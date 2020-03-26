Successfully reported this slideshow.
Presented by: Kang Fais
Perang Khandaq (‫الخندق‬ ‫)غزوة‬ Syawwal 5 Hijriyah / 627 M
BISYARAH ‫أمي‬ ‫األمير‬ ‫فلنعم‬ ‫القسطنطينية‬ ‫لتفتحن‬‫رها‬ ‫الجيش‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫الجيش‬ ‫ولنعم‬ “Verily,Constantinople shall be ...
Utsman bin Affan 49 H / 666 M Muawiyah 54 H / 673 M Sulaiman bin Abdul Malik 99 H / 719 M HarunAr-Rasyid 190 H / 806 M Alp...
Kelahiran dan masa kecil Al-Fatih ▪ Lahir di ibukuta Daulah Utsmaniyah, Edirne (Adarnah) pada tahun 833 H (1429 M). ▪ Sult...
Guru-guru Al-Fatih ▪ SyaikhAhmad bin Ismail Al-Kuraini, “Ayahmu telah mengutusku untuk mendidikmu dan memukulmu bila engka...
Guru-guru Al-Fatih ▪ Ibrahim Basya Al-Naisyanjy, guru panahan. Syihabuddin Syahin Basya, ahli militer. Hamiduddin bin Mull...
Kecerdasandan kepandaian Al-Fatih ▪ Dalam usia kurang dari 17 tahun Al-Fatih telah mampu menguasai bahasa Arab,Turki dan P...
Syair Al-Fatih Niatku, taat kepada perintahAllah, berjihad di jalan Allah. Semangatku, bersungguh-sungguh dalam melayani a...
Catatan pribadiAl-Fatih ketika berusia remaja
Al-FatihNaik Tahta ▪ Ketika ayahnya, Sultan Murad II wafat, kaum Kristen di Eropa dan Konstantinopel bergembira. ▪ Mereka ...
UjianAl-Fatih ▪ Ibrahim Bey, penguasa Karaman berbuat onar. Di Anatolia, ia mencoba untuk melepaskan diri dari kekuasaan U...
▪ Pada pertengahan 1451,Al-Fatih hendak bertolak dari Bursa menuju Edirne. Namun kapal-kapal perang Italia menghalanginya,...
Sebelumnya di bagian Asia, telah dibangun benteng Anadolu Hisari oleh Sultan Beyazid I. Benteng itu dibangun untuk menahan...
Benteng itu diberi nama Rumeli Hisari. Konstantinopel gempar mendengarkan kabar ini. Mereka menganggap kedatangan “anti-Kr...
▪ Constantine mengirimkan surat kepada Al-Fatih. Ia mengatakan bahwa apa yang dilakukan Al- Fatih telah melanggar perjanji...
▪ Constantine tidak terus berdiam diri. Ia meminta bantuan kepada kedua saudaranya, Thomas dan Demetrios yang berada di Mo...
Bersambung...
Muhammad Al-Fatih [sample]
Muhammad Al-Fatih [sample]
Muhammad Al-Fatih [sample]

Muhammad Al-Fatih [sample]

×