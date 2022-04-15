Successfully reported this slideshow.

16042022_First India_Ahmedabad.pdf

Apr. 15, 2022
Apr. 15, 2022
Find Latest India News and Breaking News these days from India on Politics, Business, Entertainment, Technology, Sports, Lifestyle and Coronavirus News in India and the world over that you can't miss.

https://firstindia.co.in/

16042022_First India_Ahmedabad.pdf

  1. 1. India to gain record number of doctors in next 10 years: PM First India Bureau Bhuj: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Fri- day said the country will boast a record num- ber of doctors in the next 10 years due to the central government’s policy of establishing at least one medical col- lege in every district. Speaking after dedi- cating a 200-bed KK Pa- tel Mutli-Speciality Hospital in Bhuj of Kutch district via vid- eo-conferencing, he said, “coronavirus is still lurking and people should not take it easy and be watchful.” The modern health facility is the first charitable multi-speci- ality hospi- tal in the Kutch re- gionandithasbeenbuilt by the Leuva Patel com- munity of Bhuj with help from donors based in India and abroad. The goal of having at least one medical col- lege in every district and ensuring that med- ical education was in reach of everyone will result in the country get- ting a re- cord num- ber of doc- tors after 10 years, said the PM. He further stated that twodecadesago,Gujarat had just nine medical colleges with around 1,100MBBSseats,butthe medical education sce- nariohasimprovedvast- ly in the last 20 years. Now, the state has one AIIMS and over three dozen medical colleges. Earlier, only 1,000 stu- dents used to get admis- sion in medical colleges of Gujarat, now around 6,000 students get ad- mission in these col- leges. AIIMS in Rajkot has started admitting 50 students from 2021, add- ed Modi. Turn to P2 PROMOTING HEALTH Due to Centre’s push for medical education and establishment of one medical college in every district PM Modi inaugurates KK Patel Multi-Speciality Hospital in Bhuj virtually. AHMEDABAD l SATURDAY, APRIL 16, 2022 l Pages 12 l 3.00 RNI NO. GUJENG/2019/79050 l Vol 3 l Issue No. 140 Delhi Capitals’ physio Patrick Farhart has tested positive for COVID-19, the Indian Premier League said on Friday. “Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has been tested positive for COVID-19. He is being closely monitored by DC Medical Team at the moment,” officials said. DELHI CAPITALS PHYSIO PATRICK FARHART TESTS COVID POSITIVE CJI NV Ramana has said filling up judicial vacancies is essential for improving access to justice and that he is making efforts to fill up all judicial vacancies at all levels. “With cooperation from all the stakeholders, we could make considerable progress,” he said. FILLING VACANCIES ESSENTIAL FOR IMPROVING ACCESS TO JUSTICE: CJI OUR EDITIONS: JAIPUR, AHMEDABAD, LUCKNOW NEW DELHI www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/ahmedabad I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia ANURAG THAKUR IN UNA TODAY ‘IF HARMED, INDIA WILL NOT SPARE’ Union IB Minister Anurag Thakur will be visiting Una in Himachal on Saturday to launch free health camp on completion of 4 years of MP Mobile Health Service, at old bus stand. In a strong message to China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that if harmed, In- dia will not spare anyone. He asserted that India under PM Narendra Modi has emerged as a powerful country. P6 FRIDAY NAMAZ Muslim devotees offer Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramzan at Khairuddin Masjid in Amritsar on Friday. Dua or prayer to Allah during namaz included well-being, world peace. GOOD FRIDAY People belonging to the Christian community perform a play during a procession, on the occasion of Good Friday in Jalandhar. “Ideals of service and brotherhood of Jesus Christ are the guiding light for several people,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion. RONGALI BIHU Youngsters perform a traditional dance inside the premises of Ranghar, during the Rongali Bihu celebrations in Sivasagar city of Assam on Friday. Bohag or Rongali Bihu is one of Assam’s three Bihus, and it is one of the most significant festivals for the Assamese community. Traditional pat or muga silk or cotton mekhela chadors are worn by women on the occasion in colours ranging from vivid red, yellow, green, orange and pink. —PHOTOS BY PTI FAITHFUL FRIDAY OF MONTH India observes Moscow: Russia’s de- fence ministry warned Friday it will intensify attacksontheUkrainian capital Kyiv in response to strikes on Russian soil, after accusing Ukraine of targeting Russian border towns. “The number and scale of missile strikes against targets in Kyiv willincreaseinresponse to any terrorist attacks or sabotage committed by the Kyiv nationalist regime on Russian terri- tory ,” the ministry said in its daily update. It added that Russian troops hit a “military” factory outside Kyiv us- ing long-range missiles. RUSSIA HITS MILITARY TARGET OUTSIDE KYIV Moscow says more to come RUSSIAN MILITARY’S DAMAGED BLACK SEA FLAGSHIP SINKS WORLD WAR III HAS BEGUN: RUSSIAN TV The flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, a guided-missile cruiser that became a potent target of Ukrainian defiance in the opening days of the war, sank after it was heavily damaged in the latest set- back for Moscow’s invasion. Ukrainian officials said their forces hit the vessel with missiles, while Russia acknowledged a fire aboard the Moskva. Russian state television has declared that World War III has already started after the sinking of its naval vessel Moskva in the Ukraine war. Presenter Olga Skabeyeva made the chilling statement, informing the viewers that “what it’s escalated into can safely be called World War III”. Contractor death case: Congress leaders needn’t become investigators: Bommai Bengaluru: Opposition leaders in the state need not become investiga- tors, prosecutors and judges in the case per- taining to the death of civil contractor San- thosh Patil, Karnataka Chief Minister Basa- varaj Bommai said. “Congress leaders need not become the in- vestigating officer, pros- ecutor and judge in the Santoshsuicidecase.Let them allow for a free and thoroughinvestigation,” Bommai said. He was re- sponding to increasing demands from Opposi- tion leaders to arrest minister KS Eshwarap- pa in the case. “The police should be allowed to do their job. The police will decide what to do and what not to do. Why are Congress leaders anxious? Let the truth come out from the investigation,” he said. See also P5 WILL BE BACK: MIN ESHWARAPPA QUITS TATA REJIGS AIR INDIA BOARD Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa asked his sup- porters not to worry as he “will be back”. In a massive show of strength before his resignation, a huge convoy of cars accompanied him as he drove to the capital Bengaluru to resign. After a meeting with CM Bommai at his residence, Eshwarappa submitted his resignation. Mumbai: Tata Sons has re- jigged the board of Air India moving the airline’s execu- tives who held board posi- tions to senior management roles. It has also appointed a chief commercial officer, and heads of HR, digital and technology, customer experi- ence and ground handling at the airline. Air India starts restoring staff salaries in a phased manner Mumbai: Air India is restoringsalariesof em- ployeesinaphasedman- ner to pre-pandemic lev- els as the aviation sector is recovering with the decline of COVID-19 cases in the country , ac- cording to the airline’s official document on Tuesday . Indian aviation sector was badly hit due to the pandemic-inducedtravel restrictions during the last two years and there- fore, all airlines in India had cut salaries. Air India’s document on Tuesday said pilots’ flying allowance, special payandwidebodyallow- ance were cut by 35 per cent, 40 per cent and 40 per cent, respectively , af- ter onset of pandemic. I reject Musk’s Twitter buying offer: Investor Saudi Prince San Francisco: Tesla chief Elon Musk bid to buy Twitter has set up the billionaire entrepre- neur against one of Twitter’s major share- holders – Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal. “I don’t believe that the proposed offer by @ elonmusk ($54.20) comes close to the in- trinsic value of @Twit- ter given its growth prospects,” Prince Talal tweeted tagging a post that claimed the King- dom and he own a 5.2% stake in Twitter. MUSK REACTS... “Interesting. Just two questions, if I may. How much of Twitter does the Kingdom own, directly indirectly? What are the Kingdom’s views on journalistic freedom of speech?” Musk asked in a tweet. CRUCIAL READ NOT SHUTTING SCHOOLS: SISODIA As Covid cases are again on the rise, the Delhi Directorate of Educa- tion issued guidelines for students on Friday. “Closing schools would be the last option. Partial closure would be im- plemented if required,” said Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia. VP NAIDU VISITS AYODHYA, KASHI Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu along with his wife Usha Naidu on Friday arrived in Ayodhya by train wherein they offered prayers at Ram Janma- bhoomi site. They were received by governor Anandiben Patel. Later, Naidu visited Varanasi. MANJHI CALLS LORD RAM ‘IMAGINARY’ The President of Hindu- stani Awam Morcha and former Bihar CM, Jitan Ram Manjhi speaking at an event to mark Ambedkar Jayanti said, “I don’t be- lieve Ram was a God. Ram was a character created by Tulsidas and Valmiki to spread their message.” P5 A Russian sailor salutes on the bow of Missile Cruiser Moskva, left, as crew of Russian patrol ship Pitliviy, right, prepare to moor the vessel in Sevastopol, Crimea on March 30.
  2. 2. NEWS AHMEDABAD | SATURDAY, APRIL 16, 2022 02 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/ahmedabad I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia First India Bureau Navi Mumbai: Hardik Pandya has been lead- ing from the front with inspirational performances and is also going out of his way to create a happy team environment leading to a good start by Gujarat Titans in their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign, feels Rashid Khan. Gujarat are now on top of the table with four wins from five games and Hardik is currently second in list of run-getters and is also bowling well in every game. “The way he (Hardik) has led the team, the way he has kept the team environment, in- side and outside the field has been amazing so far,” Rashid said at the virtual post-match press conference. Rashid, the ace spin- ner from Afghanistan, said Hardik was some- one who always takes brave decisions. “He (Hardik) is some- one who always takes that brave decision, al- ways has confidence and he is someone who is very clear in mind on what he is going to do. This is an important thing as a captain when your mind is clear, and you take right deci- sions, the result will take (care) by itself,” said Rashid. Ability to take right decisions at right time makes him a good lead- er, feels the spinner. “You take right deci- sions with confidence, that is something which makes him the best and he has been delivering the best so far and leading from the front (be it) batting, bowling and fielding,” he remarked. Hardik has taken brave decisions as skipper: Rashid APPRECIATION lll Ace spinner from Afghanistan is full of praises for the Guj Titans skipper, who he believes has kept a warm team environment in the tourney Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya (centre) with the team. ‘AAP will grab RMC oppn bench without contesting polls’ First India Bureau Rajkot: Newly induct- ed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Indra- nil Rajyaguru on Fri- day claimed that the next leader of opposi- tion at the Rajkot Mu- nicipal Corporation (RMC) will be from their party. As politi- cal parties gear up for Assembly polls in December, the an- nouncement belies the confidence Rajy- aguru has in AAP . Meanwhile, funds meant for develop- mental projects have remained unused by RMC corporators, as per official records. After joining AAP on April 14, the former Congress leader told media persons on Fri- day, “The Congress party will lose hold of the leader of the oppo- sition post without even contesting elec- tions. And, AAP will claim the opposition bench.” He further informed on Thursday that two other corporators had joined the AAP along with him. Rajyaguru also hinted at the pos- sibility of one more Congress corporator joining the party . Notably, in the 2021 local civic polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 68 seats and four Congress can- didates had been elect- ed to RMC. If three of them choose to switch sides and join other parties, then Congress will lose the opposition bench. Meanwhile, ac- cording to records of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation, out of 72 corporators, only 17 of them have used the funds granted for developmental pro- jects in their respec- tive wards. The re- maining 55 corpora- tors did not spend a single penny from the grants and left over Rs421 crore ly- ing unused. Each cor- porator receives a grant of Rs11.45 lakh for commission- ing developmental projects in their re- spective wards each year. (L to R) Former RMC LoP Vashram Sagathiya, Indranil Rajyaguru with AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal. Freshly recruited Indranil Rajyaguru reiterates his confidence in his new party’s capabilities ahead of Guj Assembly polls Cong leaders to convene in Dahod for talks today First India Bureau Gandhinagar: Tribal leaders of the Con- gress party will gath- er in Dahod on Satur- day to chalk out a plan for the Adivasi Adhi- kar rally, to be flagged off by national Con- gress leader Rahul Gandhi next month. Meanwhile, Gujarat party leaders have be- gun the second phase of party organization formation ahead of Assembly polls slated for December. Speaking to First India, Assembly Lead- erof OppositionSukh- ram Rathva informed, “The party’s tribal leaders are meeting in Dahod, where a de- tailed programme of the rally will be worked out. Rahul Gandhi will be invited to address the rally, but the venue and dates are not con- firmed yet.” Incidentally, the tribal belt is spread across the eastern part of the state from Danta of Banaskan- tha district to Dang and Dharampur of Valsad district. Around 27 Assembly seats are reserved for tribal communities (adivasis). After postponing it for long, Congress leaders are finally re- organizing party com- mittees in the state. A few days ago, the All India Congress Com- mittee (AICC) ap- pointed 75 general secretaries, 25 vice presidents, 16 district committee presidents and three presidents of city congress com- mittees. If sources are to be believed, then another round of appoint- ments will be an- nounced soon. They will include 182 secre- taries, 10 spokesper- sonsandotherinvitees on Gujarat state’s working committee. As for the alloca- tion of responsibili- ties, the state leader- ship plans to assign one assembly constit- uency to each secre- tary. A vice president will be in charge of one Lok Sabha seat and general secretar- ies will be entrusted with cities and dis- tricts. The duties of observers in every city and district will be to get feedback from cadres about candidates, preparing a panel for each con- stituency and submit- ting them to the state parliamentary board. All panels will be scrutinized before compilation of the fi- nal panel that will be sent for approval of national leaders. First India Bureau Surat: A school in Zankarda village of the district presented a per- fect example of commu- nal harmony when stu- dents threw an iftar party for their Muslim friends on Friday . In the holy month of Ramzan, people belonging to the Islamic faith observe day-long fasts that they break in the evenings. Students of a govern- ment primary school located around 60 km from Surat in Zankarda village, arranged an if- tar party for their Mus- lim friends. Praising the gesture, principal of the school, Shah Mohammad Shaheed Ismail, said, “Every year, students save money and cele- brate the festivals of Diwali, Holi and Ramzan together at the school. Muslim stu- dents distribute sweets during Diwali and Holi to Hindu students, and during Ramzan, Hindu students organize an iftar party for their Muslim friends. Along with education, it is im- portant to impart our culture, values and in- terfaith brotherhood.” At a time when the state has witnessed communal clashes and a riot-like situation in a few parts, this school at Zankardavillageproves the phrase ‘Unity lies in diversity’. Rahul Gandhi. To be flagged off by national leader Rahul Gandhi next month, prep for the Adivasi Adhikar rally begins Students throw iftar bash for Muslim friends in Surat School in Zankarda village celebrates all major festivals such as Diwali, Holi and Ramzan to promote communal unity Students breaking their Ramzan fast. —ANI SESSIONS COURT RESERVES ORDER ON JADEJA BAIL APPLICATION First India Bureau Gandhinagar: After hearing the argu- ments presented by the prosecution and defence during bail ap- plication proceedings of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Yuvrajs- inh Jadeja, the Gan- dhinagar additional district sessions court reserved its order for Saturday . Arguing that Jadeja did not have any inten- tiontoharmpoliceper- sonnel, his advocate submitted that no case of attempt to murder can be built against him. “There was not even a scratch mark on the police constable, who is said to be the victim of rash driv- ing,” said the advocate. The AAP leader was arrested by Gandhina- gar police earlier this month for assaulting police personnel and dragging a constable on the bonnet of his car. He was produced before a local court which sent him to jail under judicial custody after the police did not seek his remand. Notably, the prose- cution did not oppose Jadeja’s bail applica- tion but was in favour of conditional bail. However, the public prosecutor submitted, “The applicant Yuvra- jsinh has been leading protests and agita- tions in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad, so his entry in these two districts should be banned.” On April 05, the job aspirants (for the post of assistant professor or vidyasahayaks) stagedaprotestagainst the state government in Gandhinagar. How- ever, police detained them and Jadeja reached Gandhinagar police headquarters to support them. “After some heated araguments, Jadeja at- tacked a few on-duty policemen and then tried to flee from the spot. However, a con- stable jumped on the car bonnet to stop him,” said the police. Further, the police in- formed that the evi- dence collected by the cops have been sent for forensic analysis. Jadeja and one of his accomplices have been sent to Sabarma- ti Central Jail. Fur- ther investigation is underway . AAP leader Yuvrajsinh Jadeja. —FILE PHOTO India to gain... Stressing that coronavirus has still not gone away and people should not take it easy, the PM said Yoga and Ayur- veda, which have their origins in India, caught the world’s attention during the pan- demic. He said export of tur- meric from India has increased af- ter the advent of the pandemic as people across the globe learnt about its health benefits. To spread the message of healthy living, Modi urged the people of Kutch to set a world record by ensuring maxi- mum participa- tion of citizens in the district dur- ing the Interna- tional Day of Yoga on June 21. FROM PG 1 AAP invites disgruntled Hardik Patel to join ranks First India Bureau Ahmedabad: Daysafter GujaratCongress’Work- ing President Hardik Patelexpresseddispleas- ure with the party lead- ership, the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) state unit on Friday invited him to join it. “Hardik Patel has come up as a leader on his own merit. He has expressed displeasure with the Congress lead- ership. We require lead- ers like Hardik in AAP Gujarat,” said AAP’s state unit leader Gopal Italia to media persons. Hardik should not waste his time putting his case before the Con- gress leadership as it would not yield any re- sults, he added. Earlier this week, Hardik Patel, who first rose on Gujarat’s politi- cal scene as leader of the Patidar reservation quo- ta agitation, had said he had been sidelined and harassedintheCongress, and local leaders wanted him to leave the party . Despitehisrepresenta- tiontoCongleaderRahul Gandhi several times, no action was taken, he had said, while also adding that he was not planning to leave the party yet.
  3. 3. GUJARAT AHMEDABAD | SATURDAY, APRIL 16, 2022 03 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/ahmedabad I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia To mark Good Friday, a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ was held at St Xavier’s School campus in Mirzapur area of Ahmedabad. It is observed two days before Easter Sunday to commemorate the suffering and death of Christ. —PHOTOS BY HANIF SINDHI ‘WAY OF THE CROSS’ VMC councillor approaches police over online ‘defamation’ WhatsAppmsgsaboutluringpeopletogatheringswithliquor,petrolwereshared First India Bureau Vadodara: Umang Brahmbhatt, council- lor of ward number 10 of the Vadodara Mu- nicipal Corporation (VMC) on Friday sub- mitted a formal appli- cation to the city Police Commissioner Sham- sher Singh regarding an attempt to tarnish his reputation. In his written complaint, the councillor apprised him of a chat shared during Ram Navami (April 10) that used his name to make baseless claims. The screenshot of a WhatsApp chat is being circulated on social me- dia platforms, in which a person talks about Brahmbhatt using the incentive of liquor and petrol to lure people to public gatherings. Inci- dentally, the councillor had organized a proces- sion on Ram Navami from Bhatali to Gotri areas on April 10. How- ever, the messages have created a stir, as it men- tions the name of the local councillor. “We had organized a ‘Divya Ram Yatra’ on Ram Navami from Bhayli to Gotri and it was attended by many people. We did not have to lure anyone there. In fact, to facilitate smooth sailing we formed a WhatsApp group with the name ‘Divya Ram Jay Jay Shree Ram’,” said Brahmbhatt. He added, “However, a few anti-social ele- ments created their own fake group called ‘Divya Ram Yatra 2022’ and sent messages in my name. I believe that this was an attempt to tarnish my image as well as the people asso- ciated with us. I have submitted an applica- tion to the commis- sioner and requested him to look into it. I am confident that the po- lice will investigate and bring the culprits to face justice.” First India Bureau Ahmedabad: Days af- tercommunalviolence rocked Khambhat town of Anand dis- trict,thelocaladminis- tration on Friday brought in bulldozers to remove illegal en- croachments along a road in Shakarpura areaof thetownwhere a Ram Navami proces- sion came under at- tack on April 10. “Apart from the il- legal encroachments, including wooden cabins and some con- crete structures, offi- cials also cleared bushes from the land in Shakarpura, as miscreants had used these to hide after throwing stones at the procession,” said Anand District Col- lector MY Daxini. “We have launched a drive from today to clear bushes and ille- gal structures built on government land alongside a road in Shakarpura. This drive will continue in the coming days till the entire area is cleared,” he added. On March 10, clash- es erupted between two communities in Khambhat after stones were pelted on a Ram Navami proces- sion in Shakarpura. Anand district su- perintendent of police Ajit Rajian had earlier said that communal violence in Khambhat town was a “pre- planned conspiracy” hatched by a sleeper module to achieve the dominance of the Muslim community in the town. The police have al- ready arrested 11 per- sons involved in the entire conspiracy . A senior citizen was killed and anoth- er injured in the vio- lence that broke out after the procession was attacked on April 10. Similar clashes erupted in Himmat- nagar town of Sabar- kantha district on the same day . Meanwhile, the Anand district super- intendent of police has transferred the Khambhat town Po- lice Inspector MJ Chaudhary . He will be succeeded by Police Inspector RN Khant. First India Bureau Ahmedabad: The Con- sumer Disputes Re- dressal Commission in the city on Friday ordered the Daikin Industries Limited, a global air condition- ing company to reim- burse a consumer Rs6,500 for poor af- ter-sales service. The company has been ordered to pay Rs2,500 for pricing dis- crepancy of an air con- ditioner purchased by the customer and Rs4,000 for harassment. The customer, who lives in the Gota area of Ahmedabad had bought a Daikin air conditioner in June 2016. Following the purchase, a Daikin cor- porate technician came to his residence to in- stall the air condition- er for which he was charged Rs4,000. He contacted the company through email, complaining that all customers should be provided with free in- stallation. The consumer fur- ther informed the cus- tomer service of Daikin that he later bought a Hitachi air conditioner, but the company’s tech- nician did not charge him for the installation. The consumer’s re- quest to the forum was to direct compensation from the Vijay Sales outlet, where he had bought the air conditioner. The lawyer for Vijay Sales claimed that they are ordinary vendors whose duty is to offer electronic devices and machines. It is the manufacturer’s re- sponsibility to install the machine. Representatives from Daikin argued that the technician had in- stalled the machine and had charged for the equipment’s iron stand, which no company gives for free. Consumers should not demand that instal- lation be free of charge, according to the company. First India Bureau New Delhi: Centre- run Alliance Air, which is no longer a subsidiary of the debt-ridden Air In- dia, on Friday , said it will start operating flights between Guja- rat’s Keshod to Mum- bai from Saturday . Incidentally , the Tata Group took over Air India from the cen- tral government a few months ago. Thiswillbethefirst flight to operate from the Keshod airport, stated a press release. The Mumbai-Kes- hod-Mumbai flight will operate three times a week on a 70-seater ATR-72 air- craft, added the air- line’s statement. Keshod is an up- coming tourist desti- nation located in Ju- nagadh district of western Gujarat and is surrounded by the Arabian Sea and beautiful forests. First India Bureau Ahmedabad: Accord- ing to official data re- leased by the state health and family wel- fare department, Gu- jarat’s COVID-19 tally increased by 11 cases in the last 24 hours to touch 12,24,129. While the death toll re- mained unchanged at 10,942, said an official on Friday. The recovery count rose by 19 during the pe- riod to touch 12,13,042, taking the recovery rate to 99.09%. This has left the state with an active caseload of 154. District- wise,thehighestnumber of cases was reported in Ahmedabad(07)followed by Vadodara (03) and Gir Somnath (01). The adjoining union territory (UT) of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Da- man Diu continued to remain coronavirus- free as no case was re- ported in the last 24 hours, confirmed a lo- cal official. As for vaccination, over 6,234 people were administered either the first or second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on the day . VMC councillor Umang Brahmbhatt. Screenshot of the complaint submitted. Local police supervising the demolition. The airline is a former subsidiary of Air India. Inoculation against nCoV in Ahmedabad. —FILE PHOTO WHAT HAPPENED Admin removes illegal structures in Khambhat Daikindirectedtopay`6.5Ktoconsumerforbadservice Alliance Air to begin flights between Keshod Mumbai 11 cases,no death; active tally 154 after 19 recoveries
  Vol 3 l Issue No. 140 l RNI NO. GUJENG/2019/79050. Printed and published by Anita Hada Sangwan on behalf of First Express Publishers. Editor-In-Chief: Jagdeesh Chandra. Editor: Haresh Jhala May the state continue to move forward on the path of progress and continue to play its part in nation building with committment. SPIRITUAL SPEAK Detachment from material things is the way to inner peace. —Bhagvad Gita IN-DEPTH ODISHA HC’S CHIEF JUSTICE CALLS LAW DISCRIMINATORY AGAINST THE POOR TOP TWEETS nlawful detentions, getting dispossessed of their properties with no quarter to approach for relief, the poor and the marginalised in India have always found them- selves at the receiving end of the law because of their low status in society . Never mind the party in power and never mind their claims of being pro-poor. Odisha High Court’s Chief Justice S. Muralidhar has given an un- blinkered view of the plight of the poor “as the laws are struc- tured against them”. Delivering a lecture on “Appearing in Court: Challenges In Represent- ing the Marginalised”, Chief Justice Muralidhar said, “There are many barriers to accessing justice that a marginalised per- son faces…The laws are them- selves structured to discrimi- nate against the poor”. Indeed, not only are laws com- plex, the entire legal system is tilted heavily in favour of the rich and powerful leaving the poor at the mercy of untrust- worthy lawyers at times. People from the Scheduled Castes, OBCs and Muslims constitute the bulk of undertrials and con- victs and there’s little hope of a change. U inding an honest politician would be like looking for the proverbial needle in a hay- stack. Karnataka, like many other states, has a long list of corrupt politicians. Heading the list is former Chief Min- ister BS Yediyurappa. Others on the list included his cabi- net colleagues and Bellary mine lord Janardhana Reddy and his aide B. Sriramulu. All of them were probed by the Karnataka Lokayukta in 2012. Yediyurappa is still not off the hook in a land scam case, although the Supreme Court did grant him relief from arrest. The BJP saw nothing wrong in giving tick- ets to Janardhan Reddy and his brothers who, at one point in time, were seen as fountainheads of corruption. The present controversy is over contractor Santosh Pa- til’s suicide because of Kar- nataka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa al- legedly made an unreasona- ble demand for “40 percent cut money” to clear his bill of Rs 4 crore. Those in the know of cut money business are aware that if 40 percent was being allegedly demanded by the highest authority in the department, others down the pecking order also expect a cut. Besides Eshwarappa, Santosh Patil also named two associates of the minister. Eshwarappa has offered ar- guments in his defence. The minister has resigned but he has not been arrested. Enforcement Directorate and the CBI, the two independent bodies, are watching the show from afar as Karnataka is an important BJP-ruled state. What is important here is to understand that no po- litical party can absolve itself of corruption charges. A rul- ing party finds facing such charges easier to handle. KARNATAKA’S CORRUPT POLITICAL LEADERS The present controversy is over contractor Santosh Patil’s suicide because of K’taka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa allegedly made an unreasonable demand for “40% cut money” to clear his bill of `4 crore F CONTRACTUAL RECRUITMENT A TRYST WITH NATIONAL SECURITY I agree that jobs creation is the utmost need of the hour. There is also no doubt that the youth should be disciplined and the love and respect for India should reign supreme. Yes, we all want India to become an economic super power but, is it required to disturb the decades old and tested military practices to fulfil short term political gains without caring for the long- term ill effects ast two years saw a massive reduction in soldier strength in Indian Army . Due to the pandemic no rallies wereheld and results of rallies held were not declared thus caus- ing a deficiency of over 1.2 lakh soldiers in a time when we were preparing to meet Chinese might. The nation wondered why recruitment rallies of 15 -18K couldn’t be conducted when N number of political rallies involving over lakhs of citizens, voting by dozens of crores in elec- tions and IPL matches were seen on the block. Was it by a design or default? As an observer of military affairs, I was of the firm opin- ion that policy makers were inclinedtopushinoldscheme of ‘TOUROFDUTY’intoprac- tice albeit, under a new and attractive Jingoism called ‘ AGNIPATHBHARTIYOJNA’. It is believed that the Cen- tral Government is now final- izing the Agni Path Recruit- ment Scheme where in, youth will have the option to be re- cruited into Army for three years and would be known as Agniveer during his service. To a lay man the thought would appear to be noble but actually it is fraught with un- certainties and tremendous harm not only to military’s war potential but also to the morale, discipline, motiva- tion and ethos of units. As it takes 4 - 5 years in a unit ser- vice before a soldier matures. In India, Army has been a volunteer force for all ranks since independence. There is no conscription as the vol- ume of volunteers is ever on an increase. Having conduct- ed this whole process as a recruiter in the Army, I am well aware of the dreams and aspirations of the teeming millions as well as the tough selection process of soldiers before they are put through a rigorous training pro- gramme to harness a very basic military craft which gets developed into a battle- hardened soldier in next few years in a unit. My apprehension is that, as againsttheestablishednorms of recruitment if the propos- al of short-term recruitment comes through, it would not only defeat the efficacy and efficiency of the armed forces but may also have the danger of producing dissatisfied and disgruntled gun trained mer- cenaries who are vulnerable in the absence of meaningful and worthy employment in thealreadysaturatedjobmar- ket. In fact, if ‘ Agniveers’ fail to pick up a job after three years of military tourism, the nation will have weapon trained unemployeds ready for exploitation. Politicians popularly argue that this scheme is to usher in ‘discipline’ and ‘patriotism’ amongst youth. While mili- tary leadership harps upon financial benefits accruing out of this scheme. The two do not appear to be in sync. It is evident that our leadership is willing to accept the chal- lenges even at the peril of National Security . I agree that jobs creation is the utmost need of the hour. There is also no doubt that the youth should be disci- plined and the love and re- spect for India should reign supreme. Yes, we all want India to become an economic super power but, is it re- quired to disturb the decades old and tested military prac- tices to fulfil short term po- litical gains without caring for the long- term ill effects. Will it not be wise to put this template first on other govt services like Railways, CAPF and Para military forces to establish its efficacy and then only subject the defence forces for implementation? If we further analyse the likely draw backs of this pro- posal, it is the myth it spreads about the savings to the na- tion for modernization of the very Army . While the cost of Agniveer is calculated at 85 lakhs against 4-5 crores for a regular soldier, how many Agniveers will be required to replace service span of a regular soldier has not been discussed. It is not quite clear as to why Defence forces are se- lected to be the favourites of the financial authorities for cost cutting measures. But the recent reductions in man power, replacement of regu- lar soldiers, accepting exist- ing short falls in officer cad- re and sale of defence land to generate modernization funds for Army point in a di- rection not very healthy and inspiring. And what do we lose in this myopic vision? Obviously, the growth within the organ- ization, stability, experience skills, motivation and the capacity to succeed in any future war. In other words, lower degree of national se- curity and that too, just for a little saving to the exchequer. THE VIEWS EXPRESSED BY THE AUTHOR ARE PERSONAL L COL ANUPAM JAITLY (RETD) The writer is Defence expert, Motivational Speaker Corporate Trainer In fact, if ‘Agniveers’ fail to pick up a job after three years of military tourism, the nation will have weapon trained unemployeds ready for exploitation.Politicians popularly argue that this scheme is to usher in ‘discipline’ and ‘patriotism’ amongst youth
  6. 6. INDIA AHMEDABAD | SATURDAY, APRIL 16, 2022 05 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/ahmedabad I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia BJP fact-finding team meets rape victim’s family, criticises WB govt Nadia (ANI): A five- member fact-finding committee constituted by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda vis- ited Hanskhali on Fri- day to look into the al- leged rape and murder of a minor girl. A 14-year-old girl died after she was allegedly gang-raped in Hanskha- li in Nadia district of West Bengal earlier this month. The victim’s family has accused the son of a Trinamool Con- gress (TMC) panchayat leader in the case. Following this, BJP — the Opposition party in the state — formed a committee of party’s women members to en- quire into the incident. The members of the fact-finding committee are BJP’s vice presi- dent and MP Rekha Verma, Uttar Pradesh minister Baby Rani Maurya, Tamil Nadu MLA Vanathi Srini- vasan, who is also BJP womenwinghead,Kush- buSunderandWestBen- galMLASreerupaMitra Choudhury . Meanwhile, a Central Bureau of Investiga- tion (CBI) team also ar- rived in Hanskhali on Thursday and visited the residences of the gang rape victim and the accused in the case. Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted per- mission to the CBI to investigate the alleged rape and murder case. CBI DIG Akhilesh Sin- gh with CBI Joint Direc- tor Ghanshyam Upad- hyay reached the house inGanrapotaBilparaVil- lageof theprimeaccused in which the minor girl wasallegedlygangraped, but found it locked. They then broke the lock and entered the house. BJP ‘fact-finding team’ visit Hanskhali village to inquire into the death of a minor girl, who was allegedly gangraped and murdered, in Nadia on Friday. —PHOTO BY ANI TRIBAL GIRL GANGRAPED IN BENGAL’S BIRBHUM DISTRICT, SAY POLICE Santiniketan (PTI): A tribal girl has been gang-raped in West Bengal’s Birbhum district by at least five men when she was returning home from a village fair, police said on Friday. The incident took place when the minor and her boyfriend were coming back from a Charak Mela at Adityapur in Santiniketan police station area on Thurs- day night, an officer said. Five men beat up the girl’s boyfriend and took her to the banks of a river where they took turns to rape her, he said. Based on a police com- plaint, a case has been registered and investigation is un- derway, the officer said. The girl is undergoing treatment at Bolpur Sub-divisional Hospital, and police is seeking her help to draw sketches of the accused, he said. Bengaluru (PTI): As Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister K S Eshwarap- pa is all set to resign, Karnataka BJP strong- man BS Yediyurappa on Friday, standing by his old friend, expressed confidence that he will come out clear from all allegations and return as Minister soon. Eshwarappa, against whom police have booked a case for alleg- edly abetting the sui- cide of contractor San- tosh Patil, will be sub- mitting his resignation to Chief Minister Basa- varaj Bommai today evening. “As a situation has come for him (Esh- warappa) to resign, he is going to resign. If the investigation is com- pleted in two to three months, it will be proved that he has no role (in the case) and that he is innocent, and there will no hurdles for him to be re-induct- ed into the cabinet,” Yediyurappa said. Speaking to reporters here, the former Chief Ministersaid,duetocer- tain unavoidable rea- sons, despite having committed no mistake, a situation has come for Eshwarappa to resign, under certain pressure. DECIDED ON HIS OWN: BOMMAI ON RESIGNATION Bengaluru (PTI): Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivaku- mar on Friday took a pot shot at Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai after the latter confirmed that Minister KS Eshwarappa will tender his resigna- tion from his ministerial post on Friday following allegations of corruption. “The protest is not for his resignation (KS Eshwarappa) but against corruption. CM said (Eshwarappa) has not done anything wrong. If he didn’t do anything then why are you accepting his resignation?” said Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar. “No need for the Opposition to become an investigation officer or judge as everything will come out after probe,” the Bommai said. ‘Eshwarappa will become Min again after probe’ BS Yediyurappa New Delhi (PTI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Fri- daysaidthattheBharati- ya Janata Party (BJP) in copying the Kejriwal Model of governance in Himachal Pradesh. Addressing a press conference here, Sisodia saidthatHimachalChief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has announced to provide 150 units of electricity ,waterandbus farefreeinthestate,fear- ing defeat in the view of assembly election in the state in November. He said the BJP is in the power in total 18 states and has opposed the freebies every- where. But as Himachal Pradesh is going to the poll soon, they are copy- ing the Kejriwal model, blamed Sisodia. Delhi Chief Minsiter Kejriwal has done just one roadshow in Mandi and it has created so much fear among them (BJP), Sisodia claimed. He also questioned the BJP as to why it is not making such an- nouncements in other states. Sisodia said that the public of the state knows that the BJP is not in favour of provid- ing free electricity . This announcement is a hoax of BJP, he said. The BJP has spoken half-finished plans out of fear of elections, they have no intention of doing anything free or cheap, said Sisodia. BJP copying Kejriwal model of governance in HP: Sisodia BEFORE CHALLENGING, AAP MUST BUILD A DECENT ORGANISATION IN HIMACHAL: BJP New Delhi: BJP’s Himachal Pradesh in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna on Friday said before challeng- ing anyone, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) must build a decent organisation in the state. “AAP has no pres- ence and stake in Himachal Pradesh. They do not have any organisational structure. AAP tried to build an organisation but collapsed within a short span of time. Before challenging anyone, AAP must build a decent organisation in Himachal Pradesh. AAP does not have ground presence while the strong cadre of BJP is present in each polling booth across Himachal Pradesh. We have no challenge from anyone and AAP is not in the race,” Khanna said. He also said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government will be formed for the second consecutive time in the state for its pro-people policy. AMIT SHAH LAUDS JAIRAM GOVT Shimla (PTI): Extending his greeting on Himachal Day to the people of the state, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said Chief Minister Jairam Thakur-led government not only doing development in the state but is also cherishing the culture. Shah took to Twitter to express his views and extended his wishes to the residents of Himachal Pradesh. “I extend my best wishes to all the residents of Devbhoomi on the occasion of Himachal Day,” the Home Minister tweeted in Hindi. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Implement letter of pact reached with farmers: BKU Charuni to Shah Ambala (Agencies): Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Charuni national president Gurnam Sin- gh Charuni wrote a let- ter to Union home min- ister Amit Shah on Fri- day, demanding full im- plementation of the let- ter of agreement reached with farmers during their year-long protest. A similar letter has also been sent to the sec- retaryof theUnionmin- istry of agriculture and farmers’ welfare. In his letter, Charuni said that through the Union ministry of agri- culture and farmers’ welfare’s letter secre- tary (AFW)/2021/Mis/1 dated December 9, 2021, the Centre government and the andolankaris (agitating farmers) reached a written agree- ment. “According to the agreement, points no. 2 and 2A have not been implemented, under which, a consensus was reached to withdraw with immediate effect all the cases related to the Andolan (agitation) but till date, the Centre government has not is- sued any order to imple- mentpointno.2and2A”, said Charuni. Charuni alleged that due to the non-with- drawal of cases, the rail- way police and other agencies are harassing the farmers. “Therefore, it is re- quested that Centre gov- ernment should fully implement all the points reached in an agree- ment to maintain the people’s trust in govern- ment”, said Charuni. “The Centre should also write to concerned state governments to withdraw all the cases still pending against the farmers,” he added. BKU Charuni president Gurnam Singh Charuni (C). Unable to pay bill, T’gana man hangs self in hospital Hyderabad (Agen- cies): Unable to pay hospital bill, a man committed suicide by hanging in a private hospitalinJayashankar Bhupalapally district. Marri Bapu, 46, was un- dergoing treatment af- ter consuming pesti- cide following denial of job to his son as prom- ised by the authorities while acquiring his land for Kakatiya Ther- mal Power Project. ED roped in to track money trail Kolkata (Agencies): TheCBIhasropedinEn- forcement Directorate (ED) in the investigation of theongoingWestBen- gal School Service Com- mission (WBSSC) scam. TheEDwillnowruna parallelinquirybutonly inthefinancialaspectof the scam. CBI sources told media that the deci- sion to rope in ED was takensincethelatterhas better expertise to track the money trail involved in the scam. “Tracking the money trail will give crucial clues relating to the scamandwedonotwant further delay in it. Our senior officers had been holding dialogues with theircounterpartsinED for the last few days and finally the latter has agreed to take up the fi- nancial angle probe in the scam,” a CBI official heresaidonconditionof anonymity . The ED will specially examine the transac- tions involving huge amounts to track the money trail. ❍ WBSSC SCAM Sonia among last Cong leaders to enrol for internal elections New Delhi (PTI): Sonia Gandhi was among the lastleaderswhoenrolled as Congress members digitally ahead of inter- nal elections next month. Over 2.6 crore Congress workers have enrolled digitally and another 3 crore have used paper enrolment system to participate in theexercisethatisbeing carried out for the first time in the party’s 137-year-old history . This exercise comes after a series of defeats in several states and in- ternal calls from leaders and workers for a com- plete overhaul of the party organisation and leadership at all levels. KC Venugopal gives ID card to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. JK: Militants kill BJP sarpanch in Baramulla Srinagar (PTI): Mili- tants shot dead a sar- panch in an orchard at Goush-bugh village of Pattan in north Kash- mir’s Baramulla district on Friday evening. A police official said a sarpanch was shot dead by suspected mili- tants in an orchard at Goush-bugh village. The sarpanch has been identified as Man- zoor Ahmad Bangroo of Goush-bugh and is said to be associated with the BJP. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched to nab the attackers, the police official said. Use loudspeakers to discuss price rise, says Aaditya Thackeray Mumbai (PTI): Poli- tics over Hanuman Chalisa heated up in Maharashtra on Friday with state minister Aaditya Thackeray saying loudspeakers should be used to cre- ate awareness among people about reasons behind rising prices of essential items, while independent MLA Ravi Rana asked CM Uddhav Thackeray to recite the devotional hymns at his residence on Satur- day. It all started when MNS president Raj Thackeray raised the issue of high-decibel loudspeakers atop mosques. Raj Thacker- ay has demanded re- moval of loudspeakers atop mosques before May 3 and warned the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vi- kas Aghadi (MVA) gov- ernment that MNS workers will play Hanu- man Chalisa, a collec- tion of devotional hymns dedicated to Lord Hanuman, in front of mosques if his demand was not met by the deadline. Don’t believe ‘Ram was a god’, Manjhi triggers row Patna, (Agencies): The Presidentof Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) andformerChief Minis- ter of Bihar, Jitan Ram Manjhi, has again made a controversial state- ment on Lord Ram. Speaking at an event organised by HAM MLA Praful Kumar Manjhi at Sikandra in Jamui district to mark Ambedkar Jayanti on Thursday, Manjhi said: “I don’t believe Ram was a God. Ram was a character created by Tulsidas and Valmiki to spread their message.” On September 22 last year, Manjhi had sparked a row after call- ing Lord Ram a historic figure who is just a character in a mytho- logical story . At the event in Si- kandra, Manjhi also said: “People who per- form Puja at other’s houses do not become big people. People be- longing to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes should stop puja in their houses. Brah- mins used to eat meat, consume liquor and speak lies. You cannot achieve religious merit ny inviting Brahmins at your houses for puja. In fact, you gain sin that way.” Reacting to Manjhi’s remarks, RJD state unit chief Jagadanand Sin- gh said: “I can’t under- stand why Manjhi re- peatedly makes state- ments on Lord Ram. We worship Lord Ram. He is the creator of the uni- verse. Why do some peo- ple use his name to cre- ate controversy and flare up communal ten- sion in the society? Jitan Ram Manjhi
  7. 7. INDIA AHMEDABAD | SATURDAY, APRIL 16, 2022 06 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/ahmedabad I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia VIVEK AGNIHOTRI DROPS HINTS FOR‘THE DELHI FILES’ Mumbai: Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri on Thursday revealed that he will soon be working on his next feature film, titled “The Delhi Files”. The filmmaker, whose last film “The Kashmir Files” raked in big numbers at the box office but also resulted in a political controversy, shared the news in a post on Twitter. “I thank all the people who owned #TheKashmirFiles. For last four years, we worked very hard with utmost honesty sincerity. I may have spammed your TL but it’s important. B’DESHI TEEN HELD WHILE SNEAKING TO BUY CHOCOLATE Agartala: A Bangladeshi teen has been arrested and put behind bars for illegally crossing into India to buy chocolate, the BSF said on Friday. Eman Hossain, a resident of a Bangladeshi village close to Shalda River, which marks the international border between the two countries, regularly swam across the water body to buy his favourite Indian chocolate in Tripura’s Sipahijala district. He used to sneak through a hole in the barbed wire fencing to buy chocolate from a shop in Kalamchoura village. Patna: Bihar govern- ment has sent a fresh proposal to the Archae- ological Survey of India to get Cyclopean wall, a more than 2,500 years old structure at Rajgir, listed in the UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Cyclopean Wall of Rajgir is a 40 km long wall of stone which en- circled the ancient city of Rajgir to protect it from external enemies and invaders, built be- fore 3rd century BC. “We are leaving no stone unturned to get Cyclopean wall listed in the UNESCO World Heritage Site. We have submitted a fresh pro- posal highlighting the historical significance and features of the Cy- clopean Wall to the ASI following their re- quest”, Additional Sec- retary cum Director (Archaeology), of Bi- har’s Art, Culture and Youth department, Deepak Anand told PTI. Anand said the wall is among the oldest ex- amples of cyclopean masonry in the world and it must be listed in the UNESCO World Heritage Site. Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also said on several occa- sions that Cyclopean wall must be listed in the UNESCO World Heritage Site. Bihar’s push for UNESCO world heritage tag FOR 2,500-YEAR-OLD WALL lll The Cyclopean Wall of Rajgir is a 40 km long wall of stone which encircled ancient city of Rajgir to protect it from external enemies and invaders Washington (PTI): In a strong message to China, Defence Minis- ter Rajnath Singh has said that if harmed, In- dia will not spare any- one, as he asserted that India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as a powerful country and is headed to be among the top three econo- mies of the world. Singh, in his address to the Indian-American community in San Francisco, also sent a subtle message to the US that New Delhi does not believe in a diplo- macy of “zero-sum game” and its relation- ship with one country cannot be at the expense of the other. The defence minister was here to attend the India US 2+2 ministeri- al in Washington DC. Thereafter, he travelled to Hawaii for meetings at IndoPACOM head- quarters and then to San Francisco. At a reception hosted in his honour by the In- dian Consulate in San Francisco, the Defence Minister told the select gathering about the valour shown by Indi- an soldiers on the bor- der with China. “I cannot say openly what they (Indian sol- diers) did and what de- cisions we (the govern- ment) took. But I can definitely say that a message has gone (to China) that India will not spare anyone, if In- dia is harmed. (Bharat ko agar koi chherega to Bharat chhorega nahi),” he said. The Ladakh border standoff between the Indian and Chinese mil- itaries erupted on May 5, 2020, following a vio- lent clash in the Pan- gong lake areas. The face-off escalated after the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15, 2020. New Delhi: Indian citi- zens, without transit or regular Schengen visas, are unable to fly to the UK through European Union airlines like Luf- thansa, KLM and Air France as they are stopped at the origin airports in India itself. As the UK is no long- er part of the European Union, it has, post Brex- it, made mandatory of for non-EU citizens to get a transit Schengen visa in order to fly to the UK on transit flights op- erated by its airlines. Schengen visa is a short-term visa that al- lows its holder to travel freely throughout the Schengen area, which covers 26 EU countries or Schengen States without border controls between them. The move took place on January 1 last year. Non-EU citizens can fly to the UK without transitorregularSchen- gen visa only through non-stop flights or by one stop flights only through Gulf countries or Switzerland. The EU rule does not apply for Switzerland as it is not a member of the Union. However, there are several services which fly directly to the Unit- ed Kingdom. After India resumed scheduled internation- al flights, foreign air- lines have started offer- ing one-stop connec- tions between India and the rest of the world. Following the Rus- sia-Ukraine conflict, this one-stop business has also increased sig- nificantly. Beijing: Sun Jian, a 37-year-old master’s degree student in the Chinese city of Yantai, for months staged a solo campaign against his university’s Covid-19 prevention measures, including blistering criticism on social media. The last straw for authorities came on March 27, when Sun walked around his campus carry- ing a placard that read “lift the lockdown on Ludong”. Police detained him and on April 1 Ludong University expelled him, according to a letter from the university seen by Reuters. University officials did not respond to a request for comment. The Chinese public have been largely supportive of the zero-Covid policy. Karnataka: Several parts of Bengaluru faced severe water-logging amidst very heavy rainfall in the city on Thursday. Buses, cars and other vehicles were seen struggling to meander through the cascading water. Homes in some parts of the city were submerged in nearly waist-deep water due to the downpour. People were stranded in city due to water-logged streets and pavements. An emergency operation had to be carried out in some areas by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the fire department. GROWING DEFIANCE OF COVID CURBS IN CHINA BRINGS WAVE OF ARRESTS DELUGE IN BENGALURU, HOMES FLOODED, HEAVY RAIN FORECAST FOR THREE DAYS CRUCIAL READ Body of student killed in Canada likely to reach Delhi today CBSE yet to decide on Class X XII exams for 2022-23 Ghaziabad: The father of the man- agement student in Toronto, who was murdered on April 7, said that the body of Kartik would arrive in Delhi on Saturday . “(Accused) Ed- win has been pro- duced before the court and is being asked to hire a lawyer for the next hearing that is be- ing scheduled on Wednesday,” said Hitesh Vasudev, fatherof deceased. Richard Jona- than Edwin (39), the accused of the murder of Kar- tik Vasudev, 21, was arrested by the Toronto po- lice on Sunday, including Kartik Vasudev’s case. Kartik was a stu- dent from UP’s Ghaziabad, who went to Canada for studies in January . New Delhi: The Cen- tral Board of Secondary Education is yet to de- cide whether the 2022-23 academic session will remain split into two terms for Class 10 and 12 or it will revert to the single board exam pat- tern, officials said on Friday . Bifurcating the aca- demic session, holding two term-end exams and rationalising the syllabus were part of the special assessment scheme for Class 10 and 12 board examinations in 2021-22 announced by the CBSE as a “one time measure” in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. “The decision to con- duct the board exams in two terms was taken in view of the unprece- dented situation, the students had to be as- sessed using assess- ment scheme as no board exams could be conducted,” a senior board official said. MODI DISCUSSES UKRAINE, SCS WITH TOP VIETNAMESE LEADER New Delhi (PTI): Prime Minister Naren- dra Modi on Friday spoke with general sec- retary of the Commu- nist party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong and exchanged views on re- gional and global is- sues, including the on- going crisis in Ukraine and the situation in the South China Sea. In their telephonic conversation, the two leaders expressed satis- faction over the rapid pace of wide-ranging cooperation under the India-Vietnam Compre- hensive Strategic Part- nership which was es- tablished during Modi’s visit to Vietnam in 2016, the PMO said. They complimented each other on the 50th anniversary of the es- tablishment of diplo- matic relations between the two countries. Prime Minister Modi reiterated Vietnam’s importance as an im- portant pillar of India’s Act East Policy and In- do-Pacific Vision, and sought to enhance the scope of the bilateral relationship, besides working for expeditious progress on existing initiatives. The prime minister also requested for great- er facilitation of mar- ket access for India’s pharma and agri-prod- ucts in Vietnam, the statement said. PM Modi highlighted the historical and civili- sation links between the two countries and expressed his happi- ness on India’s involve- ment in restoration of Cham monuments in Vietnam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets while virtually addressing on the special occasion of Himachal Day, in New Delhi on Friday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits the various training sites of US Army Pacific, in Hawaii on Thursday. —FILE PHOTO PM LAUDS HP’S PROGRESS, STRESSES ON DEVELOPMENT New Delhi (PTI): PM Narendra Modi on Friday emphasised on the need for Himachal Pradesh to realise its full potential, and said the State has to be developed with a quick pace in the next 25 years to take it further ahead in fields like tourism, higher education, research, information technol- ogy, bio technology, food processing and natural farming. In an address on the state’s 75th foundation day, he lauded its progress. However, people con- verted challenges into opportunities, and the state now ranks high on various develop- ment indices with its progress in the fields of horticulture, literacy, electrification and water supply. —PHOTO BY ANI Artists perform during an event to celebrate Himachal Divas at Dhalpur in Kullu district on Friday. RAJNATH’SWARNINGTOCHINA If harmed, India will not spare anyone: Def Min to China amid tension Indians can’t fly EU carriers to UK without transit Schengen visa Hawkers cannot insist on leaving goods: SC New Delhi: A hawker has no right to insist that he may be permit- ted to keep his goods and wares at the place of hawking overnight, the Supreme Court has said. A bench of Jus- tices MR Shah and BV Nagarathna said hawk- ers can be permitted to hawk in markets only in accordance with the hawking policy . “The prayer before the high court was that the petitioner, who is a hawker in the Sarojini Nagar Market (Delhi), be permitted to leave his goods and wares at the place of hawking overnight. The said prayer has been rightly rejected by the high court,” the court said. “The petitioner, be- ing a hawker, has no right to insist that he may be permitted to keep his goods and wares at the place where he is hawking overnight,” the bench said. Ram temple will herald new phase for Ayodhya, says Naidu Amid Ukraine war, Russia starts delivery of S-400 missile to India New Delhi (ANI): Re- construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple is not simply a high point in India’s cultural history, it will also herald a new phase in the economy and de- velopment of the an- cient city of Ayodhya and nearby areas, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Friday . Naidu’s statement came after he along with his spouse Usha Naidu visited the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple site in Ayodhya. “Spiritual tourism is a major employment generator in India and Ayodhya, one of the most ancient cities of the world, which is fast emerging as a pre- ferred destination for national as well as in- ternational devotees,” Naidu further said. “I am pleased to note that to meet the increas- ing requirements of surging tourist inflows, the Central and State governments have started many infra- structural works.” New Delhi: Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, In- dia has received the simulators and other equipment from Mos- cow for the training squadron of the S-400 Triumf missile system. The second squadron of the missile system is a training squadron and includes simula- tors and other training- related equipment only . It does not include mis- siles or launchers, de- fence sources told ANI. Despite the ongoing conflict, defence sup- plies from Moscow are continuing as the Indi- an defence forces have received shipments of overhauled aircraft en- gines and spares. However, there is con- cern about whether this would continue in the near future as a solu- tion for making pay- ment to Russia has not yet been found. Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu with his wife Usha V Naidu as they worship Sarayu, in Ayodhya on Friday. —PHOTO BY ANI Prime Minister reiterated Vietnam’s importance as an important pillar of India’s Act East Policy
  8. 8. BIZ BUZZ AHMEDABAD | SATURDAY, APRIL 16, 2022 07 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/ahmedabad I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Promoted by AU Small Finance Bank New Delhi (ANI): For- eign Direct Investment (FDI) inflow to India is expected to reach $100 billion in the current financial year support- ed by various ground touching economic re- forms and significant ease of doing business in the recent years, PHD Chamber of Com- merce and Industry (PHDCCI) said in a re- port. In the report titled ‘Economy to Resume Normal Growth Curve in 2022-23’, PHDCCI said India’s economic growth in the current financial year would be the highest among the leading economies across the world. PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Pradeep Multani said various dynamics re- forms undertaken by the government during the last two years would support the GDP growth. Though GDP growth consolidated at around 9 per cent in FY 2021-22 which is the highest among the leading economies; the current financial year 2022-23 is expected to attain a GDP growth of more than 8 per cent, which is again the highest among the top ten econ- omies, Multani said. However, according to the PHDCCI presi- dent, geopolitical con- flicts, high inflation and possibilities of new COVID variants are the major worrying factors in 2022-23. The PHDCCI report envisages that the nom- inal GDP will grow at 12-12.5 per cent (8 per cent real GDP and 4-4.5 per cent inflation) in the current financial year and the economy will attain a size of $3350-3400 billion in 2022-23. Mumbai (ANI/PNN): 121 Finance becomes India’s first fintech-led NBFC-Factor to re- ceive the Certificate of Registration under Registration of Fac- tors (Reserve Bank) Regulations, 2022. The NBFC-Factor address- es the most significant challenge most busi- nesses suffer from, i.e., arranging short-term funds for MSMEs, without any collateral. Until now, Factoring was offered only to the large corporates; how- ever, 121 Finance has brought factoring to the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and has its roots ground deep in FinTech. MSMEs are actively seeking alter- nate sources of Work- ing Capital, especially since the banks are moving out of cash credit limits for small businesses. Dr Ravi Modani, Founder CEO of 121 Finance is passionate about bringing the digital factoringexperienceto MSMEs. “Digital Fac- toring is the simplest, fastest, effectively low- est cost solution for Working Capital for any business, more so for MSMEs. With fi- nancial technologies and registration as an NBFC-Factor in place, we are strongly placed to reach annual dis- bursements of over Rs 500 crores by 2023. 121 Financehasbeenapio- neer in Digital B2B lending through Gov- ernmenteMarketplace (GeM Sahay), offering Sachet Loans or small ticket sized loans and nowaimstodeliverthe Trade Receivables Dis- counting System (TReDS)experiencefor seamlessWorkingCap- ital solutions to MS- MEs,” says Dr Modani. Mumbai (ANI): Tata Power Company said on Thursday a consor- tium led by BlackRock Real Assets has agreed to invest Rs 4,000 crore (USD 525 million) to acquire 10.53 per cent stake in Tata Power Re- newables. The consortium in- cludes Mubadala In- vestment Company . Tata Power and Black- Rock Real Assets-led consortium have en- tered into a binding agreement to invest in Tata Power’s renewa- ble energy subsidiary, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited. Black- Rock Real Assets, to- gether with Mubadala, shall invest Rs 4,000 crore by way of equity /compulsorilyconvert- ible instruments for a 10.53 per cent stake in Tata Power Renewa- bles, translating to a base equity valuation of Rs 34,000 crore. The final shareholding will range from 9.76 per cent to 11.43 per cent on final conversion. This newly created platform will consist of five distinct businesses delivering long-term, customer-oriented so- lutions. It will house all renewable energy busi- nesses of Tata Power includingthosein:Util- ity Scale Solar, Wind Hybrid Generation as- sets; Solar Cell Mod- ule Manufacturing; Engineering, Procure- ment and Construction (EPC) contracting; Rooftop Solar infra- structure; Electric Ve- hicle Charging infra- structure, Tata Power said in a statement. New Delhi (PTI): Com- merce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said Egypt, which is one of the larg- est importers of wheat from Ukraine and Rus- sia, has approved India as a wheat supplier. There is a sharp de- cline in availability of wheat in the global mar- kets due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Both the nations are major pro- ducers and exporters of wheat. Egypt imported wheat worth about $1.8 billion from Russia and $610.8 million from Ukraine in 2020. The African nation is looking to import 1 mil- liontonneof wheatfrom India and would need 2,40,000 tonne in April. “Indian farmers are feeding the world. Egypt approves India as a wheat supplier,” Goy- al said in a tweet. Kolkata (PTI): A lead- ing mobile retailers’ body has claimed that unethical and monopo- listic business practices of onlinesalesplatforms are jeopardising’ the fu- ture of 1.5 lakh brick and mortar smartphone retailers across the country and that it will seek govt intervention. In such a situation, the survival of small re- tailers is at stake, the All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA), an apex body of smart- phone retailers, said. “The situation is ex- tremely fragile due to the unethical, discrimi- natory, and monopolis- tic business practices by online sales platforms. Several shops are closed and now retailers are even taking an extreme step like suicide. We will approach the Government with a charter of demands to ensure the protection of over 150,000 mobile phone retailers across the country who are struggling to compete with the tech giants and unethical business practices by many on- line sales channels and portals,” AIMRA, West Bengal president, Mo- han Bajoria told PTI. The association will hold a two-day AGM from April 16 in the city to work out a counter- strategy and action plan for survival. “The USD 38 billion Indian smartphone market is the biggest and fastest-growing mo- bile phone market in the world. Some of the top global mobile phone brands have registered their highest shipments to India in 2021. Due to the fallout of the COV- ID impact, the online platform currently ac- counts fow r 50 per cent of the smartphone sales in India,” Bajoria said. The GST regime, he said,remainsamatterof concernforsmallmobile retailerswhofinditcom- plicated and not condu- cive for doing business. New Delhi (PTI): Fund raising by listed com- panies through private placement of corporate bonds plunged to a six-year low in 2021-22 to Rs 5.88 trillion owing to good performance of the equities and aggressive fund disbursal by banks at lower interest rate. This was 24 per cent lower from a record Rs 7.72 trillion mobilised in 2020-21, data with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed. This was the lowest level since 2015-16, when listed companies had raised Rs 4.58 trillion. FUND RAISING VIA DEBT PLACEMENT HITS 6-YR LOW AT `5.88 TRN IN FY22 Shaanghai (Agencies): Shipments of some Apple products, as well as Dell and Lenovo laptops are likely to face delays if China’s COVID-19 lockdowns persist, analysts said, as curbs force assemblers to shut down and closed-loop arrangements get harder to maintain. China’s race to stop the spread of COVID-19 has jammed highways and ports, stranded workers and left countless factories await- ing government approval to reopen - disruptions that are rippling through global supply chains. APPLE, OTHERS FACE SHIPMENT DELAYS DUE TO CHINA COVID CURBS: ANALYSTS FDI inflows to India may touch $100 billion in 2022-23: PHDCCI “India’s economic growth in current financial year would be highest among leading economies” Mobile retailers’ body to seek Govenment intervention against e-commerce onslaught SURVIVAL AT STAKE New Delhi (PTI): Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Micro- soft have entered a strategic cloud part- nership aimed at ac- celerating the firm’s digital transforma- tion and driving in- novation in the oil and gas industry . According to a joint statement, the collaboration seeks to unlock the oppor- tunities that Micro- soft’s cloud provides to address the unique challenges of the oil and gas sector. BPCL teams up with Microsoft for digital transformation No customs duty on cotton imports till Sept 30: Govt New Delhi (ANI): The Government has decided to ex- empt all customs duty on the import of cotton in order to provide relief to the textiles indus- try, the Ministry of Textiles said on Thursday . This notifica- tion shall come into effect from April 14, 2022 and will remain in force up to and in- clusive of Septem- ber 30, 2022. “This exemption would benefit the textile chain-yarn, fabric, garments and made-ups and pro- vide relief to the textile industry and consumers,” the ministry said in a statement. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has noti- fied the exemption from Customs duty and Agricul- ture Infrastruc- ture development Cess for import of cotton. Coal supply to power plants rises 25% in FY22 New Delhi (PTI): Coal supply to electric- ity generating plants increased by 24.5 per cent to 677.67 million tonnes in FY22 com- pared to that of the preceding fiscal, the government data said on Friday . Despite increased supplies, there were reports of fuel shortage at various ther- mal power u n i t s due to soaring energy d e - mand. T h e data, however, showed that the supply of coal to power utilities stood at 544.07 MT in FY21, which was less than 567.25 MT recorded in FY20. “The power utilities despatch has grown by 19.47 per cent to 677.67 MT during FY22 as c o m - pared to 567.25 MT in FY20. Fall in import prices have been observed since the end of Octo- ber 2021, however, im- port prices are still at high level to discour- age coal import,” it said.The coal dispatch to the p o w e r sector in- creased to 65.36 MT last month from 57.97 MT during the same period in FY21, it added. The overall dispatch of coal also rose to 818.14 MT in FY22 from 691.39 MT in FY21. Coal secretary A K Jain had earlier said that coal block allot- tees have a golden op- portunity to augment production as the de- mand for thermal coal will rise due to an in- crease in electrici- ty de- mand. POWER SUPPLY ISSUES ARE AFFECTING INDUSTRIES IN GOA: CII Panaji (PTI): The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Goa chapter has said power shortages, out- ages and unplanned shutdowns were affecting industries in the state though the government has maintained there were no electricity supply constraints. On Wednesday, Power Minister Su- din Dhavalikar had claimed Goa does not face any power supply issues like in states such as Andhra Pradesh. In Andhra Pradesh, industries are not running even for five hours a day sometimes due to load-shedding. We are far better, said Dhavalikar. The CII Goa chapter has recommended to Dhavalikar sever- al measures needed to ensure industries do not suffer due to any power supply- related issues. Egypt approves India as wheat supplier BlackRock-led consortium to invest `4,000 cr in Tata Power’s renewable unit RBI certifies fintech led 121 Finance as India’s first NBFC-Factor
  9. 9. AHMEDABAD | SATURDAY, APRIL 16, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/ahmedabad I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia 08 2NDFRONT KALOL MAN MURDERS FRIEND TO STEAL RAW GOLD, MONEY First India Bureau Gandhinagar: For eve- ry crime, there is a mo- tive. In Kalol, a man killed his friend to ob- tain his money and 600 grams of gold. PD Manvar, Kalol Deputy Superintendent of Police, said 600 grams of gold and Rs3 lakh in cash were seized. During the ini- tial interrogation, the accused admitted to poisoning the victim be- fore murdering him. He then fled from the shop and sought refuge at a friend’s home, where he stored looted gold and cash. The accused is suspected of stealing Rs15 lakh in cash, ac- cording to authorities. Prabhakar Nangre works as a goldsmith with his friends Srim- anto and Bholu Bengali. It was their job to turn raw gold into orna- ments. Prabhakar also had business relation- ships and trust with lo- cal jewellers, so he would go to the Ahmedabad market to buy raw gold and cash. When the jewellery storeownercouldn’tfind Prabhakarwiththecash and gold on Wednesday morning, he enquired withBholuBengali.Ben- gali informed the jewel- ler that Srimanto told him that Prabhakar had fallen asleep after con- sumingliquor.Whenthe jewellers arrived at Prabhakar’s shop, they found it locked. At the jeweller’s re- quest, police broke the lock and discovered Prabhakar’s body when they opened the store door. The body was sent forapostmortemreport. The accused allegedly stole 600 grams of gold and `15 lakh in cash, according to police —FILE PHOTO THE CONFESSION During the initial interrogation, Bholu Bengali admitted to poisoning the victim before murdering him. He then fled from the shop and sought refuge at a friend’s home, where he stored looted gold and cash. The accused is suspect- ed of stealing Rs15 lakh in cash. First India Bureau Surat: A man suc- cumbed to the effects of a poison he used to end his life, while un- dergoing treatment at Surat’s SMIMER Hos- pital, on Wednesday night. According to reports, he was admit- ted to the hospital on April 09 after his sis- ter found him at his residence. He was al- legedly harassed, hu- miliated, and even blackmailed by hack- ers to repay a loan that he had not even taken. Vivek Sharma (30), resident of Jalaram- nagar Society in Am- roli area, was the breadwinner of his family and had been serving as an assis- tant lineman with the Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited (DGVCL). His cousin told lo- cal media that her brother had down- loaded a loan applica- tion. “Even though he did not borrow any money, a hacker or cy- ber fraudster started pressuring him to re- pay the loan amount. He did pay some mon- ey but those people did not stop harassing him. They used to call him several times during the day, even leave messages to re- pay the money, which he had not borrowed,” she said. Fraudsters hacked the deceased’s cell phone and download- ed his photos and con- tact list. They left messages for his friends and relatives and shared false in- formation that Vivek borrowed money and failed to repay the loan amount. They branded him a rapist and his photograph was circulated with a message to friends and relatives. The message read, “This man has sold 12 girls and raped them. If you find him, please inform the police be- cause such types of culprits should be sent behind bars.” Victim of cyber-fraud succumbs to poison Vivek Sharma, 30, ended his life after harassment and humiliation by hackers to repay a loan amount he never borrowed JAI BAJRANGBALI! Amdavadis participate in Lord Hanuman Jayanti’s procession on Ashram road on Friday. —PHOTO BY HANIF SINDHI Man held for poaching at Nalsarovar, gets 3 yrs RI First India Bureau Surendranagar: A magisterial court in Limdi convicted a man arrested in 2018 for three years’ rigorous impris- onment (RI) with a fine of Rs10,000 for poaching birds in Nalsarovar Bird Sanctuary in Surendranagar. As per a state- ment released by the Deputy Con- servator of Forest (Nalsarovar Bird Sanctuary) on Thursday, forest officials had re- ceived a tip-off on some people who were poaching birds in the re- gion. The officials reacted quickly and caught one Va- hanbhai Padhhar with live and dead birds on August 7, 2018. Three of his other accomplices had escaped but got caught, subse- quently . The officials had then regis- tered a case with the court of Judi- cial Magistrate Frist Class Limdi under the provi- sion of the Wild- life Protection Act. Following a trial, Padhhar was convicted on April 13, 2022, while the other three were acquitted by the court, for benefit of the doubt. Heatwave to hit Kutch, Diu over next two days First India Bureau Ahmedabad: According to officials at the India Meteorological Depart- ment (IMD), heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over isolated pockets in the Kutch dis- trict namely the Kandla port as well as Diu over the next two days. Officials at IMD have recommended that citi- zens avoid exposure to heat, cover their head while stepping out of their homes and wear light-coloured,loosecloth- ing of organic fabrics. With rainfall being forecast for southern parts of the country, Gujarat will witness dry weather over the next five days. Temper- ature will be tolerable for citizens and is fore- cast to touch 41 degree Celsius. Southwesterly to Westerly winds are prevailing at lower lev- els over the region, which will contribute to the summer heat. No large departures from maximum temper- atures of 41 degree Cel- sius to 42 degree Celsius have been predicted by the weatherman for the remainder of the week. First India Bureau Vadodara: Music and art show for the versa- tile Barodians for the next three days. The In- dira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGN- CA) has organised a three-day festival from Friday to Sunday titled ‘Raja Ravi Varma Ut- sav’ under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Ma- hotsav, paying tribute to the late artist. The festi- val will have art, music, dance and exhibitions. IGNCA along with the royal family of Va- dodara have jointly renovated the Raja Ravi Varma studio, which was built by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad for Varma inside the Luk- shmi Vilas Palace. The studio and exhibition were inaugurated on Friday by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Ar- jun Ram Meghwal. The festival will also host several book re- leases, lectures, dance, drama, poetry, music, film screening and ex- hibitions. “Raja Ravi Varma is a big name in the world of, art and painting. He was invited here by the Maharaja, who built a studio for him, where he created some mas- terpieces, especially oil paintings. His stu- dio was in a dilapidat- ed state, and the Minis- try of Culture decided to help renovate it. To- day it is ready to wel- come famous artists, where they can feel the presence of the legend- ary artist working right next to them,” said Meghwal. The invaluable paint- ings of Raja Ravi Var- ma are on display for three days inside the Palace studio. In addi- tion, IGNCA also or- ganised a pre-event Chitrayatra on Thurs- day evening to preserve and develop the endan- gered folk arts in this modern world. A befitting tribute to Raja Ravi Varma CELEBRATING ART The renovated Raja Ravi Varma Studio inside the Lukshmi Vilas Palace was inaugurated on Friday. IGNCA puts up a three-day Raja Ravi Varma Utsav under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Pilgrims struggle for certificates at NCH First India Bureau Surat: Pilgrims travel- ling to Amarnath face a problem at the New Civil Hospital (NCH) to get their necessary health certificate for the pilgrimage. Ac- cording to government instructions, a single centre was set up to provide the certifi- cates so that applicants don’t have to run from pillar to post. The pil- grims have now writ- ten a letter to the su- perintendent of NCH to help. The management in their defence said that the situation has aris- en due to a scarcity of doctors and a sudden surge in the OPD pa- tients. The certifica- tion goes from several stages, including ECG and blood tests. Now, patients have to take their ECG reports in NCH and head to pri- vate hospitals for fur- ther tests to procure a medical certificate. Each year, thousands of pilgrims set out on the religious Amarnath yatra from all over India. —FILE PHOTO —FILE PHOTO Travel is one of the best ways to learn about life; one may travel physically to other places or through books with your mind. —Jagdeesh Chandra, CEO Editor-in-Chief, First India
  10. 10. orn and brought up in the sound city of Ra- jasthan, he has been associated with the world of fabrics, hand blocks and screen printing since childhood. Angrish fully knows the market and client’s needs, as well as how to deal with sup- ply and demand. Given his love for history, art and mod- ernism, his collection is main- ly inspired by the idea of fan- tasy resorts and offers a beau- tiful mix of classic vintage touch with modern resort looks for men as well as for women. Keeping in mind that eloquence and elegance are in proportion with each other, Wrickie An- grish has managed to keep the hold of the her- itage of Jaipur with Hand block and yet gives mesmerizing con- temporary styles and silhouettes, which is what makes the An- grish all the more beautiful and makes it stand out from oth- er brands and com- panies. Oozing flair and trend, the time- less clothing created and presented by An- grish is for quintes- sential men and wom- en. When in college, as a student of gradu- ation, his keen inter- est and curiosity in fabrics and business led him to pursue and continue with his family business ie. The ex- porting apparel. Later, in the year 2010, he opened a multi- brand designer studio by the name of W.A.S. (Wrickie An- grish Studio), where he sold the brands of budding design- ers while presenting his own designs, in the studio. B UTTKARSHA SHEKHAR uttkarsha.shekhar@firstindia.co.in www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/ahmedabad I twitter.com/ thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia 09 AHMEDABAD, SATURDAY, APRIL 16, 2022 THE OWNER OF THE FAMOUS ‘THE ANGRISH’, WRICKIE ANGRISH IS AN ACE DESIGNER, WHO HAS STUNNED THE AUDIENCE WITH HIS ASTONISHING COLLECTIONS AT FASHION CONNECT, DUBAI, NOW SHARES HIS JOURNEY AS THE DESIGNER WITH CITY FIRST. ELOQUENCE ELOQUENCE and Elegance and Elegance Wrickie Angrish
  11. 11. ETC www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/ahmedabad I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia AHMEDABAD | SATURDAY, APRIL 16, 2022 10 AS WE RECENTLY CELEBRATED THE NATIONAL SAFE MOTHERHOOD DAY, ANTARA PROGRAM IS DOING ITS BEST TO PREVENT ADOLESCENT PREGNANCIES AND CURTAIL MORBIDITY! GAME-CHANGER GAME-CHANGER HOW AN INJECTABLE HOW AN INJECTABLE CONTRACEPTIVE IS CONTRACEPTIVE IS PROVING TO BE THE PROVING TO BE THE RAJASTHAN RAJASTHAN IN RURAL IN RURAL CITY FIRST ukhsana is one of the 23 million girls who were married off be- fore the age of 18 and robbed of their agency . Mar- ried off at 16, she says, “I still don’t know how a girl is expected to comprehend the meaning of the word ‘marriage’ as soon as she reaches puberty. I never wanted to marry so early but my parents paid no heed and I was sacrificed to save them from further financial travails. I can’t describe the painful expe- riences I went through.”  She gave birth within a year of her marriage and regardless of the depres- sion that was set in had to take care of a home as well as a malnourished baby girl. Recalls Rukhsana, “I never wanted to be a moth- er so soon but was forced into compliance after be- ing accused of not obeying the elders in the family. I was told that older women are incapable of giving birth to a male child and when I deliv- ered a girl, I was asked to get p r e g n a n t again!”  Rukh- sana was unaware of con- tracep- t i v e c h o i c e s available to her, and her hus- band took no initia- tive to plan their fam- ily. (As the National Family Health Sur- vey (NFHS) re- ports, birth control is often considered to be a female re- sponsibility and 75.4% of married men do not use any method of contra- ception. Hope inter- vened in the form of Dariya, an ASHA worker. She was oriented on client mobilization and follow up under the Udaan project, an initiative of IPE Global which is work- ing as a technical support partner to the Department of Medical, Health Fam- ily Welfare, Rajasthan to roll out Antara injectable contraceptives in 14 high fertility districts.  Dariya successfully counselled Rukhsana and her husband Sibgadulla about the benefits of Anta- ra. Rukshana now says, “I am at peace because I can plan my second baby when I want. I have resolved that my little girl will study hard and will not be forced into an early marriage like I was. I am getting health- ier and I have decided that there will be no more chil- dren till I turn 20.” How- ever, Rukhsana’s story may just be a drop in the ocean in the face of figures by the UN stating that in India more than 50% of married adolescents have already given birth.  Inclusion of creating awareness and counselling on Antara as a new contra- ceptive in a program like Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram (RKSK) is a game-changer in delaying early pregnan- cy and ensuring well- planned and safe mother- hood. Sachin Kothari, IPE’s Strategy Lead for expand- ing contraception choices for young women, says, “We have embedded a technical support unit within NHM Ra- jasthan to roll out in- jectable contracep- tives. In 2022, we will be reaching the milestone of over 10 lakh doses and this is huge progress for the State of Ra- jasthan.”  According to Dr Nazi- ma, Senior Gynaecologist and National Master Trainer for Antara, it is very rewarding to see women and sometimes couples coming back for a new dosage. “I believe the success of any family plan- ning initiative depends not on coercion but proper communication so that people can make healthier choices on their own. In- jectable contraceptive is preferred as a safe and easy way to plan a family as it pro- vides three months of pro- tection with a single dose. It is a reversible method of con- traception and does not cause infertility and is a wonderful method for post- abortion contra- ception.” Kothari says activation strengthening of health facilities, robust monitor- ing system management of method effects and e- Counselling has increased acceptance of the method and its continuation among clients. He ex- plains, “ To keep a tab on the follow-ups and to re- duce the drop out rates a web and mobile-based ap- plication named Antara- Raj was developed. With the help of AntaraRaj, pe- riodic follow-up messages were sent to clients to avail subsequent doses on the scheduled due date.   Dr Nazima added “As proper delivery of quali- ty services is key to the success of any initiative, we train doctors ANMs on complete technical in- formation on Antara counselling techniques. For client mobilization, ASHA workers were sensi- tized and they are acting as last-mile change mak- ers. IPE Global with the support of SIHFW de- partment has developed e-training modules to en- sure the continuation of the capacity building dur- ing the covid pandemic. Rekha (name changed), a 30-year-old Antara-Udaan beneficiary, reflects upon how the injectable contra- ceptive changed her life. Rekha,aclass6schooldrop- outwasmarriedtoMahesh, who was a class 5 dropout, deliver her first child within a year – a girl. She was constantly tormented for this, causing her to suffer three back-to-back miscarriages af- ter which she fi- nally delivered a baby boy . She re- calls, “I could not even share mypainwithmy husband as he doesnotapprove of modernmeth- ods of contra- ception.”    She visited the nearby sub-centre and the trained ANM counselled her and her husband. The couple agreed for adopting Anta- ra and since then Rekha has taken four doses of Antara. Mahesh says, “I now understand the real purpose behind family planning and I am thank- ful for initiating Antara services at the sub-centre. Whenever I take my wife to the sub-centre for her dos- age, I fall in love with her smiling eyes.”  Dr Anupama, a gynae- cologist and part of the TSU team, says one of the reasons for Antara’s popu- larity is easy to use, highly effective and can be pro- vided to most the clients of reproductive age group and even lactating mothers can use it after 6 weeks of delivery . Few other method effects associated with Antara use can be man- aged easily with effective counselling and reassur- ance. On National Safe Motherhood Day, I recom- mend Antara as a safer way of family planning.   Dr Girish Dwivedi, Pro- ject Director(FW) stated that with the proactive role of Add/Dy.CMHO (FW) technical support of IPE Global, we were able to ini- tiate the Antara services in more than 90% of health facilities and this has im- proved its acceptance and reduction in dropout of clients. R
  12. 12. ETC www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/ahmedabad I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia AHMEDABAD | SATURDAY, APRIL 16, 2022 11 P riyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first child together, a daughter via surrogacy earlier this year. After an- nouncing the birth of their baby girl, the couple has remained private about their parenting journey and in a recent interaction with Lilly Singh for her upcoming book, Pri- yanka opened up about her daughter for the first time. Priyanka told Lilly, “As a new parent right now, I keep thinking that I will never be imposing my desires, fears, my upbringing on to my child. I have always believed that children come through you not from you. There is no belief like this is my child and I will shape everything. They come through you to find and build their own life.” —Agency SHAADI MUBARAK HO! A lia Bhatt and Ran- bir Kapoor tied the knot and got hitched for life. The wedding pictures of the couple have taken the internet by quite a storm and fans are going gaga over them. Everyone is still not over it and social media is filled with the dreamy pictures from their wedding. We have to admit that Alia and Ran- bir looked nothing less than perfect on their spe- cial day. The stars had an intimate wedding in the presence of their close friends and family . —Agency J ohnny Deep and Amber Heard’s USD 100 million defamation case kicked off in Virginia this week and among the first witnesses to testify in the case was Depp’s sister Christi Dembrows- ki. The 61-year-old opened up in court about their child- hood in Lexington, Kentucky with ‘peaceful’ dad John Christopher Depp and mother Betty Sue Palmer whom she re- vealed to have had been abusive on several oc- casions. Dembrowski also weighed in on Am- ber Heard’s relation- ship with her brother Johnny and maintained that while there were occasions when she saw the Aquaman start being nice to him, there were also times when the ac- tress wasn’t the same. She accused Heard of in- sulting Depp during an incident. —Agency K im Kardashian has finally spoken out about Kanye West’s new girl- friend Chaney Jones, her ex-cur- rent husband’s lover. The 41-year- old reality star was a guest on Not Skinny Not Fat podcast in a new episode released on Tuesday when she was ques- tioned about Jones, 24, whom many have dubbed a Kim ‘lookalike.’ However, West was first seen with Jones in January, while still dating Julia Fox, and now Kim is expressing on the podcast how she feels about Kanye’s dating life. When asked that some ladies’ West has been dating seem to be ‘big admir- ers of yours’ or ‘even sorta dress like you,’ and whether ‘the dop- pelganger vibe’ bothers her, she re- sponded didn’t. She said, “No. I just want him to be hap- py and she seems like the sweetest,’ Kim said, adding, “Whatever makes you happy , I don’t care what it is.” —Agency Adventure comedy D aniel Radcliffe, the hero of the action-adventure comedy The Lost City, characterizes his evil character Abigail Fairfax’s attitude as “pathetic” and “very funny .” Having begun his act- ing career as a youngster in several projects, Radcliffe is now one of the world’s most recognizable and adored film stars. Radcliffe’s most recent film, The Lost City, casts him in yet another outlandish character as a millionaire and international criminal Abigail Fairfax. The Nee Brothers directed and co-wrote the film, which depicts Fairfax kidnapping romance author Lo- retta Sage (Sandra Bullock) in order to bring him to the val- uable treasure known as the “Crown of Fire,” since she has based her books on true historical research. —Agency Spears denies Spears denies attorney’s fees attorney’s fees ritney Spears has denied her mother Lynne Irene Bridges’ request to pay $663,202 in attorney’s fees, with regards to her conservatorship, which ended in November last year. The objection marks the latest move in Britney’s ongoing and drawn-out legal battle. The singer’s attorney , Mathew Rosen- gart, filed new documents with the court ahead of a Wednesday hearing - where no decision was made. Rosengart stated in a filing (accessed by ‘Variety’) with the Los Angeles Superior Court, “Britney Spears has for decades been her family’s sole breadwinner, sup- porting her entire family. Lynne Spears and her counsel seek payment of legal fees and costs - from Britney Spears - of more than $660,000.” “Spears opposes the Petition in its entirety .” —Agency B VASHI FESTIVAL ETHNIC BLISS SWEET MEMORIES BABY GIRL ARRIVES A nupama Para- meswaran took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her Vashi festival celebra- tions and they are all things beautiful. The ac- tress is super excited about the festival as she also danced to the trend- ing Vijay’s song Arabic Kuthu from Beast. She dressed up in a traditional Kerala saree for the Malayalam new year and looked stun- ning as ever. Sharing the Arabic Kuthu dance moves video on Instagram, she wrote, Just a little too excited about Vishu sadhya. —Agency K eerthy Suresh is the most gor- geous actress in the South and can manage to ruffle the feathers of onlookers with her stunning fash- ion display . Although she can stun in any kind of outfit, her special love for sarees is something that needs to be addressed. She channelled her eth- nic vibes in beautiful pastel green coloured embellished saree and looked breathtaking. For the Malayalam New Year, Keerthy Suresh glammed up the festive mood in the dazzling six yards. Her pastel saree came with intricate threadwork. —Agency S outh superstar Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar and Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan met for an unexpected lunch date and shared some great memories with happy laughs. Namrata took to her Instagram and shared a stunning pic with Gauri post their lunch date. The star wives twinned in black and white outfits and made statements for their fun lunch. Sharing the pic, Namrata wrote, “Unexpected fun lunch!! @gaurikhan in the house literally catching up after so many years.” —Agency D ebina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary be- came parents of the baby girl a few days ago. The couple is elated as they welcomed the baby into their lives. The new parents recently cel- ebrated the sixth day of their baby girl’s arrival. Following Gurmeet’s family rituals from his hometown in Bihar, on this day , it is believed that God decides the destiny of the new- born. Both Gurmeet and Debina’s parents arrived from hometown for puja. —Agency Virginia case COOL MOM COOL MOM Kim calls Chaney sweetest The newlyweds Britney Spears Anupama Parameswaran Daniel Radcliffe Keerthy Suresh Namrata Shirodkar Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary Priyanka Chopra Kim Kardashian Amber Heard

×