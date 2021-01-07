Successfully reported this slideshow.
KERAJINAN SERAT
PETAMATERI KERAJINANSERAT Pengertian Serat Jenis dan Karateristik Serat Pengolahan Bahan Serat Teknik Dasar Kerajinan Baha...
Indonesia dinyatakan sebagai negara dengan tingkat biodiversitas tertinggi kedua di dunia setelah Brazil Negara dengan Bio...
A. Pengertian Serat Alam Serat adalah suatu material yang perbandingan panjang dan lebarnya sangat besar dan molekul penyu...
China tahun 2.640 SM, dahulu sudah menghasilkan serat sutera. India tahun 1.540 SM telah berdiri industri kapas di India. ...
Produksi bahan serat alam dari tahun ke tahun boleh dikatakan stabil. Namun persentase terhadap seluruh produksi serat tek...
B. Jenis dan Karakteristik Bahan Serat / Tekstil Alam Serat alami meliputi serat yang diproduksi oleh tumbuh-tumbuhan, hew...
1. Serat dari Biji Adapun serat yang berasal dari tumbuhan dapat diklasifikasi menjadi 2. Serat dari Batang 3. Serat dari ...
b. Serat dari Batang 1. Serat pohon Mlinjo (Gnetum gnemon Linn) 2. Serat pohon Anggrek (Orchidaceae) 3. Serat Mahkota dewa...
1. Serat Flax tanaman dari batang Linum Usitatissium. 2. Serat Henep dari batang tanaman Cannabis sativa b. Bahan Serat ba...
6. Serat Jute dari tanamanan Corchorus capsularis 8. Serat sun dari tanaman Crotalaria Juncea. 7. Serat enceng gondok dari...
c. Serat dari Daun 2. Serat Sisal dari Agave Sisalana /pandan berduri 3. Serat Heneque dari tanaman Agave fourcroydes 5. S...
4. Serat dari Buah Serat sabut kelapa dari tanaman Kelapa /Cocos nucifera
Karakteristik bahan serat alam yang menjadi perhatian adalah pada permukaan seratnya, seperti : - kehalusan, - kekuatan - ...
Pk7 kd 3.1. m1 Pengertian, jenis dan karateristik bahan serat alam dari tumbuhan

Pengertian, jenis dan karateristik bahan serat alam dari tumbuhan

Pk7 kd 3.1. m1 Pengertian, jenis dan karateristik bahan serat alam dari tumbuhan

  1. 1. KERAJINAN SERAT
  2. 2. PETAMATERI KERAJINANSERAT Pengertian Serat Jenis dan Karateristik Serat Pengolahan Bahan Serat Teknik Dasar Kerajinan Bahan Serat Proses Produksi Serat Tumbuhan Serat dari biji Serat dari Batang Serat dari Daun Serat dari Buah Serat Hewan Serat dari Bulu Hewan Serat dari Hewan Serangga Bahan Kerajinan Alat Produksi Kerajinan Serat Prinsip Rancangan Produksi Bahan Serat Kemasan Produk Kerajinan Bahan Serat Contoh Proyek Kerajinan Bahan Serat Serat Tumbuhan Serat Hewan K3 (Keamanan dan Keselamatan serta Kebersihan)
  3. 3. Indonesia dinyatakan sebagai negara dengan tingkat biodiversitas tertinggi kedua di dunia setelah Brazil Negara dengan Biodiversitas tinggi yaitu negara yang memiliki keanekaragaman spesies makhluk hidup, hayati, dan ekosistem yang ada di daratan dan lautan. Indonesia dikenal sebagai negara eksportir kerajinan yang dibuat dengan proses yang lebih mengandalkan keterampilan tangan, bukan mesin saja, karena : a. Indonesia memiliki kekayaan alam yang berlimpah. Kekayaan alam ini menghasilkan banyak bahan alam yang dapat dimanfaatkan sebagai produk kerajinan. b. Kerajinan Indonesia telah dikenal luas di mancanegara dengan bentuk yang sangat PENGERTIAN ,JENIS DAN KARAKTERISTIK BAHAN SERAT ALAM
  4. 4. A. Pengertian Serat Alam Serat adalah suatu material yang perbandingan panjang dan lebarnya sangat besar dan molekul penyusunnya terorientasi, terutama ke arah panjang. Serat kapas misalnya memiliki perbandingan panjang dan lebar mulai dari 500 (1 sampai dengan 1000) Bahan serat adalah suatu jenis bahan berupa potongan-potongan komponen yang membentuk jaringan memanjang yang utuh.
  5. 5. China tahun 2.640 SM, dahulu sudah menghasilkan serat sutera. India tahun 1.540 SM telah berdiri industri kapas di India. Bahan serat alam dikenal orang sejak ribuan tahun sebelum Masehi, dengan bukti antara lain Swiss tahun 10.000 SM, pertama digunakan serat flax Mesopotamia tahun1.000 SM, serat wol mulai
  6. 6. Produksi bahan serat alam dari tahun ke tahun boleh dikatakan stabil. Namun persentase terhadap seluruh produksi serat tekstil makin lama makin menurun Seluruh produksi serat tekstil makin lama makin menurun, karena a. Kenaikan produksi bahan serat buatan yang semakin tinggi. b. Harga bahan serat buatan yang semakin murah c. Ketersediaan bahan serat alam sangat terbatas d.Proses produksi bahan serat alam juga dibutuhkan iklim dan kondisi lingkungan yang mendukung e. Harga bahan baku serat alam semakin mahal
  7. 7. B. Jenis dan Karakteristik Bahan Serat / Tekstil Alam Serat alami meliputi serat yang diproduksi oleh tumbuh-tumbuhan, hewan, dan proses geologis. Serat jenis ini bersifat dapat mengalami pelapukan. Bahan serat alam dapat digolongkan menjadi tiga jenis, yaitu : 1.Berasal dari tumbuhan, 2.Berasal dari hewan, 3.Berasal dari mineral (terbentuk karena proses geologis) 1. Serat dari Tumbuhan Persyaratan tumbuhan sebagai bahan serat untuk produk Tekstil 1.kuat 2. tahan lama 3. bentuknya tetap (tidak susut) 4. permukaan yang halus 5. bertekstur sesuai persyaratan produk
  8. 8. 1. Serat dari Biji Adapun serat yang berasal dari tumbuhan dapat diklasifikasi menjadi 2. Serat dari Batang 3. Serat dari Daun 4. Serat dari Buah 1. Serat dari Biji a. Serat biji Kapas b. Serat biji Kapas
  9. 9. b. Serat dari Batang 1. Serat pohon Mlinjo (Gnetum gnemon Linn) 2. Serat pohon Anggrek (Orchidaceae) 3. Serat Mahkota dewa (Phaleria macrocarpa) Serat pohon Beringin (Ficus benjamina) a. Bahan Serat batang tanaman dimanfaatkan di Indonesia sebagai bentuk kearifan lokal
  10. 10. 1. Serat Flax tanaman dari batang Linum Usitatissium. 2. Serat Henep dari batang tanaman Cannabis sativa b. Bahan Serat batang tanaman yang umum diproduksi/digunakan secara global http://myblogpkk.blogspot.com/2016/04/serat-batang-dan-daun.html 3. Serat kenaf dari tanaman Hibiscus cannabinus. 4. Serat Rami dari tanaman Boehmeria nivea
  11. 11. 6. Serat Jute dari tanamanan Corchorus capsularis 8. Serat sun dari tanaman Crotalaria Juncea. 7. Serat enceng gondok dari tanaman Eichhornia crassipes solms 5. Serat abaka dari daun pisang Musa Textilis dan Musa paradisiaca
  12. 12. c. Serat dari Daun 2. Serat Sisal dari Agave Sisalana /pandan berduri 3. Serat Heneque dari tanaman Agave fourcroydes 5. Serat Nanas dari tanaman Ananas comosus Serat Lidah Mertua dari tanaman Sansivera trifasciata Serat Mendong dari tanaman Fimbristylis umbellaris
  13. 13. 4. Serat dari Buah Serat sabut kelapa dari tanaman Kelapa /Cocos nucifera
  14. 14. Karakteristik bahan serat alam yang menjadi perhatian adalah pada permukaan seratnya, seperti : - kehalusan, - kekuatan - daya serap, - elastisitas Bahan Tekstil dari selulosa (kapas) memiliki beberapa karakteristik seperti : - bahan terasa dingin - sedikit kaku, - mudah kusut, - mudah menyerap keringat, - rentan terhadap jamur, - mudah terbakar. Bahan Tekstil dari Serat Nanas (Ananas Comosus) memiliki beberapa karateristik : - mudah menyerap keringat, - menyerap kelembabab - kaku dan transparan - berkilau lembut - berstekstur garis halus dan agak ringan

