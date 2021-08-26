Successfully reported this slideshow.
Du an dau tu nha may sx phan bon

  1. 1. Dự án đầu tư của Dự án “Nhà máy sản xuất phân bón Hoa Lợi công suất 14.000 tấn/năm (phân bón hữu cơ 5.000 tấn/năm, phân bón hóa học 9.000 tấn/năm)” CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ HOA LỢI i MỤC LỤC MỤC LỤC.........................................................................................................................i DANH MỤC BẢNG.........................................................................................................ii DANH MỤC HÌNH.........................................................................................................iii CHƯƠNG I. TỔNG QUAN CHUNG VỀ DỰ ÁN............................................................1 1.1. Giới thiệu về chủ đầu tư .............................................................................................1 1.2. Mô tả thông tin dự án .................................................................................................1 1.3. Căn cứ pháp lý xây dựng dự án ..................................................................................2 1.4. Lý do và sự cần thiết của dự án ..................................................................................3 CHƯƠNG II. ĐIỀU KIỆN TỰ NHIÊN KHU VỰC LẬP DỰ ÁN ....................................5 2.1. Đặc điểm tự nhiên ......................................................................................................5 2.1.1. Vị trí, giới hạn khu đất lập dự án .............................................................................5 2.1.2. Điều kiện tự nhiên ...................................................................................................5 2.2. Hiện trạng khu vực lập dự án......................................................................................5 CHƯƠNG III. NỘI DUNG VÀ QUY MÔ ĐẦU TƯ ........................................................9 3.1. Hình thức đầu tư.......................................................................................................10 3.2. Quy mô đầu tư..........................................................................................................10 3.3. Phương án kỹ thuật...................................................................................................11 3.3.1. Nguyên, nhiên liệu ................................................................................................11 3.3.2. Quy trình hoạt động...............................................................................................15 CHƯƠNG V. TÍNH TOÁN KINH TẾ............................................................................15 CHƯƠNG VI. HIỆU QUẢ KINH TẾ TÀI CHÍNH ........................................................23 6.1. Kế hoạch sản xuất kinh doanh ..................................................................................23 6.1.1. Kế hoạch hoạt động và năng suất sản xuất các chuyền máy...................................23 6.1.2. Dự kiến tiến độ đầu tư hoạt động sản xuất .............................................................23 6.2. Tính toán chi phí của dự án ......................................................................................23 6.2.1. Chi phí khấu hao ...................................................................................................23 6.2.2. Chi phí nhân công..................................................................................................23 6.2.3. Chi phí hoạt động ..................................................................................................24 6.3. Doanh thu từ dự án...................................................................................................25 6.4. Đánh giá hiệu quả kinh tế xã hội ..............................................................................25 CHƯƠNG VII. KẾT LUẬN ...........................................................................................26
  2. 2. Dự án đầu tư của Dự án “Nhà máy sản xuất phân bón Hoa Lợi công suất 14.000 tấn/năm (phân bón hữu cơ 5.000 tấn/năm, phân bón hóa học 9.000 tấn/năm)” CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ HOA LỢI ii DANH MỤC BẢNG Bảng 1. Tổng mức đầu tư của Dự án ..................................................................................2 Bảng 2. Tiến độ thực hiện dự án.........................................................................................2 Bảng 3 - Bảng kê tọa độ khu vực........................................................................................5 Bảng 4. Cơ cấu sử dụng đất của Dự án...............................................................................8 Bảng 5. Hạng mục công trình của dự án.............................................................................8 Bảng 6. Các hạng mục công trình phụ trợ...........................................................................9 Bảng 7. Các hạng mục công trình bảo vệ môi trường .........................................................9 Bảng 8. Danh mục máy móc, thiết bị phục vụ sản xuất.....................................................10 Bảng 9. Nhu cầu sử dụng nguyên, vật liệu tại Dự án ........................................................11 Bảng 10. Nhu cầu sử dụng nhiên liệu...............................................................................12 Bảng 11. Tổng hợp lượng nước sử dụng tại dự án............................................................14 Bảng 12. Tổng mức đầu tư của dự án...............................................................................22 Bảng 13. Công suất sản xuất ............................................................................................23 Bảng 14. Bảng kế hoạch nhân công và bảng lương...........................................................24
  3. 3. Dự án đầu tư của Dự án “Nhà máy sản xuất phân bón Hoa Lợi công suất 14.000 tấn/năm (phân bón hữu cơ 5.000 tấn/năm, phân bón hóa học 9.000 tấn/năm)” CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ HOA LỢI iii DANH MỤC HÌNH Hình 1. Quy trình sản xuất phân bón dạng bột................... Error! Bookmark not defined. Hình 2. Quy trình sản xuất phân bón dạng hạt................... Error! Bookmark not defined.
  4. 4. Dự án đầu tư của Dự án “Nhà máy sản xuất phân bón Hoa Lợi công suất 14.000 tấn/năm (phân bón hữu cơ 5.000 tấn/năm, phân bón hóa học 9.000 tấn/năm)” CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ HOA LỢI Trang 1 CHƯƠNG I. TỔNG QUAN CHUNG VỀ DỰ ÁN 1.1 Giới thiệu về chủ đầu tư Chủ dự án: CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ HOA LỢI Địa chỉ: 02 Hoàng Hữu Nam, Khu phố Mỹ Thành, Phường Long Thạnh Mỹ, Quận 9, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam. Địa điểm thực hiện dự án: Đường ĐT 746, Ấp 1, Xã Thường Tân, Huyện Bắc Tân Uyên, Tỉnh Bình Dương. Điện thoại: 0283.725.2468 Email: phanbonhoaloi@gmail.com Người đại diện: Ông PHAN VĂN DŨNG Chức vụ: Giám đốc + Sinh ngày: 01/12/1976 Dân tộc: Kinh Quốc tịch: Việt Nam + Loại giấy tờ chứng thực cá nhân: Thẻ căn cước công dân + Số giấy chứng thực cá nhân: 045076000109 + Ngày cấp: 04/10/2017 Nơi cấp: Cục Cảnh sát ĐKQL Cư Trú và DLQG Về Dân Cư + Nơi đăng ký hộ khẩu thường trú: Số 29 Đường 12B, Khu phố Châu Phúc Cẩm, Phường Long Thạnh Mỹ, Quận 9, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam. + Chỗ ở hiện tại: Số 29 Đường 12B, Khu phố Châu Phúc Cẩm, Phường Long Thạnh Mỹ, Quận 9, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam. 1.2 Mô tả thông tin dự án Tên dự án: “Nhà máy sản xuất phân bón Hoa Lợi công suất 9.950 tấn/năm (phân bón hữu cơ 3.950 tấn/năm, phân bón hóa học 6.000 tấn/năm)” Địa điểm đầu tư: Đường ĐT 746, Ấp 1, Xã Thường Tân, Huyện Bắc Tân Uyên, Tỉnh Bình Dương. Diện tích đất sử dụng: 12.094,3 m2 Mục tiêu đầu tư: Dự án “Nhà máy sản xuất phân bón Hoa Lợi công suất 14.000 tấn/năm (phân bón hữu cơ 5.000 tấn/năm, phân bón hóa học 9.000 tấn/năm)” được thực hiện với các mục tiêu sau: + Cung cấp phân bón cho nhu cầu tiêu thụ trong và ngoài nước; giải quyết việc làm cho một số lao động và ổn định xã hội;
  5. 5. Dự án đầu tư của Dự án “Nhà máy sản xuất phân bón Hoa Lợi công suất 14.000 tấn/năm (phân bón hữu cơ 5.000 tấn/năm, phân bón hóa học 9.000 tấn/năm)” CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ HOA LỢI Trang 2 + Góp phần thực hiện thành công chủ trương công nghiệp hóa hiện đại hóa công nghiệp, phát triển nền kinh tế theo hướng công nghiệp hiện đại; + Đóng góp vào ngân sách nhà nước hàng năm thông qua thuế thu nhập doanh nghiệp. Quy mô đầu tư: + Diện tích đất sử dụng: 12.094,3 m2 . + Tổng nhu cầu lao động cần có: 40 người. + Tổng mức đầu tư của dự án: 9.800.000.000 VNĐ. Trong đó: Bảng 1. Tổng mức đầu tư của Dự án STT Quy mô về vốn đầu tư Thành tiền (VNĐ) 01 Chi phí thiết bị 6.000.000.000 02 Chi phí lắp đặt thiết bị 1.200.000.000 03 Chi phí cho hoạt động bảo vệ môi trường 1.100.000.000 04 Chi phí dự phòng 1.500.000.000 Tổng cộng 9.800.000.000 Tiến độ thực hiện dự án: Bảng 2. Tiến độ thực hiện dự án STT Hạng mục Thời gian 01 Sơn sửa nhà xưởng và lắp đặt máy móc thiết bị Tháng 10/2020 02 Hoạt động chính thức dự án Tháng 11/2020 1.3 Căn cứ pháp lý xây dựng dự án - Luật xây dựng số 16/2003/QH11 ngày 26/11/2003 của Quốc Hội nước CHXHCN Việt Nam; - Luật số 38/2009/QH12 Luật sửa đổi, bổ sung một số điều của các Luật liên quan đến đầu tư xây dựng cơ bản; - Nghị định số 12/2009/NĐ-CP ngày 12/02/2009 của Chính phủ về quản lý dự án đầu tư xây dựng công trình;
  6. 6. Dự án đầu tư của Dự án “Nhà máy sản xuất phân bón Hoa Lợi công suất 14.000 tấn/năm (phân bón hữu cơ 5.000 tấn/năm, phân bón hóa học 9.000 tấn/năm)” CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ HOA LỢI Trang 3 - Nghị định số 112/2009/NĐ-CP ngày 14/12/2009 của Chính phủ về quản lý chi phí đầu tư xây dựng công trình; - Nghị định số 209/2004/NĐ-CP ngày 16/12/2004 của Chính phủ và quản lý chất lượng xây dựng công trình và Nghị định số 49/2008/NĐ-CP ngày 18/4/2008 của Chính phủ về sửa đổi, bổ sung một số điều của Nghị định số 209/2004/NĐ-CP; - Nghị định số 18/2015/ NĐ-CP ngày 14/02/2015 của Chính phủ về Quy định về quy hoạch bảo vệ môi trường, đánh giá môi trường chiến lược, đánh giá tác động môi trường và kế hoạch bảo vệ môi trường; - Quyết định 33/2004/QĐ-BTC ngày 12/04/2004 của Bộ tài chính về việc ban hành quy tắc, biểu phí bảo hiểm xây dựng, lắp đặt; - Quyết định số 957/QĐ-BXD ngày 29/9/2009 của Bộ Xây dựng về việc công bố định mức chi phí quản lý dự án và tư vấn đầu tư xây dựng công trình; - Quyết định số 83/2009/NĐ-CP ngày 15/10/2009 của Chính phủ về sửa đổi, bổ sung một số điều Nghị định số 12/2009/NĐ-CP ngày 12/2/2009 của Chính phủ về quản lý dự án đầu tư xây dựng công trình; - Thông tư số 04/2010/TT-BXD ngày 26/5/2010 của Bộ Xây dựng về việc hướng dẫn lập và quản lý chi phí đầu tư xây dựng công trình căn cứ Nghị định số 17/2008/NĐ-CP ngày 04/2/2008 của Chính phủ; - Thông tư số 03/2009/TT-BXD ngày 26/3/2009 của Bộ Xây dựng quy định chi tiết một số nội dung của Nghị định số 12/2009/NĐ-CP ngày 12/02/2009 của Chính phủ về quản lý dự án đầu tư xây dựng công trình; - Thông tư số 27/2009/TT-BXD ngày 31/7/2009 của Bộ Xây dựng Hướng dẫn một số nội dung về quản lý chất lượng công trình xây dựng. 1.4 Lý do và sự cần thiết của dự án Công ty TNHH Sản xuất Thương mại Dịch vụ Hoa Lợi đã được cấp giấy chứng nhận đăng ký doanh nghiệp Công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn hai thành viên trở lên số 0312772668 đăng ký lần đầu ngày 09 tháng 05 năm 2014, đăng ký thay đổi lần thứ 1 ngày 24 tháng 01 năm 2018 do Phòng đăng ký kinh doanh – Sở Kế hoạch và Đầu tư TP. Hồ Chí Minh cấp. Chi nhánh Công ty TNHH Sản xuất Thương mại Dịch vụ Hoa Lợi Nhà máy sản xuất phân bón Hoa Lợi đã được cấp giấy chứng nhận đăng ký hoạt động chi nhánh số
  7. 7. Dự án đầu tư của Dự án “Nhà máy sản xuất phân bón Hoa Lợi công suất 14.000 tấn/năm (phân bón hữu cơ 5.000 tấn/năm, phân bón hóa học 9.000 tấn/năm)” CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ HOA LỢI Trang 4 0312772668-001 đăng ký lần đầu ngày 04 tháng 06 năm 2019 do Phòng đăng ký kinh doanh – Sở Kế hoạch và Đầu tư Tỉnh Bình Dương cấp. Dự án “Nhà máy sản xuất phân bón Hoa Lợi công suất 14.000 tấn/năm (phân bón hữu cơ 5.000 tấn/năm, phân bón hóa học 9.000 tấn/năm)” được triển khai trên mặt bằng nhà xưởng 3.077,2 m2 có sẵn được thuê lại trên khu đất có tổng diện tích 12.094,3 m2 , chủ dự án sẽ tiến hành lắp đặt trang thiết bị hoàn toàn mới phục vụ cho hoạt động sản xuất.
  8. 8. Dự án đầu tư của Dự án “Nhà máy sản xuất phân bón Hoa Lợi công suất 14.000 tấn/năm (phân bón hữu cơ 5.000 tấn/năm, phân bón hóa học 9.000 tấn/năm)” CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ HOA LỢI Trang 5 CHƯƠNG II. ĐIỀU KIỆN TỰ NHIÊN KHU VỰC LẬP DỰ ÁN 2.1 Đặc điểm tự nhiên 2.1.1 Vị trí, giới hạn khu đất lập dự án Dự án “Nhà máy sản xuất phân bón Hoa Lợi công suất 14.000 tấn/năm (phân bón hữu cơ 5.000 tấn/năm, phân bón hóa học 9.000 tấn/năm)” tại Đường ĐT 746, Ấp 1, Xã Thường Tân, Huyện Bắc Tân Uyên, Tỉnh Bình Dương. Vị trí tiếp giáp cụ thể như sau: + Phía Đông: giáp đường ĐT746; + Phía Tây: giáp đất trống; + Phía Nam: giáp nhà dân; khoảng cách đến nhà dân gần nhất là 5m; + Phía Bắc: giáp nhà dân và đất trống. Tổng diện tích khu vực dự án: 12.094,3 m2 . Các điểm ranh giới dự án có tọa độ VN-2000 như trong bảng sau: Bảng 3 - Bảng kê tọa độ khu vực Tên điểm Tọa độ VN-2000 kinh tuyến trục 180o 30’, múi chiếu 3o X (m) Y (m) 1 598970.4 119393.6 2 598982.3 119384.6 3 598945.3 119356.8 4 598973.6 119399.6 5 598915.5 119348.1 2.1.2 Điều kiện tự nhiên, kinh tế - xã hội a. Đối tượng tự nhiên  Giao thông Hệ thống giao thông trong khu vực có đường tỉnh lộ ĐT 746 đi qua (lộ giới 10m) là một trong những tuyến đường chính của Huyện Bắc Tân Uyên, kết nối Huyện Bắc Tân với Thị xã Tân Uyên và Huyện Bàu Bàng.
  9. 9. Dự án đầu tư của Dự án “Nhà máy sản xuất phân bón Hoa Lợi công suất 14.000 tấn/năm (phân bón hữu cơ 5.000 tấn/năm, phân bón hóa học 9.000 tấn/năm)” CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ HOA LỢI Trang 6 Tuyến đường ĐT746 có chiều dài hơn 52km bắt đầu từ ngã ba chùa Bửu Lâm, thị xã Tân Uyên giao lộ với đường ĐT 747, kết thúc tại ngã tư Hòa Lân, thị xã Thuận An, Bình Dương giao lộ với Quốc lộ 13. Đường ĐT 746 đi qua 7 xã của huyện Bắc Tân Uyên, có chiều dài 44km. Mỗi giờ có khoảng 2.000 lượt xe qua lại. Cụ thể theo từng nhóm xe như sau: - Xe máy: 1.100 lượt/giờ; - Xe tải trọng nhẹ (xe ô tô <30 chỗ, xe tải trọng nhẹ <15 tấn): 405 lượt/giờ; - Xe tải trọng nặng (>15 tấn): 495 lượt/giờ; - Xe bus: 8 lượt/giờ. Tính riêng quãng đường ĐT 746 đi qua hai xã Tân Mỹ và Thường Tân, huyện Bắc Tân Uyên, có chiều dài khoảng 12km, tập trung 17 hầm mỏ và số lượt xe ben chở đất đá qua lại tuyến đường này cũng chiếm hơn 50%. Vì vậy kéo theo đó là sự phức tạp về tình hình trật tự ATGT liên quan đến xe ben khi cánh tài xế thường xuyên cho xe chạy quá tốc độ, cơi nới thùng xe, vi phạm cấm vượt, và tiềm ẩn nguy cơ xảy ra tai nạn. Giao thông tại đường ĐT 746 phía trước khu vực dự án đã được đổ nhựa hoàn chỉnh, giao thông tương đối đông đúc, chủ yếu là các nhóm xe tải trọng nặng, xe ben, xe container.  Hệ thống sông suối, kênh rạch Cách Dự án khoảng 410m về phía Bắc là Suối Vũng Gấm, chiều rộng từ 11 – 12m, chảy ra sông Đồng Nai, đây cũng chính là nguồn tiếp nhận nước thải khi dự án khi đi vào hoạt động. Cách Dự án khoảng 40m về phía Đông là Sông Đồng Nai, chiều rộng sông từ 150 – 180m. Sông Đồng Nai là con sông lớn nhất ở miền Đông Nam bộ, bắt nguồn từ cao nguyên Lâm Viên (Lâm Đồng) dài 635 km, chảy qua địa phận tỉnh Bình Dương ở huyện Bắc Tân Uyên, thị xã Tân Uyên và thành phố Dĩ An. Sông Đồng Nai có giá trị lớn về cung cấp nước tưới cho nền nông nghiệp, giao thông vận tải đường thủy và cung cấp thủy sản cho nhân dân. Sông Đồng Nai hiện đang là nơi tiếp nhận nước thải của một số nhà máy và hộ dân lân cận trong khu vực, do đó chất lượng nước tại sông Đồng Nai hiện nay có một chất ô nhiễm đang vượt QCVN 08-MT:2015/BTNMT – Quy chuẩn kỹ thuật quốc gia về chất
  10. 10. Dự án đầu tư của Dự án “Nhà máy sản xuất phân bón Hoa Lợi công suất 14.000 tấn/năm (phân bón hữu cơ 5.000 tấn/năm, phân bón hóa học 9.000 tấn/năm)” CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ HOA LỢI Trang 7 lượng nước mặt. Nước tại sông Đồng Nai hiện có không có mùi, màu nâu nhạt, có thuỷ sinh vật. b. Đối tượng kinh tế - xã hội Trong bán kính 2km xung quanh khuôn viên dự án chủ yếu là đường giao thông, đất ruộng, sông suối, nhà dân và các đối tượng kinh tế - xã hội khác: - Khu dân cư: xung quanh dự án chủ yếu là nhà dân dọc đường ĐT 746, mật độ dân cư thưa thớt (bán kính 500m). Dự án cách nhà dân gần nhất là 5m theo hướng Nam. - Chợ: Dự án cách chợ Lạc An mới 1,3km về hướng Bắc, cách chợ Đại An 5,4km về hướng Đông Bắc, cách chợ Thiện Tân 4,9km về hướng Đông Nam. - Trường học, y tế: Dự án cách Trường Tiểu học Tân An 850m về hướng Đông Nam, cách Trạm y tế xã Tân An 200m về hướng Đông. - Công trình tôn giáo, bảo tồn, công cộng: Dự án cách Giáo xứ Biên Hà 1,1km về hướng Đông Bắc. - Đối tượng sản xuất, kinh doanh, dịch vụ: Dự án cách Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Sản Xuất Bảo Hộ Lao Động Lê Thành Đạt 720m về hướng Bắc, cách Quán ăn Cây Sung 600m về hướng Nam, Cách Cây xăng Thùy Duyên 610m về hướng Nam, cách Quán café Vitamin Xanh 640m về hướng Bắc. - Dự án nằm cách mỏ khoáng sản xã Thường Tân 3km về hướng Tây Nam. Tác động qua lại giữa Dự án và mỏ khoáng sản Thường Tân Các mỏ đá Thường Tân 3 và Thường Tân 4 nằm trên địa bàn xã Thường Tân, huyện Bắc Tân Uyên được quản lý, khai thác và chế biến khoáng sản với tổng diện tích trên 115 ha. Được biết, tại khu vực các mỏ đá khai thác này hiện có 14 hộ dân đang sinh sống và 44 hộ không trực tiếp sinh sống nhưng có đất canh tác, sản xuất nông nghiệp nên phần nào cũng bị ảnh hưởng khói bụi, tiếng ồn từ việc khai thác đá. Dự án nằm cách mỏ đá Thường Tân 3km nên không chịu nhiều ảnh hưởng từ việc quản lý và khai thác đá. Bên cạnh đó, giữa Dự án và mỏ đá chủ yếu là cây xanh và đất ruộng, không có nhiều nhà máy hay xưởng sản xuất khác, nên việc cộng hưởng qua lại là rất ít.
  11. 11. Dự án đầu tư của Dự án “Nhà máy sản xuất phân bón Hoa Lợi công suất 14.000 tấn/năm (phân bón hữu cơ 5.000 tấn/năm, phân bón hóa học 9.000 tấn/năm)” CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ HOA LỢI Trang 8 2.2 Hiện trạng khu vực lập dự án Tổng diện tích của khu đất là 12.094,3 m2 . Trong đó, văn phòng và nhà xưởng đã được xây dựng sẵn với diện tích 3.077,2 m2 , chiếm 25% trên tổng diện tích đất; diện tích cây xanh 5.635,3 m2 (chiếm 46,6%) và hồ cảnh quan 295,4 m2 (chiếm 2,5%), phần diện tích còn lại là đất dành cho giao thông, sân bãi có diện tích 1.187,4 m2 , chiếm 9,8% diện tích khu đất. Bên cạnh đó, đất thuộc hành lang an toàn đường bộ có diện tích 1.899 m2 , chiếm 15,7% tổng diện tích khu đất, việc quản lý sử dụng thực hiện theo quy định hiện hành về bảo vệ hành lang an toàn đường bộ Bảng 4. Cơ cấu sử dụng đất của Dự án STT Hạng mục Diện tích (m2 ) Tỷ lệ (%) 1 Đất xây dựng 3.077,2 25,4 2 Đất giao thông, sân bãi 1.187,4 9,8 3 Đất cây xanh 5.635,3 46,6 4 Đất hồ cảnh quan 295,4 2,5 5 Đất thuộc hành lang an toàn đường bộ 1.899 15,7 Tổng cộng 12.094,3 100 (Nguồn: Công ty TNHH Sản xuất Thương mại Dịch vụ Hoa Lợi, 2020)  Chi tiết các hạng mục công trình xây dựng Theo Hợp đồng thuê đất và nhà xưởng ngày 27/03/2019 của Công ty TNHH Sản xuất Thương mại Dịch vụ Hoa Lợi và Hợp tác xã Mây tre lá Ba Nhất, tổng diện tích khu đất của dự án là 12.094,3 m2 , với diện tích nhà xưởng đã được xây dựng sẵn 3.077,2 m2 . Trong đó, hạng mục các công trình chính được trình bày trong bảng sau: Bảng 5. Hạng mục công trình của dự án STT Hạng mục Diện tích (m2 ) Tỷ lệ (%) (*) Hiện trạng công trình 1 Nhà xưởng 1.000 32,4 Nhà cấp 4, đã xây dựng sẵn, tường gạch, đã được sơn phủ tuy nhiên lớp sơn đã bị bong tróc do lâu ngày không sử dụng 2 Nhà kho 1.500 48,7 3 Nhà bảo vệ 20 0,6 4 Nhà ăn 200 6,4 5 Văn phòng 65 2,1
  12. 12. Dự án đầu tư của Dự án “Nhà máy sản xuất phân bón Hoa Lợi công suất 14.000 tấn/năm (phân bón hữu cơ 5.000 tấn/năm, phân bón hóa học 9.000 tấn/năm)” CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ HOA LỢI Trang 9 6 Các hạng mục công trình bảo vệ môi trường 207,2 9,8 Đã xây dựng sẵn Tổng cộng 3.077,2 100 -- Ghi chú: (*) Tỷ lệ tính theo % trên tổng diện tích đất xây dựng  Các hạng mục bảo vệ môi trường và công trình phụ trợ Dự án đã xây dựng hoàn chỉnh các hạng mục bảo vệ môi trường và công trình thiết bị phụ trợ phục vụ hoạt động sản xuất tại dự án, chi tiết như sau Bảng 6. Các hạng mục công trình phụ trợ STT Hạng mục Đơn vị Khối lượng Hiện trạng 1 Giao thông, sân bãi m2 1.187,4 Sân bãi đã được phát quang, lót đá dăm 2 Cây xanh m2 5.635,3 Đã được quy hoạch 3 Mạng lưới cấp nước Hệ thống 1 Chưa có mạng lưới cấp nước 4 Mạng lưới cấp điện Hệ thống 1 Đã có mạng lưới cấp điện 5 Hệ thống thông tin liên lạc Hệ thống 1 Đã được quy hoạch (Nguồn: Công ty TNHH Sản xuất Thương mại Dịch vụ Hoa Lợi, 2020) Bảng 7. Các hạng mục công trình bảo vệ môi trường STT Hạng mục Đơn vị Số lượng Vị trí 1 Hệ thống xử lý khí thải, bụi Hệ thống 1 Xây dựng bên trong khu vực sản xuất 2 Thu gom và thoát nước mưa Hệ thống 1 Xây dựng xung quanh khuôn viên dự án 3 Thu gom nước thải Hệ thống 1 Xây dựng xung quanh khuôn viên dự án 4 Hệ thống xử lý nước thải m2 51,2 Cách khu vực nhà xưởng 1m theo hướng Tây Bắc 5 Hầm tự hoại m2 6 Cách khu vực nhà kho 1m về hướng Tây 6 Khu vực chứa CTRSH m2 20 Cách khu vực nhà xưởng 1m theo hướng Bắc 7 Khu vực chứa CTRCN thông m2 100 Cách khu vực nhà xưởng
  13. 13. Dự án đầu tư của Dự án “Nhà máy sản xuất phân bón Hoa Lợi công suất 14.000 tấn/năm (phân bón hữu cơ 5.000 tấn/năm, phân bón hóa học 9.000 tấn/năm)” CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ HOA LỢI Trang 10 STT Hạng mục Đơn vị Số lượng Vị trí thường 1m theo hướng Đông Bắc 8 Khu vực chứa CTNH m2 30 Cách nhà xưởng 1m về hướng Tây. 9 Hệ thống phòng cháy chữa cháy Hệ thống 1 Trong khuôn viên dự án (Nguồn: Công ty TNHH Sản xuất Thương mại Dịch vụ Hoa Lợi, 2020) CHƯƠNG III. NỘI DUNG VÀ QUY MÔ ĐẦU TƯ 3.1 Hình thức đầu tư Dự án “Nhà máy sản xuất phân bón Hoa Lợi công suất 14.000 tấn/năm (phân bón hữu cơ 3.950 tấn/năm, phân bón hóa học 6.000 tấn/năm)” với diện tích 12.094,3 m2 hoạt động tại Đường ĐT 746, Ấp 1, Xã Thường Tân, Huyện Bắc Tân Uyên, Tỉnh Bình Dương. 3.2 Quy mô đầu tư Dự án có quy mô đầu tư như sau: + Diện tích đất: 12.094,3 m2 . + Tổng nhu cầu lao động cần có: 40 người. + Số ca làm việc: Chế độ lao động 1 ca/ ngày, 8 tiếng/ ca, thời gian làm việc 1 ca: 7h00 - 16h00. + Công suất hoạt động theo kế hoạch: sản xuất phân bón hữu cơ công suất 3.950 tấn/năm, phân bón hóa học công suất 6.000 tấn/năm. Máy móc thiết bị dự kiến lắp đặt Bảng 8. Danh mục máy móc, thiết bị phục vụ sản xuất STT Tên thiết bị Số lượng Nước sản xuất Năm sản xuất Tình trạng sử dụng hiện tại Mục đích sử dụng 1 Xe nâng 01 Nhật Bản 2019 Mới 100% Nâng hàng 2 Cân định lượng 04 Đài Loan 2019 Mới 100% Cân thành phẩm 3 Máy phối trộn 08 Việt Nam 2020 Mới 100% Phối trộn nguyên liệu 4 Hệ thống sấy 01 Việt Nam 2020 Mới 100% Sấy khô phân bón dạng hạt sau khi được vo viên 5 Máy nghiền 03 Việt Nam 2019 Mới 100% Nghiền nguyên liệu 6 Máy xử lý làm 01 Việt Nam 2019 Mới 100% Làm nguội thành
  14. 14. Dự án đầu tư của Dự án “Nhà máy sản xuất phân bón Hoa Lợi công suất 14.000 tấn/năm (phân bón hữu cơ 5.000 tấn/năm, phân bón hóa học 9.000 tấn/năm)” CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ HOA LỢI Trang 11 mát phẩm sau khi sấy 7 Máy đóng bao 02 Nhật Bản 2019 Mới 100% Đóng gói sản phẩm 8 Chảo vo viên 04 Việt Nam 2020 Mới 100% Vo viên tạo hạt (sản phẩm dạng hạt) 9 Bình chữa cháy 10 Nhật Bản 2019 Mới 100% Phòng cháy chữa cháy (Nguồn: Công ty TNHH Sản xuất Thương mại Dịch vụ Hoa Lợi, 2020) 3.3 Phương án kỹ thuật 3.3.1 Nguyên, nhiên liệu sử dụng tại Dự án Nhu cầu sử dụng nguyên vật liệu tại Dự án như sau: Bảng 9. Nhu cầu sử dụng nguyên, vật liệu tại Dự án STT Tên nguyên, nhiên liệu Đơn vị Số lượng Nguồn gốc Tính chất Mục đích sử dụng 01 Phân kali: K2O Tấn/năm 1.000 Việt Nam Dễ tan Sản xuất phân bón hóa học 02 Phân Monoammonium phosphate (NH4H2PO4): MAP Tấn/năm 500 Việt Nam Dễ tan 03 Phân Diamoni hydrophosphat (NH4)- 2HPO4 : DAP Tấn/năm 1.000 Việt Nam Dễ tan 04 Phân Ure: CO(NH2)2 Tấn/năm 1.000 Việt Nam Có tính hút ẩm 05 Phân SA: sunphat đạm (NH4)2SO4 Tấn/năm 2.500 Việt Nam Dễ tan 06 CuSO4: Đồng Sunfat Tấn/năm 30 Việt Nam - 07 FeSO4: Sắt II Sunfat Tấn/năm 30 Việt Nam - 08 ZnSO4: Kẽm Sunfat Tấn/năm 80 Việt Nam - 09 MgSO4: Magie Sunfat Tấn/năm 150 Việt Nam - 10 Hàn the Tấn/năm 150 Việt Nam - 11 Na-NAA: α- naphthaleneaceticd Tấn/năm 1 Việt Nam - 12 Canxi Tấn/năm 1.300 Việt Nam - 13 SiO2: silic dioxyt Tấn/năm 1.300 Việt Nam -
  15. 15. Dự án đầu tư của Dự án “Nhà máy sản xuất phân bón Hoa Lợi công suất 14.000 tấn/năm (phân bón hữu cơ 5.000 tấn/năm, phân bón hóa học 9.000 tấn/năm)” CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ HOA LỢI Trang 12 Tổng cộng Tấn/năm 9.041 - - - 14 Phân bón hữu cơ Agri - Hl Tấn/năm 1.000 Bỉ - Đóng gói phân bón hữu cơ 15 Phân bón hữu cơ Agriplus Tấn/năm 600 Bỉ - 16 Phân bón hữu cơ Chicmanure (Freshlant) Tấn/năm 600 Bỉ - 17 Phân bón hữu cơ Kingagro Butterfly Tấn/năm 400 Bỉ - 18 Phân bón hữu cơ Tech Farm Tấn/năm 1.000 Bỉ - 19 Phân bón hữu cơ True - Organic Tấn/năm 600 Bỉ - 20 Phân bón hữu cơ Truedoment Tấn/năm 800 Bỉ - Tổng cộng Tấn/năm 5.000 - - - 21 Bao bì đựng thành phẩm Cái/năm 50.600 Việt Nam - Đựng thành phẩm 22 Chỉ may Cuộn/năm 1.688 Việt Nam - Dùng công đoạn đóng gói 23 Dây gút Bịch/năm 675 Việt Nam - (Nguồn: Công ty TNHH Sản xuất Thương mại Dịch vụ Hoa Lợi, 2020) Nhu cầu sử dụng nhiên liệu tại Dự án: Bảng 10. Nhu cầu sử dụng nhiên liệu STT Tên nhiên liệu Đơn vị Số lượng Mục đích sử dụng 01 Viên nén trấu Tấn/năm 500 Sử dụng cho lò sấy 02 Dung dịch Chlorine 65% Kg/tháng 60 Khử trùng nước thải 03 Than hoạt tính Kg/6 tháng 316,2 Dùng cho hệ thống xử lý khí thải (Nguồn: Công ty TNHH Sản xuất Thương mại Dịch vụ Hoa Lợi, 2020) Nhu cầu sử dụng điện - Nguồn cung cấp: Điện lực Bắc Tân Uyên – Công ty Điện lực Bình Dương.
  16. 16. Dự án đầu tư của Dự án “Nhà máy sản xuất phân bón Hoa Lợi công suất 14.000 tấn/năm (phân bón hữu cơ 5.000 tấn/năm, phân bón hóa học 9.000 tấn/năm)” CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ HOA LỢI Trang 13 - Mục đích sử dụng: Cung cấp cho nhu cầu chiếu sáng, vận hành máy móc, thiết bị phục vụ cho hoạt động sản xuất của Nhà máy. - Nhu cầu sử dụng: Tham khảo nhu cầu sử dụng điện của Nhà máy sản xuất phân bón Hoa Lợi chi nhánh quận 9, ước tính khoảng 2.100 kW/tháng. Nhu cầu sử dụng nước - Nguồn cung cấp: Nước ngầm được khai thác tại dự án. - Mục đích sử dụng: Cung cấp cho hoạt động sinh hoạt của công nhân viên và quá trình vệ sinh máy móc, thiết bị, vệ sinh sàn. a. Trong giai đoạn lắp đặt sơn sửa nhà xưởng và lắp đặt máy móc, thiết bị Trong giai đoạn sơn sửa nhà xưởng và lắp đặt máy móc thiết bị, lượng nước sử dụng cho công nhân và quá trình vệ sinh nhà xưởng.  Nhu cầu sử dụng nước sinh hoạt: Mỗi ngày có 10 công nhân làm việc tại khu vực dự án trong giai đoạn này. Theo TCXDVN 33:2006 Cấp nước – Mạng lưới đường ống và công trình – Tiêu chuẩn thiết kế, bảng 3.4, quy định mức sử dụng nước là 25 lít/người/ca, hệ số không điều hòa là 3, mỗi ngày làm 1 ca, mỗi ca 8 tiếng, thì lượng nước cấp sinh hoạt giai đoạn máy móc, thiết bị là: Qsh = 10 người x 25 lít/người/ca x 3 = 750 lít/người = 0,75 m3 /ngày  Nhu cầu sử dụng nước vệ sinh nhà xưởng: Ngoài ra trong giai đoạn sơn sửa nhà xưởng và lắp đặt máy móc, thiết bị còn sử dụng nước cho các quá trình vệ sinh nhà xưởng… Lượng nước này khoảng 1 m3 /ngày. b. Trong giai đoạn hoạt động  Nước sinh hoạt của công nhân làm việc cho dự án: - Tổng số nhân sự lao động tại nhà máy là: 40 người. - Số ca làm việc: 01 ca/ngày, 8 giờ/ca. - Số ngày làm việc: 26 ngày/tháng. Theo TCXDVN 33:2006 Cấp nước – Mạng lưới đường ống và công trình – Tiêu chuẩn thiết kế, bảng 3.4, quy định mức sử dụng nước là 25 lít/người/ca, hệ số không điều hòa là 3 (áp dụng cho các phân xưởng tỏa nhiệt dưới 20 Kcalo/m3 .giờ), thì lượng nước cấp sinh hoạt khi dự án đi vào hoạt động là: Qsh = 40 người x 25 lít/người.ngày x 3 = 3.000 lít/ngày = 3 m3 /ngày
  17. 17. Dự án đầu tư của Dự án “Nhà máy sản xuất phân bón Hoa Lợi công suất 14.000 tấn/năm (phân bón hữu cơ 5.000 tấn/năm, phân bón hóa học 9.000 tấn/năm)” CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ HOA LỢI Trang 14  Nước rửa tay cho công nhân trong quá trình sản xuất: Tham khảo tài liệu của Nhà máy phân bón Hoa Lợi quận 9, nước rửa tay cho 20 công nhân khoảng 0,04 m3 /ngày. Vậy nước rửa tay cho khoảng 40 người tại dự án là 0,08 m3 /ngày.  Nước phục vụ cho sản xuất (quá trình vo viên tạo hạt): Công suất sản xuất phân bón dạng hạt được ước tính khoảng 5.000 tấn/năm, làm việc 26 ngày/tháng, tương đương 16 tấn/ngày (16.000 kg/ngày). Lượng nước được đưa vào quy trình sản xuất phân bón dạng hạt để làm ẩm nguyên liệu, mỗi mẻ phân bón 500kg dùng 5 lít nước, với 16.000 kg/ngày sẽ dùng 160 lít/ngày. Vậy nước phục vụ sản xuất là 0,16 m3 /ngày. Lượng nước này đưa vào quy trình sản xuất, không thải ra môi trường.  Nước vệ sinh sàn: Theo Theo QCVN 01:2008/BXD – Quy chuẩn kỹ thuật quốc gia về quy hoạch xây dựng, mục 5.3.2, định mức cấp nước vệ sinh sàn là 0,5 lít/m2 -ngđ, lượng nước vệ sinh nhà xưởng, văn phòng, nhà ăn cụ thể như sau: Qvs = 0,5 lít/m2 -ngđ x S= 0,5 lít/ngđ x 1.265 m2 = 0,63 m3 /ngày  Nước tưới cây, tưới đường: Theo TCXDVN 33:2006 Cấp nước – Mạng lưới đường ống và công trình - Tiêu chuẩn thiết kế, bảng 3.3, định mức cấp nước tưới cây là 3 lít/m2 , với diện tích đất cây xanh là 5.635,3 m2 , lượng nước tưới như sau: Qt = 3 lít/m2 x 5.635,3 m2 = 16.905,9 lít/ngày ≈ 17 m3 /ngày  Nước chữa cháy Theo QCVN 01:2008/BXD – Quy chuẩn kỹ thuật quốc gia về quy hoạch xây dựng, mục 5.3.1, lưu lượng nước cấp cho một đám cháy phải đảm bảo ≥15 l/s; số lượng đám cháy đồng thời cần được tính toán ≥2. Tính lượng nước cấp chữa cháy cho 3 đám cháy đồng thời xảy ra trong thời gian 40 phút là: Qcc = 15 lít/s.đám cháy x 3 đám cháy x 40 phút x 60 giây = 108.000 lít = 108 m3 Bảng 11. Tổng hợp lượng nước sử dụng tại dự án STT Nhu cầu sử dụng Đơn vị Lưu lượng sử dụng Lưu lượng thải
  18. 18. Dự án đầu tư của Dự án “Nhà máy sản xuất phân bón Hoa Lợi công suất 14.000 tấn/năm (phân bón hữu cơ 5.000 tấn/năm, phân bón hóa học 9.000 tấn/năm)” CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ HOA LỢI Trang 15 1 Sinh hoạt m3 /ngày 3 3 3 Rửa tay m3 /ngày 0,08 0,08 2 Sản xuất m3 /ngày 0,16 -- 3 Vệ sinh nhà xưởng m3 /ngày 0,63 0,63 4 Tưới cây, tưới đường m3 /ngày 17 Tự thấm 5 Chữa cháy m3 /ngày 108 -- Tổng lưu lượng nước sử dụng thường xuyên tại dự án m3 /ngày 20,87 ≈ 21 3,71 ≈ 3,8 Lưu lượng nước sử dụng lớn nhất tại dự án (Khi có cháy xảy ra) m3 /ngày 129 -- Ghi chú: theo quy định tại NĐ 80:2014/NĐ-CP nước thải sinh hoạt được tính bằng 100% nước cấp 3.3.2 Quy trình hoạt động Sản phẩm dự án sản xuất là phân bón vô cơ dạng hạt/bột và phân bón hữu cơ dạng hạt. Dự án có 3 dây chuyền: dây chuyền sản xuất phân bón hoá học dạng hạt; dây chuyền sản xuất phân bón hoá học dạng bột và dây chuyển đóng gói phân bón hữu cơ dạng hạt. Quy trình công nghệ sản xuất của từng loại dây chuyền sản xuất phân bón như sau:  Quy trình sản xuất phân bón hoá học dạng bột
  19. 19. Dự án đầu tư của Dự án “Nhà máy sản xuất phân bón Hoa Lợi công suất 14.000 tấn/năm (phân bón hữu cơ 5.000 tấn/năm, phân bón hóa học 9.000 tấn/năm)” CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ HOA LỢI Trang 16 Sơ đồ sản xuất phân bón hỗn hợp (phân NPK, NK, NP, PK), phân bón trung lượng, phân bón vi lượng, phân bón trung vi lượng dạng bột như sau: Hình 1. Quy trình sản xuất phân bón dạng bột Thuyết minh công nghệ a. Nạp liệu – cân định lượng Nguyên liệu đầu vào là các loại phân bón vô cơ (gồm các loại như NPK, hỗn hợp những chất hóa học của đồng, sắt như CuSO4, ZnSO4, MgSO4…) dạng bột. Nguyên liệu sẽ được tập kết tại sàn nhập liệu, tùy theo mặt hàng cần sản xuất mà số lượng nguyên liệu từng loại sẽ thay đổi (các mặt hàng thường sản xuất NPK 20-20-15, NPK 20-20-15+TE, NPK 17-7-17+TE, NPK 16-16-8+TE, NPK 20-5-5+TE…). Nguyên liệu được cân thủ công định lượng từng loại và đưa vào máy trộn bằng băng tải. Công đoạn nạp liệu sẽ phát sinh bụi và mùi hôi. Quá trình vận chuyển nguyên liệu trên băng tải sau khi cân vào thùng trộn có phát sinh phân bón rơi vãi. b. Phối trộn Nguyên liệu Cân định lượng Phối trộn Cân định lượng Đóng gói Lưu trữ Xuất bán Mùi, khí thải Bụi, phân bón rơi vãi Phụ gia (Canxi, SiO2) Băng tải Băng tải
  20. 20. Dự án đầu tư của Dự án “Nhà máy sản xuất phân bón Hoa Lợi công suất 14.000 tấn/năm (phân bón hữu cơ 5.000 tấn/năm, phân bón hóa học 9.000 tấn/năm)” CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ HOA LỢI Trang 17 Từng loại nguyên liệu và các chất phụ gia (Canxi, SiO2,..) sau khi cân định lượng sẽ được nạp liệu lần lượt vào máy phối trộn. Dự án sử dụng máy trộn dạng thùng quay có cách đảo bằng trục vít, thời gian phối trộn cho 1 mẻ phân bón khối lượng 500kg là 6 phút. Công đoạn phối trộn được thực hiện trong máy trộn dạng kín, nên chỉ phát sinh mùi do quá trình vận chuyển nguyên liệu từ băng tải vào máy trộn. c. Cân định lượng, đóng gói, lưu trữ, xuất bán Sau khi trộn đều, phân bón từ máy trộn được đưa lên băng chuyền vào bồn chứa. Nhân viên sử dụng cân điện tử để cân và đóng gói vào các bao với khối lượng 25kg/bao hoặc 50kg/bao. Cân định lượng và đóng bao sản phẩm sẽ phát sinh bụi và mùi hôi. Bao bì đóng gói phân bón được nhập về đã có in sẵn thông tin sản phẩm trên bao bì, Dự án chỉ đóng gói và đóng Date. Sản phẩm đầu ra đảm bảo chất lượng theo TCVN hiện hành về sản xuất phân bón. Sau đó sản phẩm được đưa vào kho lưu trữ và xuất bán, sản phẩm lưu trữ trong kho được đóng gói qua 2 lớp túi, đảm bảo không để phát sinh mùi hôi và phân bón rơi vãi.  Quy trình sản xuất phân bón hoá học dạng hạt
  21. 21. Dự án đầu tư của Dự án “Nhà máy sản xuất phân bón Hoa Lợi công suất 14.000 tấn/năm (phân bón hữu cơ 5.000 tấn/năm, phân bón hóa học 9.000 tấn/năm)” CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ HOA LỢI Trang 18 Sơ đồ sản xuất phân bón hỗn hợp (phân NPK, NK, NP, PK), phân bón trung lượng, phân bón vi lượng, phân bón trung vi lượng dạng hạt như sau: Hình 2. Quy trình sản xuất phân bón vô cơ dạng hạt Thuyết minh công nghệ a. Cân định lượng – nghiền Nguyên liệu đầu vào là các loại phân bón vô cơ (gồm các loại như NPK, hỗn hợp những chất hóa học của đồng, sắt như CuSO4, ZnSO4, MgSO4…). Nguyên liệu sẽ được tập kết tại sàn nhập liệu, tùy theo mặt hàng cần sản xuất mà số lượng nguyên liệu từng loại sẽ thay đổi (các mặt hàng thường sản xuất NPK 20-20-15, NPK 20-20-15+TE, NPK 17-7-17+TE, NPK 16-16-8+TE, NPK 20-5-5+TE…). Nguyên Phụ gia (Canxi, SiO2) Nguyên liệu Cân định lượng Nghiền Phối trộn Chảo vo viên tạo hạt Sấy Cân định lượng Đóng gói Bụi, ồn, phân bón rơi vãi Mùi Ồn, bụi, phân bón rơi vãi Lưu trữ Xuất bán Bụi, phân bón rơi vãi Khí thải, nhiệt thừa, mùi hôi, ồn Nước To = 70o C – 300o C Băng tải Băng tải Băng tải
  22. 22. Dự án đầu tư của Dự án “Nhà máy sản xuất phân bón Hoa Lợi công suất 14.000 tấn/năm (phân bón hữu cơ 5.000 tấn/năm, phân bón hóa học 9.000 tấn/năm)” CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ HOA LỢI Trang 19 liệu sẽ được cân định lượng từng loại và đưa vào máy trộn, sau đó lần lượt đưa từng loại vào máy nghiền thành bột. Dự án sử dụng máy nghiền dạng búa, công suất 2 tấn/giờ, nguyên lý hoạt động của máy nghiền là sử dụng các cánh búa quay và đập vào vật liệu, vật liệu sẽ vỡ ra các kích thước nhỏ hơn. Công đoạn cân định lượng và nghiền nguyên liệu đầu vào sẽ phát sinh tiếng ồn và bụi. Quá trình vận chuyển nguyên liệu trên băng tải sau khi cân vào thùng trộn có phát sinh phân bón rơi vãi. b. Phối trộn Từng loại nguyên liệu và sau khi được nghiền thành bột và phụ gia (Canxi, SiO2,…) sẽ được nạp liệu lần lượt vào máy phối trộn. Dự án sử dụng máy trộn dạng thùng quay có cách đảo bằng trục vít, thời gian phối trộn cho 1 mẻ phân bón khối lượng 500kg là 5-6 phút. Công đoạn phối trộn được thực hiện trong máy trộn dạng kín, nên chỉ phát sinh mùi do quá trình vận chuyển nguyên liệu từ băng tải vào máy trộn. c. Vo viên tạo hạt Sau khi trộn đều, công nhân sẽ cấp nguyên liệu vào các chảo cùng với nước làm ẩm để vo viên tạo hạt. Quá trình cấp liệu được thực hiện thủ công bằng các xẻng để đưa nguyên liệu vào chảo, các chảo xoay tròn chậm và đều để nước và nguyên liệu tiếp xúc với nhau tạo thành các hạt rơi về đáy chảo. Công nhân sử dụng bình phun nước dạng tia giúp làm ẩm nguyên liệu và tạo ra các hạt phân bón chất lượng cao, kích thước mong muốn (2mm -4,5mm), có thành phần dinh dưỡng và kích thước hạt đồng đều, có độ ẩm thích hợp (4,5-6%) để tạo điều kiện thuận lợi cho các quá trình tiếp theo. Lượng nước dùng cho quá trình làm ẩm khoảng 5 lít nước cho 1 mẻ phân bón 500kg. Công đoạn vo viên tạo hạt sẽ phát sinh tiếng ồn, bụi và làm rơi vãi phân bón. d. Sấy Sản phẩm sau khi tạo viên theo băng tải qua hệ thống máy sấy. Thiết bị sấy dạng thùng quay kín. Mục đích của quá trình sấy là giảm độ ẩm cho hạt phân có độ ẩm từ 4,5 – 6% xuống còn 1 – 2.5%, để làm tăng độ cứng, tránh hiện tượng vón cục, kết khối hạt. Nhiệt độ sử dụng ở đây khoảng từ 75 – 300o C, thời gian sấy khoảng 5 phút. Thiết bị sấy được hoạt động theo nguyên lý sấy trực tiếp xuôi chiều: khí nóng và sản phẩm đi cùng
  23. 23. Dự án đầu tư của Dự án “Nhà máy sản xuất phân bón Hoa Lợi công suất 14.000 tấn/năm (phân bón hữu cơ 5.000 tấn/năm, phân bón hóa học 9.000 tấn/năm)” CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ HOA LỢI Trang 20 chiều nhau trong ống sấy. Nguyên liệu được tiếp xúc trực tiếp với dòng khí nóng. Nhiệt sấy được cung cấp từ lò đốt với nguyên liệu đốt là viên nén trấu. Nhờ thiết bị sấy đặt nghiêng và bên trong có lắp các cánh đảo nên các hạt phân được đảo đều và chuyển dần về phía cuối ống sấy. Dòng khí nóng sau khi trao đổi nhiệt với các hạt phân sẽ hạ xuống còn khoảng 70-1000 C. Công đoạn sấy khô sản phẩm sẽ phát sinh khí thải, nhiệt thừa, mùi và tiếng ồn. d. Bồn định lượng, đóng gói, lưu trữ, xuất bán Sau khi trộn đều, phân bón từ máy trộn được đưa lên băng chuyền vào bồn chứa. Nhân viên sử dụng cân điện tử để cân và đóng gói vào các bao với khối lượng 25kg/bao hoặc 50kg/bao. Công đoạn cân định lượng và đóng bao sản phẩm sẽ phát sinh bụi và mùi hôi. Bao bì đóng gói phân bón được nhập về đã có in sẵn thông tin sản phẩm trên bao bì, Dự án chỉ đóng gói và đóng Date. Sản phẩm đầu ra đảm bảo chất lượng theo TCVN hiện hành về sản xuất phân bón. Sau đó sản phẩm được đưa vào kho lưu trữ và xuất bán, sản phẩm lưu trữ trong kho được đóng gói qua 2 lớp túi, đảm bảo không để phát sinh mùi hôi và phân bón rơi vãi.  Quy trình đóng gói phân bón hữu cơ dạng hạt Sơ đồ quy trình đóng gói phân bón hữu cơ dạng hạt như sau: Hình 3. Quy trình đóng gói phân bón hữu cơ dạng hạt Thuyết minh công nghệ Nguyên liệu Cân định lượng Đóng gói Lưu trữ Xuất bán Bụi, mùi Băng tải
  24. 24. Dự án đầu tư của Dự án “Nhà máy sản xuất phân bón Hoa Lợi công suất 14.000 tấn/năm (phân bón hữu cơ 5.000 tấn/năm, phân bón hóa học 9.000 tấn/năm)” CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ HOA LỢI Trang 21 a. Nạp liệu – cân định lượng Nguyên liệu đầu vào là các loại phân bón hữu cơ nhập khẩu từ Bỉ. Nguyên liệu sẽ được tập kết tại sàn nhập liệu, tùy theo mặt hàng cần sản xuất mà số lượng nguyên liệu từng loại sẽ thay đổi (các mặt hàng thường sản xuất là phân bón hữu cơ True – Organic, Tech Farm, Kingagro Butterfly, Truedoment, Chicmanure (Freshlant), Agriplus, Agri-HL). Nguyên liệu sẽ được cân thủ công định lượng từng loại và đưa vào máy trộn bằng băng tải. Công đoạn nạp liệu và cân định lượng sẽ phát sinh bụi và mùi hôi. b. Đóng gói, lưu trữ, xuất bán Nhân viên sử dụng cân điện tử để cân và đóng gói vào các bao với khối lượng 25kg/bao hoặc 50kg/bao. Cân định lượng và đóng bao sản phẩm sẽ phát sinh bụi và mùi hôi. Bao bì đóng gói phân bón được nhập về đã có in sẵn thông tin sản phẩm trên bao bì, Dự án chỉ đóng gói và đóng Date. Sản phẩm đầu ra đảm bảo chất lượng theo TCVN hiện hành về sản xuất phân bón. Sau đó sản phẩm được đưa vào kho lưu trữ và xuất bán, sản phẩm lưu trữ trong kho được đóng gói qua 2 lớp túi, đảm bảo không để phát sinh mùi hôi và phân bón rơi vãi.
  25. 25. Dự án đầu tư của Dự án “Nhà máy sản xuất phân bón Hoa Lợi công suất 14.000 tấn/năm (phân bón hữu cơ 5.000 tấn/năm, phân bón hóa học 9.000 tấn/năm)” CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ HOA LỢI Trang 22 CHƯƠNG V. TÍNH TOÁN KINH TẾ Mục đích của tổng mức đầu tư là tính toán toàn bộ chi phí đầu tư Dự án “Nhà máy sản xuất phân bón Hoa Lợi công suất 14.000 tấn/năm (phân bón hữu cơ 5.000 tấn/năm, phân bón hóa học 9.000 tấn/năm)” để Công ty lập kế hoạch và quản lý vốn đầu tư, xác định hiệu quả của dự án. Tổng mức đầu tư của dự án: 9.800.000.000 đồng Tổng mức đầu tư bao gồm: + Chi phí thiết bị; + Chi phí lắp đặt máy móc thiết bị; + Chi phí BVMT; + Chi phí dự phòng Bảng 12. Tổng mức đầu tư của dự án STT Quy mô về vốn đầu tư Thành tiền (VNĐ) 01 Chi phí thiết bị 6.000.000.000 02 Chi phí lắp đặt thiết bị 1.200.000.000 03 Chi phí cho hoạt động bảo vệ môi trường 1.100.000.000 04 Chi phí dự phòng 1.500.000.000 Tổng cộng 9.800.000.000
  26. 26. Dự án đầu tư của Dự án “Nhà máy sản xuất phân bón Hoa Lợi công suất 14.000 tấn/năm (phân bón hữu cơ 5.000 tấn/năm, phân bón hóa học 9.000 tấn/năm)” CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ HOA LỢI Trang 23 CHƯƠNG VI. HIỆU QUẢ KINH TẾ TÀI CHÍNH 6.1 Kế hoạch sản xuất kinh doanh 6.1.1 Kế hoạch hoạt động và năng suất sản xuất các chuyền máy Dự án có quy mô đầu tư như sau: + Diện tích thuê: 12.094,3 m2 + Tổng nhu cầu lao động cần có: 40 người. 6.1.2 Dự kiến tiến độ đầu tư hoạt động sản xuất Bảng 13. Công suất sản xuất STT Sản phẩm Công suất (tấn sản phẩm/năm) Đặc tính 01 Phân bón vô cơ (phân bón hóa học) Phân bón hỗn hợp (phân NPK, NK, NP, PK) bổ sung trung lượng hoặc vi lượng hoặc trung vi lượng 9.000 Dạng hạt/bột 02 Phân bón trung lượng 03 Phân bón vi lượng 04 Phân bón trung vi lượng 05 Phân bón hữu cơ Phân bón hữu cơ nhập khẩu 5.000 Dạng hạt Tổng 14.000 -- (Nguồn: Công ty TNHH Sản xuất Thương mại Dịch vụ Hoa Lợi, 2020) 6.2 Tính toán chi phí của dự án 6.2.1 Chi phí khấu hao Chi phí khấu hao cho dự án bao gồm: khấu hao khu vực kinh doanh tham gia vào hoạt động, khấu hao thiết bị, khấu hao hệ thống làm mát, chi phí dự phòng… 6.2.2 Chi phí nhân công Chi phí nhân công bao gồm cả chi phí BHXH, BHYT, chi phí công đoàn, trợ cấp thất nghiệp… cho nhân viên. Bảng tổng kết chi phí thuê mướn nhân công ước tính như sau:
  27. 27. Dự án đầu tư của Dự án “Nhà máy sản xuất phân bón Hoa Lợi công suất 14.000 tấn/năm (phân bón hữu cơ 5.000 tấn/năm, phân bón hóa học 9.000 tấn/năm)” CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ HOA LỢI Trang 24 Bảng 14. Bảng kế hoạch nhân công và bảng lương ĐVT: Nghìn VNĐ Hạng mục 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Công suất hoạt động 50% 90% 90% 90% 90% Lượng nhân công cần có 20 40 40 40 40 1. Tiền lương trả cho 1 công nhân/tháng 5.397,9 - - - - Tiền lương cơ bản 3.980 Theo quy định nhà nước Theo quy định nhà nước Theo quy định nhà nước Theo quy định nhà nước Phụ cấp 1.000 BHYT, BHXH, BHTN (10,5% lương cơ bản) 417,9 Theo quy định nhà nước Theo quy định nhà nước Theo quy định nhà nước Theo quy định nhà nước 2. Công ty trích quỹ BHXH, BHYT, trợ cấp thất nghiệp (21,5% lương cơ bản) 855,7 Theo quy định nhà nước Theo quy định nhà nước Theo quy định nhà nước Theo quy định nhà nước 3. Tổng chi phí nhân công 125.072 - - - - 6.2.3 Chi phí hoạt động  Chi phí điện năng Điện năng cung cấp cho hệ thống chiếu sáng, máy móc thiết bị,… Chi phí điện năng tiêu thụ cho hoạt động của dự án ước tính chi phí điện năng tiêu thụ cho năm đầu là 20.000.000 đồng/tháng.  Chi phí nguyên nhiên liệu Chi phí nguyên nhiên liệu cho hoạt động kinh doanh: 538.317.000/tháng Bảng tổng hợp giá vốn tháng đầu tiên:
  28. 28. Dự án đầu tư của Dự án “Nhà máy sản xuất phân bón Hoa Lợi công suất 14.000 tấn/năm (phân bón hữu cơ 5.000 tấn/năm, phân bón hóa học 9.000 tấn/năm)” CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ HOA LỢI Trang 25 STT Hạng mục Chi phí/tháng 1 Chi phí nhân công 125.072.000 2 Chi phí điện năng 40.000.000 3 Chi phí nguyên, nhiên liệu 538.317.000 4 Chi phí khấu hao 62.500.000 5 Khác 500.000.000 Tổng chi phí trực tiếp 1.265.889.000 6.3. Doanh thu từ dự án Với kế hoạch kinh doanh như trên, doanh thu của dự án khi đi vào hoạt động được thể hiện cụ thể trong bảng sau: I Sản lượng nhập về và tiêu thụ Giá thành 1 Chi phí trực tiếp 1.265.889.000 2 Chi phí bán ra 2.000.000.000 Lợi nhuận 734.111 6.4. Đánh giá hiệu quả kinh tế xã hội - Dự án khi đi vào hoạt động sẽ đáp ứng nhu cầu cần thiết trong hoạt động kinh doanh hiện nay của Công ty. - Dự án khi đi vào hoạt động sẽ tạo thêm được việc làm cho lao động địa phương, góp phần vào phát triển kinh tế.
  29. 29. Dự án đầu tư của Dự án “Nhà máy sản xuất phân bón Hoa Lợi công suất 14.000 tấn/năm (phân bón hữu cơ 5.000 tấn/năm, phân bón hóa học 9.000 tấn/năm)” CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ HOA LỢI Trang 26 CHƯƠNG VII. KẾT LUẬN Công ty TNHH Sản xuất Thương mại Dịch vụ Hoa Lợi với mô hình sản xuất phân bón hữu cơ và phân bón hóa học nhằm đáp ứng nhu cầu khách hàng. Công ty TNHH Sản xuất Thương mại Dịch vụ Hoa Lợi sẽ nhanh chóng mở rộng phát triển trên toàn quốc với mong muốn trở thành Công ty sản xuất phân bón tại Việt Nam và đảm bảo chất lượng hiệu quả, giá cả phải chăng. Việc thực hiện đầu tư dự án “Nhà máy sản xuất phân bón Hoa Lợi công suất 14.000 tấn/năm (phân bón hữu cơ 5.000 tấn/năm, phân bón hóa học 9.000 tấn/năm)” sẽ góp phần đáng kể vào sự phát triển ngành sản xuất phân bón. Ngoài ra, dự án còn đáp ứng nhu cầu kinh doanh cho Công ty, góp phần nâng cao vị Công ty TNHH Sản xuất Thương mại Dịch vụ Hoa Lợi trên thị trường trong và ngoài nước. Bên cạnh đó, dự án còn tạo việc làm, tăng thu nhập, cải thiện đời sống người dân địa phương. Công ty TNHH Sản xuất Thương mại Dịch vụ Hoa Lợi chúng tôi khẳng định Dự án đáp ứng nhu cầu và lợi ích kinh tế - xã hội. CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ HOA LỢI
  30. 30. Dự án đầu tư của Dự án “Nhà máy sản xuất phân bón Hoa Lợi công suất 14.000 tấn/năm (phân bón hữu cơ 5.000 tấn/năm, phân bón hóa học 9.000 tấn/năm)” CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ HOA LỢI Trang 27 PHỤ LỤC

