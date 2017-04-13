проект лена вика

В наш час велику увагу варто придавати ознайомленню дітей з природою. Під час цієї роботи формуються перші естетичні переж...
Мета проекту: проект «Світ навколо нас – і я його частина» покликаний шляхом дослідницької, агітаційної, інформативної, пр...
Завдання№1 Зараз перевіримо, наскільки добре ти знаєш, як потрібно охороняти природу. Виконаємо дане завдання за допомогою...
Завдання №2 Гра «Розподіли картинки за порами року» Наступна вправа , яку вам треба виконати теж пов’язаназ порамироку. Ва...
Якщо все правильно з’явиться надпис «Молодець». Якщо ні картинки які розподілені неправильно засвітяться червоним, виправ ...
Наступним етапом роботи буде наповнення композиції елементами Далі ми можемо зробити напис на плакаті. Отримуємо ось такий...
Завдання №4 Вашим завданням буде озвучити персонажа Працюємо в програмі http://www.voki.com/site/create Спочатку ми обирає...
Для початку роботи ми тиснемо кнопку “start” Далі ми обираємо функцію “collage” Обираємо кількість фото (в даному випадку ...
Коли фото завантажилось ,ми тиснемо “save” щоб зберегти колаж Ще один раз тиснемо “save” Обираємо папку та ім’я та зберіга...
Завдання №6 Вашим завданням буде розгадатикросворд «Навколишній світ» за допомогою програми http://learningapps.org/217201...
Завдання №7 Створення коміксу за допомогоюпрограми http://writecomics.com/ .Вам необхідно створити комікс за темою « Захис...
Завдання №8 Збери пазл Перейдіть за посиланням http://www.jigsawplanet.com/?rc=play&pid=03d38b91387d jigsawplanet. Та сбер...
Завдання №9 Створеннякоміксу За допомогою посилання http://1001mem.ru/create_comics створіть комікс на одну із тем : 1. Що...
Висновки Природа завжди була, є і буде книгою пізнання. Під час виконання проекту всі учні класу брали активну участь у ви...
  1. 1. В наш час велику увагу варто придавати ознайомленню дітей з природою. Під час цієї роботи формуються перші естетичні переживання, передбачається комплексна реалізація всіх завдань екологічного виховання. У шкільному закладі розпочинається виховання у дитини поваги й любові до себе, оточення, світу природи, залучення її до спільної з дорослими екологічно доцільної діяльності. Виявляється, стільки всього цікавого ми робимо кожен день, виходячи з часу року. Влітку відпочиваємо на природі, восени збираємо гербарій з листя, взимку катаємося на ковзанах та лижах, а навесні скидаємо теплу одежину та реадмісію ласкавому сонцю. Кожна пора року приносить щось інше і нове. Кожен сезон змінює наш спосіб життя, вид одягу, впливає на прогулянки і розваги. Пори року складаються з чотирьох сезонів: літо, коли дні найбільш довгі, а сонце піднімається високо над горизонтом; зима – дні короткі, а ночі довгі. Навчальний проект це – сукупність завдань для учнів, проблеми, які потрібно вирішити, пошук способів їх вирішення, організація форм взаємодії учнів з учителем і один з одним, а також, аналіз отриманого результату.
  2. 2. Мета проекту: проект «Світ навколо нас – і я його частина» покликаний шляхом дослідницької, агітаційної, інформативної, практичної та роз’яснювальної роботи підвищити екологічну свідомість та екологічну культуру учнів. Провідна ідея проекту: популяризація екологічного світогляду серед молоді під гаслами «В мирі з природою живи, гармонію в ній збережи!» Завдання проекту:  залучення учнів до усвідомлення та вирішення екологічних проблем;  здійснення еколого-просвітницької роботи;  сприяння виробленню активної життєвої позиції, прагненню до збереження біорізномаїття країни;  формування особистості, яка здатна свідомо, активно, творчо впливати на навколишній світ;  сприяти формуванню життєвих компетентностей учнів, набуття ними навичок дослідника, оволодіння методами екомоніторингу;  розробляти і впроваджувати нові форми природоохоронної роботи. Бесіда про довкілля Росла собі людина і поступово пізнавала дивовижний і чарівний світ. Брала від природи все: повітря — щоб дихати, водичку — щоб пити, а рослини — щоб їсти. Людина була дуже спостережлива і навчилася багато чого від рослин і тварин та й сама почала вдосконалювати свій світ. І чим краще людина пізнавала світ, тим більше будувала будинків, мостів, доріг, змінюючи у такий спосіб природне середовище, своє довкілля. І нині вона живе у гарних будинках, що захищають її від холоду, вітру і дощу, а під рукою в неї — світло, вода, тепло. Але все це потрібно будували у злагоді з навколишнім світом, аби не нашкодити природі. Сьогодні ви виконаєте різні завдання, яке допоможуть вам відчути себе частиною природи. Починайте виконувати роботу.
  3. 3. Завдання№1 Зараз перевіримо, наскільки добре ти знаєш, як потрібно охороняти природу. Виконаємо дане завдання за допомогою програми http://learningapps.org/index.php?overview&s=&category=0&tool= Тобі необхідно розподілити дії людей у 2 колонки. Розподіливши таким чином дії людей ми бачим що шкодить нашому довкіллю,а що приносить користь.
  4. 4. Завдання №2 Гра «Розподіли картинки за порами року» Наступна вправа , яку вам треба виконати теж пов’язаназ порамироку. Вам потрібно здійснити перехід за посиланням http://learningapps.org/3109033 до програми. Завдання:Розподіли картинки за порами року. Натискаємо на картинку та за допомогоюмишкипереносимо її до пори рокуякій вона належить. Те ж саме робимо з іншими зображеннями. Після того, як розподілив всі картинки, потрібно натиснути на значоквнизу аби перевірити правильність виконання.
  5. 5. Якщо все правильно з’явиться надпис «Молодець». Якщо ні картинки які розподілені неправильно засвітяться червоним, виправ помилки та спробуй ще раз . Молодці,ви гарно впорались із завданням! Завдання №3 Створення плакату за допомогою програми Paint Kards. Діти, вашим наступним завдання буде створити плакат на тему «Збережемо світ навколо себе». В цьому вам допоможе програма Paint Kards . Перейдіть за посиланням на сайт http://paint.kards.qip.ru/compose/index/index.htm та створіть там свій плакат, дотримуючих наступних рекомендацій. Спочатку ознайомлюємося з панелю інструментів Далі обираємо,яку композицію ми хочемо створити
  6. 6. Наступним етапом роботи буде наповнення композиції елементами Далі ми можемо зробити напис на плакаті. Отримуємо ось такий кінцевий результат! Листівка готова
  7. 7. Завдання №4 Вашим завданням буде озвучити персонажа Працюємо в програмі http://www.voki.com/site/create Спочатку ми обираємо собі персонажа та одягаємо його. Далі необхідно озвучити персонажа Далі необхідно обрати фон Ось наша казка готова! Завдання№5 Створення колажу за допомогою програми piZap Діти вашим завданням буде створення колажу на тему «Пори року» за допомогою програми piZap , перейдіть за посиланням на сайт https://www.pizap.com/ , та виконайте завдання дотримуючись рекамендацій.
  8. 8. Для початку роботи ми тиснемо кнопку “start” Далі ми обираємо функцію “collage” Обираємо кількість фото (в даному випадку 4) Тиснемо “add photo”, щоб завантажити фото Обираємо звідки ми будемо завантажувати фото (зазвичай з комп‘ютера) Обираємо фото
  9. 9. Коли фото завантажилось ,ми тиснемо “save” щоб зберегти колаж Ще один раз тиснемо “save” Обираємо папку та ім’я та зберігаємо колаж Наш колаж готовий!
  10. 10. Завдання №6 Вашим завданням буде розгадатикросворд «Навколишній світ» за допомогою програми http://learningapps.org/2172010 Вашим завданням буде знайти правильну відповідь і виділити на полі кросворду. В результаті ми повинні знайти всі відповіді на полі кросворду.
  11. 11. Завдання №7 Створення коміксу за допомогоюпрограми http://writecomics.com/ .Вам необхідно створити комікс за темою « Захист навколишнього середовища». Спочатку обираємо героїв. Далі обираємо фон. Після цього вписуємо фрази обох героїв Отримуємо ось такий результат!
  12. 12. Завдання №8 Збери пазл Перейдіть за посиланням http://www.jigsawplanet.com/?rc=play&pid=03d38b91387d jigsawplanet. Та сберіть пазл . виконайте завдання за найменшу кількість часу аби дізнатися хто зображений на картинці .
  13. 13. Завдання №9 Створеннякоміксу За допомогою посилання http://1001mem.ru/create_comics створіть комікс на одну із тем : 1. Що для мене осінь? 2. Що для мене літо? 3. Що для мене весна? 4. Що для мене зима? Перегляньте алгоритм виконання завдання. Спочатку ви бачите перед собою панель інструментів. Вам потрібно вибрати позначку картинка, та вибрати фото яке ви хочете вставити. Після того як вибрали картинку нажимаємо на позначку текст. Відносимо курсивом текст на те місце де ви хочете писати, за допомогою панелі можна змінювати колір тексту. Можливий результат.
  14. 14. Висновки Природа завжди була, є і буде книгою пізнання. Під час виконання проекту всі учні класу брали активну участь у виконанні завдань . Опрацювали багато матеріалу, з якого вибрали найголовніше. Діти вчилися виділяти, аналізувати, синтезувати потрібний матеріал у великому потоці інформації, творчо підійшли до виконання завдань. Навчилися працювати з онлайн програмами на комп’ютері. Розвивали навички роботи в групі. Вчилися виступати перед аудиторією, чітко формулювати свої думки, оцінювати роботу товаришів, та співвідносити свою оцінку з оцінками інших груп. Проект виконали: Зимогляд Олена та Шиян Вікторія

