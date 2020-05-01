Lekts 7 (2)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Гэрлийн интерференц PH102 Физик-2 Лекц 7 Лекцийн агуулга: Гэрлийн интеференц, когорент долгион гарган авах аргууд. Интерфе...
үйлчлэлийг сулруулж тэр хэсэг бүдэг гэрэлтэнэ. Хэрэв фазын ялгавар 𝜑1 − 𝜑2 = 2𝑘𝜋 ( 𝑘- бүхэл тоо) нийлбэр хэлбэлзлийн ампли...
Дундаа жижиг S нүхтэй (7.2-p зураг) тунгалаг бус А дэлгэц дээр ℷ долгионы урттай гэрэл тусахад нүхнээс хагас бөмбөлөг долг...
(7.6) 𝑦 𝑘=(2𝑘 + 1) ℷ𝐿 𝑑 зайд оршино. (7.5) (7.6) томъёоны К нь хэддүгээр интерференцийн тод (максимум), бүдэг (минимум) зу...
Маш бага хугалах өнцөг бүхий хоёр призмийг сууриар нь эвлүүлэн тавьж гэрэл тусгавал призмд туссан гэрэл призмийг нэвтрэхдэ...
дундуур явж түүний дээд гадаргад хүрээд тэндээс максимуман нэг хэсэг нь эргэж ойх ба нөгөө хэсэг нь нимгэн хальсыг В цэгээ...
Ижил налуугаас үүсэх интерференцийн энэ чанарыг аливаа гадаргын тухайлбал: шилний гадаргын хэр зэрэг тэгш өнглөгдсөнийг ша...
Ижил зузаан бүхий агаарын давхаргаас үүсэх интерференцийн зураг линз шил гадарга хоёрын шахсан цэг дээр төв бүхий нэг төвт...
Долгионы урт, хугарлын илтгэгч тодорхойлох , биеийн шугаман хэмжээсийн өөрчлөлт, гадаргын өнгөлөгдөлтөд хяналт тавих зэрэг...
Майкельсоны интерферометр Туяануудын хооронд үүсэх оптик замын ялгааг өчүүхэн багаар өөрчлөгдөхөд интерференцийн энэ чанар...
Голограф Долгионы интерференц дифракцид үндэслэн биеийн эзэлхүүн (чанартай) дүрс буулгах аргыг голограф гэнэ. Голографд гэ...
Голограммд бияигдсэн биеийн дүрсийг сэргээхийн тулд голограммыг анхны тулгуур долгионоор дахин гэрэлтүүлнэ. ( 7.10.б-р зур...
  1. 1. Гэрлийн интерференц PH102 Физик-2 Лекц 7 Лекцийн агуулга: Гэрлийн интеференц, когорент долгион гарган авах аргууд. Интерференцийн максимум, минимумын нөхцөл. Нимгэн ялтас дахь гэрлийн интерференц, Ньютоны цагираг. Голограф. Гэрлийн долгионууд орон зайд тарахдаа нэг нь нөгөөдөө ямар ч саад учруулдаггүй бөгөөд гэрлийн долгионы амплитуд ба фаз нь өөрчлөгддөггүй. Гэрлийн долгионы энэ чанарыг долгионы үл хамаарах зарчим буюу суперпозицын (нэмэгдэх) зарчим гэнэ. 𝑆1 ба 𝑆2 гэрэл үүсгэгчээс үүссэн монохроматик ( нэг өнгө) гэрэл орчны А цэгт зэрэг тусахад цахилгаан орны хүчлэгийн 𝐸1 , 𝐸2 векторууд А цэг дээр (7.1-р зураг) ижил чиглэлтэй байвал тэр хэсэгт нийт энергийн нягт (7.1-р зураг) болох буюу долгион тус бүрийн энергийн нягтын нийлбэрээс их байна. Гэтэл А цэгийн зэргэлдээ орших В цэгт гэрлийн долгионы цахилгаан орны хүчлэгийн 𝐸1, 𝐸2 векторууд эсрэг чиглэлтэй байвал тэр цэгийн орчимд нийт энергийн нягт долгион тус бүрээр зөөгдсөн энергийн нийлбэрээс бага байх болно. Иймд гэрлийн долгионы нэмэгдэх явцад тэдгээр долгионы энерги орчны хэсгүүдэд хувиарлагддаг байна. Когерент долгион Ижил ω давтамжтай, фазын ялгавар нь 𝜑1 -𝜑2 = const байх долгионуудыг когерент долгион гэнэ. Когерент долгионууд нэмэгдэхдээ A=cosnt амплитудтай, тогтвортой хэлбэлзэл үүсгэдэг бөгөөд нийлбэр хэлбэлзэлийн амплитуд (7.1) A=√𝐴1 2 + 𝐴2 2 + 2𝐴1 𝐴2 cos(𝜑1 + 𝜑2 ) томъёогоор тодорхойлогдох боловч фазын ялгавараас хамаарч | 𝐴1 − 𝐴2| ≤ 𝐴 ≤ | 𝐴1 + 𝐴2| байна. Үнэхээр фазуудын ялгавар 𝜑1 − 𝜑2 = (2 𝑘 + 1) 𝜋 байвал ( 7.1) томъёогоор нийлбэр хэлбэлзлийн амплитут 𝐴 = 𝐴1 − 𝐴2 болж тухайн цэгт хоёр долгион бие биений
  2. 2. үйлчлэлийг сулруулж тэр хэсэг бүдэг гэрэлтэнэ. Хэрэв фазын ялгавар 𝜑1 − 𝜑2 = 2𝑘𝜋 ( 𝑘- бүхэл тоо) нийлбэр хэлбэлзлийн амплитуд 𝐴 = 𝐴1 + 𝐴2 байх тул хоёр долгионуудын үйлчлэл нэмэгдэж тэр хэсэгт тод гэрэлтэнэ. Гэрлийн интерференц Гэрлийн когерент долгионууд нэмэгдэх явцад долгионы фронтын дагуух орчны цэгүүдэд гэрлийн долгионы энерги хувиарлагдсанаас бүлэг ба гэрэлтэй зурвас ээлжлэн үүсэхийг гэрлийн интерференц гэнэ. Нэг өнгө когерент хоёр гэрэл үүсгэгчээс үүссэн гэрлийн долгионы хүчлэгийн векторын амплитуд зөвхөн тухайн цэг хүртэлх 𝑋1 ба 𝑋2 ( 7.1-р зураг) зайнаас хамаардаг: 𝑬 𝟏=𝑬 𝟎 ∙ 𝒔𝒊𝒏 𝝎 (𝒕 − 𝑿 𝟏 𝑪 ) ; 𝑬 𝟐=𝑬 𝟎 ∙ 𝒔𝒊𝒏 𝝎 (𝒕 − 𝑿 𝟐 𝑪 ) Тэгвэл А цэгт үүсэх нийлбэр хэлбэлзлийн хүчлэг (7.2) 𝑬 = 𝑬 𝟏 + 𝑬 𝟏 = 𝟐𝑬 𝟎 𝒄𝒐𝒔 𝒙 𝟐 −𝒙 𝟏 𝟐𝑪 𝒔𝒊𝒏 (𝒕 − 𝒙 𝟏+𝒙 𝟐 𝟐𝑪 ) байна. (𝐶- вакум дахнт гэрлийн хурд) Замын ялгаа Тухайн цэгт харгалзах когерент долгионуудын замын ялгаа (7.3) 𝒙 = 𝒙 𝟐 − 𝒙 𝟏 = ( 𝟐𝒌 + 𝟏) ℷ 𝟐 (ℷ- нэг өнгө гэрлийн долгионы урт, 𝑘 = 0,1,2,3….) байх тохиолдолд долгионууд эсрэг фазтай байх тул нийлбэр орны хүчлэг тэгтэй тэнцүү болж гэрэлгүй байна. Иймд (7.3) нь интерференцийн минимум нөхцөлийг илэрхийлэх болно. Интерференцийн максимум буюу тод гэрэлтэй байх нь замын ялгаа (7.4) 𝒙 = 𝒙 𝟐 - 𝒙 𝟏 = 𝒌ℷ = 𝟐𝒌 ℷ 𝟐 байхад ажиглагдана. Ийм учираас бүдэг (минимум) ба тод гэрэлтэй (максимум) зурвасууд ээлжлэн үүснэ. Гэрлийн интерференцийн ажиглах аргууд Когерент долгион үүсгэх олон арга байдаг бөгөөд тэдгээр нь нэг гэрэл үүсгэгчээс үүссэн гэрлийн долгионыг жижиг нүх, засвар, толь, прозмийн тусламжаар когерент долгионууд болгон салгахад үндэслэсэн байдаг. Юнгийн арга
  3. 3. Дундаа жижиг S нүхтэй (7.2-p зураг) тунгалаг бус А дэлгэц дээр ℷ долгионы урттай гэрэл тусахад нүхнээс хагас бөмбөлөг долгион үүснэ. Нүхнээс үүссэн долгионы замд хоорондоо ойрхон зайд орших 𝑆1 ба 𝑆2 нүх бүхий В дэлгэц тавихад нүхнүүд нь Гюйгенс-Френелийн зарчим ёсоор мөн хагас бөмбөлөг долгион үүсэх бөгөөд тэдгээр нь нэг үүсгэгчээс үүссэн учир когерент долгионууд байх тул давхцан нийлэхдээ интерференцлэгдэж дэлгэц дээр интерференцийн зурвасууд гэгдэх тод (максимум), бүдэг (минимум) зурвасууд үүсдэг. Д дэлгэцийн К цэгт харгалзах долгионуудын замын ялгаа хагас долгионы тэгш тоо дахин авсантай тэнцүү (томъёо (7.4)) байвал К цэг дээр долгионууд ижил фазтай байх тул бие биенийхээ эрчмийг нэмэгдүүлж тод гэрэлтсэн байна. Хэрэв замын ялгаа хагас долгионыг сондгой тоо дахин авсантай тэнцүү (томъёо (7.3)) байвал K цэг дээр гэрлийн долгионууд эсрэг фазтай очих тул бие биенийхээ эрчмийг сулруулж бүдэг гэрэлтэй байна. Когерент долгионуудын замын ялгааг тодорхойлъё 𝒙 𝟐 𝟐 = 𝑳 𝟐 + (𝒚 + 𝒅 𝟐 ) 𝟐 ; 𝒙 𝟏 𝟐 = 𝑳 𝟐 + (𝒚 − 𝒅 𝟐 ) 𝟐 Эндээс 𝒙 𝟐 𝟐 − 𝒙 𝟏 𝟐 =𝟐𝒚𝒅 буюу ∆𝒙 = 𝒙 𝟐 − 𝒙 𝟏 = 𝟐𝒚𝒅 𝒙 𝟐 +𝒙 𝟏 Хэрэв 𝑑 ≤ 𝐿, 𝑦 ≤ 𝐿 гэвэл 𝑥2 ≈ 𝑥1 ≈ 𝐿 болох тул замын ялгаа ∆𝑥 = 𝑥2 − 𝑥1 = 𝑦𝑑 𝐿 болно. Дэлгэцийн төв нүхнүүдээс ижил зайд алслагдсан болохоор О цэг хамгийн тод гэрэлтэнэ. Дэлгэцийн төвөөс гадагш ОК шулууны дагуу шилжихэд О цэгээс У зайд замын ялгаа ∆𝑥 = ℷ 2 байх цэг олдоно. Ийм замын ялгаанд эсрг фазтай долгионууд харгалзах тул тэр цэгт бүдэг зурвас үүсэн байна. Мөн шулууны дагуу цааш шилжихэд замын ялгаа ∆𝑥 = ℷ байх өөр цэг дайралдана. Энэ тохиолдолд долгионууд ижил фазтай байх учир тухайн цэгт тод гэрэлтэй байна. Энэ мэтээр долгион дэлгэцийн О төвөөс холдох тутам тод бүдэг зурвасууд ээлжлэн тохиолдох болно. Жишээ нь К дугаар тод зурвас О төвөөс (7.5) 𝑦 𝑘 = 2𝑘 ℷ 2 ∙ 𝐿 𝑑 = 𝑘ℷ𝐿 𝑑 Зайд байх ба мөн К дугаар бүдэг зураас О төвөөс
  4. 4. (7.6) 𝑦 𝑘=(2𝑘 + 1) ℷ𝐿 𝑑 зайд оршино. (7.5) (7.6) томъёоны К нь хэддүгээр интерференцийн тод (максимум), бүдэг (минимум) зурвасууд болохыг зааж байгаа учираас түүнийг интерференцийн максимум ба минимум эрэмбэ гэж нэрлэдэг. Зэргэлдээ орших 2 максимум ба 2 минимумын хоорондох зайг интерференцийн зурвасын өргөн гэдэг бөгөөд (7.5) (7.6) томъёогоор интерференцийн зурвасийн өргөнийг олбол ∆𝑦 = 𝑦 𝑘+1 − 𝑦 𝑘 = ℷ𝐿 𝑑 болно. Хэрэв 𝑆1 ба 𝑆2 нүхийг цагаан гэрлээр гэрэлтүүлбэл дэлгэц дээр өнгөт зурвасууд ажиглагдана. Үнэхээр өөр өөр өнгө гэрлийн тяанууд харилцан адилгүй долгионы урттай байдгийн улмаас аль нэг өнгө туяа эсрэг фазтай тухайн цэгт очиход нөгөө өнгийн туяа ижил фазтай байх жишээтэй. Ийм учираас дэлгэц дээр үүссэн зурвасууд солонгорч ажиглагдана. Френелийн толь Френель нь хоорондоо бараг 180° өнцөгөөр байрласан хоёр хавтгай толь ашиглаж когерент долгион үүсгэжээ. (7.3-р зураг ). Хавтгай хоёр тольний өмнө нэг өнгө S гэрэл үүсгэгч ба Э дэлгэц байна. Дэлгэцэнд зөвхөн хавтгай хоёр тольноос ойсон гэрлийг тусгахын тулд S гэрэл үүсгэгчийн дэлгэцийн талд тунгалаг бус Е халхавч тавьсон болно. Дэлгэцийн тухайн цэгт хүрэлцэн очиж байгаа долгионы замын ямар байгаагаас хамаарч тэр цэг дээр тод ба бүдэг зурвасууд үүсэх болно.
  5. 5. Маш бага хугалах өнцөг бүхий хоёр призмийг сууриар нь эвлүүлэн тавьж гэрэл тусгавал призмд туссан гэрэл призмийг нэвтрэхдээ призмийн суурь тийш хугарч (7.4-р зураг) цааш тарахдаа призм дахь S гэрэл үүсгэгчийн 𝑆1 , 𝑆2 хуурмаг үүсгэгчээс үүссэн болохоор когерент долгионууд тул давхцахдаа (зурагт онцлон хөндлөн зурсан мужид ) интерференцлэгдэнэ. (7.4-р зураг) 7.3 Нимгэн хальснаас үүсэх интерференц Нефть болон тослогийн зүйл, керосин тархсан усны гадарга солонгорч харгддаг нь тэдгээрийн нимгэн үеүдийн үүсгэсэн гэрлийн интерференцийн үр дүн юм. Ижил налуугаас үүсэх интерференц Хоёр гадарга нь параллель ижил зузаантай нимгэн хальсанд тусаж байгаа гэрлийн тусгалын өнцгийг өөрчилсөн үүсэх интерференийг ижил налуугаас үүсэх интерференц гэнэ. Гадарга нь параллель (d=const) нимгэн хальсанд (7.5 зураг) хальснаас алс орших гэрэл үүсгэгчээс параллель туяанууд нормалд i өнцаг үүсгэн тусаж байна. Нимгэн хальсанд туссан туяа хальсны дээд гадаргын О цэгээс нэг хэсэг (1-р туяа) анхна орчин уруу ( 𝑛0 =1) буцаж ойх ба нөгөө хэсэг нь нимгэн хальсанд нэвтрэн орохдоо r өнцгөөр хугарах болно. Хугарсан туяа нимгэн хальны доод гадаргын С цэгт хүрээд хальс, агаар хоёрын заагаас нэг хэсэг нь буцаж ойх ба нөгөө хэсэг нь нимгэн хальсыг хэвтэрч гарна. Хальсны С цэгээс ойсон туяа нимгэн хальс дундуур явж түүний дээд гадаргад хүрээд тэндээс максимумбн нэг хэсэг нь нимгэн хальсыг нэвтэрч гарна. Хальсны С цэгээс ойсон туяа нимгэн хальс
  6. 6. дундуур явж түүний дээд гадаргад хүрээд тэндээс максимуман нэг хэсэг нь эргэж ойх ба нөгөө хэсэг нь нимгэн хальсыг В цэгээр (2 туяа) нэвтэрч гарахдаа нормальд i өнцөг үүсгэсэн байна. Нимгэн хальсны дээд, доод гадаргаас ойход үүссэн (1) (2) туяа нь когерент учраас тэдний зас цуглуулагч линз тавибал түүний фокусын хавтгайн Р цэгт нийлж интерференцийн зураг үүсэх бөгөөд тэр нь хоёр туяаны оптик замын ялгаанаас хамаарна. Гэрлийн долгионы геометр замыг орчны хугарлын илтгэгчээр үржүүлсэнийг оптик зам гэнэ. Туяа туссан О цэгээс АВ хавтгай хүртэл хоёр туяаны хооронд үүсэх оптик замын ялгаа: ∆= ( 𝑂𝐶 + 𝐶𝐵) 𝑛 − (𝑂𝐴 ± ℷ0 2 ) (7.7) ± ℷ0 2 нь оптик нягт орчны заагаас гэрэл ойход үүссэн хагас долгионы алдагдал бөгөөд 𝑛 > 𝑛0 бол хагас долгионы алдагдал О цэгт үүсэх тул (7.7) томьёонд хасах тэмдгийг, хэрэв 𝑛 < 𝑛0 бол хагас долгионы алдагдалаа С цэгт үүсэх тул (7.7) томъёонд нэмэх тэмдгийг авна. (7.5)-р зурагаас 𝑂𝐶 = 𝐶𝐵 = 𝑑 𝑐𝑜𝑠𝑟 ; 𝑂𝐴 = 𝑂𝐵 ∙ sin 𝑖 =2𝑑 ∙ tan 𝑟 ∙ sin 𝑖 ба хугарлын хуулиар sin 𝑖 = 𝑛 ∙ sin 𝑟 болохыг анхаарч олсон холбогдлыг (7.7)-p томъёонд орлуулж оптик замын ялгааг олбол ∆= 2𝑑𝑛 ∙ 𝑐𝑜𝑠𝑟 ± ∆= 2𝑑𝑛 ∙ 𝑐𝑜𝑠𝑟 ± ℷ0 2 = 2𝑑√𝑛2 − 𝑠𝑖𝑛2 𝑖 ± ℷ0 2 (7.8) болно. Үүний d- хальсны зузаан ; n- түүний хугарлын илтгэгч. Замын ялгаа ∆= 𝑘 ∙ ℷ0 байх нөхцөлийг хангасан дэлгэцийн цэгүүдэд тод зурвас ажиглагдах ба ∆= (2𝑘 + 1) ∙ ℷ0 2 ( 𝑘 = 1.2.3. . . ) байх утгуудыг харгалзсан дэлгэцийн цэгүүдэд бүдэг байх болно. Нимгэн хальсны дээд доод гадаргаас ойсон туяануудын хооронд үүсэх замын ялгаа хальсны d зузаан, хугарлын илтгэгч n, тусгалын i өнцөгөөс хамаарч байгаа учир тэдгээрийн утгаас хамаарч интерференцийн зураг өөрчлөгдөнө. Хэрэв нимгэн хальсны d зузаан, хугарлын илтгэгч n тогтмол бол үүсэх интерференцийн зөвхөн тусгалын i өнцөг хамаарах болно. Тусгалын өнцөгийн i=𝑖1 = 𝑐𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑡 утгадинтерференцийн нэг янзын зурвас ажиглагдах бөгөөд i= 𝑖1 = 𝑐𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑡 утгад интерференцийн нэг янзын зурвас харгалзах гэх мэт. Нормальд тодорхой өнцгөөр налсан туяа бүрд харгалзсан интерференцийн зурвасууд дэлгэц дээр үүсэх учир ижил налуугаас үүсэх интерференц гэж нэрлэсний учир энэ билээ. Нимгэн хальсны дээд ба доод ирмэгүүдийн параллель байх чанарыг маш өчүүхэн хэмжээгээр өөрчлөхөд интерференцийн зурвасын зөв хэлбэр гажна.
  7. 7. Ижил налуугаас үүсэх интерференцийн энэ чанарыг аливаа гадаргын тухайлбал: шилний гадаргын хэр зэрэг тэгш өнглөгдсөнийг шалгахад болон интерферометр ба спектроскопод хэрэглэнэ. Ижил зузаанаас үүсэх интерференц Нимгэн тунгалаг хальсны d зузаан тогтмол бус хальсанд S гэрэл үүсгэгчээс нэг өнгө гэрэл тусахад өснө дурьдсанчлан хальснаас гэрэл ойж хугарна. (7.6-p зураг). Нимгэн хальсны дээд доод гадаргаас үүссэн (11 ), (12) туяа когорент тул тэдгээрийн замд цуглуулагч линз тавьбал линзийн фокусын хавтгай дээр оптик замын ялгаанаас хамаарсан интерференцийн зураг үүснэ. Хальсны гадаргын хооронд үүссэн өнцөг маш бага, гэрэл үүсгэгч нимгэн хальснаас алслагдсан байвал оптик замын ялгаа (7.8) томъёогоор тодорхойлогдоно. Оптик замын ялгаа хэдэн хагас долгионтой тэнцүү байгаагаас хамаарч Д цэг дээр тод ба бүдэг зурвасууд үүснэ. хэрэв нимгэн хальсны хугарлын илтгэгч n , тусгалын i өнцөг тогтмол байвал оптик замын ялгаа (7.8томъёо) зөвхөн нимгэн хальсны d зузаанаас хамаарах буюу d=const байх бүх цэгүүдэд харгалзсан интерференцийн зураг Р дэлгэц дээр үүсэх бөгөөд хальсны өөр тогтмол утганд интерференцийн өөр зурвас ажиглагдана. Энэ мэтээр нимгэн хальсны тодорхой зузаанд харгалзсан интерференц гэж нэрлэдэг. Дэлгэц дээр үүссэн тод зурвасуудын хооронд бүдэг зурвасууд байрласан байдаг учраас дэлгэц дээр тод ба бүдэг зурвас ээлжлэн үүссэн интерференцийн зураг гарна. Нимгэн хальсыг нэвтэрч гарсан туяануудын хооронд үүсэх замын ялгаа (7.8 томъёо) ёсоор ∆= 2𝑑√𝑛2 − 𝑠𝑖𝑛2 𝑖=2dn∙ cos 𝑖1 байна. Ижил бус зузаанаас үүсэх интерференцийн нэг хэлбэр (7.7-p зураг) бол Ньютоны цагираг юм.R муруйлтын радиус бүхий нэг тал нь хавтгай , нөгөө тал нь гүдгэр линзийг гүдгэр талаар нь хавтгай шил дээр тавихад тэдгээрийн хооронд ижил бус зузаантай агаарын давхарга үүснэ. Гэрлийг линз талаас нормаль тусаж байна гэж үзээд интерференцийн ажиглалыг ойсон туяанд явья.
  8. 8. Ижил зузаан бүхий агаарын давхаргаас үүсэх интерференцийн зураг линз шил гадарга хоёрын шахсан цэг дээр төв бүхий нэг төвтэй тойргууд байдаг бөгөөд Ньютоны цагираг гэж нэрлэдэг. Гэрэл нормалиар тусаж байгаа үед линз, шил гадарга хоёрын хооронд байгаа агаар даюхаргын дээд доод гадаргаас ойсон туяаны хооронд үүсэх оптик замын ялгаа (7.8томъёо)-р ( 𝑖 = 0; 𝑛 = 1) учираас ∆= 2𝑑 + ℷ0 2 байна. Үүний d- давхаргын зузаан. (7.7-p зураг)-с олох нь: 𝑅2 = ( 𝑅 − 𝑑)2 + 𝑟2 Үүний R линзийн муруйлтын радиус, r бүх цэгүүд нь d зузаантай байгаа тойргын радиус, d≪ 𝑅 болохыг анхаарвал 𝑑 = 𝑟2 2𝑅 болно. Иймд замын ялгаа ∆= 𝑟2 𝑅 + ℷ0 2 . Хэрэв ∆= 𝑘ℷ0 бол тод цагирагууд үүсэх ба k дугаар тод цагирагийн 𝑟4 радиусыг 𝑟 𝑘 = √(2𝑘 + 1) 𝑅ℷ0 2 ; ( 𝑘 = 0,1,2,3, . . ) байна. Тод бүдэг гэрэтэй цагирагууд зөвхөн нэг өнгө гэрлийн хувьд ажиглагдана. Хэрэв систем дээр цагаан гэрэл тусгасан бол цагирагууд солонгорсон өнгөтэй байна. Хэрэв интерференцийн ойсон гэрэл дээр бус нэвтэрч гарсан гэрлийн хувьд ажиглавал тод цагираг k=0 утганд харгалзах болно. Иймд цагирагийн төв гэрэлтэй (толбо) байх бөгөөд түүнийг тойроод бүдэг ба тод цагирагууд хүрээлсэн байна. Энэ үед k- дугаар тод цагиргын радиусыг 𝑟 𝑘 = √ 𝑘𝑅ℷ0 томъёогоор, k- дугаар бүдэг цагиргын радиусыг 𝑟 𝑘 = √ 𝑘𝑅ℷ0 томъёгоор, k- дугаар бүдэг цагиргын радиусыг 𝑟 𝑘 = √(2𝑘 + 1) ℷ0 𝑅 2 томъёогоор тодорхойлогдох болохыг анхаарах хэрэгтэй. 7.4 Гэрлийн интерференцийг хэрэглэх
  9. 9. Долгионы урт, хугарлын илтгэгч тодорхойлох , биеийн шугаман хэмжээсийн өөрчлөлт, гадаргын өнгөлөгдөлтөд хяналт тавих зэрэгт гэрлийн интерференцийг хэрэглэнэ. Интерференцийн үзэгдлийг маш нарийвчлалтай хэмждэг интерферометр гэдэг багажид хэрэглэдэг бөгөөд ихэнх интереферометрүүд хоёр туяаны интерференц дээр үндэслэгдсэн байдаг. Линз, толь болон бусад аргаар анхны гэрлийг хоёр когерент туяа болгон салгаж, салгасан хоёр туяаны нэгийг буюу заримдаа хоёуланг шинжлэн судлахаар сонирхож байгаа бие дундуур нэвтрүүлэхэд тэдгээрийн хооронд нэмэгдэл оптик замын ялгаа үүсэх бөгөөд үүний нөлөөгөөр интерференцийн судлууд шилжинэ. Интерференцийн судлын шилжилтийг мэдсэнээр сонирхож байгаа хэмжигдэхүүнийхээ утгыг тодорхойлж болно. Жаменын интерферометр Энэ интерферометрээр хийн хугарлын илтгэгч, түүний температур, даралт, чигээс хамаарахыг тодорхойлдог (7.8-p зураг) бөгөөд ижил өргөн зузаантай параллель А ба В шил ялтасаас тогтоно. S гэрэл үүсгэгчээс үүссэн туяа А ялтсын хоёр гадаргаас ойсны дараа анхны туяа болон сална. Эдгээр туяанууд В ялтас дотор мөн ойж хугарсны дараа хугарсан туяаг Л лине-ээр цуглуулбал түүний фокусын хавтгай дээр тод гэрэлтэй зурвас үүссэн байна. Аль нэг туяаны замд хугарлын илтгэгч 𝑛2 нь үл мэдэгдэх хий бүхий 𝐾1 хоолой тавибал геометр замын урт өөрчлөгдөхгүй боловч туяаны оптик зам өөр болсон учир В ялтас ойсон хоёр туяаны хооронд ∆= ( 𝑛2 − 𝑛1)ℓ оптик замын ялгаа гарна. Үүний 𝑛1-н мэдэгдэж байгаа абсолют хугарлын илтгэгч, ℓ-хий бүхий хоолойн урт. Иймд 𝑛2 = 𝑛1 + 𝑚ℷ ℓ болно. Үүний m- интерференцийн максимумын эрэмбэ, ℷ- гэрлийн долгионы урт. Хугарлын илтгэгчүүдийн ялгавар 𝑛2 − 𝑛1 өөрчлөгдснөөс интерференцийн зурвасын шилжилт болно. Жамены интерферометрээр 𝑛 ≈ 1 бодисын хугарлын илтгэгчийг тодорхойлох ба мөн хугарлын илтгэгчийн температураас хамаарахыг судална. Үүний тулд аль нэг туяаны зам дахь агаарыг халаах бөгөөд хальснаас агаарын хугарлын илтгэгч өөрчлөгдөж интерференцийн зурвасын шилжилт болно.
  10. 10. Майкельсоны интерферометр Туяануудын хооронд үүсэх оптик замын ялгааг өчүүхэн багаар өөрчлөгдөхөд интерференцийн энэ чанарыг уртыг нарийвчлалтай хэмжихэд ашиглана. Майкельсоны интерферометрийн оптик схемийг 7.9-р зурагт үзүүлэв. S гэрэл үүсгэгчийн замд нэг тал нь мөнгөлөгдсөн А тунгалаг ялтас байх ба энэ ялтас гэрлийн туяаны чигт 45° өнцгөөр байрласан байна. Туссан гэрлийн нэг хэсэг (1 туяа ) нь А ялтаас ойж З1 толинд тусах ба үлдсэн хэсэг (2 туяа) нь А-ыг нэвтэрч А ялтастай параллелиар байрласан түүнтэй ижил зузаан ба өргөн бүхий тунгалаг В шил ялтсыг нэвтэрч З2 толинд тусна. З2 толиноос ойхдоо В шилийг дахин нэвтэрч ажиглагчид очно. З1 ба З2 толиноос ойж О цэгт нийлж байгаа туяанууд когерент байхаас гадна тэдгээрийн хооронд үүсэх замын ялгаа . З1ба З2 толинуудын О цэгээс ямар зайд байгаагаас хамаарахаас гадна замын ялгааг ихэсгэхийн тулд З2 толийг туяаны чигийн дагуу шилжүүлж болно. З2 толийг О цэгээс холдуулбал интерференцийн цагиргууд төвөөс гадагш шилжих ба ойртуулбал төв уруу шилжинэ. Ажиглагчид очих 1′ ба 2’ туяаны хооронд ∆= 2𝑛1( 𝑙1 − 𝑙2) оптик замын ялгаа үүснэ. Үүний 𝑛1 - агаарын абсолют хугарлын илтгэгч, 𝑙1 ба 𝑙2 –О цэгээс З1ба З2 толь хүртэлх зай. Интерференцийн нэг цагираг шинээр үүсэх ба алга болох нь З2толийг ℷ 2 -оор шилжүүлэхийг харгалзах байх буюу замын ялгааг ℷ − аар өөрчилсөнтэй адил байна. О цэг дээр интерференцлэгдэж байгаа туяануудын нэг нь А ялтсыг 3 дахин нэвтэрч байхад нөгөө нь зөвхөн нэг удаа нэвтрэн гарсан байгаа учир тэдгээрийн хооронд нэмэгдэл замын ялгаа үүсгэхгүйн тулд А тольтой адил биш В шил ялтсыг хэрэглэсэн юм. Майкельсоны интерферометрийг халалтаас биеийн урт өөрчлөгдөх, гэрлийн долгионы уртыг хэмжих, линз ба толины гадаргын өнгөлөлтийг тодорхойлох зэрэгт хэрэглэнэ.
  11. 11. Голограф Долгионы интерференц дифракцид үндэслэн биеийн эзэлхүүн (чанартай) дүрс буулгах аргыг голограф гэнэ. Голографд гэрэл мэдрэмхий хальс дээр биеийн гадаргын цэг болгосноос сарнисан гэрлийн долгионы амплитуд, фаз бүртгэгддэг бөгөөд дараа нь түүний сэргээхэд биеийн хуурмаг ба бодит дүрс зэрэг ажиглагддаг тул биеийн дүрс биет байдлаар харагдана. Тулгуур ба дохионы долгион Голограф нь когорент долгионуудын интерференцийн үр дүн болно. Зургийг нь авах бие дээр когерент үүсгэгч лазераас гэрэл тусгана. Лазераас үүссэн гэрлийн нэг хэсгийг шууд фотохальсанд тусгах бөгөөд түүнийг тулгуур долгион, бие дээр тусаж тэндээс ойж сарнисны дараа фотохальсанд бүртгэгдэх (нөгөө хэсэг) долгионыг дохионы долгион гэнэ. Сэргээсний дараа фото хальсанд үүссэн интерференцийн зургийг голограмм гэдэг. Голограммын цэг бүрд үүсэх интерференц дохионы ба тулгуур долгионы амплитуд, фазын ялгавараас хамаарсан байдаг учраас голограсс дээр тухайн биеийн бүрэн мэдээлэл бүртгэгдэнэ. Лазер (7.10a-p зураг) когорент долгионы нэг хэсэг (тулгуур долгион) Т толиноос ойсны дараа С фото хальсанд очих ба нөгөө хэсэг (дохионы долгион) нь А биеийн гадарга дээр тусна. А биеийн цэг бүрээс ойсон бөмбөлөг долгионууд С фото хальсанд тусаж тулгуур долгионтой нийлж интерференц болно. Хоёр долгионы интерференцийн дунд С фото хальс дээр нэг төвтэй хар цагаан цагирагууд үүссэн байна. Фото хальсанд бүртгэгдсэн интерференцийн энэ зураг Абиеийн тухайн цэгийн голограмм болно. Энэ мэт биеийн бүх цэгүүдээс ойсон дохионы ба тулгуур долгионы хоёрын фазын ялгавараас хамаарсан голограмм фото хальсанд бичигдэнэ.
  12. 12. Голограммд бияигдсэн биеийн дүрсийг сэргээхийн тулд голограммыг анхны тулгуур долгионоор дахин гэрэлтүүлнэ. ( 7.10.б-р зураг). Ингэж голограмм дээр тулгуур долгионы дифракц болоход биеийн дүрс ажиглагдана. Голограммыг нэвтэрсэн тулгуур долгион анхны чигйин дагуу тархах хавтгай долгион , сарнисан ба цугласан бөмбөлөг долгион болж салдаг байна. Нэг цэгт цуглах бөмбөлөг долгионууд биеийн 𝑆1 бодит дүрсийг , сарнисан бөмбөлөг долгион мөн биеийн 𝑆2 хуурмаг дүрсийг тус тус үүсгэнэ. Хуурмаг дүрс биеийн анх байсан байранд үүсдэг бөгөөд түүнийг голограммаар ажиглахад цонхоор (юм) харж байгаа мэт байна. Бодит дүрс голограммын нөгөө талд агаарт дүүжилсэн юм шиг харагдана. Энгийн зураг авалтын үед биеийн бүх цэгүүдийн дүрс гэрэл мэдрэмхий хавтгай хальсанд бүртгэгдэх бөгөөд хальсны өнгө яаж хувирах нь тэр хэсэгт туссан гэрлийн энергиэс хамаарна. Иймд биеийн аль хэсэг ойр, хол байсныг тодорхойлход бэрхтэй. Тэгвэл голограмм дээр тулгуур ба дохионы долгионы фазын ялгавараас хамаарсан интерференцийн зураг үүсэх бөгөөд хоёр долгионы фазын ялгавар цаг бүрд өөр байх учраас голограммаар бараг гажиггүй биет байдлаар харагдах эзэлхүүнт чанартай биеийн дүрс үүсэж болно. Янз бүрийн урттай тулгуур долгион хэрэглэснээр нэг фото ялтас дээр хэд хэдэн биеийн голограмм бичиэ болно. Улаан , шар, хөх гурван үндсэн өнгийг хэрэглэж ‘өнгөт’ голограмм бэлдэж болох ба сэргээхдээ мөн өнгүүдийг ашиглана. Голограмм дээр богино долгионоор бичлэг хийгээд түүнийг урт долгионоор сэргээвэл биеийн дүрс томрох боломжтой. Асар их хэмжээний мэдээллийг жижигхэн голограмм дээр бичиж хадгалж болно.

