Legal and ethical report

  1. 1. DISNEY: LEGAL & ETHICAL, REGULATORYBODIES FORM COMPLETED BY: Bradley McGonigle A) POSSIBLE EFFECTS OF FILM UPON AN AUDIENCE THEORY/EFFECT EXPLAIN WHAT THIS IS CAN THIS BE AN EFFECT THAT THE FORCE AWAKENS HAS ON AN AUDIENCE? HOW? HYPODERMIC NEEDLE THEORY The hypodermic needle theory is a model of communications suggesting that an intended message is directly received and wholly accepted by the receiver. We assume that people will believe anything that is said to them. It cannot be applied to Star Wars because if we did it would mean that everything in the film would be believed which doesn’t work because the theory is outdated and doesn’t fit with Star Wars. TWO STEP FLOW The two-step flow of communication model suggests that ideas flow from mass media to opinion leaders, and from them to a wider population. Through the promotion of the film the director put teasers on his twitter so fans of Star Wars could see what was happening with the film through the director being an opinion leader. USES AND GRATIFICATIONS This was founded in 1974 by Blumler and Katz. These were the main four reasons that they came up with as to why people watch films. The four were: 1. Surveillance- Information which could be useful for living e.g. weather reports, financial news, holiday bargains. 2. Diversion- escape from everyday problems and routine. 3. Personal Relationships- using the media for emotional and other interaction, e.g. para-social (we think we know them, but we don’t). 4. Personal identity- finding yourself reflected in texts, learning behaviour and values from texts. There have since been more of these for example downwards social comparison but these are the main four. This can be an affect that The Force Awakens has on its audience as the audience will watch the film for these uses and gratification. For example people who have personal relationships with the characters will enjoy scenes like when Han Solo and Chewbacca were back on the millennium falcon and also people who watch for diversion will enjoy scenes with action as it will keep them entertained.
  2. 2. DESENSITISATION The theory of a media audiences’ reactions growing weaker according to the level/ amount of exposure to violence, death and sex. This could be an affect that Star Wars has on an audience as in Star Wars there is lots of violence which could result in the audience not being affected as much when they see real violence which would be a negative impact. WHAT ARE THE POSITIVE EFFECTS OF THE FORCE AWAKENS ON AN AUDIENCE? The positive effects that the force awakens has on an audience is that it will enable people to get the uses and gratifications by watching the film that will bring them enjoyment. Also the characters in the film could act as role modles for children for example lots of young kids would look up to rey and be inspired by her which will impact them positively. WHAT ARE THE NEGATIVE EFFECTS OF THE FORCE AWAKENS ON AN AUDIENCE? Some negative impacts that Star Wars could have on it’s audience are that they would become used to the violence in the film that could affect them in general as they wouldn’t be as affected to real violence later in life which could result in the people becoming more involved in violence later in their life. This would be due to the desensitisation. B) ISSUES OF REPRESENTATION
  3. 3. WHO/WHAT IS BEING REPRESENTED WHY HAS THE INSTITUTION REPRESENTED THEM IN THAT WAY WOULD THIS BE CONSIDERED A POSITIVE OR NEGATIVE REPRESENTATION- EXPLAIN Race In the film there is a new character Finn who is black, this is the first time there has been a black main character in Star Wars. Some people were unhappy about this as the stormtroopers were not known to be black but they stuck with the character and defended him. This is a positive representation as it includes a wider range of audience and it would encourage more people to enjoy the film as within the film there is a wider range of races so everyone will feel included. Gender Another new character in the film is Rey, this is the first female to have a leading role in Star Wars which people really liked because she is a powerful character as Disney didn’t follow casual women stereotypes. This is also a positive representation as it includes women more in the Star Wars franchise as there is a women with a leading role which young women really liked as they could look up to her. Age In the film there is lots of age ranges but for the two main characters they are reasonably young. There do not seem to be many kids in the film but there are older people for example the characters from the old Star Wars films like Han Solo. This could be seen as negative because there isn’t many children however the children still have characters to look up to for example Rey and Finn so it does not really affect them. Sexuality Throughout the film there are no clear charcaters with a different sexuality so they are not being represented in any way because they are not in the film. This is a negative reprensentation as they are ignoring the fact that there are other sexualities and creating an unrealistic world for people to watch which some people are not happy about. Does the film provide typical mainstream representations or does it offer something that challenges society? The film does not offer typical mainstream represenations as it more offers non-stereotypical representations that challenge society. An example of this is the character Rey, she goes against typical female stereotypes in films and instead she is a strong women who throughout the film is seen to be more dominant than Finn which would normally be the other way round in a lot of film. This could be the reason Rey is really liked as she stands for a lot of women.
  4. 4. What are the current debates in society regarding representation that could be related to the film? In society there are a lot of debates about sexuality and how people address this. The fact that Disney chose not to make/add a new character with a different sexuality didn’t please a lot of people as they believe there should be a character like this. Disney could’ve done this to avoid affending anyone or maybe they didn’t think that it was relevant to the film. C) LEGAL AND ETHICAL ISSUES LEGAL Explain the issue: Example in relation to THE FORCE AWAKENS Discrimination: Discrimination is the unjust or prejudicial treatment of different categories of people. This is aimed at lots of people because of the issues above like race, gender, age and sexuality. In the force awakens the have to be careful that they don’t discriminate anyone with what they say in the film as they could get in trouble If they say something that could be seen as discriminating someone or a group of people. Copyright: Copyright is the exclusive and assignable legal right, given to the originator for a fixed number of years, to print, publish, perform, film, or record literary, artistic, or musical material. In the force awakens they need to be careful that they don’t use anything in their film that they do not own the rights to as if they do they could get fined. An example of this is all the music that they use needs to be their
  5. 5. own or they could pay to use it. ETHICAL –Offensive material Explain the issue: Example in relation to THE FORCE AWAKENS Violence/sex/language: These are issues that should not always be in a film as they can be seen as offensive to yonger audiences. Dinsey needed to be careful with this as they needed to make sure the film was not too offensive so that younger people could still watch the film as they would be attracted by the new characters so Disney would need to make sure they kept the age raiting low so younger audiences could see the film. Children: Film producers need to make sure that there is no content that would not be suitable for children in the film unless the film is intended for an older audience. Since the film is aimed children as well they need to follow the idea that the content can not be too offensive otherwise they wont be able to watch it. HOW DO THE LEGAL CONSIDERATIONS HAVE AN EFFECT UPON THE MAKING OF THE FORCE AWAKENS? The legal considerations can affect the making of the force awakens as they have to be careful whilst they are writing the script that they don’t discriminate anyone or breach any legal rules. They also have to make sure that whilst they are editing they don’t breach copyright rules with music or other things. D) REGULATORY BODIES BBFC Who are the BBFC? The British Board of Film Classification(BBFC) is a non-governmental organization, founded by the film industry in 1912. What role does the BBFC perform? They are responsible for the national classification and censorship of films exhibited at cinemas and video works Why does the BBFC exist? The BBFC exists so that films that are released in the cinema are aimed at the right gender of people otherwise people would be watching films that are not suitable for their age range. What rules does the BBFC set that have to be followed by film institutions?
  6. 6. They have set out two main rules which are the following:  1). To protect children and vulnerable adults from potentially harmful or otherwise unsuitable content  2). To empower consumers, particularly parents and those with responsibility for children, to make informed viewing decisions. HOW DO THESE RULES HAVE A DIRECT EFFECT UPON HOW A FILM IS MADE? EXAMPLE 1: (LEGAL) They have to be sure that they follow the rules that the BBFC set for the target audience they are aiming the film at, for example Star wars is aimed at both a younger and an older audience so they have to make sure that younger people can watch the film in the cinemas by making the BBFC rating as low as possible whilst insuring they include what the fans wangt from the film. EXAMPLE 2: (ETHICAL) It encourages them to be more responsible about what the film includes which will make them more socially responsible hence forward being more ethically conscious.

