Apr. 15, 2022
16042022_First India Lucknow.pdf

Apr. 15, 2022
Find Latest India News and Breaking News these days from India on Politics, Business, Entertainment, Technology, Sports, Lifestyle and Coronavirus News in India and the world over that you can't miss.For real time update Visit our social media handle.Read First India NewsPaper in your morning replace.Visit First India.

CLICK:- https://firstindia.co.in/

#First_India_NewsPaper

Find Latest India News and Breaking News these days from India on Politics, Business, Entertainment, Technology, Sports, Lifestyle and Coronavirus News in India and the world over that you can't miss.For real time update Visit our social media handle.Read First India NewsPaper in your morning replace.Visit First India.

CLICK:- https://firstindia.co.in/

#First_India_NewsPaper

News & Politics

16042022_First India Lucknow.pdf

  1. 1. CRUCIAL READ MOB SETS MUSLIM MAN’S HOUSE ON FIRE Agra (PTI): Right-wing activists on Friday set ablaze two houses belonging to the fam- ily of a Muslim man accused of kidnapping a Hindu woman, who said in a video clip that she went willingly with him. Police arrested eight people involved in the mob attack, which they said was carried out by mem- bers of a group known as Dharam Jagran Samanvay Sangh. A police post in-charge was suspended for negligence and a probe ordered against the local SHO. More on P3 Lucknow (PTI): Chief Minister Yogi Adity- anath has directed offi- cials to ensure a clean environment and basic amenities for people visiting police stations across the state, accord- ing to an official state- ment issued on Friday . He also instructed of- ficials to strengthen law and order in the state and ensure good governance. According to the statement, Adityanath said there should be ar- rangements for sitting, access to clean drinking water and toilets in eve- ry police station so that people do not face any inconvenience. The chief minister also reviewed the ef- forts made in this direc- tion by Station House Officer (SHO) of Ra- jghat Police Station in Gorakhpur, Randhir Kumar Mishra. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avneesh Kumar Awasthi said the SHO along with other staff have taken special in- terest in the renovation of the police station. The SHO along with his team established a help desk and renovated parts of the police sta- tion. A women’s help desk and women retir- ing room have also been set up to ensure that the women visitors don’t face any discomfort, Awasthi said. JAI SHRI RAM! Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu with his wife Usha V. Naidu at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple construction site in Ayodhya on Friday. The Vice Prez travelled to Ayodhya from Lucknow by train and was accompanied by Governor Anandiben Patel, Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and other dignitaries to Ayodhya. —PHOTO BY PTI/STORY ON P2 Ensure cleanliness, amenities at police stations: CM’s orders —FILE PHOTO LUCKNOW l SATURDAY, APRIL 16, 2022 l Pages 12 l 3.00 RNI NO. UPENG/2020/80229 l Vol 2 l Issue No. 153 Delhi Capitals’ physio Patrick Farhart has tested positive for COVID-19, the Indian Premier League said on Friday. “Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has been tested positive for COVID-19. He is being closely monitored by DC Medical Team at the moment,” officials said. DELHI CAPITALS PHYSIO PATRICK FARHART TESTS COVID POSITIVE CJI NV Ramana has said filling up judicial vacancies is essential for improving access to justice and that he is making efforts to fill up all judicial vacancies at all levels. “With cooperation from all the stakeholders, we could make considerable progress,” he said. FILLING VACANCIES ESSENTIAL FOR IMPROVING ACCESS TO JUSTICE: CJI OUR EDITIONS: JAIPUR, AHMEDABAD, LUCKNOW NEW DELHI www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/lucknow I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia ANURAG THAKUR IN UNA TODAY Union IB Minister Anurag Thakur will be visiting Una in Himachal on Saturday to launch free health camp on completion of 4 years of MP Mobile Health Service, at old bus stand. FRIDAY NAMAZ Muslim devotees offer Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramzan at Khairuddin Masjid in Amritsar on Friday. Dua or prayer to Allah during namaz included well-being, world peace. GOOD FRIDAY People belonging to the Christian community perform a play during a procession, on the occasion of Good Friday in Jalandhar. “Ideals of service and brotherhood of Jesus Christ are the guiding light for several people,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion. RONGALI BIHU Youngsters perform a traditional dance inside the premises of Ranghar, during the Rongali Bihu celebrations in Sivasagar city of Assam on Friday. Bohag or Rongali Bihu is one of Assam’s three Bihus, and it is one of the most significant festivals for the Assamese community. Traditional pat or muga silk or cotton mekhela chadors are worn by women on the occasion in colours ranging from vivid red, yellow, green, orange and pink. —PHOTOS BY PTI FAITHFUL FRIDAY OF MONTH India observes Moscow: Russia’s de- fence ministry warned Friday it will intensify attacksontheUkrainian capital Kyiv in response to strikes on Russian soil, after accusing Ukraine of targeting Russian border towns. “The number and scale of missile strikes against targets in Kyiv willincreaseinresponse to any terrorist attacks or sabotage committed by the Kyiv nationalist regime on Russian terri- tory ,” the ministry said in its daily update. It added that Russian troops hit a “military” factory outside Kyiv us- ing long-range missiles. RUSSIA HITS MILITARY TARGET OUTSIDE KYIV Moscow says more to come RUSSIAN MILITARY’S DAMAGED BLACK SEA FLAGSHIP SINKS WORLD WAR III HAS BEGUN: RUSSIAN TV The flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, a guided-missile cruiser that became a potent target of Ukrainian defiance in the opening days of the war, sank after it was heavily damaged in the latest set- back for Moscow’s invasion. Ukrainian officials said their forces hit the vessel with missiles, while Russia acknowledged a fire aboard the Moskva. Russian state television has declared that World War III has already started after the sinking of its naval vessel Moskva in the Ukraine war. Presenter Olga Skabeyeva made the chilling statement, informing the viewers that “what it’s escalated into can safely be called World War III”. 26 arrested, 55 booked in Fatehpur over ‘conversion to Christianity’ Fatehpur (PTI): Police on Friday arrested 26 people on charges of il- legally converting 90 Hindus to Christianity in the last 40 days in the district. The arrests were made following a com- plaint by a Vishva Hin- du Parishad office- bearer Himanshu Dix- it, who alleged that 90 Hindus have been ille- gally converted to Christianity by the ‘Evangelical Church of India’ in Hariharganj area, said Deputy Su- perintendent of Police Dinesh Chandra Mishra. On Dixit’s complaint, an FIR was lodged at the Kotwali police station against 55 people, in- cluding 10 women, un- der various sections of the Uttar Pradesh Pro- hibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, DSP Mishra said. A search is on for 29 other accused, the DSP said. Thirty-five people were named in the FIR. The FIR was lodged following a ruckus at the church in Harihar- ganj area on Thursday evening. A prayer was called by people of the Christian community at the church. Some people from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal reached there in the evening al- leging that unlawful conversion of Hindus was being done, DSP Mishra said. TATA REJIGS AIR INDIA BOARD Mumbai: Tata Sons has re- jigged the board of Air India moving the airline’s execu- tives who held board posi- tions to senior management roles. It has also appointed a chief commercial officer, and heads of HR, digital and technology, customer experi- ence and ground handling at the airline. Air India starts restoring staff salaries in a phased manner Mumbai: Air India is restoringsalariesof em- ployeesinaphasedman- ner to pre-pandemic lev- els as the aviation sector is recovering with the decline of COVID-19 cases in the country , ac- cording to the airline’s official document on Tuesday . Indian aviation sector was badly hit due to the pandemic-inducedtravel restrictions during the last two years and there- fore, all airlines in India had cut salaries. Air India’s document on Tuesday said pilots’ flying allowance, special payandwidebodyallow- ance were cut by 35 per cent, 40 per cent and 40 per cent, respectively , af- ter onset of pandemic. I reject Musk’s Twitter buying offer: Investor Saudi Prince San Francisco: Tesla chief Elon Musk bid to buy Twitter has set up the billionaire entrepre- neur against one of Twitter’s major share- holders – Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal. “I don’t believe that the proposed offer by @ elonmusk ($54.20) comes close to the in- trinsic value of @Twit- ter given its growth prospects,” Prince Talal tweeted tagging a post that claimed the King- dom and he own a 5.2% stake in Twitter. MUSK REACTS... “Interesting. Just two questions, if I may. How much of Twitter does the Kingdom own, directly indirectly? What are the Kingdom’s views on journalistic freedom of speech?” Musk asked in a tweet. A Russian sailor salutes on the bow of Missile Cruiser Moskva, left, as crew of Russian patrol ship Pitliviy, right, prepare to moor the vessel in Sevastopol, Crimea on March 30. ‘IF HARMED, INDIA WILL NOT SPARE’ In a strong message to China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that if harmed, In- dia will not spare anyone. He asserted that India under PM Narendra Modi has emerged as a powerful country. P6
  2. 2. UTTAR PRADESH LUCKNOW | SATURDAY, APRIL 16, 2022 02 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/lucknow I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia ‘RAM TEMPLE TO HERALD A NEW PHASE’ Lucknow (ANI): Re- construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple is not simply a high point in India’s cul- tural history , it will also herald a new phase in the economy and devel- opment of the ancient city of Ayodhya and nearby areas, Vice Pres- ident M Venkaiah Naidu said on Friday . Naidu’s statement came after he along with his spouse Usha Naidu visited the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple site in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya. They were ac- companied by the Gov- ernor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. “Spiritual tourism is a major employment generator in India and Ayodhya, one of the most ancient cities of the world, which is fast emerging as a preferred destination for national as well as international devotees,” Naidu fur- ther said. “I am pleased to note that to meet the increas- ing requirements of surging tourist inflows, the Central and State governments have start- ed many works.” A new International Airport is being con- structed and redevelop- ment of Ayodhya Rail- way Station is also un- derway, said the Vice President. “The private sector is also investing in hotels, medical sector and food chains. All in all, this sacred region is wit- nessing an unprece- dented scale of develop- ment and Ram Nagari is on course to regain its ancient glory .” “My visit to Ayodhya and Darshan of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi to- day was the fulfilment of a long-cherished dream, one which, I am sure I share with mil- lions of my country- men,” Naidu said. “The rebuilding of Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya symbolises In- dia’s cultural renais- sance and our renewed commitment to the principles of Ram Rajya - a vision of democratic and righteous govern- ance which ensures peace, justice and equal- ity for all,” he added. TEMPLE CONSTRUCTION TO PAVE WAY FOR TOURISM, DEVELOPMENT OF AYODHYA, NEARBY REGIONS: VICE PREZ Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu with his wife Usha V Naidu being bid farewell by CM Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries as they depart for Ayodhya at Lucknow’s Charbagh Railway Station. Governor Anandiben Patel and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya accompanied the Vice Prez to Ayodhya. —PHOTO BY ANI Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu with CM Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya inspect a model at Charbagh railway station in Lucknow on Friday. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu with his wife Usha V Naidu perform rituals at River Sarayu in Ayodhya on Friday. They were accompanied by Governor Anandiben Patel and Dy CM Keshav Maurya. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu with his wife Usha V Naidu at the Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya. —PHOTO BY PTI Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu with his wife Usha V Naidu offer prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. VP HAILS ROLE OF MAJOR COMPANIES “It was gladdening to know that experts from var- ious institutions including IITs, Central Building Research Institute, LT Constructions and Tata Consultancy Engineering Limited are working together as a large team overseeing this historic mission.”, said Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, during his visit at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. First India Bureau Lucknow: The state government is soon go- ing to give big job op- portunities to the wom- en in UP Home Guards, an official spokesman said on Friday. Only women will be recruit- ed for 20 per cent of the vacant posts in the de- partment and the offi- cials have already been asked to prepare a pro- posal to start the re- cruitment process in 100 days, it was in- formed. These recruitments are to be done in the Home Guards Depart- ment, which has con- tributed significantly to maintaining peace and internal security. This will drastically re- duce crimes against women in the state and an environment of se- curity will also develop in the state. Women of the state, who dream of touching the heights with their courage and passion, will get opportunities and they will be helpful in strengthening the se- curity system of the state as well. Women will show their ability and efficiency on one hand and will also be able to serve the public on the other hand. The government has also issued guidelines to fill all the vacant posts of Home Guards phase-wise in the next four years. The govern- ment is working fast to fill the vacancies with empowered women, able youth and fill all departmental vacan- cies quickly and in- crease the number of women in jobs. Yogi government, which is going to give jobs to more than one lakh people in the state every year, is working to make women strong and self-reliant. It has also stressed increasing the number of women in vacant posts in all government depart- ments. At present, Centre has approved 1,18,348 Home Guards volun- teers for the Uttar Pradesh Home Guards organization of which a total of 1151 companies including 785 rural, and 366 urban companies have been formed, in- cluding 25 women com- panies and 60 independ- ent women platoons. Govt to recruit women for 20% posts of home guards in UP WOMEN EMPOWERMENT lll The initiative by the home department is slated to create an atomosphere of security in the state PHASED MANNER UP govt to set up potato research centre First India Bureau Lucknow: To boost po- tato cultivation in east- ern Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath-led government has decid- ed to set up a potato cen- tre of excellence at Kushinagar (Kasaya). This will not only lead to an increase in the production of potatoes but also an increase in income of farmers. In this centre, re- search on the quality of potatoes, better varie- ties and new varieties for industrial use, and improved seed research will be done. In addition, schemes will also be made to pro- tect the potatoes from any kind of diseases. Alongwiththis,farm- ers will also be taught new ways of potato cul- tivation in the Potato Centre of Excellence. Besides, workshops will be organized from time to time, in which farmers will be able to discuss issues faced by them with agricultural experts and know their solutions. Farmers will also be able to get information about getting maxi- mum production by us- ing minimum water in agriculture of potato as a crop. The centre is slated to play a pivotal role in produce of potato in the state. POTATO CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE SOON The foundation stone of the administrative building of the most ultra modern Potato Centre of Excellence at Kushinagar will be laid soon. It has also been included in the 100-day action plan of the state gov- ernment. This will contribute towards providing high quality seeds to the farmers in a hassle free manner. YOGI GOVERNMENT LAUNCHES DASTAK CAMPAIGN First India Bureau Lucknow: Focusing on prevention before treatment, the Uttar Pradesh Government on Friday launched the Dastak Abhiyan to prevent the spread of water-borne and vec- tor-borne diseases. The campaign is scheduled to last till April 30. Speaking about the same, CM Yogi, while addressing a review meeting said, “The preparations will help us contain the commu- nicable diseases which normally erupt during the summers and rainy season.” With the aim to keep the people safe from communicable diseas- es including encepha- litis, malaria, dengue, filariasis, Chikungun- ya, and others, the CM has also instructed the officials to provide fa- cilities for prevention, treatment, and medi- cines at the CMJan Arogya Mela, organ- ised every Sunday. ASHA workers,village heads entrusted with responsibilities First India Bureau Lucknow: ASHA workers and Angan- wadi workers have been entrusted with responsibility to ap- prise people about various water- borne and mosqui- to-borne diseases. Stating that any kind of careless- ness could spiral into a scary situa- tion, the govt has stated that special efforts should be made to improve surveillance. Along with the health de- partment, Rural de- velopment and Child development departments should also stay alert. Uttar Pradesh, which has formed the maximum num- ber of (more than 60,000) monitoring committees in the country , is playing a vital role in the fight against sea- sonal fevers. —PHOTO BY ANI —PHOTO BY ANI —FILE PHOTO —FILE PHOTO —FILE PHOTO —PHOTO BY ANI
  3. 3. UTTAR PRADESH LUCKNOW | SATURDAY, APRIL 16, 2022 03 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/lucknow I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia CRUCIAL READ Lucknow: ACS, MSMEs, Navneet Sehgal on Friday chaired a meeting to review the preparations for the Apprenticeship Fair to be held in all districts of the state on April 21. Sehgal said that Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme is being offered to provide prac- tical training to the youth in industries, establishments and MSMEs during the apprenticeship fairs which will be held at the nodal Govern- ment Indus- trial Training Institute of each district. He further instructed the officials to ensure that many youth participate in the fair. Nodal Principal of the district, State Industrial Training Institute and Deputy Com- missioner, District Industries and Export Promotion Center have been jointly made member secretaries. 44 CHILDREN TEST COVID+ IN NOIDA IN PAST 7 DAYS Noida: A total of 44 children tested COVID-positive in the past seven days in Noi- da, the health depart- ment said on Friday. The number of active cases has crossed the 150- mark in Noida, CMO Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma said. “As many as 44 children tested positive in the last 7 days, of which 16 children are below 18 years. There are 167 active COVID cases in Noida. Percent- age of children affected 26.3 per%,” CMO said. Meanwhile, India report- ed 949 new cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. 5 COUPLES WEDDED TOGETHER IN LKO Lucknow: A mass mar- riage ceremony of five girls on behalf of Shree Shyam Jyot Mandal was held on Friday in the courtyard of Maha- raja Agrasen School, Motinagar. Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak, former Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, BJP MLA Ravidas Malhotra, and Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia blessed the newlyweds. The marriage cere- mony was performed in a grand pandal by taking 7 rounds of fire amidst Vedic chanting. Mandal’s media in- charge Anupam Mittal said that sherwani to the grooms, lehenga to the brides, and were presented as gifts. NAVNEET SEHGAL HOLDS MEETING FOR APPRENTICESHIP FAIR PREPARATIONS COMMUNAL BLAZE Right-wing activists set houses on fire Muslim man accused of kidnapping woman A video surfaced on social media in which the woman said she is an adult and had gone willingly with the man, according to police Agra(PTI): Right-wing activists on Friday set ablaze two houses be- longing to the family of a Muslim man accused of kidnapping a Hindu woman, who said in a video clip that she went willingly with him. Po- lice arrested eight peo- ple involved in the mob attack, which they said was carried out by members of a group known as Dharam Jag- ran Samanvay Sangh . A police post in- charge was suspended for negligence and a probe ordered against the local SHO. Police said the mob torched the house in the city’s Runakta locality, where Sajid, a gym owner, stayed. An ad- joining house belong- ing to the family was also set on fire. The mob was de- manding his arrest for ‘kidnapping’ the wom- an, who police said is 22 years old but still in school. Shops in the lo- cal Runakta market also downed shutters, with traders making the same demand. There were no reports of any injuries in the at- tack on the gym owner’s home. The woman, who is a class 11 student, went missing on Monday . She was traced two days later by police, but Sa- jid’s whereabouts were not known. Her family members had lodged a missing person’s re- port, prompting a police search. Apparently on the basis of their com- plaint, a case was also registered under sec- tion 366 of the Indian Penal Code. But in a video that surfaced on social media, the wom- an said she is an adult and had gone willingly with the man, accord- ing to police. Both are adults, Agra’s Senior Superin- tendent of Police Sud- heer Kumar Singh told reporters. He said po- lice will produce the woman in court. They couldn’t do that so far because of the court holidays. The local police post in-charge was suspend- ed after the incident for negligence and an in- quiry ordered against the Sikandra station house officer. If found guilty, action will be taken against him as well,” the SSP said. Both are adults, the SSP said, adding police will produce the woman in court. There has been a de- lay in this due to the holidays. He said an FIR has been registered against the members of the group that set the houses on fire. First India Bureau Prayagraj: The Alla- habad High Court has granted no relief to the ex-Chief Finance and Accounts Officer of NOIDA in the case of corruption and dis- missed the petition on merits. Counsel for the petitioner submitted that the Principal Sec- retary, Government of U.P had issued a letter dated 16.07.2021 calling for explanations and clarifications as re- gards the role of the petitioners. This clarification/ explanation has been sought from the CEO, Noida but no reply to the same has been re- ceived till date. The Court noted that from the submissions made by the counsel for the petitioner, as also the material brought on record and the aver- ments in the writ peti- tion, it is not the peti- tioner’s case that the entire material re- quired to be consid- ered by the sanction- ing authority had not been placed before it. This submission only is that certain clarifi- cations had been sought at the instance of the sanctioning au- thority from CEO, Noi- da, which clarifica- tions were never re- ceived and therefore, the sanctioned order is bad. The Court opined that this argument does not help the peti- tioner in any manner. The sanction order for prosecution is to be granted by the sanc- tioning authority on the basis of material collected during inves- tigation by the investi- gating agency . The Court said that, “From perusal of the sanction order, it clear- ly emerges that such material had been pro- duced before the sanc- tioning authority and the same was perused and taken note of while granting sanction for prosecution. Any reply or explanation by CEO, Noida which is not the investigating or prose- cuting agency, would be irrelevant for the purposes of grant to sanction.” “In view of the above and since the contentions raised by the counsel for the petitioners have been repelled herein-above, the writ petition is found to be without merit. It is, according- ly, dismissed,” the order reads. Aligarh(PTI): A 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped by the driver, his helper and a passenger of an au- to-rickshaw that she hired at the bus stand here to reach her vil- lage, police said on Fri- day. The incident took place late Thursday evening when the wom- an took an auto from the Aligarh bus stand for her native village, about 15 km away from the city, they said. In her complaint, the vic- tim has alleged that the driver picked up anoth- er passenger for the same destination. After the auto crossed the outskirts of the city and reached a remote area, the driver, his helper and the other passenger robbed and raped her and dropped her by the roadside, the victim said in her com- plaint. With the help of some passersby, the vic- tim managed to reach the police station on Friday, police said. A case has been reg- istered against the ac- cused and efforts to nab them are on, they said. Aligarh’s Superinten- dent of Police (Rural) Shubham Patel said the police are scanning CCTV footage of the bus stand to identify the culprits. Bareilly(PTI): Two people have been booked here for alleg- edly hampering the na- tional integration by playing songs on a mo- bile phone hailing Paki- stan, police said on Thursday . An FIR has been lodged against Naeem and Mustkim of Sing- hai Murawan village of the Bhuta area of the district on Wednesday, police said. The FIR was lodged against the duo on the complaint of vil- lager Ashish who ob- jected to their playing the song praising Paki- stan, they said. On being objected to by Ashish, the duo also picked up a fight with him, prompting the complainant to shoot the video of the inci- dent and upload it on his Twitter handle, prompting police to take note of the matter and proceed legally, they said. Bareilly’s Addi- tional SP (Rural) Rajku- mar Agarwal said an FIR has been registered on the complaint and a probe is on in the mat- ter. The FIR was lodged under section 153 of the IPC which pertains to acts hampering nation- al integration. Janardan Misra Lucknow: Police have registered FIR against four persons including two police constables on charges of kidnapping, extortion and threaten- ing of killing in “en- counter”. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Prachi Singh said that the case has been registered on com- plaint of the victim. Departmental action will also be taken against the accused po- lice constables, she said.  It was reported that two police consta- blesof thecrimebranch had abducted a proper- ty dealer and demanded Rs 5 lakh ransom. They threatened the victim that they will kill him in an ‘encounter’ if money was not deliv- ered. Property dealer Atul Singh complained that he had sent Rs 20,000 in Jagdeesh Lodhi’s account who claimed to be an STF official. The FIR has been registered against Akash alias Jagdeesh Sudheer, Shivanshu Mishra and Anil and further investigations are underway in Lko. G h a z i a b a d ( P T I ) : Three men have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and stab- bing to death a 10-year- old boy here, police said on Friday. The victim was the cousin of one of the accused, they said. SP (crime) Deek- sha Sharma said a miss- ing report was lodged by the boy’s father at Khoda police station on April 12. During the investiga- tion, it came to the fore that the boy was last seen with his cousin Priyanshu who was then arrested on Thurs- day along with his friends Raj Kumar and Akash, the police offic- er said. The body of the boy with stab marks was recovered the same day following interro- gation of the three ac- cused, Sharma said. Interrogation led Priyanshu to confess his crime. He told the police that he had hatched a plan along with his friends to ex- tort Rs 15 lakh from his uncle, the SP said. Pri- yanshu took the boy to a park in Noida sector 54 on the pretext of playing with him. When the boy insisted on going home, the three accused tied his mouth with a cloth, the police officer said. Locals and police trying to douse the fire outside the houses in Agra on Friday. BEARER OF THE CROSS Procession of the Cross was taken out at Hazratganj’s Cathedral campus on Good Friday. —PHOTO BY ASHOK DUTTA FIR against 2 constables for kidnap, extortion NOIDA PROBE Ald HC grants no relief to officer in corruption case 10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 held RPF OFFICER ATUL KUMAR SRIVASTAVA HELD GUILTY OF CONTEMPT First India Bureau Prayagraj: The Al- lahabad High Court has held the Chief Security Commis- sioner (CSC) of North Eastern Rail- way Protection Force, Atul Kumar Srivastava, guilty of contempt. However, before sentencing him, the Additional Solicitor General has been given an opportuni- ty to comply with the order by giving him 24 hours time. A single-judge bench of Justice Saral Sri- vastava passed this order while hearing a contempt applica- tion filed by Kri- tyanand Rai. A com- pliance affidavit had been filed stat- ing that entire bene- fits which the appli- cant is entitled to have been paid. Ra- jeev Chaddha, coun- sel for the applicant, raised objection and stated that the Court order has not been complied with in let- ter and spirit. On record finding of guilty of contempt, the Additional So- licitor General has submitted that en- tire dues of the house rent allow- ance and diet allow- ance shall be re- leased to the appli- cant by today. Woman raped by auto driver, co-passenger in Aligarh The court dismissed petition of ex-Chief Finance and Accounts Officer of NOIDA Two booked for playing songs hailing Pak: Police
  l Vol 2 l Issue No. 153 l RNI NO. UPENG/2020/80229. Printed and published by Anita Hada Sangwan on behalf of First Express Publishers. Printed at Amar Ujala Ltd. B-5 Amausi Industrial Area Kanpur Road Luc- know. Published at 98, Friend''s Colony, Raheem Nagar, Dudouli Road, Madiyaon, Lucknow (UP). Editor-In-Chief: Jagdeesh Chandra. Editor: Vishal Srivastav responsible for selection of news under the PRB Act May the state continue to move forward on the path of progress and continue to play its part in nation building with committment. SPIRITUAL SPEAK Detachment from material things is the way to inner peace. —Bhagvad Gita IN-DEPTH ODISHA HC’S CHIEF JUSTICE CALLS LAW DISCRIMINATORY AGAINST THE POOR TOP TWEETS nlawful detentions, getting dispossessed of their properties with no quarter to approach for relief, the poor and the marginalised in India have always found them- selves at the receiving end of the law because of their low status in society . Never mind the party in power and never mind their claims of being pro-poor. Odisha High Court’s Chief Justice S. Muralidhar has given an un- blinkered view of the plight of the poor “as the laws are struc- tured against them”. Delivering a lecture on “Appearing in Court: Challenges In Represent- ing the Marginalised”, Chief Justice Muralidhar said, “There are many barriers to accessing justice that a marginalised per- son faces…The laws are them- selves structured to discrimi- nate against the poor”. Indeed, not only are laws com- plex, the entire legal system is tilted heavily in favour of the rich and powerful leaving the poor at the mercy of untrust- worthy lawyers at times. People from the Scheduled Castes, OBCs and Muslims constitute the bulk of undertrials and con- victs and there’s little hope of a change. U inding an honest politician would be like looking for the proverbial needle in a hay- stack. Karnataka, like many other states, has a long list of corrupt politicians. Heading the list is former Chief Min- ister BS Yediyurappa. Others on the list included his cabi- net colleagues and Bellary mine lord Janardhana Reddy and his aide B. Sriramulu. All of them were probed by the Karnataka Lokayukta in 2012. Yediyurappa is still not off the hook in a land scam case, although the Supreme Court did grant him relief from arrest. The BJP saw nothing wrong in giving tick- ets to Janardhan Reddy and his brothers who, at one point in time, were seen as fountainheads of corruption. The present controversy is over contractor Santosh Pa- til’s suicide because of Kar- nataka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa al- legedly made an unreasona- ble demand for “40 percent cut money” to clear his bill of Rs 4 crore. Those in the know of cut money business are aware that if 40 percent was being allegedly demanded by the highest authority in the department, others down the pecking order also expect a cut. Besides Eshwarappa, Santosh Patil also named two associates of the minister. Eshwarappa has offered ar- guments in his defence. The minister has resigned but he has not been arrested. Enforcement Directorate and the CBI, the two independent bodies, are watching the show from afar as Karnataka is an important BJP-ruled state. What is important here is to understand that no po- litical party can absolve itself of corruption charges. A rul- ing party finds facing such charges easier to handle. KARNATAKA’S CORRUPT POLITICAL LEADERS The present controversy is over contractor Santosh Patil’s suicide because of K’taka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa allegedly made an unreasonable demand for “40% cut money” to clear his bill of `4 crore F CONTRACTUAL RECRUITMENT A TRYST WITH NATIONAL SECURITY I agree that jobs creation is the utmost need of the hour. There is also no doubt that the youth should be disciplined and the love and respect for India should reign supreme. Yes, we all want India to become an economic super power but, is it required to disturb the decades old and tested military practices to fulfil short term political gains without caring for the long- term ill effects ast two years saw a massive reduction in soldier strength in Indian Army . Due to the pandemic no rallies wereheld and results of rallies held were not declared thus caus- ing a deficiency of over 1.2 lakh soldiers in a time when we were preparing to meet Chinese might. The nation wondered why recruitment rallies of 15 -18K couldn’t be conducted when N number of political rallies involving over lakhs of citizens, voting by dozens of crores in elec- tions and IPL matches were seen on the block. Was it by a design or default? As an observer of military affairs, I was of the firm opin- ion that policy makers were inclinedtopushinoldscheme of ‘TOUROFDUTY’intoprac- tice albeit, under a new and attractive Jingoism called ‘ AGNIPATHBHARTIYOJNA’. It is believed that the Cen- tral Government is now final- izing the Agni Path Recruit- ment Scheme where in, youth will have the option to be re- cruited into Army for three years and would be known as Agniveer during his service. To a lay man the thought would appear to be noble but actually it is fraught with un- certainties and tremendous harm not only to military’s war potential but also to the morale, discipline, motiva- tion and ethos of units. As it takes 4 - 5 years in a unit ser- vice before a soldier matures. In India, Army has been a volunteer force for all ranks since independence. There is no conscription as the vol- ume of volunteers is ever on an increase. Having conduct- ed this whole process as a recruiter in the Army, I am well aware of the dreams and aspirations of the teeming millions as well as the tough selection process of soldiers before they are put through a rigorous training pro- gramme to harness a very basic military craft which gets developed into a battle- hardened soldier in next few years in a unit. My apprehension is that, as againsttheestablishednorms of recruitment if the propos- al of short-term recruitment comes through, it would not only defeat the efficacy and efficiency of the armed forces but may also have the danger of producing dissatisfied and disgruntled gun trained mer- cenaries who are vulnerable in the absence of meaningful and worthy employment in thealreadysaturatedjobmar- ket. In fact, if ‘ Agniveers’ fail to pick up a job after three years of military tourism, the nation will have weapon trained unemployeds ready for exploitation. Politicians popularly argue that this scheme is to usher in ‘discipline’ and ‘patriotism’ amongst youth. While mili- tary leadership harps upon financial benefits accruing out of this scheme. The two do not appear to be in sync. It is evident that our leadership is willing to accept the chal- lenges even at the peril of National Security . I agree that jobs creation is the utmost need of the hour. There is also no doubt that the youth should be disci- plined and the love and re- spect for India should reign supreme. Yes, we all want India to become an economic super power but, is it re- quired to disturb the decades old and tested military prac- tices to fulfil short term po- litical gains without caring for the long- term ill effects. Will it not be wise to put this template first on other govt services like Railways, CAPF and Para military forces to establish its efficacy and then only subject the defence forces for implementation? If we further analyse the likely draw backs of this pro- posal, it is the myth it spreads about the savings to the na- tion for modernization of the very Army . While the cost of Agniveer is calculated at 85 lakhs against 4-5 crores for a regular soldier, how many Agniveers will be required to replace service span of a regular soldier has not been discussed. It is not quite clear as to why Defence forces are se- lected to be the favourites of the financial authorities for cost cutting measures. But the recent reductions in man power, replacement of regu- lar soldiers, accepting exist- ing short falls in officer cad- re and sale of defence land to generate modernization funds for Army point in a di- rection not very healthy and inspiring. And what do we lose in this myopic vision? Obviously, the growth within the organ- ization, stability, experience skills, motivation and the capacity to succeed in any future war. In other words, lower degree of national se- curity and that too, just for a little saving to the exchequer. THE VIEWS EXPRESSED BY THE AUTHOR ARE PERSONAL L COL ANUPAM JAITLY (RETD) The writer is Defence expert, Motivational Speaker Corporate Trainer In fact, if ‘Agniveers’ fail to pick up a job after three years of military tourism, the nation will have weapon trained unemployeds ready for exploitation.Politicians popularly argue that this scheme is to usher in ‘discipline’ and ‘patriotism’ amongst youth
  6. 6. INDIA LUCKNOW | SATURDAY, APRIL 16, 2022 05 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/lucknow I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia BJP fact-finding team meets rape victim’s family, criticises WB govt Nadia (ANI): A five- member fact-finding committee constituted by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda vis- ited Hanskhali on Fri- day to look into the al- leged rape and murder of a minor girl. A 14-year-old girl died after she was allegedly gang-raped in Hanskha- li in Nadia district of West Bengal earlier this month. The victim’s family has accused the son of a Trinamool Con- gress (TMC) panchayat leader in the case. Following this, BJP — the Opposition party in the state — formed a committee of party’s women members to en- quire into the incident. The members of the fact-finding committee are BJP’s vice presi- dent and MP Rekha Verma, Uttar Pradesh minister Baby Rani Maurya, Tamil Nadu MLA Vanathi Srini- vasan, who is also BJP womenwinghead,Kush- buSunderandWestBen- galMLASreerupaMitra Choudhury . Meanwhile, a Central Bureau of Investiga- tion (CBI) team also ar- rived in Hanskhali on Thursday and visited the residences of the gang rape victim and the accused in the case. Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted per- mission to the CBI to investigate the alleged rape and murder case. CBI DIG Akhilesh Sin- gh with CBI Joint Direc- tor Ghanshyam Upad- hyay reached the house inGanrapotaBilparaVil- lageof theprimeaccused in which the minor girl wasallegedlygangraped, but found it locked. They then broke the lock and entered the house. BJP ‘fact-finding team’ visit Hanskhali village to inquire into the death of a minor girl, who was allegedly gangraped and murdered, in Nadia on Friday. —PHOTO BY ANI TRIBAL GIRL GANGRAPED IN BENGAL’S BIRBHUM DISTRICT, SAY POLICE Santiniketan (PTI): A tribal girl has been gang-raped in West Bengal’s Birbhum district by at least five men when she was returning home from a village fair, police said on Friday. The incident took place when the minor and her boyfriend were coming back from a Charak Mela at Adityapur in Santiniketan police station area on Thurs- day night, an officer said. Five men beat up the girl’s boyfriend and took her to the banks of a river where they took turns to rape her, he said. Based on a police com- plaint, a case has been registered and investigation is un- derway, the officer said. The girl is undergoing treatment at Bolpur Sub-divisional Hospital, and police is seeking her help to draw sketches of the accused, he said. Bengaluru (PTI): As Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister K S Eshwarap- pa is all set to resign, Karnataka BJP strong- man BS Yediyurappa on Friday, standing by his old friend, expressed confidence that he will come out clear from all allegations and return as Minister soon. Eshwarappa, against whom police have booked a case for alleg- edly abetting the sui- cide of contractor San- tosh Patil, will be sub- mitting his resignation to Chief Minister Basa- varaj Bommai today evening. “As a situation has come for him (Esh- warappa) to resign, he is going to resign. If the investigation is com- pleted in two to three months, it will be proved that he has no role (in the case) and that he is innocent, and there will no hurdles for him to be re-induct- ed into the cabinet,” Yediyurappa said. Speaking to reporters here, the former Chief Ministersaid,duetocer- tain unavoidable rea- sons, despite having committed no mistake, a situation has come for Eshwarappa to resign, under certain pressure. DECIDED ON HIS OWN: BOMMAI ON RESIGNATION Bengaluru (PTI): Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivaku- mar on Friday took a pot shot at Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai after the latter confirmed that Minister KS Eshwarappa will tender his resigna- tion from his ministerial post on Friday following allegations of corruption. “The protest is not for his resignation (KS Eshwarappa) but against corruption. CM said (Eshwarappa) has not done anything wrong. If he didn’t do anything then why are you accepting his resignation?” said Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar. “No need for the Opposition to become an investigation officer or judge as everything will come out after probe,” the Bommai said. ‘Eshwarappa will become Min again after probe’ BS Yediyurappa New Delhi (PTI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Fri- daysaidthattheBharati- ya Janata Party (BJP) in copying the Kejriwal Model of governance in Himachal Pradesh. Addressing a press conference here, Sisodia saidthatHimachalChief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has announced to provide 150 units of electricity ,waterandbus farefreeinthestate,fear- ing defeat in the view of assembly election in the state in November. He said the BJP is in the power in total 18 states and has opposed the freebies every- where. But as Himachal Pradesh is going to the poll soon, they are copy- ing the Kejriwal model, blamed Sisodia. Delhi Chief Minsiter Kejriwal has done just one roadshow in Mandi and it has created so much fear among them (BJP), Sisodia claimed. He also questioned the BJP as to why it is not making such an- nouncements in other states. Sisodia said that the public of the state knows that the BJP is not in favour of provid- ing free electricity . This announcement is a hoax of BJP, he said. The BJP has spoken half-finished plans out of fear of elections, they have no intention of doing anything free or cheap, said Sisodia. BJP copying Kejriwal model of governance in HP: Sisodia BEFORE CHALLENGING, AAP MUST BUILD A DECENT ORGANISATION IN HIMACHAL: BJP New Delhi: BJP’s Himachal Pradesh in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna on Friday said before challeng- ing anyone, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) must build a decent organisation in the state. “AAP has no pres- ence and stake in Himachal Pradesh. They do not have any organisational structure. AAP tried to build an organisation but collapsed within a short span of time. Before challenging anyone, AAP must build a decent organisation in Himachal Pradesh. AAP does not have ground presence while the strong cadre of BJP is present in each polling booth across Himachal Pradesh. We have no challenge from anyone and AAP is not in the race,” Khanna said. He also said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government will be formed for the second consecutive time in the state for its pro-people policy. AMIT SHAH LAUDS JAIRAM GOVT Shimla (PTI): Extending his greeting on Himachal Day to the people of the state, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said Chief Minister Jairam Thakur-led government not only doing development in the state but is also cherishing the culture. Shah took to Twitter to express his views and extended his wishes to the residents of Himachal Pradesh. “I extend my best wishes to all the residents of Devbhoomi on the occasion of Himachal Day,” the Home Minister tweeted in Hindi. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Implement letter of pact reached with farmers: BKU Charuni to Shah Ambala (Agencies): Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Charuni national president Gurnam Sin- gh Charuni wrote a let- ter to Union home min- ister Amit Shah on Fri- day, demanding full im- plementation of the let- ter of agreement reached with farmers during their year-long protest. A similar letter has also been sent to the sec- retaryof theUnionmin- istry of agriculture and farmers’ welfare. In his letter, Charuni said that through the Union ministry of agri- culture and farmers’ welfare’s letter secre- tary (AFW)/2021/Mis/1 dated December 9, 2021, the Centre government and the andolankaris (agitating farmers) reached a written agree- ment. “According to the agreement, points no. 2 and 2A have not been implemented, under which, a consensus was reached to withdraw with immediate effect all the cases related to the Andolan (agitation) but till date, the Centre government has not is- sued any order to imple- mentpointno.2and2A”, said Charuni. Charuni alleged that due to the non-with- drawal of cases, the rail- way police and other agencies are harassing the farmers. “Therefore, it is re- quested that Centre gov- ernment should fully implement all the points reached in an agree- ment to maintain the people’s trust in govern- ment”, said Charuni. “The Centre should also write to concerned state governments to withdraw all the cases still pending against the farmers,” he added. BKU Charuni president Gurnam Singh Charuni (C). Unable to pay bill, T’gana man hangs self in hospital Hyderabad (Agen- cies): Unable to pay hospital bill, a man committed suicide by hanging in a private hospitalinJayashankar Bhupalapally district. Marri Bapu, 46, was un- dergoing treatment af- ter consuming pesti- cide following denial of job to his son as prom- ised by the authorities while acquiring his land for Kakatiya Ther- mal Power Project. ED roped in to track money trail Kolkata (Agencies): TheCBIhasropedinEn- forcement Directorate (ED) in the investigation of theongoingWestBen- gal School Service Com- mission (WBSSC) scam. TheEDwillnowruna parallelinquirybutonly inthefinancialaspectof the scam. CBI sources told media that the deci- sion to rope in ED was takensincethelatterhas better expertise to track the money trail involved in the scam. “Tracking the money trail will give crucial clues relating to the scamandwedonotwant further delay in it. Our senior officers had been holding dialogues with theircounterpartsinED for the last few days and finally the latter has agreed to take up the fi- nancial angle probe in the scam,” a CBI official heresaidonconditionof anonymity . The ED will specially examine the transac- tions involving huge amounts to track the money trail. ❍ WBSSC SCAM Sonia among last Cong leaders to enrol for internal elections New Delhi (PTI): Sonia Gandhi was among the lastleaderswhoenrolled as Congress members digitally ahead of inter- nal elections next month. Over 2.6 crore Congress workers have enrolled digitally and another 3 crore have used paper enrolment system to participate in theexercisethatisbeing carried out for the first time in the party’s 137-year-old history . This exercise comes after a series of defeats in several states and in- ternal calls from leaders and workers for a com- plete overhaul of the party organisation and leadership at all levels. KC Venugopal gives ID card to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. JK: Militants kill BJP sarpanch in Baramulla Srinagar (PTI): Mili- tants shot dead a sar- panch in an orchard at Goush-bugh village of Pattan in north Kash- mir’s Baramulla district on Friday evening. A police official said a sarpanch was shot dead by suspected mili- tants in an orchard at Goush-bugh village. The sarpanch has been identified as Man- zoor Ahmad Bangroo of Goush-bugh and is said to be associated with the BJP. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched to nab the attackers, the police official said. AAP Guj chief invites Cong leader Hardik to join party Ahmedabad (ANI): Amid rumours of Guja- rat Congress Working President Hardik Patel quitting the party over infighting in the party, Aam Aadmi Party Guja- rat chief Gopal Italia on Friday invited him to join a “like-minded par- ty” like his and said that Congress would not have a place for the ded- icated people like Patel. Speaking to media, the AAP state chief said, “If Hardik Patel is not liking in Congress, he should join a like- minded party like AAP. Instead of complaining to Congress, wasting his time, he should contrib- ute here.” “I have given my 100 per cent to Congress till now, and will give the same in the coming days,” Patel said. Hardik Patel Don’t believe ‘Ram was a god’, Manjhi triggers row Patna, (Agencies): The Presidentof Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) andformerChief Minis- ter of Bihar, Jitan Ram Manjhi, has again made a controversial state- ment on Lord Ram. Speaking at an event organised by HAM MLA Praful Kumar Manjhi at Sikandra in Jamui district to mark Ambedkar Jayanti on Thursday, Manjhi said: “I don’t believe Ram was a God. Ram was a character created by Tulsidas and Valmiki to spread their message.” On September 22 last year, Manjhi had sparked a row after call- ing Lord Ram a historic figure who is just a character in a mytho- logical story . At the event in Si- kandra, Manjhi also said: “People who per- form Puja at other’s houses do not become big people. People be- longing to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes should stop puja in their houses. Brah- mins used to eat meat, consume liquor and speak lies. You cannot achieve religious merit ny inviting Brahmins at your houses for puja. In fact, you gain sin that way.” Reacting to Manjhi’s remarks, RJD state unit chief Jagadanand Sin- gh said: “I can’t under- stand why Manjhi re- peatedly makes state- ments on Lord Ram. We worship Lord Ram. He is the creator of the uni- verse. Why do some peo- ple use his name to cre- ate controversy and flare up communal ten- sion in the society? Jitan Ram Manjhi
  7. 7. INDIA LUCKNOW | SATURDAY, APRIL 16, 2022 06 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/lucknow I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia VIVEK AGNIHOTRI DROPS HINTS FOR‘THE DELHI FILES’ Mumbai: Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri on Thursday revealed that he will soon be working on his next feature film, titled “The Delhi Files”. The filmmaker, whose last film “The Kashmir Files” raked in big numbers at the box office but also resulted in a political controversy, shared the news in a post on Twitter. “I thank all the people who owned #TheKashmirFiles. For last four years, we worked very hard with utmost honesty sincerity. I may have spammed your TL but it’s important. B’DESHI TEEN HELD WHILE SNEAKING TO BUY CHOCOLATE Agartala: A Bangladeshi teen has been arrested and put behind bars for illegally crossing into India to buy chocolate, the BSF said on Friday. Eman Hossain, a resident of a Bangladeshi village close to Shalda River, which marks the international border between the two countries, regularly swam across the water body to buy his favourite Indian chocolate in Tripura’s Sipahijala district. He used to sneak through a hole in the barbed wire fencing to buy chocolate from a shop in Kalamchoura village. Patna: Bihar govern- ment has sent a fresh proposal to the Archae- ological Survey of India to get Cyclopean wall, a more than 2,500 years old structure at Rajgir, listed in the UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Cyclopean Wall of Rajgir is a 40 km long wall of stone which en- circled the ancient city of Rajgir to protect it from external enemies and invaders, built be- fore 3rd century BC. “We are leaving no stone unturned to get Cyclopean wall listed in the UNESCO World Heritage Site. We have submitted a fresh pro- posal highlighting the historical significance and features of the Cy- clopean Wall to the ASI following their re- quest”, Additional Sec- retary cum Director (Archaeology), of Bi- har’s Art, Culture and Youth department, Deepak Anand told PTI. Anand said the wall is among the oldest ex- amples of cyclopean masonry in the world and it must be listed in the UNESCO World Heritage Site. Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also said on several occa- sions that Cyclopean wall must be listed in the UNESCO World Heritage Site. Bihar’s push for UNESCO world heritage tag FOR 2,500-YEAR-OLD WALL lll The Cyclopean Wall of Rajgir is a 40 km long wall of stone which encircled ancient city of Rajgir to protect it from external enemies and invaders Washington (PTI): In a strong message to China, Defence Minis- ter Rajnath Singh has said that if harmed, In- dia will not spare any- one, as he asserted that India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as a powerful country and is headed to be among the top three econo- mies of the world. Singh, in his address to the Indian-American community in San Francisco, also sent a subtle message to the US that New Delhi does not believe in a diplo- macy of “zero-sum game” and its relation- ship with one country cannot be at the expense of the other. The defence minister was here to attend the India US 2+2 ministeri- al in Washington DC. Thereafter, he travelled to Hawaii for meetings at IndoPACOM head- quarters and then to San Francisco. At a reception hosted in his honour by the In- dian Consulate in San Francisco, the Defence Minister told the select gathering about the valour shown by Indi- an soldiers on the bor- der with China. “I cannot say openly what they (Indian sol- diers) did and what de- cisions we (the govern- ment) took. But I can definitely say that a message has gone (to China) that India will not spare anyone, if In- dia is harmed. (Bharat ko agar koi chherega to Bharat chhorega nahi),” he said. The Ladakh border standoff between the Indian and Chinese mil- itaries erupted on May 5, 2020, following a vio- lent clash in the Pan- gong lake areas. The face-off escalated after the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15, 2020. New Delhi: Indian citi- zens, without transit or regular Schengen visas, are unable to fly to the UK through European Union airlines like Luf- thansa, KLM and Air France as they are stopped at the origin airports in India itself. As the UK is no long- er part of the European Union, it has, post Brex- it, made mandatory of for non-EU citizens to get a transit Schengen visa in order to fly to the UK on transit flights op- erated by its airlines. Schengen visa is a short-term visa that al- lows its holder to travel freely throughout the Schengen area, which covers 26 EU countries or Schengen States without border controls between them. The move took place on January 1 last year. Non-EU citizens can fly to the UK without transitorregularSchen- gen visa only through non-stop flights or by one stop flights only through Gulf countries or Switzerland. The EU rule does not apply for Switzerland as it is not a member of the Union. However, there are several services which fly directly to the Unit- ed Kingdom. After India resumed scheduled internation- al flights, foreign air- lines have started offer- ing one-stop connec- tions between India and the rest of the world. Following the Rus- sia-Ukraine conflict, this one-stop business has also increased sig- nificantly. Beijing: Sun Jian, a 37-year-old master’s degree student in the Chinese city of Yantai, for months staged a solo campaign against his university’s Covid-19 prevention measures, including blistering criticism on social media. The last straw for authorities came on March 27, when Sun walked around his campus carry- ing a placard that read “lift the lockdown on Ludong”. Police detained him and on April 1 Ludong University expelled him, according to a letter from the university seen by Reuters. University officials did not respond to a request for comment. The Chinese public have been largely supportive of the zero-Covid policy. Karnataka: Several parts of Bengaluru faced severe water-logging amidst very heavy rainfall in the city on Thursday. Buses, cars and other vehicles were seen struggling to meander through the cascading water. Homes in some parts of the city were submerged in nearly waist-deep water due to the downpour. People were stranded in city due to water-logged streets and pavements. An emergency operation had to be carried out in some areas by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the fire department. GROWING DEFIANCE OF COVID CURBS IN CHINA BRINGS WAVE OF ARRESTS DELUGE IN BENGALURU, HOMES FLOODED, HEAVY RAIN FORECAST FOR THREE DAYS CRUCIAL READ Counting for key Chhattisgarh Assembly bypoll today CBSE yet to decide on Class X XII exams for 2022-23 Rajnandg aon: The counting of votes in the Khairagarh As- sembly bypoll in Chhattisgarh held on April 12 will be taken up on Satur- day, an official said. The process will begin at 8am in a godown of the State Seeds Devel- opment Corpora- tion where a large posse of security personnel, includ- ing from paramili- tary units, have been deployed, the district official said. The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of Ja- nata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) MLA Devvrat Sin- gh. The voter turn- out was 77.88 per cent, and postal ballots will be counted first fol- lowed by the EVM ones, the official said, adding that the process will go on for 21 rounds on 14 tables. Inci- dentally, the Con- gress has prom- ised to make Khairagarh a dis- trict if it wins. New Delhi: The Cen- tral Board of Secondary Education is yet to de- cide whether the 2022-23 academic session will remain split into two terms for Class 10 and 12 or it will revert to the single board exam pat- tern, officials said on Friday . Bifurcating the aca- demic session, holding two term-end exams and rationalising the syllabus were part of the special assessment scheme for Class 10 and 12 board examinations in 2021-22 announced by the CBSE as a “one time measure” in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. “The decision to con- duct the board exams in two terms was taken in view of the unprece- dented situation, the students had to be as- sessed using assess- ment scheme as no board exams could be conducted,” a senior board official said. MODI DISCUSSES UKRAINE, SCS WITH TOP VIETNAMESE LEADER New Delhi (PTI): Prime Minister Naren- dra Modi on Friday spoke with general sec- retary of the Commu- nist party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong and exchanged views on re- gional and global is- sues, including the on- going crisis in Ukraine and the situation in the South China Sea. In their telephonic conversation, the two leaders expressed satis- faction over the rapid pace of wide-ranging cooperation under the India-Vietnam Compre- hensive Strategic Part- nership which was es- tablished during Modi’s visit to Vietnam in 2016, the PMO said. They complimented each other on the 50th anniversary of the es- tablishment of diplo- matic relations between the two countries. Prime Minister Modi reiterated Vietnam’s importance as an im- portant pillar of India’s Act East Policy and In- do-Pacific Vision, and sought to enhance the scope of the bilateral relationship, besides working for expeditious progress on existing initiatives. The prime minister also requested for great- er facilitation of mar- ket access for India’s pharma and agri-prod- ucts in Vietnam, the statement said. PM Modi highlighted the historical and civili- sation links between the two countries and expressed his happi- ness on India’s involve- ment in restoration of Cham monuments in Vietnam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets while virtually addressing on the special occasion of Himachal Day, in New Delhi on Friday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits the various training sites of US Army Pacific, in Hawaii on Thursday. —FILE PHOTO PM LAUDS HP’S PROGRESS, STRESSES ON DEVELOPMENT New Delhi (PTI): PM Narendra Modi on Friday emphasised on the need for Himachal Pradesh to realise its full potential, and said the State has to be developed with a quick pace in the next 25 years to take it further ahead in fields like tourism, higher education, research, information technol- ogy, bio technology, food processing and natural farming. In an address on the state’s 75th foundation day, he lauded its progress. However, people con- verted challenges into opportunities, and the state now ranks high on various develop- ment indices with its progress in the fields of horticulture, literacy, electrification and water supply. —PHOTO BY ANI Artists perform during an event to celebrate Himachal Divas at Dhalpur in Kullu district on Friday. RAJNATH’SWARNINGTOCHINA If harmed, India will not spare anyone: Def Min to China amid tension Indians can’t fly EU carriers to UK without transit Schengen visa Hawkers cannot insist on leaving goods: SC New Delhi: A hawker has no right to insist that he may be permit- ted to keep his goods and wares at the place of hawking overnight, the Supreme Court has said. A bench of Jus- tices MR Shah and BV Nagarathna said hawk- ers can be permitted to hawk in markets only in accordance with the hawking policy . “The prayer before the high court was that the petitioner, who is a hawker in the Sarojini Nagar Market (Delhi), be permitted to leave his goods and wares at the place of hawking overnight. The said prayer has been rightly rejected by the high court,” the court said. “The petitioner, be- ing a hawker, has no right to insist that he may be permitted to keep his goods and wares at the place where he is hawking overnight,” the bench said. Kolkata Police raids fake call centre, arrests 8, seizes laptops Amid Ukraine war, Russia starts delivery of S-400 missile to India Kolkata (PTI): At least eight people were ar- rested after a fake call centre was raided by Kolkata Police in the city’s Garden Reach area, an officer said. Acting on a tip-off, police raided a house in the Garden Reach area late on Wednesday night and busted a call centre which was oper- ating without any valid licence, the officer said on Thursday . The owner of the call centre managed to es- cape. Police has seized at least 13 laptops, eight mobile phones, four hard-disks and Rs 19 lakh, he said. “We are investigating the matter... It seems they were collecting money by duping peo- ple under the pretext of mending computer sys- tems. They were keep- ing the money deposit- ed in a bank account and then transferring them to some other as per requirement,” the officer added. New Delhi: Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, In- dia has received the simulators and other equipment from Mos- cow for the training squadron of the S-400 Triumf missile system. The second squadron of the missile system is a training squadron and includes simula- tors and other training- related equipment only . It does not include mis- siles or launchers, de- fence sources told ANI. Despite the ongoing conflict, defence sup- plies from Moscow are continuing as the Indi- an defence forces have received shipments of overhauled aircraft en- gines and spares. However, there is con- cern about whether this would continue in the near future as a solu- tion for making pay- ment to Russia has not yet been found. Prime Minister reiterated Vietnam’s importance as an important pillar of India’s Act East Policy
  8. 8. NEWS LUCKNOW | SATURDAY, APRIL 16, 2022 07 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/lucknow I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia MAN KILLS ORPHAN NIECE FOR OPPOSING MOLESTATION A42-year-old man allegedly axed his orphan niece to death in a village here after she spurned his sexual advances, police said on Friday. Accused Ramgopal Singh attacked his niece late Thursday night after she objected to him when he molested her, Ghazipur police station’s SHO Sangamlal Prajapati said. The accused has been arrested, he said. The 14-year-old girl’s parents had died long ago and she had been living with her aunt in Rae Bareli and had come to her uncle’s place a few days ago, the SHO said. Prajapati said investigations till now have revealed that Ramgopal had molested her and he attacked her when she objected to it. —PTI 3 JUVENILES HELD FOR KILLING ICE- CREAM VENDOR Three juveniles were apprehended on Friday for allegedly stabbing a 45-year-old ice-cream vendor to death in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura, police said. As per police, the incident took place in Subhash Vihar area on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Two baton swords used in the crime were also recovered from them. All the juveniles who were aged between 15 to 16 years had fled to Meerut (UP) after killing Tamkeen and later returned back to their Delhi home, police said. Police said Tamkeen used to be an ice-cream vendor in the morning and would sell vegetables in the evening. The victim used to taunt and threaten the minors and a day before the murder, Tamkeen had slapped one of them which led to a scuffle between them, the police added. The victim was standing near his house when three juveniles allegedly came on foot and stabbed him. They fled from the spot in a motorcycle. The injured man was taken to GTB hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, said Devesh Kumar Mahla, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast). A case was registered under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code in connection with the incident, he said. After scanning through all CCTV footages and based on secret information, all the three juveniles were apprehended on Friday from Delhi, he added. “During interrogation, they disclosed that they wanted to take revenge and killed him,” the senior police officer said. —PTI U’KHAND: PMO VISITS BADRINATH TO REVIEW REDEVELOPMENT WORK An official from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Friday visited Badrinath to review the progress of the redevelopment work being carried out in the temple town. According to the master plan for the beautification and upgradation of facilities around the Himalayan temple, Badrinath is to be redeveloped as a spiritual city in three phases. PMO deputy secretary Mangesh Ghildiyal was accompanied by Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana, and inspected the spots being redeveloped according to the master plan, including the Himalayan temple premises, Mana bypass, Badrish and Shesh Netra lakes, and banks of the Alaknanda river. The master plan includes beautification of the Shesh Netra and Badrish lakes near the temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu in the first phase, expansion and renovation of temple premises and nearby areas in the second phase and construction of an “Astha Path” from Shesh Netra lake to the temple in the third phase. —PTI COW SMUGGLINGSYNDICATE BUSTED IN MEERUT, 5 HELD First India Bureau Meerut: The security forceshavebustedasyn- dicate of cow smuggling and held five accused from Uttar Pradesh on April 12. The accused used to smuggle cows from various states and supply them to Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram as well as Bangladesh. As- sam police had an- nounced a reward of Rs two lakhs on accused Akbar Banjara. Special OperationsGroup(SOG) and Falawada police acted on inputs of April 11, held two accused Babukha and Ranjit, and recovered 2 cows and cutting tools from them.  Prabhakar Chaudhary, Senior Su- perintendent of Police, said that Falawada po- lice had recovered sev- eral cows illegally trans- ported in the truck un- der the Nakodar police station area and Akbar, Salman, Shamim, Iqbal had managed to escape. During the interroga- tion, the accused dis- closed that they used to smuggle cattle from dif- ferent states and take it to Assam from where it wassmuggledtoBangla- desh. The official added, “They have two cases registered against them at Police station in As- sam. The crime branch team along with Falwa- dapolicearrestedAkbar and his 2 brothers Sal- man Shamim. Akbar Banjara had a large net- work of cow smuggling across the country Bangladesh and several criminal cases were reg- istered against him. Ak- bar was involved in ille- gal cow smuggling since childhood. Police have registeredacaseagainst Akbar and his accom- plices and further inves- tigations were under- way , he said.    The accused used to smuggle cows from various states supply them to Bangladesh CRIMINAL HISTORY ACTION AGAINST LIQUOR MAFIA IN PRATAPGARH First India Bureau Pratapgargh: Tak- ing action against the liquor mafia Sanjay Singh, the police have confiscated the assets of the criminal, pro- ceeding under the Gangster act. Police have seized proper- ties of the liquor ma- fia in Balipur and Lucknow.  Dr. Nitin Bansal, district magistrate here said that a case was registered against the liquor ma- fia Sanjay Singh a year ago when a huge consignment of ille- gal liquor was recov- ered from his Balipur farmhouse under the Hathigawan po- lice station area. He said that actions were taken after the notice was issued to him. Sanjay Singh was jailed a year back and further proceed- ings were underway. Apart from Sanjay Singh, actions were being taken against other liquor and land mafias in the dis- trict. Several people had lost their lives af- ter consuming spuri- ous liquor last year. Actions were taken against excise depart- ment officials, police- men, and liquor ma- fias after the incident. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has in- structed concerned officials to take stern actions against mafi- as following which as- sets of mafias, and criminals were confis- cated and their illegal STEPPED-UP DRIVE Several people had lost their lives after consum- ing spurious liquor last year. Actions were taken against excise depart- ment officials, police- men, and liquor mafias after the incident. RAMADAN IN PRAYAGRAJ Devotees offer Friday prayers at a mosque in Prayagraj during the holy month of Ramzan. —PHOTO BY PTI Three notorious criminals held after encounter in Sitapur First India Bureau Sitapur: Police have ar- rested three notorious criminals after an en- counter in Talgaon area here.NPSingh,Assistant Superintendentof Police (West), said police had nabbed three persons ac- cused of loot on Thurs- day evening while their three other accomplices had managed to flee. After information, the police team intercepted the other three criminals in Talgaon but they opened fire on the police team. In retaliatory fir- ing, two accused were in- jured, Singh said. Police haverecoveredthelooted items, country-made pis- tols, and cartridges from them. Thearrestedcrim- inals were identified as Sakran, Manoj Godiya, and Sunil Pasi. Morethan10criminal cases under loot, theft, and other charges were registered against Sunil Pasi and Manoj Godiya, andarewardof Rs25,000 was announced upon their arrest. Police said thatthearrestedaccused had confessed to their crime. ` 25,000 REWARD NOIDA MAN DROWNS IN YAMUNA WHILE TAKING DIP THREE OF A FAMILY KILLED IN ROAD MISHAP IN FARRUKHABAD Noida (PTI): A 38-year- old man allegedly drowned in the Yamuna river while taking a dip, police officials said. The incident took place near Wajidpur village where he had gone with his family to pray at a temple on the river bank, the officials said. “Gangaram hailed from Ilahabas village. Before going for the prayers in the temple, he went for a dip in the Yamuna but started drowning in it. When his daughter no- ticed him drowning, she called for help and some locals reached the spot,” a police official said. Gangaram was pulled out from the riv- er and rushed to a hos- pital but he did not sur- vive, the official said. The police were also informed about the in- cident after which the body was sent for a post- mortem and then hand- ed over to the family , the official added. The po- lice said there has been no complaint in the case by the family of the deceased. First India Bureau Farrukhabad: Three persons lost their lives while two others were severely injured when a state transport bus rammed a motorbike near Madanpur vil- lage at Etawah-Bareil- ly highway under Mo- hammadabad Kotwali area. Police sources said that Balram Singh (40) was heading towards his native village in Mainpuri district when a speeding state transportbusrammed his motorbike.  Bal- ram Singh his wife Vandana (35), four- year-old daughter Mohni, and two-year- old son Kartik were severely injured. Meanwhile, the bus driver and his assis- tant managed to flee from the spot leaving their vehicle be- hind.  Police rushed to the spot shifted the injured to the hospital where Balram, his wife Vandana, and their daughter Mohini succumbed to their in- juries while the condi- tion of a two-year-old boy was stated to be critical.  It was alleged that the ambulance did not reached on timewhichworsen the condition of the in- jured. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the escaped driver his assistant.    Three held after two police personnel held captive by villagers Mathura (PTI): The in- charge of a police out- post and a constable were allegedly held cap- tive by the locals of Umarala village when they reached there fol- lowing reports of a scuf- fle, officials said. The villagers also threw stones at a police vehi- cle, damaging it. The duo could be released after an additional po- lice force reached the village, they said. Three people have been arrest- ed in connection with the incident. According to the police, a scuffle occurred between two parties in the village on Wednesday night. When Mohit Kumar, the in- charge of the police out- post reached the spot with some personnel of the force, a few women started abusing them. When they objected, people attacked them and also threw stones at the police vehicle. Later, a case was reg- istered following com- plaints made by the po- lice outpost in charge and the police consta- ble, SHO of Kosikalan Sanjay Tyagi said. Three people have been arrested and efforts were on to nab others, he added. Authorities in Lakhimpur Kheri hold gram choupal events in 30 village panchayats Lakhimpur Kheri (PTI): The district au- thorities here organised ‘gram choupal’ events in 30 village panchayats on Thursday to redress publicgrievancesunder the ‘Prashashan Aapke Dwar’ pilot project, of- ficials said. “The pro- ject, which happens to be the first of its kind in Uttar Pradesh, is pri- marily focused on re- dressal of grievances of people living in rural areas at their door- steps,” Chief Develop- ment Officer (CDO) Anil Singh, who is steer- ing the project, told PTI. “It is also aimed at in- fusing a sense of re- sponsibility among of- ficials posted at the vil- lage level, besides mak- ing people aware of the benefits of various gov- ernment welfare schemes,” Singh added. A total of 320 com- plaints were received during the events on Thursday, of which 226 were resolved on the spot and the rest for- warded to the authori- ties concerned to be disposed within a week, the officials said. —REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE
  9. 9. LUCKNOW | SATURDAY, APRIL 16, 2022 08 2NDFRONT www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/lucknow I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Travel is one of the best ways to learn about life; one may travel physically to other places or through books with your mind. —Jagdeesh Chandra, CEO Editor-in-Chief, First India Ahtesham Siddiqui Lucknow: In a major reshuffle, a dozen IAS officersweretransferred in UP on Friday , includ- ing DM Meerut K Balaji and DM Rae Bareli Vai- bhavSrivastava,whoare facing the wrath of Chief Minister Yogi Ad- ityanath with their names being put on the waiting list. As per reports, DM Rae Bareli Vaibhav Sri- vastava was put on wait- ing list after a woman legislator complained against him to the CM. Two IAS officers of 2014 batch have been made District Magis- trate for the first time: Manish Bansal, Munici- pal Commissioner, Meerut, being made DM of Sambhal, while Neha Jain, serving as Addi- tional CEO of UP Indus- trial Development Au- thority , being made the new DM of Kanpur De- hat. Further, 2009 batch IAS officer Mala Srivas- tava is made new DM of Rae Bareli, IAS Deepak Meena of 2011 batch has been made DM of Meerut, IAS Jitendra Pratap Singh of 2013 batch has become DM of Deoria, while IAS San- jeev Ranjan has become DM of Siddharthnagar. 2004-batch officer Balkar Singh, who re- turned from intra cadre Deputation from Hary- ana has been made MD of Jal Nigam, 2000 batch IAS Anurag Yadav, Sec- retary Urban Develop- ment, has been made Secretary Agriculture while IAS Sameer Ver- mahasbeenshiftedfrom Secretary PWD to Secre- tary Social Welfare de- partment. The charge of plan- ning and programme implementation has been withdrawn from ACS Suresh Chandra and he will now only have charge of Labour department. Chandra is set to retire in January 2023 and the responsi- bility of planning and program implementa- tion has been given to Alok Kumar (III), also secretary to the CM. First India Bureau Lucknow: Amid Spec- ulations of joining BJP and after coming out in support of Uniform Common Civil Code, Pragatisheel Samajwa- di Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Yadav on Fri- day dissolved all party units. On Thursday, Akh- ilesh’s uncle Shivpal had toed BJP line on UCC. Apart from the working committee, state fronts, the entire spokesperson panel has also been dissolved with immediate effect. An order in this regard has been issued by Shivpal Yadav’s son and PSPL national general secretary Aditya Yadav on Friday . The move comes amid speculations of Shivpal Yadav switch- ing over to the Bharati- ya Janata Party. Earlier on Thursday, while attending a pro- gramme in Lucknow on the occasion of Ambed- kar Jayanti, Shivpal Ya- dav had spoken in fa- vour of implementing the Uniform Civil Code, an issue which has been an agenda of the BJP. Besides, PSPL spokes- person Deepak Mishra has said, “Even Dr Ram Manohar Lohia was in favour of Common Civ- il Code and he even made it an issue in 1967.” Shivpal had earlier tweeted a ‘chaupai’ from Ramcharitra- manas, describing Lord Ram as the best teacher for family and nation building. Sources sug- gest that he may visit Hanumangarhi and Ram Lalla in Ayodhya soon. On the occasion of Chaitra Navratri, Shivpal Yadav had tweeted: “Chaitra Navratri is a moment of faith as well as a mo- ment to connect with the ideals of Lord Rama.” Shivpal Yadav con- tested the recent elec- tions on SP symbol from his traditional Jaswantnagar seat in Etawah district. Last week, he had met Yogi at the latter’s official residence in Lucknow for about 20 minutes. Sources close to Yadav said the PSPL chief may make some big an- nouncement of leaving nephew’s tie-up soon. DMs of Meerut, Rae Bareli among 12 IAS officers transferred MAJOR RESHUFFLE Alok Kumar Neha Jain Manish Bansal 14 IPS OFFICERS, INCLUDING NINE DIST POLICE CHIEFS MOVED OUT Lucknow (PTI): In the first major reshuffle after assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, 14 Indian Police Service (IPS) offi- cials were transferred by the state government on Friday. Those transferred include SSP Moradabad and eight other district police chiefs. According to information, SSP of Moradabad Babloo Kumar has been kept in waiting while Superin- tendent of Police (SP) of Balrampur, Hemant Kutiyal, will be the new Moradabad SSP. Rajesh Kumar Saxena, commandant of Eighth PAC battalion in Bareilly will take charge as the new SP of Balrampur, while SP of Rampur, Ankit Mittal, will replace Saxena. IPS Ashok Kumar, who was attached with police headquarters, will take charge as the new SP of Rampur. SP of Amroha, Poonam, has been kept on waiting. SP of Hathras district Vineet Jaiswal will take the charge as the new SP of Amroha. SP of Sant Kabir Nagar, Kaustub, has been made the new SP of Maharajganj. SP of Maharajganj Pradeep Gupta has been made the Commandant of 37 PAC battalion in Kanpur Nagar. IPS Vineet Jaiswal COASTING TO BJP? AFTER ENDORSING UNIFORM CIVIL CODE, SHIVPAL DISSOLVES ALL PARTY UNITS Akhilesh’s disgruntled uncle often seen seconding the saffron party’s line of socio- political narrative in recent times PSPL chief Shivpal Yadav. —FILE PHOTO ATROCITIES AGAINST MUSLIMS: SP LEADER KASIM RAEEN RESIGNS Samajwadi Party leader Kasim Raeen on Friday resigned from all party posts citing “no action” by party chief Akhilesh Yadav and others against “rising incidents of atrocities meted out to Muslims” in UP. In the resignation letter shared by Raeen, he accused the party chief of inaction and questioned his silence over the incarceration of Azam Khan and his family. “Akhilesh Yadav kept silent when Azam Khan and his family were put into jail. SP President did not raise his voice after Nahid Hasan was imprisoned and Sahijal Islam’s petrol pump was demolished,” he said in the letter. “I am resigning from all the posts of the party after being angered with such behaviour of the SP President towards Muslims,” he added. SP’s Sukhram Yadav meets CM Adityanath, triggers speculations of joining BJP Lucknow (PTI): The Samajwadi Party’s Rajya Sabha member Sukhram Singh Ya- dav has met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minis- ter Yogi Adityanath here, triggering spec- ulations he might switch over to the BJP. During the meeting at chief minister’s residence here on Thursday, Yadav was accompanied by his family including son Mohit, who had re- cently joined the BJP. On being asked about the purpose of the meeting, the MP told PTI Friday that since he could not meet Ad- ityanath after his swearing-in ceremo- ny in March, he had gone to congratulate him now. But, political cir- cles here are agog with speculations that the senior SP leader, who has some differences with par- ty president Akh- ilesh Yadav, was pre- paring to crossover to the BJP. Yadav, however, dis- missed such talks. “I don’t see any strength in these specula- tions.” Yadav trashed these suggestions too. “The meeting with the Uttar Pradesh chief minister was good,” he said. “Since, I could not meet the Chief Minister after the elections and the oath-taking ceremo- ny, I met him yester- day (Thursday), and congratulated him.” The 70-year-old Ya- dav had served as the chairman of the Ut- tar Pradesh Legisla- tive Council from 2004-10. He became a Rajya Sabha MP from the Samajwadi Party on July 5, 2016. “I have already said earlier that there are a few differences be- tween me and the par- ty leadership,” Yadav asserted. “The difference is that it was said by Akhilesh (Yadav) ji during the party feud (in 2016) that netaji (Mulayam Singh Ya- dav) will be made the national president of the party after the 2017 elections,” he said. “However, many elections have passed, but no action has been taken in this re- gard. I only want that the respect for Netaji should remain in- tact,” Yadav asserted. First India Bureau Lucknow: In view of simmering discontent against the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in the organiza- tion, the SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav has launched exten- sive damage control exercise to keep the party united and pre- pare for 2024 Lok Sabha elections. During a visit to his Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituencyMulayam Singh Yadav said the party should not only stand united under the leadership of Akh- ilesh Yadav but also give him strength. He said all the workers should join hands to further consolidate the party . Mulayam Singh Ya- dav’s observations in the light of bickering in the family with im- pending departure of SP MLA Shivpal Singh Yadav to BJP and ris- ingdiscontentinAzam Khan camp against the leadership of Akh- ilesh Yadav are aimed at keeping the control over party and also avoid any problem from the Yadav com- munity as the BJP is expecting to make dent in SP’s Yadav vote bank through Shivpal Yadav. Mulayam Singh also coming forward to pro- tect Akhilesh Yadav and this could be a message to the Muslim community that the party was committed to its interest. Though looking beyond Mus- lim-Yadav (M-Y) com- bination Mulayam Singh Yadav would not like this vote bank to get fragmented. While around 12 per cent Ya- davs had voted for BJP in the Assembly elec- tions there are voices in Muslim community to re-strategize the ac- tion plan, including support to the BJP in future elections. Around eight percent Muslims had voted for BJP in last elections. After a minor jerk during assembly elec- tion when SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Ya- dav’s younger daugh- ter-in-law Aparna Ya- dav Bisht had joined the BJP , the stage is set for Mulayam Singh’s younger brother Shivpal Yadav shifting loyalty to saffron bri- gade.Thepossibilityof some family members, who are not pulling on well with Akhilesh Ya- dav, joining the BJP could not be ruled out. Ghaziabad (ANI): The father of the man- agement student in To- ronto, who was mur- dered on April 7, said that the body of Kartik would arrive in Delhi on Saturday. “(Accused) Edwin has been produced be- fore the court and is being asked to hire a lawyer for the next hearing that is being scheduled on Wednes- day (April 20),” said Hitesh Vasudev, father of deceased. Richard Jonathan Edwin (39), the accused of the murder of Kar- tik Vasudev, 21, was arrested by the Toron- to police on Sunday in connection with two homicide cases, in- cluding Vasudev’s case. Vasudev was a man- agement student from Uttar Pradesh’s Gha- ziabad, who went to Canada for studies in January. He was shot dead in Toronto on April 7 following a shooting outside the Sherbourne subway station. Rishikesh (PTI): Heavy tourist inflow owing to the long week- end led to a 30-km traffic jam between Haridwar and Rishikesh on Fri- day with vehicles mov- ing at a snail’s pace, of- ficials said. The long weekend be- gan on Thursday with Ambedkar Jayanti fol- lowed by Good Friday and Saturday and Sun- day . According to offi- cials, the jam stretched Har-ki-Pauri in Harid- war to Lakshman Jhoo- la in Rishikesh, a dis- tance of around 30 km. Dehradun traffic direc- tor Mukhtar Mohsin said heavy crowds were expected due to the long weekend adequate ar- rangements were made. However, the tourist footfall exceeded the ex- pectations upsetting all arrangements,headded. Meanwhile, the Chard- ham yatra will begin in the first week of May and a heavy influx of devotees is expected as the annual pilgrimage will take place without any restrictions. NEW INNINGS Mulayam in damage control mode to protect Akhilesh SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. —FILE PHOTO BodyofIndianstudent killedinTorontolikely toarriveinDelhitoday Long weekend rush triggers traffic jam IN DEVOTION Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and his wife Usha Naidu attend Ganga Aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi on Friday. —PHOTO BY ANI
  10. 10. orn and brought up in the sound city of Ra- jasthan, he has been associated with the world of fabrics, hand blocks and screen printing since childhood. Angrish fully knows the market and client’s needs, as well as how to deal with sup- ply and demand. Given his love for history, art and mod- ernism, his collection is main- ly inspired by the idea of fan- tasy resorts and offers a beau- tiful mix of classic vintage touch with modern resort looks for men as well as for women. Keeping in mind that eloquence and elegance are in proportion with each other, Wrickie An- grish has managed to keep the hold of the her- itage of Jaipur with Hand block and yet gives mesmerizing con- temporary styles and silhouettes, which is what makes the An- grish all the more beautiful and makes it stand out from oth- er brands and com- panies. Oozing flair and trend, the time- less clothing created and presented by An- grish is for quintes- sential men and wom- en. When in college, as a student of gradu- ation, his keen inter- est and curiosity in fabrics and business led him to pursue and continue with his family business ie. The ex- porting apparel. Later, in the year 2010, he opened a multi- brand designer studio by the name of W.A.S. (Wrickie An- grish Studio), where he sold the brands of budding design- ers while presenting his own designs, in the studio. B UTTKARSHA SHEKHAR uttkarsha.shekhar@firstindia.co.in www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/lucknow I twitter.com/ thefirstindia facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia 09 LUCKNOW, SATURDAY, APRIL 16, 2022 THE OWNER OF THE FAMOUS ‘THE ANGRISH’, WRICKIE ANGRISH IS AN ACE DESIGNER, WHO HAS STUNNED THE AUDIENCE WITH HIS ASTONISHING COLLECTIONS AT FASHION CONNECT, DUBAI, NOW SHARES HIS JOURNEY AS THE DESIGNER WITH CITY FIRST ELOQUENCE ELOQUENCE and Elegance and Elegance Wrickie Angrish
  11. 11. 10 ETC LUCKNOW | SATURDAY, APRIL 16, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/lucknow I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia AS WE RECENTLY CELEBRATED THE NATIONAL SAFE MOTHERHOOD DAY, ANTARA PROGRAM IS DOING ITS BEST TO PREVENT ADOLESCENT PREGNANCIES AND CURTAIL MORBIDITY! GAME-CHANGER GAME-CHANGER HOW AN INJECTABLE HOW AN INJECTABLE CONTRACEPTIVE IS CONTRACEPTIVE IS PROVING TO BE THE PROVING TO BE THE RAJASTHAN RAJASTHAN IN RURAL IN RURAL CITY FIRST ukhsana is one of the 23 million girls who were married off be- fore the age of 18 and robbed of their agency . Mar- ried off at 16, she says, “I still don’t know how a girl is expected to comprehend the meaning of the word ‘marriage’ as soon as she reaches puberty. I never wanted to marry so early but my parents paid no heed and I was sacrificed to save them from further financial travails. I can’t describe the painful expe- riences I went through.”  She gave birth within a year of her marriage and regardless of the depres- sion that was set in had to take care of a home as well as a malnourished baby girl. Recalls Rukhsana, “I never wanted to be a moth- er so soon but was forced into compliance after be- ing accused of not obeying the elders in the family. I was told that older women are incapable of giving birth to a male child and when I deliv- ered a girl, I was asked to get p r e g n a n t again!”  Rukh- sana was unaware of con- tracep- t i v e c h o i c e s available to her, and her hus- band took no initia- tive to plan their fam- ily. (As the National Family Health Sur- vey (NFHS) re- ports, birth control is often considered to be a female re- sponsibility and 75.4% of married men do not use any method of contra- ception. Hope inter- vened in the form of Dariya, an ASHA worker. She was oriented on client mobilization and follow up under the Udaan project, an initiative of IPE Global which is work- ing as a technical support partner to the Department of Medical, Health Fam- ily Welfare, Rajasthan to roll out Antara injectable contraceptives in 14 high fertility districts.  Dariya successfully counselled Rukhsana and her husband Sibgadulla about the benefits of Anta- ra. Rukshana now says, “I am at peace because I can plan my second baby when I want. I have resolved that my little girl will study hard and will not be forced into an early marriage like I was. I am getting health- ier and I have decided that there will be no more chil- dren till I turn 20.” How- ever, Rukhsana’s story may just be a drop in the ocean in the face of figures by the UN stating that in India more than 50% of married adolescents have already given birth.  Inclusion of creating awareness and counselling on Antara as a new contra- ceptive in a program like Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram (RKSK) is a game-changer in delaying early pregnan- cy and ensuring well- planned and safe mother- hood. Sachin Kothari, IPE’s Strategy Lead for expand- ing contraception choices for young women, says, “We have embedded a technical support unit within NHM Ra- jasthan to roll out in- jectable contracep- tives. In 2022, we will be reaching the milestone of over 10 lakh doses and this is huge progress for the State of Ra- jasthan.”  According to Dr Nazi- ma, Senior Gynaecologist and National Master Trainer for Antara, it is very rewarding to see women and sometimes couples coming back for a new dosage. “I believe the success of any family plan- ning initiative depends not on coercion but proper communication so that people can make healthier choices on their own. In- jectable contraceptive is preferred as a safe and easy way to plan a family as it pro- vides three months of pro- tection with a single dose. It is a reversible method of con- traception and does not cause infertility and is a wonderful method for post- abortion contra- ception.” Kothari says activation strengthening of health facilities, robust monitor- ing system management of method effects and e- Counselling has increased acceptance of the method and its continuation among clients. He ex- plains, “ To keep a tab on the follow-ups and to re- duce the drop out rates a web and mobile-based ap- plication named Antara- Raj was developed. With the help of AntaraRaj, pe- riodic follow-up messages were sent to clients to avail subsequent doses on the scheduled due date.   Dr Nazima added “As proper delivery of quali- ty services is key to the success of any initiative, we train doctors ANMs on complete technical in- formation on Antara counselling techniques. For client mobilization, ASHA workers were sensi- tized and they are acting as last-mile change mak- ers. IPE Global with the support of SIHFW de- partment has developed e-training modules to en- sure the continuation of the capacity building dur- ing the covid pandemic. Rekha (name changed), a 30-year-old Antara-Udaan beneficiary, reflects upon how the injectable contra- ceptive changed her life. Rekha,aclass6schooldrop- outwasmarriedtoMahesh, who was a class 5 dropout, deliver her first child within a year – a girl. She was constantly tormented for this, causing her to suffer three back-to-back miscarriages af- ter which she fi- nally delivered a baby boy . She re- calls, “I could not even share mypainwithmy husband as he doesnotapprove of modernmeth- ods of contra- ception.”    She visited the nearby sub-centre and the trained ANM counselled her and her husband. The couple agreed for adopting Anta- ra and since then Rekha has taken four doses of Antara. Mahesh says, “I now understand the real purpose behind family planning and I am thank- ful for initiating Antara services at the sub-centre. Whenever I take my wife to the sub-centre for her dos- age, I fall in love with her smiling eyes.”  Dr Anupama, a gynae- cologist and part of the TSU team, says one of the reasons for Antara’s popu- larity is easy to use, highly effective and can be pro- vided to most the clients of reproductive age group and even lactating mothers can use it after 6 weeks of delivery . Few other method effects associated with Antara use can be man- aged easily with effective counselling and reassur- ance. On National Safe Motherhood Day, I recom- mend Antara as a safer way of family planning.   Dr Girish Dwivedi, Pro- ject Director(FW) stated that with the proactive role of Add/Dy.CMHO (FW) technical support of IPE Global, we were able to ini- tiate the Antara services in more than 90% of health facilities and this has im- proved its acceptance and reduction in dropout of clients. R

×