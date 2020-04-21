Azar 7 2 expressing ability with can and could

Successfully reported this slideshow.
7-2 Expressing Ability: Can and Could Page 180
Bob can play the piano. I can meet you at Ted’s tomorrow afternoon. You can buy a screwdriver at the hardware store. Can e...
The negative form of of can may be written can’t, cannot or can not. I can’t understand the sentence. I cannot understand ...
Our son could walk when he was one year old. The past form of canis could.
The negative form of could is couldn’t or could not. He couldn’t walk when he was six months old. He could not walk when h...
These two sentences have the same meaning. He can read. He is able to read. Ability can also be expressed with a form of b...
These two sentences have the same meaning. She could read. She was able to read. Ability can also be expressed with a form...
7-2 Expressing Ability: Can and Could Page 180

7-2 Expressing Ability: Can and Could Page 180

