preeklampsi vaka sunumu

Zeynep Ates
Preeklampsi nedir ? Ayırıcı tanılar Preeklampsi gebeliğe özel ve 20. gebelik haftasından sonra oluşan hipertansiyon ve pro...
Preeklampsi kriterleri Daha önce kan basıncı normal olan bir gebede , sistolik kan basıncının 140mmhg ve daha fazla , diya...
Preeklampsi Sınıflaması Hafif ve Orta Preeklampsi Şiddetli preeklampsi Diyastolik kan basıncının 90 mmg ve üzerinde , sist...
Şiddetli preeklampsi • HELLP sendromu : • Karaciğer ve kan pıhtılaşma sistemlerinin düzgün çalışmadığı anlamına gelen hell...
Eklampsi • Eklampsi, preeklamptik hastalarda 20. haftadan sonraki gebelik sürecinde, doğum eylemi sırasında ya da doğumdan...
Eklampsi belirtileri Nöbet (kriz) geçirme - Şiddetli baş ağrısı - Vücutta yaygın şişlik, ödem - Görme bozukluğu - Karında ...
Komplikasyonlar
RİSK FAKTÖRLERİ -> İlk gebelik (nulliparite) -> İleri anne yaşı (35 üstü) -> Önceki gebelikte preeklampsi öyküsü - >Gebeli...
TEDAVİ – şiddetli preeklampsi Antihipertansif tedavi : Gebelikte ve postpartum dönemdeki hipertansiyon için medikal tedavi...
• Magnezyum Sülfat (MGSO4) Tedavisi : Şiddetli preeklampsi tablosunda nöromüsküler irritabiliteyi azaltarak eklampsi geliş...
İntrapartum yönetim • Gebeliğin Sonlandırılması: Preeklampsinin klinik yönetimi semptoma dayalıdır ve preeklampsi için bil...
Vaka
TANITICI ÖZELLİKLER Adı soyadı : x Yaşı 32 Eğitim durumu İlkokul Medeni durumu Evli Çalışma durumu Ev hanımı Eşin yaşı 36 ...
Sağlık güvencesi Var Yatış tarihi 27.02.2020 Yatak no 2201 Alerjisi Yok Kan grubu 0rh + Eşinin kan grubu Arh+
• BU GEBELİĞİ İLE İLGİLİ VERİLER • Şu andaki gebelik haftası: 32+5 • SAT: 01.07.2019 • Beklenen Doğum Tarihi : 08.04.2020 ...
ÖYKÜ • 32 yaşında kadın hasta . SAT : 1 Temmuz, 32+5 haftalık gebe . 2 hafta önce hipertansiyon (140/100) şikayetiyle peri...
• Hasta Preeklampsi tanısıyla Perinatoloji servisine tekrardan yatışı yapılıyor . • Hastada ödem yok. Gode : 0 • Hastaya g...
• kullanmıyorSigara • kullanmıyorAlkol • adalat , novorapid ve humulinİlaç. • haftada 3 kereBanyo • 3 ana öğün 3 ara öğünB...
Hastalık / ameliyat geçirme durumu önceki gebeliğinde c/s . 2017 ve Diyabet Soy geçmişi : Anne ve baba da diyabet ve hiper...
Obstetrik öykü Jinekolojik öykü Gebelik sayısı : 2 Doğum sayısı : nsd : 0 c/s: 1 a:1 Yaşayan çocuk sayısı :1 Çocukların ya...
Sistemlere ilişkin bulgular • Solunum sistemi : normal • Dolaşım sistemi : normal • Sindirim sistemi : mide yanması var. •...
TA : 135 /80 Nabız : 92 Ateş : 36.3 Solunum : 18 Kilo : 80 Boy : 163 Ödem yok Varis yok VİTAL BULGULAR
Laboratuvar bulguları • Lökosit: 6.900 (4500 – 11000/mm3 ) • Hb : 11.7 (12-16 g/dl) • Htc: 37 (% 37-47 ) • Kreatinin : 0.7...
Genel görünüş -tedaviyi kabulleniş • Hastanın genel durumu iyi . İstenen bir gebelikmiş bu sebeple hasta korunmuyor. Öncek...
Takip • 2 mart • 3 mart
İlaç tedavisi • İlacın adı / dozu/ endikasyonu / yan etki • Alfamet 250 mg ( 4x250mg) • Novorapid  Yemeklerden hemen önce...
Kısa etkili Uzun etkili
Alfamet - Endikasyonu • ALFAMET sarı, yuvarlak, kokusuz, bikonveks film tablet şeklinde bir üründür. Metildopa isimli etki...
Alfamet – yan etki
Humulin - endikasyon • HUMULIN R etkin madde olarak şeker hastalığını (diyabeti) tedavi etmek için kullanılan insan • insü...
Humulin – yan etki • Aşağıdakilerden biri olursa, HUMULIN R'yi kullanmayı durdurunuz ve DERHAL • doktorunuza bildiriniz ve...
Novorapid - endikasyonu • NovoRapid, erişkinlerde ve 2 yaş ve üzerindeki çocuklarda kullanılabilen hızlı etkili bir insüli...
Novorapid – Yan etki • Hastanenin acil bölümüne başvurunuz: • Kan şekeri düşmesi (hipoglisemi) • Vücudunuzda yaygın alerji...
TEŞEKKÜR EDERİM… Zeynep ATEŞ
preeklampsi vaka sunumu
preeklampsi vaka sunumu
  2. 2. Preeklampsi nedir ? Ayırıcı tanılar Preeklampsi gebeliğe özel ve 20. gebelik haftasından sonra oluşan hipertansiyon ve proteinüri ile karakterize bir multisistem hastalığıdır . Gebeliklerin %5-7 ‘sinde görülür ve insidansı 1000 doğumda %23.6’dır .
  3. 3. Preeklampsi kriterleri Daha önce kan basıncı normal olan bir gebede , sistolik kan basıncının 140mmhg ve daha fazla , diyastolik kan basının 90mmhg ve daha fazla olması 24 saatlik idrardaki proteinürinin 300 mg ve üzerinde olması.
  4. 4. Preeklampsi Sınıflaması Hafif ve Orta Preeklampsi Şiddetli preeklampsi Diyastolik kan basıncının 90 mmg ve üzerinde , sistolik kan basıncının 140 mmgh ve üzerinde. 24 saatlik idrardaki proteinürinin 5 gr ve üzerinde , sistolik kan basıncı 160mmhg üzeri , diyastolik kan basıncının 110 mmhg ve üzeri olması epigastrik veya sağ üst kadranda ağrı , bilinç bozukluğu , görme bozukluğu , pulmoner ödem veya siyanoz , karaciğer fonksiyon testleri bozukluğu ve trombositopeni < 100000mm3
  5. 5. Şiddetli preeklampsi • HELLP sendromu : • Karaciğer ve kan pıhtılaşma sistemlerinin düzgün çalışmadığı anlamına gelen hellp , ağır preeklampsi ve eklampsili hastaların %5-10’ unda laboratuvar sonuçları ile kanıtlanan hemoliz (H), yükselmiş karaciğer enzimleri (EL) ve düşük trombosit sayısı (LP) ile karakterize, ilk defa Weinstein tarafından tanımlanmış bir sendromdur. Trombosit sayısı 100.000/mm3’ ün altındadır.
  6. 6. Eklampsi • Eklampsi, preeklamptik hastalarda 20. haftadan sonraki gebelik sürecinde, doğum eylemi sırasında ya da doğumdan sonra diğer nedenlere bağlanamayan konvülsiyonların gelişmesidir. Eklamptik konvülsiyonlar grand mal tipindedir. Gebelik sırasında doğum esnasında ve doğum sonrasında ortaya çıkabilir. Önceki çalışmalarda eklamptik kadınların %10’ ununda ve özellikle nulliparlarda postpartum 48 saat sonrasında da eklampsi krizi gelişebilir. Tonik klonik kasılmalar koma
  7. 7. Eklampsi belirtileri Nöbet (kriz) geçirme - Şiddetli baş ağrısı - Vücutta yaygın şişlik, ödem - Görme bozukluğu - Karında mide bölgesinde veya karaciğer bölgesinde ağrı - Geçici bilinç kaybı
  8. 8. Komplikasyonlar
  9. 9. RİSK FAKTÖRLERİ -> İlk gebelik (nulliparite) -> İleri anne yaşı (35 üstü) -> Önceki gebelikte preeklampsi öyküsü - >Gebelikten önce hipertansiyon öyküsü, kronik hipertansiyon - Ailede preeklampsi öyküsü -> Kötü obstetrik öykü (daha önceki gebeliklerde anne karnında bebek ölümü, gelişme geriliği, dekolman vb.) -> Çoğul gebelik (İkiz, üçüz) gebelik -> Tip 1 Diyabet - >Böbrek hastalığı -> Şişmanlık
  10. 10. TEDAVİ – şiddetli preeklampsi Antihipertansif tedavi : Gebelikte ve postpartum dönemdeki hipertansiyon için medikal tedavi SKB ≥160 mmHg veya DKB ≥110 mmHg ise başlanmaktadır. Hidralazin, labetalol ve nifedipindir.
  11. 11. • Magnezyum Sülfat (MGSO4) Tedavisi : Şiddetli preeklampsi tablosunda nöromüsküler irritabiliteyi azaltarak eklampsi gelişmesini önlemek amacı ile MgSO4 kullanılmaktadır . MgSO4 yükleme dozu 4-6 gram olup 15-20 dakikada infüzyon olarak verilip, dame doz ise 1.5 gram/saat olacak şekilde devam ettirilmektedir. Mg santral sinir sistemini deprese eder, antikonvülzandır . Neden ?
  12. 12. İntrapartum yönetim • Gebeliğin Sonlandırılması: Preeklampsinin klinik yönetimi semptoma dayalıdır ve preeklampsi için bilinen tek tedavi doğumdur . • ACOG, 37 haftanın üzerinde veya 34 ila 37 hafta arasında olan preeklamsili gebeler için doğum önermektedir . • Kortikosteroid Uygulaması; Preeklampsisi olan ve bekleme tedavisi uygulanan 34. gebelik haftasından önceki gebeliklerde fetal akciğer matüritesi yararı için maternal kortikosteroid uygulanması önerilmektedir .
  13. 13. Vaka
  14. 14. TANITICI ÖZELLİKLER Adı soyadı : x Yaşı 32 Eğitim durumu İlkokul Medeni durumu Evli Çalışma durumu Ev hanımı Eşin yaşı 36 Eşin eğitimi İlkokul
  15. 15. Sağlık güvencesi Var Yatış tarihi 27.02.2020 Yatak no 2201 Alerjisi Yok Kan grubu 0rh + Eşinin kan grubu Arh+
  16. 16. • BU GEBELİĞİ İLE İLGİLİ VERİLER • Şu andaki gebelik haftası: 32+5 • SAT: 01.07.2019 • Beklenen Doğum Tarihi : 08.04.2020 • Leopold Muayene Bulguları: prezentasyon: baş situs: longitidunal pozisyon: sağ • Fetal kalp hızı: 149 • Fetal hareketleri takibi: normal • Gebelikte kontrole gitme durumu: ayda bir kere • Önceki gebeliği ile arasındaki süre: 3 sene önce • Gebelikte kilo alımı: 10 kg • Memelerin durumu: memelerde dolgunlaşma • Ciltte stria ve çatlak : karında çatlaklar • Tetanoz aşısı: yapılmış • Hepatit B: bilinmiyor • Vajinal kanama: yok • Vajinal akıntı: yok • Gebelikle ilgili şikayeti: var • Gebeliği isteme durumu: var • Ebeveynlik rollerine hazırlık ve uyumu: var
  17. 17. ÖYKÜ • 32 yaşında kadın hasta . SAT : 1 Temmuz, 32+5 haftalık gebe . 2 hafta önce hipertansiyon (140/100) şikayetiyle perinatoloji ye yatırılıyor . 1 hafta tedavi edildikten sonra kan basıncının normale dönmesiyle taburcu ediliyor şubat 2020 de hasta yeniden aynı şikayetlerle acile başvuruyor . • Kan basıncı (150/100) ve yatışı yapılıyor . Yapılan tahlillerde hastanın idrarında protein (+++) bulunuyor . SAT : 1 Temmuz, 32+5 haftalık gebe Kan basıncı : 150/100
  18. 18. • Hasta Preeklampsi tanısıyla Perinatoloji servisine tekrardan yatışı yapılıyor . • Hastada ödem yok. Gode : 0 • Hastaya günde 3 kere Nst bağlandı . FKH :149 • Uterus kontraksiyonları : 29
  19. 19. • kullanmıyorSigara • kullanmıyorAlkol • adalat , novorapid ve humulinİlaç. • haftada 3 kereBanyo • 3 ana öğün 3 ara öğünBeslenme • 500ml gündeSıvı alımı •günde 2 kereDefekasyon •7 saat günde ( akşam 12- sabah 7 )Uyku • yapınca tansiyonu yükseliyor bu sebeple egzersiz yapmıyor . Egzersiz
  20. 20. Hastalık / ameliyat geçirme durumu önceki gebeliğinde c/s . 2017 ve Diyabet Soy geçmişi : Anne ve baba da diyabet ve hipertansiyon . Hastaneye başvuru nedeni Hipertansiyon Yatış tıbbi tanısı : Preeklampsi
  21. 21. Obstetrik öykü Jinekolojik öykü Gebelik sayısı : 2 Doğum sayısı : nsd : 0 c/s: 1 a:1 Yaşayan çocuk sayısı :1 Çocukların yaşları : 3 Ölü doğum sayısı ve nedeni : abortus Küretaj sayısı ve nedeni :- Anomalili doğum öyküsü : yok Önceki gebelik / doğuma ilişkin sorunlar : bir önceki gebeliği 1 sene önce ve abortus ile sonuçlanmış . İlk menstruasyon yaşı : bilmiyor Menopoz yaşı : - Menstruasyon süresi : düzensiz Menstruasyon sıklığı : evlendikten sonra 2 ayda 1 kere Menstruasyon bozukluğu : var Son smear test tarih / sonuç : yaptırmamış Probe küretaj : Cinsel aktivite : normal Doğum kontrol yöntemi : kullanmıyor Geçirdiği jinekolojik sorunlar: yok Jinekolojik ameliyat : yok Diğer : tetanoz (+)
  22. 22. Sistemlere ilişkin bulgular • Solunum sistemi : normal • Dolaşım sistemi : normal • Sindirim sistemi : mide yanması var. • Endokrin sistem : - • Nörolojik sistem : hastanın el ve ayaklarında tremor yok. • Ürogenital sistem : normal • Kas iskelet sistemi : normal • İmmün sistem : - • Cilt ve mukoza: ödem yok gode 0 , ciltte kuruluk • Ruhsal durum: istene bir gebelik ruhsal durumu normal
  23. 23. TA : 135 /80 Nabız : 92 Ateş : 36.3 Solunum : 18 Kilo : 80 Boy : 163 Ödem yok Varis yok VİTAL BULGULAR
  24. 24. Laboratuvar bulguları • Lökosit: 6.900 (4500 – 11000/mm3 ) • Hb : 11.7 (12-16 g/dl) • Htc: 37 (% 37-47 ) • Kreatinin : 0.7 mg/dl (0,5 - 1,1 mg/dl ) • İdrar • Dansite : 1020 (1,015-1,030 ) • Protein : +++
  25. 25. Genel görünüş -tedaviyi kabulleniş • Hastanın genel durumu iyi . İstenen bir gebelikmiş bu sebeple hasta korunmuyor. Önceki gebeliğinde preeaklampsi durumu olmamış . Bugün karın ağrısı şikayeti olduğunu belirtti sancı gibi tanımladı . Bebeğin fkh ‘ı 149 uterus 29 .
  26. 26. Takip • 2 mart • 3 mart
  27. 27. İlaç tedavisi • İlacın adı / dozu/ endikasyonu / yan etki • Alfamet 250 mg ( 4x250mg) • Novorapid  Yemeklerden hemen önce • Humulin kegüler  yemekten yarım saat önce (5x1)
  28. 28. Kısa etkili Uzun etkili
  29. 29. Alfamet - Endikasyonu • ALFAMET sarı, yuvarlak, kokusuz, bikonveks film tablet şeklinde bir üründür. Metildopa isimli etkin maddeyi içermektedir. Bu madde tansiyonu (kan basıncını) düşürmeye yarayan antihipertansifler denilen bir ilaç grubuna aittir. • ALFAMET yüksek tansiyon (hipertansiyon) tedavisinde kullanılmaktadır.
  30. 30. Alfamet – yan etki
  31. 31. Humulin - endikasyon • HUMULIN R etkin madde olarak şeker hastalığını (diyabeti) tedavi etmek için kullanılan insan • insülini içermektedir. Eğer pankreasınız kanınızdaki şeker düzeyinizi kontrol edecek kadar insülin üretmezse şeker hastalığı (diyabet) oluşur. HUMULIN R glukozun uzun süreli kontrolü • için kullanılır. HUMULIN R hızlı etkili bir insülin preparatıdır.
  32. 32. Humulin – yan etki • Aşağıdakilerden biri olursa, HUMULIN R'yi kullanmayı durdurunuz ve DERHAL • doktorunuza bildiriniz veya size en yakın hastanenin acil bölümüne başvurunuz: • − Kan şekerinin düşmesi (hipoglisemi) • − Sistemik alerji • Kendini aşağıdaki belirtiler ile gösterir: • − Tüm vücutta döküntüler • − Nefes almada zorluk • − Hırıltılı solunum • − Kan basıncında düşme • − Kalp atışında hızlanma • − Terleme
  33. 33. Novorapid - endikasyonu • NovoRapid, erişkinlerde ve 2 yaş ve üzerindeki çocuklarda kullanılabilen hızlı etkili bir insülin analoğudur. İlacı aldıktan 10-20 dakika sonrasında kan şekerinizi düşürmeye başlar, maksimum etkisini 1-3 saat içinde gösterir ve etkisi 3 ile 5 saat kadar sürer. Bu kısa etkisinden dolayı NovoRapid normalde, orta ya da uzun etkili insülin preparatları ile birlikte kullanılmalıdır.
  34. 34. Novorapid – Yan etki • Hastanenin acil bölümüne başvurunuz: • Kan şekeri düşmesi (hipoglisemi) • Vücudunuzda yaygın alerjik belirtiler oluşursa • Kendinizi aniden kötü hisseder ve terlerseniz, bulantı ve kusma gibi belirtiler, solukalmada güçlük, çarpıntı, sersemlik hissederseniz. • Çok nadiren NovoRapid FlexPen veya içindeki maddelerden birine karşı ciddi alerjik reaksiyon (sistemik alerjik reaksiyon olarak bilinir) belirtileri oluşabilir.
  35. 35. TEŞEKKÜR EDERİM… Zeynep ATEŞ

