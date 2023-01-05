Successfully reported this slideshow.
06012023_First India Jaipur.pdf

Jan. 05, 2023

UP CM YOGI MEETS AMBANI, DISCUSSES INVESTMENTS... POPE FRANCIS LEADS FUNERAL FOR BENEDICT XVI IN VATICAN Uttar Pradesh Chi...
RAJASTHAN JAIPUR | FRIDAY, JANUARY 6, 2023 02 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com...
RAJASTHAN JAIPUR | FRIDAY, JANUARY 6, 2023 03 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com...
06012023_First India Jaipur.pdf

Jan. 05, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

News & Politics

Find Latest India News and Breaking News these days from India on Politics, Business, Entertainment, Technology, Sports, Lifestyle and Coronavirus News in India and the world over that you can't miss.For real time update Visit our social media handle.Read First India NewsPaper in your morning replace.Visit First India.

CLICK:- https://firstindia.co.in/

#First_India_NewsPaper

Find Latest India News and Breaking News these days from India on Politics, Business, Entertainment, Technology, Sports, Lifestyle and Coronavirus News in India and the world over that you can't miss.For real time update Visit our social media handle.Read First India NewsPaper in your morning replace.Visit First India.

CLICK:- https://firstindia.co.in/

#First_India_NewsPaper

News & Politics
01012023_First India New Delhi.pdf
FirstIndia1
8 views
31122022_First India_Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
10 views
29122022_First India New Delhi.pdf
FirstIndia1
5 views
29122022_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
8 views
28122022_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
3 views
27122022_First India_Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
3 views
26122022_First India Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
8 views
23122022_First India Jaipur (1).pdf
FirstIndia1
6 views
22122022_First India_Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
10 views
21122022_ First India New Delhi.pdf
FirstIndia1
5 views
21122022_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
6 views
18122022_ First India New Delhi.pdf
FirstIndia1
7 views
17122022_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
13 views
16122022_First India_Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
6 views
15122022_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
4 views
15122022_First India_Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
6 views
13122022_First India_Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
5 views
13122022_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
7 views
11122022_First India_Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
5 views
11122022_ First India New Delhi.pdf
FirstIndia1
4 views
01012023_First India New Delhi.pdf
FirstIndia1
8 views
12 slides
31122022_First India_Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
10 views
14 slides
29122022_First India New Delhi.pdf
FirstIndia1
5 views
13 slides
29122022_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
8 views
13 slides
28122022_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
3 views
13 slides
27122022_First India_Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
3 views
13 slides

06012023_First India Jaipur.pdf

  1. 1. UP CM YOGI MEETS AMBANI, DISCUSSES INVESTMENTS... POPE FRANCIS LEADS FUNERAL FOR BENEDICT XVI IN VATICAN Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets with Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, in Mumbai on Thursday. Vatican: In a rare Mass for a dead pontiff by a living one before thousands of mourners at St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City, Pope Francis on Thursday presided over the funeral of his predecessor Benedict XVI, the first pontiff to have resigned since the Middle Ages, as a choir sang prayers. The German theologian, who took the title of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI for his retirement in 2013, died on December 31. Boss of oil to telecom behemoth, discussed investments in State, which UP CM has pitched as a cen- tral cog in growth machine, which will make India a $5 tn economy. Ambani and Yogi had a fruitful conversation, to scale up RIL’s investments in India’s largest State. Jio has also planned to set up a $950 mn data centre in UP. ‘CAN’T UPROOT 1,000s OVERNIGHT’  Supreme Court stays the Uttarakhand the High Court’s Haldwani demolition order  More than 50,000 people faced prospect of being left homeless post the HC order First India Bureau New Delhi: Thousands of people who faced the prospect of being left homeless in middle of harsh winter won major reprieve from SC on Thursday as it paused eviction drive on rail- way land in U’khand’s Haldwani. “There can- not be uprooting of 50,000peopleovernight... It’s a human issue, some workable solution needs to be found,” SC said, as it stopped U’khand HC order that had cleared eviction of 4,000 homes. Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi flashes victory sign after the SC’s order on the Haldwani eviction case, in New Delhi on Thursday. MAJOR RELIEF FOR 50,000+ RESIDENTS SC said, “It may not be cor- rect to say that paramilitary forces have to be deployed to remove people who have been living there for dec- ades.” SC also stopped any construction in the area and sought responses from the railways and the Uttarakhand government. The case will be heard again next month. The judgment of SC will protect human rights. We all were worried about dem- olition rendering 52,000 people home- less. SC stayed the demolition. In 2016, we took steps regarding the rehabilitation of the people. —Harish Rawat, former U’khand CM This collaboration will greatly benefit space tech startups in their analysis and processing of vast amounts of satellite data for various applications. Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub is a useful platform for bringing together startups and providers of technology solutions to support the national space technology ecosystem. —S Somanath, Chairman, ISRO Space-tech startups in India are playing a significant role in advanc- ing the country’s space capabilities with the power of technol- ogy. Through our technol- ogy tools, platforms and mentorship opportunities, we are deeply committed to empowering space-tech startups in the country to drive cutting edge innovation and accelerate scientific discovery. —Anant Maheshwari, Prez, Microsoft India State government would proceed according to SC’s order which stayed a December 20 direction given by Uttarakhand HC directing eviction of thousands of families occupying railway land in Haldwani district within a week. —Pushkar Singh Dhami, U’khand CM Moni Sharma New Delhi: PM Naren- dra Modi said JJM is a major development pa- rameter of a State to provide water to every household. Addressing the 1st All India Annual State Ministers’ Confer- ence on Water via video message on Thursday, PM said in our constitu- tional system, water comes under control of States and their efforts for water conservation will go a long way in achieving the collective goals of the country . Modi called for coor- dinatedeffortsbyMinis- tries of Environment & Water and said by mak- ing Namami Gange Mis- sion a template, other states can also start sim- ilar campaigns for con- servation of rivers. P6 PM Narendra Modi emphasises on the need for States’ efforts for the water conservation Water Resources Ministers from all States take part in All-India Annual Conference on Water Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressing 1st All India Annual State Ministers’ Conference on in Bhopal on Thursday. Also present here are Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Prahlad Singh Patel, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other leaders. MICROSOFT CEO CALLS ON MODI, PLEDGES FULL SUPPORT TO “DIGITAL INDIA VISION” ISRO AND MICROSOFT COLLABORATE TO SUPPORT SPACE-TECH STARTUPS IN INDIA New Delhi: Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella, who is on a four-day visit to India, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and pledged the company’s support in helping the country realise the Digital India vision. He described his meeting with PM Modi as “insightful”, and lauded the govt’s deep focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth driven by digital transformation. Bengaluru: The ISRO and Microsoft on Thursday signed a MoU to help space tech startups and in turn boost the growth of space technology in the coun- try. “MoU seeks to empower space tech start-ups across country with technology tools and platforms, go-to-market sup- port and mentoring to help them scale and become enterprise ready,” Microsoft official said in a statement. THROUGH “BIGGIE” TIE-UP...  The space-tech startups identified by ISRO will be onboarded onto the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub platform  The founders in India will have free ac- cess to the tech tools, and resources they need to build and run their business  They will get all sort of tech support to build and scale on Azure, best-in-class developer and productivity tools  Pact will strengthen vision of harnessing potential of tech innova- tors and entrepreneurs WaterVision@2047! FOREIGN VARSITIES NEED UGC NOD TO SET UP CAMPUSES IN INDIA New Delhi: Foreign varsities will need University Grants Commission’s nod to set up campuses in India and initial approval will be for 10 years, panel’s chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said. He said varsities with campuses in country can only offer full time programmes in physical mode, not online or distance. EFFORT ON TO REDUCE VISA INTERVIEW APPT TIME IN INDIA, SAYS US Washington: US is making every effort to reduce the waiting time for a visa interview appointment in India, a top State Dept official has said, asserting that visa processing is recovering faster than projected and is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels over the coming year. ODISHA CM ANNOUNCES `1 CR FOR EACH PLAYER IF TEAM INDIA WINS Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the upcoming FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announced an award of `1 crore for each player if Team India lifts the WC trophy. SHAH: RAM TEMPLE IN AYODHYA WILL BE READY ON JAN 1, ’24 Dharmanagar: Union HM Amit Shah on Thursday asserted that the BJP-led government in Tripura has wiped out terrorism and brought all- round develop- ment to the northeastern state. Addressing a rally at Sabroom while flagging off BJP’s rath yatra ahead of the Tripura assembly elections, Shah announced that, ‘The Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be ready by Jan 1, 2024.’ P5 CRUCIAL READ NBEMS has refuted media reports on registration for the NEET PG 2023 on Jan 5, said entrance test will be on Mar 5 Delhi Police said on Thursday that 2 more men were involved in the Sultanpuri accident case. A Delhi court has sent five accused to police custody for four days in connection with the death of Anjali Singh Central government stays all tourism activities at ‘Sammed Shikharji’ in Jharkhand P6 BSE SENSEX 60,353.27 304.18 | NSE NIFTY 17,992.15 50.80 JAIPUR l FRIDAY, JANUARY 6, 2023 l Pages 14 l 3.00 l RNI NO. RAJENG/2019/77764 l Vol 4 l Issue No. 211 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia OUR EDITIONS: JAIPUR, NEW DELHI & MUMBAI 316 DAYS AFTER INVASION, PUTIN SAYS READY FOR TALKS WITH KYIV New Delhi: Tremors were felt in New Delhi and other areas of the National Capital Region (NCR) after an earthquake measuring 5.9 magnitude struck Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan late on Thursday. Epicentre was located 79 km south of Fayzabad in Afghanistan, the National Centre for Seismology tweeted. Moscow: President Vladimir Putin confirmed about Russia’s openness to serious dialogue on condition of Kyiv, told Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan he was open to speak if Kyiv accepts territories occupied by Moscow as Russian, Kremlin said Thursday. B’LURU-CHENNAI EXPRESSWAY TO BE READY NEXT YEAR: GADKARI Bengaluru: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, announced that the Bengaluru to Chennai Expressway will be completed by March 2024, with cost of `17,000 crore. The 285.3 km four-lane project will help save lot of travel time. 5.9 MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE TREMORS FELT IN DELHI Probe and prosecution form backbone of rule of law: Rai Shivendra Parmar Jaipur: Union Minis- ter of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Thursday while ad- dressing the third na- tional conference of the head of investiga- tive agencies here said that state-of-the-art technology and mutual coordination are very important to empower the police. “At present, with the changing nature of crime, the use of the lat- est techniques has be- come necessary for the police,” he said. Turn to P9 INDIA AND FRANCE HOLD 36TH ROUND OF INDO- FRENCH STRATEGIC TALK First India Bureau New Delhi: National Se- curity Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday held the 36th round of the Indo-French Strate- gic Dialogue with his Frenchcounterpart,Em- manuel Bonne. Bonne’s visit was 1st major diplo- matic visit of the new year, and according to a statementfromEmbassy of France in India, both participants agreed to intensifyefforts“towards strategic autonomy”. “2 sides held discus- sions on a variety of is- sues, including current global security situa- tion in the context of Ukraine war, counter- terrorism etc. During the day, Bonne also called on PM Modi The government has approved the continuation of the umbrella scheme of more than Rs 26, 000 crore for the years 2021 to 2026 to modernize the police forces. —Nityanand Rai, Union MoS for Home Nityanand Rai addressing conf of the head of the investigative agencies in Jaipur on Thursday. NSA Ajit Doval with Emmanuel Bonne in Delhi on Thursday. FRANCE’S RAFALE JETS FOR INDIAN NAVY SOON! French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation’s Rafale- M has emerged as the front- runner to bag a mega contract from Indian Navy for 27 fighters. Sources in Navy had submitted a detailed report to ministry on performance of Super Hornets and Rafale-M. We expect to mature Rafale-M deal during French Prez Em- manuel Macron’s likely India trip in early 2023. GEHLOT SUPPORTS PARADING RAPISTS AND GANGSTERS, HEAD SHAVEN, IN MARKETS.... Ravi Sharma Udaipur: On Thursday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot gave a big state- ment regarding gang- sters and rapists and said that if he could, he would cut the hair of rapists and gangsters and parade them among the people in the mar- ket. “If you feel ashamed then other people will also be afraid to do the same. But it is our responsi- bility to respect the or- ders of the court” Ge- hlot said while visiting Udaipur on Thursday while replying to a question regarding the order not to make pub- lic the photos and names of the accused caught in ACB action. Targeting the Leader of the Opposition, he said, “Gulabchand Ka- taria says, there is a lot of corruption in Ra- jasthan. The ACB is conducting raids, that’s why corrupt people are getting caught. They go in reverse. Their intel- lect works in the wrong way . Instead of praising the raid, they talk about increasing corruption in Rajasthan. Rajasthan ACB is doing better work in India.”More on P9  ...but it is our responsibility to respect the court orders, CM Ashok Gehlot said  CM justifies ACB’s ‘no detail order’, says even Raje govt had brought similar law CM Ashok Gehlot being welcomed by supporters in Udaipur on Thursday. If the paper is leaked, we take action. They cancel the recognition of the school where the paper is held. The government employees and officers involved in it are dismissed. We take action immediately. —Ashok Gehlot, CM Investigation and prosecution are the pillars of the rule of law. Therefore, it is necessary to lay emphasis on investiga- tion and prosecution to establish the rule of law and there should be zero tolerance for corruption. —Nityanand Rai
  2. 2. RAJASTHAN JAIPUR | FRIDAY, JANUARY 6, 2023 02 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia RU PROTEST CONTINUES Chaos continues in Rajasthan University for 4 hours onThursday.Students gheraoVC Secretariat over promotion of assistant professors on Thursday. —PHOTO BY SANTOSH SHARMA SC UPHELDS HC’S BAIL DECISION TO KAMAL RATHORE ANIL AMBANI SUMMONED OVER REMOVAL OF STAFF Jaipur: Supreme court has upheld the decision of Rajasthan High Court to grant bail to Baran’s former deputy chairper- son Kamal Rathore. A case of fraud was regis- tered against Rathore in which he got bail from the HC. The decision was challenged by the Rajasthan govt in SC. A division bench of the SC headed by justice B R Gavai upheld decision. Jaipur: A court here has summoned busi- nessman Anil Ambani through bailable war- rant in matter related to the removal of an employee from com- pany against rule 25 years ago. Ambani was MD of M/s BSES Ltd in Mumbai. Complainant Shambhu Singh Bihari was working as Office Assistant fired in 1997. Jaipur: The hearing in a matter of dispute between Alok Gupa, ADG of DGGI’s zonal unit and intelli- gence officer Rakesh Deriwal will be held today in Rajasthan HC. ADG Gupta had relieved Deriwala be- fore the deputation period was over. The matter was related to influencing the investigation of a case. Deriwala had challenged Gupta’s decision in CAT but it was rejected there following which he approached the High Court. Jaipur: Income Tax Employees Federation’s Rajas- than Circle President Rajendra Meena and General Secretary Siyaram Swamy said that the demand for regular DPC in other cadres, including Private Secretary and against the negative attitude of the administration is on in the department’s offices across the state. A demonstration was held on the headquarters premises of the department at Statue Circle in Jaipur on Thursday. HEARING ON DISPUTE BETWEEN ADG OF DGGI’S ZONAL UNIT IO DERIWAL TODAY I-T PERSONNEL PROTEST, DEMAND REGULAR DPC IN OTHER CADRES NEWS DIGEST First India Bureau Jaipur: The election commission has start- ed preparing for the Rajasthan assembly elections scheduled to take place later this year. The final voter list for the Jaipur dis- trict was issued on Thursday by election commission. A total of 49.17 lakh voters have been enrolled in the list with an increase of 73,814 voters in com- parison to last year. Among the 19 assem- bly constituencies of Jaipur district, voters in Sanganer, Vidhyad- har Nagar, and Hawa Mahal assembly con- stituencies have de- creased while voters in Amber, Phulera, Chakus and Dudu as- sembly constituencies have increased from four to eleven thousand. According to the Election Department, a campaign was held in November and Decem- ber last year to update the voter list. More than 2.27 lakh applications were received to in- clude names in the vot- er list. Following scru- tiny of applications, nearly 1.98 lakh people were added to the voter list. Similarly, 1,24,491 voters were removed. Voter list of Jaipur dist finalised AHEAD OF ELECTIONS ‘NOT A SINGLE PROMISE BY CONG FULFILLED’ Poonia said during Jan Aakrosh meeting at Simalwara of Chaurasi assembly Satish Poonia addressing the Jan Aakrosh meeting at Simalwara of Chaurasi assembly constituency. Punit Chaturvedi Dungarpur: BJP state president Satish Poon- ia targeted the state government by calling it a failure on every front on Thursday. He said this at the Jan Aakrosh meeting at Simalwara of Chaurasi assembly constituency. “Not a single promise made by Congress to the unemployed youth, women, elders farm- ers has been fulfilled,” he said. Poonia said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had promised to waive the entire loan of the farmers, but till date not a single rupee has been waived off. “Unemployed are still wandering for jobs. Pa- pers of competitive ex- aminations are being leaked in the state, due to which the candidates are feeling cheated. Poonia was welcomed at Motli by BJP State GS Sushil Katara, BJP District President Prab- hu Pandya and office bearers. POONIA ATTACKS CONG Chugh to address Jan Aakrosh Yatra today First India Bureau Jaipur: BJP National GS Tarun Chugh will be in the state capital on Friday. He will address the BJP’s Jan Aakrosh Yatra meetings in San- ganer and Vidyadhar- nagar assembly constit- uencies. Chugh will also address the work- shop of the Data Man- agement Department at the state office, while National General Secre- tary Chandrashekhar will hold one session in the meeting. The BJP Core Com- mittee meeting will be held on January 9 at the BJP state headquarters. The discussions will be held related to the Jan Aakrosh Yatra and as- sembly sessions. In the meeting, the outline for BJP’s state level mas- sive movement will be made. There will be brainstorming on im- portant programs. Tarun Singh SITUATION WORSE IN SHEKHAWATI, GANG WARS HAPPENING: RATHORE PILOT WRITES TO TOURISM MIN OVER SHIKHARJI ED WILL SPARE NO CONG LEADER INVOLVED IN PAPER LEAK: KIRODI Jhunjhunu: Targeting the Congress government over paper leak incidents, Deputy Leader of Opposition Ra- jendra Rathore on Thursday said that the government is trying to give protection to the accused in pa- per leak cases. Addressing a Jan Aakrosh Meeting in Nawalgarh area, he said that the situation of Shekhwati has worsened. He said that atrocities on Dalits have increased in the state and there is anger and resentment against the government in every village. “The situation has become worse in Shekhawati. Gang wars are happening, land grabbing is also there. Last time the people of Shekhawati had given full support to the Congress but due to the current situation, the entire Shekhawati is now standing with the BJP,” he said. Jaipur: Former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday wrote a letter to Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Red- dy and urged to recon- sider ‘Sammed Shikhar Ji’ declaring as tourist spot. The former deputy Chief Minister asked the minister to consider public sentiment while taking decision in this regard. The decision has led to resentment among the Jain community and they are upset, the letter read. Bundi: Attacking the chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, RS MP Kirodi Meena said that the Enforcement Directo- rate team will spare no Congress leader involved in paper leak cases. He said that had the then Rajasthan Board Chair DP Jaroli been interrogated in connection with the REET paper leak case, the names of 3 ministers and 5 MLAs would have been exposed. Kirodi Meena said that Modi’s ED is coming to Rajasthan soon on this issue and will not spare even a single person involved in paper leaks. He was addressing the BJP’s Janakrosh Yatra against Congress rule and cor- ruption in the state. Poonia issues showcause to Naruka over obscene dance First India Bureau Jaipur: In a matter re- lated to obscene dance during BJP’s Jan Aak- rosh Mahasabha, par- ty’s state president Sat- ish Poonia issued show- cause notice to district president Sanjay Naru- ka. He said that the mat- ter is from Kherli town where women are seen dancing on the stage during the Jan Aakrosh Mahasabha. Poonia said that this act was an attempt to tarnish the image of the party. He said, “This is a serious act of indiscipline.” He de- manded the names of the organizers of the meeting and who al- lowed the dance. “There is absolutely no permission for this type of event on the party’s forum. You must send me the complete information without any delay,” said Poonia. Jainsocietytotakecallonongoingfast Ziauddin Khan Jaipur: Tourism and ecotourism activity has beenbannedatSammed Shikharji, a Jain pil- grimage centre in Giri- dih, Jharkhand. The Central government withdrew its order is- sued three years ago on Thursday. The Union Environment Ministry has given instructions to ban all tourism and ecotourism activities and now the ball is in court of the Jharkhand government. Decision has not yet been taken on the saint’s fast unto death which has been going on for three days in Jaipur. People of Jain society said that wheth- er they will postpone the fast or not, decision will be taken today. Meanwhile, in Jodhpur, a silent procession on behalf of entire Jain society was postponed. Councillors give memorandum to Reengus EO for issuing deeds Ashish Aman Reengus: The council- lors of Reengus Nagar Palika on Wednesday submitted a memoran- dum to the Executive Officer (EO) demanding to issue land deeds un- der the Prashasan Shehron Ke Sang Abhi- yan. Councillor Akh- ilesh Bhatra and Rake- sh Sharma informed that due to a pending court case against the Chairman of Nagar Pa- lika, the local public is not able to take benefits of Prashasan Shehron Ke Sang Abhiyan. “The Director of Lo- cal Bodies issued an or- der on December 22 giv- ing the right to the Ex- ecutive Officer to issue land deeds. But then a faction came in protest against that order. This has halted the Pra- shasan Shehron Ke Sang Abhiyan in Reen- gus for the last five months,” said the coun- cillors. Meanwhile, Execu- tive Officer Sitaram Ku- mawat assured that 101 pattas will be issued in the coming week to pro- vide benefits to the peo- ple of Ringas. Kagzi gets notice over hiding `4.44 cr loan info First India Bureau Jaipur: In a case related to withhold- ing info about a loan of Rs 4 crore 44 lakh and defaulting on the repayment, a bench of Justice In- drajeet Singh of the Rajasthan HC has issued notices to Kishanpole MLA Ameen Kagzee, state election com- mission and state’s chief secretary . In this regard, IIFL Home Finance Limited filed a peti- tion and told HC that company had given a housing loan of Rs 4 crore 44 lakh to Amin Kagzi on July 31, 2017, in Sanga Ashiana Vil- las Yojna, Sanganer, before state assem- bly elections. Later, company came to know that Kagzi had hidden this fact by not giving info about his loan lia- bility even in nomi- nation papers. Encroachments removed from government land in Niwai town of Tonk dist Police at Encroachment site. Praveen Gupta,Chief Electoral Officer addressing media onThursday. First India Bureau Niwai (Tonk): En- croachments were re- moved from government land in Niwai town of Tonk district on Thurs- day . Executive Officer of Niwai Nagar Palika Ma- hima Dangi informed that after receiving many complaints, encroach- ments were removed from eight plots situated on government land near the eighty-feet road. A magistrate appointed by Niwai Sub-Divisional Of- ficer Ravikant Singh, SHO Chhote Lal, Patwari Virendra Singh Gurjar, Assistant Engineer Puranmal Gupta, Junior Engineer Rajesh Jain and other officials of Ni- wai Nagar Palika was also present during the drive. JMCH to take measures to collect UD tax soon First India Bureau Jaipur: JMCH is all set to take strict meas- ures in collecting UD tax from people. Com- missioner Vishram Meena on Thursday took a meeting of offi- cials and representa- tives of the recovery company and directed them to take strict ac- tion and achieve the desired targets. The officials in- formed that properties will be attached to de- faulters with dues of more than Rs 1 lakh. Notably, demand notices are issued by revenue officers while notices are is- sued by the company and recovery is done thereon. However, the com- pany has failed to col- lect 50 per cent of the revenue of the given revenue in the last eight months. The commissioner said that due to the non- issuance of notices on time, the recovery is going down and that will not be toler- ated now. Women of Jain community participate in a rally organised against the decision of the Jharkhand Govt in Mumbai. —PHOTO BY ANI Councillors of Reengus Nagar Palika submitting memorandum. Chugh will also address the workshop of the Data Management Dept at the state office —PHOTO BY SANTOSH SHARMA
  3. 3. RAJASTHAN JAIPUR | FRIDAY, JANUARY 6, 2023 03 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia School holiday extension till Jan 15 likely; DMs authorised First India Bureau Jaipur: Owing to in- tense cold wave in Ra- jasthan, schools in Ra- jasthan may remain closed till January 15. On Thursday, Director of Education Depart- ment Gaurav Agarwal authorised District Col- lectors to declare holi- daystillJanuary15inall government and private schools of the State. Now,theeducationoffic- ers at the district level can declare holidays till January15withchanges in timings according to the weather conditions. In Jaipur, holidays have been declared in schools till January 7. Education Minister BD Kalla said that the ef- fect of cold is continu- ously increasing across the State. “Earlier holi- days were declared in schools till January 5. But, due to drop in tem- perature, collectors have been authorised to de- clare holidays at district level,” said BD Kalla. Remodelling work at Khatipura Station: Sixteen trains cancelled Kashiram Choudhary Jaipur: Owing to non- interlocking work by railways, sixteen trains have been cancelled by North Western Rail- ways. Officials in- formed that train opera- tions will be affected from January 6 to 24 due to the remodelling work at Jaipur’s Khatipura station. “During this, eight trains will remain par- tially cancelled as they will have to be stopped without reaching their designated stations. Due to non-interlocking work, many trains in- cluding Barmer-Jammu Tawi, Bikaner-Praya- graj, Ajmer-Agra Fort, Jodhpur-Varanasi, Ajmer-Kishanganj, Del- hi-Porbandar will be af- fected. Due to ongoing work at Khatipura sta- tion, 16 trains have been completely cancelled, while 8 trains will re- main partially can- celled. At the same time, 8 trains will be run by diverting the route,” in- formed Captain Shashi Kiran, PRO, Railways. CHURU,SIKARATSUB-ZERO;BITINGCHILLCONTINUES Jaipur (PTI): Ra- jasthan continued to reel under intense cold conditions with Churu and Sikar recording sub-zero minimum temperatures. The minimum tem- perature was record- ed at minus 1.8 de- grees Celsius in Fatehpur (Sikar) and minus 1.5 degrees in Churu on Wednesday night, according to the Met office. The minimum tem- perature remained be- low four degrees Celsi- us in most parts of the state. Dense fog also enveloped many places on Thursday morning. Coldwave conditions willcontinueduringthe next two days, the weather office has said. The night tempera- ture was recorded at minus 0.1 degree Cel- sius in Chittorgarh, 1.2 degrees in Karauli, 1.3 degrees in Alwar, 1.4 degrees in Bhilwara, 2 degrees in both Pilani and Sirohi. A man holds a piece of ice as temperature plummets to minus 7 degree Celsius in Mount Abu on Thursday. Jaipurites wake up to cold, misty morning on Thursday. —PHOTO BY SANTOSH SHARMA SO FAR, MANY DISTRICTS HAVE EXTENDED HOLIDAYS TILL JAN 7 DIVERTED FLIGHT LANDS IN JPR, FLYERS CREATE RUCKUS AS FACILITIES DENIED Jaipur: In lieu of the cold wave, so far, the district administra- tions of Jaipur, Nagaur, Bharatpur, Sri Ganganagar, Hanuman- garh, Udaipur, Kota, Bundi, Jhalawar, Sirohi, Jalore, and Barmer have extended the winter holidays till January 7. However, in Sikar, schools will remain closed for Class 1 to 8th till January 7. For nursery to Class V students, all the government and private schools in Ajmer will resume the classes from January 11. In Baran and Bhilwara, schools will reopen on January 10 and January 12 respectively. Jaipur: Passengers of a flight diverted to Jaipur airport created ruckus and blocked the porch of the airport after they were denied facilities at the airport. The pas- sengers of Neos airlines reached Jaipur at 1.20 am but did not get any facility following which they created ruckus. The Amritsar-bound flight came from Tbilisi Airport in Georgia. It was to land at Amritsar airport at 11:50 pm but due to fog there, the flight was diverted to Jaipur. SPREADING WARMTH Governor Kalraj Mishra distributes blankets to homeless people at the Raj Bhavan in Jaipur on Thursday.
  4. 4. PERSPECTIVE JAIPUR | FRIDAY, JANUARY 6, 2023 04 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia l Vol 4 l Issue No. 211 l RNI NO. RAJENG/2019/77764. Printed and published by Anita Hada Sangwan on behalf of First Express Publishers. Printed at Bhaskar Printing Press, D.B. Corp Limited, Shivdaspura, Tonk Road, Jaipur. Published at 304, 3rd Floor, City Mall, Bhagwan Das Road, C-Scheme, Jaipur-302001, Rajasthan. Phone 0141-4920504. Editor-In-Chief: Dr Jagdeesh Chandra Editor: Anita Hada Sangwan responsible for selection of news under the PRB Act SPIRITUAL SPEAK One who sees inaction in action, and action in inaction, is intelligent among men. —Bhagavad Gita IN-DEPTH Dharmendra Pradhan @dpradhanbjp #ModiHaiToMumkinHai. Delivering on promises, #5G services have been inaugurated in Odisha ahead of the Republic Day celebrations. Soon, every school and panchayat in Odisha will have high-speed internet connectivity though #5G services and #BharatNet optical fiber network. Kiren Rijiju @KirenRijiju You are very dedicated immensely talented star Hima Das! You made India proud on many occasions. PM @narendramodi Ji has always given total commitment for sports and fully supported all our athletes who represent the nation bring huge laurels for our Country India. TOP TWEETS NO FURTHER CURB ON FREE SPEECH BUT NETAS NEED TO AVOID HATE SPEECH he Supreme Court’s Constitution bench has ruled against any further restrictions on the freedom of speech and expression of public servants as those contained in Article 19 (2) are “exhaustive”. The bench comprising Justices S Abdul Nazeer, AS Bopanna, BR Gavai, V Ramasubramanian and BV Nagarathna gave a majority verdict. Although Justice Naga- rathna concurred with the ma- jority view, Justice Nagarathna pointed out that certain kinds of speech like hate speech directly strike at the principles of equal- ity and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution’s preamble. She explained that all citizens owe certain fundamental duties underArticle51(A).Theseduties include promoting harmony and brotherhood among people. She held that public servants need to be more responsible and re- strained. It is this part of her judgment which requires politi- cians who are prone to making hate speeches to take a serious note of. Restraining a minister or partyworkerfromspreadinghate is the responsibility of a chief minister or a party president. T uman greed is too overpowering to protect the envi- ronment. Cease- less exploitative ways like felling of trees and unchecked construction, de- spite warnings by experts and environmentalists, have been taking a toll in Uttara- khand where the making of a major disaster can be seen in the town of Joshimath in Chamoli district. The red flags raised by well-meaning and concerned citizens were brazenly ignored in the past and are likely to be ignored again by politicians and peo- ple who are driven only by their short-term objectives. The town is the door to Badri- nath and Hemkund Sahib shrines, the Valley of Flow- ers and ski resort of Auli. The first warning was is- suedbyapanelof MCMishra, then Commissioner of Garh- wal division, about 50 years ago when the state was part of Uttar Pradesh. The panel had cautioned against blast- ing to remove boulders by blasting and felling of trees. In 2021 another committee warnedthatJoshimathwould sink on continued excava- tions. Another committee formed in August said in its report that “Joshimath is built on an unstable founda- tion, thick cover of landslide material, which can give way in case of heavy rain, trem- ors,unregulatedconstruction or more footfall”. Yet despite a hollow natural underground foundation, work on the all-weather road andhydropowerplantscontin- ues.Resorts,hotelsandhouses havecomeupunchecked.With rising number of tourists and pilgrims,footfallshavealsoin- creased exponentially in re- cent years. Situation has dete- rioratedinrecentmonthsafter reportsof apuncturedaquifer leaking water. DANGER SIGNS IN JOSHIMATH Committee formed in August said in its report that “Joshimath is built on an unstable foundation, thick cover of landslide material, which can give way in case of heavy rain, tremors, unregulated construction or more footfall” H THE DYNAMIC MILLENNIALS ery recently I was addressing a group of mid-size company owners and senior HR execu- tives. The attrition of employ- ees and the availability of trained manpower emerged as the main heartburn of all. To many employers, millen- nials (born between 1981-96) remained a mystery who walk into offices expecting high pay, perquisites and re- warding work ethics without blinking an eye lid. Yet, it was felt that there is no guarantee that they will not leave in a couple of years for reasons best known to them. While the old school man- agement and corporate lead- ers describe this generation as self-entitled and even at times crazy and lazy, its not the correct reflection of the youth. We need to acknowl- edge that today, millennials make up 46% of India’s work- force, and the numbers will grow every year as Baby Boomers (born before 1946- 64) and Gen X (born between 1965-80) continue to retire. My survey and understand- ing of the youth confirm that contrary to the stereotype belief, Millennials don’t pre- fer to hop jobs every few years. The reality, if I may say , is that GenY/ millennials want to grow, learn, and be- come leaders in the very or- ganization they join. An acclaimed book ‘What Millennials Want from Work’ gives a strange revelation emphasising that while 69% are satisfied with their job, 76% say they prefer working for their current organiza- tion. My interactions have revealed that Millennials consider that the people they work with are an incredibly important part of their work experience as they add a sig- nificant value to their role as team members, superiors, mentors, and friends in the workplace. Therefore, the need to create an environ- ment conducive enough to retain this work force. So,thegurumantraistocre- ate a friendly healthy organi- zational culture which im- pedes the bottlenecks and es- cape routes like a bad boss, of- ficepolitics,orastuffyculture. Overload of work and under- paidsituationsbestbeavoided. Remember that Millennials are looking to “level up” to a better situation, even if they are generally satisfied with their current organization. Keeping the above in mind, employers need to examine what makes Gen Y tick. For one,materialismissecondary to gaining experience; and two, passion is a must for in- volvement. Actually , the para- digms of work have shifted the goal post since this age group has joined the industry . They care in equal terms about purpose and the money and the employers who have recognized this change are the ones who are successfully operating businesses in cur- rent environment. Therefore, as a corporate coach, mentor or trainer as you may call me, I would sug- gest a few guiding principles to attract and then retain these work horses for a profit- able operation of industries. First and foremost, its time to forget the traditional 9-to-5 schedule of shift unless you need run of the mill work. That old time-sheet way of life will only encourage clock watchers and not output gen- erators. Secondly, I would suggest increased use of social media in selection and understand- ing the candidates. Since mil- lennials roam on the social media most of their time, companies in need of them need job listings on Linked- In, Facebook, or Twitter. Not only will candidates see the listings, but applying for jobs is also influenced on the rec- ommendations of peers and family . They indeed trust so- cial media reviews for not only great places to eat and dance, but for great places to join for work as well. My next recommendation will be to promote diversity and inclusion in identities like gender, ethnicity, colour, cast and disability. This shows that companies value uniqueness in their employ- ees, a quality, Gen Y work- force is looking for. Pandemic in last two years have made all companies re- alize that flexibility of com- munication allows people to work from the cosy environ- ment of their homes. Millen- nialshavelikedandpreferred this style of work. The double income single child syn- drome allows them opportu- nities of flexi work hours and to bring up their child at home thus, cutting down on unnecessary expenditure of baby sitters and travel time. Therefore, leaders of our industry must present a di- verse and inclusive environ- ment which is collaborative not competitive. Foster a spir- itintheirteamsthatpromotes mutual respect and a right work life balance a lucrative magnet for the young corpo- rate work force. Organiza- tions that create a conducive work culture will not only be able to retain them for a futur- istic sustainable growth but also help them become intrin- sic factor in their global rise. THE VIEWS EXPRESSED BY THE AUTHOR ARE PERSONAL V Therefore, leaders of our industry must present a diverse and inclusive environment which is collaborative not competitive. Foster a spirit in their teams that promotes mutual respect and a right work life balance a lucrative magnet for the young corporate work force. Organizations that create a conducive work culture will not only be able to retain them for a futuristic sustainable growth but also help them become intrinsic factor in their global rise An acclaimed book ‘What Millennials Want from Work’ gives a strange revelation emphasising that while 69% are satisfied with their job, 76% say they prefer working for their current organization. My interactions have revealed that Millennials consider that the people they work with are an incredibly important part of their work experience as they add a significant value to their role as the team members, superiors, mentors, and friends in workplace COL ANUPAM JAITLY (RETD) The writer is Defence expert, Motivational Speaker Corporate Trainer
  To Receive Free Newspaper PDF Daily
  6. 6. INDIA JAIPUR | FRIDAY, JANUARY 6, 2023 05 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia “Media notices my T-shirt, but ignores poors in torn clothes” Baghpat (PTI): Con- gress leader Rahul Gan- dhi said on late Wednes- day that his being in a T-shirt during the Bharat Jodo Yatra was not the real issue, while slamming media for “not noticing” people in torn clothes walking along with him. Addressing a ‘nuk- kad sabha’ (street cor- ner meeting) at Baraut on Baghpat-Shamli bor- der during the march, Gandhi also said the purpose of the yatra is to remove hatred and violence being spread in the country and to draw people’s attention towards price rise and unemployment. Amid talk raging about his wearing T- shirt in the winter dur- ing the yatra, he said the media is highlight- ing his attire but taking “no notice of the poor farmers and labourers walking along with him in torn clothes”. “My being in T-shirt is not a real question, the real question is why are the farmers, poor labourers of the coun- try and their children are in torn clothes, T- shirts and without sweaters,” he said. The former Congress chief said that despite covering a distance of more than 3,000 kms on foot in 110 days, he is neither feeling tired nor shivering in cold in T- shirt. “The aim of the yatra is to remove hatred and violence which is being spread in the country . BJP policy is to create fear among youths, farmers, and labourers throughnoteban,wrong GST. We do the politics of removing fear as we know that fear and ha- tred will not benefit the country ,” Gandhi said. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, in Shamli on Thursday. —PHOTO BY PTI Why is Rahul becoming an ascetic in a T-shirt? Mahesh Sharma New Delhi: The leader of the Congress party is callingRahulGandhian ascetic and it is being said on the basis that he is traveling wearing a T- shirt even in cold weath- er. On Tuesday , he start- ed the second leg of the journey from Delhi. When his journey start- ed in the morning, the temperature in Delhi was around five degrees celsius and there was a cold wave. But Rahul was in a t-shirt. He went to worship at the Hanu- man temple and from thereproceededtowards Uttar Pradesh. So now the million dollar ques- tion is: Has Rahul actu- allybecomeanasceticor istheCongress’PRteam trying to project him as one? The Congress lead- er himself is making an issue of his wearing a T-shirt and on this basis is calling him an ascetic with strict self-control but when Rahul is being asked about this he is sayingwhatdisturbance can a t-shirt cause? While the t-shirt has not caused any distur- bance to anyone, but the Congress or Rahul should reveal as to why he is not feeling cold? Af- ter all, until last year, he did feel cold during win- ters and this can be proved from the point that he has quite expen- sivejacketsetc.whichhe kept wearing. So what happened this year? It is also interesting that more than a hundred ‘Bharat Yatris’ are walk- ing with him, many of whom are of younger to Rahul but they all feel cold. Then it seems that Rahulhasgrownabeard to give the yatra a politi- cal purpose as well as spiritualizingit,wearing a half t-shirt to convey the message that the yatra is a form of sadha- na for him. The party spokesperson are trying to project him as an as- cetic, a ‘Rashtra-Mitra’ and even Bhagwan Ram andtheremainingissues are dealth with by the party’smediamanagers. BJY RESUMES ITS JOURNEY IN UP Shamli: Led by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, the Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed its journey around 6 am on Thursday after halting for the night at Ailum village here, with scores of people carrying the Tricolour marching through the hinterland, despite biting cold. “BJY NOT AN EVENT BUT A MOVEMENT” Shamli: The Bharat Jodo Yatra is a medium to fight the “divisive” ideology of the BJP and the RSS, and it is not an event but a movement that will continue, Congress general secretary in- charge of communication Jairam Ramesh said on Thursday. YATRA SHOWS CONG IS STRONG: KHURSHID Bagpat: Senior Con- gress leader and former External Affairs minister Salman Khurshid on Wednesday said the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ has shown that the party continues to have a strong footing in the state despite recent electoral reverses. As BJY resumes, Rahul Gandhi says media does not ask why are farmers, labourers not in sweaters BJP wiped out terrorism, developed Tripura: Shah First India Bureau Dharmanagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday as- serted that the BJP-led government in Tripura has wiped out terror- ism and brought all- round development to the northeastern state. Addressing a public rally here, Shah also said the immense love and faith shown by people towards PM Modi clearly indicate that BJP will again form government in Tripura. He said a target has been fixed to provide 4.25 lakh piped water connections in the northeastern state and an investment of Rs 10,000 crore lined up for infrastructure build- ing. Shah exuded confi- dence that the saffron party will win the as- sembly elections with two-thirds majority , and appealed to the people to vote in favour of the ‘lotus’ for overall devel- opment of the state. Recalling the 2018 as- sembly polls, Shah said he had raised the slogan Chalo Paltai’ (Let’s Bring Change) to bring an end to the “Commu- nists’ misrule”. Shah was in Tripura to flag off BJP rath yatras aimed at highlighting the state govt’s achieve- ments ahead of the up- coming assembly polls. HM Amit Shah with Tripura CM Manik Saha and former State CM Biplab Kumar Deb during the flagging off ceremony of BJP ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’, at Dharmanagar, in North Tripura on Thursday. BJP’S NATIONAL EXECUTIVE MEET ON JANUARY 16-17 New Delhi: The two-day national executive meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is scheduled on January 16- 17 at the NDMC convention centre here. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other senior leaders will attend the meeting. Discus- sion on the forthcoming elections, resolutions, review report from last meeting, are the main agendas of this executive meeting. BJP PLANS ‘GAO-GAO CHALO, GHAR-GHAR CHALO’ CAMPAIGN New Delhi: As the count- down for the Lok Sabha elections due next year began with the start of 2023, the BJP has stepped up its prepa- rations to reach out to all sec- tions of society. The party’s OBC Morcha has decided to launch the ‘Gaon-Gaon Chalo, Ghar-Ghar Chalo’ program in March-April. The OBC Morcha has started putting in efforts to reach out to the voters of the nine states. U’khand CM Dhami to visit Joshimath, vows necessary action Khatima:Inthewakeof landsubsidenceinJoshi- math and cracks devel- oping in m a n y houses in the town, U t t a r a - khand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that necessary actions would be taken to save the peo- pleof thedistrict.Dhami would be visiting Joshi- math soon to take stock of thesituationandiniti- ate necessary actions. It comes in the backdrop of reportsof hugecracks thathaveappearedinthe houses of the area. PRE-EMPTING Did Akhilesh foil Cong’s ploy to expose him? Shamsher Singh New Delhi: It is a mat- ter of great surprise and speculation as to why a letter was written on be- half of the Congress party inviting the oppo- sition parties of Uttar Pradesh to join the yatra? Whose idea was this? Usually in Con- gress, first a ‘behind the curtain’ talk is held in suchcases,however,this timeitseemsthatthelet- ter was written without anydiscussionandnews about it was leaked in the media before the let- terwasevendelivered.It is also surprising that the allied parties of the UPA joined the yatra without the formal in- vite being received!. There was no need to write letters to DMK, Shiv Sena, NCP, JMM, Goa Forward Party etc. That’s why the question is, where did the idea of calling non-UPA parties come from? And if so, then why wasnt such a letter forwarded to the Aam Aadmi Party? ItseemsthatCongress wrote letters to Sama- jwadi Party and Bahu- jan Samaj Party for po- litical reasons under well thought out plan. Congress knew that these two parties would notjointheyatra.Butby invitingthemtojoin,the intention of the Con- gress was to expose both of them. It has been learnt that Akhilesh Ya- dav was very upset on this news. For the first time when he was asked about this by the jour- nalists, he said emphati- cally , “if you have a copy of the invitation, give it to me.” Apparently he had not received an invi- tation till that time and before that the news was leaked in the media. Then in displeasure, he also said that Congress and BJP are the same. However, later when he received the formal in- vite, he sent a four-lined greeting message. But he understood that the Congress was smart. Akhilesh Yadav Kuldeep Pathania elected HP Speaker Dharamshala (ANI): Senior Congress leader and five-time MLA, Kul- deep Singh Pathania, has been unanimously elected as Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly by voice vote on Thursday . Chief Minister Sukh- vinder Singh Sukhu and Leader of Opposi- tion Jai Ram Thakur escorted Pathania to the Speaker’s chair fol- lowing his election. The election of Pathania, the member from Bhatiyyat in Chamba district, was a foregone conclusion as he was the only candi- date in the fray . A five-term legislator and an advocate by pro- fession, he was elected an MLA for the first time on the Congress ticket in 1985. The Congress leader was elected to Vidhan Sabha in 1985, 1993, 2003, 2007 and 2022. He was elected as an Inde- pendent in 1993 and 2003. Kuldeep Singh Pathania after being elected Speaker with Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur. Nat’l conference of Chief Secys begins in Delhi New Delhi: Ahead of the Union Budget, a three-day national con- ference of chief secre- taries from all states to deliberate on economy and jobs and inclusive human development be- gan here on Thursday . PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair the meeting on Friday and Saturday, his office has said. The conference is broadly based on two themes — economy and jobs and inclusive hu- man development. IN THE COURTYARD CJI CHANDRACHUD RECUSES FROM CONTEMPT PLEA AGAINST KUNAL KAMRA New Delhi: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Thurs- day recused himself from hearing a batch of pleas seeking contempt action against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for his alleged scandalous tweets against the judiciary. A bench headed by the CJI took up the petitions and said, “We will place this matter before a bench to which I (CJI) am not a part of because the comments (tweets) were made on the order, which I have passed.” The bench also comprising Justice PS Narasimha then listed the matter after two weeks and the CJI, in his administrative capacity will now assign the case to another bench. K’TAKA PSI RECRUITMENT SCAM: COURT GIVES BAIL TO DIVYA HAGARGI, 25 OTHERS Bengaluru: The Kalaburagi Session Court on Thursday granted bail to alleged kingpin BJP leader Divya Hagargi and 25 others in connection with the sen- sational PSI recruitment scam. Judge KB Patil gave the order granting bail to Hagargi and also to other main accused Manjunath Melakundi and Deputy Superintendent of Police Mallikarjuna and others. The court has granted bail to 36 accused in the case till date. Those who got the bail on Thurs- day included eight candidates, five examination invigilators and three policemen. The Karnataka govt had announced re-exams for 545 PSI posts after the scam came to light. CALCUTTA HIGH COURT UPHOLDS DISMISSAL OF 59 GOVT TEACHERS Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday upheld the dismissal from service of 59 primary teachers in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools for hav- ing obtained appointment through illegal means, taking the total of such persons who lost their jobs to 252. Justice Abhijit Gan- gopadhyay had ordered the removal from service of a total of 269 primary teachers in an earlier order. INTERIM RELIEF FROM ARREST TO WOMAN DIRECTOR Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday granted interim protection from arrest to a woman director accused of forcing a young TV actor to act in an adult movie. Justice Viju Abra- ham granted the interim relief to the director on her plea seeking anticipatory bail in the case based on the complain by the actor. The court listed the matter for hearing on January 16 to give time to the complainant to file his objections. Nitish Kumar hints to start country-wide yatra to unite Oppn Patna (Agencies): Bi- har Chief Minister Nit- ish Kumar on Thursday hinted to start a coun- try-wide yatra after the budget session of Bihar Vidhan Sabha (Legisla- tive Assembly) this year to unite Opposition par- ties for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Interacting with me- diapersons on day one of his ‘Samadhan Yatra’ in Garua Badi village in West Champaran, he said: “We have started the Samadhan Yatra to review the development programmes of the state government. I want to assess the situ- ation. If there are any issues in implementa- tion of the development programmes, they will be resolved.” On RJD vice presi- dent Shivanand Ti- wari’s suggestion to postpone Samadhan Yatra due to the ex- tremely cold weather in the state, Nitish Kumar said chilly weather will not affect the Yatra as he had done many yatras when he was Un- ion Minister. Nitish Kumar SUSHIL MODI TAKES JIBE AT BIHAR CM’S PROPOSED YATRA Patna: After Nitish Kumar announced to launch a nationwide Yatra, BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi has claimed that the Bihar govt was purchasing a jet and a helicopter worth Rs 350 crore for this yatra. “Nitish Kumar wishes to roam wherever in the country but he will fail in his efforts to unite Opposition parties,” Modi claimed.
  7. 7. INDIA JAIPUR | FRIDAY, JANUARY 6, 2023 06 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia First India Bureau New Delhi: Significant push is being given to women empowerment in the defence forces whether in combat roles or medical servic- es, President Droupadi Murmu said on Thurs- day, calling for more number of women offic- ers in the Military Engi- neer Services (MES). Addressing officer trainees of the MES, who had called on the president at the Rash- trapati Bhavan, she said as young officers in the field of construction, they have the prime duty to care of the envi- ronment also. “We must move towards increased use of renewable ener- gy for sustainable devel- opment,” Murmu said. The president asked them to use informa- tion and communica- tion technologies to im- prove the service deliv- ery mechanism and move towards more ef- ficient governance. “Our soldiers are al- ways ready to lay down their lives for the coun- try and countrymen. You should feel privi- leged to provide service and support to the brave sons and daughters of the motherland,” she said. The officer trainees present were from the Indian Defence Service of Engineers, architect cadre and surveyor cad- re of the MES. “I would also like to emphasise the need for more number of wom- en officers in MES. In recent times, we have seen increase in partici- pation of women in our armed forces. Whether in combat roles or med- ical services of defence forces, a significant push is being given to women empowerment. This positive change would be hopefully vis- ible in military engi- neer services also,” Murmu said. Use cutting-edge technologies in projects: Murmu PRESIDENT’S PLEA President Droupadi Murmu with MES trainees in New Delhi. New Delhi (ANI): Un- ion Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said that during its G20 Presiden- cy, India will focus on health emergencies pre- vention preparedness and response through One Health and AMR. “India’s G20 Presidency health priorities will be focussed on — health emergencies preven- tion preparedness and response,” he said. UsingaOneHealthap- proach, it helps design, implement and monitor programmes, policies and research on antimi- crobialresistance(AMR) surveillance to provide evidence and advance inter-sectoral collabora- tion between public health, animal and envi- ronmental health sec- tors to achieve better public health outcomes. India to focus on health emergency preparedness, says Mandaviya DONKEYS HAVE A FIELD DAY! Donkeys are on display for buyers at an annual donkey fair in Jejuri near Pune district in Maharashtra on Thursday. The fair is being held annually on Paush Poornima (full moon of Paush month) at ancient Khandoba temple in Jejuri. Manohar International Airport: Goa commences operations First India Bureau Panaji: Goa’s newly de- veloped Manohar Inter- national Airport, Mopa started its operations on Thursday. An event held at the airport saw the first passenger flight arrival and depar- ture at the Manohar In- ternational Airport. Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh joined the event virtually . Union MoS Shripad Naik and Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant were presentonthisoccasion. J’khand: Sand mafia attacks police Ranchi (Agencies): The sand mafia at- tacked police officers when they tried to pre- vent the illegal mining of sand from Barakar river in Hazaribagh dis- trict of Jharkhand. BDO-CO Prem Chand Sinha, ASI Ram Mahato and the police force were assaulted and at- tempted to be run over with a tractor. A police officer’s gun was snatched and thrown into the river, which was later recov- ered. In connection with the incident, Sinha lodged an FIR against 100 unidentified people involved in illegal sand mining and seven named accused in the Chauparan police sta- tion. Sinha alleged that the attackers snatched his gold chain, ring and Rs 4,000. He was also threatened he would be killed if he attempted to thwart sand mining. The accused who were named include Dwarika Mahato, San- jay Yadav, Vicky Yadav, Vinod Yadav, Mahendra Saav, Ravindra Rana and Indradev Yadav. Four such attacks on the police by the sand mafia have come to light in the state within the last two months. On December 24, a Hyva truck carrying sand illegally tried to run over a police party . Bengaluru (Agen- cies): Six persons were killed and 16 injured after an overloaded goods rickshaw they were travelling in rammed into a roadside tree near Vithal temple near Chinchanur vil- lage in Karnataka’s Ramdurg taluk in the early hours on Thurs- day, police said. As many as 23 people including women and children from Hu- lakund village in Ram- durg taluk hired a goods rickshaw to Yellamma temple in Savadatti ta- luk and started the journey at around 12am on Thursday. As the rickshaw was full, a few people sat on the seat beside the driver, who lost control on the vehi- cle, which rammed into the tree at around 1am. Hanumawwa Maga- di, 25, Deepa Harijan, 31, Savita Mundas, 17, Supriya Harijan, 11, and Yallappa Bannur, 42 were succumbed on the spot while Indraw- wa Siddametri, 42, died on the way to hospital. All the 16 others trav- elled in the vehicle were injured and they have been admitted to a government hospital at Gokak. 6 devotees killed, 16 hurt as goods rickshaw rams into tree in K’taka Water Vision@2047: Ministers’ conference begins in Bhopal First India Bureau Bhopal: The 1st All In- dia Annual States’ Min- isters Conference on “Water Vision@2047” began today in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The two days conference be- gan with the auspicious ‘Jal Kalash’ ceremony by the Chief Guest and Dignitaries. Delivering the Key- note address, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajen- dra Singh Shekhawat lauded the commitment of Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh to- wards water conserva- tion and for the unwa- veringeffortsputbyhim and the entire State gov- ernment in hosting this conference in Bhopal. He said “India has be- come a leader in the field of Water and Sani- tation under the guid- ance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”. Wel- comingtheparticipants, the Union Minister said that Indian economy hascontinueditsgrowth trajectory despite COV- ID pandemic and it is estimated that by 2027, India will become the third largest economy in the world ahead of Germany and Japan. The Union Minister said, “there is a direct correlationbetweeneco- nomic growth and the consumption of elec- tricity and water. PM has given a clear road- map for becoming a 3 to 5 trillion dollar econo- my and further a 10 tril- lion dollar economy .” Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at the conference. Centre stays all eco-tourism activities at Sammed Shikharji First India Bureau New Delhi: Amid pro- testsbytheJaincommu- nity against Jharkhand govt’s decision to turn Sammed Shikharji Par- vat Kshetra an eco-tour- ismdestination,theCen- tral govt on Thursday stayed all such activities and directed the State government to immedi- atelytakeallstepsneces- sary to ensure the same. It came after Union Minister Bhupender Ya- dav held a meeting with representatives of Jain Community to discuss the issue and its solu- tion. According to the Ministry of Environ- ment, Forest and Cli- mate Change, the Union Minister specifically mentioned in the meet- ing that this Ministry recognizes the estab- lishedfactthat“Sammed Shikharji Parvat Kshet- ra is a sacred Jain reli- gious place not only for the Jain community but for the entire country .” CONG BLAMES BJP OF ‘COMMERCIALISING’ CENTRES OF JAINISM Union Minister Bhupender Yadav New Delhi (PTI): The Congress on Thursday said the BJP wants to “commercialise” the pilgrimage centres of Jainism in the country, accusing it of hurting the sentiments of the community. The Congress also demanded that the notification issued by Jharkhand government for acquiring the sacred mountain of Sammed Shikharji which was done by the previous Raghubar Das-led BJP government be with- drawn immediately. G20 PRESIDENCY Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. —PHOTO BY ANI 11 OMICRON SUB-VARIANTS FOUND DURING TESTING OF INT’L FLYERS New Delhi (PTI): Eleven Omicron sub-variants were found among the 124 international travel- lers who tested positive for COVID-19 between December 24 and Janu- ary 3 and the presence of all these variants was earlier reported in India, officials said on Thurs- day. They said 19,227 international travellers were tested in the said period, 124 of them were found Covid posi- tive and put in isolation. The sources said of the 124 positive samples, the genome-sequencing results of 40 were received, of which XBB was found in 14 samples and BF 7.4.1 in one sample.Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged citizens not to panic unnecessarily but remain alert, follow the directives issued by the government. BEDS RUN OUT AT BEIJING HOSPITALS AS COVID BRINGS MORE INFECTED PEOPLE Beijing: Patients, most of them elderly, were on stretchers in hallways and taking oxygen while sitting in wheelchairs as COVID-19 surges in China’s capital Beijing. The Chuiyangliu hospital in the city’s east was packed with newly ar- rived patients on Thursday. By morning beds had run out, even as ambulances continued to bring more patients. Medical staff rushed to take information and triage the most urgent cases.The surge in ill peo- ple needing hospital care follows China abandonment of its most severe pandem- ic restrictions last month after nearly three years of lockdowns, travels bans and school closures. AI flight ‘urinator’ will be arrested soon: Cops New Delhi (ANI): DelhiPoliceonThurs- day said that the man who allegedly urinat- ed on an elderly wom- an co-passenger on- board an Air India flight was a resident of Mumbai and will be arrested soon. “The accused is a resident of Mumbai, but his possible loca- tion is in some other state and the police team has reached there. We will arrest the accused at the ear- liest,” said Delhi Po- lice. On Wednesday , Delhi Police said that ithasformedteamsto nab the man who al- legedlyurinatedonan elderly co-passenger onboard an Air India flight from New York to Delhi in Novem- ber last year. MAN ALLEGEDLY MASTURBATES IN FRONT OF GIRL ON DELHI BUS, CRIES WHEN CAUGHT Delhi: In a shocking incident, a man masturbated in front of a girl in a DTC bus in Rohini area in the national capital, a DTC marshal alleged in a video. Reports suggest that the incident took place on Tues- day.When the accused was caught after the girl raised an alarm, he started crying. DGCA ISSUES SHOW CAUSE NOTICES TO AIRLINE OFFICIALS Mumbai (PTI): Holding that Air India’s conduct appeared to be “un- professional”, aviation regulator DGCA on Thursday issued notices to the officials and crew of the New York-Delhi flight, asking why action should not be taken against them for “der- eliction” of duty while handling the November 26 ‘urination’ incident. An inebriated man had allegedly urinated on his female co-passenger. ANOTHER MID-AIR ‘PEEING’ INCIDENT ON AIR INDIA FLIGHT New Delhi (PTI): After the November 26 incident on a New York- Delhi Air India flight, another episode of a “drunk” male passenger allegedly “urinating” on a blanket of a female passenger was reported on the Paris-Delhi sector but penal action was not pressed after the passenger gave a written apology, officials said on Thursday.This incident happened on December 6 on Air India flight 142. President Droupadi Murmu calls for more number of women officers in the Military Engineer Services —PHOTO BY VIJAYKUMAR HARISHCHANDRE
  8. 8. JAIPUR | FRIDAY, JANUARY 6, 2023 07 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Commodity Price Change % Chg GOLD 55,994.00 201.00 0.35 (Per 10g) SILVER 69,286.00 1475.00 2.12 (Per 1kg) COMMODITIES Currency Price Change % Chg USDINR 82.50 0.32 0.38 GBPINR 99.31 0.56 0.56 CURRENCIES India Inc likely to get cautious about hiring in Q12023 New Delhi (PTI): Corpo- rate India is indicating cautious hiring in the March quarter of 2023 as concerns rise over possible recession and steady infla- tion, a survey said. According to the Man- powerGroup Employment Outlook Survey, based on interviews with nearly 3,030 public and private em- ployers, hiring intentions will decrease in the quarter both on year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter basis. During the quarter, 48% employers expect to in- crease their staffing levels, 16% anticipate a decrease in hiring intent and 34% do not anticipate any change in hiring, resulting in a net employment outlook of 32%. When compared to the same period last year (January-March 2022), hir- ing sentiments have weak- ened by 17 percentage points and by 22 percentage points when compared to the previous quarter. “Employers are cautious due to the impending reces- sion and deepening global slowdown which also cre- ated a stir in the IT sector during the previous quar- ter,” Sandeep Gulati, Man- aging Director, Manpower- Group India said. Citing reports, Gulati said 33% of Indian CEOs have implemented a hiring freeze. “India may be im- pacted in the short term but in a country with the GDP net growth of 7%, the market is expected to see a balanced approach with growth in the tech sector and startups,” he said. ON IMPENDING RECESSION, GLOBAL SLOWDOWN MAJOR FINDINGS z Hiring intentions will decrease in the March quarter of 2023 both on year-on-year and quarter-on- quarter basis z During the quarter, 48% employers expect to up their staffing levels, 16% anticipate a decrease in hiring and 34% don’t anticipate any change business BRIEFS New Delhi: State-owned Convergence Energy Ser- vices Ltd (CESL) on Thursday said it has float- ed a tender for 4,675 electric buses worth `5,000 crore. This is the second tender under the National Electric Bus Pro- gramme (NEBP), a com- pany statement said. Also, this is the third ten- der for electric buses fol- lowing the ‘Grand Chal- lenge’ tender of 5,450 e- buses that catalyzed this business and a recently concluded tender for 6,465 e-buses. —PTI CESL FLOATS TENDER FOR 4,675 ELECTRIC BUSES New Delhi: Global tech- nology brand Xiaomi on Thursday launched the Redmi Note 12 series, which includes Note 12 Pro+ 5G, Note 12 Pro 5G, and Note 12 5G, for con- sumers in India. Redmi Note 12 5G starts at `17,999, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G at `24,999, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G at `29,999, and all will be available from the compa- ny’s official website and online and offline stores. The 12 Pro+ 5G comes equipped with the 200-megapixel pro-grade HPX Sensor combined with Xiaomi’s super opti- cal image stabilisation (OIS). —FIB XIAOMI LAUNCHES REDMI NOTE 12 SERIES IN INDIA New Delhi: Godrej Con- sumer Products Ltd (GCPL) expects a double- digit sales growth in the domestic market for the December 2022 quarter. This is backed by low sin- gle-digit volume growth said the Godrej Group’s FMCG arm in its quarterly update for the third quar- ter of FY23. “There has also been a sequential im- provement from high sin- gle-digit sales growth and mid-single-digit volume decline in the previous quarter,” it said. —PTI GCPL AIMS DOUBLE DIGIT DOMESTIC SALES GROWTH New Delhi: Sundarara- man Ramamurthy has as- sumed charge as Manag- ing Director and Chief Ex- ecutive Officer of leading stock exchange BSE. In a regulatory filing last year, BSE said that markets regulator Sebi has ap- proved the appointment of Ramamurthy as its Managing Director Chief Executive Officer. “Sundararaman Rama- murthy has assumed charge as Managing Di- rector and Chief Executive Officer of BSE,” the ex- change said in a release on Wednesday. —PTI RAMAMURTHY TAKES CHARGE AS MD, CEO OF BSE *Rates till the edition went to print. COAL DISPATCH TO DIFFERENT SECTORS RISES 5% IN DEC 2022 New Delhi: The dispatch of coal to different sectors was at 78.91 million tonnes (MT) in December, registering a rise of 5.28%. The coal dis- patch in Dec 2021 was 74.95 MT. “During Dec 2022, CIL (Coal India), SCCL (Singareni Collieries Company Ltd) and captive mines/others registered a growth of 3.57%, 17.89% and 8.85% by despatching 62.72 MT, 6.72 MT and 9.46 MT (of coal) respectively,” as per the provisional figures of coal ministry. The dispatch of coal to the power sector increased by 4.26% to 65.65 MT during the last month. —PTI RBI ALLOWS 6 ENTITIES TO TEST FINTECH PRODUCTS Gurugram: Six entities, includ- ing HSBC and Creditwatch, have been allowed to test their fintech products to prevent and mitigate financial fraud as part of the fourth cohort under the Reserve Bank of India’s regu- latory sandbox scheme. Regu- latory sandbox refers to the live testing of new products or services in a controlled/ test regulatory environment for which the regulators may permit certain relaxations. The Reserve Bank announced the opening of the fourth cohort under the regulatory sandbox in June 2022 for the preven- tion and mitigation of financial fraud. —PTI INDIA INC BEATS US FIRMS IN OFFICE LEASING: CBRE New Delhi: Indian companies have overtaken American firms in gross leas- ing of office space for the first time, with almost a 50% share in the total demand, according to CBRE India. In its report released on Thursday, CBRE said that the gross leas- ing of office space rose 40% in 2022 to 56.6 million square feet across nine major cities from 40.5 million square feet in the previous year. Out of the total absorption of office space in 2022, 27.73 million square feet area was leased by domestic firms while 20.37 million square feet by Ameri- can companies, according to CBRE. —PTI POLICY TO MAKE ADOPTION OF IST MUST ON ANVIL, SAYS GOVT New Delhi: The government is planning to come out with a comprehensive policy for mandatory adoption of IST nation- wide, a senior consumer affairs ministry official said. The purpose is to ensure syn- chronization of all networks and computers to IST and adoption of IST by Telecom Service Providers, ISP, power grids, banks, stock exchange, etc, the official said. Pres- ently, IST is not being adopted mandatorily by all telecom and internet service providers. They are utilising the servers synchronised to other sources such as GNSS. —PTI HAMDARD SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH MET CITY TO BUILD FOOD PARK CLUSTER IN JHAJJAR Gurugram: Model Economic Township Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Thursday said that it is developing a Greenfield Smart city near Gurugram and announced the signing of a definitive agreement with Hamdard Group for setting up a world-class manufacturing facility at the city. According to an official release, Hamdard is developing its Hamdard Food Park Cluster (HFPC) to manufacture some of its core food categories on approximately 10 acres of land at MET City. —ANI OTHER STORIES India’s GDP growth to dip to 5.5 per cent in FY24: HSBC New Delhi (FIB): India’s economy is expected to grow 5.5% in the next fi- nancial year, a notch below the expected potential rate of 6%, as growth momen- tum in the country was slowing gradually, an econ- omist at HSBC said. The Indian economy is expected to grow by 6.8% in the current financial year. “While both exports and imports have slowed over the last few months, the for- merhasslowedmoresharp- ly than the latter, indicating a sharper fall in the global growth momentum,” Pran- jul Bhandari, chief India and Indonesia economist at HSBC said. Economists at the bro- kerage expect domestic de- mand to remain stronger as compared to global de- mand, the note said, adding that demand for goods— higher than services de- mand during the pandemic —has fallen in recent months. “Urban demand has far outstripped rural demand over 2022, but is also mod- erating since mid-2022, led primarily by goods,” the note added. Rural demand, which has been weak throughout 2022, could tick higher though due to strong sowing during the winter season and moder- ating rural inflation. TOP TALKING POINTS z The Indian economy grew 8.7% in year ended March 2022, and is expected to grow by 6.8 per cent in the current financial year z A Reserve Bank of India survey of professional forecasters released in December 2022 had pegged growth at 6 per cent in 2023/24 Capital infusion in Vodafone Idea under discussion: Min Bhubaneswar (PTI): Debt-ridden telecom firm Vodafone Idea has various requirements, including infusion of capital, and dis- cussions on this front are going on, telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said. VIL, reeling under debt burden of over `2 lakh crore, has opted for con- verting about `16,000 crore of interest liability payable to the government into eq- uity, which will amount to around a 33% stake in the company while promoters’ holding will come down to 50% from 74.99%. ‘Vodafone (Idea) has many requirements. It has a particular requirement of capital. How much capi- tal, who will infuse? All those things are under dis- cussion at this point of time,” Vaishnaw said. VIL has offered a stake to the government at a par value of `10 per share. JIO, AIRTEL 5G SERVICES LAUNCHED IN BHUBANESWAR Bhubaneswar (PTI): Telecom operators Jio and Bharti Airtel on Thursday started their 5G ser- vices in the Odisha state capital. Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the centre has sanctioned a total of `5,600 crore for telecom services in Odisha in the 2022-23 and 5,000 mobile towers will be installed across the state for world class communication facilities. He had committed to start 5G services in the state before January 26. BSNL TO START 5G SERVICES IN 2024 Bhubaneswar (PTI): State-owned BSNL will start 5G services in 2024, Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday. BSNL has shortlisted a TCS and C-DOT led consortium for rolling out 4G network, which will be upgraded to 5G in about a year of placing the order under the contract. “BSNL will start 5G services in 2024,” Vaishnaw said. Domestic air passenger traffic grows 15% in Dec Mumbai (PTI): Domestic air passenger traffic grew 15% year-on-year to around 129 lakh in December 2022 but remained 1% lower than the December 2019, Icra said on Thursday . In the April-December period of the current fiscal, domestic passenger traffic is estimated at around 986 lakh, registering around 63% y-o-y growth and lower by approximately 9% com- pared to April-December 2019, it said. At the same time, the airlines deployed slightly higher capacity (less than 1%) in the previ- ous month over the year- ago period, Icra said, add- ing that it, however, was lower by around 7% than the pre-COVID levels. Markets settle lower for 2nd day Mumbai (PTI): Equity benchmarks ended lower for the second straight ses- sion on Thursday, dragged down by banking and fi- nance counters and contin- uous foreign fund outflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 304.18 points or 0.50% lower at 60,353.27 af- ter it failed to hold on to initial gains. During the day, it fell 607.61 points or 1% to 60,049.84. The broader NSE Nifty dipped 50.80 points or 0.28% to end at 17,992.15. From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance tanked 7.21%. The other major laggards were Bajaj Fin- serv, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Titan, Power Grid, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Bharti Airtel. ITC, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, Mahindra Mahin- dra, Nestle and Larsen Toubro were the major winners. RUPEE GAINS 32 PAISE TO CLOSE AT 82.50 AGAINST US DOLLAR Mumbai (PTI): The rupee gained 32 paise to close at 82.50 (pro- visional) against the US dollar on Thursday, supported by a weaker greenback overseas. At the inter- bank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.75 and touched an intra-day high of 82.50 and a low of 82.80 against the greenback. It finally ended at 82.50, registering a rise of 32 paise over its previous close. Total vehicle retail sales jump 15% in 2022: FADA New Delhi (PTI): Retail sales of overall vehicles in India grew by 15.28% to 2,11,20,441 units in 2022 led by record sales of passen- ger vehicles and tractors, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said on Thursday . In 2021, total retail sales of vehicles in India were at 1,83,21,760 units, FADA said in a statement. Two-wheelers retail sales stood at 1,53,88,062 units last year, a growth of 13.37% from 2021 when sales stood at 1,35,73,682 units. Passenger vehicles (PV) retail sales were at 34,31,497 units in 2022, as against 29,49,182 units in 2021, up 16.35%, it added. FADA President Manish Raj Singhania said, “For CY2022, while total vehicle retails grew by 15% year- on-year.” HOUSING SALES AT DECADAL HIGH IN 2022 New Delhi (PTI): Sales of residential apartments, which rose 68% in 2022, are likely to sustain this year on likely moderation in in- flation and better price deals from builders, ac- cording to JLL India. In a statement, JLL India on Thursday said that the sale of apartments grew 68% to 2,15,666 units in 2022 from 1,28,064 units in the previous year across seven major cities—Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hy- derabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Pune. Mumbai includes Mum- bai city, Mumbai suburbs, Thane city and Navi Mum- bai. The annual sales of 2,15,666 units recorded in 2022, the highest in over a decade, next to the peak seen in 2010 at 2,16,762 units, it added. On the outlook, JLL In- dia said, “Sales momentum is likely to sustain in 2023 on the expectations of moderating inflation sup- porting a reversal in repo rate hikes”.
  9. 9. NEWS JAIPUR | FRIDAY, JANUARY 6, 2023 08 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Law student jumps off 7th floor, dies First India Bureau Jaipur: A student al- legedly committed sui- cide by jumping from the seventh floor of an under-construction building in Sitapura area on Wednesday . Police informed the deceased has been iden- tified as Kartikey Ku- mawat (20), a resident of Mali Colony in Chan- dpole studying law. “The incident oc- cured around 2:30 pm on Wednesday. A suicide note has been recovered from the spot and a case of abetment to suicide has been registered. The victim called his friend Vishal Pareekh before jumping from the building. The victim was declared dead by doctors,” police said. FARMER GROUP ALLOWS LAND POOLING IN PHAGI UDH Advisor Sandhu to hold discussion on farmers’ proposal today Abhishek Shrivastava Jaipur: For the first time, a group of farm- ers have proposed to the State Government to acquire land under the land pooling law. The farmers are from Phagi Road and a meet- ing chaired by Advisor to UDH GS Sandhu will be held on January 6 to discuss the proposal. After several years long exercise, the Land Pooling Act was imple- mented in the state on April 4, 2016. The law came into force during the previ- ous BJP government but rules were not im- plemented. When the Congress government came to power, the rules were implement- ed in May 2020. The farmers of the villages located on Pha- gi Road of Jaipur dis- trict have voluntarily proposed to give their land to the state govern- ment under this act for the purpose of the de- velopment of the area. The farmers are from Shrirampura, Balawa- la, Dabla Khurd, Lakh- na and Achrawala vil- lages. It has been said in the proposal that there are Rohini first, second and third residential schemes in this area lo- cated south of the city . 380 bighas of land has been acquired by JDA for NRI scheme and more than 1000 bighas of JDA owned land is available for various schemes in vil- lage Chittoda. SMS Hosp-like medicalfacilities at RUHS soon Vikas Sharma Jaipur: The Medical college of Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) in Jaipur, which made a mark in the country and abroad during the Covid-19 pandemic, would soon become an alternative to Sawai Man Singh hospital. All kinds of medical facilities including nephro, ortho, gynecol- ogy and paediatrics will be available in the RUHS hospital. On the other hand, the way for medical students to study PG and super spe- cialty will also be paved. For this, the RUHS has forwarded a pro- posal to the state gov- ernment. Looking at the pressure on the SMS hospital, now there is a need for an alternative to seam- lessly provide medical and health services to the people in Jaipur. With this vision, the RUHS forwarded the proposal to the state government to in- crease facilities. The proposal men- tions recommenda- tions of opening 25 new departments and super specialty servic- es in cardiology, neu- rology and other de- partments. Rathoremeetsmarble traders’ association Dharmendra Rathore, Shakuntala Rawat discuss ‘transfer of industrial area’ with delegation of Rupangarh Marble Assn. First India Bureau Jaipur: RajasthanTour- ismDevelopmentCorpo- ration Chairman Dhar- mendra Rathore along with the delegation of Rupangarh Marble As- sociation met Industry Minister Shakuntala Rawat on Thursday . He urged to transfer both the marble indus- trial areas of Rupan- garh to RIICO. In the delegation from Ru- pangarh, President of Marble Association Rupangarh Mukesh Modani, Vice Presi- dent Rambilas Thakan, Treasurer Chaitan Bhainsa, Bhanwarlal Malakar, Shivjiram Kumawat, Mohan Ku- mawat, Banwarilal Thori Sarpanch Jajota, Rakesh Tandon, Dis- trict Congress spokes- person were present. Delhi HC permits 18 foreign tourists to board ‘Royal Train’ New Delhi (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesdaypermitted18 foreign nationals to board the ‘Palace on Wheels’ train subject to an undertaking for de- positing Rs 15 lakh by their booking agent by ThursdaytotheRTDCL. The tour of these for- eign nationals was can- celled in 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Justice Prathiba M Singh, after hearing the petition of Worldwide Rail Journeys Pvt Ltd and in view of the ur- gency of the matter, permitted the 18 foreign passengers to board the train. The high court granted relief subject to some directions. Considering that there are 18 passengers who have to board the train ‘Palace on Wheels’ and begin their journey today and the overall facts and circumstances of this case, the bench directed that the peti- tioner shall deposit Rs 15 lakh by January 5, 2023, with the RTDCL by way of a demand draft. Statiq to supply 253 fast chargers to REIL New Delhi (PTI): Elec- tric vehicle charging network developer Sta- tiq on Thursday said it has bagged a contract from Rajasthan Elec- tronics Instruments Ltd (REIL) to supply 253 fast chargers. These fast chargers are for four-key high- way projects connecting Agra-Lucknow, Meerut- Gangotri, Chennai-Bel- lary, and Mangaldai- Wakro, the company said in a statement. “While this is an out- right sale, Statiq will maintain the overall quality and upkeep of the equipment for the next three years,” it add- ed. The tender requires an assortment of 210 fast chargers of more than 50kW charging ca- pacity and another 43 fast chargers of more than100kWchargingca- pacity that will charge 4-wheelers quickly, the company said. The Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) space is going to be playing a critical role in helping the na- tion make a smooth transition from con- ventional engine vehi- cles to eco-friendly EVs, Statiq Head - Gov- ernment Relations and Corporate Affairs Aman Rehman said. The area is directly connected to the airport via Ring Road. —REPRESENTATIONAL PICTURE Locals spot crack on railway track in Bharatpur, mishap averted Attackers open fire on gangster in Alwar hosp, two hurt; one arrested First India Bureau Bharatpur: A crack in the track was spotted af- ter a goods train passed onThursdaymorningin Bharatpur district. The locals immediate- ly informed the railway authorities following which the officials and workersreachedthespot and started repairing. Due to the disrup- tion, Udaipur-Khajura- ho intercity express was stopped for 1 hour 25 minutes at Khedli railway station while Marudhar train was stopped at Nadbai rail- way station for nearly 40 minutes. Sourcessaidthatafter thegoodstrainpassedon Agra-Bandikui railway track, some locals spot- ted the crack in the track. Railway officials said that the crack oc- curred due to cold. Alwar (ANI): Two women were injured af- ter unidentified persons opened fire on a gang- ster named Vikram at a government hospital in Rajasthan’s Alwar on Thursday . Vikram alias Laden was brought to the Behror government hospital for a medical check-up, under police protection. The gangster was brought on a two-day warrant for a medical check-up after which he had to be taken back to Jaipur. While Vikram was sitting on a chair, two goons opened fire on him. Although Vikram got off unscathed, two women, identified as Batti Devi and Bhateri Devi, were injured. The women, shot in the legs, were admitted to the hospital. PoW REACHES JPR WITH 42 FOREIGN TOURISTS Gangapur remains closed over cow slaughter incident First India Bureau Gangapur City: Mar- kets remained closed in Gangapur City on Thursday following a bandh called by BJP and Gaumata Sarv Sa- maj Sangharsh Samiti in protest against the cow slaughter inci- dent that took place nearly a month ago. A rally was carried out from Balaji Chowk to Mini Secretariat un- der the leadership of former MLA Mansin- gh Gurjar and Munici- pal Council Chairman Shivratan Agarwal. The protestors raised slogans against the government and submitted a memoran- dum to ADM demand- ing the arrest of the remaining accused in the cow slaughter case and removal of offi- cials responsible for the incident. Jodhpur Municipal Corporation Mayor Kunti Deora Parihar flags off cleanliness campaign ahead of G-20 summit. First India Bureau Jodhpur: Both the municipal corpora- tions of Jodhpur — South and North — have started prepar- ing for the three-day G20 summit schedule to take place from February 2 to 4. The civic bodies have commenced a special drive in the city to clear garbage and de- bris in every ward of the city. Apart from the routine budget, both the municipal corporations have also sanctioned a spe- cial budget for this. Notably, dignitar- ies from 20 countries will participate in the G20 summit. Be- sides routine clean- ing and sewerage works, things like managing cart ven- dors, catching stray animals, removing shrubs, painting of the walls and upkeep of the dividers are also being undertak- en. The dignitaries will also visit the walled city of Jodh- pur during their stay . Civic bodies in Jodhpur prepare for G20 summit HOST INDIA —Photo for representational purpose The tour was cancelled in 2019 due to Covid pandemic First India Bureau Jodhpur:FormerChief Minister Vasundhara Raje has extended her support to the victims of the Bhungra gas cyl- inder blast. Earlier, tube wells were dug for the victims and food items were also given. Now, containers have been sent with an attached washroom where the family can live. A house will also be built by the Former CM for the family, but till then, a temporary ar- rangement has been done for the time being by sending the three- star containers. Nota- bly, former CM Vasund- hara Raje visited Bhun- gra village and was shocked after seeing the horrific incident. Raje extends support Bhungra blast victims Bombshell found near govt school in Sri Ganganagar AAP sets in motion its Raj foray,tocontestall200seats Vijaynagar (ANI): A bombshell was found Thursdaynearagovern- ment school in Ra- jasthan's Vijaynagar area, officials said. According to offi- cials, a bombshell was found near a govern- ment school in Sri Gan- ganagar area by munic- ipality officials while cleaning drains. Police rushed to the spot after receiving the information about the presenceof abombshell. On Monday , Punjab Police said that a mis- fired bombshell was found over two kilome- tres away from the offi- cial residence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhag- want Mann. Additional Director Generalof PunjabPolice AK Pandey , who is also security chief of the Chief Minister, said same day they had in- formed the Army also abouttherecoveryof the bombshellandthatthere was no risk. He said the misfired bombshell has been foundinbushesinRajin- dra Park and that the place is near shops of scrap dealers. Chandi- garh's Nodal officer, Dis- aster Management, San- jeev Kohli had said ear- lier a live bombshell has been found here. New Delhi (PTI): Ra- jasthan is set to witness a three-cornered fight in the assembly polls likely to be held later this year with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday setting in mo- tion preparations for the launch of its foray in the state, currently ruled by the Congress. AAP’s poll strategist Sandeep Pathak held a crucialmeetingwiththe party’s Rajasthan unit leaders and volunteers here, and asked them to pull up their socks to make the party’s foray in the Congress-ruled state a success. AAP’s election in- charge for Rajasthan Vinay Mishra was also present in the meeting which reviewed the work done by the party so far towards strength- ening the organiza- tion’s base in the state and also discussed at length the party’s strat- egy for the upcoming assembly elections. Soon after its stupen- dous victory in Punjab, the Arvind Kejriwal- led party had launched a mega exercise to strengthen its base in Rajasthan and an- nounced that it will con- test all 200 seats in the 2023stateassemblypolls.

