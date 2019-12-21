Memori pk iii edit

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Halaman 1 dari 19. Permohonan Peninjauan Kembali Jakarta, 05 April 2019 Kepada Yang Mulia Ketua Mahkamah Agung Republik In...
Halaman 2 dari 19. Permohonan Peninjauan Kembali 2012 jo. Putusan Pengadilan Negeri Tanjung Karang Nomor 434/Pid.Sus/2011/...
Halaman 3 dari 19. Permohonan Peninjauan Kembali artinya Putusan Pengadilan Tinggi Nomor 109/Pid/2010/PT.TK yang melepaska...
Halaman 4 dari 19. Permohonan Peninjauan Kembali Pengeluaran (dilakukan Penuntutan secara terpisah) sehingga, secara Yurid...
Halaman 5 dari 19. Permohonan Peninjauan Kembali bahwasanya Penuntut Umum dalam Memori Kasasinya mencampur adukkan antara ...
Halaman 6 dari 19. Permohonan Peninjauan Kembali atas dasar pertimbangan Mahkamah Agung dalam Pemeriksaan Penijauan Kembal...
Halaman 7 dari 19. Permohonan Peninjauan Kembali a. Apabila terdapat keadaan baru yang menimbulkan dugaan kuat bahwa jika ...
Halaman 8 dari 19. Permohonan Peninjauan Kembali Kedua yaitu UU Nomor 3 Tahun 2009 tentang Mahkamah Agung masih bersifat u...
Halaman 9 dari 19. Permohonan Peninjauan Kembali Bahwasanya atas dasar kedua putusan Mahkamah Konstitusi tersebut, konseku...
Halaman 10 dari 19. Permohonan Peninjauan Kembali ikut membatalkan materi pasal yang dijadikan landasan hukum dalam pember...
Halaman 11 dari 19. Permohonan Peninjauan Kembali Mohon perkenan dan perhatian Ketua dan Anggota Majelis Hakim Agung pada ...
Halaman 12 dari 19. Permohonan Peninjauan Kembali 2012 Juncto Putusan PK Nomor 173 PK / Pid.Sus/2013 tanggal 11 Desember 2...
Halaman 13 dari 19. Permohonan Peninjauan Kembali Dan ironisnya lagi sesuai Fakta Hukum : 2. Dalam perkara Terdakwa Hi. HE...
Halaman 14 dari 19. Permohonan Peninjauan Kembali perbuatan tersebut telah diketahui sejak persidangan perkara a quo (Vide...
Halaman 15 dari 19. Permohonan Peninjauan Kembali K/Pid.Sus/2012 yang diputus pada tanggal 09 Mei 2012 maka hasilnya akan ...
Halaman 16 dari 19. Permohonan Peninjauan Kembali 3. Dalam Dakwan Lebih Subsidair : Diterapkan Pasal 5 ayat (2) Jo.Pasal 5...
Halaman 17 dari 19. Permohonan Peninjauan Kembali Nomor : 173 PK/Pid.Sus/2013 tanggal 11 Desember 2013 yang mempertimbangk...
Halaman 18 dari 19. Permohonan Peninjauan Kembali hal tersebut diatas, telah dikembalikan ke Pemda Kabupaten Lampung Tenga...
Halaman 19 dari 19. Permohonan Peninjauan Kembali 2. Membebaskan Terdakwa kini Terpidana Hi. ANDY ACHMAD SAMPURNA JAYA Bin...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Memori pk iii edit

4 views

Published on

memori peninjauan kembali ke-III

Published in: Law
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Memori pk iii edit

  1. 1. Halaman 1 dari 19. Permohonan Peninjauan Kembali Jakarta, 05 April 2019 Kepada Yang Mulia Ketua Mahkamah Agung Republik Indonesia Di J A K A R T A Melalui Yang Mulia Ketua Pengadilan Negeri Tanjung Karang Di Bandar Lampung Perihal : MEMORI PERMOHONAN PENINJAUAN KEMBALI atas Putusan Mahkamah Agung RI Nomor : 240 PK/Pid.Sus/2014 tanggal 11 Agustus 2015 Juncto Nomor : 173 PK /Pid.Sus/2013 tanggal 11 Desember 2013 Juncto Nomor : 313 K/Pid.Sus/2012 tanggal 9 Mei 2012 yang membatalkan putusan Pengadilan Negeri Tanjung Karang Nomor : 434/Pid.Sus/2011 tanggal 19 Oktober 2011; Dengan Hormat, Mempermaklumkan kami yang bertanda tangan di bawah ini 1. GUNAWAN RAKA, SH., MH., 2. IMMANUEL CML TOBING., SH., 3. AGUNG WALUYO., SH. MH., 4. AZWIR ADE PUTRA., SH., 5. TERRY ABDUL RAHMAN M., SH., MH., 6. CICI HAIRIA DEWI., SH.,MH., masing-masing Advokat dan Penasihat Hukum pada Law Office “GUNAWAN RAKA & PARTNERS” beralamat di Jl.Sriwijaya No.19 Enggal – Bandar Lampung, berdasarkan Surat Kuasa No: 2152.SK.PK.Pid.Sus.GR&P.III.2019 tanggal 04 Maret 2019 baik bersama-sama maupun sendiri-sendiri bertindak untuk dan atas nama : Hi. ANDY ACHMAD SAMPURNA JAYA Bin IBRAHIM SEPULAU RAYA yang beralamat Jl. Ridwan Rais No.22/7 Kelurahan Balau Kencana, Kecamatan Sukabumi Kota Bandar Lampung, saat ini sedang menjalani pidana di Lembaga Pemasyarakatan Kelas I Rajabasa, Jl. Pramuka No.12, Rajabasa, Kota Bandar Lampung, untuk selanjutnya disebut sebagai …...PEMOHON PENINJAUAN KEMBALI (Pemohon PK) Tahap Ketiga; Dengan ini menyampaikan Memori Peninjauan Kembali (PK) kepada Ketua Mahkamah Agung Republik Indonesia atas Putusan Mahkamah Agung Republik Indonesia Nomor 240 PK/Pid.Sus/2014 tertanggal 11 Agustus 2015 jo. Putusan Mahkamah Agung Republik Indonesia Nomor 173 PK/Pid.Sus/2013 tertanggal 11 Desember 2013 jo. Putusan Mahkamah Agung Republik Indonesia Nomor 313 K/PID.SUS/2012 tertanggal 09 Mei
  2. 2. Halaman 2 dari 19. Permohonan Peninjauan Kembali 2012 jo. Putusan Pengadilan Negeri Tanjung Karang Nomor 434/Pid.Sus/2011/PN.TK tertanggal 19 Oktober 2011, atas nama : “ Hi. ANDY ACHMAD SAMPURNA JAYA Bin IBRAHIM SEPULAU RAYA “ Beralamat di Jalan Ichwan Ridwan Rais Nomor 22/7, Kelurahan Balau Kencana, Kecamatan Suka Bumi, Kota Bandar Lampung, sebagai Terdakwa/Terpidana/ Termohon Kasasi/PEMOHON PENINJAUAN KEMBALI (Pemohon PK) Tahap Ketiga; Atas dasar dan alasan hukum yaitu : a. Berpedoman pada Putusan Mahkamah Konstitusi Nomor 34 / PUU–XI / 2013 Tanggal 6 Maret 2014 serta : b. Buku Kompilasi Rumusan Hasil Rapat Pleno Kamar Mahkamah Agung RI ; Cetakan Ketiga; Diterbitkan pada tahun 2018; Halaman 24; Angka 2 Rumusan Hukum Pleno Kamar Pidana; c. Pasal 263 ayat (1) KUHAP antara lain menyatakan : “ ........... , Terpidana atau Ahli Warisnya dapat mengajukan permintaan Peninjauan Kembali kepada Mahkamah Agung “ ; Bahwa sebelum Pemohon Peninjauan Kembali ( Pemohon PK ) mengemukakan alasan keberatan yang mendasari Permohonan PK ini, Ijinkan dan perkenankanlah Pemohon PK mengemukakan hal yang amat Urgen yang bersifat prinsip dan Eksepsional sebagai berikut : URGEN YANG BERSIFAT PRINSIP : 1. Bahwa mohon kiranya pada Pemeriksaan Peninjauan Kembali ini, dilakukan pemeriksaan ulangan baik dari segi fakta maupun dari segi penerapan hukumnya, oleh karena Judex Yuris Mahkamah Agung pada pemeriksaan Kasasi (Perkara Nomor 313 K/Pid.Sus/2012 tanggal 09 Mei 2012) telah salah dalam mengkonstatir fakta, sehingga salah pula dalam mengkualifisir perbuatan, yang mengakibatkan kesalahan dalam menerapkan hukum (mengkonstituir), yang menimbulkan akibat hukum telah memperlihatkan suatu kekhilafan hukum dan merupakan kekeliruan yang nyata sehingga beralasan pada tingkat Peninjauan Kembali (PK) ini dibatalkan oleh Mahkamah Agung Republik Indonesia untuk Kepastian Hukum ; 2. Bahwa terhadap Putusan PK Nomor 173 PK/Pid.Sus/2013 tanggal 11 Desember 2013 pada pokoknya hanya mempertimbangkan tentang tidak ada keadaan baru ( Novum ) (vide : halaman 53 paragraf terakhir angka 1, Putusan PK Nomor 173 PK/Pid.Sus/2013 tanggal 11 Desember 2013), yang selengkapnya menyatakan bahwa : “Putusan Kasasi Nomor 1681 K/Pid.Sus/2011 tanggal 03 April 2013 atas nama Musawir tidak dapat dikualifisir sebagai bukti baru sesuai Pasal 263 ayat (2) KUHAP karena putusan tersebut menolak kasasi dari Jaksa Penuntut Umum, yang
  3. 3. Halaman 3 dari 19. Permohonan Peninjauan Kembali artinya Putusan Pengadilan Tinggi Nomor 109/Pid/2010/PT.TK yang melepaskan terdakwa dari Tuntutan Jaksa Penuntut Umum karena perbuatan Terdakwa Musawir bukan merupakan perbuatan pidana telah tepat dan benar dan perbuatan tersebut telah diketahui sejak persidangan perkara a quo”; Mohon perkenan dan perhatian Majelis PK yang Mulia, kiranya dapat mencermati bahwa : a. Pada perkara Pidana Nomor : 109/Pid/2010/PT.TK tanggal 23 Februari 2011 yang amarnya membatalkan Putusan Pengadilan Negeri Tanjung Karang Nomor 1819/Pid.B/2009/PN.TK tanggal 30 Agustus 2010 dengan amar putusan Pengadilan Tinggi menyatakan pada pokoknya sebagai berikut : “ Menyatakan Terdakwa Ir. MUSAWIR SUBING, MM Bin ABU BAKRI tersebut diatas terbukti melakukan perbuatan yang didakwakan kepadanya akan tetapi perbuatan itu tidak merupakan sesuatu tindak Pidana “ ; Atas Putusan Pengadilan Tinggi Tanjung Karang tersebut, Jaksa Penuntut Umum menyatakan Kasasi dan telah diputus sebagaimana terlihat pada Putusan Mahkamah Agung RI Nomor 1681 K / Pid.Sus/2011 tanggal 03 April 2012 yang amarnya berbunyi sebagai berikut “Menolak Permohonan Kasasi dari Pemohon Kasasi; JAKSA / PENUNTUT UMUM PADA KEJAKSAAN NEGERI BANDAR LAMPUNG tersebut “ ; b. Pada Perkara Pidana Nomor : 1819/Pid.B/2009/PN.TK tanggal 30 Agustus 2010 Juncto Putusan Pengadilan Tinggi Tanjung Karang Nomor 109/Pid/2010/PT.TK tanggal 23 Februari 2011 Juncto Putusan Mahkamah Agung Nomor : 1681 K / Pid.Sus / 2011 tanggal 03 April 2012, terhadap Terdakwa IR. MUSAWIR SUBING, MM berdasarkan Surat Dakwaan jaksa Penuntut Umum tanggal 04 Desember 2009 No.Reg.Perkara : PDS- 14/TJKAR/12/2009 baik pada Dakwaan Primair ( Pasal 2 ayat (1) Jo. Pasal 18 UU Nomor 31 Tahun 1999 sebagaimana telah diubah dan ditambah dengan UU Nomor 20 Tahun 2001 Juncto Pasal 55 ayat (1) ke-1 KUHPidana ), maupun pada Dakwaan Subsidair Pasal 3 Jo.Pasal 18 dan Pasal 55 ayat (1) ke-1 KUHPidana dengan “ Bersama-sama H.M. HERMAN HASBOELLAH ,SH ., MM yang Penuntutannya secara terpisah ); Demikian halnya, dalam perkara Pidana Nomor 12/Pid.TPK/2014 /PN.TK tanggal 11 Juni 2014 Juncto Putusan Pengadilan Tinggi Tanjung Karang Nomor : 7 / Pid.Sus –TPK/2014 /PT.Tjk tanggal 27 Agustus 2014 terhadap diri Terdakwa Hi. HERMAN HAZBOELLAH , SH., MM Bin Hi. HAZBOELLAH (Selaku Kepala Badan Pengelola Keuangan Daerah/BPKD Kabupaten Lampung ) berdasarkan Surat Dakwaan jaksa Penuntut Umum No.Reg.Perkara PDS.02/GS/01/2014 bertanggal 03 Februari 2014 baik pada Dakwaan Primair maupun pada Dakwaan Subsidair telah didakwa “ BERSAMA-SAMA Sdr. ERWIN M. ZUBAIR, SE selaku Bendahara
  4. 4. Halaman 4 dari 19. Permohonan Peninjauan Kembali Pengeluaran (dilakukan Penuntutan secara terpisah) sehingga, secara Yuridis penerapan Pasal 55 ayat (1) ke-1 KUHPidana pada perkara Pidana Nomor 1819/Pid.B/2009/PN.TK Juncto Putusan Pengadilan Tinggi Tanjung Karang Nomor 109/Pid/2010/PT.TK Juncto Putusan Kasasi Nomor 1681 K/Pid.Sus/2011 tanggal 03 April 2012 sebagaimana dimaksud Surat Dakwaan Penuntut Umum bertanggal 04 Desember 2009 No.Reg. Perkara : PDS- 14/TJKAR/12/2009 yang menyatakan Terdakwa IR.MUSAWIR SUBING, MM secara bersama sama H.M. HERMAN HAZBOELLAH , SH., MM, oleh karena pada Surat Dakwaan Penuntut Umum dengan No.Reg. Perkara PDS.02/GS/01/2014 bertanggal 03 Februari 2014 justru disebutkan Terdakwa H.M. HERMAN HAZBOELLAH , SH.,MM bersama –sama dengan Sdr. ERWIN M. ZUBAIR , SE, dan Bukan antara H.M. HERMAN HASBOELLAH bersama – sama IR. MUSAWIR SUBING,MM ; Disisi lain pada ; 3. Perkara Terdakwa (Kini Terpidana) Hi. ANDY ACHMAD SAMPURNA JAYA Bin IBRAHIM SEPULAU RAYA dalam perkara Pidana Nomor : 434/Pid.Sus /2011/PN.TK tanggal 19 Oktober 2011 yang amarnya “ Membebaskan Terdakwa Hj. Andy Ahmad Sampurna Jaya Bin Ibrahim sepulau Raya Juncto Putusan Kasasi tanggal 09 Mei 2012 Nomor 313 K /Pid.Sus/2012 yang membatalkan Putusan Judex Facti /Hakim Tingkat Pertama Juncto Kedua Putusan Peninjauan Kembali , secara Fakta dan secara Yuridis dalam surat Dakwaan Penuntut Umum diuraikan secara materiel pada pokoknya disimpulkan antara lain bahwa : “ TERDAKWA Hj. ANDY ACHMAD SAMPURNA JAYA Bin IBRAHIM SEPULAU RAYA selaku Bupati Kabupaten Lampung Tengah BERSAMA – SAMA dengan IR. MUSAWIR SUBING, MM selaku Sekretaris Daerah Kab.Lampung Tengah (Yang Perkaranya pada tahap upaya Hukum Kasasi), H.M. HERMAN HASBOELLAH , SH ., MH selaku Pejabat Bendahara Umum Daerah ( BUD ) dan selaku Kepala Dinas Pendapatan dan Pengelolaan Keuangan Daerah (PPKD) yang perkaranya telah memperoleh Kekuatan Hukum Tetap dan SUGIHARTO WIHARJO Alias ALAY selaku Komisaris Utama PT. BPR Tripanca Setiadana .....dst “; Karena itu dengan adanya Putusan Pengadilan Tinggi Tanjung Karang tanggal 23 Februari 2011 Nomor 109/Pid/2010/PT.TK yang amarnya “Melepaskan Terdakwa Ir. MUSAWIR SUBING, MM dari segala Tuntutan Hukum” Juncto Putusan Kasasi tanggal 03 April 2012 Nomor 1681 K /Pid.Sus/2011 yang amarnya “Menolak Permohonan Kasasi : Jaksa / Penuntut Umum pada Kejaksaan Negeri Bandar Lampung tersebut “ ; Haruslah dipandang sebagai adanya Novum sebagaimana dimaksud dalam Memori PK sebelumnya, sehingga pertimbangan hukum a quo putusan Hakim PK ( Halaman 53 ) dalam perkara Nomor 173 PK/Pid.Sus/2013 bertanggal 11 Desember 2013 beralasan menurut hukum untuk dibatalkan; Lebih lanjut
  5. 5. Halaman 5 dari 19. Permohonan Peninjauan Kembali bahwasanya Penuntut Umum dalam Memori Kasasinya mencampur adukkan antara alasan terhadap “ Putusan bebas “ dengan alasan adanya putusan “ Lepas dari Tuntutan Hukum“ dan ironisnya pada putusan Kasasi (Perkara No: 313 K/Pid.Sus/2012 tanggal 09 Mei 2012) justru Judex Yuris telah memasuki ranah menilai/penilaian fakta bukan terhadap penerapan hukumnya; Demikian juga halnya, Putusan Peninjauan Kembali Nomor 240 PK/Pid.Sus/2014 bertanggal 11 Agustus 2015 yang amarnya berbunyi “Menyatakan tidak dapat diterima permohonan Peninjauan Kembali dari Pemohon PK/Terpidana Hi. ANDY ACHMAD SAMPURNA JAYA Bin IBRAHIM SEPULAU RAYA tersebut“ dengan dilandasi pertimbangan hukum yang menyatakan antara lain pada pokoknya sebagai berikut “ ......... Putusan Mahkamah Konstitusi tersebut tidak berlaku surut dan adalah menjadi kewenangan Hakim untuk menilai dalam penerapan hukum a quo terkait permohonan PK yang diajukan kembali oleh Pemohon Peninjauan Kembali a quo ..... dan seterusnya “ (vide : halaman 42 s/d halaman 43 putusan a quo inlitis ) ; SECARA EKSEPSIONAL : 1. Bahwa pertimbangan dan pendapat hukum Judex Juris Mahkamah Agung dalam Putusan Nomor : 313 K/Pid.Sus/2012 pada halaman 70 s/d halaman 72 justru dapat dikualifikasikan sebagai penilaian hasil pembuktian, fakta yang bertentangan dengan aspek hukum pembuktian dan secara subyektif cenderung bertendensi menghukum/menjatuhkan pidana tanpa didasari pertimbangan hukum yang cukup (onvoldoende gemotiveerd / insufficient judgement); Oleh karenanya, Terdakwa/Terpidana/Termohon Kasasi/ saat ini PEMOHON PENINJAUAN KEMBALI (Pemohon PK) Tahap Ketiga memohon supaya terhadap alasan- alasan pada Surat Pembelaan Terdakwa maupun Kontra Memori Kasasi Terdakwa maupun alasan keberatan dalam Permohonan PK dianggap sebagai satu kesatuan yang tidak terpisahkan dan merupakan suatu rangkaian alasan hukum yang berkesinambungan dalam Pemeriksaan Permohonan Peninjauan Kembali (PK) ini mengingat Surat Dakwaan Penuntut Umum dalam perkara Terdakwa kini Terpidana menyebutkan antara lain pada pokoknya sebagai berikut : “ ......... , Terdakwa Hi. ANDY ACHMAD SAMPURNA JAYA Bin IBRAHIM SEPULAU RAYA selaku Bupati Kabupaten Lampung Tengah Bersama sama dengan IR. MUSAWIR SUBING , MM ....dst “ Karena itu terdapat dan terjadi kekeliruan yang nyata pada pertimbangan hukum a quo dalam Pemeriksaan Peninjauan Kembali dalam perkara Nomor 240 PK/Pid.Sus/2014 tanggal 11 Agustus 2015 dengan amar yang menyatakan “Tidak dapat diterima permohonan Peninjauan Kembali dari Pemohon Peninjauan Kembali/Terpidana Hj. ANDY ACHMAD SAMPURNA JAYA Bin IBRAHIM SEPULAU RAYA tersebut ”; Dengan
  6. 6. Halaman 6 dari 19. Permohonan Peninjauan Kembali atas dasar pertimbangan Mahkamah Agung dalam Pemeriksaan Penijauan Kembali (PK tahap Kedua) antara lain pada pokoknya sebagai berikut : a. Putusan Mahkamah Konstitusi tersebut tidak mempunyai kekuatan hukum mengikat. Putusan Mahkamah Konstitusi tersebut tidak berlaku surut dan adalah menjadi kewenangan Hakim untuk menilai dalam Penerapan Hukum .....dst ; b. Dalam Penerapan Hukum Acara mengenai PK terdapat Ketentuan Undang Undang lain yang mengatur bahwa “ terhadap permohonan PK dapat diajukan hanya satu kali “ sebagaimana dimaksud dalam Pasal 24 ayat (2) UU Nomor 48 Tahun 2009 tentang Kekuasaan Kehakiman Juncto Pasal 66 ayat (1) UU Nomor 14 Tahun 1985 sebagaimana telah diubah dengan UU Nomor 5 Tahun 2004 dan Perubahan Kedua dengan UU Nomor 3 Tahun 2009 tentang Mahkamah Agung; c. Sesuai Surat Edaran Ketua Mahkamah Agung RI tanggal 31 Desember 2014 Nomor 07 Tahun 2014 tentang Pengajuan Permohonan PK dalam perkara Pidana pada butir angka 3 yang menyatakan bahwa Permohonan PK dalam perkara Pidana dibatasi hanya 1 (satu) kali ; S e h i n g g a : Pertimbangan Hukum Majelis Peninjauan Kembali tersebut diatas tercermin tidak adanya harmonisasi dan sinkronisasi pelaksanaan kekuasaan Kehakiman berdasarkan Pasal 24 ayat (2) UUD 1945 yang menyatakan dan menegaskan pada pokoknya bahwa :“KEKUASAAN KEHAKIMAN dilakukan oleh sebuah Mahkamah Agung, dan oleh sebuah Mahkamah Konstitusi“ ; 2. Bahwa Judex Juris Mahkamah Agung pada tingkat Kasasi (vide : Putusan Perkara Nomor : 313 K/Pid.Sus/2012 tanggal 09 Mei 2012) hanya sekedar mempertimbangkan Memori Kasasi dari Penuntut Umum dengan mengabaikan Kontra Memori Kasasi yang diajukan oleh Terdakwa / Penasihat Hukumnya; Lebih lagi bahwasanya sepanjang persidangan Perkara Pidana Nomor 434/Pid.Sus/2011/PN.TK. tanggal 19 Oktober 2011 telah tidak ditemukan fakta yang terungkap dalam persidangan bahwa Terdakwa memiliki “ peran “ melakukan perbuatan melawan hukum dan lebih lanjut akan diuraikan pada alasan keberatan permohonan PK; Bahwa tidak terlepas dari uraian dan alasan dihubungkan dengan fakta hukum tersebut diatas, ijinkan dan perkenankanlah Terdakwa kini Terpidana selaku Pemohon PK mengemukakan alasan PK yang didasarkan pada Pasal 263 ayat (1) KUHAP dan lebih khusus pada alasan sebagaimana ditegaskan pada Pasal 263 ayat (2) KUHAP yaitu :
  7. 7. Halaman 7 dari 19. Permohonan Peninjauan Kembali a. Apabila terdapat keadaan baru yang menimbulkan dugaan kuat bahwa jika keadaan itu sudah diketahui pada waktu sidang masih berlangsung, hasilnya akan berupa putusan bebas atau putusan lepas dari segala tuntutan hukum atau tuntutan Penuntut Umum tidak dapat diterima ; b. Apabila dalam berbagai putusan terdapat pernyataan bahwa sesuatu telah terbukti akan tetapi hal atau keadaan sebagai dasar dan alasan putusan yang telah terbukti itu, ternyata telah bertentangan satu dengan yang lain; c. Apabila putusan itu dengan jelas memperlihatkan suatu kekhilafan hakim atau suatu kekeliruan yang nyata; ALASAN KEBERATAN PERTAMA : Bahwa putusan Mahkamah Agung RI yang dimohonkan PK ini adalah selain Putusan Peninjauan Kembali dalam perkara Nomor 240 PK/Pid.Sus/2014 tanggal 11 Agustus 2015 Juncto Putusan Nomor : 173 PK/Pid.Sus/2013 tanggal 11 Desember 2013 juga Putusan terkait adalah Putusan Kasasi Nomor : 313 K/Pid.Sus/2012 tanggal 09 Mei 2012 yang dengan jelas telah salah menerapkan hukum dan dengan memperlihatkan suatu kekhilafan Hakim serta dengan memperlihatkan suatu kekeliruan yang nyata dalam pertimbangan hukumnya pada halaman 42 s/d halaman 43 tepatnya pada pertimbangan hukumnya yang menyatakan antara lain sebagai berikut : “ Bahwa dalam penerapan Hukum Acara mengenai Peninjauan Kembali terdapat ketentuan Undang Undang lain yang mengatur bahwa terhadap Peninjauan Kembali tidak dapat dilakukan Peninjauan Kembali, dan Peninjauan Kembali dapat diajukan hanya 1 kali “ sebagaimana dimaksud dalam Pasal 24 ayat (2) UU Nomor 48 Tahun 2009 tentang Kekuasaan Kehakiman Jo Pasal 66 ayat (1) UU Nomor 14 Tahun 1985 tentang Mahkamah Agung sebagaimana telah diubah dengan UU Nomor 5 Tahun 2004 dan Perubahan Kedua dengan UU Nomor 3 Tahun 2009 tentang Mahkamah Agung“; Selanjutnya dinyatakan lagi dalam pertimbangannya bahwa : “ Bahwa sesuai Surat Edaran Ketua Mahkamah Agung RI tanggal 31 Desember 2014 Nomor 07 Tahun 2014 tentang Pengajuan Permohonan Peninjauan Kembali dalam perkara Pidana pada butir angka 3 yang menyatakan bahwa Permohonan Peninjauan Kembali dalam perkara pidana dibatasi hanya 1 (satu) kali “; Mohon perkenan dan perhatian Ketua dan Anggota Majelis Hakim Agung pada PK : a. Pada Pasal 24 ayat (2) UU Nomor 48 Tahun 2009 tentang Kekuasaan Kehakiman secara yuridis formal hanya mengatur ketentuan pokoknya saja tentang Pengaturan Peninjauan Kembali secara umum namun belum mengatur tentang “ Hukum Acara “ khususnya perkara Pidana; b. Pasal 66 ayat ( 1 ) UU Nomor 14 tahun 1985 tentang Mahkamah Agung sebagaimana telah diubah dengan UU Nomor 5 Tahun 2004 dengan Perubahan
  8. 8. Halaman 8 dari 19. Permohonan Peninjauan Kembali Kedua yaitu UU Nomor 3 Tahun 2009 tentang Mahkamah Agung masih bersifat umum, juga masih memerlukan “pengaturan secara konkrit dan spesifik tentang Hukum Acara Pidana ”; Karenanya, sebagai Hukum Acara dalam perkara Pidana tidak lain dimaksudkan adalah UU Nomor 8 Tahun 1981 tentang Kitab Undang Undang Hukum Acara Pidana, dimana Pasal 268 ayat ( 3 ) UU Nomor 8 Tahun 1981 tentang Hukum Acara Pidana ( Lembaran Negara RI Tahun 1981 Nomor 76 ; Tambahan Lembaga Negara RI Nomor 3209 ) bertentangan dengan Undang Undang Dasar Negara Republik Indonesia Tahun 1945 dan telah diputuskan oleh Mahkamah Konstitusi Republik Indonesia dengan amar putusan menyatakan “Pasal 268 ayat (3) UU Nomor 8 Tahun 1981 tentang Hukum Acara Pidana tidak mempunyai kekuatan hukum mengikat “ ( Vide : Putusan MK-RI Nomor 34 / PUU – XI / 2013 tanggal 06 Maret 2014 ); c. Lagi pula Pasal 24 UUD 1945 (Setelah Perubahan) pada ayat (2) menyatakan dan menegaskan bahwa “Kekuasaan Kehakiman dilakukan oleh sebuah Mahkamah Agung dan Badan Peradilan yang berada dibawahnya dalam Lingkungan Peradilan Umum, Lingkungan Peradilan Agama, Lingkungan Peradilan Militer, Lingkungan Peradilan Tata Usaha Negara dan oleh sebuah Mahkamah Konsitutusi ” ; Dan secara tegas bahwa Wewenang Mahkamah Konstitusi diatur pada Pasal 24C ayat (1) UUD 1945 dan pada Pasal 10 ayat (1) dan (2) UU Nomor 24 Tahun 2003 sebagaimana telah diubah oleh UU Nomor 8 Tahun 2011 tentang Mahkamah Konstitusi menyatakan antara lain pada pokoknya bahwa “ Mahkamah Konstitusi berwenang mengadili pada tingkat pertama dan terakhir yang putusannya bersifat Final “ untuk menguji UU terhadap UUD 1945 “ ; d. Lebih lanjut lagi, bahwasanya sesudah dikeluarkannya SEMA Nomor 7 Tahun 2014, Mahkamah Konstitusi setidaknya telah mendapatkan 2 (dua) kali permohonan pengujian undang-undang (PUU) terkait ketentuan yang membatasi PK lebih dari satu kali; Pengujian pertama diajukan dengan putusan Nomor 66/PUU-XIII/2015 tanggal 7 Desember 2015, sedangkan pengujian kedua adalah dengan Putusan Nomor 45/PUU-XIII/2015 tanggal 10 Desember 2015; Dalam kedua putusan ini, Mahkamah Konstitusi memutuskan bahwa keduanya tidak dapat diterima, sebab materi permohonan sebagaimana dimaksud oleh dua permohonan tersebut telah diputus oleh Mahkamah Konstitusi dalam putusan Nomor 34/PUU-XI/2013; Mahkamah Konstitusi menyatakan bahwa putusan Nomor 34/PUU-XI/2013 tanggal 06 Maret 2014 tersebut secara mutatis mutandis berlaku pula terhadap objek permohonan kedua putusan ini yaitu Pasal 66 ayat (1) UU MA dan Pasal 24 ayat (2) UU Kekuasaan Kehakiman;
  9. 9. Halaman 9 dari 19. Permohonan Peninjauan Kembali Bahwasanya atas dasar kedua putusan Mahkamah Konstitusi tersebut, konsekuensi hukumnya adalah dengan serta merta mematahkan argumen, logika dan dasar pertimbangan yang dibangun Mahkamah Agung dalam SEMA 7 Tahun 2014, yang sekali lagi, mendasarkan pembatasan PK lebih dari satu kali menjadi hanya boleh satu kali pada Pasal 66 ayat (1) UU Mahkamah Agung dan Pasal 24 ayat (2) UU Kekuasaan Kehakiman; Menurut Putusan Mahkamah Konstitusi tersebut, maka Mahkamah Agung seharusnya tidak dapat lagi mendasarkan ketentuan dalam Pasal 66 ayat (1) UU Mahkamah Agung dan Pasal 24 ayat (2) UU Kekuasaan Kehakiman sebagai pembatasan pengajuan PK lebih dari satu kali, dengan kata lain Surat Edaran Ketua Mahkamah Agung RI tanggal 31 Desember 2014 Nomor 07 Tahun 2014 tentang Pengajuan Permohonan Peninjauan Kembali dalam perkara Pidana tersebut seharusnya gugur dan tidak dapat dijadikan dasar hukum pertimbangan Majelis Hakim; e. Disamping itu, bahwasanya Surat Edaran Ketua Mahkamah Agung RI tanggal 31 Desember 2014 Nomor 07 Tahun 2014 tentang Pengajuan Permohonan Peninjauan Kembali dalam perkara Pidana, tidak memiliki kekuatan hukum mengikat seperti halnya peraturan perundang-undangan yang bersifat mengatur (regeling) karena tidak termasuk dalam jenis peraturan perundang- undangan sebagaimana yang disebutkan dalam Pasal 7 dan Pasal 8 Undang- Undang Nomor 12 Tahun 2011 tentang Pembentukan Peraturan Perundang- Undangan; SEMA pada asasnya hanyalah suatu produk peraturan kebijakan (beleidsregel/policy rules) yang berisikan petunjuk teknis untuk menjalankan tugas-tugas publik, sebagaimana dapat dicermati dari definisi peraturan kebijakan (beleidsregel/policy rules) yaitu : “Peraturan kebijakan adalah peraturan umum yang dikeluarkan oleh instansi pemerintahan berkenaan dengan pelaksanaan wewenang pemerintahan terhadap warga negara atau terhadap instansi pemerintahan lainnya dan pembuatan peraturan tersebut tidak memiliki dasar yang tegas dalam UUD dan undang-undang formal baik langsung maupun tidak langsung”; f. Bahwasanya landasan hukum yang digunakan dalam pemberlakuan SEMA No. 7 Tahun 2014 memperhatikan ketentuan yang terdapat dalam Pasal 24 ayat (2) Undang-Undang No. 48 Tahun 2009, dan Pasal 66 ayat (1) Undang-Undang No. 14 Tahun 1985 sebagaimana telah diubah dengan Undang-Undang No. 5 Tahun 2004 sebagaimana telah diubah dengan Undang-Undang No. 3 Tahun 2009 tentang Mahkamah Agung, dan oleh karena kedua pasal tersebut memiliki materi pengaturan yang sama dengan materi Pasal 268 ayat (3) KUHAP yang telah dibatalkan oleh Mahkamah Konstitusi No. 34/PUU-XI/2013, secara otomatis juga
  10. 10. Halaman 10 dari 19. Permohonan Peninjauan Kembali ikut membatalkan materi pasal yang dijadikan landasan hukum dalam pemberlakuan SEMA tersebut sehingga pembentukannya cacat formil dan karenanya tidak memiliki kekuatan hukum mengikat; g. Dengan demikian, Pertimbangan hukum Majelis Hakim pada Pemeriksaan PK dalam perkara a quo inlitis sungguh sangat jelas memperlihatkan suatu kekhilafan hakim atau suatu kekeliruan yang nyata dalam amar putusannya yang menyatakan Permohonan PK dinyatakan tidak dapat diterima dan karenanya beralasan untuk dibatalkan oleh Mahkamah Agung pada Pemeriksaan Peninjauan Kembali, oleh karena bertentangan dengan Konsiderans UU Nomor 8 Tahun 2011 tentang Perubahan atas Undang Undang Nomor 24 Tahun 2003 Tentang Mahkamah Konstitusi yang menegaskan dan menyatakan bahwa : “ Mahkamah Konstitusi merupakan salah satu pelaku Kekuasaan Kehakiman yang merdeka mempunyai peranan penting guna menegakkan Konstitusi dan prinsip Negara Hukum sesuai dengan kewenangannya sebagaimana ditentukan dalam UUD Negara RI “ ; h. Pada akhirnya, dalam pertimbangan hukum Putusan Mahkamah Konstitusi Nomor 34/PUU-XI/2013 tanggal 06 Maret 2014 menyatakan pada pokoknya sebagai berikut : “ ....... , dalam ilmu hukum terdapat azas litis finiri oportet yakni setiap perkara harus ada akhirnya , namun menurut Mahkamah hal itu berkait dengan Kepastian Hukum, sedangkan untuk Keadilan dalam perkara pidana asas tersebut tidak secara rigid dapat diterapkan karena dengan hanya membolehkan Peninjauan Kembali satu kali, terlebih lagi manakala ditemukan keadaan baru (Novum), hal itu justru bertentangan dengan Azas Keadilan yang begitu dijunjung tinggi oleh Kekuasaan Kehakiman Indonesia untuk menegakkan hukum dan Keadilan (Vide Pasal 24 ayat (1) UUD 1945) serta sebagai konsekwensi dari asas Negara Hukum ” ; ALASAN KEBERATAN KEDUA : Bahwa Putusan Mahkamah Agung RI a quo Inlitis pada Pemeriksaan PK maupun Putusan Judex Yuris Hakim Tingkat Kasasi dengan jelas telah memperlihatkan suatu kekhilafan Hakim atau suatu Kekeliruan yang nyata dengan alasan : Pertama : Bahwa Judex Yuris pada tingkat Kasasi, hanya sekedar menilai dan mendasari uraian Dakwaan Penuntut Umum dan terhadap Memori Kasasi yang dikemukakan oleh Penuntut Umum sebagaimana terlihat pada halaman 70 putusan a quo , dan dengan mengesampingkan Kontra Memori Kasasi dari Terdakwa serta mengesampingkan Fakta hukum yang terungkap dalam persidangan;
  11. 11. Halaman 11 dari 19. Permohonan Peninjauan Kembali Mohon perkenan dan perhatian Ketua dan Anggota Majelis Hakim Agung pada PK: a. Bahwa Judex Yuris/Majelis Hakim Kasasi sungguh-sungguh keliru menerapkan hukum khususnya hukum pembuktian untuk dijadikan alasan membatalkan putusan Judex Facti oleh karena tidak satupun alat bukti surat ataupun alat bukti petunjuk yang dapat membuktikan adanya “peran” dari Terdakwa (Terpidana) dalam merealisasikan atau melakukan pemindahan Dana/Kas Daerah Pemerintah Kabupaten Lampung Tengah dari PT. Bank Lampung Cabang Bandarjaya ke PT. Bank Tripanca Setiadana ; b. Bahwa Judex Yuris/ Majelis Hakim Kasasi telah salah dalam mengkonstatir fakta yang terungkap dalam persidangan, sehingga dalam mengkualifisir keterangan Saksi Ir. Musawir Subing, MM. sungguh sangat keliru oleh karena dalam keterangan / Kesaksian H.M. Herman Hasbullah saling berdiri sendiri dan tidak didukung dengan alat bukti surat, sehingga tidak dapat dijadikan sebagai “ Bukti Petunjuk “ adanya “Peran” Terdakwa/Terpidana; Selain itu, bahwasanya pada bukti surat yang diajukan Penuntut Umum dalam persidangan, tidak diketemukan adanya “Disposisi atau Persetujuan ataupun pendelegasian wewenang maupun catatan perintah” dari Terdakwa kepada Ir. Musawir Subing, MM untuk membuat surat bertindak untuk dan atas nama Bupati ; Kecuali atas pengakuan Sdr. Ir. Musawir Subing , MM yang berdiri sendiri (Unus testis nullus testis) ; Disisi lain : c. Bahwa sesuai fakta persidangan terungkap sesungguhnya H.M. HERMAN HASBULLAH dalam pertemuan dan pembicaraannya dengan Ir. Musawir Subing , MM memiliki “Peran Aktif “ melaksanakan seluruh proses pemindahan Dana/Kas Daerah Pemerintah Kabupaten Lampung Tengah dari PT.Bank Lampung Cabang Bandarjaya ke PT. Bank Tripanca Setiadana ; d. Bahwa berdasarkan fakta hukum tersebut diatas , Judex Yuris Mahkamah Agung dalam pemeriksaan Kasasi telah salah dalam mengkualifisir sehingga dalam hal mengkonstituir / menerapkan hukum pembuktian telah lalai menerapkan hukum pembuktian sebagaimana mestinya dan hanya sekedar mengutip dan mempertimbangkan alasan keberatan kasasi Jaksa Penuntut Umum ; K e d u a : Bahwa dalam perkara Terdakwa Hi. ANDY ACHMAD SAMPURNA JAYA Bin IBRAHIM SEPULAU RAYA (Perkara Pidana Nomor 434/Pid.Sus/2011/PN.TK. tanggal 19 Oktober 2011 Juncto Putusan Mahkamah Agung RI Nomor : 313 K / Pid.Sus / 2012 tanggal 09 Mei
  12. 12. Halaman 12 dari 19. Permohonan Peninjauan Kembali 2012 Juncto Putusan PK Nomor 173 PK / Pid.Sus/2013 tanggal 11 Desember 2013 Juncto Putusan PK Nomor 240 PK / Pid.Sus / 2014 tanggal 11 Agustus 2015) terlihat secara jelas dan tegas oleh Jaksa Penuntut Umum menguraikan dalam Dakwaan Primair maupun dalam Dakwaan Subsidair pada pokoknya menyatakan antara lain sebagai berikut : “Bahwa Terdakwa Hi. ANDY ACHMAD SAMPURNA JAYA Bin IBRAHIM SEPULAU RAYA selaku Bupati Kepala Daerah Kabupaten Lampung Tengah Periode Tahun 2005 s/d tahun 2010, bersama – sama dengan Ir. MUSAWIR SUBING , MM selaku Sekretaris Daerah Kabupaten Lampung Tengah (Perkaranya pada tahap Upaya Hukum Kasasi), H.M. HERMAN HASBOELLAH, SH ., MH selaku Pejabat Bendahara Umum Daerah ( BUD ) dan selaku Kepala Dinas Pendapatan dan Pengelolaan Keuangan Daerah ( PPKD ) Kabupaten Lampung Tengah ( Yang Perkaranya telah memperoleh Kekuatan Hukum tetap ) dan SUGIHARTO WIHARJO Alias ALAY selaku Komisaris Utama PT. BPR TRIPANCA SETIADANA dan seterusnya pada bulan Februari 2008 sampai dengan bulan Juni 2008 atau setidak-tidaknya pada suatu waktu dalam tahun 2008 ........... dst ; Dilain hal : 1. Dalam Perkara Terdakwa IR. MUSAWIR SUBING, MM Nomor : 1819/Pid.B/ 2009/PN.TK tanggal 30 Agustus 2010 Juncto Putusan Pengadilan Tinggi Nomor 109/Pid/2010 Tanggal 23 Februari 2011 Juncto Putusan Kasasi Nomor 1681 K/Pid.Sus/2011 tanggal 03 April 2012; Oleh Penuntut Umum dalam Dakwaannya tanggal 04 Desember 2009 No.Reg.Perkara : PDS-14/TJKAR/21/2009, baik dalam Dakwaan Primair maupun dalam Dakwaan Subsidir telah menguraikan secara materiel bahwa :“ Terdakwa Ir. MUSAWIR SUBING , MM selaku Sekretaris Daerah Kabupaten Lampung Tengah bersama – sama dengan Saksi H.M. HERMAN HASBOELLAH , SH ., MM ( yang penuntutannya diajukan secara terpisah ) pada bulan Februari 2008 sampai dengan bulan Juni 2008 ....dst “ ; Mohon Perkenan dan Perhatian Ketua dan Anggota Majelis Hakim Agung pada PK:  Bahwa pada surat Dakwaan Ir. MUSAWIR SUBING , MM sekalipun Locus dan Tempus Delictinya sama, akan tetapi sesuai fakta hukum telah tidak terbukti nama Terdakwa Hi. ANDY ACHMAD SAMPURNA JAYA Bin IBRAHIM SEPULAU RAYA dalam Dakwaan tersebut dinyatakan “secara bersama-sama” dalam kaitan Penerapan Pasal 55 ayat (1) ke-1 KUHPidana;  Bahwa secara fakta Terdakwa Hi. ANDY ACHMAD SAMPURNA JAYA Bin IBRAHIM SEPULAU RAYA (Kini Terpidana) pada halaman 19 putusan a quo hanya sebagai Saksi dan bukan sebagai Saksi Mahkota yang perkaranya dipisah ( Splitsing );
  13. 13. Halaman 13 dari 19. Permohonan Peninjauan Kembali Dan ironisnya lagi sesuai Fakta Hukum : 2. Dalam perkara Terdakwa Hi. HERMAN HAZBOELLAH , SH ., MM Nomor : 12 / Pid.TPK / 2014/PN.TK tanggal 11 Juni 2014 Juncto Putusan Pengadilan Tinggi Nomor : 7 / Pid.Sus /2014/PT. TjK tanggal 27 Agustus 2014; Penuntut Umum dalam dakwaannya bertanggal 03 Februari 2014, No.Reg Perkara : PDS.02/GS/01/2014 ternyata baik dalam Dakwaan Primair, Subsidair dan dalam Dakwaan Lebih Subsidair telah menguraikan secara materiel antara lain pada pokoknya sebagai berikut : “ Terdakwa Hi. HERMAN HAZBOELLAH, SH ., MM selaku Kepala Badan Pengelola Keuangan Daerah ( BPKD) Kabupaten Lampung Tengah bersama – sama Sdr. EDWIN M. ZUBAIR, SE selaku Bendahara Pengeluaran pada Badan Pengelola Keuangan Daerah Kabupaten Lampung Tengah ( Dilakukan Penuntutan secara terpisah ) pada waktu yang tidak dapat ditentukan lagi dengan pasti sekira Bulan Juni 2007 sampai dengan bulan Agustus 2007 ........dan seterusnya “ ; Mohon Perkenan dan Perhatian Ketua dan Anggota Majelis Hakim Agung Yang Mulia pada P K :  Bahwa dalam perkara Terdakwa Hi. HERMAN HABOELLAH, SH., MM oleh Saksi Ir.MUSAWIR SUBING, MM sebagai Saksi dan bukan sebagai Saksi Mahkota ( karena perkaranya Splitsing ) pada pokoknya menerangkan tentang perkara Dana Bantuan Sosial yang dianggarkan pada Tahun 2007 yang pengelolaannya pada Badan Pengelola Keuangan Daerah (Vide Putusan a quo, halaman 84 s/d halaman 86); Demikian juga halnya :  Terdakwa Hi. ANDY ACHMAD SAMPURNA JAYA Bin IBRAHIM SEPULAU RAYA ( Kini Terpidana ), hanya diperiksa sebagai Saksi dan bukan sebagai Saksi Mahkota, yang pada pokoknya menerangkan dimuka persidangan tentang dugaan tindak pidana korupsi penyimpangan penyaluran dana bantuan sosial ( Vide putusan a quo halaman 89 s/d halaman 91 ); Oleh karena itu : 1. Pertimbangan hukum dalam perkara Peninjauan Kembali dengan Nomor Perkara 173 PK /Pid.Sus/2013 tanggal 11 Desember 2013 “ Dengan jelas memperlihatkan suatu kekhilafan Hakim atau merupakan suatu kekeliruan yang nyata “ yang menyatakan Putusan Nomor 1681 K/Pid.Sus/2011 tanggal 3 April 2013 atas nama Musawir tidak dapat dikualifisir sebagai bukti baru sebagaimana dimaksud Pasal 263 ayat (2) a, karena putusan tersebut menolak permohonan Kasasi Penuntut Umum; Artinya putusan Nomor 109/Pid/2010/PT.TK yang melepaskan Terdakwa dari tuntutan Penuntut Umum karena perbuatan Terdakwa Musawir bukan merupakan perbuatan pidana telah tepat dan benar dan
  14. 14. Halaman 14 dari 19. Permohonan Peninjauan Kembali perbuatan tersebut telah diketahui sejak persidangan perkara a quo (Vide pertimbangan putusan PK a quo inlitis pada halaman 53 dan halaman 54); T e g a s n y a : Dalam perkara Terdakwa / Terpidana ( Pemohon PK ) diuraikan oleh Penuntut Umum dalam Dakwaannya dengan menyatakan “ secara bersama – sama “ dengan Ir. Musawir Subing ( perkaranya pada tahap upaya hukum Kasasi ) ; Dengan demikian : Maka yang dimaksudkan secara hukum adalah putusan Kasasi Nomor 1681 K / Pid.Sus/2011 tanggal 3 April 2012 atas nama Terdakwa Ir.Musawir yang menolak permohonan kasasi dari Penuntut Umum, sebagaimana dimaksudkan pula dalam putusan Pengadilan Tinggi Nomor 109/Pid/2010/PT.TK tanggal 23 Februari 2011 yang amarnya “melepaskan Terdakwa Ir.Musawir Subing dari segala tuntutan hukum” ; 2. Suatu Kekeliruan yang Nyata dan Jelas memperlihatkan suatu Kekhilafan Hakim dalam Putusan Terdakwa/Terpidana ( Kini Pemohon PK ) dalam perkara Peninjauan Kembali Nomor : 173 PK/Pid.Sus/2013 tanggal 11 Desember 2013 dengan mempertimbangkan bahwa Putusan Pidana Nomor : 1681 K/Pid.Sus/2011 Tanggal 3 April 2012 atas nama Terdakwa Ir. Musawir tidak dapat dikualifisir sebagai Bukti Baru ; Mohon Perkenan Ketua dan Anggota majelis Hakim Agung Yang Mulia pada PK: a. Bahwa Putusan PN.Tanjung Karang atas nama terdakwa/Terpidana (Pemohon PK ) dalam perkara Nomor 434/Pid.Sus/2011/ PN. TK diputus dengan amar “ membebaskan terdakwa “ pada tanggal 19 Oktober 2011, yang kemudian putusan mana dibatalkan oleh Judex Yuris Mahkamah Agung dengan “Menghukum serta Memidana terdakwa “ sebagaimana maksud dalam putusan Kasasi Nomor : 313 K/Pid.Sus/2012 bertanggal 09 Mei 2012; b. Bahwa sekiranya putusan Kasasi atas nama Terdakwa Ir.Musawir Subing dalam perkara Nomor : 1681 K / Pid. Sus / 2011 tanggal 3 April 2012 yang menolak Permohonan Kasasi Penuntut Umum dikarenakan adanya Putusan Pengadilan Tinggi Nomor 109/Pid/2010/PT.TK tanggal 23 Februari 2011 dengan amar “ Melepaskan terdakwa Ir.Musawir dari segala tuntutan hukum” , maka secara hukum terdapat keadaan baru ( Novum ) yang menimbulkan dugaan kuat , bahwa jika keadaan itu sudah diketahui pada waktu sidang masih berlangsung atas perkara Terdakwa Hi. Andy Achmad Sampurna Jaya pada tingkat Kasasi dalam perkara Nomor 313
  15. 15. Halaman 15 dari 19. Permohonan Peninjauan Kembali K/Pid.Sus/2012 yang diputus pada tanggal 09 Mei 2012 maka hasilnya akan berupa putusan bebas atau putusan Lepas dari segala tuntutan hukum atau perkara itu diterapkan pidana yang lebih ringan ; Mengingat : Dalam uraian Dakwaan Penuntut Umum dalam perkara terdakwa Hi. ANDY ACHMAD SAMPURNA JAYA Bin IBRAHIM SEPULAU RAYA dinyatakan “secara bersama-sama” dengan Terdakwa Ir. Musawir; Karena itu pula : c. Putusan Peninjauan Kembali atas nama Terdakwa/Terpidana ( Pemohon PK ) dalam perkara Nomor : 240 PK / Pid.Sus/2014 tanggal 11 Agustus 2015 dalam pertimbangan hukumnya pada halaman 42 s/d halaman 43 yang pada pokoknya mempertimbangkan bahwa “Putusan Mahkamah Konstitusi Nomor 34/PUU-XI/2013 tanggal 6 Maret 2013 tidak berkekuatan hukum mengikat. Putusan MK tersebut tidak berlaku surut dan adalah menjadi kewenangan Hakim untuk menilai dalam penerapan hukum.....dst “; Merupakan putusan yang memperlihatkan suatu kekhilafan Hakim; ALASAN KEBERATAN KETIGA : Bahwa putusan Nomor 240 PK/Pid.Sus/2014 tanggal 11 Agustus 2015 atas nama Terdakwa/Terpidana ( Pemohon PK ) pada pertimbangan hukumnya menyatakan “ Permohonan PK Tahap Kedua ini tidak memenuhi syarat formil selain pertimbangan hukumnya sungguh sangat summir dan tidak cukup alasan pertimbangan hukumnya (Onvoldoende Gemotiverd ) juga memperlihatkan suatu kekhilafan Hakim yang nyata; Hal ini didasari alasan hukum sebagai berikut : a. Bahwa dalam perkara ansich, oleh Penuntut Umum dalam surat Dakwaannya menguraikan secara jelas dan tegas yang pada pokoknya disimpulkan bahwa: 1. Dalam Dakwaan Primair : Diterapkan Pasal 2 ayat (1) Jo Pasal 18 Juncto Pasal 55 ayat (1) ke-1 KUHPidana), dengan menguraikan pada pokoknya Terdakwa Hi. ANDY ACHMAD SAMPURNA JAYA Bin IBRAHIM SEPULAU RAYA selaku Bupati Lampung Tengah “Bersama Sama” dengan Ir. Musawir Subing, MM selaku Sekretaris Daerah Kabupaten Lampung Tengah ( Perkaranya dalam tahap Kasasi ), ..........dst “ ; 2. Dalam Dakwaan Subsidair : Diterapkan Pasal 3 Jo. Pasal 18 Juncto Pasal 55 ayat (1) ke-1 KUHPidana;
  16. 16. Halaman 16 dari 19. Permohonan Peninjauan Kembali 3. Dalam Dakwan Lebih Subsidair : Diterapkan Pasal 5 ayat (2) Jo.Pasal 5 ayat (1) huruf “b” ; Tanpa adanya diterapkan Pasal 55 ayat (1) ke-1 KUHPidana ; Bahwa dengan bentuk Dakwaan sebagaimana tersebut diatas ( Dalam Dakwaan Primair dan Subsidair ) diterapkan Pasal 55 ayat (1) ke-1 KUHPidana, maka konsekuensi hukumnya bahwa perkara Terdakwa Hi. ANDY ACHMAD SAMPURNA JAYA Bin IBRAHIM SEPULAU RAYA secara hukum berhubungan erat dan terkait dengan Perkara Terdakwa IR. MUSAWIR SUBING dalam Putusan Pengadilan Tinggi ( Perkara Nomor : 109/Pid/2010 /PT.TK tanggal 23 Februari 2011 yang Membatalkan Putusan Pengadilan Negeri Tanjung Karang tanggal 30 Agustus 2010 Nomor 1819/Pid.B/2009 /PN.TK dengan Amar Putusan pada pokoknya “Melepaskan Terdakwa dari segala Tuntutan Hukum (ontslag van alle rechvervoolging)”; Dengan adanya hubungan dan keterkaitan erat antara kedua perkara tersebut, maka konsekuensi yuridisnya adalah bahwasanya seharusnya kedua perkara tersebut dapat diperiksa dan diputus dalam satu berkas perkara, sehingga tidak mengakibatkan putusan yang kontradiktif antara kedua perkara dimaksud; Selanjutnya : b. Penuntut Umum mengajukan Permohonan Kasasi dan berdasarkan Putusan Mahkamah Agung Nomor 1681 K /Pid.Sus/2011 tanggal 03 April 2012 dengan amar putusan “ Menolak Permohonan Kasasi Jaksa Penuntut Umum pada Kejaksaan Negeri Bandar Lampung “; Dengan demikian : 1. Secara hukum terdapat keadaan baru ( Novum ) bahwa jika keadaan itu incasu Splitsing Putusan Nomor : 1681 K/Pid.Sus/2011 tanggal 03 April 2012 tersebut sudah diketahui pada waktu sidang belum diputus dalam perkara Kasasi Nomor 313 K/Pid.Sus/2012 tanggal 09 Mei 2012; Maka, Secara Formil Bukti Novum berupa Putusan Kasasi Nomor 1681 K/Pid.Sus/2011 tanggal 03 April 2012 yang diajukan oleh Terdakwa /Terpidana (Pemohon PK) telah memenuhi syarat Formil sebagai adanya 2 (dua) Putusan telah bertentangan satu dengan yang lain ( Vide Pasal 263 KUHAP ); Inilah kekeliruan dan kekhilafan yang nyata dan tidak dipertimbangkan oleh Mahkamah Agung dalam pemeriksaan PK sebelumnya; 2. Demikian pula : Putusan PK dalam perkara Nomor 240 PK /Pid.Sus/2014 tanggal 11 Agustus 2015 telah tidak secara cermat memperhatikan pertimbangan hukum perkara
  17. 17. Halaman 17 dari 19. Permohonan Peninjauan Kembali Nomor : 173 PK/Pid.Sus/2013 tanggal 11 Desember 2013 yang mempertimbangkan pada pokoknya antara lain menyatakan “ ......, Bahwa gugatan tersebut tidak menghapuskan perbuatan pidana yang dilakukan oleh terdakwa/Terpidana/Pemohon Peninjauan Kembali ; Dan sekiranya : Putusan PK dalam perkara Nomor 240 PK/Pid.Sus/2014 a quo memasuki Materi Perkara, maka akan terlihat Kekeliruan yang nyata dalam putusan PK Nomor 173 PK/Pid.Sus/2013 antara lain sebagai berikut : a. Pada halaman 54 putusan PK Nomor 173 /Pid.Sus/2013 tanggal 11 Desember 2013 dipertimbangkan dengan menyatakan antara lain pada pokoknya sebagai berikut : “Perkara Perdata Nomor : 88/Pdt.G/2008/PN.TK Juncto Nomor 37/Pdt/2009/PT.TK merupakan upaya Pemda Lampung Tengah agar PT. BPR Tripanca Setiadana mengembalikan uang milik Pemda Lampung Tengah yang belum dapat dikembalikan dan asset PT. BPR Tripanca telah disita sebagai barang bukti dalam perkara atas nama Terpidana SUGIARTO” ; Mohon perkenan dan perhatian Ketua dan Anggota Majelis PK : Bahwasanya pertimbangan hukum tersebut diatas, sungguh nyata memperlihatkan suatu kekhilafan Hakim dan kekeliruan yang nyata, oleh karena dalam perkara a quo inlitis tidak ada nama Terpidana SUGIARTO (baik dalam Dakwaan maupun dalam Gugatan Perdata inlitis) ; Setidak – tidaknya secara hukum : Bahwa dengan adanya Gugatan perkara Perdata Nomor : 88/Pdt.G/2008/PN.TK Juncto Nomor 37/Pdt/2009/PT.TK dimenangkan oleh Pemda Lampung Tengah dengan amar putusan menyatakan “Menghukum Tergugat untuk mengembalikan simpanan deposito sebesar Rp. 28.000.000.000 (duapuluh delapan milyar rupiah) termasuk bunga 12%...” merupakan alasan yang berdasar dan dapat dibuktikan menurut hukum untuk menghapus dan menghilangkan pidana Pembayaran Uang Pengganti sebesar Rp. 20.500.000.000 ;- (Duapuluh Milyar Limaratus Juta Rupiah) maupun pidana Penjara kepada diri Pemohon PK/Terpidana Hi. ANDY ACHMAD SAMPURNA JAYA Bin IBRAHIM SEPULAU RAYA ; Dibuktikan pula lebih lanjut : Berdasarkan Surat Bupati Lampung Tengah Nomor : 180/39a/Setda.1.02/2018 bertanggal 09 April 2018 berperihal “Keterangan” yang ditujukan kepada Kepala Lapas Kelas I Bandar Lampung telah membuktikan bahwa Kerugian Keuangan Negara terkait
  18. 18. Halaman 18 dari 19. Permohonan Peninjauan Kembali hal tersebut diatas, telah dikembalikan ke Pemda Kabupaten Lampung Tengah. Dengan demikian Kerugian Keuangan Negara sebagaimana diperhitungkan dalam perkara pidana Hi. ANDY ACHMAD SAMPURNA JAYA Bin IBRAHIM SEPULAU RAYA, berdasarkan putusan Perkara Perdata Nomor 88/Pdt.G/2008/PN.TK Juncto Nomor 37/Pdt/2009/PT.TK tidak lagi dibebankan tanggung jawabnya kepada Hi. ANDY ACHMAD SAMPURNA JAYA Bin IBRAHIM SEPULAU RAYA; (Foto Copy surat dimaksud terlampir); b. Bahwa Penerapan Pasal 18 UU Nomor 31 Tahun 1999 sebagaimana telah diubah dan ditambah dengan UU Nomor 20 Tahun 2001 tentang Pemberantasan Tipikor terkait “ Recovery Asset “ hanyalah ditujukan kepada Harta Benda Milik Terdakwa yang diperoleh dari Kejahatan; Dengan demikian Harta Benda milik Terdakwa tidak dapat dijadikan objek penyitaan dan Pelelangan untuk membayar uang pengganti sejumlah Rp.20.500.000.000 yang bukan karena peranan dan kesalahan Terdakwa / Terpidana kini sebagai Pemohon Peninjauan Kembali; Berdasarkan uraian dan alasan hukum tersebut diatas, Pemohon PK memohon kiranya Ketua dan Anggota Majelis Hakim Agung pada Pemeriksaan Peninjauan Kembali berkenan memeriksa dan menjatuhkan putusan : M E N G A D I L I 1. Menerima dan Mengabulkan Permohonan Peninjauan Kembali dari Terdakwa kini Terpidana Hi. ANDY ACHMAD SAMPURNA JAYA Bin IBRAHIM SEPULAU RAYA tersebut ; 2. Membatalkan Putusan Mahkamah Agung RI tanggal 11 Agustus 2015 Nomor : 240 / PK / Pid,Sus / 2014 Juncto Putusan Mahkamah Agung Tanggal 11 Desember 2013 Nomor 173 PK / Pid.Sus/2013 Juncto Putusan Kasasi tanggal 09 Mei 2012 Nomor 313 K / Pid.Sus/ 2012 yang telah membatalkan Putusan Pengadilan Negeri Kelas I A Tanjung Karang Nomor 434 / Pid.Sus / 2011 / PN. TK tanggal 19 Oktober 2011 DAN MENGADILI SENDIRI 1. Menyatakan Terdakwa kini Terpidana Hi. ANDY ACHMAD SAMPURNA JAYA Bin IBRAHIM SEPULAU RAYA tidak terbukti secara sah dan meyakinkan bersalah melakukan tindak pidana korupsi sebagaimana dimaksud dalam dakwaan Primair, Subsidair maupun pada Dakwaan Lebih Subsidair :
  19. 19. Halaman 19 dari 19. Permohonan Peninjauan Kembali 2. Membebaskan Terdakwa kini Terpidana Hi. ANDY ACHMAD SAMPURNA JAYA Bin IBRAHIM SEPULAU RAYA dari seluruh Dakwaan Jaksa Penuntut Umum tersebut; Atau Setidak – tidaknya : Melepaskan Terdakwa kini Terpidana Hi. ANDY ACHMAD SAMPURNA JAYA Bin IBRAHIM SEPULAU RAYA dari seluruh Dakwaan Penuntut Umum ; Atau Setidak – Tidaknya : Penuntutan dari Penuntut Umum tidak dapat diterima ; 3. Merehabilitir Nama Baik Terdakwa kini Terpidana Hi. ACHMAD SAMPURNA JAYA Bin IBRAHIM SEPULAU RAYA serta memulihkan hak Terdakwa kini Terpidana tersebut dalam kemampuan, kedudukan dan harkat serta martabatnya; 4. Menetapkan bahwa Barang Bukti yang telah disita berdasarkan Berita Acara Penyitaan dikembalikan kepada yang paling berhak dari mana barang bukti tersebut disita; 5. Membebankan biaya perkara yang timbul dalam perkara kepada Negara. Dan sekiranya : Ketua dan Anggota Majelis Hakim Agung yang Mulia dalam Pemeriksaan P K ini berpendapat lain; Mohon kiranya Pidana Penjara terhadap diri Terdakwa/Terpidana diberikan keringanan seringan-ringannya dan dengan menghilangkan atau menghapuskan Pidana Denda dan Pidana Pembayaran Uang Pengganti atas diri Terdakwa / Terpidana; Semoga Tuhan Yang Maha Esa senantiasa memberikan petunjuk serta melimpahkan kekuatan, kesehatan kepada Ketua dan Anggota Majelis Hakim Agung yang Mulia pada Pemeriksaan Peninjauan Kembali ( PK ). Hormat Kami, Kuasa Hukum Pemohon Peninjauan Kembali 1. GUNAWAN RAKA, SH., MH., 2. IMMANUEL CML TOBING., SH., 3. AGUNG WALUYO., SH. MH., 4. AZWIR ADE PUTRA., SH., 5. TERRY ABDUL RAHMAN M., SH., MH., 6. CICI HAIRIA DEWI., SH.,MH.,

×