Water Resources, map practice Class 10 cbse

WATER RESOURCES
The locations of major dams and rivers of India.
Course of major rivers
A B D U L S H U M Z K V K A N J I K O D E 4
PRACTICE QUESTIONS Question 1. Locate and label the following on the given map: 1. Tehri dam 2. Bhakra Nangal Dam 3. Rana Pratap Sagar dam 4. Salal dam
A B D U L S H U M Z K V K A N J I K O D E 6
ANSWER
Some features are marked by numbers in the given outline map of India. Identify these features with the help of the follow...
A B D U L S H U M Z K V K A N J I K O D E 9
A B D U L S H U M Z K V K A N J I K O D E 10
QUESTION 3. Locate and label the following on the given map with appropriate symbols: 1. Tapi river 2. Mettur dam 3. Kaveri river 4. Koyna dam
A B D U L S H U M Z K V K A N J I K O D E 12
1. Locate properly 2. label it correctly as per the qn 3. Shade it neatly. 4. Use only conventional signs and colors 5. Nu...
A B D U L S H U M Z K V K A N J I K O D E 14
  1. 1. WATER RESOURCES A B D U L S H U M Z K V K A N J I K O D E 1
  2. 2. The locations of major dams and rivers of India. A B D U L S H U M Z K V K A N J I K O D E 2
  3. 3. Course of major rivers A B D U L S H U M Z K V K A N J I K O D E 3
  4. 4. A B D U L S H U M Z K V K A N J I K O D E 4
  5. 5. PRACTICE QUESTIONS Question 1. Locate and label the following on the given map: 1. Tehri dam 2. Bhakra Nangal Dam 3. Rana Pratap Sagar dam 4. Salal dam A B D U L S H U M Z K V K A N J I K O D E 5
  6. 6. A B D U L S H U M Z K V K A N J I K O D E 6
  7. 7. ANSWER A B D U L S H U M Z K V K A N J I K O D E 7
  8. 8. Some features are marked by numbers in the given outline map of India. Identify these features with the help of the following information and write their correct names on the lines marked. 1. A dam constructed across the Tungabhadra river 2. A dam 3. A concrete gravity dam. QUESTION 2. A B D U L S H U M Z K V K A N J I K O D E 8
  9. 9. A B D U L S H U M Z K V K A N J I K O D E 9
  10. 10. A B D U L S H U M Z K V K A N J I K O D E 10
  11. 11. QUESTION 3. Locate and label the following on the given map with appropriate symbols: 1. Tapi river 2. Mettur dam 3. Kaveri river 4. Koyna dam A B D U L S H U M Z K V K A N J I K O D E 11
  12. 12. A B D U L S H U M Z K V K A N J I K O D E 12
  13. 13. 1. Locate properly 2. label it correctly as per the qn 3. Shade it neatly. 4. Use only conventional signs and colors 5. Number it properly; follow the Qn numbers. 6. Use only pencil for locating 7. Avoid writing over the map area. Draw a line or arrow mark and write in blank spaces beyond boundary lines. 8. Names of the related places and countries can be written in brackets. HINTS TO SOLVE MAP QNS. A B D U L S H U M Z K V K A N J I K O D E 13
  14. 14. A B D U L S H U M Z K V K A N J I K O D E 14

