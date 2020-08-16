Successfully reported this slideshow.
Metals and Non metals Question Bank
1. Why is sodium kept immersed in kerosene oil? Ans. Sodium reacts so vigorously with oxygen that it catches fire when kep...
3. Samples of four metals A, B, C and D were taken and added to the following solution one by one. The results obtained ha...
(ii) When metal B is added to copper (II) sulphate solution, a displacement reaction will take place because of which the ...
( ii) (iii) Ions present in Na2O are Na+ and O2- Ions present in MgO are Mg2+ and O2- 7.Why do ionic compounds have high m...
9. Metallic oxides of zinc, magnesium and copper were heated with the following metals. Solution: A more reactive metal ca...
10. You are given a hammer, a battery, a bulb, wires and a switch. (a) How could you use them to distinguish between sampl...
9. Pratyush took sulphur powder on a spatula and heated it. He collected the gas evolved by inverting a test tube over it,...
12. Give reasons (a) Platinum, gold and silver are used to make jewellery. (b) Sodium, potassium and lithium are stored un...
14. A man went door to door posing as a goldsmith. He promised to bring back the glitter of old and dull gold ornaments. A...
One Marks Questions ● Give name for a molten metal that catches fire in chlorine gas and gives off white fumes? ● Which me...
Answers 1. Sodium 2. Noble metals such as gold and platinum do not corrode easily . 3. Alloys are homogenous mixture of el...
Two Marks Questions ● Q 1.A copper plate was dipped in AgNO3 solution. After certain time silver from the solution was dep...
Q 3. What is the behavior of magnesium when I is heated and steam is passed over it? Represent the equation. Ans: When ste...
Four marks question Question 1 (a) The following reactions are observed to occur: (i) CuSO4 + Zn -> ZnSO4 + Cu (ii) 3 ZnSO...
Question 3 In the formation of a compound XY2, atom X donates one electron to each Y atom. Show the electron dot structure...
Question 5 Give reasons why: (i) Ionic compounds have high melting and boiling points. (ii) Ionic compounds are soluble in...
The questions of chapter metals and non metals all in one place to access. This question bank make the students useful to prepare for the 10th board exams.

