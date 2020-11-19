عرض المصادر الحرة 01

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
‫المقدمة‬ ،،،‫الحاسب‬ ‫سوق‬ ‫في‬ ‫وخالد‬ ‫محمد‬
‫ا‬‫شترى‬‫محمد‬‫جهاز‬‫حاسب‬‫بتكلفه‬ ‫عاليه‬‫ووجد‬‫من‬‫ضمن‬‫تعليمات‬ ‫الجهاز‬‫أنه‬‫ال‬‫يمكن‬‫لمشتريه‬‫أن‬ ‫يجري‬‫عمليات‬‫صي...
‫المصادر‬‫الحرة‬ ‫شراء‬‫خالد‬ ‫الحاسب‬ ‫لجهاز‬ ‫المصادر‬‫المغلق‬‫ة‬ ‫شراء‬‫محمد‬ ‫الحاسب‬ ‫لجهاز‬
‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫فكرة‬ ‫تعود‬ ‫لينكس‬ ‫نظام‬ ‫اكتشاف‬ ‫تم‬ ‫عندما‬ ‫يعود‬‫الفضل‬‫النتشار‬‫مفهوم‬‫المصادر‬‫الحرة‬‫لنظام‬‫...
‫يقتصر‬ ‫ال‬‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫مجتمع‬‫ا‬ ‫المبرمجين‬ ‫على‬‫لذين‬ ‫والتطبيقات‬ ‫البرامج‬ ‫ينتجون‬. ‫وكتب‬ ‫ودراسات‬ ‫ومقاال...
‫ب‬ ‫المقصود‬ ‫فما‬ ‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫عن‬ ‫الحديث‬ ‫كثر‬‫ها‬ ‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬ Open Source Software ‫تق‬ ‫ال‬ ‫الفكرية‬ ‫...
‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬ Open Source Software ‫المصادر‬‫الحرة‬‫قد‬‫تكون‬‫بثمن‬‫ولكن‬‫إذا‬‫امتلكتها‬‫أصبح‬‫ت‬‫لك‬ ‫مطلق‬‫الحرية‬‫ف...
‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬‫البرامج‬‫المجاني‬‫ة‬ ‫البرن‬ ‫شفرة‬ ‫على‬ ‫االطالع‬ ‫حرية‬‫امج‬ ‫التطوير‬ ‫حرية‬‫و‬‫التعديل‬ ‫غرض‬ ‫أي‬ ...
‫والمغلقة‬ ‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫رخص‬ •‫الرخص‬=‫القوانين‬ •‫غا‬ ،‫لالستخدام‬ ‫قانونية‬ ‫رخص‬ ‫المغلقة‬ ‫والمصادر‬ ‫الحرة‬ ‫لل...
‫المغلقة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫رخص‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫إال‬ ‫البرنامج‬ ‫استخدام‬ ‫يحق‬ ‫ال‬ ‫انه‬ ‫تنص‬ ‫ما‬ ‫غالبا‬ ‫السماح‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫مع‬ ‫الشخصي...
‫المغلقة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫رخص‬ ‫ومن‬: .1‫ةر‬‫ة‬‫خي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ةتخدم‬‫ة‬‫المس‬ ‫ةة‬‫ة‬‫رخص‬:‫ةتخ‬‫ة‬‫اس‬ ‫ةة‬‫ة‬‫رخص‬ ‫ةع‬‫ة‬‫بي‬ ‫ةي...
‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫رخص‬ ‫وجميعها‬ ‫الرخص‬ ‫من‬ ‫محدود‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫لبرامج‬ ‫للمستخدم‬ ‫البرنامج‬ ‫شفرة‬ ‫توفي...
‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫رخص‬ ‫ومن‬ •GPL(General Public License) •‫ت‬ ‫أن‬ ‫البد‬ ‫البرنامج‬ ‫على‬ ‫بالتعديل‬ ‫قمت‬ ‫فإن‬ ،‫العم...
‫والمصادر‬ ‫المفتوحة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫بين‬ ‫فرق‬ ‫هناك‬ ‫هل‬ ‫؟‬ ‫الحرة‬(‫مجموعتك‬ ‫افراد‬ ‫مع‬ ‫ناقشيها‬)
‫المفتوحة‬ ‫المصادر‬‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫باالطالع‬ ‫للمستخدم‬ ‫تسمح‬ ‫دون‬ ‫البرنامج‬ ‫شفرة‬ ‫على‬ ‫التطوير‬ ‫أو‬ ‫التعديل‬ ...
‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫بين‬ ‫الفرق‬ ‫المغلقة‬ ‫والمصادر‬ ‫المغلقة‬ ‫المصادر‬‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬‫المقارنة‬ ‫جدا‬ ‫محدودة‬‫محدودة‬...
‫الحرة‬ ‫والمصادر‬ ‫المفتوحة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫بين‬ ‫قارني‬ ‫المجانية‬ ‫والبرامج‬(‫مجموعتك‬ ‫افراد‬ ‫مع‬)
1/‫الر‬ ‫نوع‬ ‫حددي‬ ‫التالية‬ ‫المغلقة‬ ‫الحاسب‬ ‫تطبيقات‬ ‫من‬ ‫لكل‬‫خصة‬ ‫المناسبة‬: ‫البرنامج‬ ‫اسم‬‫الرخصة‬ ‫نوع‬ ‫اا...
‫الحرة‬ ‫املصادر‬ ‫ايا‬‫ز‬‫م‬ ‫اكتشفي‬ ‫ر‬‫الصو‬‫خالل‬ ‫من‬
‫الحرة‬ ‫املصادر‬ ‫ايا‬‫ز‬‫م‬ ‫اكتشفي‬ ‫ر‬‫الصو‬‫خالل‬ ‫من‬
1-‫العالي‬ ‫األمان‬.2-‫التشغيل‬ ‫سرعة‬. 3-‫األعطال‬ ‫قلة‬.4-‫إنخفاض‬‫التكلفة‬ 5-‫المصدر‬ ‫إتاحة‬.6-‫األخطاء‬ ‫كشف‬ ‫سهولة‬...
‫استخدام‬ ‫عوائد‬ ‫الحرة‬ ‫املصادر‬
‫الطبع‬‫ق‬‫حقو‬‫و‬‫النشر‬ ‫البرمجيات‬ ‫قرصنة‬.. ‫البرامج‬ ‫تطوير‬ ‫عن‬ ‫الصغيرة‬ ‫الشركات‬ ‫عزوف‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫تؤدي‬‫لذا‬ ‫الينب...
‫العلمي‬ ‫االنتحال‬
‫االستنسا‬‫خ‬ ‫النسخ‬ ‫االستبد‬‫ال‬ ‫المزج‬ ‫التكرار‬ ‫المزيج‬ ‫قطعة‬ ‫نسخ‬ ‫تغي‬ ‫مع‬ ‫نصيه‬‫ير‬ ‫الكلمات‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫الرئيسي...
‫الجامعات‬ ‫أساتذة‬ ‫يستخدمه‬ ‫موقع‬ ‫الغش‬ ‫و‬ ‫العلمي‬ ‫االنتحال‬ ‫لكشف‬
‫ج‬/‫عالمة‬ ‫ضعي‬()‫أو‬()‫التالية‬ ‫العبارات‬ ‫أمام‬: 1-‫للغير‬ ‫التوزيع‬ ‫و‬ ‫بالنسخ‬ ‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫تسمح‬.() 2-‫وي...
عرض المصادر الحرة 01
عرض المصادر الحرة 01
عرض المصادر الحرة 01
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

عرض المصادر الحرة 01

4 views

Published on

عرض المصادر الحرة 01

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

عرض المصادر الحرة 01

  1. 1. ‫المقدمة‬ ،،،‫الحاسب‬ ‫سوق‬ ‫في‬ ‫وخالد‬ ‫محمد‬
  2. 2. ‫ا‬‫شترى‬‫محمد‬‫جهاز‬‫حاسب‬‫بتكلفه‬ ‫عاليه‬‫ووجد‬‫من‬‫ضمن‬‫تعليمات‬ ‫الجهاز‬‫أنه‬‫ال‬‫يمكن‬‫لمشتريه‬‫أن‬ ‫يجري‬‫عمليات‬‫صيان‬‫ة‬‫أو‬‫إضاف‬‫ة‬ ‫م‬‫لحقات‬‫جديد‬‫ة‬‫للجهاز‬‫إال‬ ‫بالرجوع‬‫إلى‬‫الشرك‬‫ة‬‫المنتج‬‫ة‬‫مع‬ ‫دفع‬‫تكاليف‬‫ذلك‬‫كما‬‫أنه‬‫ليس‬‫من‬ ‫حقه‬‫أن‬‫يمنح‬‫الجهاز‬‫ألحد‬‫أ‬‫و‬‫يهديه‬ ‫له‬‫وللحصول‬‫على‬‫تطوير‬‫وتعديل‬ ‫للجهاز‬‫في‬‫المستقبل‬‫فإن‬‫عليه‬‫دفع‬ ‫تكاليف‬‫تضاهي‬‫تكلفة‬‫شرائه‬ ‫للجهاز‬. ‫اشترى‬‫خالد‬‫جهاز‬‫حاسب‬ ‫بتكلفه‬‫يسيره‬‫مع‬‫إمكانية‬ ‫صيانة‬‫الجهاز‬‫أو‬‫إضافة‬ ‫ملحقات‬‫جديده‬‫بنفسه‬‫أو‬ ‫عن‬‫طريق‬‫من‬‫يريد‬,‫كما‬ ‫أن‬‫له‬‫الصالحي‬‫ة‬‫في‬‫أن‬ ‫يطلع‬‫على‬‫قطع‬‫الجهاز‬ ‫الداخلي‬‫ة‬‫وله‬‫الحق‬‫في‬‫منح‬ ‫الجهاز‬‫أو‬‫إهدائه‬‫لمن‬‫يريد‬ ...‫كما‬‫أن‬‫تطويره‬‫وتعديله‬ ‫في‬‫المستقبل‬‫يتم‬‫بشكل‬ ‫مجاني‬‫أو‬‫مقابل‬‫تكلفه‬
  3. 3. ‫المصادر‬‫الحرة‬ ‫شراء‬‫خالد‬ ‫الحاسب‬ ‫لجهاز‬ ‫المصادر‬‫المغلق‬‫ة‬ ‫شراء‬‫محمد‬ ‫الحاسب‬ ‫لجهاز‬
  4. 4. ‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫فكرة‬ ‫تعود‬ ‫لينكس‬ ‫نظام‬ ‫اكتشاف‬ ‫تم‬ ‫عندما‬ ‫يعود‬‫الفضل‬‫النتشار‬‫مفهوم‬‫المصادر‬‫الحرة‬‫لنظام‬‫التشغي‬‫ل‬‫لينكس‬ ‫الذي‬‫بدأه‬‫طالب‬‫في‬‫جامعة‬‫في‬‫فنلندا‬‫في‬‫عام‬1990‫م‬ ‫فأتاح‬‫الطالب‬‫إمكانية‬‫االطالع‬‫على‬‫شفرة‬‫البرنامج‬‫لهذا‬‫النظ‬،‫ام‬ ‫فشارك‬‫آالف‬‫المبرمجين‬‫في‬‫تطوير‬‫وتعديل‬‫هذا‬‫المشروع‬.
  5. 5. ‫يقتصر‬ ‫ال‬‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫مجتمع‬‫ا‬ ‫المبرمجين‬ ‫على‬‫لذين‬ ‫والتطبيقات‬ ‫البرامج‬ ‫ينتجون‬. ‫وكتب‬ ‫ودراسات‬ ‫ومقاالت‬ ‫برامج‬ ‫ينتج‬ ‫مجتمع‬ ‫هو‬ ‫بل‬.
  6. 6. ‫ب‬ ‫المقصود‬ ‫فما‬ ‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫عن‬ ‫الحديث‬ ‫كثر‬‫ها‬ ‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬ Open Source Software ‫تق‬ ‫ال‬ ‫الفكرية‬ ‫الملكية‬ ‫لحماية‬ ‫متبع‬ ‫مفهوم‬‫وم‬ ‫نشرها‬ ‫على‬ ‫بل‬ ‫المعلومة‬ ‫احتكار‬ ‫على‬.
  7. 7. ‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬ Open Source Software ‫المصادر‬‫الحرة‬‫قد‬‫تكون‬‫بثمن‬‫ولكن‬‫إذا‬‫امتلكتها‬‫أصبح‬‫ت‬‫لك‬ ‫مطلق‬‫الحرية‬‫في‬‫التصرف‬‫فيها‬ (‫حرية‬‫االطالع‬‫على‬‫شفرة‬،‫البرنامج‬‫حرية‬‫التطوير‬ ،‫والتعديل‬‫حرية‬‫االستخدام‬‫في‬‫أي‬،‫غرض‬‫وحرية‬‫التوز‬‫يع‬ ‫بأي‬‫طريقة‬‫كانت‬).
  8. 8. ‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬‫البرامج‬‫المجاني‬‫ة‬ ‫البرن‬ ‫شفرة‬ ‫على‬ ‫االطالع‬ ‫حرية‬‫امج‬ ‫التطوير‬ ‫حرية‬‫و‬‫التعديل‬ ‫غرض‬ ‫أي‬ ‫في‬ ‫االستخدام‬ ‫حرية‬ ‫طريقة‬ ‫بأي‬ ‫التوزيع‬ ‫حرية‬      
  9. 9. ‫والمغلقة‬ ‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫رخص‬ •‫الرخص‬=‫القوانين‬ •‫غا‬ ،‫لالستخدام‬ ‫قانونية‬ ‫رخص‬ ‫المغلقة‬ ‫والمصادر‬ ‫الحرة‬ ‫للمصادر‬ً‫ا‬‫لب‬ ‫البرنامج‬ ‫تركيب‬ ‫عند‬ ‫نشاهدها‬
  10. 10. ‫المغلقة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫رخص‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫إال‬ ‫البرنامج‬ ‫استخدام‬ ‫يحق‬ ‫ال‬ ‫انه‬ ‫تنص‬ ‫ما‬ ‫غالبا‬ ‫السماح‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫مع‬ ‫الشخصي‬ ‫االستخدام‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫شراء‬ ‫لآلخرين‬ ‫نسخه‬ ‫أو‬ ‫بتوزيعه‬
  11. 11. ‫المغلقة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫رخص‬ ‫ومن‬: .1‫ةر‬‫ة‬‫خي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ةتخدم‬‫ة‬‫المس‬ ‫ةة‬‫ة‬‫رخص‬:‫ةتخ‬‫ة‬‫اس‬ ‫ةة‬‫ة‬‫رخص‬ ‫ةع‬‫ة‬‫بي‬ ‫ةي‬‫ة‬‫تعن‬‫دام‬ ‫نسة‬ ‫او‬ ‫بيةع‬ ‫للمسةتخدم‬ ‫يحةق‬ ‫وال‬ ،‫للمسةتخدم‬ ‫المنتج‬‫او‬ ‫خ‬ ‫المنتج‬ ‫تأجير‬. .2‫ةةرية‬‫ة‬‫الحص‬ ‫ةةراع‬‫ة‬‫االخت‬ ‫ةةراءة‬‫ة‬‫ب‬:‫ةةتخدام‬‫ة‬‫اس‬ ‫ةةر‬‫ة‬‫بحص‬ ‫ةةوم‬‫ة‬‫وتق‬ ‫المنتجة‬ ‫الشركة‬ ‫على‬ ‫واستعماله‬ ‫وتطويره‬ ‫المنتج‬. .3‫النسخ‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫رخصة‬:‫نسة‬ ‫وتعنةي‬ ‫جيةدة‬ ‫رخصة‬ ‫وهي‬‫ب‬ ‫اإ‬ ‫حصةر‬ ‫علةى‬ ‫تشجع‬ ‫تقد‬ ‫انها‬ ‫إال‬ ،‫لصاحبه‬ ‫المنتج‬‫بةداع‬ ‫معينة‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫على‬.
  12. 12. ‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫رخص‬ ‫وجميعها‬ ‫الرخص‬ ‫من‬ ‫محدود‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫لبرامج‬ ‫للمستخدم‬ ‫البرنامج‬ ‫شفرة‬ ‫توفير‬ ‫على‬ ‫تنص‬ ‫الرخص‬ ‫قوانين‬:
  13. 13. ‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫رخص‬ ‫ومن‬ •GPL(General Public License) •‫ت‬ ‫أن‬ ‫البد‬ ‫البرنامج‬ ‫على‬ ‫بالتعديل‬ ‫قمت‬ ‫فإن‬ ،‫العمومية‬ ‫الرخصة‬‫هذا‬ ‫وفر‬ ‫لآلخرين‬ ‫التعديل‬. •LGPL •‫عمومية‬ ‫اقل‬ ‫رخصة‬. •BSD(Berkeley Source Distributions) •‫ب‬ ‫ملزم‬ ‫فلست‬ ‫بالتعديل‬ ‫قمت‬ ‫فإن‬ ،‫بيركلي‬ ‫مصدر‬ ‫توزيعات‬‫مشاركة‬ ‫اآلخرين‬. •FDL‫منها‬ ‫واالقتباس‬ ‫فيها‬ ‫باإلضافة‬ ‫لك‬ ‫يسمح‬.
  14. 14. ‫والمصادر‬ ‫المفتوحة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫بين‬ ‫فرق‬ ‫هناك‬ ‫هل‬ ‫؟‬ ‫الحرة‬(‫مجموعتك‬ ‫افراد‬ ‫مع‬ ‫ناقشيها‬)
  15. 15. ‫المفتوحة‬ ‫المصادر‬‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫باالطالع‬ ‫للمستخدم‬ ‫تسمح‬ ‫دون‬ ‫البرنامج‬ ‫شفرة‬ ‫على‬ ‫التطوير‬ ‫أو‬ ‫التعديل‬ ‫باإلطالع‬ ‫للمستخدم‬ ‫تسمح‬ ‫البرنامج‬ ‫شفرة‬ ‫على‬‫و‬‫الت‬‫عديل‬ ‫و‬‫إذن‬ ‫أو‬ ‫شرط‬ ‫دون‬ ‫التطوير‬ ‫المنتج‬ ‫من‬. ‫مفتوحة‬ ‫هي‬ ‫الحرة‬ ‫املصادر‬‫و‬‫العكس‬ ‫ليس‬
  16. 16. ‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫بين‬ ‫الفرق‬ ‫المغلقة‬ ‫والمصادر‬ ‫المغلقة‬ ‫المصادر‬‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬‫المقارنة‬ ‫جدا‬ ‫محدودة‬‫محدودة‬ ‫غير‬‫االستخدام‬ ‫رخصة‬ ‫مسموح‬ ‫غير‬‫مسموح‬‫ل‬ ‫والنسخ‬ ‫التوزيع‬‫لغير‬ ‫عالية‬‫متدنية‬‫المالية‬ ‫التكلفة‬ ‫كبير‬ ‫وقت‬‫جدا‬ ‫سريعة‬‫والتحديث‬ ‫التطوير‬ ‫متاح‬ ‫غير‬‫متاح‬‫البرنامج‬ ‫تعديل‬
  17. 17. ‫الحرة‬ ‫والمصادر‬ ‫المفتوحة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫بين‬ ‫قارني‬ ‫المجانية‬ ‫والبرامج‬(‫مجموعتك‬ ‫افراد‬ ‫مع‬)
  18. 18. 1/‫الر‬ ‫نوع‬ ‫حددي‬ ‫التالية‬ ‫المغلقة‬ ‫الحاسب‬ ‫تطبيقات‬ ‫من‬ ‫لكل‬‫خصة‬ ‫المناسبة‬: ‫البرنامج‬ ‫اسم‬‫الرخصة‬ ‫نوع‬ ‫االنترنت‬ ‫صفحات‬ ‫الفيسبوك‬ ‫المجانية‬ ‫البرمجيات‬ ‫تويتر‬ ‫اوفيس‬ ‫مايكروسوفت‬2007 ‫خير‬ ‫ا‬ ‫المستخدم‬ ‫رخصة‬ ‫النسخ‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫رخصة‬ ‫االختراع‬ ‫براءة‬‫الحصري‬‫ة‬ ‫االختراع‬ ‫براءة‬‫الحصري‬‫ة‬ ‫خير‬ ‫ا‬ ‫المستخدم‬ ‫رخصة‬
  19. 19. ‫الحرة‬ ‫املصادر‬ ‫ايا‬‫ز‬‫م‬ ‫اكتشفي‬ ‫ر‬‫الصو‬‫خالل‬ ‫من‬
  20. 20. ‫الحرة‬ ‫املصادر‬ ‫ايا‬‫ز‬‫م‬ ‫اكتشفي‬ ‫ر‬‫الصو‬‫خالل‬ ‫من‬
  21. 21. 1-‫العالي‬ ‫األمان‬.2-‫التشغيل‬ ‫سرعة‬. 3-‫األعطال‬ ‫قلة‬.4-‫إنخفاض‬‫التكلفة‬ 5-‫المصدر‬ ‫إتاحة‬.6-‫األخطاء‬ ‫كشف‬ ‫سهولة‬. 7-‫العربية‬ ‫منها‬ ‫عالمية‬ ‫لغات‬ ‫دعم‬. 8-‫التجسس‬ ‫وبرامج‬ ‫الفيروسات‬ ‫من‬ ‫خالية‬ ‫شبه‬. 9-‫تطبيقات‬ ‫وجود‬‫و‬‫متعددة‬ ‫برامج‬. 10-‫التطور‬ ‫سرعة‬‫و‬‫التحديث‬. 11-‫مثل‬ ‫ضخمة‬ ‫شركات‬ ‫من‬ ‫الدعم‬ ‫تلقي‬IBM. ‫الحرة‬ ‫املصادر‬ ‫ايا‬‫ز‬‫م‬
  22. 22. ‫استخدام‬ ‫عوائد‬ ‫الحرة‬ ‫املصادر‬
  23. 23. ‫الطبع‬‫ق‬‫حقو‬‫و‬‫النشر‬ ‫البرمجيات‬ ‫قرصنة‬.. ‫البرامج‬ ‫تطوير‬ ‫عن‬ ‫الصغيرة‬ ‫الشركات‬ ‫عزوف‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫تؤدي‬‫لذا‬ ‫الينبغي‬‫والنشر‬ ‫الطبع‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫على‬ ‫التعدي‬‫النها‬‫مصو‬‫شرعا‬ ‫نة‬ ‫لحماية‬ ‫قانونية‬ ‫صيغة‬‫االعمال‬‫وال‬ ‫المنتج‬ ‫من‬ ‫كل‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫فيها‬ ‫يحدد‬ ‫المؤلفة‬‫مؤلف‬. ‫في‬ ‫المؤلف‬ ‫وحق‬ ‫النسخ‬ ‫في‬ ‫المنتج‬ ‫حق‬ ‫كتحديد‬‫ان‬‫وتحد‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫له‬ ‫ينسب‬‫قد‬ ‫من‬ ‫يد‬ ‫الحقوق‬ ‫من‬ ‫ذالك‬ ‫وغير‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫ذالك‬ ‫من‬ ‫ماليا‬ ‫يستفيد‬‫التى‬‫ف‬ ‫غالبا‬ ‫تكون‬‫فترة‬ ‫ي‬ ‫محدودة‬ ‫زمنيه‬.
  24. 24. ‫العلمي‬ ‫االنتحال‬
  25. 25. ‫االستنسا‬‫خ‬ ‫النسخ‬ ‫االستبد‬‫ال‬ ‫المزج‬ ‫التكرار‬ ‫المزيج‬ ‫قطعة‬ ‫نسخ‬ ‫تغي‬ ‫مع‬ ‫نصيه‬‫ير‬ ‫الكلمات‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫الرئيسية‬ ‫كبي‬ ‫جزء‬ ‫نسخ‬‫ر‬ ‫ذكر‬ ‫دون‬ ‫المصدر‬ ‫عمل‬ ‫تقديم‬ ‫على‬ ‫اآلخرين‬ ‫للفرد‬ ‫عمل‬ ‫أنه‬ ‫من‬ ‫أجزاء‬ ‫مزج‬ ‫عديدة‬ ‫مصادر‬ ‫ذكرها‬ ‫دون‬ ‫من‬ ‫نسخ‬ ‫الفرد‬ ‫كتابات‬ ‫السابقه‬‫دون‬ ‫ذكرها‬ ‫مقاطع‬ ‫دمج‬ ‫مصدرها‬ ‫ذكر‬ ‫لم‬ ‫مقاطع‬ ‫مع‬ ‫مصدرها‬ ‫يذكر‬ ‫أنوا‬‫ع‬‫العلمي‬ ‫االنتحال‬ 1 2 3 4 5 6
  26. 26. ‫الجامعات‬ ‫أساتذة‬ ‫يستخدمه‬ ‫موقع‬ ‫الغش‬ ‫و‬ ‫العلمي‬ ‫االنتحال‬ ‫لكشف‬
  27. 27. ‫ج‬/‫عالمة‬ ‫ضعي‬()‫أو‬()‫التالية‬ ‫العبارات‬ ‫أمام‬: 1-‫للغير‬ ‫التوزيع‬ ‫و‬ ‫بالنسخ‬ ‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫تسمح‬.() 2-‫ويندوز‬ ‫التشغيل‬ ‫نظام‬ ‫على‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫لبرامج‬ ‫اليمكن‬) ( . 3-‫بقرصنة‬ ‫مرخصة‬ ‫غير‬ ‫البرمجية‬ ‫النسخ‬ ‫من‬ ‫العديد‬ ‫على‬ ‫الحصول‬ ‫يسمى‬ ‫البرمجيات‬.() 4-‫السابقه‬ ‫الفرد‬ ‫كتابات‬ ‫من‬ ‫نسخ‬ ‫المزج‬ ‫يعرف‬.() 5-‫المصدر‬ ‫ذكر‬ ‫دون‬ ‫مصدرمحدد‬ ‫من‬ ‫أجزاء‬ ‫نسخ‬ ‫بأنه‬ ‫االستنساخ‬ ‫يعرف‬.()     

×