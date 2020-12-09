DESMA Fair presentation by Concentrol

Successfully reported this slideshow.
The choice of a footwear release agent
Main factors to be taken in consideration when choosing a release agent Concentration & active material Polyol system: Pol...
3 MOLD RELEASE AGENTS 3 main objectives: High mold release power Impeccable finish of the piece in terms of gloss and supe...
TYPE OF POLYOL • Polyester polyols: Better abrasion & oil resistance, cheaper & lower in viscosity • Polyether polyols: Be...
CONCENTRATION & ACTIVE MATERIAL RELEASE AGENT’S STRUCTURE Possible concentrations: a) Ready to use low solid content b) Re...
Mould temperatures Adjusting the correct mould temperature is a key point in the process of curing the blend Polyol-Isocyn...
Finish of demoulded piece The choice of a release agent definitely affects the finish of the footwear piece demoulded. Shi...
Secondary processes: Painting, gluing & adhesion After demolding → Painting, gluing or textile/leather adhesion. Release a...
9 RELEASE AGENTS FOR DUAL DENSITY SOLES During the same molding process the outsole has to bond with the midsole, but the ...
But there are other factors, usually underrated, equally important to consider
Release agent’s VOC’s Application system Flammability Hazards & Enviromental impact
Application systems Automatically: By robot Manually: By hand Standard or electrostatic application
Robot application benefits Always the same application Optimization of the release agent consumption Easy to work with ele...
Robot application disadvantages Robots cannot handle unexpected situations Higher investment at beginning Robots installed...
VOC’s: from SOLVENT BASED release agents Related to release agents, VOC’s are mainly produced by direct emissions VOC’s: V...
How to reduce VOC’s with the choice of a release agent? SOLVENT 50% CO-SOLVENT WATER CONCENTRATED ELECTROSTATIC
Advantages of concentrated release agents Less consumption Less VOC’s / TLV’s Better working environment Upgrade in solven...
Electrostatic release agents Opposite electric charge is given to the product and to the mould. Opposite charges are attra...
Advantages •Reduction in consumption of between 30% and 50%. •Prevents waste of product, as all the sprayed material goes ...
Disadvantages •Higher price. •Application equipment is more expensive and sensitive. • Spray guns larger and heavier •Appl...
All our solvent based release agents can be adjusted to be used with electrostatic equipments according to an electrical r...
CO-SOLVENT MIX 50:50 Hybrid release agents The vehicle of the active ingredients is half water-half solvent. The pieces de...
Main advantages in comparision with solvent-based release agent: • Half reduction of VOC's emitted into the atmosphere • B...
Main advantages compared with solvent-based release agents: • From 90% to total reduction of VOC's emitted into the atmosp...
• Possibility to dilute easily with water • Very good lubrication for the mould and appliances • Good to work with high mo...
Release agent’s VOC’s Application system Flammability Hazards & Enviromental impact
Flammability Risk of EXPLOSIVE ATMOSPHERES ATEX regulation: European Regulatory Framework for Manufacture, Installation an...
<21ºC Class I >21 ºC <55ºC Class II >55ºC Class III n-Heptane Aliphatic Isoparaffinic SAFETY Upgrade solvent according to ...
Toxicity Products involved in release agent’s formulation Solvent Tin Compounds Others Their control can be made according...
Toxicity TLV DNEL Level of concentration to which it is believed a worker can be exposed day after day for a working lifet...
How to improve DNEL values changing the release agent Release agent formulated with a dearomatized Hydrocarbon C9-C10 Subs...
ORGANOTIN COMPOUNDS Have been highly restricted in the past years DBTDL DOTL Other organometallic compounds Other compound...
SOLVENT PACKAGING (e.g. TIN COMPOUNDS) HAZARDOUS COMPOUNDS COMPOSITION VOC’s TLV & DNEL FLAMMABILITY TRANSPORTATION WORKIN...
- Reduction of VOC’s in direct emissions - Eliminate TLV/DNEL values related to solvent - Reduction of flammability - Avoi...
About CONCENTROL ➢Facilities: Factory 23.000 m2; 30 reactors from 0.5m3 to 25m3 ➢Human capital: 110 Employees, 16 in R+D ➢...
The Company has undergone an intense expansion process over the last two decades and now operates with its three major div...
Mision & Vision To develop and provide global chemical solutions in a fast and flexible way Becoming a world leader in our...
Pol. Ind. Girona 17457 Riudellots de la Selva (GIRONA) · Spain T. +34 972 478 091 · F. +34 972 477 115 marketing@concentro...
