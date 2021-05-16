Dsc by berihun gashu

Successfully reported this slideshow.
BAHIR DAR UNIVERSITY EiTEX Fiber Chemistry and Physics Seminar on Fiber Characterization by using Differential Scanning Ca...
Introduction Theoretical background of DSC Basic working principles of DSC Interpretation of data and analysis of DSC ...
Thermal analysis (TA) is a group of analytical techniques that used to analysis the time and temperature at which physical...
Common Thermal Analysis Techniques 4 Differential Mechanical Analysis (DMA), Modulus Thermo Gravimetric Analysis (TGA), Ma...
Theoretical background of DSC The difference in heat flow to the Specimen and Reference at the same temperature is recorde...
What Type of technologies DSC use? 1. Heat flux DSC The test sample and reference material are enclosed in the single furn...
2. Power compensation DSC The specimen and reference temperatures are controlled independently using separate ovens. The e...
What is basic working Principles of DSC? 8
9
1. switch on o nitrogen valve, DSC, cooling and desktop 2. Stabilize the apparatuses for 30 min 3. Sample preparation oPut...
Pans, aluminum alloy, platinum, stainless steel and silver. It can be open, pin-hole, covered or sealed Its size of the sa...
1. Temperature 2. Weight balance 12 How to Calibrate DSC?
What can DSC measure? :- a. Glass transition temperature (Tg) b. Crystallization temperature (Tc) c. Melting temperature (...
a. The Glass Transition Temperature Tg: amorphous material undergoes a transition from a brittle or hard state to a rubber...
Polymers will give off enough energy to move into very ordered arrangements, which is called crystals. (exothermic) Here t...
similar in size to the corresponding melting point peaks. Some differences may appear as a result of super cooling but the...
As a solid sample melts to a liquid, it will require more heat flowing to the sample to increase its temperature at the sa...
18 Peak broadness/Sharpness Tm Purity
DSCCurve 19 Putting it all together
d. Polymers Crystallinity Determination Properties of polymers like comfort, strength and absorbency are highly affected b...
Characterization of Nylon 6 by DSC 21 Characterization on selected fiber Endo up
Nylon 6 Crystallinity Determination  From the DSC of Nylon 6 We have 22
Characterization of PET by DSC 23 Endo up
Characterization of Poly Lactic Acid by DSC 24
Poly Lactic Acid Crystallinity Determination  From the DSC of Poly Lactic Acid We have 25
DSC measures the energy required to keep both the reference and the sample at the same temperature. DSC an important tool ...
 DEMIREL, B., YARAS, A., & ELCICEK, H. (2011). Crystallization Behavior of PET Materials . BAU Fen Bil. Enst. Dergisi Cil...
Thank You for your kind attention! 28
Dsc by berihun gashu

  1. 1. BAHIR DAR UNIVERSITY EiTEX Fiber Chemistry and Physics Seminar on Fiber Characterization by using Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC) Submitted to:- Adane H.(ASSoc. Professor) Febu. 2021 G.C Prepared By:- Berihun Gashu (MSC in TC)
  2. 2. Introduction Theoretical background of DSC Basic working principles of DSC Interpretation of data and analysis of DSC Characterization on selected fiber Summary References Contents 2
  3. 3. Thermal analysis (TA) is a group of analytical techniques that used to analysis the time and temperature at which physical or chemical changes occur when substance is subjected to cooling or heating. It is used to measure some properties of textile fibers. Thermal Analysis? 3
  4. 4. Common Thermal Analysis Techniques 4 Differential Mechanical Analysis (DMA), Modulus Thermo Gravimetric Analysis (TGA), Mass Differential Scanning Calorimetery (DSC), Heat flow Thermo Mechanical Analysis (TMA), Dimension Differential thermal analysis (DTA), Mass and Heat flow
  5. 5. Theoretical background of DSC The difference in heat flow to the Specimen and Reference at the same temperature is recorded as a function of temperature. Provides heat flow in to sample and out of sample. Temperature range from -120 to 725◦C. Differential scanning calorimetry(DSC) 5 Endothermic heat flow? Tg, Tm, Evaporation Exothermic heat flow ? Tc, oxidation, cure
  6. 6. What Type of technologies DSC use? 1. Heat flux DSC The test sample and reference material are enclosed in the single furnace together. 6 Sensor heater
  7. 7. 2. Power compensation DSC The specimen and reference temperatures are controlled independently using separate ovens. The energy difference is plotted as a function of sample temperature. 7 Sensor heater
  8. 8. What is basic working Principles of DSC? 8
  9. 9. 9
  10. 10. 1. switch on o nitrogen valve, DSC, cooling and desktop 2. Stabilize the apparatuses for 30 min 3. Sample preparation oPut the sample and reference on heater 4. Start the run 5. Analyze the Data Operational Procedure 10
  11. 11. Pans, aluminum alloy, platinum, stainless steel and silver. It can be open, pin-hole, covered or sealed Its size of the sample should be 0.5mg to 100mg. Small sample pans (0.1 mL). Material should completely cover the bottom of the pan . Avoid overfilling (minimize thermal lag). How can a Sample Prepared? 11
  12. 12. 1. Temperature 2. Weight balance 12 How to Calibrate DSC?
  13. 13. What can DSC measure? :- a. Glass transition temperature (Tg) b. Crystallization temperature (Tc) c. Melting temperature (Tm) d. Polymers crystallinity determination Interpretation of DSC data and analysis 13
  14. 14. a. The Glass Transition Temperature Tg: amorphous material undergoes a transition from a brittle or hard state to a rubber-like viscous state. Peaks will show an sudden and linear decrease 14 Endothermic
  15. 15. Polymers will give off enough energy to move into very ordered arrangements, which is called crystals. (exothermic) Here there is latent heat of crystallization 15 b. Crystallization Temperature Exothermic peak Cooling after rubbery state
  16. 16. similar in size to the corresponding melting point peaks. Some differences may appear as a result of super cooling but the peak area should not deviate by more than 20%. Crystallization Point Peak Examples 16 Heat flow endo up(mW/m2)
  17. 17. As a solid sample melts to a liquid, it will require more heat flowing to the sample to increase its temperature at the same rate as the reference. 17 c. Melting Temperature Endothermic peak heat flowing after crystalline
  18. 18. 18 Peak broadness/Sharpness Tm Purity
  19. 19. DSCCurve 19 Putting it all together
  20. 20. d. Polymers Crystallinity Determination Properties of polymers like comfort, strength and absorbency are highly affected by percent crystallinity. Polymer Hm° (J/g) Nylon 6 230.1 Nylon 6,6 255.8 PET 140.1 Polypropylene 207.1 Polyethylene 293.6 Polylactic acid 93.1 Reference value (The heat of melting if the polymer were 100% crystalline). 20
  21. 21. Characterization of Nylon 6 by DSC 21 Characterization on selected fiber Endo up
  22. 22. Nylon 6 Crystallinity Determination  From the DSC of Nylon 6 We have 22
  23. 23. Characterization of PET by DSC 23 Endo up
  24. 24. Characterization of Poly Lactic Acid by DSC 24
  25. 25. Poly Lactic Acid Crystallinity Determination  From the DSC of Poly Lactic Acid We have 25
  26. 26. DSC measures the energy required to keep both the reference and the sample at the same temperature. DSC an important tool in the experimental characterization of polymeric materials. DSC measures the heat capacity of a sample by recording the heat flow rate into the sample and comparing it to a reference sample. From the DSC curve one can determine materials transition points like Tg, Tc and Tm. It determine the degree of crystallinity for thermoplastic materials. 26 Summary
  27. 27.  DEMIREL, B., YARAS, A., & ELCICEK, H. (2011). Crystallization Behavior of PET Materials . BAU Fen Bil. Enst. Dergisi Cilt , 26-35.  Gurudeep R.Chatwal, Sham K.Anand, Instrumental Methods of Chemical Analysis, Thermal Methods, 5 th edition. (pg no:2.747- 2.753)  Mutlur, S. Thermal Analysis of Composites Using DSC. In Advanced Topics in Characterization of Composites (pp. 11-33).  Perkin Elmer. (2013). Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC). Waltham: Perkin Elmer.  B.K.Sharma, Instrumental Methods of Chemical Analysis, Thermoanalytical methods, 26th edition, goel publishing house, Meerut,2007. (pg.no.308)  Sichina, W. (2000). DSC as Problem Solving Tool: Measurement of Percent Crystallinity of Thermoplastics. Norwalk: Perkin Elmer.  Demonstration of MEMS-based differential scanning calorimetry for determining thermodynamic properties of biomolecules. Sensor Actuat B-Chem 2008;134:953– 958 References 27
  28. 28. Thank You for your kind attention! 28

