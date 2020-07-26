Successfully reported this slideshow.
Module 1 Lesson 1 for Purposive Communication

  1. 1. GE 1 - Purposive Communication GilbertE. Binas Bachelorof SecondaryEducation AssistantProfessor FirstSemester–August-December2020 A Modular Approach by GILBERT C. BIÑAS, M.A.T.
  2. 2. GE 1 - Purposive Communication GilbertE. Binas Bachelorof SecondaryEducation AssistantProfessor FirstSemester–August-December2020 Course Description: Purposive communication develops students’ communicative competence and enhances their cultural and intercultural awareness through multimodal tasks that provide them opportunities for communicating effectively and appropriately to a multicultural audience in a local or global audience. It equips students with tools for critical evaluation of a variety of texts and focuses on the power of language and the impact of images to emphasize the importance of conveying messages responsibly. The knowledge s, skills and insights that students gain from this course may be used in their other academic endeavors, their chosen disciplines and their future careers as they compose and produce relevant oral, written, audio-visual and/or web- based output for various purposes. Credit Hours: 3 hours every week for 18 weeks or 54 hours/semester Pre-requisite: NONE Program Objectives: In consonance with the mission statement of the Teacher Education Department, its Bachelor in Secondary Education (BSED) program is designed to: provide quality instruction to produce teachers with sufficient knowledge and skills necessary for immediate and gainful employment and to make them competent professionals; expose students to varied learning activities and experiences that will enhance their critical thinking so that they will be able to do their work well; involve students in research, extension, and production activities that will make them knowledgeable, useful and productive citizens; and instil in students values to make them better persons. Instructions: This module is intended for BSIT 1, BTLEd 1 and BSEd 1 students taking Purposive Communication subject. Students have to take the module on the intended pick up centers (preferably at the Barangay Halls of the where the students reside).
  3. 3. GE 1 - Purposive Communication GilbertE. Binas Bachelorof SecondaryEducation AssistantProfessor FirstSemester–August-December2020 Module 1 Lesson 1 Writing Persuasive Speech Introduction Persuasive speech is used when presenters decide to convince their presentation or ideas to their listeners. Their goal is to convince or persuade people to believe in a certain point of view. Advertisement is one of the examples of persuasive speech. In this Module, you shall be introduced to the processes of writing a persuasive speech. Read the Discussion and answer the questions that follow. Perform the tasks and submit to Edmodo. In this Module, I would like you to: • know how to draft a persuasive speech; • write an effective persuasive speech; • deliver your persuasive speech; and • appreciate your speech delivery skills by viewing yourselves in a mobile device. Upon completion of this module, you must have: • written a persuasive speech; • presented your persuasive speech; and • recorded the speech in a mobile device for submission using Edmodo Apps.
  4. 4. GE 1 - Purposive Communication GilbertE. Binas Bachelorof SecondaryEducation AssistantProfessor FirstSemester–August-December2020 Before you proceed to the Discussion and Activities found in this module and to find out what you need more instruction on and what you may already know, answer first the pre-assessment below: PRE-ASSESSMENT Direction: Encircle the letter of your answer from the choices given. 1. A speech that tries to get an audience to begin buying only low-carb foods is what type? a. convincing b. discontinuance c. adoption d. all of these are correct. 2. The purpose statement for a speech to convince will usually stress an attitude; a purpose statement for a speech to actuate will stress a/an a. behaviour b. mind set c. attitude d. thought 3. Assume these are three possible parts of an outline: I. Describe the problem II. Describe the solution III. Describe the desired audience response A speech to actuate would most appropriately include: a. I only b. I and II only c. I, II and III d. I and III only 4. What is the purpose of persuasive writing? a. To inform b. To persuade c. To tell a story d. To tell "how to" 5. What is the sentence called that tells the main idea or point of view of the whole essay? a. Topic sentence b. Main idea c. Funky paragraphs d. Thesis statement 6. What are the components of a persuasive essay?
  5. 5. GE 1 - Purposive Communication GilbertE. Binas Bachelorof SecondaryEducation AssistantProfessor FirstSemester–August-December2020 a. Argument, Details, Thesis b. Topic sentence, Details, Concluding Sentence c. Introduction, Thesis Statement, Body Paragraphs, Conclusion d. a and b 7. How many body paragraphs do you need, at least, in a persuasive essay? a. 2 b. 3 c. 4 d. 1 8. Which two paragraphs are the most similar? a. Introduction and Conclusion b. None of the paragraphs are similar c. Conclusion and Body Paragraphs d. Introduction and Body Paragraphs 9. Which sentence in this introduction paragraph is the thesis statement? The average family spends $1500 a year on clothes for school. In this economy, that seems like a lot of money! Many people argue that students should wear uniforms to school instead of their own clothes. Wearing school uniforms saves families money, reduces bullying, and allows students to focus on academics instead of style. For these reasons, all students should be required to wear uniforms to school. a. In this economy, that seems like a lot of money! b. Many people argue that students should wear uniforms to school instead of their own clothes. c. Wearing school uniforms saves families money, reduces bullying, and allows students to focus on academics instead of style. d. For these reasons, all students should be required to wear uniforms to school. 10. Which statement best supports the argument that all schools should be within walking distance of students homes. a. Students can sleep later. b. It gives more people jobs. c. It reduces pollution and increases physical activity. d. No students can use the excuse that they missed the bus.

