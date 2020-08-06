Successfully reported this slideshow.
12-3UsingObjectPronounsin AdjectiveClausesto Describe People Page 324
Inanadjective clause,weembed (bury)onesentence intoanother: In an adjective clause, we embed (bury) one sentence into anot...
Inadjectiveclauses, pronounsareused astheobjectofa verbtodescribe people. One way to make an adjective clause is to change...
Onewaytomakean adjectiveclauseisto changehimtothat. That is the object pronoun. That refers to “the man.” Main sentence: T...
Thatistheobject pronoun.Thatrefers to“theman.” That comes at the beginning of an adjective clause. An object pronoun can b...
Himcanalsobe changedtowhoor whom. All these sentences mean the same thing. The man that I met was friendly. The man who I ...
Himcanalsobe changedtowhoor whom. Whom is generally used only in formal writing. The man whom I met was friendly.
Azar 12 3

Azar 12 3

Azar 12 3

