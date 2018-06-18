Laporan tugas bidan ptt (autosaved)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
LAPORAN TUGAS BIDAN PTT Periode 1 April 2012 – 31 Maret 2015 Puskesmas Oe’kam Kecamatan Amanuban Timur Kabupaten Timor Ten...
BAB 1 PENDAHULUAN A. LATAR BELAKANG Seperti diketahui, kedudukan puskesmas dalam hierarki pelayanan kesehatan sesuai siste...
menyeluruh dan terpadu dalam ruang lingkup kegiatan kesehatan masyarakat dari usaha promotif, preventif, kuratif dan rehab...
B. TUJUAN UMUM a) Dasar penugasan : Petikan Keputusan Mentri Kesehatan Republik Indonesia Nomor KP.01.02.1.2.1749 Tentang ...
BAB 1 PENDAHULUAN A. LATAR BELAKANG Sesuai dengan yang tersebut dalam sistem Kesehatan Nasional (SKN- 2004) Bahwa puskesma...
1) Menempatkan petugas puskesmas Oe’ekam sebagai pribadi yang lebih sukses dan bertanggung jawab, peduli atas pelayanan ya...
B. TUJUAN. 1. Tujuan Umum. Menyediakan data dan informasi yang akurat, tepat waktu, sesuai dengan kebutuhan dan kewenangan...
BAB III SITUASI DERAJAT KESEHATAN DI WILAYAH KERJA PUSKESMAS OE’EKAM A. ANGKA KEMATIAN / MORTALITAS 1. Angka kematian bayi...
BAB IV SITUASI UPAYA KESEHATAN DI WILAYAH KERJA PUSKESMAS OE’EKAM A. PELAYANAN KESEHATAN DASAR 1. Pelayanan kesehatan ibu ...
4. WUS yang mendapat imunisasi TT 5. Ibu hamil resti / komplikasi yang ditangani 6. Neonatal resti / komplikasi yang ditan...
BAB II GAMBARAN UMUM PUSKESMAS OE’KAM A. Luas wilayahkerja puskesmas oe’kam Puskesmas oe’kam adalah puskesmas rawat jalan ...
 Desa Nifukiu b. Kecamatan Fatukopa  Desa Fatukopa  Desa besnam  Desa nunfutu  Desa ello B. KEPENDUDUKAN Berdasarkan ...
BAB III SITUASI DERAJAT KESEHATAN DI WILAYAH KERJA PUSKESMAS OE’KAM DERAJAT KESEHATAN Gambar tentang derajat kesehatan mel...
untuk mengukur derajat kesehatan dan jangkauan mutu pelayanan terhadap bayi. Sebab angka kematian bayi berkaitan erat deng...
Tidak di temukan kasus demam berdarah dengue (DBD) di wilayah kerja puskesmas Oe’kam karena wilayah kerja puskesmas oE’kam...
Pada tahun 2013 terdapat 1 kasus balita dibawah garis merah di wilayah kerja puskesmas Oe’kam. Untuk balita yang berstatus...
BAB IV SITUASI UPAYA KESEHATAN DI WILAYAH KERJA PUSKESMAS OE’KAM A. PELAYANAN KESEHATAN DASAR 1. Pelayanan kesehatan ibu d...
bumil K4 yang paling terbanyak adalah dari desa Oe’kam dan desa oelet. c. Pertolongan persalinan tenaga nakes dengan kompe...
umur 8-28 hari. Ini di tujukan untuk melihat jangkauan dan kualitas pelayanan kesehatan neonatal. f. Kunjungan bayi Kunjun...
Suatu desa di katakan sebangai desa UCI apabila seluruh bayi usia 0-11 bulan mendapat imunisasi dasar lengkap yaitu DPT-HB...
Kecenderungan meningkatkan biaya pemeliharaan kesehatan menyulitkan masyarakat di mana pembiayaan harus di tanggung sendir...
Cakupan rujukan masyarakat miskin adalah jumlah kunjungan pasien masyarakat miskin di sarana kesehatan strata dua dan stra...
2. Balita mendapat vitamin A2 kali Vitamin A adalah salah satu zat gizi dari golongan vitamin yang sangat di perlukan oleh...
Di tahun 2013 masih ada Ibu hamil yang termasuk resiko tinggi di wilayah kerja puskesmas Oe’kam dan diberikan penanganan. ...
1. Memberikan air susu ibu (ASI) pada bayi segera setelah lahir. 2. Memberikan ASI saja (ASI EKSKLUSIF) sejak bayi lahir s...
tujuan untuk meninkatkan derajat kesehatan dan mutuk kehidupan untuk mencapai masa tua yang bahagia dan berguna bagi kelua...
BAB V SITUASI SUMBER DAYA KESEHATAN A. SARANA KESEHATAN 1. Data dasar puskesmas a. Data statistic Tahun : 2013 Jumlah desa...
b. Data geografis Luas Wilayah 214,85 Kepulauan Tidak Ada Pantai Tidak Ada Rawa Ada Daratan Rendah Ada Perbukitan Ada Pegu...
d. Perkantoran Pemerintahan Ada Swasta Tidak Ada e. Perdagangan Pasar Ada Usaha Rumah Tangga Tidak Ada f. Sarana keagamaan...
B. TENAGA KESEHATAN 1. Sebaran tenaga kesehatan menurut unit kerja NO. JENIS TENAGA JMLH YG ADA SEKARANG JMLH KEKURANGAN K...
desampaikan sebagai salah satu tugas bulanan kinerja bidan PTT

  1. 1. LAPORAN TUGAS BIDAN PTT Periode 1 April 2012 – 31 Maret 2015 Puskesmas Oe’kam Kecamatan Amanuban Timur Kabupaten Timor Tengah Selatan Provinsi Nusa Tenggara Timur Trisnawati NRPTT : 24. 4. 3302864
  2. 2. BAB 1 PENDAHULUAN A. LATAR BELAKANG Seperti diketahui, kedudukan puskesmas dalam hierarki pelayanan kesehatan sesuai sistem kesehatan nasional sebagai sarana pelayanan kesehatan strata pertama, dan dalam sistem kesehatan kabupaten/kota, sebagai unit pelaksana teknis dinas kesehatan kabupten/kota yang bertanggung jawab menyelenggarakan sebagai tugas pembaguna kesehataan di sebagian atau satu wilaya kecamatan. Sesusia semangat otonomi daerah, kemenagan penetaan bidang administrasi puskesmas menyangkut format kelembagaan, atauran dan pelaku (ketenagaan) diserahkan kepada pemerintah kabupaten/kota. Dalam konteks ini, kelembaggan struktur puskemas di kabupaten TTS sedang dirumuskan oleh pemerintah kabupaten TTS. Namun dalam mekanisme kerja selama ini, dipahami merujuk pada pengertian kedudukan dimaksud, yakni sebagai unit pelaksana teknis dinas kesehatan Kab TTS yang bertanggung jawab menyelenggarakan sebagai tugas pembangunan kesehatan di wilayah. Kapisitas tanggung jawab puskesmas di landaskan pada fungsi pokok dan asas puskesmas. Tiga fungsi pokok puskesmas, yaitu: sebagai pusat penggerak pembangunan berwawasan kesehatan,pusat pemberdayaan keluarga dan masyarakat dan pusat pelayanan kesehatan strata pertama. Sementara asas puskesmas, yaitu : asas pertanggung jawaban wilayah, asas pemberdayaan masyarakat, asas keterampilan : lintas sektor, lintas program dan asas rujukan : rujukan medis, rujukan kesehatan masyarakat. Pada tatanan implementasi puskesmas Oe’ekam senantiasa merupaya agar ketiga fungsi pokok puskesmas itu, berproses secara
  3. 3. menyeluruh dan terpadu dalam ruang lingkup kegiatan kesehatan masyarakat dari usaha promotif, preventif, kuratif dan rehabilitatif, yang secara emprik terlihat dalam kegiatan pokok puskesmas berupa kesehatan wajib dalam kesehatan pengembangan, dengan terus berusaha agar semangat pelayanan tetap fokus pada idealisme hakikat eksistensi puskesmas. Disadari bahwa eksistensi puskesmas sangat signifikan dalam jaringan sistem kesehatan nasional serta kabupaten/kota. Puskesmas merupakan provider, garis depan penyelenggara salah satu fungsi wajib pemerintahan, yang darinya rakyat (konsumen, pelanggan) memperoleh hak-hak akan kesehatan. Dilihat dari konsep hubungan pemerintah dengan rakyat yang bersifat janji dan percaya, puskesmas merupakan tempat pembuktian janji-janji pemerintahan yang telah dinyatakan lewat pidato, kampanye, kebijakan, visi dan misinya dalam membangun kesehatan. Implikasinya, kualitas pelayanan puskesmas dijadikan salah satu standar ukur pandangan masyarakat untuk menilai baik buruknya pelayanan pemerintah. Sejauhmana perhatian pemerintah pada puskesmas, serta bagaimana pelayanan kesehatan oleh puskesmas turut menentukan derajat kepercayaan masyarakat terhadap pemerintah. Dalam prakteknya, sejauh ini komitmen perhatian dari pemerintah Kab TTS pada puskesmas maupun ditujukan langsung pada masyarakat di wilayah sekitar, semakin dirasakan. Seperti, ditingkatkan dana upaya pokok puskesmas, program terobosan berupa desa siaga, dibangun fasilitas fisik (kantor dan mes), diadakan peralatan kesehatan, ditumbuhkan motifasi kerja pegawai melalui pelatihan dan pemberian intensif.
  4. 4. B. TUJUAN UMUM a) Dasar penugasan : Petikan Keputusan Mentri Kesehatan Republik Indonesia Nomor KP.01.02.1.2.1749 Tentang Pengangkatan Bidan Sebagai Pengawai Tidak Tetap Mentri Kesehatan Republik Indonesia . b) Waktu penugasan : Terhitung mulai tanggal 1 April 2012 – 31 Maret 2015 c) Tempat penugasan : Dinas Kesehatan Provinsi Nusa Tenggara Timur untuk ditempatkan pada Kabupaten Timor Tengah Selatan Kriteria Sangat Terpencil. Puskesmas Oe’ekam Kecamatan Amanuban Timur Desa Telukh.
  5. 5. BAB 1 PENDAHULUAN A. LATAR BELAKANG Sesuai dengan yang tersebut dalam sistem Kesehatan Nasional (SKN- 2004) Bahwa puskesmas merupakan unit pelaksana pelayanan tingkat pertama. Puskesmas Oe’ekam adalah unit pelayanan kesehatan yang bertanggung jawab menyelenggarakan pembangunan kesehatan wilayah Kecamatan Amanuban Timur dan merupakan ujung tombak pelayanan kesehatan pemerintah yang berfungsi memberikan pelayanan kesehatan dasar bagi masyarakat Kecamatan Amanuban Timur. Gambar mengenai profil kesehatan puskesmas Oe’ekam di kec Amanuban Timur tahun 2014 memuat berbagai data tentang kesehatan, yang meliputi derajat kesehatan, upaya kesehatan dan sumber daya kesehatan. Profil kesehatan juga menyajikan data pendukung lain yang berhubungan dengan kesehatan seperti data kependudukan dan data lingkungan. Keseluruhan data yang ada merupakan gambar tingkat pencapaian penyelenggara pelayanan kesehatan melalui indikator kinerja SPM bidang kesehatan. Untuk keluar dari permasalahan yang di hadapi, telah ditetapkan visi dan misi dalam pembangunan kesehatan. Puskesmas Oe’ekam sebagai unit pelayanan teknis Dinas Kesehatan Kabupaten Timor Tengah Selatan memuat visi sebagai gambaran umum masyarakat Kec Amanuban Timur masa depan yang ingin di capai oleh segenap komponen masyarakat melalui pembangunan kesehatan Kec Amanuban Timur adalah “Terdepan dalam pelayanan berkualitas menuju masyarakat Kec Amanuban Timur yang sehat dan mandiri . Untuk mencapai visi tersebut, dijabarkan dalam misi sebagai berikut :
  6. 6. 1) Menempatkan petugas puskesmas Oe’ekam sebagai pribadi yang lebih sukses dan bertanggung jawab, peduli atas pelayanan yang ramah, dan santun untuk semua pasien yang dilayani. 2) Memelihara dan meningkatkan kesehatan perorangan, keluarga dan lingkungannya. 3) Meningkatkan kerja sama lintas program dan lintas sektor yang terkait. 4) Menyelenggarakan program upaya peningkatan kesehatan masyarakat melalui kegiatan pembinaan dan pemeliharaan kesehatan masyarakat meliputi upaya promosi kesehatan, pemberantasan penyakit, penyehatan lingkungan, perbaikan gizi, peningkatan kesehatan keluarga termasuk KB dan pengobatan dasar serta upaya kesehatan masyarakat lainnya sesuai kebutuhan. 5) Meningkatkan pngetahuan, keterampilan dan kemampuan petugas dalam memberikan pelayanan kesehatan yang bermutu kepada masyarakat. 6) Berupaya menyelenggarakan pelayanan rawat jalan yang bermutu, merata dan terjangkau melalui kegiatan pelayanan di puskesmas, puskesmas pembantu dan puskesmas keliling. Sumber daya manusia merupakan elemen yang sangat penting didalam mencapai keberhasilan program kesehatan. Untuk itu setiap karyawan yang bekerja harus memiliki nilai dasar yang harus dihayati dalam bekerja yaitu profesional, unggul, santun, komitmen, etika, semangat,manusiawi, asih spiritual. Sedangkan budaya kerja yang dibangun adalah, budaya indah, damai, objektif, langsung dan aman.
  7. 7. B. TUJUAN. 1. Tujuan Umum. Menyediakan data dan informasi yang akurat, tepat waktu, sesuai dengan kebutuhan dan kewenangannya dalam rangka meningkatkan kemajuan manajemen kesehatan secara berdaya guna dan hasil yang berguna. 2. Tujuan Khusus. a. Data umum dan lingkungan yang meliputi lingkungan fisik, biologis, perilaku masyarakat yang berkaitan dengan kesehatan, data kependudukan dan sosial ekonomi. b. Data tentang status kesehatan masyarakat yang meliputi angka kematian, angka kesakitan, dan status gizi masyarakat. c. Data tentang upaya kesehatan masyarakat yang meliputi cakupan kegiatan dan sumber daya kesehatan. C. SISTEMATIKA PENULISAN BAB I PENDAHULUAN A. LATAR BELAKANG B. TUJUAN 1) Tujuan umum 2) Tujuan khusus C. SISTEMATIKA PENULISAN BAB II GAMBARAN UMUM PUSKESMAS OE’EKAM A. LUAS WILAYAH KERJA PUSKESMAS OE’EKAM B. KEPENDUDUKAN C. SOSIAL EKONOMI
  8. 8. BAB III SITUASI DERAJAT KESEHATAN DI WILAYAH KERJA PUSKESMAS OE’EKAM A. ANGKA KEMATIAN / MORTALITAS 1. Angka kematian bayi (AKB) 2. Angka kematian balita (AKABA) 3. Angka kematian ibu (AKI) B. ANGKA KESAKITAN / MORBIDITAS 1. Demam Berdarah Dengue (DBD) 2. Malaria 3. Penyakit TB paru positif 4. Penyakit potensi KLB / wabah diwilayah kerja puskesmas Oe’ekam C. ANGKA STATU GIZI MASYARAKAT 1. Bayi dengan BBLR 2. Balita dibawah garis merah (BGM) 3. Cakupan distribusi vitamin A 4. Ibu hamil yang dapat tablet besi Fe
  9. 9. BAB IV SITUASI UPAYA KESEHATAN DI WILAYAH KERJA PUSKESMAS OE’EKAM A. PELAYANAN KESEHATAN DASAR 1. Pelayanan kesehatan ibu dan anak a. Kunjungan ibu hamil K1 b. Kunjungan ibu hamil K4 c. Pertolongan persalinan tenaga nakes dengan kompetensi kebidanan. d. Ibu nifas yang mendapat pelayanan e. Kunjungan neonatal f. Kunjungan bayi g. Pelayanan anak balita 2. Pelayanan keluarga berencana 3. Pelayanan imunisasi a. Pelayanan desa UCI b. Persentase cakupan imunisasi bayi B. PELAYANAN KESEHATAN RUJUKAN 1. Jaminan pemeliharaan kesehatan pra bayar 2. Ketersedian obat esensial dan generik sesuai kebutuhan 3. Pelayanan kesehatan jaminan pemeliharaan kesehatan bagi masyarakat miskin (JPKM). C. AKSES DAN MUTU PELAYANAN 1. Kunjungan rawat jalan 2. Pelayanan kesehatan rujukan bagi masyarakat miskin. D. PENCEGAHAN DAN PEMBERANTASAN PENYAKIT 1. Bayi dibawah garis merah (BGM) 2. Balita mendapat vitamin A2 kali 3. Ibu hamil yang mendapat tablet Fe
  10. 10. 4. WUS yang mendapat imunisasi TT 5. Ibu hamil resti / komplikasi yang ditangani 6. Neonatal resti / komplikasi yang ditangani 7. Sarana kesehatan dengan kemampuan gawat darurat 8. Bayi yang mendapat ASI Eksklusif 9. Pemberian MP-ASI pada anak usia 6-24 bulan dari keluarga miskin 10. Penjaringan kesehatan siswa SD dan setingkat 11. Upaya penyuluhan kesehatan 12. Pelayanan kesehatan pra usia lanjut dan usia lanjut E. PERILAKU HIDUP MASYARAKAT F. KEADAAN LINGKUNGAN BAB V SITUASI SUMBER DAYA KESEHATAN A. SARANA KESEHATAN 1. Data dasar puskesmas 2. Upaya kesehatan bersumber masyarakat (UKBM) B. TENAGA KESEHATAN 1. Sebaran tenaga kesehatan menurut unit kerja 2. Rasio tenaga kesehatan per-1000 penduduk BAB VI KESIMPULAN DAN SARAN A. KESIMPULAN B. SARAN BAB VII PENUTUP
  11. 11. BAB II GAMBARAN UMUM PUSKESMAS OE’KAM A. Luas wilayahkerja puskesmas oe’kam Puskesmas oe’kam adalah puskesmas rawat jalan yang melayani 2 kecamatan yaitu kecamatan Oe’kam dan kecamatan Fatukopa yang meliputi 14 desa. Luas wilayahpelayanan 214,85km2 degan topografi daerah berbukit dan bergung-bergunung. Kondisi jalan yang berbatu dan berlubang serta jarak tempuh dari desa terjauh yaitu desa besnam sekitar 30 menit dengan motor. kadang menyulitkan dalam pelayanan kepada masyrakat terutama pada musim penghujan. Tingkat pendidikan masyrakat sebagian besar SD (Seklah Dasar) degan mata pencaharian masyarakat adalah pertanian.  Batas wilaya pelayanan puskesmas Oe’kam :  Sebelah timur berbatasan dengan Kec Ayotupas  Sebelah barat berbatasan dengan Kec Amanuban Tengah  Sebelah selatan berbatasan degan KecFotmolo  Sebelah utara berbatasan dengan Kec Fatukopa  Wilayah kerja puskesmas Oe’kam : a. Kecamatan Amanuban Timur  Desa Oe’kam  Desa Menelaanen  Desa Oelet  Desa Pisan  Desa Sini  Desa Billa  Desa Mauleum  Desa Tli’u  Desa Telukh
  12. 12.  Desa Nifukiu b. Kecamatan Fatukopa  Desa Fatukopa  Desa besnam  Desa nunfutu  Desa ello B. KEPENDUDUKAN Berdasarkan hasil data dari statistik kabupaten TTS tahun 2013, jumlah penduduk 10 desa di kecamatan Amanuban Timur dan 4 desa kecamatan Fatukopa. Tabel 1. Gambaran jumlah penduduk dan KK di wilayah kerja puskesmas Oe’kam KECAMATAN JMLH DESA JMLH PENDUDUK JMLH KK KEPADATAN PENDUDUK JIWA/Km2 Amanuban Timur 10 149,26 3,288 110 Fatukopa 4 65,59 986 75 TOTAL 14 214,85 4,274 185 C. SOSIAL EKONOMI Berdasarkan hasil pendataankebanyakan masyarakat di wilayah kerja puskesmas Oe’kam >50% berada dibawah gariskemiskinan, umumnya sebagian besar bekerja sebagai petani yang menggantungkan dari hasil pertanian dengan persentase 97,3%, pedagang 2,4% dan PNS 0,3%.
  13. 13. BAB III SITUASI DERAJAT KESEHATAN DI WILAYAH KERJA PUSKESMAS OE’KAM DERAJAT KESEHATAN Gambar tentang derajat kesehatan meliputi indicator Mortalitas, Morbiditas dan status gizi. Mortalitas di lihat dari angka kematian bayi (AKB) per 1000 kelahiran hidup. Angka kematian balita (AKABA) per 1000 kelahiran hidup, angka kematian ibu (AKI) pada masa kehamilan, melahirkan dan nifas per 100000 kelahiran hidup. Morbiditas di lihat dari indicator angka kesakitan malaria per 1000 penduduk, angka kesembuhan TB paru per 1000 penduduk, angka akut Flacid Paralysis (AFP) dan angka kesakitan Demam Berdarah Dengue (DBD) per 100000 penduduk. Sedangkan status gizi di lihat dari indicator persentasi balita dengan status gizi di bawah garis merah pada KMS, Bayi dengan Berat Badan Lahir Rendah (BBLR). A. ANGKA KEMATIAN / MORTALITAS Angka kematian dalam masyarakat dari waktu ke waktu dapat memberi gambaran perkembangan derajat kesehatan masyarakat atau dapat di gunakan sebagai indicator penilaian keberhasilan pelayanan kesehatan dan program pembagunan kesehatan lainnya. Pada tahun 2013 terdapat satu kasus kematian Bayi dan tidak terdapat kematian pada Balita dan ibu hamil. 1. Angka kematian bayi (AKB) Angka kematian bayi merupakan bayaknya kematian bayi umur <1 tahun perkelahiran hidup pada waktu tertentu. Angka ini digunakan
  14. 14. untuk mengukur derajat kesehatan dan jangkauan mutu pelayanan terhadap bayi. Sebab angka kematian bayi berkaitan erat dengan tingkat kesehatan ibu dan anak. Adapun angka target AKB tahun 2014 adalah 40 per 1000 kelahiran hidup. Angka kematian bayi per 1000 kelahiran hidup di wilayah puskesmas Oe’kam. Pada tahun 2013 terdapat 1 kasus kematian bayi dari 100 kelahiran hidup. 2. Angka kematian balita (AKABA) Angka kematian balita adalah jumlah kematian anak umur 0-4 tahun terhadap 1000 kelahiran hidup. Angka ini menggambarkan tingkat permasalahan kesehatan anak dan faktor-faktor lain yang berpengaruh terhadap kesehatan balita seperti diare, gizi, sanitasi dan penyakit infeksi dan kecelakaan. Adpun target angka kematian balita pada tahun 2014 adalah 58 per 1000 kelahiran hidup. Sementara berdasarkan data, dari tahun 2013 sampai dengan tahun 2014 ini tidak terdapat kematian balita di wilayah kerja puskesmas Oe’kam. 3. Angka kematian ibu (AKI) Angka kematian ibu adalah jumlah kematian ibu pada masa kehamilan, melahirkan dan nifas per 100000 kelahiran hidup. Angka kematian ini menggambarkan tentang status gizi dan kesehatan ibu yang di pengaruhi oleh kondisi kesehatan lingkungan dan tingkat pelayanan kesehatan terutama pada ibu hamil, ibu melahirkan dan ibu nifas. Untuk wilayah kerja puskesmas Oe’kam tahun 2013 tidak terdapat kasus kematian ibu. B. ANGKA KESAKITAN / MORBIDITAS Angka kesakitan penduduk di dapat dari data SIMPUS, SP2TP(Sistem Pencatatan Dan Pelaporan Puskesmas), Indikator yang di gunakan adalah Incidence Rate (IR) dan Prevelance Rate (PR). 1. Demam Berdarah Dengue (DBD)
  15. 15. Tidak di temukan kasus demam berdarah dengue (DBD) di wilayah kerja puskesmas Oe’kam karena wilayah kerja puskesmas oE’kam bukan daerah DBD. 2. Malaria Jumlah kasus penyakit malaria pada tahun 2013 khususnya di bulan agustus dan September terdapat 3 kasus dan yang kena penyakit tersebut kebanyakan ibu hamil dari desa billa dan mnelaanen. Angka kesembuhan ini mencapai 100% . 3. Penderita TB paru positif Jumlah kasus TB paru yang positif pada tahun 2013 terdapat 4 kasus, angka kesembuhan ini mencapai 100% (standard SPM untuk tahun 2014 sebesar 85%). 4. Penyakit potensi KLB / wabah diwilayah kerja puskesmas Oe’ekam Kejadian luar bisa (KLB) merupakan fenomena yang sering menimbulkan kepanikan yang meluas di masyarakat namun demikian di wilayah kerja puskesmas Oe’kam yang terdiri dari 14 desa tidak ada kejadian luar biasa. C. ANGKA STATUS GIZI MASYARAKAT Berbagai usaha dalam mengatasi masalah gizi telah di lakukan melalui program usaha perbaikan gizi keluarga (UPGK), pemberian makanan tambahan penyuluhan (PMT-P), pemberian kapsul vitamin A, pemberian tablet Fe, sebagai indicator terhadap status gizi bayi dipergunakan angka berat badan lahir rendah (BBLR), balita dibawah garis merah (BGM). 1. Bayi Dengan BBLR Pada tahun 2013 terdapat 1 kasus Bayi Dengan Berat Badan Lahir Rendah di wilayah kerja puskesmas Oe’kam. 2. Balita Dibawah Garis Merah (BGM)
  16. 16. Pada tahun 2013 terdapat 1 kasus balita dibawah garis merah di wilayah kerja puskesmas Oe’kam. Untuk balita yang berstatus gizi buruk sudah di lakukan PMT. 3. Cakupan Distribusi Vitamin A Penanggulangan masalah kekurangan vitamin A dengan pemberian kapsul vitamin A dosis tinggi pada anak balita dan ibu nifas merupakan program yang masih terus dilaksanakan, melalui posyandu dan puskesmas. Cakupan pemberian vitamin A pada balita tahun 2013 100%. 4. Ibu Hamil Yang Mendapat Tablet Besi Fe Upaya penanggulangan kasus anemia gizi dengan pemberian tablet dan sirup besi diprioritaskan pada kelompok rawan gizi yaitu ibu hamil dan balita.
  17. 17. BAB IV SITUASI UPAYA KESEHATAN DI WILAYAH KERJA PUSKESMAS OE’KAM A. PELAYANAN KESEHATAN DASAR 1. Pelayanan kesehatan ibu dan anak Tujuan dengan dilaksanakan upaya pelayanan kesehatan adalah untuk memberikan pelayanan kesehatan secara merata keseluruh lapisan masyarakat sebagai upaya meningkatkan status masyarakat khususnya yang rentan yaitu Ibu hamil, Bayi, Balita, Ibu nifas dan ibu menyusui. a. Kunjungan ibu hamil K1 Kunjungan ibu hamil K1 adalah kunjungan ibu hamil yang pertama kalinya memeriksakan kehamilannya di puskesmas, rumah sakit, pustu, polindes dan ditempat-tempat pelayanan kesehatan lainnya, serta ditangani oleh petugas kesehatan baik itu dokter atau bidan, umur kehamilanya di bawah 3 bulan atau trimester pertama. Diwilayah kerja puskesmas Oe’kam kunjungan bumil K1 yang paling rendah adalah dari desa telukh dan kunjungan bumil K1 yang paling terbanyak adalah dari desa Oe’kam. b. Kunjungan ibu hamil K4 Kunjungan ibu hamil K4 adalah kunjungan ibu hamil yang sudah lebih dari 3 kali memeriksakan kehamilannya di puskesmas, rumah sakit, pustu, polindes dan ditempat-tempat pelayanan kesehatan lainnya, serta ditangani oleh petugas kesehatan baik itu dokter atau bidan, umur kehamilanya sudah memasuki 8 bulan atau trimester ke 3 (tiga). Diwilayah kerja puskesmas Oe’kam kunjungan bumil K4 yang paling rendah adalah dari desa nifukiu dan kunjungan
  18. 18. bumil K4 yang paling terbanyak adalah dari desa Oe’kam dan desa oelet. c. Pertolongan persalinan tenaga nakes dengan kompetensi kebidanan. Proporsi persalinan yang di tangani oleh tenaga kesehatan merupakan salah satu upaya untuk penurunan angka kematian ibu dan bayi. Target persalinan oleh nakes tahun 2013 mengacu pada SPM adalah 80%. Persalinan oleh tenaga kesehatan berdasarkan data tahun 2013 sebesar 79,77% sehingga belum dikatakan berhasil 100%. Adapun beberapa yang menjadi penyebab-penyebab pertolongan persalinan tidak di tolong oleh nakes adalah : 1. Jangkauan ke pelayanan kesehatan yang jauh 2. Masih ada ibu yang melahirkan di rumah dan di tolong oleh dukun 3. Kurangnya kesadaran ibu hamil untuk bersalin di puskesmas 4. Kurangnya tenaga bidan di puskesmas d. Ibu nifas yang mendapat pelayanan Pelayanan ibu nifas tahun 2013 sebanyak 67 ibu nifas dari target ibu nifas, ini menggambarkan bahwa cakupan kunjungan ibu nifas di puskesmas Oe’kam masih sangat rendah karea tidak semua ibu nifas memeriksa kesehatan setelah persalinan serta kurangnya kesedaran ibu nifas tantang pentingnya kesehatan. e. Kunjungan neonatal Cakupan pemeriksaan neonatal adalah persentase neonatal yang mendapatkan pelayanan kesehatan minimal 3 kali yang di gunakan untuk melihat jangkauan dan kualitas pelayanan terhadap bayi umur kurang dari satu bulan. Cakupan pemeriksaan neonatal dengan indicator kunjungan neonatal pertama (KN1) dengan sasaran bayi umur 0-3 hari, KN2 dengan sasaran bayi umur 3-8 hari dan KN3 dengan sasaran bayi
  19. 19. umur 8-28 hari. Ini di tujukan untuk melihat jangkauan dan kualitas pelayanan kesehatan neonatal. f. Kunjungan bayi Kunjungan bayi lengkap tahun 2013 sebanyak 43 bayi. Terbanyak dari desa Oe’kam dengan 18 kunjungan dan paling rendah dari desa nifukiu yaitu 1 kunjungan. Hal ini menunjukkan bahwa belum semua bayi mengunjungi fasilitas kesehatan untuk memperoleh pelayanan kesehatan. g. Pelayanan anak balita Pelayanan anak balita tahun 2013 diwilayah kerja puskesmas Oekam sudah bangus walaupun masih ada desa yang belum memenuhi target. Hal ini menunjukan bahwa belum semua balita mengunjungi fasilitas kesehatan untuk memperoleh pelayanan kesehatan. 2. Pelayanan keluarga berencana Keberhasilan program KB diukur dengan beberapa indicator, diantaranya proporsi peserta KB baru menurut metode kontrasepsi, persentase cakupan peserta KB aktif terhadap PUS, dan persentase peserta KB baru metode kontrasepsi jangka panjang (MKJP). Manfaat program KB yaitu: a. Agar ibu punya waktu untuk menyusui dan merawat bayi, menjaga kesehatan ibu serta mengurus keluarga. b. Mengatur agar jarak kehamilan tidak terlalu dekat, lebih dari 2 tahun. 3. Pelayanan imunisas Imunisasi dasar sangat penting di berikan sewaktu bayi (usia 0-11 bulan) untuk memberikan kekebalan dari penyakit yang dapat di cegah dengan imunisasi, tanpa imunisasi anak-anak mudah terserang berbagai penyakit, kecacatan dan kematian. a. Pelayanan desa UCI
  20. 20. Suatu desa di katakan sebangai desa UCI apabila seluruh bayi usia 0-11 bulan mendapat imunisasi dasar lengkap yaitu DPT-HB, POLIO, HEPATITIS B, dan CAMPAK. Pada tahun 2013 Di wilayah kerja puskesmas Oe’kam terdiri dari 2 desa yaitu desa Oe’kam dan desa oelet yang tergolong dalam kategori desa ICU. b. Persentase cakupan imunisasi bayi Untuk menurunkan angka kesakitan, kematian dan kecacatan bayi serta anak balita perlu di lakukan peningkatan program imunisasi. Penyakit yang bisa di cegah oleh imunisasi yaitu TBC, Difteri, Batuk Rejan, Tetanus, Polio, Hepatitis, dan Campak. Imunisasi merupakan upaya perlindungan yang diberikan pada kelompok beresiko tinggi terhadap serangan penyakit khususnya dalam rangka menurunkan angka kesakitan bayi dan ibu serta menjanga penularannya, yang pada akhirnya menurunkan angka kematian bayi dan ibu. Cakupan pelayanan imunisasi dapat di ukur dengan persentase desa yang telah UCI dengan indicator seluruh bayi yang ada 87% mendapatkan imunisasi lengkap. Salah satu desa yang belum UCI besnam. B. PELAYANAN KESEHATAN RUJUKAN 1. Jaminan pemeliharaan kesehatan pra bayar Jaminan pemeliharaan kesehatan (JPK) adalah suatu system pengelolaan dan pemeliharaan fasilitas kesehatan kelompok, yang mengintegrasikan antara system pembiayaan kesehatan dengan system mutu layanan kesehatan yang bersifat paripurna (promotif, preventif, kuratif dan reabilitas) dengan pola pembiayaan yangdilaksanakan secara pra bayar.
  21. 21. Kecenderungan meningkatkan biaya pemeliharaan kesehatan menyulitkan masyarakat di mana pembiayaan harus di tanggung sendiri dalam system tunai. Dalam rangka menunjang terselenggaranya palayanan kesehatan bagi masyarakat di wilayah kerja puskesmas Oe’kam maka ada beberapa asuransi / jaminan kesehatan yang di gunakan yaitu jaminan kesehatan masyarakat (JAMKESMAS), jaminan kesehatan daerah (JAMKESDA), jaminan persalinan (JAMPERSAL), ASKES dan juga program keluarga harapan. 2. Ketersedian obat esensial dan generik sesuai kebutuhan Persediaan obat-obatan di puskesmas Oe’kam pada umumnya cukup, namun ada beberapa jenis obat yang tidak tersedia atau sebagian masih kurang. 3. Pelayanan kesehatan jaminan pemeliharaan kesehatan bagi masyarakat miskin (JPKM). Pelayanan kesehatan bagi masyarakat miskin di wilayah kerja puskesmas Oe’kamdilayani dengan menggunakan program pelayanan jamkesmas, jamkesda, dan jampersal. C. AKSES DAN MUTU PELAYANAN 1. Kunjungan rawat jalan Rawat jalan adalah pelayanan medis kepada seorang pasien untuk tujuan pengamatan, diagnose, pengobatan, rehabilitas, dan pelayanan kesehatan lainnya tanpa mengharuskan pasien tersebut di rawat inap.Pada Tahun 3013kunjungan rawat jalan terbanyak berasal dari desa Oekam dan desa mnelaanen dan kunjungan paling sedikit dari desa ello. 2. Pelayanan kesehatan rujukan bagi masyarakat miskin.
  22. 22. Cakupan rujukan masyarakat miskin adalah jumlah kunjungan pasien masyarakat miskin di sarana kesehatan strata dua dan strata tiga pada kurung waktu tertentu. NO. PENYAKIT JMLH PASIEN YG DI RUJUK 1 Malaria 1 2 Retensio plasenta 1 3 Letak lintang 1 4 Gastritis akut 1 5 Asfiksia berat 1 6 Gamely 1 TOTAL 6 Berdasarkan table diatas, dapat dilihat bahwa selama tahun 2013, sebanyak 6 pasien yang di rujuk ke fasilitas yang lebih memadai (rumah sakit) karena tidak dapat di tangani di puskesmas Oe’kam. D. PENCEGAHAN DAN PEMBERANTASAN PENYAKIT 1. Bayi dibawah garis merah (BGM) Ibu yang mempunyai balita dan pernah menimbang berat badan anaknya di posyandu, maka hasil timbangan yang di cantumkan di KMS (Kartu Menuju Sehat). Berat badan akan terlihat sesuai dengan pita warna yang ada. Ada yang berwarna hijau, kuning dan merah tepatnya di bawah garis merah. Dari total balita yang ada di wilayah kerja puskesmas Oe’kam tahun 2013, sebangian masih ada balita tergolong kategori balit BGM.
  23. 23. 2. Balita mendapat vitamin A2 kali Vitamin A adalah salah satu zat gizi dari golongan vitamin yang sangat di perlukan oleh tubuh yang berguna untuk kesehatan mata dan kesehatan tubuh. Pada bulan februari dan agustus dikenal sebangai bulan pemberian vitamin A pada balita. Dari total sasaran pemberian vitamin A pada balita di tahun 2013 sudah mencapai 100%yang mendapatkan vitamin A sebanyak 2 kali. 3. Ibu hamil yang mandapat tablet Fe. Lebih dari 60% ibu hamil di Indonesia ternyata mengalami anemia. Anemia adalah kondisi dimana kadar haemoglobin (HB) dalam sel darah merah sangat kurang. Normalnya kadar haemoglobin dalam darah seseorang sekitar 12 g/100 ml. Bila kadar haemoglobin dalam darah sekitar 9-11 g/100 ml, penderita digolongkan anemia ringan. Sedangkan bila kadar haemoglobin 6-8 g/100 ml, berarti menderita anemia sedang. Penderita dimasukkan kedalam kelompok anemia beratbila kadar haemoglobin kurang dari 6 /g100 ml. upaya yang telah dilakukan untuk menanggulangi anemia gizi adalah pemberian tablet Fe pada semua ibu hamil selama 9 bulan. Pemberian tablet Fe terbagi atas 3 tahapan pemberian, yaitu Fe 1, Fe 2 dan Fe 3. 4. WUS yang mendapat imunisasi TT Imunisasi Tetanus Toksoid (TT) bertujuan terutama melindungi bayi baru lahir dan kemungkinan terkena kejang akibat infeksi pada tali pusat. Imunisasi ini di berikan kepada ibunya karena janin belum dapat membentuk kekebalan sendiri. WUS yang terbanyak mendapatkan imunisasi TT dari desa Oekam dan paling sedikit dari desa telukh. 5. Ibu hamil resti / komplikasi yang ditangani Ibu hamil resti adalah keadaan penyimpangan dari norma yang secara langsung menyebabkan kesakitan dan kematian ibu maupun bayi.
  24. 24. Di tahun 2013 masih ada Ibu hamil yang termasuk resiko tinggi di wilayah kerja puskesmas Oe’kam dan diberikan penanganan. 6. Neonatal resti / komplikasi yang ditangani Neonatal resti adalah keadaan penyimpangan dari normal yang secara langsung menyebabkan kesakitan dan kematian pada bayi. Di tahun 2013 masih ada Neonatal yang termasuk resiko tinggi di wilayah kerja puskesmas Oe’kam dan diberikan penanganan. 7. Sarana kesehatan dengan kemampuan gawat darurat Sarana kesehatan dengan kemampuan pelayanan gawat darurat adalah cakupan sarana kesehatan yang telah mempunyai kemampuan untuk melaksanakan pelayanan gawat darurat sesuai standar dan dapat di akses oleh masyarakat. Puskesmas Oe’kam belum cukup di lengkapi dengan sarana kesehatan dengan kemampuan gawat darurat sehingga apabila tidak dapat di tangani di puskesmas maka pasien di rujuk ke sarana kesehatan yang lebih lengkap (rumah sakit). 8. Bayi yang mendapat ASI Eksklusif Asi Eksklusif adalah ASI yang di berikan pada bayi selama 6 bulan dan tidak memberikan makanan atau minuman lain termasuk air putih, kecuali obat-obatan dan vitamin. Manfaat dan keuntungan ASI bagi bayi adalah: a. Nutrient (zat besi) sesuai untuk bayi b. Mengandung zat protektif (anti bodi) c. Mempunyai efek psikologis yang menguntungkan d. Mudah di cerna e. Pertumbuhan yang baik f. Mengurangi kejadian gigi berlubang 9. Pemberian MP-ASI pada anak usia 6-24 bulan dari keluarga miskin Agar pertumbuhan bayi sesuai degan umur, WHO/UNICEF merekomendasikan 4 hal yang harus dilakukan yaitu:
  25. 25. 1. Memberikan air susu ibu (ASI) pada bayi segera setelah lahir. 2. Memberikan ASI saja (ASI EKSKLUSIF) sejak bayi lahir sampai 6 bulan. 3. Memberikan makanan pendamping ASI (MP-ASI) sejak usia 6 bulan sampai 24 bulan. 4. Meneruskan memberikan ASI sampai usia 24 bulan atau lebih. Waktu pemberian MP-ASI kepada bayi adalah setelah bayi berumur 6 bulan karena sebelum umur 6 bulan pencernaan bayi belum kuat untuk mencerna makanan selain air susu ibu (ASI). Kalau dipaksakan memberikan makanan tambahan akan mengganggu pencernaan. Usia bayi 0-6 bulan pencernaan bayi cocok untuk mengkonsumsi ASI saja. Untuk perlu diberikan asupan gizi seimbang pada ibu agar air susu ibu keluar dengan lancar. 10. Penjaringan kesehatan siswa SD dan setingkat Jenis upaya pemeriksaan yang di lakukan saat penjaringan siswa anak sekolah adalah: a. Pemeriksaan kesehatan umum meliputi status gizi, penimbangan berat badan, dan pengukuran tinggi badan. b. Pemeriksaan kesehatan mulut dan gigi 11. Upaya penyuluhan kesehatan Tujuan dari promosi kesehatan adalah untuk menyebarluaskan informasi tentang kesehatan masyarakat serta kegiatan promosi pencegahan dan penengulangan penyalahgunaan NAPZA. Di tahun 2013 telah dilakukan kegiatan promosi tentang penyuluhan penyebab penyakit diare, malarian dan cacingan, pendataan rumah tangga ber PHBS tentang 10 indikator PHBS, sosialisasi alat cuci tangan (Tippy Tap). 12. Pelayanan kesehatan pra usia lanjut dan usia lanjut Pelayanan kesehatan usia merupakan suatu bentuk pelayanan kesehatanbersumber daya manusia (UKBM) yang dibentuk oleh masyarakat berdasarkan inisiatif dan kebutuhan khusus manusia. Adapun
  26. 26. tujuan untuk meninkatkan derajat kesehatan dan mutuk kehidupan untuk mencapai masa tua yang bahagia dan berguna bagi keluarga. Pada tahun 2013 puskesmas Oe’ekam tidak mengadakan program posiandu lansi. E. PERILAKU HIDUP MASYARAKAT Penilai perilaku hidup bersihdan sehat (PHBS) masyarakat dilakukan atas 10 indikator PBHS yaitu: 1. Persalinan ditolong oleh tenaga kesehantan 2. Member bayi Asi ekslusif 3. Meninbang bayi/balita tiap bulan 4. Mencuci tangan pake sabun 5. Mengunakan air bersih 6. Mengunakan jamban sehat 7. Memberantas jentik dirumah setiap hari 8. Makan buah dan sayur setiap hari 9. Melakukan aktivitas setiap hari 10. Tidak merokok dalam rumah Pada tahun 2013 diwilayah kerja puskesmas Oe’ekam belum melaksanakan perilaku hidup bersih sesuai dengan 10 indikator. F. KEADAAN LINGKUNGAN Kondisi lingkugan mempunyai peran yang cukup besar dalam mempengaruhi derajat kesehan. Sebagaai upayah untuk meningkatkan kesehatan lingkugan, termasuk pada higinis dan sanitasi sangat dipengaruhi oleh kebiasaan dan carah hidup masyarakat. Sehat adalah karunia tuhan yang perlu di syukuri, karena sehat merupakan hak asasi manusia yang harus di hargai. Sehat juga investasi untuk meningkatkan produktivitas kerja guna meningkatkan kesejahteraan keluarga. Orang bijak menyatakan ‘’ Sehat memang bukan segalanya tetapi tanpa kesehatan segalanya menjadi tidak berarti’’.
  27. 27. BAB V SITUASI SUMBER DAYA KESEHATAN A. SARANA KESEHATAN 1. Data dasar puskesmas a. Data statistic Tahun : 2013 Jumlah desa : 14 desa Desa tertinggal : Desa Besnam Desa terpencil : Desa Nunfutu posyandu pratama : Tidak ada posyandu madya : Desa Mnelaanen posyandu purnama : Desa Oe’kam posyandu mandiri : Desa Oelet Jumlah Penduduk KECAMATAN PENDUDUK (JIWA) JUMLAH KK Amanuban Timur 16.442 3.288 Fatukopa 4.932 986 TOTAL 21.374 4.274
  28. 28. b. Data geografis Luas Wilayah 214,85 Kepulauan Tidak Ada Pantai Tidak Ada Rawa Ada Daratan Rendah Ada Perbukitan Ada Pegunungan Ada c. Sarana pendidikan PAUD Ada TK Ada SD Ada SMP Ada SMA Ada SMK Ada
  29. 29. d. Perkantoran Pemerintahan Ada Swasta Tidak Ada e. Perdagangan Pasar Ada Usaha Rumah Tangga Tidak Ada f. Sarana keagamaan Mesjid Ada Gereja Ada Pesantren Ada Seminari Tidak Ada 2. Upaya kesehatan bersumber masyarakat (UKBM) Upayah kesehatan bersumber masyarakat (UKBM) mendorong peran serta masyarakat untuk memelihara dan meninkatkan kesehatan dengan melakukan pembinaan terhadap usaha-usaha kesehatan yang bersumberdari masyarakat. Kegiatannya meliputi pembinaan posyandu, tingkat pembinaan pelaksanaan kegiatan posyiandu di wilayah kerja puskesmas Oe’ekam meliputi kegiatan refresing kader dan penyuluhan- penyuluhan, serta mendorong kerja kader di posyiandu dengan adanya insentif atau rangsagan kepada kader, setiap satu posyiandu diwilayah kerja puskesmas Oe’ekam berjumlah 5 kader pada masing-masing posyandu.
  30. 30. B. TENAGA KESEHATAN 1. Sebaran tenaga kesehatan menurut unit kerja NO. JENIS TENAGA JMLH YG ADA SEKARANG JMLH KEKURANGAN Ket. 1 Dokter 1 - 2 Perawat 5 2 3 Bidan 5 3 4 Perawat Gigi 1 - 5 Sanitarian 1 - 6 Nutrisionis 1 - 7 Analis Lab 1 - 8 Asisten Apoteker 1 - 9 SKM - 1 Pusk Pembantu Pustu Bidan 1 Polindes Bidan - 1 2. Sarana kesehatan NO JENIS JUMLAH KONDISI 1 Bangunan Puskesmas 1 Baik 2 Bangunan Pustu 3 Baik 3 Bangunan Polindes 1 Baik 4 Mobil Ambulans 1 Baik 5 Sepeda Motor 4 1 rusak

