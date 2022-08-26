Successfully reported this slideshow.
Unit-1 Community Health and Community Health Nursing.pptx

Aug. 26, 2022
  1. 1. Community Health and Community Health Nursing Presented by Deepa Manandhar Lecturer Community Health Nursing
  2. 2. Introduction
  3. 3. Community • A group of individuals and families living together in a defined geographic area usually comprising a village, town or city is called community
  4. 4. Community… According to WHO “A community is a social group determined by a geographical boundaries and/or common values and interests. Its members know and interact with each others. Its functions within a particular social structure and exhibits and create certain norms, values and social institutions. The individual belongs to the broader society through his family and community.”
  5. 5. Community Health • Community health refers to the health status of the members of the community, to the problems affecting their health and to the totality of health care provided to the community. -WHO
  6. 6. Community Health Nurse • A Community Health Nurse (CHN) is a registered nurse (RN) who is specialized in promoting health for diverse communities, infants, children, adolescents and adults. One of the primary roles of a community health nurse is to identify health problems in the community and to provide health care to patients who may not have access to, or be able to afford, medical services.
  7. 7. Community Health Nursing • The American nurses association (ANA 1980) defined community health nursing as “Community health nursing is a synthesis of nursing and public practice applied for promoting and preventing the health of people.”
  8. 8. Community Health Nursing Community health nursing has been defined by the division of Community Health nursing Practice of American Nurses’ Association as “a field of nursing practice for which there exists a body of knowledge and related skills which is applied in meeting the health needs of communities, families and individuals in their normal environment such as at home, at school and at place of work.”
  9. 9. Objectives of Community Health Nursing • To increase the capability of community to deal with their own health problems. • To strengthen community resources. • To control and counteract environment. • To prevent and control communicable and non communicable diseases. • To provide specialized services. • To conduct research.
  10. 10. Goals • To assess the need & priorities of vulnerable group like prehnant mother, children & old age persons. • To provide health care services at every level of community. • To make community diagnosis • To evaluate the health programme and make further plans.
  11. 11. Goals • To prevent disabilities and providing rehabilitation services. • To provide referral services at various health care levels. • To increase life expectancy.
  12. 12. Principles of CHN • Promote, protect, preserve the health and prevent the illness. • Health services should be based on the needs of individual and the community. • Health services should be suitable to the budget; workers and the resources. • Health education is an important part of community health nursing. It should be preplanned, suitable to conditions, scientifically true and effective.
  13. 13. Principles of CHN… • Community health Nursing should be provided continuously, without any interruption. • Preparation and maintenance of records and reports is very important in community health nursing. • Community health nurses and other health workers should be guided and supervised by highly educated and skilled professionals.
  14. 14. Principles of CHN… • To enhance the standard of nursing profession through: Conducting nursing research Provide quality assurance in community health nursing Performing the role of nurse epidemiologist.
  15. 15. Scope of Community Health Nursing
  16. 16. Scope of Community Health Nursing The scope of Community Health Nursing includes Health promotion Health Prevention Health Restoration
  17. 17. Scope of Community Health Nursing Community health nurse work towards achievement of health of an individual before the birth i.e. during antenatal, intranatal, postnatal period and after birth throughout life through various organizations such as: Home care School Health Nursing
  18. 18. Scope of Community Health Nursing Community health nurse work towards achievement of health of an individual before the birth i.e. during antenatal, intranatal, postnatal period and after birth throughout life through various organizations such as: School Health Nursing
  19. 19. Scope of Community Health Nursing MCH & Family Planning
  20. 20. Scope of Community Health Nursing MCH & Family Planning Mental Health
  21. 21. Scope of Community Health Nursing Geriatric Nursing Services Occupational Health Nursing
  22. 22. Scope of Community Health Nursing Rehabilitation Centre
  23. 23. Roles of community health nurse • Community health nurses wear many hats while conducting day to day practice. The focus of nursing includes not only individual, but also the family and the community, meeting these multiple needs requires multiple roles.
  24. 24. Roles of community health nurse… Roles 1. Care provider 2. Educator 3. Advocate 4. Manager 5. Collaborator 6. Leader 7. Researcher
  25. 25. Roles of community health nurse… 1. Care provider: Provides a continuous and comprehensive care to the family, group of people and community at large. She emphasizes more on promotive and preventive health care. The care is provided at home, clinic, school, work place etc.
  26. 26. Roles of community health nurse… 2. Educator: One of the major functions of the community health nurse is that of health educator. As educators, the nurse conducts planned health education sessions for organized community groups e.g., school children, antenatal mothers, eligible couples etc. The Community Health Nurse is also involved in giving incidental/casual/spontaneous health education according to the situation.
  27. 27. Roles of community health nurse… 3. Advocate: Every patient or consumer has the right to fair and compassionate treatment. An advocate may be considered to be one who will always be acting in the person’s "best interest".  Community health nurse as advocate is to help clients find out what services are available, which ones they are entitled to, and how to obtain these services. Community Health Nurse advocate the issues related to patient right and safety.
  28. 28. Roles of community health nurse… 4. Manager: Provides administrative guidance to ensure that defined goals are accomplished by analyzing clients' requirements, planning and arranging to meet those needs, guiding and managing, and evaluating progress.  Nurses work as managers when they supervise auxiliary personnel, do case management, handle caseloads, operate clinics, or conduct community health needs assessments.
  29. 29. Roles of community health nurse… 5. Collaborator: In community health nursing, nurses rarely work alone.  As a part of the health team, they must collaborate with a variety of individuals, including clients, other nurses, physicians, social workers, community leaders, therapists, dietitians, occupational therapists, psychologists, epidemiologists, biostatisticians, legislators, and others.
  30. 30. Roles of community health nurse… 6. Leader Nurses working in community health are increasingly taking on leadership roles. The nurse's role as a leader is to direct, influence, or persuade others to make changes that will improve people's health. The major objective of the leadership role is to affect change; consequently, the community health nurse becomes a change agent.
  31. 31. Roles of community health nurse… 7. Researcher: Community health nurses conduct systematic investigations, data collecting, and analysis in order to solve problems and improve community health practice. The term "research" refers to the act of looking for, investigating, discovering, and interpreting information. The community health nurse finds an issue or topic, investigates by gathering and analyzing data, proposes and assesses viable solutions, picks or rejects all alternatives, and repeats the investigation process.
  32. 32. Responsibilities of community health nurse  Plan, implement and evaluate prevention activities and programs  Quick response in case of epidemic outbreaks  Counsel patients and conduct health screening  Provide health education at the school level and develop educational plans for individuals
  33. 33. Responsibilities of community health nurse  Enhance the ability of individuals to seek mental health treatment and address social needs  Demonstrate nursing techniques for home care of the ill and injured  Observe patient-family interaction at home  Assess various physical, social, and health statuses of individuals and families
  34. 34. Responsibilities of community health nurse  Provide health care in line with other health professionals to improve patient health  Refer patients to appropriate clinics when medical intervention is required  Identify the outbreak of health issues in the community
  35. 35. Responsibilities of community health nurse  Provide health care in line with other health professionals to improve patient health  Refer patients to appropriate clinics when medical intervention is required  Identify the outbreak of health issues in the community
  36. 36. References Dahal, K. (2015). Community Health Nursing-I. Makalu Publication House. Ghimire, B. (2019). A textbook of Community Health Nursing Part-I. Vidyarthi Pustak Bhandar. Saxena, P.R. (2021). PHN Nurse and Role of Community Health Nurse.Nursing Guru. https://www.communityhealthnursing.guru/2021/12/community%20healthnurse.html Community Health Nurse. (2022). Everynurse. https://everynurse.org/careers/community- health-nurse/

