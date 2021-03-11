Successfully reported this slideshow.
An Experimental Study on Short Term Durability and Hardened Properties of Baggasse Ash and Fly Ash Based Geo Polymer Concrete

This project reports the comparison of bagasse ash and fly ash-bagasse ash based on geopolymer concrete. In which cement is fully replaced by pozzolanic material that is rich in silicon and aluminium like fly ash and bagasse ash referred to as “Geopolymer concrete” which is a contemporary material. Geopolymer concrete was actually manufactured by reusing and recycling of industrial solid wastes and by products. Fly Ash, a by-product of coal obtained from the thermal power plant is plenty available worldwide. Fly ash is used as ingredients in concrete which enhance the properties of concrete and utilization of fly ash is helpful for consumption. Bagasse ash is a final waste product of sugar obtained from the sugar mills. The base material, viz. fly ash and Bagasse ash, is activated by alkaline solution that is sodium hydroxide and sodium silicate to produce a binder which is rich in silica and aluminium. Sample 1 is cement. It is replaced by 100% fly ash geopolymer concrete and trial 2 is 10%, 30% & 50% replaced by Bagasse ash in Geopolymer concrete . The project presents the strength and durability of Bagasse ash based Geopolymer concrete and fly ash and Bagasse ash based Geopolymer concrete.

  1. 1. International Journal of Engineering and Management Research e-ISSN: 2250-0758 | p-ISSN: 2394-6962 Volume-11, Issue-1 (February 2021) www.ijemr.net https://doi.org/10.31033/ijemr.11.1.30 222 This Work is under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License. An Experimental Study on Short Term Durability and Hardened Properties of Baggasse Ash and Fly Ash Based Geo Polymer Concrete Mohammad Iliyas Mohammad Sayeed1 , Dr. Vikram A. Patil2 and Somanagouda R. Takkalaki3 1 P.G. Student, Department of Civil Engineering, B.R. Harne College of Engineering and Technology, Mumbai, INDIA 2 Project Guide and Principal, B.R. Harne College of Engineering and Technology, Mumbai, INDIA 3 Assistant Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, B.R. Harne College of Engineering and Technology, Mumbai, INDIA 1 Corresponding Author: surfaceinfra2000@gmail.com ABSTRACT This project reports the comparison of bagasse ash and fly ash-bagasse ash based on geopolymer concrete. In which cement is fully replaced by pozzolanic material that is rich in silicon and aluminium like fly ash and bagasse ash referred to as “Geopolymer concrete” which is a contemporary material. Geopolymer concrete was actually manufactured by reusing and recycling of industrial solid wastes and by products. Fly Ash, a by-product of coal obtained from the thermal power plant is plenty available worldwide. Fly ash is used as ingredients in concrete which enhance the properties of concrete and utilization of fly ash is helpful for consumption. Bagasse ash is a final waste product of sugar obtained from the sugar mills. The base material, viz. fly ash and Bagasse ash, is activated by alkaline solution that is sodium hydroxide and sodium silicate to produce a binder which is rich in silica and aluminium. Sample 1 is cement. It is replaced by 100% fly ash geopolymer concrete and trial 2 is 10%, 30% & 50% replaced by Bagasse ash in Geopolymer concrete . The project presents the strength and durability of Bagasse ash based Geopolymer concrete and fly ash and Bagasse ash based Geopolymer concrete. Keywords-- Baggase, Ash, Fly Ash, Geo Polymer, Concrete I. INTRODUCTION 1.1 General Concrete is one of the most commonly used construction material in the world it is basically composed of three components cement, water and aggregates. Cement plays a great role in the production of concrete still now GGBFS, Pulverized fly ash and silica fume have been effectively used but currently; the main object is to introduce bagasse ash 1.2 Objectives of the Study 1. Preparation of geo polymer concrete (GPC) by using low calcium fly ash with 100% replacement of cement and partial replacement of bagasse ash. 2. To examine the influence of CS, STS, FS of GPC by varying the ratio of bagasse ash. 3. To determine the influence of Compressive strength, Split tensile strength and flexure strength of geo polymer concrete by keeping the fixed morality of sodium hydroxide solution for different mix proportions. 4. To compare the experimental results with Conventional concrete. 5. To study the short term durability aspects such as Acid Attack ,Magnesium Sulphate Attack & Salt Water Attack. II. LITERATURE REVIEW This chapter presents an analysis of recent research on Geo polymers and Geo polymer concrete, with an importance on low calcium bagasse ash-based geo polymer paste and concrete. A review of current approaches and models available to predict shear strength and bond strength of Portland cement concrete members is also included. These approaches will be used to predict the shear and bond strength of geo polymer concrete beams in this study. The word geo polymer was first presented by Davidovits in 1979 to name the tri dimensional alumino- silicates material, which is a binder produced from the reaction of a source material or feedstock rich in silicon (Si) and aluminium (Al) with a concentrated alkaline solution. III. PROBLEM DEFINITION To study the strength & Durability properties of geo polymer concrete addition with fly ash and Bagasse in concrete with partially replacement i.e. (10%, 30% and 50% ). IV. METHODOLOGY 1. M50 grade has been chosen for obtaining slump value. 2. Slump cone test has been done to obtain slump value. 3. Concrete is made with partial auxiliary of fly ash & Bagasse ash respectively in four Varying ratios. 4. Compressive strength is determined using 150mm cubes. The samplings are verified for 7, 14 & 28 days in CTM.
  2. 2. International Journal of Engineering and Management Research e-ISSN: 2250-0758 | p-ISSN: 2394-6962 Volume-11, Issue-1 (February 2021) www.ijemr.net https://doi.org/10.31033/ijemr.11.1.30 223 This Work is under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License. 5. Split Tensile Strength is carried out using 150mm (diameter) X300mm (height) cylinders. The samples are tested for 7, 14 and 28 days ages in CTM. 6. Plain member of 100mm x 100mm x 500mm is made to study the Flexural Strength. The beams are tested in two point loading UTM. 7. Short term durability test such as Salt water attack, acid attack, magnesium sulphate attack test are carried out in 150mm cubes, 150mm (diameter) x 300mm (height) Cylinders for 28 days. V. RESULTS AND DISCUSSIONS 5.1 Compressive Strength Test 5.2 Split Tensile Strength Figure 5.2: Split Tensile Strength of M50 Grade of Concrete with Fly ash and Sugarcane Baggase Ash (SBA) Replacement 0% to 50% for 7,14 and 28 days in N/mm2 5.3 Flexural Strength Figure 5.3: Flexure strength of M50 Grade of Concrete with Fly ash and Sugarcane Bagasse Ash (SBA) Replacement 0% to 50% for 7, 14 and 28 days in N/mm2 38.05 46.17 38.24 30.98 20.17 49.02 49.62 46.46 36.23 22.23 54.45 58.63 53.64 44.24 25.63 0 20 40 60 80 CC 0% SBA SBA 10%& FA 90% SBA 30%& FA 70% SBA 50%& FA 50% Compressive Strength N/mm 2 Percentage variation of bagasse ash 7 days 14 days 28 days 1.9 2.67 2.53 2.2 1.68 2.4 2.84 2.64 2.32 1.82 2.72 2.9 2.73 2.36 1.93 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 CC 0% SBA SBA 10%& FA 90% SBA 30%& FA 70% SBA 50%& FA 50% Split Tensile Strength N/mm 2 Percentage variation of bagasse ash 7 days 14 days 28 days 4.58 4.86 4.65 3.58 2.75 4.95 5.12 4.93 3.62 2.86 5.16 5.92 5.23 3.75 2.93 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 CC 0% SBA SBA 10%& FA 90% SBA 30%& FA 70% SBA 50%& FA 50% Flexure strength N/mm 2 Percentage variation of bagasse ash 7 days 14 days 28 days Figure 5.1: Compressive Strength of M50 Grade of Concrete with Fly ash and Sugarcane Baggase Ash (SBA) Replacement 0% to 50% for 7,14 and 28 days in N/mm2
  3. 3. International Journal of Engineering and Management Research e-ISSN: 2250-0758 | p-ISSN: 2394-6962 Volume-11, Issue-1 (February 2021) www.ijemr.net https://doi.org/10.31033/ijemr.11.1.30 224 This Work is under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License. 5.4.1 Sulphuric Acid Resistance (Compressive Strength N/mm2 ) Figure 5.4.1: Compressive strength of M50 Concrete for 42 Days immersion in Sulphuric Acid (N/mm2 ) 5.4.2: Sulphuric Acid Resistance (Split Tensile strength N/mm2 ) Figure 5.4.2: Split Tensile Strength of M50 Concrete for 42 Days immersion in Sulphuric Acid (N/mm2 ) Figure 5.4.3: Flexural Strength of M50 Concrete for 42 Days immersion in Sulphuric Acid ( N/mm2 ) 5.5.1 5.5.2 5.5.3 32.15 40.25 38.78 30.43 18.15 0 10 20 30 40 50 CC 0% SBA SBA 10%& FA 90% SBA 30%& FA 70% SBA 50%& FA 50% Compressive Strength N/mm 2 Percentage variation of bagasse ash 42 days 3.05 3.25 3.03 2.48 1.91 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 CC 0% SBA SBA 10%& FA 90% SBA 30%& FA 70% SBA 50%& FA 50% Split Tensile Strength N/mm 2 Percentage variation of bagasse ash 42 days 4.92 4.9 4.63 3.23 2.43 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 CC 0% SBA SBA 10%& FA 90% SBA 30%& FA 70% SBA 50%& FA 50% Flexral Strength N/mm2 Percentage Variation of bagasse ash 42 days
  4. 4. International Journal of Engineering and Management Research e-ISSN: 2250-0758 | p-ISSN: 2394-6962 Volume-11, Issue-1 (February 2021) www.ijemr.net https://doi.org/10.31033/ijemr.11.1.30 225 This Work is under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License. 5.5.4 5.5.1 Magnesium Sulphate (Compressive Strength N/mm2 ) Figure 5.5.1: Compressive strength of M50 Concrete for 42 Days immersion in Magnesium sulphate (N/mm2 ) 5.5.2 Magnesium Sulphate (Split Tensile Strength N/mm2 ) Figure 5.5.2: Split Tensile Strength of M50 Concrete for 42 Days immersion in Magnesium sulphate (N/mm2 ) Figure 5.5.3: Flexural Strength of M50 Concrete for 42 Days immersion in Magnesium sulphate (/mm2 ) 35.15 42.12 36.62 31.18 25.18 0 10 20 30 40 50 CC 0% SBA SBA 10%& FA 90% SBA 30%& FA 70% SBA 50%& FA 50% Compressive Strength N/mm 2 Percentage variation of bagasse ash 42 days 3.12 2.92 2.72 2.5 2.21 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 CC 0% SBA SBA 10%& FA 90% SBA 30%& FA 70% SBA 50%& FA 50% Split Tensile Strength N/mm 2 Percentage variation of bagasse ash 42 days 4.8 4.68 4.23 3.2 2.42 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 CC 0% SBA SBA 10%& FA 90% SBA 30%& FA 70% SBA 50%& FA 50% Flexural Strength N/mm2 Percentage variation of bagasse ash 42 days
  5. 5. International Journal of Engineering and Management Research e-ISSN: 2250-0758 | p-ISSN: 2394-6962 Volume-11, Issue-1 (February 2021) www.ijemr.net https://doi.org/10.31033/ijemr.11.1.30 226 This Work is under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License. 5.6.1 Salt Water (Compressive Strength N/mm2 ) Figure 5.6.1: Compressive strength of M50 Concrete for 42Days immersion in Salt water (N/mm2 ) 5.6.2 Salt Water (Split Tensile Strength N/mm2 ) Figure 5.6.2: Split Tensile Strength of M50 Concrete for 42 Days immersion in Salt water (N/mm2 ) Figure 5.6.3: Flexural Strength of M50 Concrete for 42 Days immersion in Salt water (N/mm2 ) 35.65 40.12 37.8 29.12 20.8 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 CC 0% SBA SBA 10%& FA 90% SBA 30%& FA 70% SBA 50%& FA 50% Compressive Strength N/mm 2 Percentage variation of bagasse ash 42 days 3.25 3 2.76 2.4 2 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 CC 0% SBA SBA 10%& FA 90% SBA 30%& FA 70% SBA 50%& FA 50% Split Tensile Strength N/mm 2 Percentage variation of bagasse ash 42 days 4.6 4.62 4.23 3.42 2.2 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 4 4.5 5 CC 0% SBA SBA 10%& FA 90% SBA 30%& FA 70% SBA 50%& FA 50% Flexural strength N/mm2 Percentage variation of bagasse ash 42 days
  6. 6. International Journal of Engineering and Management Research e-ISSN: 2250-0758 | p-ISSN: 2394-6962 Volume-11, Issue-1 (February 2021) www.ijemr.net https://doi.org/10.31033/ijemr.11.1.30 227 This Work is under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License. VI. CONCLUSIONS  The compressive strength of Fly ash based Geopolymer concrete increases 7.67% and Bagasse ash of 10% replacement in Geopolymer concrete decreases 1.51% compared to conventional concrete.  The Tensile strength of fly ash based Geopolymer concrete increases 6.62% and of Bagasse ash of 10% replacement in Geopolymer concrete increases 0.36% compared to conventional concrete.  The Flexural Strength of fly ash based Geopo lymer concrete increases 14.72% and Bagasse ash of 10% replacement in Geopolymer concrete increases 1.36% compared to conventional concrete.  The Compressive strength M50 Fly ash based geoplymer concrete for 42 days immersion in Sulphuric acid, Magnesium sulphate and Slat water increases 25.19% , 19.83% and 12.54 % Compared to conventional Concrete and also partial replacement of bagasse 10% decreased by 3.79%, 15.02% & 6.14% compared to fly ash based geoplymer concrete.  The Split Tensile Strength of M50 Fly ash based concrete for 42 days immersion in Sulphuric Acid, Magnesium sulphate and Slat water increases by 6.55%, 6.84% and 8.34% compared to conventional Concrete and also the partial replacement of bagasse ash of 10% in geopolymer concrete decreases 7.22%, 7.35% & 8.69% compared to fly ash based geoplymer concrete.  The Flexural strength of M50 Fly ash based concrete for 42 days immersion in Sulphuric Acid, Magnesium sulphate and Slat water decreases 0.40%, 2.99% and 0.43% compared to conventional concrete and also the partial replacement of bagasse ash of 10% in geopolymer concrete decreases 5.83%, 10.63% & 9.21% compared to fly ash based geoplymer concrete. REFERENCES [1] Specification for Coarse & Fine Aggregates from Natural Sources for Concrete. (1970). 2nd Revision. Available at: https://www.iitk.ac.in/ce/test/IS- codes/is.383.1970.pdf. [2] Amit S. Kharadeetal. (2014). Waste product bagasse ash from sugar industry can be used as stabilizing material for expansive soils. International Journal of Research in Engineering and Technology, 03(03), 506-512. [3] T. S. Abdulkadir, D. O. Oyejobi, & A. A. Lawal. (2014). Evaluation of sugarcane bagasse ash as a replacement for cement in concrete works. Acta Tehnica Corviniensis – Bulletin of Engineering Tome, VII (2014), Fascicule 3, 71-76. [4] R. Srinivasan & K. Sathiya. (2010). Experimental study on bagasse ash in concrete. International Journal for Service Learning in Engineering, 5(2), 60-66. [5] M. R. Lavanya, B. Sugumaran, & T. Pradeep. (2012 Dec). An experimental study on the compressive strength of concrete by partial replacement of cement with sugarcane bagasse ash. International Journal of Engineering Inventions, 1(11), 1-4. [6] M. K. Yashwanth & B.G. Naresh Kumar. (2014). An experimental study on bagasse ash as replacement for cement in lightweight concrete. International Journal of Latest Trends in Engineering and Technology, 3(3), 253260. [7] P. J. Walker. (1995). Strength durability and shrinkage characteristics of cement stabilized soil blocks. Cement and Concrete Composites, 17(4), 301-310. [8] J. James & P.K. Pandian. (2015). Soil stabilization as an avenue for reuse of solid wastes: A review. Acta Technica Napocensis: Civil Engineering, 58(1), 50-76. [9] N. Degirmecnci. (2008). The using of waste phosphogypsum and natural gypsum in adobe stabilization. Construction and Building Materials, 22(6), 1220-1224. [10] S.R. Teixeira & A.E. Souza, C.I. (2014). Characterization of a wollastonite glass – ceramic material prepared using sugarcane bagasse ash (SCBA) as one of the raw materials. Available at: https://repositorio.unesp.br/handle/11449/130145.

