Cyanotic congenital heart disease 2021

Congenital Cyanotic Heart Disease Prof. Imran Iqbal Fellowship in Pediatric Neurology (Australia) Prof of Paediatrics (200...
Al Quran surah Raad 13:28
Cyanotic Congenital Heart Defects (Relative Frequency) • Tetralogy of Fallot (10% of total Congenital Heart Defects) • Tra...
TOF Tetralogy of Fallot Pathophysiology, Clinical Features, Diagnosis Complications, Management, Prognosis Prof. Imran Iqb...
Dr. Etienne Fallot Tetralogy of Fallot Is named after French physician Etienne-Louis Arthur Fallot, who accurately describ...
4 Characteristics in TOF • VSD • Pulmonary stenosis • Overriding aorta • Right ventricular hypertrophy
TOF – Four Components • PS (Pulmonary Stenosis) • Pulmonary valve narrowing results in less deoxygenated blood transported...
Tetralogy of Fallot http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Image:Tetralogy_of_Fallot.svg
Clinical Scenario • A 4 month old baby presents with poor feeding. Baby stops during mother feeds and starts crying. • On ...
TOF - Clinical Features • Cyanosis – may appear in neonatal life or later in infancy • Clubbing – appears in months to yea...
TOF – Clubbing and Cyanosis
Heart sounds - Normal
TOF – Heart murmur Pulmonary stenosis murmur Ejection systolic murmur at LUSB (left upper sternal border)
TOF - Investigations • Pulse Oximetry – low oxygen saturation • Chest X-ray – boot shaped heart • ECG – Right Axis deviati...
Chest Radiograph in TOF • Apex of Heart is raised • Pulmonary Artery shadow is not visible • Pulmonary vascular markings a...
TOF Boot-shaped Heart
Normal ECG
EKG in TOF (R wave in V1, S wave in V5)
TOF - Complications • Polycythemia – due to hypoxia • Hyper-cyanotic Spell – paroxysm of tachypnea, tachycardia, irritabil...
TOF – Hyper-cyanotic Spell
TOF – Medical Management • Supportive Management: • Adequate Hydration and Nutrition • Oral Iron to prevent anemia • Speci...
Management of Hyper-cyanotic spell • Knee - chest position • Oxygen • Intravenous fluids • IV Sedation (narcotic analgesic...
TOF – Surgical Management • Palliative Surgery – creation of a vascular shunt between systemic and pulmonary circulation t...
Blalock-Taussig shunt • Blalock-Taussig shunt • Anastomotic shunt between Right subclavian artery & ipsilateral Pulmonary ...
TOF – Corrective Surgery • Patch closure of VSD & widening of RV outflow tract • Timing of procedure depends upon expertis...
Prognosis • Prognosis depends upon severity of disease and the management available • Infants with severe disease may die ...
Prognosis No Surgical Repair With Surgical Repair
Transposition of Great Arteries (TGA)
Transposition of the Great Arteries • Aorta arises from RV • Pulmonary artery arises from LV • VSD in 20% of cases
TGA – Pathophysiology • TGA patients need mixing of right of left heart circulations in order to provide oxygenated blood ...
Transposition of Great Arteries (TGA)
TGA – Clinical Features • TGA presents with increasing cyanosis in first days of life
TGA - Investigations • Pulse Oximetry – low oxygen saturation • Chest X-ray – Egg shaped heart, pulmonary vascular marking...
Chest Radiograph in TGA Egg-shaped Heart
TGA – Management • In TGA with intact septum, Ductus Arteriosus needs to be kept open to provide partially oxygenated bloo...
Medical Profession
Thankyou
Cyanotic congenital heart disease 2021

  1. 1. Congenital Cyanotic Heart Disease Prof. Imran Iqbal Fellowship in Pediatric Neurology (Australia) Prof of Paediatrics (2003-2018) Prof of Pediatrics Emeritus, CHICH Prof of Pediatrics, CIMS Multan, Pakistan
  2. 2. Al Quran surah Raad 13:28
  3. 3. Cyanotic Congenital Heart Defects (Relative Frequency) • Tetralogy of Fallot (10% of total Congenital Heart Defects) • Transposition of the Great Arteries - TGA (7% of total Congenital Heart Defects) • Rare Cyanotic Defects – • Total Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Drainage • Tricuspid Atresia • Pulmonary Atresia
  4. 4. TOF Tetralogy of Fallot Pathophysiology, Clinical Features, Diagnosis Complications, Management, Prognosis Prof. Imran Iqbal Fellowship in Pediatric Neurology (Australia) Prof of Paediatrics (2003-2018) Prof of Pediatrics Emeritus, CHICH Prof of Pediatrics, CIMS Multan, Pakistan
  5. 5. Dr. Etienne Fallot Tetralogy of Fallot Is named after French physician Etienne-Louis Arthur Fallot, who accurately described the 4 anatomic abnormalities in TOF in 1888 Dr. Etienne Fallot, 1850-1911
  6. 6. 4 Characteristics in TOF • VSD • Pulmonary stenosis • Overriding aorta • Right ventricular hypertrophy
  7. 7. TOF – Four Components • PS (Pulmonary Stenosis) • Pulmonary valve narrowing results in less deoxygenated blood transported to the lungs and more deoxygenated blood passing through VSD to aorta to be circulated throughout the body • RVH (Right Ventricular Hypertrophy) • Secondary to Pulmonary Stenosis resulting in increased Right Ventricular Pressure • Transposition of Aorta • Aorta is displaced and overlies both ventricles • VSD (Ventricular Septal Defect) • Produces a shunt from Right to Left Ventricle with mixing of deoxygenated blood with oxygenated blood
  8. 8. Tetralogy of Fallot http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Image:Tetralogy_of_Fallot.svg
  9. 9. Clinical Scenario • A 4 month old baby presents with poor feeding. Baby stops during mother feeds and starts crying. • On examination, bluish tinge is noticed on lips and face of baby. • During auscultation, a heart murmur is heard. • Congenital Heart Disease is suspected and further investigations are performed.
  10. 10. TOF - Clinical Features • Cyanosis – may appear in neonatal life or later in infancy • Clubbing – appears in months to years • Tachypnea – fast breathing • Cardiac Examination • Cardiac Apex beat in 4th intercostal space • Right ventricular heave may be present • Single P2 - second heart sound • Ejection systolic murmur at Pulmonary area - left upper sternal border
  11. 11. TOF – Clubbing and Cyanosis
  12. 12. Heart sounds - Normal
  13. 13. TOF – Heart murmur Pulmonary stenosis murmur Ejection systolic murmur at LUSB (left upper sternal border)
  14. 14. TOF - Investigations • Pulse Oximetry – low oxygen saturation • Chest X-ray – boot shaped heart • ECG – Right Axis deviation, - Right Ventricular Hypertrophy • Echocardiography – - Pulmonary stenosis - Right Ventricular Hypertrophy - Over-riding of Aorta - VSD • Cardiac catheterization – cardiac angiography reveals the exact anatomy
  15. 15. Chest Radiograph in TOF • Apex of Heart is raised • Pulmonary Artery shadow is not visible • Pulmonary vascular markings are decreased
  16. 16. TOF Boot-shaped Heart
  17. 17. Normal ECG
  18. 18. EKG in TOF (R wave in V1, S wave in V5)
  19. 19. TOF - Complications • Polycythemia – due to hypoxia • Hyper-cyanotic Spell – paroxysm of tachypnea, tachycardia, irritability, crying, lethargy & increased cyanosis produced due to spasm of pulmonary outflow tract and decreased pulmonary blood flow. It requires immediate medical treatment. • Cerebral thrombosis – due to Hypoxia • Cerebral Abscess – Fever, Headache, Vomiting • Failure to Thrive – Low weight, Short height
  20. 20. TOF – Hyper-cyanotic Spell
  21. 21. TOF – Medical Management • Supportive Management: • Adequate Hydration and Nutrition • Oral Iron to prevent anemia • Specific Management: • Oral propranolol (dilates pulmonary tract and prevents hypoxic spells) • Management of complications: • Management of Hyper-cyanotic spell • Antibiotic prophylaxis against SBE
  22. 22. Management of Hyper-cyanotic spell • Knee - chest position • Oxygen • Intravenous fluids • IV Sedation (narcotic analgesics) • IV Sodium bicarbonate to correct acidosis • Propranalol (beta blocker)
  23. 23. TOF – Surgical Management • Palliative Surgery – creation of a vascular shunt between systemic and pulmonary circulation to increase the pulmonary blood flow (performed in severe cases) • Blalock-Taussig shunt (B-T shunt) - is creation of a vascular channel between Right Subclavian Artery and Right Pulmonary Artery • Corrective Surgery – surgical procedure to correct the anatomical defects in TOF usually after infancy
  24. 24. Blalock-Taussig shunt • Blalock-Taussig shunt • Anastomotic shunt between Right subclavian artery & ipsilateral Pulmonary Artery • Usually performed at 3 – 12 months of age in severe cases
  25. 25. TOF – Corrective Surgery • Patch closure of VSD & widening of RV outflow tract • Timing of procedure depends upon expertise available • Usually performed after one year of age www.inova.com
  26. 26. Prognosis • Prognosis depends upon severity of disease and the management available • Infants with severe disease may die during a hypoxemic spell • Many untreated patients may not survive beyond 10 years of age • Survival is better after first year of life • Survival is good with adequate surgical management
  27. 27. Prognosis No Surgical Repair With Surgical Repair
  28. 28. Transposition of Great Arteries (TGA)
  29. 29. Transposition of the Great Arteries • Aorta arises from RV • Pulmonary artery arises from LV • VSD in 20% of cases
  30. 30. TGA – Pathophysiology • TGA patients need mixing of right of left heart circulations in order to provide oxygenated blood to body • TGA with VSD or ASD has better survival • TGA with intact septum (no VSD or ASD) remain dependent on Patent Ductus Arteriosus, which tends to close in neonatal life
  31. 31. Transposition of Great Arteries (TGA)
  32. 32. TGA – Clinical Features • TGA presents with increasing cyanosis in first days of life
  33. 33. TGA - Investigations • Pulse Oximetry – low oxygen saturation • Chest X-ray – Egg shaped heart, pulmonary vascular markings increased • ECG – Right Axis deviation, • Echocardiography – - Pulmonary artery from Left Ventricle - Aorta from Right Ventricle - - VSD / ASD or no other defects • Cardiac catheterization – cardiac angiography reveals the exact anatomy
  34. 34. Chest Radiograph in TGA Egg-shaped Heart
  35. 35. TGA – Management • In TGA with intact septum, Ductus Arteriosus needs to be kept open to provide partially oxygenated blood to body • Newborn baby with TGA is given Prostaglandin infusion to keep the Ductus Arteriosus open • An artificial Atrial Septal Defect may need to be created in the newborn by a catheter and balloon – Balloon Atrial Septostomy • Corrective surgery – Arterial Switch operation - should be performed as soon as possible
  36. 36. Medical Profession
  37. 37. Thankyou

