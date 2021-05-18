Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Electrónica Digital Eduardo Emanuel Tovias Garza Engineer Aurelio García Técnico Mecatrónica Área Automatización 30th Nove...
SEPARATOR: FLIP - FLOPS
FLIP – FLOPS Description
Flip – Flops Description As flip-flops are bistable devices, these sequential circuits are sometimes called “latches” beca...
Flip – Flops Description In the parlance of electronics, a flip-flop is a special type of gated latch. The difference betw...
Flip – Flops Description Applications of Flip Flops Registers are the devices which are meant to store the data. As known,...
SR Flip - Flop
SR Flip – Flop The SR flip-flop, also known as a SR Latch, can be considered as one of the most basic sequential logic cir...
JK Flip - Flop
D Flip – Flop Thus this single input is called the “DATA” input. If this data input is held HIGH the flip flop would be “S...
T Flip - Flop
T Flip – Flop The name T flip-flop is termed from the nature of toggling operation. The major applications of T flip-flop ...
Counter using Flip - Flop
Counter using Flip – Flop Asynchronous Counters If the flip-flops do not receive the same clock signal, then that counter ...
Operation Counter using Flip - Flop
Operation Counter using Flip – Flop This circuit with D Flip – Flop Four-bit Asynchronous Up Counter
SEPARATOR: MICROCOTROLLERS
Microcontroller Description
Microcontroller Description A microcontroller is an integrated circuit (IC) device used for controlling other portions of ...
Microcontroller vs Microprocessor Microprocessor Microcontroller CPU The microprocessor has much more computing power, so ...
Von – Neumann Architecture
Von - Neumann Architecture The von Neumann architecture also known as the von Neumann model or Princeton architecture is a...
Harvard Architecture
Harvard Architecture he Harvard architecture is a computer architecture with separate storage and signal pathways for inst...
Von – Neumann Architecture vs Harvard Architecture
Von – Neumman Architecture vs Harvard architecture Von Neumann Harvard It is a theorical design based on the stored – prog...
PIC 16F628A
Pic 16F628A
Pic 16F628A
Microcontroller Programming Hardware Microchip’s PICkit 3
Microcontroller Programming procedure
Microcontroller Programming procedure This is de IDE software with code, this is used for to turn on and turn off a LED
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Engineering
44 views
May. 18, 2021

Flip Flops

Brief description about Flip Flops.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Flip Flops

  1. 1. Electrónica Digital Eduardo Emanuel Tovias Garza Engineer Aurelio García Técnico Mecatrónica Área Automatización 30th November 2020 - Matamoros, Tamaulipas
  2. 2. SEPARATOR: FLIP - FLOPS
  3. 3. FLIP – FLOPS Description
  4. 4. Flip – Flops Description As flip-flops are bistable devices, these sequential circuits are sometimes called “latches” because their outputs are locked or latched onto their input state until there is another change to its input condition. The interconnection of digital logic gates to produce a memory device leads to applications such as switch debounce circuits, shift registers and counters, etc. Also, memory elements made from bistable latches form the basis of accumulators and registers on which a computer, or micro-controller, does its complex arithmetic.
  5. 5. Flip – Flops Description In the parlance of electronics, a flip-flop is a special type of gated latch. The difference between a flip-flop and a gated latch is that in a flip-flop, the inputs aren’t enabled merely by the presence of a HIGH signal on the CLOCK input. Instead, the inputs are enabled by the transition of the CLOCK input. Thus, at the moment that the clock input transitions from low to high, the inputs are briefly enabled. Once the clock stabilizes at the HIGH setting, the output state of the flip-flop is latched until the next clock pulse. Flip-flops are often said to be edge-triggered because it’s the edge of the clock signal that triggers the flip-flop. When used in clock-driven computer circuits, edge-triggering is an important characteristic because it helps circuit designers maintain better control over the timing in circuits that contain hundreds or perhaps thousands of flip-flops. Initially, the clock input is LOW. The inverter causes the first input to the NAND gate to be HIGH, while the second input is LOW. Because the inputs aren’t both HIGH, the output from the NAND gate at point 2 is HIGH. The second inverter inverts the NAND gate output so the final output from the circuit at point 3 is LOW, just like the clock input. When the clock input goes high, the second input to the NAND gate goes high immediately. However, it takes a few milliseconds for the inverter to respond, so for those few milliseconds, the output from the inverter is still HIGH.
  6. 6. Flip – Flops Description Applications of Flip Flops Registers are the devices which are meant to store the data. As known, each flip-flop can store a single- bit of information. This means that by cascading n flip-flops, one can store n bits of information. Counters are the digital circuits which are used to count the number of events. These are nothing but a series of flip-flops (JK or D or T) arranged in a definite manner. Frequency Divider consider a positive edge triggered JK flip-flop whose inputs are tied-together and driven high, in this state, Flip Flop counter instance
  7. 7. SR Flip - Flop
  8. 8. SR Flip – Flop The SR flip-flop, also known as a SR Latch, can be considered as one of the most basic sequential logic circuit possible. This simple flip-flop is basically a one-bit memory bistable device that has two inputs, one which will “SET” the device (meaning the output = “1”), and is labelled S and one which will “RESET” the device (meaning the output = “0”), labelled R. Then the SR description stands for “Set-Reset”. The reset input resets the flip-flop back to its original state with an output Q that will be either at a logic level “1” or logic “0” depending upon this set/reset condition. A basic NAND gate SR flip-flop circuit provides feedback from both of its outputs back to its opposing inputs and is commonly used in memory circuits to store a single data bit. Then the SR flip-flop has three inputs, Set, Reset and its current output Q relating to it’s current state or history. The term “Flip-flop” relates to the actual operation of the device, as it can be “flipped” into one logic Set state or “flopped” back into the opposing logic Reset state. Truth table of SR Flip Flop
  9. 9. JK Flip - Flop
  10. 10. D Flip – Flop Thus this single input is called the “DATA” input. If this data input is held HIGH the flip flop would be “SET” and when it is LOW the flip flop would change and become “RESET”. However, this would be rather pointless since the output of the flip flop would always change on every pulse applied to this data input. To avoid this an additional input called the “CLOCK” or “ENABLE” input is used to isolate the data input from the flip flop’s latching circuitry after the desired data has been stored. The effect is that D input condition is only copied to the output Q when the clock input is active. This then forms the basis of another sequential device called a D Flip Flop. The “D flip flop” will store and output whatever logic level is applied to its data terminal so long as the clock input is HIGH. Once the clock input goes LOW the “set” and “reset” inputs of the flip-flop are both held at logic level “1” so it will not change state and store whatever data was present on its output before the clock transition occurred. In other words the output is “latched” at either logic “0” or logic “1”. Truth table of D Flip Flop
  11. 11. T Flip - Flop
  12. 12. T Flip – Flop The name T flip-flop is termed from the nature of toggling operation. The major applications of T flip-flop are counters and control circuits. T flip flop is modified form of JK flip-flop making it to operate in toggling region. Whenever the clock signal is LOW, the input is never going to affect the output state. The clock has to be high for the inputs to get active. Thus, T flip-flop is a controlled Bi-stable latch where the clock signal is the control signal. Thus, the output has two stable states based on the inputs which have been discussed below. The T flip flop is the modified form of JK flip flop. The Q and Q’ represents the output states of the flip-flop. According to the table, based on the input the output changes its state. But, the important thing to consider is all these can occur only in the presence of the clock signal. This, works unlike SR flip Flop & JK flip-flop for the complimentary inputs. This only has the toggling function. Truth table of T Flip Flop
  13. 13. Counter using Flip - Flop
  14. 14. Counter using Flip – Flop Asynchronous Counters If the flip-flops do not receive the same clock signal, then that counter is called as Asynchronous counter. The output of system clock is applied as clock signal only to first flip-flop. The remaining flip-flops receive the clock signal from output of its previous stage flip- flop. Hence, the outputs of all flip-flops do not change affect at the same time.
  15. 15. Operation Counter using Flip - Flop
  16. 16. Operation Counter using Flip – Flop This circuit with D Flip – Flop Four-bit Asynchronous Up Counter
  17. 17. SEPARATOR: MICROCOTROLLERS
  18. 18. Microcontroller Description
  19. 19. Microcontroller Description A microcontroller is an integrated circuit (IC) device used for controlling other portions of an electronic system, usually via a microprocessor unit (MPU), memory, and some peripherals. These devices are optimized for embedded applications that require both processing functionality and agile, responsive interaction with digital, analog, or electromechanical components. The most common way to refer to this category of integrated circuits is “microcontroller" but the abbreviation “MCU” is used interchangeably as it stands for “microcontroller unit”. You may also occasionally see “µC” (where the Greek letter mu replaces “micro”). “Microcontroller” is a well-chosen name because it emphasizes defining characteristics of this product category. The prefix “micro” implies smallness and the term "controller" here implies an enhanced ability to perform control functions. As stated above, this functionality is the result of combining a digital processor and digital memory with additional hardware that is specifically designed to help the microcontroller interact with other components.
  20. 20. Microcontroller vs Microprocessor Microprocessor Microcontroller CPU The microprocessor has much more computing power, so it only performs its functions with what it has (data) and its algorithm or established program. It is one of its main parts, which is responsible for directing its operations. RAM & ROM Memory They are external devices that complement it for optimal operation. It includes them in a single integrated circuit. Operation Velocity Faster Slow compared to a microprocessor Size The basic minimum configuration of a Microprocessor is constituted by a Microprocessor, a RAM memory, a ROM memory, an address decoder, which makes it a rather cumbersome circuit. The Microcontroller includes all these elements in a single Integrated Circuit, which implies a great advantage in several factors, such as, for example, the reduction in the size of the printed circuit due to the reduction of external circuits. Cost For the Microprocessor, the cost is very high today. The cost for a Microcontroller based system is much lower. Interference They are more susceptible to electromagnetic interference due to their size and their external wiring which makes them more prone to noise. High level of integration reduces levels of electromagnetic interference Development time The development time of a microprocessor is slow. In contrast, that of a microcontroller is fast.
  21. 21. Von – Neumann Architecture
  22. 22. Von - Neumann Architecture The von Neumann architecture also known as the von Neumann model or Princeton architecture is a computer architecture based on a 1945 description by John von Neumann and others in the First Draft of a Report on the EDVAC. That document describes a design architecture for an electronic digital computer with these components: •A processing unit that contains an arithmetic logic unit and processor registers •A control unit that contains an instruction register and program counter •Memory that stores data and instructions •External mass storage •Input and output mechanisms The term "von Neumann architecture" has evolved to mean any stored-program computer in which an instruction fetch and a data operation cannot occur at the same time because they share a common bus. This is referred to as the von Neumann bottleneck and often limits the performance of the system. The design of a von Neumann architecture machine is simpler than a Harvard architecture machine— which is also a stored-program system but has one dedicated set of address and data buses for reading and writing to memory, and another set of address and data buses to fetch instructions. A stored-program digital computer keeps both program instructions and data in read–write, random- access memory (RAM). Stored-program computers were an advancement over the program-controlled computers of the 1940s, such as the Colossus and the ENIAC. Those were programmed by setting switches and inserting patch cables to route data and control signals between various functional units. The vast majority of modern computers use the same memory for both data and program instructions, but have caches between the CPU and memory, and, for the caches closest to the CPU, have separate caches for instructions and data, so that most instruction and data fetches use separate buses (split cache architecture).
  23. 23. Harvard Architecture
  24. 24. Harvard Architecture he Harvard architecture is a computer architecture with separate storage and signal pathways for instructions and data. It contrasts with the von Neumann architecture, where program instructions and data share the same memory and pathways. The term originated from the Harvard Mark I relay-based computer, which stored instructions on punched tape (24 bits wide) and data in electro- mechanical counters. These early machines had data storage entirely contained within the central processing unit, and provided no access to the instruction storage as data. Programs needed to be loaded by an operator; the processor could not initialize itself. Modern processors appear to the user to be von Neumann machines, with the program code stored in the same main memory as the data. For performance reasons, internally and largely invisible to the user, most designs have separate processor caches for the instructions and data, with separate pathways into the processor for each. This is one form of what is known as the modified Harvard architecture.
  25. 25. Von – Neumann Architecture vs Harvard Architecture
  26. 26. Von – Neumman Architecture vs Harvard architecture Von Neumann Harvard It is a theorical design based on the stored – program computer concept It is a modern computer architecture based on the Harvard Mark I relay - based computer model It uses same physical memory anddress for instructions and data It uses separate memory addresses for instructions and data Processor needs two clock cycles to execute an instruction Processor needs one cycle to complete an instruction Simpler control unit design and development of one is cheaper and faster Control unit for two buses is more complicated witch adds to development cost Data transfers and instrucción fetches cannot be porformed simultaneously Data transfers and instruction fetches can be performed at the same time Used in personal computers, laptops and workstations Used in microcontrollers and signal process
  27. 27. PIC 16F628A
  28. 28. Pic 16F628A
  29. 29. Pic 16F628A
  30. 30. Microcontroller Programming Hardware Microchip’s PICkit 3
  31. 31. Microcontroller Programming procedure
  32. 32. Microcontroller Programming procedure This is de IDE software with code, this is used for to turn on and turn off a LED

×