Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
‫لينكس‬ ‫وأنظمة‬ ‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬
‫األهداف‬ ‫تحقفين‬ ‫سوف‬ ،‫الوحدة‬ ‫لهذه‬ ‫دراستك‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫التالية‬: ▶‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫تعرفين‬ ‫المغلقة‬ ‫والمصادر‬. ▶‫ال...
12
‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫مفهوم‬ ▶‫التشغيل‬ ‫بنظام‬ ‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫مفهوم‬ ‫ارتبط‬(‫لينكس‬)‫عند‬ ‫كثير‬ ‫يظن‬ ‫لذا‬‫اسم‬ ‫اطال...
‫المغلقة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫رخص‬ ‫الوف‬ ‫للربح‬ ‫تسعى‬ ‫التي‬ ‫الشركات‬ ‫معظم‬ ‫وتعتمدها‬‫ير‬ ‫ل‬ ‫واليحق‬ ،‫المنتج‬ ‫استخدام‬ ‫ر...
‫المغلقة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫رخص‬ ‫واستعما‬ ‫وتطويره‬ ‫المنتج‬ ‫استخدام‬ ‫بحصر‬ ‫وتقوم‬‫على‬ ‫له‬ ‫فرد‬ ‫أو‬ ‫شركة‬ ‫تقوم‬ ‫أن‬ ‫ذ...
‫المغلقة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫رخص‬ ‫المنتج‬ ‫نسبة‬ ‫وتعني‬ ‫بمجملها‬ ‫جديدة‬ ‫رخصة‬ ‫وهي‬ ‫ح‬ ‫اليه‬ ‫العودة‬ ‫المؤلف‬ ‫يطلب‬ ‫أن‬ ...
‫بالتعاون‬‫مع‬‫أفراد‬،‫مجموعتك‬‫وبناء‬‫على‬‫ماتم‬ ‫ذكره‬‫من‬‫االختالف‬‫بين‬‫المصادر‬‫الحره‬ ،‫والمغلقة‬‫ماهو‬‫توقعك‬‫للصال...
‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫رخص‬ ▶‫شاء‬ ‫متى‬ ‫غرض‬ ‫ألي‬ ‫البرنامج‬ ‫استخدام‬ ‫حرية‬ ‫للمستخدم‬. ▶‫احتياجاته‬ ‫ليناسب‬ ‫البرنامج‬ ...
‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫مفهوم‬ ‫المع‬ ‫احتكار‬ ‫على‬ ‫التقوم‬ ‫الفكرية‬ ‫الملكية‬ ‫لحماية‬ ‫متبع‬ ‫مفهوم‬ ‫هي‬‫لومة‬ ‫نشرها‬ ‫ع...
‫التدريب‬ ‫متطلبات‬:‫فارغ‬ ‫قرص‬ ،‫المقرر‬ ‫مع‬ ‫المرفق‬ ‫الضوئي‬ ‫القرض‬DVD. ‫التدريب‬ ‫خطوات‬: .1‫الضوئية‬ ‫اإلقراض‬ ‫مش...
‫لينكس‬ ‫وأنظمة‬ ‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫الثاني‬ ‫التدريب‬
عرض المصادر الحرة 04
عرض المصادر الحرة 04
عرض المصادر الحرة 04
عرض المصادر الحرة 04
عرض المصادر الحرة 04
عرض المصادر الحرة 04
عرض المصادر الحرة 04
عرض المصادر الحرة 04
عرض المصادر الحرة 04
عرض المصادر الحرة 04
عرض المصادر الحرة 04
عرض المصادر الحرة 04
عرض المصادر الحرة 04
عرض المصادر الحرة 04
عرض المصادر الحرة 04
عرض المصادر الحرة 04
عرض المصادر الحرة 04
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

عرض المصادر الحرة 04

4 views

Published on

عرض المصادر الحرة 04

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

عرض المصادر الحرة 04

  1. 1. ‫لينكس‬ ‫وأنظمة‬ ‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬
  2. 2. ‫األهداف‬ ‫تحقفين‬ ‫سوف‬ ،‫الوحدة‬ ‫لهذه‬ ‫دراستك‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫التالية‬: ▶‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫تعرفين‬ ‫المغلقة‬ ‫والمصادر‬. ▶‫المصادر‬ ‫رخص‬ ‫أنواع‬ ‫تحددين‬ ‫المغلقة‬. ▶‫المصاد‬ ‫رخص‬ ‫قوانين‬ ‫تعددين‬‫ر‬ ‫الحرة‬.
  3. 3. 12
  4. 4. ‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫مفهوم‬ ▶‫التشغيل‬ ‫بنظام‬ ‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫مفهوم‬ ‫ارتبط‬(‫لينكس‬)‫عند‬ ‫كثير‬ ‫يظن‬ ‫لذا‬‫اسم‬ ‫اطالق‬ ‫التشغيل‬ ‫نظام‬ ‫به‬ ‫المقصود‬ ‫أن‬ ‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬(‫لينكس‬.)
  5. 5. ‫المغلقة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫رخص‬ ‫الوف‬ ‫للربح‬ ‫تسعى‬ ‫التي‬ ‫الشركات‬ ‫معظم‬ ‫وتعتمدها‬‫ير‬ ‫ل‬ ‫واليحق‬ ،‫المنتج‬ ‫استخدام‬ ‫رخصة‬ ‫بيع‬ ‫تعني‬ ‫وهي‬‫بيع‬ ‫ك‬ ‫ب‬ ‫تحتفظ‬ ‫الشركة‬ ‫أن‬ ‫كما‬ ،‫المنتج‬ ‫تأجير‬ ‫أو‬ ‫نسخ‬ ‫أو‬‫شفرة‬ ‫أح‬ ‫عليه‬ ‫التطلع‬ ،ً‫ا‬‫سر‬ ‫للمنتج‬ ‫األساسي‬ ‫البرنامج‬‫د‬. *‫اآلخير‬ ‫المستخدم‬ ‫رخصة‬ELUA-End User License Agreement:
  6. 6. ‫المغلقة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫رخص‬ ‫واستعما‬ ‫وتطويره‬ ‫المنتج‬ ‫استخدام‬ ‫بحصر‬ ‫وتقوم‬‫على‬ ‫له‬ ‫فرد‬ ‫أو‬ ‫شركة‬ ‫تقوم‬ ‫أن‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫ومثال‬ ،‫المنتجة‬ ‫الشركة‬ ‫الحصر‬ ‫االختراع‬ ‫براءة‬ ‫وينل‬ ‫معين‬ ‫دواء‬ ‫باكتشاف‬،‫ية‬ ‫بإذن‬ ‫اال‬ ‫انتاجه‬ ‫او‬ ‫الدواء‬ ‫استخدام‬ ‫أحد‬ ‫ألي‬ ‫يحق‬ ‫فال‬ ‫الشركة‬. *‫الحصرية‬ ‫االختراع‬ ‫براءة‬ patents
  7. 7. ‫المغلقة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫رخص‬ ‫المنتج‬ ‫نسبة‬ ‫وتعني‬ ‫بمجملها‬ ‫جديدة‬ ‫رخصة‬ ‫وهي‬ ‫ح‬ ‫اليه‬ ‫العودة‬ ‫المؤلف‬ ‫يطلب‬ ‫أن‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫ومثال‬ ،‫لصاحبه‬‫ين‬ ‫يكتب‬ ‫بأن‬ ‫وذلك‬ ‫مشتق‬ ‫منتج‬ ‫تطوير‬(‫نقل‬ ‫اليجوز‬‫او‬ ‫تعديل‬ ‫او‬ ‫نسخ‬....‫او‬ ‫الناشر‬ ‫من‬ ‫خطي‬ ‫بإذن‬ ‫اال‬ ‫المؤلف‬.) *‫النسخ‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫رخصة‬ copyright
  8. 8. ‫بالتعاون‬‫مع‬‫أفراد‬،‫مجموعتك‬‫وبناء‬‫على‬‫ماتم‬ ‫ذكره‬‫من‬‫االختالف‬‫بين‬‫المصادر‬‫الحره‬ ،‫والمغلقة‬‫ماهو‬‫توقعك‬‫للصالحيات‬‫التي‬ ‫تمنحها‬‫رخص‬‫المصادر‬‫الحرة‬‫؟‬
  9. 9. ‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫رخص‬ ▶‫شاء‬ ‫متى‬ ‫غرض‬ ‫ألي‬ ‫البرنامج‬ ‫استخدام‬ ‫حرية‬ ‫للمستخدم‬. ▶‫احتياجاته‬ ‫ليناسب‬ ‫البرنامج‬ ‫تعديل‬ ‫حرية‬ ‫للمستخدم‬. ▶‫للمستخدم‬ ‫البرنامج‬ ‫شفرة‬ ‫اتاحة‬. ▶‫مق‬ ‫او‬ ‫مجانا‬ ‫اآلخرين‬ ‫على‬ ‫البرنامج‬ ‫مشاركة‬ ‫حرية‬ ‫للمستخدم‬‫ابل‬ ‫معينة‬ ‫رسوم‬. ▶‫ي‬ ‫بحيث‬ ،‫البرنامج‬ ‫من‬ ‫معدله‬ ‫نسخ‬ ‫توزيع‬ ‫حرية‬ ‫للمستخدم‬‫ستفيد‬ ‫التعديالت‬ ‫من‬ ‫المستخدمين‬ ‫مجتمع‬.
  10. 10. ‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫مفهوم‬ ‫المع‬ ‫احتكار‬ ‫على‬ ‫التقوم‬ ‫الفكرية‬ ‫الملكية‬ ‫لحماية‬ ‫متبع‬ ‫مفهوم‬ ‫هي‬‫لومة‬ ‫نشرها‬ ‫على‬ ‫بل‬.
  11. 11. ‫التدريب‬ ‫متطلبات‬:‫فارغ‬ ‫قرص‬ ،‫المقرر‬ ‫مع‬ ‫المرفق‬ ‫الضوئي‬ ‫القرض‬DVD. ‫التدريب‬ ‫خطوات‬: .1‫الضوئية‬ ‫اإلقراض‬ ‫مشغل‬ ‫في‬ ‫المقرر‬ ‫مع‬ ‫المرفق‬ ‫القرص‬ ‫ضعي‬. .2‫الـ‬ ‫لفتح‬ ‫الكمبيوتر‬ ‫جهاز‬ ‫الى‬ ‫انتقلي‬DVD. .3‫مجلد‬ ‫اختاري‬(‫لينكس‬ ‫وأنظمة‬ ‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬.) .4‫ملف‬ ‫انسخي‬ojuba-16-evil-i686 .5‫االنتهاء‬ ‫حتى‬ ‫وانتظري‬ ،‫المكتب‬ ‫سطح‬ ‫في‬ ‫الملف‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫بلصق‬ ‫قومي‬ .6‫جهازك‬ ‫من‬ ‫القرص‬ ‫بإخراج‬ ‫قومي‬. .7‫قرص‬ ‫ضعي‬dvd‫الضوئية‬ ‫األقراص‬ ‫مشغل‬ ‫في‬ ‫فارغ‬. .8‫الخطوة‬ ‫في‬ ‫المكتب‬ ‫سطح‬ ‫على‬ ‫نسخه‬ ‫تم‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫األعجوبة‬ ‫ملف‬ ‫على‬ ‫األيمن‬ ‫بالزر‬ ‫انقري‬(4.) .9‫القائمة‬ ‫من‬ ‫اختاري‬(‫باستخدام‬ ‫فتح‬-‫المضغوط‬ ‫القرص‬ ‫على‬ ‫نسخ‬.) .10‫األقراص‬ ‫مشغل‬ ‫من‬ ‫تلقائيا‬ ‫وسيخرج‬ ‫القرص‬ ‫من‬ ‫االنتهاء‬ ‫حين‬ ‫الى‬ ‫ننتظر‬. .11‫إدخاله‬ ‫أعيدي‬ ‫بل‬ ،‫القرص‬ ‫خرجين‬ُ‫ت‬‫ال‬. .12‫على‬ ‫المفاتيح‬ ‫لوحة‬ ‫من‬ ‫وانقري‬ ‫الجهاز‬ ‫تشغيل‬ ‫إعادة‬ ‫على‬ ‫انقري‬f12 .13‫هو‬ ‫األزرق‬ ‫اللون‬ ‫اجعلي‬ ،‫خيارين‬ ‫بها‬ ‫شاششة‬ ‫لك‬ ‫تظهر‬trouble Shooting 14.‫اختاري‬ ‫ثم‬start ojuba16in basic graphic mode
  12. 12. ‫لينكس‬ ‫وأنظمة‬ ‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫الثاني‬ ‫التدريب‬

×