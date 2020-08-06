Successfully reported this slideshow.
12-4UsingObjectPronounsin AdjectiveClausesto DescribeThings Page 327
Whoandwhomreferto people. Whichrefersto things. Thatcanreferto eitherpeopleor things.
Tomakeanadjective clause,changeitto thatorwhich. It, that and which all refer to the same thing (the river). Main sentence...
Tomakeanadjective clause,changeitto thatorwhich. These two sentences mean the same thing: The river that flows through the...
Becareful! Ifthepronounreplaces theSUBJECTofthe embeddedsentence,it cannotbeomitted. These two sentences mean the same thi...
Becareful! Ifthepronounreplaces theSUBJECTofthe embeddedsentence,it cannotbeomitted. Pronoun replaces the object of the em...
Becareful! Ifthepronounreplaces theSUBJECTofthe embeddedsentence,it cannotbeomitted. Pronoun replaces the object of the em...
