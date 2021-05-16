Successfully reported this slideshow.
BAHIR DAR UNIVERSITY Ethiopian Institute of Textile and Fashion Technology “Dyes and Auxiliaries” Seminar on “Chemistry of...
Out line o Introduction o Chemistry of auxiliaries associated with basic dye o Summery o References 2
Are basic dyes positively charged? Basic dye are called cationic dyes because the chromophore in dyes molecules contains ...
What properties basic dyes have? Synthetic dye class Ionic Nature : cationic Shade range :unlimited shade range with hi...
Chemical structures of some typical basic dyes 5
Limitation of basic dyes? o Poor light fastness. o Shade value is not good. o Skin problems and health issues occur. o Not...
Applications  These dyes are applied to o Wool , o Silk and o Acrylic fiber. 7
Auxiliary 8
What are Essential Auxiliaries Associated With Basic/ Cationic Dye? o Wetting Agent o Acetic Acid o Sequestration or Chela...
Wetting agents Wetting agents are substances that reduce the surface tension of water to allow it to spread drops onto a ...
Types of wetting agents There are four main types of wetting agents  Anionic, cationic, and amphoteric wetting agents io...
Acetic Acid Acetic acid used for maintain PH 4.5-5.5, because the basic dye require acidic medium. Acetic acid (CH3COOH)...
Acetic acid has been prepared on an industrial scale by air oxidation of acetaldehyde, by oxidation of ethanol (ethyl alc...
Sequestrating or Chelating A sequestering or chelating agent is a complex forming auxiliary chemical with metals such as ...
EDTA Good sequestering agent for calcium and magnesium at alkaline pH but no sequestering agents on Fe3+ at alkaline pH. ...
16 Cont.…
Retarding Effect To solve problem of dyeing on acrylic fibers various approaches have been developed including the use of...
A cationic retarder based on a quaternary ammonium compound competes with the cationic dye for the anionic dye sites in t...
Containing long aliphatic chains. They act by reducing the effective dye concentration in the bath at higher temperature...
Quaternary ammonium compounds are prepared by the alkylation of tertiary amines with a halocarbon. The quaternization re...
Substituents in quaternary ammonium compound Cont.… 21
Cont.… 22
Retarder has a compatibility value equal to or slightly lower than that of the dyes, so that it will tend to be absorbed ...
A useful general classification of cationic retarders according to their properties has been given: (a) strongly cationic...
Polyacrylamide (IUPAC poly(2-propenamide) or poly(1- carbanoylethylene), abbreviated as PAM) is a polymer (- CH2CHCONH2-)...
Reaction Cont.… 26
Polyacrylamides of molecular mass 2500–780 000 have been evaluated more recently. These agents, because of their large m...
Electrolytes such as sodium chloride and sodium sulphate tend to retard dyeing through preferential adsorption and subseq...
The limitations of electrolytes, apart from this lower effectiveness, are that they reduce the final uptake of dye, their...
These results have led to the conclusion that ionic mechanisms alone do not entirely explain the complex interactions tha...
The effect of salt on the equilibrium sorption of basic dyes on acrylic fibers Cont.… 31
Summery Basic dyes contains positive charge and materials have negative charge this helps to have proper dyeing process, ...
Referen ce Colorants and auxiliaries ORGANIC CHEMISTRY AND APPLICATION PROPERTIES Second Edition Volume 2 – Auxiliaries ...
Petrucci, Ralph H., et al. General Chemistry: Principles and Modern Applications. Upper Saddle River, NJ: Prentice Hall, ...
Kirchner, S.; Gyarfas, Eleonora C. (1957). Barium (Ethylenediaminetetracetato) Cobalt(III) 4-Hydrate. Inorganic Syntheses...
Thank you for staying with my presentation! 36
Basic dyes

  1. 1. BAHIR DAR UNIVERSITY Ethiopian Institute of Textile and Fashion Technology “Dyes and Auxiliaries” Seminar on “Chemistry of Auxiliaries Associated With Basic Dyes” Prepared By:- Berihun Gashu (MSc in TC) Submitted to:- Mr. Tamene W. (Asst. Prof.) Febu. 2021 G.C. 1
  2. 2. Out line o Introduction o Chemistry of auxiliaries associated with basic dye o Summery o References 2
  3. 3. Are basic dyes positively charged? Basic dye are called cationic dyes because the chromophore in dyes molecules contains a positive charge. Basic dyes molecules contains positive charge and materials have negative charge this is the reason dyeing is properly done.  It is powerful coloring agent. Basic dyes Introduction 3
  4. 4. What properties basic dyes have? Synthetic dye class Ionic Nature : cationic Shade range :unlimited shade range with high tinctorial value ,brightness Solubility : soluble in water  Leveling Properties : poor leveling Affinity : very affinity towards wool , silk and acrylic 4
  5. 5. Chemical structures of some typical basic dyes 5
  6. 6. Limitation of basic dyes? o Poor light fastness. o Shade value is not good. o Skin problems and health issues occur. o Not good affinity for cellulosic fibers. o Normal substantivity. o Wide shade range. o Better brightness on the surface of materials or fabric. o Good tinetorial value Advantage of basic dye? 6
  7. 7. Applications  These dyes are applied to o Wool , o Silk and o Acrylic fiber. 7
  8. 8. Auxiliary 8
  9. 9. What are Essential Auxiliaries Associated With Basic/ Cationic Dye? o Wetting Agent o Acetic Acid o Sequestration or Chelation o Leveling Agent/ Retarding Agent o Electrolyte 9
  10. 10. Wetting agents Wetting agents are substances that reduce the surface tension of water to allow it to spread drops onto a surface, increasing the spreading abilities of a liquid. Lowering the surface tension lowers the energy required to spread drops onto a film, thus weakening the of the liquid and strengthening its adhesive properties. One principle of how wetting agents work is in the formation of micelles. 10
  11. 11. Types of wetting agents There are four main types of wetting agents  Anionic, cationic, and amphoteric wetting agents ionize when mixed with water. Anions have a negative charge, while cations have a positive charge. Amphoteric wetting agents can act as either anions or cations, depending on the acidity of the solution. Nonionic wetting agents do not ionize in water. 11
  12. 12. Acetic Acid Acetic acid used for maintain PH 4.5-5.5, because the basic dye require acidic medium. Acetic acid (CH3COOH), also called ethanoic acid, the most important of the carboxylic acids. Industrially, acetic acid is used in the preparation of metal acetates, used in some printing processes; vinyl acetate, employed in the production of plastics; cellulose acetate, used in making photographic films and textiles; and volatile organic 12
  13. 13. Acetic acid has been prepared on an industrial scale by air oxidation of acetaldehyde, by oxidation of ethanol (ethyl alcohol), and by oxidation of butane and butene. Cont.… 13 Where: Rh, rhodium I, iodide
  14. 14. Sequestrating or Chelating A sequestering or chelating agent is a complex forming auxiliary chemical with metals such as Iron, Copper, Nickel, Zinc and Magnesium that are present in water and affects the textile processing in many way. It is a dyeing auxiliaries which is used during dyeing for removing hardness of water. They form molecules in which the ions are held so securely (sequestered) that they can no longer react. Aminopolycarboxylates(EDTA), phosphates and phosphonates, 14
  15. 15. EDTA Good sequestering agent for calcium and magnesium at alkaline pH but no sequestering agents on Fe3+ at alkaline pH. Not stable with oxidizing agents and Low solubility in acidic medium. Some ligands can bond to a metal atom using more than two pairs of electrons.  An example is ethylenediamminetetraacetate ion (EDTA4-), the Lewis structure of which is shown below. 15 Cont.…
  16. 16. 16 Cont.…
  17. 17. Retarding Effect To solve problem of dyeing on acrylic fibers various approaches have been developed including the use of temperature as well as cationic and anionic retarders. There are two types of retarding agents:- (a) those that form a complex with the dye and thus tend to retain it in the dye bath. (b) those that compete with the dye for the ionic dye sites in Retarding Agent 17
  18. 18. A cationic retarder based on a quaternary ammonium compound competes with the cationic dye for the anionic dye sites in the fiber. This competition reduces the initial strike rate of the dye, to promote level dyeing, but may also reduce the final dye bath exhaustion. Generally speaking, the two fundamental mechanisms that contribute contribute to level dyeing are o Control of exhaustion of dye so that it is taken up evenly Cont.… 18
  19. 19. Containing long aliphatic chains. They act by reducing the effective dye concentration in the bath at higher temperatures, the dye cations replacing the retarder cations due to their strong affinity. The multiple positive charges of the polymeric film barrier, formed around the fiber surface, greatly reduce the rate of dye adsorption. As the temperature increases, this barrier film breaks down and allows Quaternary Ammonium Compound 19
  20. 20. Quaternary ammonium compounds are prepared by the alkylation of tertiary amines with a halocarbon. The quaternization reaction can be used to produce a compound with unequal alkyl chain lengths; for example when making cationic surfactants one of the alkyl groups on the amine is typically longer than the others. Menshutkin reaction Quaternization Cont.… 20 X, a halide but sometimes a sulfate ion
  21. 21. Substituents in quaternary ammonium compound Cont.… 21
  22. 22. Cont.… 22
  23. 23. Retarder has a compatibility value equal to or slightly lower than that of the dyes, so that it will tend to be absorbed by the fiber either at the same rate as the dyes or somewhat more quickly. If the compatibility value of the retarder is significantly lower than that of the dyes, then there is a very real tendency for it to act as a blocking agent (with attendant problems), whilst if its compatibility value is much higher its efficacy is reduced. Cont.… 23
  24. 24. A useful general classification of cationic retarders according to their properties has been given: (a) strongly cationic with a strong blocking effect (b) moderately cationic with a weak blocking effect (c) weakly cationic with no blocking effect (d) products with little or no retarding effect but giving some levelling Cont.… 24
  25. 25. Polyacrylamide (IUPAC poly(2-propenamide) or poly(1- carbanoylethylene), abbreviated as PAM) is a polymer (- CH2CHCONH2-) formed from acrylamide subunits. It is highly water-absorbent, forming a soft gel when hydrated, used in such applications as polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis. In the straight-chain form, it is also used as a thickener and Polyacrylamide s 25  Gel electrophoresis is a method for separation and analysis of macromolecules (DNA, RNA and proteins) and their fragments, based on their size and charge.
  26. 26. Reaction Cont.… 26
  27. 27. Polyacrylamides of molecular mass 2500–780 000 have been evaluated more recently. These agents, because of their large molecular size, do not diffuse into the fiber but are strongly adsorbed at the fiber surface, reducing its anionic potential. They retard the dyeing rate far more than does an equal concentration of a conventional quaternary agent, but do not assist Cont.… 27
  28. 28. Electrolytes such as sodium chloride and sodium sulphate tend to retard dyeing through preferential adsorption and subsequent displacement by the dye of the more mobile sodium ions, although the effect is relatively weak even compared with the weaker cationic retarders. Nevertheless, the use of up to 10% o.w.f. sodium sulphate in combination with a cationic retarder may enable the amount of the Electrolytes 28
  29. 29. The limitations of electrolytes, apart from this lower effectiveness, are that they reduce the final uptake of dye, their effectiveness decreases with increase in temperature and their effect is greatest with fibers fibers containing weakly anionic groups such as carboxylate, rather than stronger ones such as sulphonate. The retarding effect of electrolytes in the application of basic dyes to acrylic fibers increases with increasing concentration of salt up to a to a certain level. Cont.… 29
  30. 30. These results have led to the conclusion that ionic mechanisms alone do not entirely explain the complex interactions that occur between basic dyes and acrylic fibers. Hydrophobic interaction also plays an important part and it has been demonstrated that multivalent anions such as sulphate or phosphate can enhance the hydrophobic interaction, thereby also increasing dye sorption in some circumstances. Whilst such results are of interest in terms of dyeing theory, it is Cont.… 30
  31. 31. The effect of salt on the equilibrium sorption of basic dyes on acrylic fibers Cont.… 31
  32. 32. Summery Basic dyes contains positive charge and materials have negative charge this helps to have proper dyeing process, it is powerful coloring agent. Basically cationic dye uses different auxiliaries either for leveling agent or retarding reaction site of dyes or fibers, wetting agent and buffering agents or keeping the medium of solution. Cationic dyes are applicable for wool, silk and acrylic fibers. 32
  33. 33. Referen ce Colorants and auxiliaries ORGANIC CHEMISTRY AND APPLICATION PROPERTIES Second Edition Volume 2 – Auxiliaries The retarding action of polyacrylamide in acrylic dyeing by S R Shukla and Manisha Mathur (2008) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quaternary_ammonium_cation#S ynthesis Antifouling Activity of Synthetic Alkylpyridinium Polymers Using the Barnacle Model Veronica Piazza 1 , Ivanka Dragić 2 , Kristina 33
  34. 34. Petrucci, Ralph H., et al. General Chemistry: Principles and Modern Applications. Upper Saddle River, NJ: Prentice Hall, 2007 https://nptel.ac.in/content/storage2/courses/116104046/29.pdf https://textilesgreen.in/basic-dye/ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Menshutkin_reaction https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Resonance-imidazole.svg https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ethylenediaminetetraacetic_acid#Synth esis Cont.… 34
  35. 35. Kirchner, S.; Gyarfas, Eleonora C. (1957). Barium (Ethylenediaminetetracetato) Cobalt(III) 4-Hydrate. Inorganic Syntheses. 5. pp. 186– 188. doi:10.1002/9780470132364.ch52. ISBN 9780470132364. Dyeing of Cotton Fabric with Basic Dye in Conventional Method and Pretreated with Cationic Polyacrylamide Syed Atiqur Rahman* and A. B. M. Foisal https://www.chemicalbook.com/ChemicalProductProperty_EN_ Cont.… 35
  36. 36. Thank you for staying with my presentation! 36

