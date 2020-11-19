عرض المصادر الحرة 03

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. ‫األولى‬ ‫الوحدة‬:‫الحرة‬ ‫املصادر‬ ‫مقدمة‬ ‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫مفهوم‬ ‫المغلقة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫رخص‬ ‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫رخص‬ ‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫استخدام‬ ‫عوائد‬ ‫والنشر‬ ‫الطبع‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫العلمي‬ ‫االنتحال‬ ‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫مزايا‬
  2. 2. ‫مقدمة‬ ‫اشترى‬‫محمد‬‫جهاز‬‫حاسب‬‫بتكلفة‬،‫عالية‬‫ووجد‬‫من‬‫ضمن‬‫تعليمات‬‫الجهاز‬‫بأنه‬‫ال‬‫يمكن‬‫لمشتريه‬‫أن‬‫ي‬‫قوم‬ ‫بإجراء‬‫أي‬‫عمليات‬‫صيانة‬‫أو‬‫إضافة‬‫ملحقات‬‫جديدة‬‫للجهاز‬‫أو‬‫اإلطالع‬‫على‬‫قطع‬‫الجهاز‬‫الداخلية‬‫إال‬ ‫بالرجوع‬‫إلى‬‫الشركة‬‫المنتجة‬‫مع‬‫دفع‬‫تكاليف‬،‫ذلك‬‫كما‬‫أنه‬‫ليس‬‫من‬‫حقه‬‫أن‬‫يقوم‬‫بمنح‬‫الجهاز‬‫أو‬‫إهد‬،‫ائه‬ ‫وللحصول‬‫على‬‫تطوير‬‫وتعديل‬‫الجهاز‬‫في‬‫المستقبل‬‫فإن‬‫عليه‬‫دفع‬‫تكاليف‬‫تضاهي‬‫تكلفة‬‫شر‬‫ائه‬‫للحاسب‬. ‫بينما‬‫اشترى‬‫زميله‬‫خالد‬‫جهاز‬‫حاسب‬‫بتكلفة‬‫بسيطة‬‫ولكن‬‫مع‬‫إمكانية‬‫أن‬‫يقوم‬‫بصيانة‬‫الجهاز‬‫أو‬‫إضافة‬ ‫ملحقات‬‫جديدة‬‫بنفسه‬‫أو‬‫عن‬‫طريق‬‫من‬،‫يريد‬‫كما‬‫له‬‫الصالحية‬‫المطلقة‬‫في‬‫اإلطالع‬‫على‬‫قطع‬‫الجهاز‬ ‫الداخلية‬،‫وتغييرها‬‫وله‬‫الحق‬‫في‬‫إهداء‬‫أو‬‫منح‬،‫الجهاز‬‫كما‬‫أن‬‫تطويره‬‫وتعديله‬‫في‬‫المستقبل‬‫يتم‬‫ب‬‫شكل‬ ‫مجاني‬‫أو‬‫مقابل‬‫تكلفة‬‫بسيطة‬. ‫تشبه‬‫المصادر‬‫الحرة‬‫إلى‬‫حد‬‫كبير‬‫شراء‬‫خالد‬‫لجهاز‬‫الحاسب‬‫والذي‬‫حصل‬‫بموجبه‬‫على‬‫مزايا‬‫متعددة‬،‫بينما‬ ‫تشبه‬‫البرامج‬‫مغلقة‬‫المصدر‬‫شراء‬‫محمد‬‫لجهازه‬.
  3. 3. ‫الحرة‬‫املصادر‬ ‫مفهوم‬ ‫ارتبط‬‫مفهوم‬‫المصادر‬‫الحرة‬‫بنظام‬‫التشغيل‬،‫لينكس‬‫لذا‬‫يظن‬‫الكثيرين‬‫عند‬‫إطالق‬‫مس‬‫مى‬ ‫المصادر‬‫الحرة‬‫أن‬‫المقصود‬‫به‬‫نظام‬‫التشغيل‬‫لينكس‬. ‫ولكن‬‫الفضل‬‫النتشار‬‫مفهوم‬‫المصادر‬‫الحرة‬‫يعود‬‫لنظام‬‫التشغيل‬‫لينكس‬‫والذي‬‫بدأه‬‫ط‬‫الب‬‫في‬ ‫فنلندا‬‫في‬‫نهاية‬‫عام‬١٩٩٠‫م‬‫حيث‬‫قام‬‫باإلعالن‬‫عن‬‫مشروع‬‫يعمل‬‫عليه‬‫وهو‬‫عبارة‬‫عن‬‫نظام‬ ‫تشغيل‬‫بسيط‬(‫لينكس‬)‫واختار‬‫أن‬‫يضع‬‫مشروعه‬‫تحت‬‫ترخيص‬‫المصادر‬،‫الحرة‬‫مما‬‫أت‬‫اح‬ ‫إمكانية‬‫االطالع‬‫على‬‫شفرة‬‫البرنامج‬‫لهذا‬،‫النظام‬‫ونتيجة‬‫لذلك‬‫شارك‬‫اآلالف‬‫من‬‫المبرمجي‬‫ن‬ ‫المتطوعين‬‫حول‬‫العالم‬‫في‬‫المشروع‬‫والعمل‬‫على‬‫تعديله‬‫وتطويره‬. ‫المصادر‬‫الحرة‬: ‫مفهوم‬‫متبع‬‫لحماية‬‫الملكية‬‫الفكرية‬‫ال‬‫تقوم‬‫على‬‫احتكار‬‫المعلومة‬‫بل‬‫على‬‫نشرها‬.
  4. 4. ‫املغلقة‬‫املصادر‬ ‫خص‬‫ر‬ ‫تحوي‬‫معظم‬‫التطبيقات‬‫والبرامج‬‫سواء‬‫كانت‬‫من‬‫المصادر‬‫الحرة‬‫أو‬‫المصادر‬‫المغلقة‬‫ع‬‫لى‬ ‫رخص‬‫قانونية‬،‫لالستخدام‬‫وغالبا‬‫ما‬‫تشاهد‬‫هذه‬‫الرخصة‬‫عند‬‫عملية‬‫التركيب‬‫والتن‬‫صيب‬ ‫للبرامج‬،‫ويوضح‬‫الشكل‬(١-٢)‫صفحة‬١٢‫رخصة‬‫استخدام‬‫برنامج‬‫الوورد‬. ‫ومن‬‫خص‬‫ر‬‫املصادر‬‫املغلقة‬‫ما‬‫يلي‬: •‫رخصة‬‫المستخدم‬‫األخير‬EULA - End User License Agreement ):) •‫براءة‬‫االختراع‬‫الحصرية‬(patents ) •‫رخصة‬‫حقوق‬‫النسخ‬(Copyright)
  5. 5. ‫الحرة‬‫املصادر‬ ‫خص‬‫ر‬ ‫يوجد‬‫لبرامج‬‫وتطبيقات‬‫المصادر‬‫الحرة‬‫عدد‬‫محدود‬‫لرخص‬‫االستخدام‬‫القانونية‬‫وجمي‬‫عها‬ ‫ينص‬‫على‬‫توفير‬‫شفرة‬‫البرنامج‬،‫للمستخدم‬‫ومن‬‫األمثلة‬‫على‬‫رخص‬‫المصادر‬‫الحر‬‫ة‬‫ما‬ ‫يلي‬:GPL ،‫ويمكن‬‫إيجاز‬‫قوانين‬‫الرخص‬‫باآل‬‫تي‬: 1-‫للمستخدم‬‫حرية‬‫استعمال‬‫البرنامج‬‫ألي‬‫غرض‬‫ومتى‬‫يشاء‬. 2-‫للمستخدم‬‫حرية‬‫تعديل‬‫البرنامج‬‫ليناسب‬‫احتياجاته‬. 3-‫إتاحة‬‫شفرة‬‫البرنامج‬‫للمستخدم‬(( source code 4-‫للمستخدم‬‫حرية‬‫مشاركة‬‫البرنامج‬‫مع‬‫الغير‬‫مجانا‬‫أو‬‫مقابل‬‫رسوم‬‫معينة‬. 5-‫للمستخدم‬‫حرية‬‫توزيع‬‫نسخ‬‫معدلة‬‫من‬،‫البرنامج‬‫بحيث‬‫يستفيد‬‫مجتمع‬‫المست‬‫خدمين‬‫من‬ ‫التعديالت‬.
  6. 6. ‫الحرة‬‫املصادر‬ ‫مزايا‬ ‫ولبرمجيات‬‫المصادر‬‫الحرة‬‫مزايا‬‫متعددة‬‫ساعد‬‫في‬‫انتشارها‬‫وكثرة‬‫الداعمين‬‫لها‬‫من‬‫الدول‬ ‫والمؤسسات‬‫والشركات‬‫والهيئات‬،‫واألفراد‬‫ومن‬‫هذه‬‫ايا‬‫ز‬‫امل‬‫ما‬‫يلي‬: ‫األمان‬‫العالي‬.‫السرعة‬‫في‬‫التشغيل‬. ‫قلة‬‫األعطال‬.‫انخفاض‬‫الكلفة‬. ‫إتاحة‬‫المصدر‬‫لإلطالع‬.‫سهولة‬‫كشف‬‫األخطاء‬‫مع‬‫سرعة‬‫تقديم‬‫الحلول‬. ‫عالمية‬‫وتدعم‬‫لغات‬‫مختلفة‬‫منها‬‫العربية‬.‫شبه‬‫خالية‬‫من‬‫الفيروسات‬‫وبرامج‬‫التجسس‬. ‫وجود‬‫تطبيقات‬‫وبرامج‬‫متعددة‬.‫سريعة‬‫التطور‬‫والتحديث‬. ‫مدعوم‬‫من‬‫شركات‬‫ضخمة‬‫وتاريخية‬‫مثل‬(IBM).
  7. 7. ‫الحرة‬ ‫املصادر‬ ‫استخدام‬ ‫عوائد‬ .1‫العائد‬‫المادي‬:‫المصادر‬‫الحرة‬‫ليست‬‫ضد‬‫االنتفاع‬‫المادي‬‫فهناك‬‫العديد‬‫من‬‫الشركات‬‫التي‬ ‫حققت‬‫ربحا‬‫اعتمادا‬‫على‬‫العمل‬‫بالمصادر‬‫الحرة‬ .2‫االستفادة‬‫من‬‫خبرات‬‫اآلخرين‬:‫فالمصادر‬‫الحرة‬‫تستطيع‬‫أن‬‫تعطي‬‫دفعة‬‫جديدة‬‫لش‬‫ركات‬ ،‫البرمجة‬ .3‫التركيز‬‫على‬‫الدعم‬‫الفني‬:‫يمكن‬‫تقديم‬‫المصادر‬‫الحرة‬‫مع‬‫الدعم‬‫الفني‬. .4‫البديل‬‫األقل‬‫تكلفة‬:‫تستطيع‬‫الشركات‬‫إنشاء‬‫برامج‬‫تطبيقية‬‫لنظام‬‫لينكس‬‫أ‬‫و‬‫ألي‬‫نظام‬‫آخر‬ ‫تكون‬‫بديلة‬‫لبرامج‬‫تجارية‬‫معروفة‬ .5‫أسعار‬‫أقل‬:‫حيث‬‫تقوم‬‫شركات‬‫تصنيع‬‫وتجميع‬‫الحاسبات‬،‫المحلية‬‫في‬‫بيع‬‫حاس‬‫بات‬‫محملة‬ ‫بتشكيلة‬‫من‬‫البرمجيات‬‫الحرة‬‫بتكلفة‬‫أقل‬
  8. 8. ‫والنشر‬‫الطبع‬‫ق‬‫حقو‬ ‫العلمي‬‫االنتحال‬ ‫ويع‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫ذكر‬ ‫دون‬ ‫للذات‬ ‫ونسبتها‬ ‫اآلخرين‬ ‫كتابات‬ ‫أو‬ ‫أفكار‬ ‫سرقة‬ ‫بأنه‬ ‫االنتحال‬ ‫يعرف‬‫من‬ ‫د‬ ‫باالتي‬ ‫االحتيال‬ ‫انواع‬ ‫حصر‬ ‫ويمكن‬ ‫واالحتيال‬ ‫النصب‬ ‫أعمال‬:- 1-‫االستنساخ‬2-‫النسخ‬3-‫االستبدال‬ 4-‫المزج‬5-‫التكرار‬6-‫المزيج‬ ‫والنشر‬ ‫الطبع‬ ‫حقوق‬‫حقوقا‬ ‫األصلي‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫منتج‬ ‫يعطي‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫القانوني‬ ‫المفهوم‬ ‫هو‬ ‫هذا‬‫حصرية‬ ‫للعمل‬,‫في‬ ‫تتمثل‬ ‫محددة‬ ‫زمنية‬ ‫لفترة‬ ‫غالبا‬ ‫وذلك‬«‫النسخ‬ ‫في‬ ‫الحق‬«‫ص‬ ‫تعطي‬ ‫كما‬‫احب‬ ‫الحق‬(‫المؤلف‬)‫العمل‬ ‫إليه‬ ‫ينسب‬ ‫ان‬ ‫في‬,‫ماليا‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫من‬ ‫يستفيدون‬ ‫قد‬ ‫من‬ ‫وتحديد‬‫ذلك‬ ‫وغير‬ ‫الحقوق‬ ‫كم‬.
  9. 9. ‫عمل‬ ‫ورقة‬١ ‫الزمن‬:٣‫دقائق‬
  10. 10. ‫األولى‬ ‫للوحدة‬ ‫العملية‬ ‫التدريبات‬
  11. 11. ‫تهدف‬‫توزيعات‬‫لينكس‬‫إلى‬:- ‫الثاني‬ ‫يب‬‫ر‬‫التد‬:‫الرسومية‬ ‫الواجهة‬‫على‬‫التعرف‬ .1‫لينكس‬ ‫تشغيل‬ ‫نظام‬ ‫استكشاف‬. .2‫لينكس‬ ‫تشغيل‬ ‫نظام‬ ‫استخدام‬. .3‫صيانت‬ ‫عن‬ ‫العجز‬ ‫عند‬ ‫األخرى‬ ‫لألنظمة‬ ‫الصيانة‬ ‫باعمال‬ ‫القيام‬‫ها‬ ‫العادية‬ ‫بالطرق‬. ‫خطوات‬‫يب‬‫ر‬‫التد‬:- ‫أوال‬ً‫التعرف‬‫على‬‫واجهة‬‫النظام‬ .1‫الحاسب‬ ‫جهاز‬ ‫تشغيل‬ ‫أعد‬. .2‫مفتاح‬ ‫على‬ ‫اضغط‬ ‫الجهاز‬ ‫تشغيل‬ ‫عند‬F2‫أو‬F12‫أو‬ESC .3‫المكتب‬ ‫سطح‬ ‫ظهور‬ ‫لحين‬ ‫قليال‬ ‫أنتظر‬GNOME‫لينكس‬ ‫لنظام‬. .4‫الشاشة‬ ‫أعلى‬ ‫في‬ ‫المهام‬ ‫شريط‬ ‫على‬ ‫تعرف‬.
  12. 12. ‫غنوم‬‫املكتب‬ ‫سطح‬
  13. 13. ‫الرسومية‬ ‫الواجهة‬ ‫على‬‫التعرف‬ .1‫على‬ ‫بالنقر‬ ‫النظام‬ ‫إعدادات‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫انتقل‬live system user‫النظام‬ ‫إعدادات‬ ‫اختر‬ ‫ثم‬ ‫من‬. .2‫اللغة‬ ‫اختيار‬ ‫أو‬ ‫الشاشة‬ ‫دقة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫الخلفية‬ ‫اختيار‬ ‫في‬ ‫التحكم‬ ‫يمكنك‬. .3‫ك‬ ‫اليمين‬ ‫أعلى‬ ‫التطبيقات‬ ‫قامة‬ ‫عل‬ ‫بالضغط‬ ‫لينكس‬ ‫نظام‬ ‫تطبيقات‬ ‫على‬ ‫االن‬ ‫تعرف‬‫يوضح‬ ‫ما‬ ‫ذلك‬. .4‫اختر‬ ‫ثم‬ ‫ومن‬ ‫التطبيقات‬ ‫قامة‬ ‫عل‬ ‫انقر‬ ‫المكتب‬ ‫سطح‬ ‫أيقونات‬ ‫الظهار‬(‫النظام‬ ‫أدوات‬)‫وم‬‫نها‬ ‫أعجوبة‬ ‫التحكم‬ ‫مركز‬ ‫اختر‬.
  14. 14. ‫النظام‬‫اعدادات‬‫ات‬‫ر‬‫خيا‬ •‫الخلفية‬ •‫دقة‬‫الشاشة‬ •‫اللغة‬
  15. 15. ‫الرسومية‬ ‫الواجهة‬ ‫على‬‫التعرف‬ ‫االس‬ ‫البرمجيات‬ ‫أو‬ ‫االلعاب‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫على‬ ‫اعمل‬ ‫التطبيقات‬ ‫قائمة‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫من‬‫المية‬ ‫المرفقة‬.
  16. 16. ‫الثالث‬ ‫يب‬‫ر‬‫التد‬:‫نظام‬‫في‬‫املكتب‬ ‫تطبيقات‬(‫لينكس‬)
  17. 17. LiberOffice Writer
  18. 18. LiberOffice Impress
  19. 19. ‫ي‬‫ر‬‫التد‬‫ب‬‫ابع‬‫ر‬‫ال‬:‫التشغيل‬ ‫على‬ ‫الحرة‬‫املصادر‬ ‫تطبيقات‬(‫ز‬‫ويندو‬) ‫أوال‬:‫المفتوح‬ ‫المكتب‬ ‫برنامج‬ ‫تركيب‬ ‫يتم‬(Open Office) ‫الصفحة‬ ‫في‬٣١‫التدريبات‬ ‫كتاب‬ ‫من‬. ‫ثانيا‬:‫برنامج‬ ‫تشغيل‬(Writer)‫المفتوح‬ ‫المكتب‬ ‫في‬ ‫نختار‬ ‫ثم‬ ‫البرامج‬ ‫كافة‬ ‫ثم‬ ‫ابدآ‬ ‫قائمة‬(OpenOffice.org 2.4.1)‫ثم‬(OpenOffice.org Writer) ‫البرنامج‬ ‫نافذة‬ ‫لنا‬ ‫تظهر‬.
  20. 20. OpenOffice Writer
  21. 21. ‫النهاية‬ ‫األولي‬ ‫الوحدة‬ ‫شرح‬ ‫من‬ ‫االنتهاء‬ ‫هللا‬ ‫بحمد‬ ‫تم‬ ”‫لينكس‬ ‫وأنظمة‬ ‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬” ‫التوفيق‬ ‫دوام‬ ‫لكم‬ ‫أتمنى‬.

