UNSUR PERIODE KE-3
Natrium (Na) Magnesium (Mg) Aluminium (Al) Silikon (Si) Fosfor (P) Sulfur (S) Klorin (Cl) Argon (Ar) Logam Metaloid Non Lo...
Sifat Senyawa Na Mg Al Si P S Cl Ar Nomor atom 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Elektron valensi 35 352 3523p1 352p32 3523p3 3523p4...
Penjelasan : • Unsur-unsur yang ada di dalam periode ketiga terdiri dari unsur logam (Na, Mg, Al), metaloid (Si), non loga...
B. SIFAT KIMIA 1. Sifat pereduksi dan sifat pengoksidasi Sifat pereduksi semakin bertambah, sedangkan sifat pengoksidasi u...
3. Sifat Asam-Basa Sifat asam berkaitan dengan sifat non logam,sedangkan sifat basa berkaitan dengan logam. Sifat basa ata...
UNSUR KEGUNAAN Natrium (Na) • Dipakai dalam pebuatan ester • Na-benzoat dipakai dalam pengawetan makanan • Na-glutamat dip...
UNSUR KEGUNAAN Silikon (Si) • Dipakai dalam pembuatan kaca (SiO2) • Terutama dipakai dalam pembuatan semi konduktor • Untu...
UNSUR KEGUNAAN Klorin (Cl) • Dipakai pada proses pemurnian air • Cl2 dipakai pada disinfectan • KCl digunakan sebagai pupu...
UNSUR PEMBUATAN TERDAPAT PADA RUMUS SENYAWA NA Elektrolisis leburan NaCl (Proses Down) 1. Garam 2. Sendawa chili 3. Krioli...
UNSUR PEMBUATAN TERDAPAT PADA RUMUS SENYAWA Si Reduksi pasir SiO2 dengan C dalam tanur listrik 1. Pasir/kuarsa 2. Tanah li...
UNSUR PEMBUATAN TERDAPAT PADA RUMUS SENYAWA Al Marten Hall Penambahan kriolit dalam proses Hall berfungsi: Untuk melarutka...
1. Reaksi yang tidak mungkin terjadi adalah …. a. F2(g) + Cl(g) → 2HF(aq) + Cl2(g) b. Cl2(g) + 2KI(aq) → 2HCl(aq) + I2(g) ...
2. Diantara senyawa berikut ini yang dapat dipakai sebagai obat pencuci perut adalah …. a. KNO3 b. NaHCO3 c. Na2CO3 d. MgS...
4. Senyawa yang dapat bereaksi dengan NaOH dan H2SO4 adalah …. a. Cd(OH)2 b. Fe(OH)3 c. HNO3 d. H3PO3 e. Al(OH)3 5. Unsur ...
1. Jawaban: D Gas halogen atas dapat mengoksidasi ion halida dibawahnya, sebaliknya gas halogen bawah tidak dapat mengoksi...
3. Jawaban: B • Mineral bijih besi → FeS2 (pirit) • Mineral mangan → MnO2 (pirolusit) • Mineral tembaga → Cu(OH)2CO3 (mala...
http://chemistry35.blogspot.com/2011/10/unsur-unsur-periode-ketiga-periode-3.html http://pandapkrui.blogspot.com/2012/03/r...
Unsur periode ke 3
JANGAN LUPA FOLLOW AKUN INSTAGRAM KITA.....
semoga nama di atas bisa masuk ptn impian. aamiin....

Unsur periode ke 3

  1. 1. UNSUR PERIODE KE-3
  2. 2. Natrium (Na) Magnesium (Mg) Aluminium (Al) Silikon (Si) Fosfor (P) Sulfur (S) Klorin (Cl) Argon (Ar) Logam Metaloid Non Logam Gas Mulia
  3. 3. Sifat Senyawa Na Mg Al Si P S Cl Ar Nomor atom 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Elektron valensi 35 352 3523p1 352p32 3523p3 3523p4 3523p5 3523p6 Jari-jari atom 1,86 1,60 1,43 1,17 1,10 1,04 0,99 0,97 Energi ionisasi(Kj/ma ) 495,8 737, 7 577,6 786,4 1011,7 999,6 1251,1 1520,4 Keelektronegat ifan 0,93 1,31 1,61 1,90 2,19 2,58 3,16 - Titik leleh (0C) 97,81 648, 8 660,37 1,410 44,1 119,0 - 100,98 -189,2 Titik didih 903,8 1,10 5 2467 2,355 280 44,67 -34,6 -185,7 SIFAT FISIKA DAN KIMIA A. SIFAT FISIKA
  4. 4. Penjelasan : • Unsur-unsur yang ada di dalam periode ketiga terdiri dari unsur logam (Na, Mg, Al), metaloid (Si), non logam (P, S, Cl), dan gas mulia (Ar). • Keelektronegatifan unsur-unsur periode ketiga semakin ke kanan semakin besar diakibatkan oleh jari-jari atomnya yang semakin ke kanan semakin kecil. • Kekuatan ikatan antar atom dalam logam meningkat (dari Na ke Al). • Hal ini berkaitan dengan pertambahan elektron valensinya. Silikon merupakan semikonduktor/isolator karena termasuk metaloid. • Unsur ini mempunyai ikatan kovalen yang sangat besar, begitu juga dengan fosfor, belerang, dan klorin yang merupakan isolator karena termasuk unsur nonlogam .
  5. 5. B. SIFAT KIMIA 1. Sifat pereduksi dan sifat pengoksidasi Sifat pereduksi semakin bertambah, sedangkan sifat pengoksidasi unsur-unsur periode ke-3 ini dapat dilihat dari harga potensial reduksinya. 2. Sifat Logam dan Nonlogam Unsur-unsur periode ketiga, seperti Na, Mg, dan Al merupakan unsur logam, sedangkan unsur-unsur P, S, dan Cl merupakan unsur nonlogam. Adapun Si merupakan unsur yang memiliki sifat peralihan antara unsur logam dan nonlogam sehingga disebut unsur metalloid (semi logam). Argon (Ar) termasuk golongan gas mulia yang bersifat insert (sulit bereaksi). Sifat Senyawa Na Mg Al Si P S Cl Ar -2,711 -2,375 -1,706 -0,13 -0,276 -0,508 +1,358 -
  6. 6. 3. Sifat Asam-Basa Sifat asam berkaitan dengan sifat non logam,sedangkan sifat basa berkaitan dengan logam. Sifat basa atau sifat asam dari suatu unsur bergantung pada konfigurasi electron dan harga ionisasi unsur - unsur tersebut. o Sifat Basa Dari kiri ke kanan, unsur - unsur periode ketiga memiliki harga ionisasi yang semakin besar sehingga semakin sukar melepas electron. Penyebabnya electron Dari unsur tersebut akan kurang tertarik kea rah atau oksigen sehingga kecenderungan untuk membentuk ion OH menjadi berkurang. o Sifat Asam Energi ionisasi unsur periode ketiga dari kiri ke kanan semakin besar sehingga semakin mudah menarik electron dari atom oksigen. Jadi dari kiri ke kana sifat asam unsur periode ketiga semakin kuat.
  7. 7. UNSUR KEGUNAAN Natrium (Na) • Dipakai dalam pebuatan ester • Na-benzoat dipakai dalam pengawetan makanan • Na-glutamat dipakai untuk penyedap makanan Magnesium (Mg) • Dipakai pada proses produksi logam, kaca, dan semen • Untuk membuat konstruksi pesawat. Logamnya disebut magnalum • Pemisah sulfur dari besi dan baja Aluminum (Al) • Banyak dipakai dalam industri pesawat • Untuk membuat konstruksi bangunan • Dipakai pada berbagai macam aloi
  8. 8. UNSUR KEGUNAAN Silikon (Si) • Dipakai dalam pembuatan kaca (SiO2) • Terutama dipakai dalam pembuatan semi konduktor • Untuk membuat enamel Fosfor (P) • Fosforus putih untuk pembuatan asam sulfat. • Fosforus merah untuk korek api. • Sebagai bahan dasar pada pembuatan pupuk fosfat dan superfosfat, amohpos, atau NPK di industri pupuk Sulfur (S) • Digunakan sebagai pelarut dalam berbagai proses • Elektrolit accu • Tawas
  9. 9. UNSUR KEGUNAAN Klorin (Cl) • Dipakai pada proses pemurnian air • Cl2 dipakai pada disinfectan • KCl digunakan sebagai pupuk Argon (Ar) • Dipakai dalam roda mobil mewah • Pembuatan silikon • Lampu bohlam (pink dan biru)
  10. 10. UNSUR PEMBUATAN TERDAPAT PADA RUMUS SENYAWA NA Elektrolisis leburan NaCl (Proses Down) 1. Garam 2. Sendawa chili 3. Kriolit 4. Biji silikat 1. NaCl 2. NaNO3 3. Na3AlF6 4. Na2SiO3 Mg Elektrolisis lelehan MgCl2 1. Air laut 2. Magnetit 3. Kiserit 4. Dolomit 5. Karnalit 6. Asbes 7. Mika 1. MgCl2 2. MgCO3 3. MgSO4.3H2O 4. MgCO3.CaCO3 5. KClMgCl26H2 o 6. CaMg(SiO3)4 7. K-Mg-Al Silikat
  11. 11. UNSUR PEMBUATAN TERDAPAT PADA RUMUS SENYAWA Si Reduksi pasir SiO2 dengan C dalam tanur listrik 1. Pasir/kuarsa 2. Tanah liat 3. Asbes 4. Mika 1. SiO2 2. Al2O3.2SiO2.2 H2O 3. Mg-Ca-Silikat 4. K-Mg-Silikat P Proses Wohler (memanaskan campuran fosforit, pasir dan C pada suhu 1300oC dalam tanur listrik) Batu karang fosfat (apatit dan fosforit) Ca3(PO4)2
  12. 12. UNSUR PEMBUATAN TERDAPAT PADA RUMUS SENYAWA Al Marten Hall Penambahan kriolit dalam proses Hall berfungsi: Untuk melarutkan Al2O3 Untuk menurunkan titik leleh Al2O3 1. Alumino silikat 2. Korundum 3. Kriolit 4. Bauksit 1. Campuran Al-O-Si 2. Al2O3 3. Na3AlF6 4. Al2O3.xH2O S Pembuatan dengan 2 cara: 1. Metode Frasch (yang ada di dalam tanah) 2. Metode Sisilia (yang ada di permukaan tanah) Pembuatan H2SO4 ada 2 cara: 1. Proses Kontak dengan bahan baku SO2, katalisnya V2O5 2. Proses Bilik Timbal dengan bahan baku SO2, katalisnya uap nitroso (campuran NO dan NO2) Pirit FeS2
  13. 13. 1. Reaksi yang tidak mungkin terjadi adalah …. a. F2(g) + Cl(g) → 2HF(aq) + Cl2(g) b. Cl2(g) + 2KI(aq) → 2HCl(aq) + I2(g) c. Br2(g) + 2HI(aq) → 2HBr(aq) + I2(g) d. I2(g) + NaF(aq) → F2(g) + 2NaI(aq) e. 2NaBr(g) + F2(g) → Br2(g) + 2NaF(aq)
  14. 14. 2. Diantara senyawa berikut ini yang dapat dipakai sebagai obat pencuci perut adalah …. a. KNO3 b. NaHCO3 c. Na2CO3 d. MgSO4.7H2O e. CaSO4.2H2O 3. Mineral berikut yang merupakan mangan adalah …. a. pirit b. pirolusit c. malachite d. ilmenit e. rutile
  15. 15. 4. Senyawa yang dapat bereaksi dengan NaOH dan H2SO4 adalah …. a. Cd(OH)2 b. Fe(OH)3 c. HNO3 d. H3PO3 e. Al(OH)3 5. Unsur gas mulia yang mempunyai energi ionisasi paling besar adalah …. a. Helium b. Neon c. Argon d. Krypton e. Xenon
  16. 16. 1. Jawaban: D Gas halogen atas dapat mengoksidasi ion halida dibawahnya, sebaliknya gas halogen bawah tidak dapat mengoksidasi ion halida diatasnya. 2. Jawaban: D Obat pencuci perut: garam inggris (MgSO4.7 H2O) • KNO3 → digunakan dalam pembuatan korek api, bahan peledak, petasan. • NaHCO3 (soda kue) → digunakan dalam pembuatan roti, penghilang bau tengik dari mentega. • Na2CO3 (soda) → digunakan untuk menurunkan sadah air, proteksi logam, pembuatan detergen, kaca, kertas. • CaSO4.2H2O (gipsum) → bahan penutup langit-langit ruangan, penyekat atau partisi ruangan.
  17. 17. 3. Jawaban: B • Mineral bijih besi → FeS2 (pirit) • Mineral mangan → MnO2 (pirolusit) • Mineral tembaga → Cu(OH)2CO3 (malachite) • Mineral titanium → TiO2 (rutile) • Mineral titanium → FeTiO3 (ilmenit) 4. Jawaban: C Oksida Al2O3 dapat larut dalam larutan NaOH dan HCl karena Al2O3 merupakan oksida amfoter, yaitu zat yang dapat bersifat sebagai asam dalam lingkungan basa kuat dan sebagai basa dalam lingkungan asam kuat sehingga dapat bereaksi sebagai asam atau basa. 5. Jawaban: A Dalam satu golongan (atas ke bawah) pada sistem periodik, jari-jari atom makin panjang sehingga makin mudah melepaskan elektron, energi ionisasinya makin kecil. Maka pada gas mulia yang memiliki energi ionisasi terbesar adalah helium.
  18. 18. http://chemistry35.blogspot.com/2011/10/unsur-unsur-periode-ketiga-periode-3.html http://pandapkrui.blogspot.com/2012/03/reaksi-reaksi-kimia-unsur-unsur- periode.html http://chalysteeq.blogspot.com/2010/01/kelimpahan-unsur-periode-3-di-alam.html http://nettihariani.blogspot.com/2008/07/unsur-unsur-periode-ketiga-unsur- unsur.html http://www.nuryanto.net/2010/11/unsur-unsur-periode-ketiga.html

