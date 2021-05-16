Recent developmnt of mercerization

Successfully reported this slideshow.
BAHIR DAR UNIVERSITY Ethiopian Institute of Textile and Fashion Technology “Advanced pretreatment process” “Seminar on Rec...
Out line
Introduct ion o Mercerization gives cotton woven cloth a silky luster, and is the foundation of many improved and beautifu...
Physical change o Breaking of old bond o Improved in strength. o Improved in luster (under tension). o Round shape. o Swel...
Chemical change o Improvement in moisture regain. o Improvement in dye uptake. o On washing and neutralization; the native...
o Fiber level: (swelling, lumen changes from bean shape to round shape, Shrinkage, etc). o Molecular level: (Breaking of o...
Recent development of Mercerization
HOT MERCERIZATION o Dipped cotton fabric into a strong and hot alkaline solution with a temperature between 60-70oC o The ...
Advantages of hot mercerizing process oMore absorption of water, and therefore absorb more dye. ocolor of the dyed cloth i...
Ammonia Mercerization o Treatment of cotton fibers with liquid ammonia produces similar effect that of mercerization. o Th...
Advantage of ammonia mercerization o Improved strength (up to 90%) o Enhance luster o Better dye ability o Stability to la...
Mercerization of Cotton with Tetramethylammonium Hydroxide (TMAH) o Bleached cotton fabric is treated with an aqueous solu...
Slack (a) andTension (b) mercerization Dye uptake and Color strength ( K/S )
Ultrasound-Assisted Mercerizing Process of Cotton o The current study investigates the use of ultrasonic energy to provide...
o A number of sodium hydroxide solutions was prepared in different concentrations in a range of 10 % to 30 % (owf). o The ...
o Ultrasonic energy shows a high potency to improve a number of chemical processes, especially in aqueous systems such as ...
Application Area o Sewing and embroidery cotton yarns are mercerized with tension in the form of hank. o The stretched mat...
Conclusion o Basically for better dyeability, smooth surface, and lustrous effect cotton fabric mercerization is required....
 Khajavi, R., Berendjchi, A., Moghaddam, M.B. and Akhani, M., 2015. Ultrasound-assisted mercerizing process of cotton fab...
Thank you For your Attention
Recent developmnt of mercerization

This slide share highlights advancement of mercerization of cotton fabric.

