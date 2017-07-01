76934033 tugas-perancangan-sistem-instalasi-hidrant-di-kapal-tanker

Sistem Instalasi Hydrant Maria Carolina Lopulalan 6509040056 1 BAB 1 PENDAHULUAN 1.1 LATAR BELAKANG Kapal laut sudah sejak...
Sistem Instalasi Hydrant Maria Carolina Lopulalan 6509040056 2 Salah satu sistem pencegahan dan penanggulangan kebakaran y...
Sistem Instalasi Hydrant Maria Carolina Lopulalan 6509040056 3 1. mengetahui tata cara perencanaan sistem instalasi hydran...
Sistem Instalasi Hydrant Maria Carolina Lopulalan 6509040056 4 BAB 2 TINJAUAN PUSTAKA 2.1 SISTEM INSTALASI HYDRANT Hydrant...
Sistem Instalasi Hydrant Maria Carolina Lopulalan 6509040056 5 Merupakan sistem stand pipe kering yang dirangkaikan dengan...
Sistem Instalasi Hydrant Maria Carolina Lopulalan 6509040056 6 Merupakan suatu sistem yang harus menyediakan baik hose con...
Sistem Instalasi Hydrant Maria Carolina Lopulalan 6509040056 7 .1 Untuk kapal penumpang: 4.000 tonase kotor ke atas 0,40 N...
Sistem Instalasi Hydrant Maria Carolina Lopulalan 6509040056 8 Tabel 2.1 Ukuran Stand pipe Drain Ukuran Stand pipe Ukuran ...
Sistem Instalasi Hydrant Maria Carolina Lopulalan 6509040056 9 kebakaran untuk ruang tersebut setara dengan yang dibutuhka...
Sistem Instalasi Hydrant Maria Carolina Lopulalan 6509040056 10 aliran dalam pipa adalah kecepatan aliran pada jalur terja...
Sistem Instalasi Hydrant Maria Carolina Lopulalan 6509040056 11 2. head dinamis yaitu head yang dipengaruhi oleh debit ter...
Sistem Instalasi Hydrant Maria Carolina Lopulalan 6509040056 12 Selang dengan bahan tidak tahan lama dapat digunakan sete,...
Sistem Instalasi Hydrant Maria Carolina Lopulalan-6509040056 13 BAB 3 GAMBARAN UMUM Kapal Tanker KM. NGALIYAN merupakan je...
Sistem Instalasi Hydrant Maria Carolina Lopulalan-6509040056 14 Tabel 3.1 Lanjutan 2. Bridge deck captain room 2 buah toil...
Sistem Instalasi Hydrant Maria Carolina Lopulalan-6509040056 15 Tabel 3.1 Lanjutan 5. Main deck Botswan chef cook assistan...
Sistem Instalasi Hydrant Maria Carolina Lopulalan-6509040056 16 3.2 POTENSI SUMBER BAHAYA Masing masing ruangan memiliki k...
Sistem Instalasi Hydrant Maria Carolina Lopulalan-6509040056 17 4. Lokasi peletakan hydrant 5. Penentuan sistem dan sumber...
Sistem Instalasi Hydrant Maria Carolina Lopulalan-6509040056 18 BAB 4 PERENCANAAN DAN PERANCANGAN 4.1 PENGUMPULAN DATA Pen...
Sistem Instalasi Hydrant Maria Carolina Lopulalan-6509040056 19 1. 15 m di ruang mesin 2. 20 m di ruang lain dan deck terb...
Sistem Instalasi Hydrant Maria Carolina Lopulalan-6509040056 20 Gambar 4.1 Gerak peluru (Sumber : David Halliday, 1978) - ...
Sistem Instalasi Hydrant Maria Carolina Lopulalan-6509040056 21 2. waktu pasokan minimum = 30 menit 3. volume total air hy...
Sistem Instalasi Hydrant Maria Carolina Lopulalan-6509040056 22 = 2.365 m/s c. Bilangan Reynold (Re) Re = dimana nilai ber...
Sistem Instalasi Hydrant Maria Carolina Lopulalan-6509040056 23 hlm = = f (sumber : Fox, Robert W. dan Alan T.McDonald, 19...
Sistem Instalasi Hydrant Maria Carolina Lopulalan-6509040056 24 = 0,801x10-6 (sumber : Sularso, 1996) Re = (V x D)/v = (1,...
Sistem Instalasi Hydrant Maria Carolina Lopulalan-6509040056 25 (sumber : Fox, Robert W. dan Alan T.McDonald, 1994) Hl = 0...
Sistem Instalasi Hydrant Maria Carolina Lopulalan-6509040056 26 = 0.675 m/s - Bilangan reynold (Re) Re = (V x D)/v dimana ...
Sistem Instalasi Hydrant Maria Carolina Lopulalan-6509040056 27 (sumber : Fox, Robert W. dan Alan T.McDonald, 1994) hlm =0...
Sistem Instalasi Hydrant Maria Carolina Lopulalan-6509040056 28 hlm = f = 0,42 dan sudut pengecilan 2 x 5o adalah 0,05. Ma...
Sistem Instalasi Hydrant Maria Carolina Lopulalan-6509040056 29 = 15,02 m Hn = head pipa suction + head pipa discharge + h...
Sistem Instalasi Hydrant Maria Carolina Lopulalan-6509040056 30 sehingga dapat bekerja secara bergantian dan tidak mempeng...
Sistem Instalasi Hydrant Maria Carolina Lopulalan-6509040056 31 BAB 5 ESTIMASI BIAYA INSTALASI HYDRANT 5.1 Perhitungan Bia...
Sistem Instalasi Hydrant Maria Carolina Lopulalan-6509040056 32 Tabel 5.2 Lanjutan Tabel Harga Satuan Material 13 WNF 6 We...
Sistem Instalasi Hydrant Maria Carolina Lopulalan-6509040056 33 Tabel 5.3 Perhitungan List Material yang Digunakan NO KODE...
Sistem Instalasi Hydrant Maria Carolina Lopulalan-6509040056 34 Tabel 5.4 Lanjutan Perhitungan List Material yang Digunaka...
Sistem Instalasi Hydrant Maria Carolina Lopulalan-6509040056 35 Tabel 5.4 Perhitungan Harga Material Pipa NO KODE PIPE WOR...
Sistem Instalasi Hydrant Maria Carolina Lopulalan-6509040056 36 Tabel 5.5 Lanjutan Perhitungan Harga Material Pipa 22 A22 ...
Sistem Instalasi Hydrant Maria Carolina Lopulalan-6509040056 37 BAB 6 KESIMPULAN DAN SARAN 5.1 KESIMPULAN Berdasarkan perh...
Sistem Instalasi Hydrant Maria Carolina Lopulalan-6509040056 38 5. Mengenai sistem instalasi pipa baik jenis material dan ...
Sistem Instalasi Hydrant Maria Carolina Lopulalan-6509040056 39 DAFTAR PUSTAKA Fox, R. W. dan Alan T. M. ( 1994 ). Introdu...
