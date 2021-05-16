Application of first law of thermodynamics in textile dyeing

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BAHIR DAR UNIVERSITY Ethiopian institute of textile and fashion technology Theory of coloration Seminar on Applicationof f...
 Introduction  First law of thermodynamics  System and Surrounding  Applications of first law of Thermodynamics  Firs...
Thermodynamics is the study of heat and temperature. The 1st law of thermodynamics states during an interaction between ...
What is System and Surrounding? A system in thermodynamics refers to that part of universe in which observations are made...
A flask containing some dyeing liquor can also be considered as a system where the glass body of flask is system boundary...
System
Open System: Mass, heat, energy flow freely Open System?
The system is no more closed now, it’s an open system. The mass is continuously varying.  It can have an inlet mass flo...
Closed System: Heat, energy flow freely Closed System?
Here the cylinder has got some gas inside it. Assume there is no air leakage to the surrounding.  So this is an example...
 Isolated System: No mass, heat, or energy flow ∆U = 0 , Adiabatic process ∆U = 0 Isolated system? Mass and energy remai...
Applications of first law of Thermodynamics in textile dyeing
In an open Winch dyeing There is a movement of fabric, while the dye liquor remains stationary. The variation of flow of...
Conti…
But? Conti…
In Jigger dyeing machines In this machine there is a movement of fabric, while the dye liquor remains stationary. The dy...
In Padded Mangle Dyeing Machine The fabric is passed through stationary liquor, and with the help of rollers through. Ma...
In Warp Dyeing Machine The material move through but the liquid stationary.  In warp dyeing machine the material can mov...
In Jet dyeing The jet dyeing process involves the movement of fabric, as well as the movement of dye liquid. The dye bat...
In Beam Dyeing Machine The Beam Dyeing machine allow uniform circulation of the dye liquor through the stationary materia...
In Solvent Dyeing Machine In this type of dyeing machine, the fabric is loaded on a drum, and the drum rotates. while ro...
In Package / Cop Dyeing Machine Yarn is wound on perforated plastic/steel bobbin as stationary and dyed a continuous flow...
In Continuous Loose Stock Dyeing Machine  Fibers are dyed in an enclosed chamber step after step.  The fibers stay stati...
Limitations of First Law of Thermodynamics  It does not say anything about the direction of flow of heat. It does not sa...
The first law of thermodynamics states during an interaction between a system and its surroundings, the amount of energy ...
https://textilelearner.blogspot.com/2012/01/jigger-dyeing-machine-dyeing- process.html https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The...
Thank You for your kind attention!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Engineering
55 views
May. 16, 2021

Application of first law of thermodynamics in textile dyeing

The first law of thermodynamics in the application of textile dyeing

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Application of first law of thermodynamics in textile dyeing

  1. 1. BAHIR DAR UNIVERSITY Ethiopian institute of textile and fashion technology Theory of coloration Seminar on Applicationof first lawof thermodynamicsin textiledyeing By :-Berihun Gashu (January 2021)
  2. 2.  Introduction  First law of thermodynamics  System and Surrounding  Applications of first law of Thermodynamics  First law for an open system  First law for a closed system  Limitations of First Law of Thermodynamics  Summery  References Out line
  3. 3. Thermodynamics is the study of heat and temperature. The 1st law of thermodynamics states during an interaction between a system and its surroundings, the amount of energy gained by the system must be = the amount of energy lost by the surroundings. i.e., energy can neither be created nor destroyed, it can only change the form. Throwing of a ball upwardly? Introduction
  4. 4. What is System and Surrounding? A system in thermodynamics refers to that part of universe in which observations are made and remaining universe constitutes the surroundings. The surroundings include everything other than the system. System and the surroundings together constitute the universe.
  5. 5. A flask containing some dyeing liquor can also be considered as a system where the glass body of flask is system boundary.  Everything outside the flask is it’s surrounding. Conti…
  6. 6. System
  7. 7. Open System: Mass, heat, energy flow freely Open System?
  8. 8. The system is no more closed now, it’s an open system. The mass is continuously varying.  It can have an inlet mass flow rate at particular pressure and particular velocity. Similarly there will be exit flow rate of particular pressure and velocity. The gas is continuously flowing. A piston-cylinder open system made by making the cylinder open Conti…
  9. 9. Closed System: Heat, energy flow freely Closed System?
  10. 10. Here the cylinder has got some gas inside it. Assume there is no air leakage to the surrounding.  So this is an example of closed system where mass does not change. Assume the gas is absorbing some heat Q from the surrounding; also assume that this gas is able to push the piston upwards due to high pressure of gas. So the gas is doing some work on the piston with quantity W. ∆E = q + w (work done on the system) ∆E = q - w (work done by the system) Piston-cylinder arrangement to demonstrate first law for a closed system Conti…
  11. 11.  Isolated System: No mass, heat, or energy flow ∆U = 0 , Adiabatic process ∆U = 0 Isolated system? Mass and energy remains constant within the system, and no energy or mass transfer takes place across the boundary. Truly isolated physical systems do not exist in reality.
  12. 12. Applications of first law of Thermodynamics in textile dyeing
  13. 13. In an open Winch dyeing There is a movement of fabric, while the dye liquor remains stationary. The variation of flow of mass continuously. The dye bath is heated through the heating coils, Q is imparted. The fabric is made into a number of loops by sewing the ends together after dyeing complete. In an open winch the material can move in or out of it and energy too. Therefore an open system of first law of thermodynamics is applied during dyeing Application First law for an open system
  14. 14. Conti…
  15. 15. But? Conti…
  16. 16. In Jigger dyeing machines In this machine there is a movement of fabric, while the dye liquor remains stationary. The dye bath is heated to boiling temperature through the steam heating coil, Q is imparted. Continuously the mass vary by Unwinding and winding mechanism. In an open jigger machine the material can move in or out of it and energy too. Open system 1st law of thermodynamics.
  17. 17. In Padded Mangle Dyeing Machine The fabric is passed through stationary liquor, and with the help of rollers through. Material flow continuously until dye completed but liquid stationary. In padded mangle dyeing machine the material can move in or out of it and energy too. Open system 1st law of thermodynamics.
  18. 18. In Warp Dyeing Machine The material move through but the liquid stationary.  In warp dyeing machine the material can move in or out of it and energy too. Open system 1st law of thermodynamics.
  19. 19. In Jet dyeing The jet dyeing process involves the movement of fabric, as well as the movement of dye liquid. The dye bath is heated to extremely high temperatures. Jet is a closed machine with high pressure and temperature.  In jet dyeing machine no material flows in or out of the machine but heat can flow in and out Closed system of first law of thermodynamics. Application First law for closed system
  20. 20. In Beam Dyeing Machine The Beam Dyeing machine allow uniform circulation of the dye liquor through the stationary material, or movement of the goods through the stationary dye bath, or, preferably, circulation of both the bath and the material. Then the dye liquor is passed through the beam at high pressure from inside to outside or outside to inside  In beam dyeing machine no material flows in or out of the machine but heat can flow in and out Closed system of first law of thermodynamics.
  21. 21. In Solvent Dyeing Machine In this type of dyeing machine, the fabric is loaded on a drum, and the drum rotates. while rotating solvent/liquor is spread on the fabric. There is no material flows in or out of the machine but heat can flow in and out. Closed system of first law of thermodynamics.
  22. 22. In Package / Cop Dyeing Machine Yarn is wound on perforated plastic/steel bobbin as stationary and dyed a continuous flow of liquor. There is no material flows in or out of the machine but heat can flow in and out. Closed system of first law of thermodynamics.
  23. 23. In Continuous Loose Stock Dyeing Machine  Fibers are dyed in an enclosed chamber step after step.  The fibers stay stationary, and the liquor moves around throughout the fibers.  Here there is no material flows in or out of the machine but heat can flow in and out.  Closed system of first law of thermodynamics
  24. 24. Limitations of First Law of Thermodynamics  It does not say anything about the direction of flow of heat. It does not say anything whether the process is a spontaneous process or not. The reverse process is not possible.  In actual practice, the heat doesn’t convert completely into work.
  25. 25. The first law of thermodynamics states during an interaction between a system and its surroundings, the amount of energy gained by the system must be exactly equal to the amount of energy lost by the surroundings.  A closed system can exchange energy with its surroundings through heat and work transfer. But no mass flow in and out. An open system can exchange energy with its surroundings through heat and work transfer and also there is flow of mass in and out. An isolated system can not exchange energy with its surroundings through heat and work form and no mass flow in and out. Summery
  26. 26. https://textilelearner.blogspot.com/2012/01/jigger-dyeing-machine-dyeing- process.html https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thermodynamic_system https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Gamble_Kirkwood https://learnengineering.org/first-law-of-thermodynamics-for-an-open-system.html http://www.umich.edu/~chem260/fall01/lecture20.pdf https://www.toppr.com/guides/physics/thermodynamics/first-law-of- thermodynamics/ https://www.slideshare.net/agsmeice/basic-concept-and-first-law-of-thermodynamics https://textiletuts.com/types-of-dyeing-machines/ https://www.sfu.ca/~mbahrami/ENSC%20388/Notes/First%20Law%20of%20Therm odynamics_Closed%20Systems.pdf Reference
  27. 27. Thank You for your kind attention!

×