignment help in Australia The website of McDonald will be work in the every month. The super market process is also carrying over the year. The product landing in the market is in the month of February and march. Conclusion and recommendation From the study it can be concluded that the targeting and positioning of the McDonald for their new products McAloo Tikki and French fries are very strong as per the condition of the target market. McDonald is not only depend upon the traditional way of marketing but they are try various other sources too. The marketing mix of McDonald is also very strong and it has the potential to tap the market strongly. Avail the Top Quality Writing Services in Australia by Experts Phone No: +61879057034 Email: help@instantassignmenthelp.com.au Website: https://www.instantassignmenthelp.com.au/
  6. 6. Instant Assignment Help is committed to provide the best marketing assignment help in Australia REFERENCES Rahmani, K., Emamisaleh, K. and Yadegari, R., 2015. Quality Function Deployment and New Product Development with a focus on Marketing Mix 4P model. Asian Journal of Research in Marketing. Mintz, O. and Currim, I.S., 2013. What drives managerial use of marketing and financial metrics and does metric use affect performance of marketing-mix activities?. Journal of Marketing. 77(2). pp.17-40. Fan, S., Lau, R.Y. and Zhao, J.L., 2015. Demystifying big data analytics for business intelligence through the lens of marketing mix. Big Data Research.2(1). pp.28-32. Harrington, R.J., Harrington, R.J., Ottenbacher, M.C., Ottenbacher, M.C., Fauser, S. and Fauser, S., 2017. QSR brand value: Marketing mix dimensions among McDonald’s, KFC, Burger King, Subway and Starbucks.International Journal of Contemporary Hospitality Management. 29(1). pp.551-570. Avail the Top Quality Writing Services in Australia by Experts Phone No: +61879057034 Email: help@instantassignmenthelp.com.au Website: https://www.instantassignmenthelp.com.au/

×