Apr. 15, 2022
16042022_ First India New Delhi.pdf
Apr. 15, 2022

Apr. 15, 2022
Find Latest India News and Breaking News these days from India on Politics, Business, Entertainment, Technology, Sports, Lifestyle and Coronavirus News in India and the world over

CLICK:- https://firstindia.co.in/

#First_India_NewsPaper

Find Latest India News and Breaking News these days from India on Politics, Business, Entertainment, Technology, Sports, Lifestyle and Coronavirus News in India and the world over that you can't miss.For real time update Visit our social media handle.Read First India NewsPaper in your morning replace.Visit First India.

CLICK:- https://firstindia.co.in/

#First_India_NewsPaper

News & Politics

16042022_ First India New Delhi.pdf

  1. 1. Amit Shah lauds Jairam Thakur’s govt for development in Himachal Pradesh New Delhi (ANI): Ex- tending his greeting on Himachal Day to the people of the state, Un- ion Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said Chief Minister Jairam Thakur-led gov- ernment not only doing development in the state but is also cherish- ing the culture. Shah took to Twitter to express his views and extended his wishes to the residents of Himachal Pradesh. “I extend my best wishes to all the residents of Devbhoomi on the occa- sion of Himachal Day,” the Home Minister tweeted in Hindi. “Under the guidance of Narendra Modi Ji, the government of Jairam Thakur Ji is working to make the state a leader in devel- opment along with cherishing the culture of Himachal, the land of natural beauty and spirituality,” Shah fur- ther said. Besides Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many Union Ministers, as well as politicians, took to Twitter for wishing the state on the occasion. Union Minister Hard- eep PuriHardeep Singh Puri in a Tweet said, “Greetings to the people of Himachal - the pris- tine and beautiful hill state on the occasion of Himachal Day ...” HM’S PAT FOR THAKUR PM Modi to inaugurate 108- ft tall Hanuman idol in Gujarat Ahmedabad (PTI): On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Prime Minister Nar- endra Modi will vir- tually inaugurate a 108-feet tall idol of Lord Hanuman at Keshvanand Ash- ram in Gujarat's Morbi town on Sat- urday . This is a sec- ond idol of the deity installed by the Shree Harish Chan- der Nanda Educa- tion and Charitable Trust, it said in a re- lease. NEW DELHI l SATURDAY, APRIL 16, 2022 l Pages 12 l 3.00 RNI TITLE NO.DELENG/2021/19840 l Vol 1 l Issue No.226 Delhi Capitals’ physio Patrick Farhart has tested positive for COVID-19, the Indian Premier League said on Friday. “Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has been tested positive for COVID-19. He is being closely monitored by DC Medical Team at the moment,” officials said. DELHI CAPITALS PHYSIO PATRICK FARHART TESTS COVID POSITIVE CJI NV Ramana has said filling up judicial vacancies is essential for improving access to justice and that he is making efforts to fill up all judicial vacancies at all levels. “With cooperation from all the stakeholders, we could make considerable progress,” he said. FILLING VACANCIES ESSENTIAL FOR IMPROVING ACCESS TO JUSTICE: CJI OUR EDITIONS: JAIPUR, AHMEDABAD, LUCKNOW NEW DELHI www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/delhi I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia ANURAG THAKUR IN UNA TODAY ‘IF HARMED, INDIA WILL NOT SPARE’ Union IB Minister Anurag Thakur will be visiting Una in Himachal on Saturday to launch free health camp on completion of 4 years of MP Mobile Health Service, at old bus stand. In a strong message to China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that if harmed, In- dia will not spare anyone. He asserted that India under PM Narendra Modi has emerged as a powerful country. P5 FRIDAY NAMAZ Muslim devotees offer Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramzan at Khairuddin Masjid in Amritsar on Friday. Dua or prayer to Allah during namaz included well-being, world peace. GOOD FRIDAY People belonging to the Christian community perform a play during a procession, on the occasion of Good Friday in Jalandhar. “Ideals of service and brotherhood of Jesus Christ are the guiding light for several people,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion. RONGALI BIHU Youngsters perform a traditional dance inside the premises of Ranghar, during the Rongali Bihu celebrations in Sivasagar city of Assam on Friday. Bohag or Rongali Bihu is one of Assam’s three Bihus, and it is one of the most significant festivals for the Assamese community. Traditional pat or muga silk or cotton mekhela chadors are worn by women on the occasion in colours ranging from vivid red, yellow, green, orange and pink. —PHOTOS BY PTI FAITHFUL FRIDAY OF MONTH India observes Moscow: Russia’s de- fence ministry warned Friday it will intensify attacksontheUkrainian capital Kyiv in response to strikes on Russian soil, after accusing Ukraine of targeting Russian border towns. “The number and scale of missile strikes against targets in Kyiv willincreaseinresponse to any terrorist attacks or sabotage committed by the Kyiv nationalist regime on Russian terri- tory ,” the ministry said in its daily update. It added that Russian troops hit a “military” factory outside Kyiv us- ing long-range missiles. RUSSIA HITS MILITARY TARGET OUTSIDE KYIV Moscow says more to come RUSSIAN MILITARY’S DAMAGED BLACK SEA FLAGSHIP SINKS WORLD WAR III HAS BEGUN: RUSSIAN TV The flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, a guided-missile cruiser that became a potent target of Ukrainian defiance in the opening days of the war, sank after it was heavily damaged in the latest set- back for Moscow’s invasion. Ukrainian officials said their forces hit the vessel with missiles, while Russia acknowledged a fire aboard the Moskva. Russian state television has declared that World War III has already started after the sinking of its naval vessel Moskva in the Ukraine war. Presenter Olga Skabeyeva made the chilling statement, informing the viewers that “what it’s escalated into can safely be called World War III”. Contractor death case: Congress leaders needn’t become investigators: Bommai Bengaluru: Opposition leaders in the state need not become investiga- tors, prosecutors and judges in the case per- taining to the death of civil contractor San- thosh Patil, Karnataka Chief Minister Basa- varaj Bommai said. “Congress leaders need not become the in- vestigating officer, pros- ecutor and judge in the Santoshsuicidecase.Let them allow for a free and thoroughinvestigation,” Bommai said. He was re- sponding to increasing demands from Opposi- tion leaders to arrest minister KS Eshwarap- pa in the case. “The police should be allowed to do their job. The police will decide what to do and what not to do. Why are Congress leaders anxious? Let the truth come out from the investigation,” he said. See also P3 WILL BE BACK: MIN ESHWARAPPA QUITS TATA REJIGS AIR INDIA BOARD Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa asked his sup- porters not to worry as he “will be back”. In a massive show of strength before his resignation, a huge convoy of cars accompanied him as he drove to the capital Bengaluru to resign. After a meeting with CM Bommai at his residence, Eshwarappa submitted his resignation. Mumbai: Tata Sons has re- jigged the board of Air India moving the airline’s execu- tives who held board posi- tions to senior management roles. It has also appointed a chief commercial officer, and heads of HR, digital and technology, customer experi- ence and ground handling at the airline. Air India starts restoring staff salaries in a phased manner Mumbai: Air India is restoringsalariesof em- ployeesinaphasedman- ner to pre-pandemic lev- els as the aviation sector is recovering with the decline of COVID-19 cases in the country , ac- cording to the airline’s official document on Tuesday . Indian aviation sector was badly hit due to the pandemic-inducedtravel restrictions during the last two years and there- fore, all airlines in India had cut salaries. Air India’s document on Tuesday said pilots’ flying allowance, special payandwidebodyallow- ance were cut by 35 per cent, 40 per cent and 40 per cent, respectively , af- ter onset of pandemic. I reject Musk’s Twitter buying offer: Investor Saudi Prince San Francisco: Tesla chief Elon Musk bid to buy Twitter has set up the billionaire entrepre- neur against one of Twitter’s major share- holders – Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal. “I don’t believe that the proposed offer by @ elonmusk ($54.20) comes close to the in- trinsic value of @Twit- ter given its growth prospects,” Prince Talal tweeted tagging a post that claimed the King- dom and he own a 5.2% stake in Twitter. MUSK REACTS... “Interesting. Just two questions, if I may. How much of Twitter does the Kingdom own, directly indirectly? What are the Kingdom’s views on journalistic freedom of speech?” Musk asked in a tweet. CRUCIAL READ NOT SHUTTING SCHOOLS: SISODIA As Covid cases are again on the rise, the Delhi Directorate of Education issued guidelines for students on Friday. “Clos- ing schools would be the last option. Partial closure would be implemented if required,” said Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia. P2 VP NAIDU VISITS AYODHYA, KASHI Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu along with his wife Usha Naidu on Friday arrived in Ayodhya by train wherein they offered prayers at Ram Janma- bhoomi site. They were received by governor Anandiben Patel. Later, Naidu visited Varanasi. P5 PM MODI SAYS MORE DOCS IN NEXT 10 YEARS Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while inaugurating hospital in Bhuj on Friday, said the country will get a record number of doctors in the next 10 years due to the central government’s policy of establishing at least one medical college in every district. MANJHI CALLS LORD RAM ‘IMAGINARY’ The President of Hindu- stani Awam Morcha and former Bihar CM, Jitan Ram Manjhi speaking at an event to mark Ambedkar Jayanti said, “I don’t be- lieve Ram was a God. Ram was a character created by Tulsidas and Valmiki to spread their message.” P3 A Russian sailor salutes on the bow of Missile Cruiser Moskva, left, as crew of Russian patrol ship Pitliviy, right, prepare to moor the vessel in Sevastopol, Crimea on March 30.
  2. 2. CAPITOL NEW DELHI | SATURDAY, APRIL 16, 2022 02 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/delhi I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia New Delhi (PTI): The AAP on Friday alleged the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh is copying the Arvind Kejriwal model of gov- ernance, soon after Chief Minister Jairam Thakur announced free power and water supply, and a 50 per cent rebate in bus fare for women. Addressing a press conference here, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia said the BJP government's an- nouncements ahead of assembly polls in the state are an attempt to hoodwink people, as the saffron party has al- ways said it is com- pletely against freebies like free electricity . After coming back to power in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP will take back all the an- nouncements that its chief minister had made, Sisodia claimed. Vote for the AAP in elections, he appealed to them. While addressing an event in Chamba earlier in the day, the Himachal Pradesh chief minister announced his govern- ment has decided to pro- vide free power up to 125 units and waive water bills in rural areas. He also his govern- ment has decided to re- duce the bus fare for women by 50 per cent. What the BJP gov- ernmenthasannounced today is an attempt to partially copy the Kejri- wal model of govern- ance. They have started staging a drama of cop- ying the Kejriwal model of governance in the state with an eye on elections, Sisodia said. BJP‘copying’AAPmodelof governance, says Sisodia ‘DON’T FALL IN BJP TRAP’ RISING COVID CASES New Delhi (PTI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Fri- day said a specific wing in schools or class- rooms where a COV- ID-19 case has been de- tected should be closed temporarily and clari- fied that the entire school should only be closed in specific cases. The comments by Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister, came against the back- drop of rising cases of COVID-19 among school children and staff mem- bers. A meeting of the Delhi Disaster Manage- ment Authority (DDMA) has been called on April 20 to review the situation in the na- tional capital. “We haven’t asked them to close schools. Our guidelines say that only a specific wing or classroom where some- one was found COVID positive should be tem- porarily closed. Schools can take a decision to close the entire prem- ises,” Sisodia said in response to a question during a press confer- ence. Schools not be closed entirely in Capital New Delhi (Agencies): The Delhi government on Friday announced the formation of a com- mittee to consider au- torickshaw and taxi fares revision, this ahead of a strike called by the unions seeking subsidy on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). Delhi transport min- ister Kailash Gahlot tweeted, “Due to the ris- ing fuel prices, auto/ taxi unions have been demanding revision of fares. @ArvindKejriwal govt. understands their concerns. A committee shall soon be constitut- ed by transport Dept for this purpose, which shall furnish its recom- mendations in a time- bound manner.” The Delhi govern- ment’s assurance comes day after the members of auto, taxi and cab drivers’ asso- ciations warned the au- thorities to go on strike from Monday if their demand for subsidy on gas prices was not met. The bus operators have also announced to join the strike. Delhi Govt says panel to consider revision of auto taxi fares soon City Govt sanctions of `476crtodevelopmandis New Delhi (ANI): The Delhi government on Thursday passed a budget of Rs 476.89 crore for the develop- ment of various man- dis in the national capi- tal, including over Rs 175 crore for the Aazad- pur market. In a joint meeting chaired by Develop- ment Minister Gopal Rai with the officials of Delhi Agricultural Mar- keting Board (DAMB) and Agricultural Pro- duce Market Commit- tee (APMC) today, re- garding the develop- ment of Delhi’s mandis, the board passed a budget of Rs 476 crores 89 lakhs for the develop- ment of mandis for the financial year 2022-23 at the meeting. The board has allo- cated approximately Rs 178.73 crore to gricul- tural Produce Market Committee Azadpur, Rs 13.34 crore to the fruit and vegetable market in Ghazipur, Rs 13.96 crore to FP and EMC in Ghaz- ipur, Rs 8 crore to the flower market, Rs 18.91 crore to gricultural Pro- duce Market Committee Keshopur, Rs 45.03 crore to APMC Narela, Rs 5.32 crore to APMC Najaf- garh and Rs 193.57 crore to the Delhi Agricultur- al Marketing Board. New Delhi (Agencies): Hours after the Delhi Po- lice removed the saffron flags and hoardings of 'Bhagwa JNU' from out- side the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in the national capital on Friday, Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta said the Delhi Po- lice should not be in such a hurry to take down them as the 'saffron' is not a symbol of terror. The police should not be in such a hurry to take down the saffron flag. Saffron is not a sym- bol of terror that the po- lice is showing haste, it is the right of the law to protect saffron and Hin- dutva, Gupta said. The members of Hin- du Sena -- a right wing organisation -- had put up saffron flags outside JNU forcing the police to initiate legal action and remove the said flags from there. The Hindu Sena chief said the Saffron and Hindutva are constantly being insulted in the JNU campus, which is very wrong. Hindutva is our culture and saf- fron is the symbol of our culture. The people of any country should not have any objection to saffron, he said. ‘Why is police in hurry to remove banners,saffronnotsymbolofterror’ New Delhi (PTI): Al- most four decades after developing Rohini as one of the three sub-cities in the national capital, the Delhi Development Au- thority (DDA) has now decided to develop com- mercial spaces lying un- used for years, and have initiated steps to appoint a consultant to carry out a study and prepare a de- tailed plan for the vacant land parcels. “There are several va- cant land parcels in the area. The consultant will study the entire area, as- sess demand and suggest ways to optimally utilise land parcels earmarked for commercial use,” said a senior DDA offi- cial. The official added that the selected firm will have to do a detailed fea- sibility study, taking into account DDA’s latest policies, like transit ori- ented development, and provisions under the Master Plan of Del- hi-2021. “Study the best prac- tices from similar pro- jects in Delhi-NCR, any other city in India or globally... Highlight the key learnings with re- spect to product typolo- gy, success factors, prod- uct mix details, nature and type of development and innovative solu- tions,” said the tender document issued by the DDA on April 12. Spread over 7,400 hec- tares, Rohini was devel- oped in the 1980s as one of the three planned sub- cities along with Dwarka and Narela. DDA offi- cials said that it was de- veloped in five phases with 41 sectors. DDA plans to develop Rohini’s vacant plots Court orders FIRs against builder for fraud and cheating New Delhi (PTI): A Delhi court directed Delhi police to lodge two FIRs against a real estate developer for al- leged fraud and cheat- ing by selling flats that were already sold to others in Gurgaon. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dinesh Ku- mar passed the order on two separate com- plaints filed by Para- mount Infratek Pvt Ltd and Choraria Securi- ties Ltd against Raheja Developers Ltd. The court said that the alle- gations prima- facie showed the commission of an offence punisha- ble under the sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), and 120B (criminal con- spiracy) of IPC. New Delhi (Agen- cies): Amid unusually high temperatures this summer, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is plan- ning to increase the daily water production to approximately 1,000 million gallons per day (MGD) -- its highest ever -- mostly through groundwater sources to meet a water deficit of around 450MGD. Noting that the city sees peak water de- mand during summers, a senior DJB official said the DJB has set a target of producing 998MGD of potable wa- ter, an increase of 63MGD over last year’s 935MGD. A water stressed city, Delhi is estimated to have a wa- ter demand of 1,380 MGD based on the norms of per day water requirement of 60 gal- lons per person. “The targeted pro- duction from the nine water treatment plants will be pushed up to 861MGD instead of last year’s peak summer production of 845 MGD. The ex- traction of water from sub-surface resources, such as ranney wells and tubewells, will be 137MGD -- an addition of 47 MGD over last year,” said a senior DJB official. Water output to be amped up to near 1k MGD this year UNUSUALLY HOT SUMMER —Representative Image New Delhi (PTI): Three juveniles were apprehended on Friday for allegedly stabbing a 45-year-old ice-cream ven- dor to death in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura, police said. According to police, the incident took place in Subhash Vihar area on the in- tervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Two baton swords used in the crime were also recovered from them. All the juveniles who were aged between 15 to 16 years had fled to Meerut (UP) after killing Tamkeen and later returned back to their Delhi home, police said. New Delhi (ANI): The girl, who had jumped from the Akshardham metro station on Blue Line in East Delhi succumbed to her injuries on Thursday evening, said officials. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Metro Ji- tendra Mani said that the girl was a resident of Hoshiarpur in Punjab, worked in Haryana's Gurugram, and had quit her job recently. A girl who had jumped off Akshardham Metro station has now succumbed to her injuries. She was a resident of Hoshiarpur in Punjab, worked in Hary- ana's Gurugram, and had quit her job recently, said Mani. THREE JUVENILES HELD FOR KILLING ICE-CREAM VENDOR IN BHAJANPURA GIRL WHO JUMPED FROM AKSHARDHAM METRO STATION SUCCUMBS TO INJURIES PATIENT ATTACKS DOCTOR IN TILAK NAGAR HOSPITAL New Delhi (PTI): A doctor was attacked by a patient with a pair of scissors in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar on Friday, police said. The doctor managed to escape the attack with minor inju- ries in his hand, they said. The incident took place when the doctor came to treat the 40-year-old patient in the ICU. BODIES OF 2 BOYS RETRIEVED FROM YAMUNA: POLICE New Delhi (PTI): Two more bodies were re- trieved from the Yamuna here on Thursday, a day after four boys went to play near Kalindi Kunj and drowned in the river, police said. The bodies of Mohammad Ali (11) and his cousin Sahil (13) were retrieved from the river by the rescue teams and the search is still on to trace Rihaan (13), they added. AAP: BJP Govt’s announcements are an attempt to ‘hoodwink’ people MINISTER SAYS PLANNED CITY 1 killed, 5 injured as fire breaks out in eatery New Delhi (PTI): A man died and five others sustained in- juries after an air- conditioner com- pressor exploded, causing a fire at an eatery in southeast Delhi’s Jamia Nagar on Thursday, police said. Nadeem and Shaan were called to repair the AC at the eatery, police said. “Due to the explo- sion, Nadeem sus- tained severe inju- ries on his head and chest and was found bleeding and uncon- scious,” a senior po- lice officer said, add- ing that he died dur- ing treatment. Shaan along with Danish, Ajju, Bijay and Ikra sustained injuries and were admitted to the Holy Family Hospital for treatment, an offi- cial said, adding that Ikra was discharged after a few hours. New Delhi (Agencies): Delhi has recorded 366 Covid cases in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of nearly four per cent (3.95 per cent) - high- est since February 3. The national capital has been witnessing an uptick in coronavirus cases over the last few days. Earlier in the day, the Delhi govern- ment announced free precaution doses of Covid vaccines at its hospitals. “Precaution doses of the same vaccine will be given to the people,” the Delhi government said in a statement. CAPITAL WITNESSES POSITIVITY RATE RISE TO 3.95% IN LAST 24 HOURS Manish Sisodia —Representative Image CRIME BRANCH
  3. 3. INDIA NEW DELHI | SATURDAY, APRIL 16, 2022 03 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/delhi I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia BJP fact-finding team meets rape victim’s family, criticises WB govt Nadia (ANI): A five- member fact-finding committee constituted by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda vis- ited Hanskhali on Fri- day to look into the al- leged rape and murder of a minor girl. A 14-year-old girl died after she was allegedly gang-raped in Hanskha- li in Nadia district of West Bengal earlier this month. The victim’s family has accused the son of a Trinamool Con- gress (TMC) panchayat leader in the case. Following this, BJP — the Opposition party in the state — formed a committee of party’s women members to en- quire into the incident. The members of the fact-finding committee are BJP’s vice presi- dent and MP Rekha Verma, Uttar Pradesh minister Baby Rani Maurya, Tamil Nadu MLA Vanathi Srini- vasan, who is also BJP womenwinghead,Kush- buSunderandWestBen- galMLASreerupaMitra Choudhury . Meanwhile, a Central Bureau of Investiga- tion (CBI) team also ar- rived in Hanskhali on Thursday and visited the residences of the gang rape victim and the accused in the case. Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted per- mission to the CBI to investigate the alleged rape and murder case. CBI DIG Akhilesh Sin- gh with CBI Joint Direc- tor Ghanshyam Upad- hyay reached the house inGanrapotaBilparaVil- lageof theprimeaccused in which the minor girl wasallegedlygangraped, but found it locked. They then broke the lock and entered the house. BJP ‘fact-finding team’ visit Hanskhali village to inquire into the death of a minor girl, who was allegedly gangraped and murdered, in Nadia on Friday. —PHOTO BY ANI TRIBAL GIRL GANGRAPED IN BENGAL’S BIRBHUM DISTRICT, SAY POLICE Santiniketan (PTI): A tribal girl has been gang-raped in West Bengal’s Birbhum district by at least five men when she was returning home from a village fair, police said on Friday. The incident took place when the minor and her boyfriend were coming back from a Charak Mela at Adityapur in Santiniketan police station area on Thurs- day night, an officer said. Five men beat up the girl’s boyfriend and took her to the banks of a river where they took turns to rape her, he said. Based on a police com- plaint, a case has been registered and investigation is un- derway, the officer said. The girl is undergoing treatment at Bolpur Sub-divisional Hospital, and police is seeking her help to draw sketches of the accused, he said. Bengaluru (PTI): As Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister K S Eshwarap- pa is all set to resign, Karnataka BJP strong- man BS Yediyurappa on Friday, standing by his old friend, expressed confidence that he will come out clear from all allegations and return as Minister soon. Eshwarappa, against whom police have booked a case for alleg- edly abetting the sui- cide of contractor San- tosh Patil, will be sub- mitting his resignation to Chief Minister Basa- varaj Bommai today evening. “As a situation has come for him (Esh- warappa) to resign, he is going to resign. If the investigation is com- pleted in two to three months, it will be proved that he has no role (in the case) and that he is innocent, and there will no hurdles for him to be re-induct- ed into the cabinet,” Yediyurappa said. Speaking to reporters here, the former Chief Ministersaid,duetocer- tain unavoidable rea- sons, despite having committed no mistake, a situation has come for Eshwarappa to resign, under certain pressure. DECIDED ON HIS OWN: BOMMAI ON RESIGNATION Bengaluru (PTI): Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivaku- mar on Friday took a pot shot at Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai after the latter confirmed that Minister KS Eshwarappa will tender his resigna- tion from his ministerial post on Friday following allegations of corruption. “The protest is not for his resignation (KS Eshwarappa) but against corruption. CM said (Eshwarappa) has not done anything wrong. If he didn’t do anything then why are you accepting his resignation?” said Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar. “No need for the Opposition to become an investigation officer or judge as everything will come out after probe,” the Bommai said. ‘Eshwarappa will become Min again after probe’ BS Yediyurappa First India Bureau Vadodara: Music and art show for the versa- tile Barodians for the next three days. The In- dira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGN- CA) has organised a three-day festival from Friday to Sunday titled “Raja Ravi Varma Ma- hotsav” under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrut Ma- hotsav, paying tribute to the late artist. The festi- val will have art, music, dance and exhibitions. IGNCA along with the royal family of Vadodara havejointlyrenovatedthe Raja Ravi Varma studio, which was built by Maha- raja Sayajirao Gaekwad forVarmainsidetheLuk- shmi Vilas Palace. The studio and exhibition were inaugurated on Fri- day by Minister of State forParliamentaryAffairs and Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal. The festival will also host several book releases, lectures, dance, drama, poetry, music, film screening and exhibitions. “Raja Ravi Varma is a big name in the world of, art and painting. He was invited here by the Ma- haraja, who built a stu- dio for him, where he created some master- pieces, especially oil paintings. His studio was in a dilapidated state, and the Ministry of Culture decided to helprenovateit.Todayit is ready to welcome fa- mousartists,wherethey can feel the presence of the legendary artist working right next to them,” said Meghwal. The invaluable paint- ings of Raja Ravi Var- ma are on display for three days inside the Palace studio. In addi- tion, IGNCA also or- ganised a pre-event Chitrayatra on Thurs- day evening to preserve and develop the endan- gered folk arts in this modern world. A befitting tribute to Raja Ravi Varma under AKAM Implement letter of pact reached with farmers: BKU Charuni to Shah Ambala (Agencies): Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Charuni national president Gurnam Sin- gh Charuni wrote a let- ter to Union home min- ister Amit Shah on Fri- day, demanding full im- plementation of the let- ter of agreement reached with farmers during their year-long protest. A similar letter has also been sent to the sec- retaryof theUnionmin- istry of agriculture and farmers’ welfare. In his letter, Charuni said that through the Union ministry of agri- culture and farmers’ welfare’s letter secre- tary (AFW)/2021/Mis/1 dated December 9, 2021, the Centre government and the andolankaris (agitating farmers) reached a written agree- ment. “According to the agreement, points no. 2 and 2A have not been implemented, under which, a consensus was reached to withdraw with immediate effect all the cases related to the Andolan (agitation) but till date, the Centre government has not is- sued any order to imple- mentpointno.2and2A”, said Charuni. Charuni alleged that due to the non-with- drawal of cases, the rail- way police and other agencies are harassing the farmers. “Therefore, it is re- quested that Centre gov- ernment should fully implement all the points reached in an agree- ment to maintain the people’s trust in govern- ment”, said Charuni. “The Centre should also write to concerned state governments to withdraw all the cases still pending against the farmers,” he added. BKU Charuni president Gurnam Singh Charuni (C). Unable to pay bill, T’gana man hangs self in hospital Hyderabad (Agen- cies): Unable to pay hospital bill, a man committed suicide by hanging in a private hospitalinJayashankar Bhupalapally district. Marri Bapu, 46, was un- dergoing treatment af- ter consuming pesti- cide following denial of job to his son as prom- ised by the authorities while acquiring his land for Kakatiya Ther- mal Power Project. ED roped in to track money trail Kolkata (Agencies): TheCBIhasropedinEn- forcement Directorate (ED) in the investigation of theongoingWestBen- gal School Service Com- mission (WBSSC) scam. TheEDwillnowruna parallelinquirybutonly inthefinancialaspectof the scam. CBI sources told media that the deci- sion to rope in ED was takensincethelatterhas better expertise to track the money trail involved in the scam. “Tracking the money trail will give crucial clues relating to the scamandwedonotwant further delay in it. Our senior officers had been holding dialogues with theircounterpartsinED for the last few days and finally the latter has agreed to take up the fi- nancial angle probe in the scam,” a CBI official heresaidonconditionof anonymity . The ED will specially examine the transac- tions involving huge amounts to track the money trail. ❍ WBSSC SCAM Sonia among last Cong leaders to enrol for internal elections New Delhi (PTI): Sonia Gandhi was among the lastleaderswhoenrolled as Congress members digitally ahead of inter- nal elections next month. Over 2.6 crore Congress workers have enrolled digitally and another 3 crore have used paper enrolment system to participate in theexercisethatisbeing carried out for the first time in the party’s 137-year-old history . This exercise comes after a series of defeats in several states and in- ternal calls from leaders and workers for a com- plete overhaul of the party organisation and leadership at all levels. KC Venugopal gives ID card to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. JK: Militants kill BJP sarpanch in Baramulla Srinagar (PTI): Mili- tants shot dead a sar- panch in an orchard at Goush-bugh village of Pattan in north Kash- mir’s Baramulla district on Friday evening. A police official said a sarpanch was shot dead by suspected mili- tants in an orchard at Goush-bugh village. The sarpanch has been identified as Man- zoor Ahmad Bangroo of Goush-bugh and is said to be associated with the BJP. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched to nab the attackers, the police official said. AAP Guj chief invites Cong leader Hardik to join party Ahmedabad (ANI): Amid rumours of Guja- rat Congress Working President Hardik Patel quitting the party over infighting in the party, Aam Aadmi Party Guja- rat chief Gopal Italia on Friday invited him to join a “like-minded par- ty” like his and said that Congress would not have a place for the ded- icated people like Patel. Speaking to media, the AAP state chief said, “If Hardik Patel is not liking in Congress, he should join a like- minded party like AAP. Instead of complaining to Congress, wasting his time, he should contrib- ute here.” “I have given my 100 per cent to Congress till now, and will give the same in the coming days,” Patel said. Hardik Patel Don’t believe ‘Ram was a god’, Manjhi triggers row Patna, (Agencies): The Presidentof Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) andformerChief Minis- ter of Bihar, Jitan Ram Manjhi, has again made a controversial state- ment on Lord Ram. Speaking at an event organised by HAM MLA Praful Kumar Manjhi at Sikandra in Jamui district to mark Ambedkar Jayanti on Thursday, Manjhi said: “I don’t believe Ram was a God. Ram was a character created by Tulsidas and Valmiki to spread their message.” On September 22 last year, Manjhi had sparked a row after call- ing Lord Ram a historic figure who is just a character in a mytho- logical story . At the event in Si- kandra, Manjhi also said: “People who per- form Puja at other’s houses do not become big people. People be- longing to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes should stop puja in their houses. Brah- mins used to eat meat, consume liquor and speak lies. You cannot achieve religious merit ny inviting Brahmins at your houses for puja. In fact, you gain sin that way.” Reacting to Manjhi’s remarks, RJD state unit chief Jagadanand Sin- gh said: “I can’t under- stand why Manjhi re- peatedly makes state- ments on Lord Ram. We worship Lord Ram. He is the creator of the uni- verse. Why do some peo- ple use his name to cre- ate controversy and flare up communal ten- sion in the society? Jitan Ram Manjhi The renovated Raja Ravi Varma Studio inside the Lukshmi Vilas Palace was inaugurated on Friday. IGNCA puts up a three-day Raja Ravi Varma Utsav under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav IGNCA and Vadodara royal family have jointly renovated the studio, which was built by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad
  NEW DELHI | SATURDAY, APRIL 16, 2022
Editor-In-Chief: Jagdeesh Chandra. Editor: Sharat K Verma May the state continue to move forward on the path of progress and continue to play its part in nation building with committment. SPIRITUAL SPEAK Detachment from material things is the way to inner peace. —Bhagvad Gita IN-DEPTH ODISHA HC’S CHIEF JUSTICE CALLS LAW DISCRIMINATORY AGAINST THE POOR TOP TWEETS nlawful detentions, getting dispossessed of their properties with no quarter to approach for relief, the poor and the marginalised in India have always found them- selves at the receiving end of the law because of their low status in society . Never mind the party in power and never mind their claims of being pro-poor. Odisha High Court’s Chief Justice S. Muralidhar has given an un- blinkered view of the plight of the poor “as the laws are struc- tured against them”. Delivering a lecture on “Appearing in Court: Challenges In Represent- ing the Marginalised”, Chief Justice Muralidhar said, “There are many barriers to accessing justice that a marginalised per- son faces…The laws are them- selves structured to discrimi- nate against the poor”. Indeed, not only are laws com- plex, the entire legal system is tilted heavily in favour of the rich and powerful leaving the poor at the mercy of untrust- worthy lawyers at times. People from the Scheduled Castes, OBCs and Muslims constitute the bulk of undertrials and con- victs and there’s little hope of a change. U inding an honest politician would be like looking for the proverbial needle in a hay- stack. Karnataka, like many other states, has a long list of corrupt politicians. Heading the list is former Chief Min- ister BS Yediyurappa. Others on the list included his cabi- net colleagues and Bellary mine lord Janardhana Reddy and his aide B. Sriramulu. All of them were probed by the Karnataka Lokayukta in 2012. Yediyurappa is still not off the hook in a land scam case, although the Supreme Court did grant him relief from arrest. The BJP saw nothing wrong in giving tick- ets to Janardhan Reddy and his brothers who, at one point in time, were seen as fountainheads of corruption. The present controversy is over contractor Santosh Pa- til’s suicide because of Kar- nataka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa al- legedly made an unreasona- ble demand for “40 percent cut money” to clear his bill of Rs 4 crore. Those in the know of cut money business are aware that if 40 percent was being allegedly demanded by the highest authority in the department, others down the pecking order also expect a cut. Besides Eshwarappa, Santosh Patil also named two associates of the minister. Eshwarappa has offered ar- guments in his defence. The minister has resigned but he has not been arrested. Enforcement Directorate and the CBI, the two independent bodies, are watching the show from afar as Karnataka is an important BJP-ruled state. What is important here is to understand that no po- litical party can absolve itself of corruption charges. A rul- ing party finds facing such charges easier to handle. KARNATAKA’S CORRUPT POLITICAL LEADERS The present controversy is over contractor Santosh Patil’s suicide because of K’taka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa allegedly made an unreasonable demand for “40% cut money” to clear his bill of `4 crore F CONTRACTUAL RECRUITMENT A TRYST WITH NATIONAL SECURITY I agree that jobs creation is the utmost need of the hour. There is also no doubt that the youth should be disciplined and the love and respect for India should reign supreme. Yes, we all want India to become an economic super power but, is it required to disturb the decades old and tested military practices to fulfil short term political gains without caring for the long- term ill effects ast two years saw a massive reduction in soldier strength in Indian Army . Due to the pandemic no rallies wereheld and results of rallies held were not declared thus caus- ing a deficiency of over 1.2 lakh soldiers in a time when we were preparing to meet Chinese might. The nation wondered why recruitment rallies of 15 -18K couldn’t be conducted when N number of political rallies involving over lakhs of citizens, voting by dozens of crores in elec- tions and IPL matches were seen on the block. Was it by a design or default? As an observer of military affairs, I was of the firm opin- ion that policy makers were inclinedtopushinoldscheme of ‘TOUROFDUTY’intoprac- tice albeit, under a new and attractive Jingoism called ‘ AGNIPATHBHARTIYOJNA’. It is believed that the Cen- tral Government is now final- izing the Agni Path Recruit- ment Scheme where in, youth will have the option to be re- cruited into Army for three years and would be known as Agniveer during his service. To a lay man the thought would appear to be noble but actually it is fraught with un- certainties and tremendous harm not only to military’s war potential but also to the morale, discipline, motiva- tion and ethos of units. As it takes 4 - 5 years in a unit ser- vice before a soldier matures. In India, Army has been a volunteer force for all ranks since independence. There is no conscription as the vol- ume of volunteers is ever on an increase. Having conduct- ed this whole process as a recruiter in the Army, I am well aware of the dreams and aspirations of the teeming millions as well as the tough selection process of soldiers before they are put through a rigorous training pro- gramme to harness a very basic military craft which gets developed into a battle- hardened soldier in next few years in a unit. My apprehension is that, as againsttheestablishednorms of recruitment if the propos- al of short-term recruitment comes through, it would not only defeat the efficacy and efficiency of the armed forces but may also have the danger of producing dissatisfied and disgruntled gun trained mer- cenaries who are vulnerable in the absence of meaningful and worthy employment in thealreadysaturatedjobmar- ket. In fact, if ‘ Agniveers’ fail to pick up a job after three years of military tourism, the nation will have weapon trained unemployeds ready for exploitation. Politicians popularly argue that this scheme is to usher in ‘discipline’ and ‘patriotism’ amongst youth. While mili- tary leadership harps upon financial benefits accruing out of this scheme. The two do not appear to be in sync. It is evident that our leadership is willing to accept the chal- lenges even at the peril of National Security . I agree that jobs creation is the utmost need of the hour. There is also no doubt that the youth should be disci- plined and the love and re- spect for India should reign supreme. Yes, we all want India to become an economic super power but, is it re- quired to disturb the decades old and tested military prac- tices to fulfil short term po- litical gains without caring for the long- term ill effects. Will it not be wise to put this template first on other govt services like Railways, CAPF and Para military forces to establish its efficacy and then only subject the defence forces for implementation? If we further analyse the likely draw backs of this pro- posal, it is the myth it spreads about the savings to the na- tion for modernization of the very Army . While the cost of Agniveer is calculated at 85 lakhs against 4-5 crores for a regular soldier, how many Agniveers will be required to replace service span of a regular soldier has not been discussed. It is not quite clear as to why Defence forces are se- lected to be the favourites of the financial authorities for cost cutting measures. But the recent reductions in man power, replacement of regu- lar soldiers, accepting exist- ing short falls in officer cad- re and sale of defence land to generate modernization funds for Army point in a di- rection not very healthy and inspiring. And what do we lose in this myopic vision? Obviously, the growth within the organ- ization, stability, experience skills, motivation and the capacity to succeed in any future war. In other words, lower degree of national se- curity and that too, just for a little saving to the exchequer. THE VIEWS EXPRESSED BY THE AUTHOR ARE PERSONAL L COL ANUPAM JAITLY (RETD) The writer is Defence expert, Motivational Speaker Corporate Trainer In fact, if ‘Agniveers’ fail to pick up a job after three years of military tourism, the nation will have weapon trained unemployeds ready for exploitation.Politicians popularly argue that this scheme is to usher in ‘discipline’ and ‘patriotism’ amongst youth
  6. 6. INDIA NEW DELHI | SATURDAY, APRIL 16, 2022 05 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/delhi I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia VIVEK AGNIHOTRI DROPS HINTS FOR‘THE DELHI FILES’ Mumbai: Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri on Thursday revealed that he will soon be working on his next feature film, titled “The Delhi Files”. The filmmaker, whose last film “The Kashmir Files” raked in big numbers at the box office but also resulted in a political controversy, shared the news in a post on Twitter. “I thank all the people who owned #TheKashmirFiles. For last four years, we worked very hard with utmost honesty sincerity. I may have spammed your TL but it’s important. B’DESHI TEEN HELD WHILE SNEAKING TO BUY CHOCOLATE Agartala: A Bangladeshi teen has been arrested and put behind bars for illegally crossing into India to buy chocolate, the BSF said on Friday. Eman Hossain, a resident of a Bangladeshi village close to Shalda River, which marks the international border between the two countries, regularly swam across the water body to buy his favourite Indian chocolate in Tripura’s Sipahijala district. He used to sneak through a hole in the barbed wire fencing to buy chocolate from a shop in Kalamchoura village. Patna: Bihar govern- ment has sent a fresh proposal to the Archae- ological Survey of India to get Cyclopean wall, a more than 2,500 years old structure at Rajgir, listed in the UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Cyclopean Wall of Rajgir is a 40 km long wall of stone which en- circled the ancient city of Rajgir to protect it from external enemies and invaders, built be- fore 3rd century BC. “We are leaving no stone unturned to get Cyclopean wall listed in the UNESCO World Heritage Site. We have submitted a fresh pro- posal highlighting the historical significance and features of the Cy- clopean Wall to the ASI following their re- quest”, Additional Sec- retary cum Director (Archaeology), of Bi- har’s Art, Culture and Youth department, Deepak Anand told PTI. Anand said the wall is among the oldest ex- amples of cyclopean masonry in the world and it must be listed in the UNESCO World Heritage Site. Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also said on several occa- sions that Cyclopean wall must be listed in the UNESCO World Heritage Site. Bihar’s push for UNESCO world heritage tag FOR 2,500-YEAR-OLD WALL lll The Cyclopean Wall of Rajgir is a 40 km long wall of stone which encircled ancient city of Rajgir to protect it from external enemies and invaders Washington (PTI): In a strong message to China, Defence Minis- ter Rajnath Singh has said that if harmed, In- dia will not spare any- one, as he asserted that India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as a powerful country and is headed to be among the top three econo- mies of the world. Singh, in his address to the Indian-American community in San Francisco, also sent a subtle message to the US that New Delhi does not believe in a diplo- macy of “zero-sum game” and its relation- ship with one country cannot be at the expense of the other. The defence minister was here to attend the India US 2+2 ministeri- al in Washington DC. Thereafter, he travelled to Hawaii for meetings at IndoPACOM head- quarters and then to San Francisco. At a reception hosted in his honour by the In- dian Consulate in San Francisco, the Defence Minister told the select gathering about the valour shown by Indi- an soldiers on the bor- der with China. “I cannot say openly what they (Indian sol- diers) did and what de- cisions we (the govern- ment) took. But I can definitely say that a message has gone (to China) that India will not spare anyone, if In- dia is harmed. (Bharat ko agar koi chherega to Bharat chhorega nahi),” he said. The Ladakh border standoff between the Indian and Chinese mil- itaries erupted on May 5, 2020, following a vio- lent clash in the Pan- gong lake areas. The face-off escalated after the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15, 2020. New Delhi: Indian citi- zens, without transit or regular Schengen visas, are unable to fly to the UK through European Union airlines like Luf- thansa, KLM and Air France as they are stopped at the origin airports in India itself. As the UK is no long- er part of the European Union, it has, post Brex- it, made mandatory of for non-EU citizens to get a transit Schengen visa in order to fly to the UK on transit flights op- erated by its airlines. Schengen visa is a short-term visa that al- lows its holder to travel freely throughout the Schengen area, which covers 26 EU countries or Schengen States without border controls between them. The move took place on January 1 last year. Non-EU citizens can fly to the UK without transitorregularSchen- gen visa only through non-stop flights or by one stop flights only through Gulf countries or Switzerland. The EU rule does not apply for Switzerland as it is not a member of the Union. However, there are several services which fly directly to the Unit- ed Kingdom. After India resumed scheduled internation- al flights, foreign air- lines have started offer- ing one-stop connec- tions between India and the rest of the world. Following the Rus- sia-Ukraine conflict, this one-stop business has also increased sig- nificantly. Beijing: Sun Jian, a 37-year-old master’s degree student in the Chinese city of Yantai, for months staged a solo campaign against his university’s Covid-19 prevention measures, including blistering criticism on social media. The last straw for authorities came on March 27, when Sun walked around his campus carry- ing a placard that read “lift the lockdown on Ludong”. Police detained him and on April 1 Ludong University expelled him, according to a letter from the university seen by Reuters. University officials did not respond to a request for comment. The Chinese public have been largely supportive of the zero-Covid policy. Karnataka: Several parts of Bengaluru faced severe water-logging amidst very heavy rainfall in the city on Thursday. Buses, cars and other vehicles were seen struggling to meander through the cascading water. Homes in some parts of the city were submerged in nearly waist-deep water due to the downpour. People were stranded in city due to water-logged streets and pavements. An emergency operation had to be carried out in some areas by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the fire department. GROWING DEFIANCE OF COVID CURBS IN CHINA BRINGS WAVE OF ARRESTS DELUGE IN BENGALURU, HOMES FLOODED, HEAVY RAIN FORECAST FOR THREE DAYS CRUCIAL READ Body of student killed in Canada likely to reach Delhi today CBSE yet to decide on Class X XII exams for 2022-23 Ghaziabad: The father of the man- agement student in Toronto, who was murdered on April 7, said that the body of Kartik would arrive in Delhi on Saturday . “(Accused) Ed- win has been pro- duced before the court and is being asked to hire a lawyer for the next hearing that is be- ing scheduled on Wednesday,” said Hitesh Vasudev, fatherof deceased. Richard Jona- than Edwin (39), the accused of the murder of Kar- tik Vasudev, 21, was arrested by the Toronto po- lice on Sunday, including Kartik Vasudev’s case. Kartik was a stu- dent from UP’s Ghaziabad, who went to Canada for studies in January . New Delhi: The Cen- tral Board of Secondary Education is yet to de- cide whether the 2022-23 academic session will remain split into two terms for Class 10 and 12 or it will revert to the single board exam pat- tern, officials said on Friday . Bifurcating the aca- demic session, holding two term-end exams and rationalising the syllabus were part of the special assessment scheme for Class 10 and 12 board examinations in 2021-22 announced by the CBSE as a “one time measure” in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. “The decision to con- duct the board exams in two terms was taken in view of the unprece- dented situation, the students had to be as- sessed using assess- ment scheme as no board exams could be conducted,” a senior board official said. MODI DISCUSSES UKRAINE, SCS WITH TOP VIETNAMESE LEADER New Delhi (PTI): Prime Minister Naren- dra Modi on Friday spoke with general sec- retary of the Commu- nist party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong and exchanged views on re- gional and global is- sues, including the on- going crisis in Ukraine and the situation in the South China Sea. In their telephonic conversation, the two leaders expressed satis- faction over the rapid pace of wide-ranging cooperation under the India-Vietnam Compre- hensive Strategic Part- nership which was es- tablished during Modi’s visit to Vietnam in 2016, the PMO said. They complimented each other on the 50th anniversary of the es- tablishment of diplo- matic relations between the two countries. Prime Minister Modi reiterated Vietnam’s importance as an im- portant pillar of India’s Act East Policy and In- do-Pacific Vision, and sought to enhance the scope of the bilateral relationship, besides working for expeditious progress on existing initiatives. The prime minister also requested for great- er facilitation of mar- ket access for India’s pharma and agri-prod- ucts in Vietnam, the statement said. PM Modi highlighted the historical and civili- sation links between the two countries and expressed his happi- ness on India’s involve- ment in restoration of Cham monuments in Vietnam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets while virtually addressing on the special occasion of Himachal Day, in New Delhi on Friday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits the various training sites of US Army Pacific, in Hawaii on Thursday. —FILE PHOTO PM LAUDS HP’S PROGRESS, STRESSES ON DEVELOPMENT New Delhi (PTI): PM Narendra Modi on Friday emphasised on the need for Himachal Pradesh to realise its full potential, and said the State has to be developed with a quick pace in the next 25 years to take it further ahead in fields like tourism, higher education, research, information technol- ogy, bio technology, food processing and natural farming. In an address on the state’s 75th foundation day, he lauded its progress. However, people con- verted challenges into opportunities, and the state now ranks high on various develop- ment indices with its progress in the fields of horticulture, literacy, electrification and water supply. —PHOTO BY ANI Artists perform during an event to celebrate Himachal Divas at Dhalpur in Kullu district on Friday. RAJNATH’SWARNINGTOCHINA If harmed, India will not spare anyone: Def Min to China amid tension Indians can’t fly EU carriers to UK without transit Schengen visa Hawkers cannot insist on leaving goods: SC New Delhi: A hawker has no right to insist that he may be permit- ted to keep his goods and wares at the place of hawking overnight, the Supreme Court has said. A bench of Jus- tices MR Shah and BV Nagarathna said hawk- ers can be permitted to hawk in markets only in accordance with the hawking policy . “The prayer before the high court was that the petitioner, who is a hawker in the Sarojini Nagar Market (Delhi), be permitted to leave his goods and wares at the place of hawking overnight. The said prayer has been rightly rejected by the high court,” the court said. “The petitioner, be- ing a hawker, has no right to insist that he may be permitted to keep his goods and wares at the place where he is hawking overnight,” the bench said. Ram temple will herald new phase for Ayodhya, says Naidu Amid Ukraine war, Russia starts delivery of S-400 missile to India New Delhi (ANI): Re- construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple is not simply a high point in India’s cultural history, it will also herald a new phase in the economy and de- velopment of the an- cient city of Ayodhya and nearby areas, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Friday . Naidu’s statement came after he along with his spouse Usha Naidu visited the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple site in Ayodhya. “Spiritual tourism is a major employment generator in India and Ayodhya, one of the most ancient cities of the world, which is fast emerging as a pre- ferred destination for national as well as in- ternational devotees,” Naidu further said. “I am pleased to note that to meet the increas- ing requirements of surging tourist inflows, the Central and State governments have started many infra- structural works.” New Delhi: Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, In- dia has received the simulators and other equipment from Mos- cow for the training squadron of the S-400 Triumf missile system. The second squadron of the missile system is a training squadron and includes simula- tors and other training- related equipment only . It does not include mis- siles or launchers, de- fence sources told ANI. Despite the ongoing conflict, defence sup- plies from Moscow are continuing as the Indi- an defence forces have received shipments of overhauled aircraft en- gines and spares. However, there is con- cern about whether this would continue in the near future as a solu- tion for making pay- ment to Russia has not yet been found. Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu with his wife Usha V Naidu as they worship Sarayu, in Ayodhya on Friday. —PHOTO BY ANI Prime Minister reiterated Vietnam’s importance as an important pillar of India’s Act East Policy
  7. 7. BIZ BUZZ NEW DELHI | SATURDAY, APRIL 16, 2022 06 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/delhi I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Promoted by AU Small Finance Bank New Delhi (ANI): For- eign Direct Investment (FDI) inflow to India is expected to reach $100 billion in the current financial year support- ed by various ground touching economic re- forms and significant ease of doing business in the recent years, PHD Chamber of Com- merce and Industry (PHDCCI) said in a re- port. In the report titled ‘Economy to Resume Normal Growth Curve in 2022-23’, PHDCCI said India’s economic growth in the current financial year would be the highest among the leading economies across the world. PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Pradeep Multani said various dynamics re- forms undertaken by the government during the last two years would support the GDP growth. Though GDP growth consolidated at around 9 per cent in FY 2021-22 which is the highest among the leading economies; the current financial year 2022-23 is expected to attain a GDP growth of more than 8 per cent, which is again the highest among the top ten econ- omies, Multani said. However, according to the PHDCCI presi- dent, geopolitical con- flicts, high inflation and possibilities of new COVID variants are the major worrying factors in 2022-23. The PHDCCI report envisages that the nom- inal GDP will grow at 12-12.5 per cent (8 per cent real GDP and 4-4.5 per cent inflation) in the current financial year and the economy will attain a size of $3350-3400 billion in 2022-23. Mumbai (ANI/PNN): 121 Finance becomes India’s first fintech-led NBFC-Factor to re- ceive the Certificate of Registration under Registration of Fac- tors (Reserve Bank) Regulations, 2022. The NBFC-Factor address- es the most significant challenge most busi- nesses suffer from, i.e., arranging short-term funds for MSMEs, without any collateral. Until now, Factoring was offered only to the large corporates; how- ever, 121 Finance has brought factoring to the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and has its roots ground deep in FinTech. MSMEs are actively seeking alter- nate sources of Work- ing Capital, especially since the banks are moving out of cash credit limits for small businesses. Dr Ravi Modani, Founder CEO of 121 Finance is passionate about bringing the digital factoringexperienceto MSMEs. “Digital Fac- toring is the simplest, fastest, effectively low- est cost solution for Working Capital for any business, more so for MSMEs. With fi- nancial technologies and registration as an NBFC-Factor in place, we are strongly placed to reach annual dis- bursements of over Rs 500 crores by 2023. 121 Financehasbeenapio- neer in Digital B2B lending through Gov- ernmenteMarketplace (GeM Sahay), offering Sachet Loans or small ticket sized loans and nowaimstodeliverthe Trade Receivables Dis- counting System (TReDS)experiencefor seamlessWorkingCap- ital solutions to MS- MEs,” says Dr Modani. Mumbai (ANI): Tata Power Company said on Thursday a consor- tium led by BlackRock Real Assets has agreed to invest Rs 4,000 crore (USD 525 million) to acquire 10.53 per cent stake in Tata Power Re- newables. The consortium in- cludes Mubadala In- vestment Company . Tata Power and Black- Rock Real Assets-led consortium have en- tered into a binding agreement to invest in Tata Power’s renewa- ble energy subsidiary, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited. Black- Rock Real Assets, to- gether with Mubadala, shall invest Rs 4,000 crore by way of equity /compulsorilyconvert- ible instruments for a 10.53 per cent stake in Tata Power Renewa- bles, translating to a base equity valuation of Rs 34,000 crore. The final shareholding will range from 9.76 per cent to 11.43 per cent on final conversion. This newly created platform will consist of five distinct businesses delivering long-term, customer-oriented so- lutions. It will house all renewable energy busi- nesses of Tata Power includingthosein:Util- ity Scale Solar, Wind Hybrid Generation as- sets; Solar Cell Mod- ule Manufacturing; Engineering, Procure- ment and Construction (EPC) contracting; Rooftop Solar infra- structure; Electric Ve- hicle Charging infra- structure, Tata Power said in a statement. New Delhi (PTI): Com- merce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said Egypt, which is one of the larg- est importers of wheat from Ukraine and Rus- sia, has approved India as a wheat supplier. There is a sharp de- cline in availability of wheat in the global mar- kets due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Both the nations are major pro- ducers and exporters of wheat. Egypt imported wheat worth about $1.8 billion from Russia and $610.8 million from Ukraine in 2020. The African nation is looking to import 1 mil- liontonneof wheatfrom India and would need 2,40,000 tonne in April. “Indian farmers are feeding the world. Egypt approves India as a wheat supplier,” Goy- al said in a tweet. Kolkata (PTI): A lead- ing mobile retailers’ body has claimed that unethical and monopo- listic business practices of onlinesalesplatforms are jeopardising’ the fu- ture of 1.5 lakh brick and mortar smartphone retailers across the country and that it will seek govt intervention. In such a situation, the survival of small re- tailers is at stake, the All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA), an apex body of smart- phone retailers, said. “The situation is ex- tremely fragile due to the unethical, discrimi- natory, and monopolis- tic business practices by online sales platforms. Several shops are closed and now retailers are even taking an extreme step like suicide. We will approach the Government with a charter of demands to ensure the protection of over 150,000 mobile phone retailers across the country who are struggling to compete with the tech giants and unethical business practices by many on- line sales channels and portals,” AIMRA, West Bengal president, Mo- han Bajoria told PTI. The association will hold a two-day AGM from April 16 in the city to work out a counter- strategy and action plan for survival. “The USD 38 billion Indian smartphone market is the biggest and fastest-growing mo- bile phone market in the world. Some of the top global mobile phone brands have registered their highest shipments to India in 2021. Due to the fallout of the COV- ID impact, the online platform currently ac- counts fow r 50 per cent of the smartphone sales in India,” Bajoria said. The GST regime, he said,remainsamatterof concernforsmallmobile retailerswhofinditcom- plicated and not condu- cive for doing business. New Delhi (PTI): Fund raising by listed com- panies through private placement of corporate bonds plunged to a six-year low in 2021-22 to Rs 5.88 trillion owing to good performance of the equities and aggressive fund disbursal by banks at lower interest rate. This was 24 per cent lower from a record Rs 7.72 trillion mobilised in 2020-21, data with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed. This was the lowest level since 2015-16, when listed companies had raised Rs 4.58 trillion. FUND RAISING VIA DEBT PLACEMENT HITS 6-YR LOW AT `5.88 TRN IN FY22 Shaanghai (Agencies): Shipments of some Apple products, as well as Dell and Lenovo laptops are likely to face delays if China’s COVID-19 lockdowns persist, analysts said, as curbs force assemblers to shut down and closed-loop arrangements get harder to maintain. China’s race to stop the spread of COVID-19 has jammed highways and ports, stranded workers and left countless factories await- ing government approval to reopen - disruptions that are rippling through global supply chains. APPLE, OTHERS FACE SHIPMENT DELAYS DUE TO CHINA COVID CURBS: ANALYSTS FDI inflows to India may touch $100 billion in 2022-23: PHDCCI “India’s economic growth in current financial year would be highest among leading economies” Mobile retailers’ body to seek Govenment intervention against e-commerce onslaught SURVIVAL AT STAKE New Delhi (PTI): Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Micro- soft have entered a strategic cloud part- nership aimed at ac- celerating the firm’s digital transforma- tion and driving in- novation in the oil and gas industry . According to a joint statement, the collaboration seeks to unlock the oppor- tunities that Micro- soft’s cloud provides to address the unique challenges of the oil and gas sector. BPCL teams up with Microsoft for digital transformation No customs duty on cotton imports till Sept 30: Govt New Delhi (ANI): The Government has decided to ex- empt all customs duty on the import of cotton in order to provide relief to the textiles indus- try, the Ministry of Textiles said on Thursday . This notifica- tion shall come into effect from April 14, 2022 and will remain in force up to and in- clusive of Septem- ber 30, 2022. “This exemption would benefit the textile chain-yarn, fabric, garments and made-ups and pro- vide relief to the textile industry and consumers,” the ministry said in a statement. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has noti- fied the exemption from Customs duty and Agricul- ture Infrastruc- ture development Cess for import of cotton. Coal supply to power plants rises 25% in FY22 New Delhi (PTI): Coal supply to electric- ity generating plants increased by 24.5 per cent to 677.67 million tonnes in FY22 com- pared to that of the preceding fiscal, the government data said on Friday . Despite increased supplies, there were reports of fuel shortage at various ther- mal power u n i t s due to soaring energy d e - mand. T h e data, however, showed that the supply of coal to power utilities stood at 544.07 MT in FY21, which was less than 567.25 MT recorded in FY20. “The power utilities despatch has grown by 19.47 per cent to 677.67 MT during FY22 as c o m - pared to 567.25 MT in FY20. Fall in import prices have been observed since the end of Octo- ber 2021, however, im- port prices are still at high level to discour- age coal import,” it said.The coal dispatch to the p o w e r sector in- creased to 65.36 MT last month from 57.97 MT during the same period in FY21, it added. The overall dispatch of coal also rose to 818.14 MT in FY22 from 691.39 MT in FY21. Coal secretary A K Jain had earlier said that coal block allot- tees have a golden op- portunity to augment production as the de- mand for thermal coal will rise due to an in- crease in electrici- ty de- mand. POWER SUPPLY ISSUES ARE AFFECTING INDUSTRIES IN GOA: CII Panaji (PTI): The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Goa chapter has said power shortages, out- ages and unplanned shutdowns were affecting industries in the state though the government has maintained there were no electricity supply constraints. On Wednesday, Power Minister Su- din Dhavalikar had claimed Goa does not face any power supply issues like in states such as Andhra Pradesh. In Andhra Pradesh, industries are not running even for five hours a day sometimes due to load-shedding. We are far better, said Dhavalikar. The CII Goa chapter has recommended to Dhavalikar sever- al measures needed to ensure industries do not suffer due to any power supply- related issues. Egypt approves India as wheat supplier BlackRock-led consortium to invest `4,000 cr in Tata Power’s renewable unit RBI certifies fintech led 121 Finance as India’s first NBFC-Factor
  8. 8. NEW DELHI | SATURDAY, APRIL 16, 2022 07 NEWS www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/delhi I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia First India Bureau Lucknow: Amid Specu- lation of Joining BJP and after coming out in support of Uniform Common Civil Code, PragatisheelSamajwadi Party (Lohia) chief ShivpalYadavonFriday dissolvedallpartyunits. On Thursday , Akhile- sh's Uncle Shivpal had toed BJP line on UCC. Apart from the working committee, state fronts, the entire spokesperson panel has also been dis- solved with immediate effect. An order in this regard has been issued by Shivpal Yadav’s son and PSPL national gen- eral secretary Aditya Yadav on Friday . Themovecomesamid speculations of Shivpal Yadav switching over to the Bharatiya Janata Party . Earlier on Thursday, while attending a pro- gramme in Lucknow on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, Shivpal Yadav had spo- ken in favour of imple- menting the Uniform Civil Code, an issue which has been an agenda of the BJP. Besides, PSPL spokes- person Deepak Mishra has said, “Even Dr Ram Manohar Lohia was in favour of Common Civil Code and he even made it an issue in 1967. AfterendorsingCommonCivilCode, Shivpal dissolves all party units Apart from the working committee, state fronts, the entire spokesperson panel has also been dissolved Shivpal Yadav First India Bureau Lucknow: In view of simmering discontent against the Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav in the organization the SP patriarch Mu- layam Singh Yadav has launched exten- sive damage control exercise to keep the party united and pre- pare for 2024 Lok Sab- ha elections. During a visit to his Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency Mulayam Singh Yadav called upon the work to be united irrespective of “victory or defeat”. He said the party should not only stand united under the lead- ership of Akhilesh Yadav but also give him strength. He said all the workers should join hands to further consolidate the party. Mulayam Singh Ya- dav’s observations in the light of bickering in the family with impend- ing departure of SP MLA Shivpal Singh Ya- dav to BJP and rising discontent in Azam Khan camp against the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav are aimed at keeping the control over party and also avoid any problem from the Yadav community as the BJP is expecting to make dent in SP’s Ya- dav vote bank through Shivpal Yadav. Mulayam Singh also coming forward to pro- tect Akhilesh Yadav could be a message to the Muslim community that the party was com- mitted to its interest. Though looking beyond Muslim-Yadav (M-Y) combination Mulayam Singh Yadav would not like this vote bank to get fragmented. While around 12 per cent Ya- davs had voted for BJP in the Assembly elec- tions there are voices in Muslim community to re-strategize the action plan, including support to the BJP in future elections. Around eight percent Muslims had voted for BJP in last As- sembly elections. There is no-holds barred battle in first Ya- dav family in UP. Mulayam launches damage control to protect Akhilesh Kumar Prabodh Patna: The belea- guered Congress' cri- sis-ridden Bihar unit is now saddled with find- ing a new president fol- lowing the resignation of Madan Mohan Jha, who held the post for nearly four years. Jha tendered his res- ignation in New Delhi on Thursday after a meeting with Rahul Gandhi. The state Con- gress is yet to come out with an official word on the development. However, AICC na- tional general secretary Tariq Anwar told PTI, The need for having a new man to head the Bi- har unit was being felt for quite some time. Jha, who is a senior leader, a former state minister and currently a member of the legisla- tive council, has cleared the path by resigning gracefully . The party high com- mand is now vetting the names of prospective candidates for the new state president. A final decision will be taken in due course, said the former Union minister. Anwar did not di- vulge any names under consideration, but the Sadaqat Ashram here, which has been the state Congress head- quarters since before Independence, resem- bles a beehive, buzzing with speculations about who will fit the bill. Party sources claim- ing to be in the know of things asserted that the new state Congress chief will be either a Muslim or a Dalit or someone from the up- per castes, preferably a Bhumihar. This would be in line with the party's strategy to revive itself in a state where it has come to be seen as a spent force. Bihar Congress gets down to finding new president Tolink60villages 15pedestrian bridgesbuilt IN UTTARAKHAND Dehradun (PTI): Ut- tarakhand Chief Min- ister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday in- augurated 15 pedes- trian bridges linking more than 60 villages situated along the banks of rivers and rivulets in six hilly districts of the state. While inaugurat- ing the viaducts digi- tally, Dhami said the bridges will rid resi- dents of these villag- es of the hardships faced by them during monsoon when water levels of these rivers and rivulets rise dis- rupting normal life. Built jointly by the ICICI Foundation and HESCO, an NGO working in the field of environment, the bridges connect 64 villages. The chief minister said such innovative projects should be taken up on a larger scale to help people living in the hilly ar- eas of the state. New Delhi (PTI): A publicinterestlitigation has been filed before the Delhi HC seeking action against persons fraudu- lently using 'Judge' parking stickers on their vehicles. Petitioner Sanser Pal Singh, a lawyer, has sub- mitted that the fraudu- lent use of 'Judge' park- ing stickers is a serious matter and poses a secu- rity threat as such vehi- cles having such stick- ers are not subjected to the security check at the court premises. In the petition, the pe- titioner has stated that there are several in- stances where he no- ticed the presence of cars with a 'Judge' park- ing sticker but it was subsequently found that no such sticker was is- sued by the authorities against the registration numbers of those vehi- cles. In two cases, it was found that the registra- tion number of the vehi- cles indicated that they were taxi/cabs, the peti- tion claimed. The petitioner said thathemadecomplaints to the high court admin- istration and other con- cerned authorities on the issue but no action was taken. The petitioner has also sought action against judicial officers who have obtained 'Judge' car parking stickers without follow- ing the applicable guidelines. PILinHCseeksactionagainstfalse useof‘Judge’parkingsticker SP LEADER KASIM RAEEN RESIGNS CITING AKHILESH YADAV'S SILENCE Lucknow (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Kasim Raeen on Friday resigned from all party posts citing no action by party chief Akhilesh Yadav and others against rising incidents of atrocities meted out to Muslims in Uttar Pradesh. In the resignation letter shared by Raeen, he accused the party chief of inac- tion and questioned his silence over the incarceration of Azam Khan and his family. Akhilesh Yadav kept silent when Azam Khan and his family were put into jail. SP President did not raise his voice after Nahid Hasan was imprisoned and Sahijal Islam's petrol pump was demolished, he said in the letter. Mulayam Singh Yadav Dhami also hoped that the ICICI Foun- dation and HESCO, founded by noted environmentalist Padma Bhushan Anil Prakash Joshi, will extend such experi- ments to other areas of the state as well. EXPERIMENTING IN OTHER AREAS New Delhi (PTI): New- ly appointed Vice Chan- cellorof JammuUniver- sity Prof Umesh Rai on Friday met Union Min- ister Jitendra Singh hereandsoughtintegra- tion of science curricu- lum by engaging and enrolling students of the varsity in various new student and youth- related StartUp and other projects of the Ministry of Science and Technology . In his first meeting with the Minister of State (Independent Charge), Science and Technology , after taking over as the vice chancel- lor, Rai requested him to engage the students from the University of Jammu in some of the futuristic science pro- jects launched under the ministry . Rai, who was a profes- sor in the Delhi Univer- sity before taking up his present assignment, sought integration of science curriculum by engaging and enrolling students of Jammu Uni- versity in various new student and youth-relat- ed StartUp and other projects, scholarships and fellowships started by Union Ministry of Science and Technology . Singh responded that the research in the uni- versity has to be linked with StartUps and to make the StartUps sus- tainable, not only the academic streams need to come together but the industry also needs to be made equal stake- holders with equal in- vestments of resources, according to a state- ment by the Science and Technology Ministry . On NEP-2020, Singh said its two-fold objec- tive is to correct past anomalies that were persistent for years and to introduce con- temporary provisions which are in keeping up with the present global trends. He said Jammu is fast emerging as north India’s education hub. He called for wider integration among dif- ferent educational insti- tutions of Jammu like Indian Institute of Technology, IIMC, AIIMS, Indian Institute of Integrative Medi- cine, National Institute of High Altitude Medi- cine, Bhaderwah, In- dustrial Biotech Park, Kathua, north In- dia’s first Space Centre, Central Uni Jammu, among others. Jammu Univ VC meets Singh, seeks integration of science with startups ADOPTING NEW WAYS Union Minister Jitendra Singh with Vice Chancellor of Jammu University Prof Umesh Rai. FAILED ATTEMPT DU Vice-Chancellor says will resolve issue through dialogue ST STEPHEN’S ADMISSION POLICY New Delhi (PTI): With St Stephen’s College announcing that it will conduct interviews carrying 15 per cent weightage for admissions across categories, Delhi Uni- versity vice-chancel- lor Yogesh Singh on Friday said the var- sity does not want any confrontation and will resolve the issue through dia- logue. In an admission notice posted on its website on Tuesday, St Stephen’s College said it will give 85 per cent weightage to Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores and 15 per cent to interviews it will conduct for ad- missions for all cate- gories of students. The college also said that it reserves the right to proceed with admissions as per its own admis- sion policy guaran- teed to it as a minori- ty institution. While releasing DU’s admis- sion policy earlier thismonth,Singhhad said that for the gen- eral seats, a college should solely take the CUETscoresintocon- sideration and for the minority seats, it can hold interviews and assign a weightage of 85 per cent to CUET scores and 15 per cent to interviews. Police personnel check a vehicle outside Dehli court. —FILE PHOTO FRAUDULENCE TWO-FOLD AIM Pushkar Singh Dhami
  9. 9. NEW DELHI | SATURDAY, APRIL 16, 2022 08 2NDFRONT www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/delhi I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Travel is one of the best ways to learn about life; one may travel physically to other places or through books with your mind. —Jagdeesh Chandra, CEO Editor-in-Chief, First India Saurabh Trivedi New Delhi: Apart from issuing Radio Frequen- cy Identification cards to pilgrims during their journey, Shri Amar- nath Shrine Board (SASB) will also issue RFID cards to ponies for better safety and secu- rity of pilgrims during the yatra. The docu- ments related to RFID tagging of pony that have been accessed by ANI reads that the Board intends to devel- op an automated sys- tem on a digital plat- form which is in the interest of visiting pil- grims as well as the ser- vice providers (Pony/ Pithus/ Palkiwallas). “RFID tagging must be integrated with ear- tagging already under- taken by the Animal HusbandryDepartment of Jammu and Kashmir so as to enable tracking of every pony plying on the track through its unique ear-tag number or RFID on a real-time basis, at any of the pre- paid counter and Main Switching Centre (MSC),” it reads. In the year 2019, 5200 out of a total sanctioned strength of 5500 ponies were registered from the Pahalgam side and 2699 ponies out of total strength of 6000 were registered from the Bal- tal side. It further read that RFID tags shall be fixed properly on the pony for its identification and tracking during the journey on the track en- route Holy Cave and if the Pony operator inten- tionallybreakstheRFID tag, his mule shall be shunted- out of the sys- temandwillnotbeliable to ply on the track and getthebusinessthrough pre-paid counters. In the year 2018, a to- tal of 2.85 lakh (2,85,000) pilgrims visited the shrine and in the year 2019, 3.43 lakh pilgrims visited but the yatra was abruptly called off on August 2, just a few days before Article 370 was removed. The yatra could not be resumed in later years due to the Corona- virus pandemic and re- mained suspended till the year 2021. The yatra will com- mence this year from June 30 onwards and will conclude on August 11. Clashes erupt at Jerusalem holy site, 152 Palestinians hurt Jerusalem (AP): Pal- estinians clashed with Israeli police at the Al- Aqsa mosque com- pound in Jerusalem before dawn on Friday as thousands gathered for prayers during the holy month of Rama- dan. Medics said that at least 152 Palestinians were wounded. The holy site, which is sacred to Jews and Muslims, has often been the epicenter of Israeli-Palestinian un- rest, and tensions were already heightened amid a recent wave of violence. Clashes at the site last year helped spark an 11-day war with Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. The clashes come at a particularly sensitive time. Ramadan this year coincides with Passover, a major week- long Jewish holiday be- ginning Friday at sun- down, and Christian holy week, which cul- minates on Easter Sun- day . The holidays are expected to bring tens of thousandsof faithful into Jerusalem’s Old City, home to major sites sacred to all three religions. Hours after the clashes began, the police announced that they had put an end to the violence and arrest- ed hundreds of sus- pects. They said the mosque was re-opened and that Friday’s mid- day prayers would take place as usual. Israeli authorities said they had earlier held negotiations with Muslim leaders to en- sure calm and allow the prayers to take place, but that Palestinian youths hurled stones at police, triggering the violence. Palestinian witnesses, who spoke on condition of ano- nymity out of security concerns, said a small group of Palestinians threw rocks at police, who then entered the compound in force, set- ting off a wider confla- gration. Videos circu- lating online showed Palestinians throwing rocks and fireworks and police firing tear gas and stun grenades on the sprawling espla- nade surrounding the mosque. A view of Palestinians clashed with Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem Development not possible without peace, PM should make appeal: Gehlot Jaipur (PTI): Ra- jasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Fri- day urged Prime Min- ister Narendra Modi to ask state governments to take action against elements creating nui- sance in the name of religion and make an appeal for peace. His remarks came in the backdrop of inci- dents of communal vi- olence in some states during Ram Navami. Voicing concern over increasing inci- dents of communal tension in the country, Gehlot said develop- ment of the country is not possible without peace. “Mahatma Gandhi had said that I am proud to be a Hindu but my Hindu reli- gion is neither in- tolerant nor the one that boycotts anyone. We are all Hindus but our re- ligion teaches that we should respect all religions. If we all respect each other’s re- ligion by keeping this in mind, then such a situation will not arise,” he said. “I again appeal to the honourable prime min- ister to give a message to the nation to reduce the rising com- mu- nal tension in the coun- try and to the state gov- ernments to take ac- tion against mischie- vous elements who are creating nuisance in the name of religion,” the Rajasthan CM said. Apparently refer- ring to the recent clash in the Jawaharlal Uni- versity over serving of non vegetarian food, Gehlot said develop- ment is not possible without peace, but if the people of the coun- try keep fighting with each other over food, attire and religious tra- ditions and some un- ruly elements keep provoking them, then this country will r e m a i n entangled in small issues. ACTION TO BE TAKEN RFID cards for pilgrims ponies for better safety EAR-TAGGING UNDRTAKEN A view of pligrims going to Amarnath Yatra. —FILE PHOTO Board intends to develop an automated system which is in the interest of visiting pilgrims as well as Pithus Teen held in New York over attacks on elderly Sikh tourist, 2 others Use loudspeakers to discuss price rise, says Aaditya Thackeray New York (PTI): A 19-year-old youth has been arrested and faces hate crime charges for his al- leged involvement in attacks on three Sikh men in Queens here, including the brutal assault of an elderly Sikh tourist early this month, that was condemned as deeply disturbing” by the Consulate General of India. Vernon Douglas of Brownsville was ar- rested on Thursday in Brooklyn and charged with multi- ple counts of rob- bery, assault, aggra- vated harassment and hate crimes, the Queens Chronicle re- ported. On April 3, Douglas allegedly ap- proached 70-year-old Nirmal Singh near the corner of Lef- ferts Boulevard and 95th Avenue and punched him in the face in the unpro- voked assault. The attacker fled the scene on foot and the incident was taken over by the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force. Mumbai (PTI): Poli- tics over Hanuman Chalisa heated up in Maharashtra on Fri- day with state minis- ter Aaditya Thacker- ay saying loudspeak- ers should be used to create awareness among people about reasonsbehindrising prices of essential items, while inde- pendent MLA Ravi Rana asked CM Ud- dhav Thackeray to recite the devotional hymns at his resi- dence on Saturday . It all started when MNS president Raj Thackeray raised the issue of high-decibel loudspeakers atop mosques. Raj Thack- eray has demanded removal of loud- speakers atop mosques before May 3 and warned the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government that MNS workers will play Hanuman Chali- sa, a collection of de- votional hymns dedi- cated to Lord Hanu- man, in front of mosques if his de- mand was not met by the deadline. A view of the victim being attacked. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray. PoK ‘premier’ Niazi resigns after revolt in Imran’s party Islamabad (PTI): Inan- other setback to Imran Khan, the Prime Minis- ter of Pakistan-occu- pied Kashmir, Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi, has resigned following a revoltintherulingPaki- stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party against him. Niazi, hand-picked by his party chief Khan, resigned on Thursday after 25 lawmakers of his party moved a reso- lution of no-confidence motion against him to replacehimwithparty’s regional president. Niazi’s ouster comes days after Khan lost a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly to become the first Paki- stan PM to be removed unceremoniously . Under Article 16 (1) of the Constitution, “I, the undersigned, resign from my office of the prime minister,” reads the handwritten resig- nation dated April 14, which was addressed to the PoK president Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry . Dr Asif Hussain Shah, secretary of pres- idential affairs, con- firmed that Chaudhry has received and accept- ed Niazi’s resignation and forwarded the same to the chief secretary for issuance of a formal notification, Dawn newspaper reported. Niazi came to power last year after PTI se- cured 32 seats in the 53-member House. India had rejected the elec- tions in PoK, saying the “cosmetic exercise” was nothing but an attempt by Pakistan to “camou- flage its illegal occupa- tion”. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said that Pakistan has “no locus standi on these Indian territo- ries” and it must vacate all Indian areas under its illegal occupation. “The so-called elec- tions in Indian territory under the illegal occu- pation of Pakistan are nothing but an attempt by Pak to camouflage its illegal occupation and the material changes undertaken by it in these territories,” he had said. Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan. —FILE PHOTO Niazi’s ouster comes days after Khan lost a no-confidence vote in the Assembly Raj CM’s remarks came in the backdrop of incidents of communalviolence in some states AMARNATH YATRA 2022
  10. 10. orn and brought up in the sound city of Ra- jasthan, he has been associated with the world of fabrics, hand blocks and screen printing since childhood. Angrish fully knows the market and client’s needs, as well as how to deal with sup- ply and demand. Given his love for history, art and mod- ernism, his collection is main- ly inspired by the idea of fan- tasy resorts and offers a beau- tiful mix of classic vintage touch with modern resort looks for men as well as for women. Keeping in mind that eloquence and elegance are in proportion with each other, Wrickie An- grish has managed to keep the hold of the her- itage of Jaipur with Hand block and yet gives mesmerizing con- temporary styles and silhouettes, which is what makes the An- grish all the more beautiful and makes it stand out from oth- er brands and com- panies. Oozing flair and trend, the time- less clothing created and presented by An- grish is for quintes- sential men and wom- en. When in college, as a student of gradu- ation, his keen inter- est and curiosity in fabrics and business led him to pursue and continue with his family business ie. The ex- porting apparel. Later, in the year 2010, he opened a multi- brand designer studio by the name of W.A.S. (Wrickie An- grish Studio), where he sold the brands of budding design- ers while presenting his own designs, in the studio. B UTTKARSHA SHEKHAR uttkarsha.shekhar@firstindia.co.in www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/delhi I twitter.com/thefirstindia facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia 09 NEW DELHI | SATURDAY, APRIL 16, 2022 THE OWNER OF THE FAMOUS ‘THE ANGRISH’, WRICKIE ANGRISH IS AN ACE DESIGNER, WHO HAS STUNNED THE AUDIENCE WITH HIS ASTONISHING COLLECTIONS AT FASHION CONNECT, DUBAI, NOW SHARES HIS JOURNEY AS THE DESIGNER WITH CITY FIRST. ELOQUENCE ELOQUENCE and Elegance and Elegance Wrickie Angrish
  11. 11. 10 ETC NEW DELHI | SATURDAY, APRIL 16, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/delhi I twitter.com/thefirstindia facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia AS WE RECENTLY CELEBRATED THE NATIONAL SAFE MOTHERHOOD DAY, ANTARA PROGRAM IS DOING ITS BEST TO PREVENT ADOLESCENT PREGNANCIES AND CURTAIL MORBIDITY! GAME-CHANGER GAME-CHANGER HOW AN INJECTABLE HOW AN INJECTABLE CONTRACEPTIVE IS CONTRACEPTIVE IS PROVING TO BE THE PROVING TO BE THE RAJASTHAN RAJASTHAN IN RURAL IN RURAL CITY FIRST ukhsana is one of the 23 million girls who were married off be- fore the age of 18 and robbed of their agency . Mar- ried off at 16, she says, “I still don’t know how a girl is expected to comprehend the meaning of the word ‘marriage’ as soon as she reaches puberty. I never wanted to marry so early but my parents paid no heed and I was sacrificed to save them from further financial travails. I can’t describe the painful expe- riences I went through.”  She gave birth within a year of her marriage and regardless of the depres- sion that was set in had to take care of a home as well as a malnourished baby girl. Recalls Rukhsana, “I never wanted to be a moth- er so soon but was forced into compliance after be- ing accused of not obeying the elders in the family. I was told that older women are incapable of giving birth to a male child and when I deliv- ered a girl, I was asked to get p r e g n a n t again!”  Rukh- sana was unaware of con- tracep- t i v e c h o i c e s available to her, and her hus- band took no initia- tive to plan their fam- ily. (As the National Family Health Sur- vey (NFHS) re- ports, birth control is often considered to be a female re- sponsibility and 75.4% of married men do not use any method of contra- ception. Hope inter- vened in the form of Dariya, an ASHA worker. She was oriented on client mobilization and follow up under the Udaan project, an initiative of IPE Global which is work- ing as a technical support partner to the Department of Medical, Health Fam- ily Welfare, Rajasthan to roll out Antara injectable contraceptives in 14 high fertility districts.  Dariya successfully counselled Rukhsana and her husband Sibgadulla about the benefits of Anta- ra. Rukshana now says, “I am at peace because I can plan my second baby when I want. I have resolved that my little girl will study hard and will not be forced into an early marriage like I was. I am getting health- ier and I have decided that there will be no more chil- dren till I turn 20.” How- ever, Rukhsana’s story may just be a drop in the ocean in the face of figures by the UN stating that in India more than 50% of married adolescents have already given birth.  Inclusion of creating awareness and counselling on Antara as a new contra- ceptive in a program like Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram (RKSK) is a game-changer in delaying early pregnan- cy and ensuring well- planned and safe mother- hood. Sachin Kothari, IPE’s Strategy Lead for expand- ing contraception choices for young women, says, “We have embedded a technical support unit within NHM Ra- jasthan to roll out in- jectable contracep- tives. In 2022, we will be reaching the milestone of over 10 lakh doses and this is huge progress for the State of Ra- jasthan.”  According to Dr Nazi- ma, Senior Gynaecologist and National Master Trainer for Antara, it is very rewarding to see women and sometimes couples coming back for a new dosage. “I believe the success of any family plan- ning initiative depends not on coercion but proper communication so that people can make healthier choices on their own. In- jectable contraceptive is preferred as a safe and easy way to plan a family as it pro- vides three months of pro- tection with a single dose. It is a reversible method of con- traception and does not cause infertility and is a wonderful method for post- abortion contra- ception.” Kothari says activation strengthening of health facilities, robust monitor- ing system management of method effects and e- Counselling has increased acceptance of the method and its continuation among clients. He ex- plains, “ To keep a tab on the follow-ups and to re- duce the drop out rates a web and mobile-based ap- plication named Antara- Raj was developed. With the help of AntaraRaj, pe- riodic follow-up messages were sent to clients to avail subsequent doses on the scheduled due date.   Dr Nazima added “As proper delivery of quali- ty services is key to the success of any initiative, we train doctors ANMs on complete technical in- formation on Antara counselling techniques. For client mobilization, ASHA workers were sensi- tized and they are acting as last-mile change mak- ers. IPE Global with the support of SIHFW de- partment has developed e-training modules to en- sure the continuation of the capacity building dur- ing the covid pandemic. Rekha (name changed), a 30-year-old Antara-Udaan beneficiary, reflects upon how the injectable contra- ceptive changed her life. Rekha,aclass6schooldrop- outwasmarriedtoMahesh, who was a class 5 dropout, deliver her first child within a year – a girl. She was constantly tormented for this, causing her to suffer three back-to-back miscarriages af- ter which she fi- nally delivered a baby boy . She re- calls, “I could not even share mypainwithmy husband as he doesnotapprove of modernmeth- ods of contra- ception.”    She visited the nearby sub-centre and the trained ANM counselled her and her husband. The couple agreed for adopting Anta- ra and since then Rekha has taken four doses of Antara. Mahesh says, “I now understand the real purpose behind family planning and I am thank- ful for initiating Antara services at the sub-centre. Whenever I take my wife to the sub-centre for her dos- age, I fall in love with her smiling eyes.”  Dr Anupama, a gynae- cologist and part of the TSU team, says one of the reasons for Antara’s popu- larity is easy to use, highly effective and can be pro- vided to most the clients of reproductive age group and even lactating mothers can use it after 6 weeks of delivery . Few other method effects associated with Antara use can be man- aged easily with effective counselling and reassur- ance. On National Safe Motherhood Day, I recom- mend Antara as a safer way of family planning.   Dr Girish Dwivedi, Pro- ject Director(FW) stated that with the proactive role of Add/Dy.CMHO (FW) technical support of IPE Global, we were able to ini- tiate the Antara services in more than 90% of health facilities and this has im- proved its acceptance and reduction in dropout of clients. R

×