Trigeminal nerve final

TRIGEMINAL NERVE AND ITS APPLIEDASPECTS •Dr. Faizan Ansari •PG 1st Year •Dept. Of Paediatric and Preventive Dentistry
CONTENTS 2 1. Introduction 2. Trigeminal Nerve 3. Trigeminal Nuclei 4. Functional Components 5. Course and Distribution 6....
INTRODUCTION CRANIALNERVES: • Cranial nerves are the nerves that emerge directly from the brain. • Cranial nerves relay in...
CRANIAL NERVES ( I – XII) 4
• The trigeminal nerve is so called because of its three main divisions i.e. the Ophthalmic, Maxillary & Mandibular nerves...
MOTOR ROOT • It arises separately from the sensory root in the motor nucleus of pons. At the semilunar ganglion it passes ...
SENSORY ROOT •The fibres of the sensory root arise from the cells of the trigeminal ganglion. •The branches of the unipola...
THE TRIGEMINAL GANGLION • Sensory root fibres of the trigeminal nerve comprise the central process of cells located in the...
28 TRIGEMINAL GANGLION LOCATION OF THE TRIGEMINAL GANGLION: At the apex of the petrous temporal bone on the floor of middl...
Various nuclei associated with the fifth nerve are situated within the pons. They are: 1. Motor nucleus 2. Sensory nucleus...
OPTHALMIC NERVE •It is the superior division of the V nerve & is the smallest. •Leaves the cranium and enters the orbit th...
COURSE: Emerges from the Trigeminal ganglion Lateral wall of the Cavernous sinus Gives off 3 branches in the anterior part...
15
1. Lacrimal nerve: It is the smallest. It supplies the lacrimal gland & the conjuntiva. It pierces the orbital septum and ...
3. Nasociliary nerve: It is intermediate in size & runs more deeply. Its branches are divided as following: i. Branches in...
d. Anterior ethmoidal nerve: It supplies to the anterior ethmoidal & frontal paranasal air cells. In the upper part of the...
(II) Branches in the nasal cavity: •The branches arising here supply the mucous membrane of the nasal cavity. (III) Termin...
MAXILLARY NERVE •This is the second & intermediate division of the trigeminal nerve. •It is wholly sensory. Course: It beg...
BRANCHES Within cranium In pterygopalatinefossa In infraorbitalcanal On face MAXILLARY NERVE Middle meningeal nerve • Infe...
I. Branch given off on the cranium: 1. Meningeal branch: It is given off near the foramen rotundum. It supplies the durama...
The Zygomaticotemporal nerve perforates the temporal surface of the zygomatic bone, pierces the temporalis fascia & suppli...
III. Branches in the Infraorbital canal( Infraorbital nerve) 1. Middle superior alveolar nerve: It arises from the Infra o...
IV. Branches given on the face: i. The palpebral branches: They arise deep to the orbicularis oculi & pierce the muscle, s...
SPHENOPALATINEPTERYGOPALATINE GANGLION •It is the largest of the peripheral ganglia. •It is associated with the greater pe...
The branches of the Pterygopalatine ganglion are:- I. Orbital branches. II. Palatine branches.  Anterior/greater palatine...
1. Orbital branches: •They are made up of afferent fibres & convey sensory impulses from the periosteum of the orbit. Othe...
i. Greater palatine nerve: It emerges from the foramen medial to the 3rd molar, continues forward splitting into number of...
3. Nasal branches:  Posterior superior lateral nerves: They supply the posterior part of the nasal conchae.  Nasopalatin...
MANDIBULAR NERVE •It is the third & largest division of the trigeminal nerve. •It is made up of 2 roots: a large sensory r...
The branches of the Mandibular nerve:- I. Branches of the undivided nerve: i. Meningeal branch/nervus spinosus. ii. Nerve ...
BRANCHES OF THE UNDIVIDED NERVE 1. Meningeal nerve: • It enters the skull through the foramen spinosum along with MMA. • I...
BRANCHES OF THE DIVIDED NERVE I. Anterior division 1. The buccal nerve: •It passes between the 2 heads of the lateral pter...
2. The massetric nerve: • Passes laterally above the lateral pterygoid in front of the TMJ & behind the tendon of temporal...
II. Posterior Division 1.The Auriculotemporal nerve: Course of the nerve: •The auriculotemporal nerve arises by a medial &...
Branches of the Auriculotemporal nerve: 1. Parotid branches-----secretomotor, vasomotor. 2. Articular branches--- to the T...
2. Lingual nerve: •It lies between the ramus of the mandible & the muscle in the pterygomandibular space. •It then passes ...
3. Inferior alveolar nerve: •It is the largest terminal branch of the posterior division of the mandibular nerve. •The ner...
Branches of the nerve :- 1. Mental nerve: it supplies to the skin of the chin & the mucous membrane as well as the skin of...
Submandibular ganglion: •It is a small ovoid body that is suspended from the lingual nerve above the submandibular salivar...
Otic ganglion It is a flattened ovoid body located on the medial side of the undivided nerve. It is situated below the for...
EXAMINATION OFTRIGEMINAL NERVE
1. Sensory Function: Initially test the sensory branches by lightly touching the face with a piece of cotton wool followed...
2. Corneal Reflex: •The corneal reflex should also be examined as the sensory supply to the cornea is from this nerve. Do ...
3. Motor Supply: •To test the motor supply, ask the patient to clench their teeth together, observing and feeling the bulk...
•Finally perform the jaw jerk on the patient by placing your left index finger on their chin and striking it with a tendon...
APPLIED ANATOMY
1. TRIGEMINAL NEURALGIA – TICDOULOUREX DEFINITION: •Sudden, usually unilateral, severe, brief, stabbing, lancinating,recur...
CLINICALFEATURES: Symptoms may include one or more of these features: • Episodes of severe, shooting or jabbing pain that ...
Local lesions- TRIGGER ZONES •Ophthalmic division : Acute glaucoma -Frontal sinusitis •Maxillary division : Caries -Carcin...
Medication: • Medications used to treat trigeminal neuralgia are those used formany other nerve pain syndromes—drugs origi...
INJECTION THERAPY • When the medicinal therapy does not provide the relief injection of absolute alcohol and anesthetic so...
SURGERY • For patients in whom medical therapy has failed, surgery is a viable and effective option. • Among patients who ...
PERCUTANEOUS SURGERIES • Percutaneous procedures usually can be performed on an outpatient basis under local or brief gene...
PERIPHERAL TRIGEMINAL NERVE BLOCKS, SECTIONING ANDAVULSIONS 1 • Involves injuring the peripheral portions of TN external t...
RADIOSURGERY 172 •Several reports have documented the efficacy of Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery for TN. •Because r...
2. TRIGEMINALNEUROPATHY • Often referred to as Trigeminal neuropathic pain. • It is the sensory loss of facial muscles or ...
• SYMPTOMS ipsilateral facial sensory loss, ipsilateral Horner’s syndrome, ipsilateral IX,X,XI palsy, ipsilateral cerebell...
3. HERPES ZOSTER OPHTHALMICUS • About 15% of the cases of Herpes zoster (HHV3/Varicella zoster) involvethe trigeminal nerv...
• III, IV,VI th cranial nerve palsy • Progressive proptosis (abnormal protrusion or displacement of an eye or other body p...
4. NEUROTROPHIC KERATITIS • Occurs due to partial or complete corneal anaesthesia due to loss of sensory innervation by th...
SYSTEMIC: • Diabetes mellitus • Stroke • Brainstem hemorrhage • Aneurysm • Congenital TREATMENT: •Mild epithelial defects ...
5. RAEDER’S PARATRIGEMINALSYNDROME •Oculosympathetic paresis with pain in distribution of trigeminal Nerve. •Trigeminal hy...
TREATMENT: • Unless intracranial pathology exists, treatment remains symptomatic. • For the management of associated pain,...
6. STURGE WEBER SYNDROME/ ENCEPHALO TRIGEMINAL ANGIOMATOSIS •Rare congenital neurological & skin disorder. •Often associat...
• Port-wine stains • Macrocephaly • Soft-tissue hypertrophy • Hemiparesis • Visual loss • Ocular manifestations • Hemianop...
TREATMENT: • Medical care includes anticonvulsants for seizure control,symptomatic and prophylactic therapy for headache, ...
CONCLUSION •Trigeminal nerve is a mixed nerve and it mainly supplies the regions of the face, head and neck. •The various ...
REFERENCES 1. Gray H. Anatomy of the human body. Lea & Febiger; 1878. 2. Snell RS. Clinical anatomy. Philadelphia: Lippinc...
×