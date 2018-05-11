Question 4 evaluation a2 media

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Evaluation Question 4: How did you use media technologies in the construction and research, planning and evaluation stages?
As part of our coursework brief we were instructed to submit all of our work through a site called WordPress, I therefore ...
For the construction of our video we used a HC-W58OK Panasonic digital video camera, we used this camera as it was HD qual...
YouTube was used for both displaying our music video but also a lot to do with the research as this was the main port of c...
Another useful website that I learnt to use whilst finding interesting ways in which to display my research is Prezi and a...
  Evaluation Question 4: How did you use media technologies in the construction and research, planning and evaluation stages?
  2. 2. As part of our coursework brief we were instructed to submit all of our work through a site called WordPress, I therefore set up a blog. We therefore had to use a range of technology when produced and displaying our work on our blogs. I found the blogs very useful in order to display my work e.g. planning and research and my evaluation. I had to import pictures using the import tools on WordPress. An obstacle I had to overcome when uploading an audio of question 3 of my evaluation is that WordPress you cannot upload audios unless you have premium WordPress and so I had to convert my audio to video converter called EZ-converter. Another piece of technology utilised in the construction process of the music video was a professional H4 recording device in order to record to audio for the music video. My blog: Page 2 = Drifting Love For the construction of the storyboard animation I used an online site called http://www.storyboardthat.com/.
  3. 3. For the construction of our video we used a HC-W58OK Panasonic digital video camera, we used this camera as it was HD quality and we thought that this would be good as in A2 we started to experiment with filming and the way we used the camera e.g. in AS we put the camera on manually and used this feature as we were learning how to use this equipment where as in A2 we started to access different features of the camera and use the focus ring in order to create our own unique style when filming with this video camera. The images I used on the Digital Single Lense Reflex Canon EOS 450D to capture the images for the Digipack and poster that I designed for the Project/Artist. I then used Photoshop to construct Digipack cover using the technique of double exposure to my images as I believed that this was an eye catching and aesthetically pleasing effect that would apply to our young target audience and also fit nicely with the theme of the song and the lyrics. The Song is about the drifting of a man’s affections away from the artist (Darmonelle Johnson) and the effect double exposure creates the effect that the image is fading onto the background you place behind it, thus creating the effect the image is fading/drifting. I used the quick selection tool in Photoshop to cut out the image. I then used the feathering tool and created a second layer. I then saturated the image and made a background layer. I played with the opacity of the image and used the brush and burn tools to level out any inadequacies in colour or lighting.
  4. 4. YouTube was used for both displaying our music video but also a lot to do with the research as this was the main port of call when research music videos as YouTube has a vast range of music videos and tutorials on Photoshop, editing techniques for Premiere Pro and how to special effects. The effects I used include the slow motion feature in which you can slow down clips in order to create a dramatic effect, used these in the argument sequence in order to create suspense and tension. I also used transition effects such cross dissolve. Another form of research I did was audience research through the process of making the music video, I did this through producing a series of questionnaires. In order to construct and format these questionnaires I used google forms/surveys: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfWunyO4WIafoIH-WFQ2EWijWhDhH7yA- 3fh58yCrSLbjaCug/viewform
  5. 5. Another useful website that I learnt to use whilst finding interesting ways in which to display my research is Prezi and another piece of software used to edit videos for the evaluation was IMovie. A site that was used in which to mediate our work onto our blogs was the site SlideShare as it meant that Word documents and PowerPoint could be easily uploaded.

