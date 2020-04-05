De tai danh gia tinh hinh tai chinh cau cong ty xang dau lao cai

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 1 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 LỜI MỞ ĐẦU Từ nửa cuối thế kỷ IXX phân tích ...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 2 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 Em xin chân thành cảm ơn! Hà nội ngày 12/4/2...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 3 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 mình, xác định được năng lực của bản thân cũ...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 4 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 quan hệ thanh toán với các bộ phận trong DN ...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 5 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 và kỹ thuật phân tích giúp người sử dụng thô...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 6 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 - Phần tài sản: Phản ánh giá trị của toàn bộ...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 7 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 a- Phương pháp so sánh So sánh là phương phá...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 8 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 c- Phương pháp phân tích mối quan hệ tương t...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 9 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 kỳ như thế nào, sự thay đổi này bắt nguồn từ...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 10 Lớp: CQ47/11.05  Riêng đối với phần tài sản có các khoản m...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 11 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 - Hệ số hiệu suất hoạt động: Đây là nhóm ch...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 12 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 ngắn hạn ngân hàng và các tổ chức tín dụng ...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 13 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 Hệ số này được dùng để đo lường phần vốn gó...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 14 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 Cần căn cứ vào ngành kinh doanh và tình hìn...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 15 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 - Hiệu suất sử dụng vốn cố định và vốn dài ...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 16 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 Tỉ suất lợi nhuận sau thuế trên doanh thu =...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 17 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 Chỉ tiêu này phản ánh mỗi đồng vốn sử dụng ...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 18 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 - Thu nhập một cổ phần (EPS) LNST – Cổ tức ...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 19 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 Giá thị trường 1 cổ phần Hệ số giá trên thu...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 20 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 phần…Thường thì nhà đầu tư ưa thích tốc độ ...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 21 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 - Xác định quy mô và cơ cấu NV huy động, sử...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 22 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 CHƯƠNG 2 THỰC TRẠNG TÌNH HÌNH TÀI CHÍNH VÀ ...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 23 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 Với đặc thù kinh doanh trên địa bàn miền nú...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 24 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 - Dầu mỡ nhờn - Hóa chất, dung môi - Nhựa đ...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 25 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 Bộ máy quản lý gồm: -Ban giám đốc: 02 Người...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 26 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 Chi nhánh xăng dầu Lai châu áp dụng hình th...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 27 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 2.1.3. Tình hình tài chính chủ yếu của Chi ...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 28 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 Doanh thu bán hàng và cung cấp dịch vụ tăng...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 29 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 tăng của doanh thu cho thấy việc quản trị c...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 30 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 b- Cụ thể, đi sâu xem xét từng loại tài sản...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 31 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 thấy trong bối cảnh kinh tế thị trường đang...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 32 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 công ty đã có sự chú trọng trong việc sử dụ...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 33 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 tiếp tục giữ ưu thế rất cao. Việc tăng Nợ n...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 34 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 + Phải trả nội bộ tăng 6,806 tỷ đồng (tăng ...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 35 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 với 3,701 tỷ đồng. Giảm khoản phải thu khác...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 36 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 2.2.3.1- Phân tích mô hình tài trợ vốn Sơ đ...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 37 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 Năm 2012: Nguồn VLĐTX = -49.703.961.039 <0 ...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 38 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 2.2.4.1- Nhóm hệ số phản ánh khả năng thanh...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 39 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 c- Hệ số khả năng thanh toán nhanh. Hệ số n...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 40 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 lượng tiền mặt tài quỹ còn lại ít sẽ làm cô...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 41 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 liệu “Tổng các khoản phải thu” trong bảng l...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 42 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 tổng các khoản nợ ngắn hạn liên tục biến độ...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 43 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 Đánh giá tổng quan thì đây được xem là khuy...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 44 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 97,061 tỷ đồng; bên cạnh đó, trong năm 2012...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 45 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 GTGT. Hệ số vòng quay các khoản phải thu gi...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 46 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 được tăng lên. Do đó trong năm tiếp theo th...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 47 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 mạnh là điều công ty cần cân nhắc, xem xét ...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 48 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 Năm 2012, tỷ suất LNST từ hoạt động kinh do...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 49 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 Sơ đồ 1- Phân tích Dupont 2012 dựa trên kết...
  1. 1. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 1 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 LỜI MỞ ĐẦU Từ nửa cuối thế kỷ IXX phân tích tài chính đã bắt đầu thu hút sự quan tâm của các nhà quản trị. Cho đến nay, với sự phát triển mạnh mẽ của nền kinh tế thị trường, sự lớn mạnh của các hệ thống tài chính và tập đoàn kinh doanh, khả năng sử dụng rộng rãi công nghệ thong tin, phân tích tài chính dã thự sự phát triển, được chú trọn và trở thành công việc không thể thiếu đối với nhà quản trị doanh nghiệp hiện đại. Với các doanh nghiệp Việt Nam, phân tích tài chính phần nào còn khá mới mẻ, chưa chuyên sâu và chưa thực sự chú trọng. Chúng ra cần xây dựng một nền kinh tế thị trường định hướng xã hội chủ nghĩa trong bối cảnh hội nhập kinh tế thế giới, nền kinh tế biến chuyển nhanh chống với nhiều màu sắc khác nhau. Chính vì vậy muốn tồn tại, đứng vững và phát triển trong bối cảnh này các doanh nghiệp Việt Nam cần phải nhận thức được vai trò quan trọng của phân tích tài chính doanh nghiệp, thường xuyên phân tích đánh giá thực trạng tài chính của doanh nghiệp mình, trên cơ sở đó đưa ra được các biện pháp hữu hiệu và quyết định hợp lý cho phương án hoạt động kinh doanh nhằm đạt được mục tiêu nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh, tối đa hóa lợi nhuận. Do nhận thức được tầm quan trọng của việc phân tích đnahs giá hoạt động tài chính doanh nghiệp, với sự chỉ bảo tận tình của thầy giáo ThS. Lưu Hữu Đức, cùng với sự quan tâm, giúp đỡ của các cô chú trong Chi nhánh xăng dầu Lai Châu, em đã tiến hành đi sâu nghiên cứu đề tài “ Đánh giá tình hình tài chính của Công ty xăng dầu Lào Cai-Chi nhánh xăng dầu Lai Châu”.Em rất mong nhận được sự đóng góp của các thầy cô giáo cùng toàn thế các cô chú trong công ty Chi nhánh xăng dầu Lai Châu để hoàn thiện bài luận văn của mình
  2. 2. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 2 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 Em xin chân thành cảm ơn! Hà nội ngày 12/4/2012 Sinh viên: Nguyễn Quang Huy CHƯƠNG 1 NHỮNG VẤN ĐỀ LÝ LUẬN CHUNG VỀ PHÂN TÍCH TÌNH HÌNH TÀI CHÍNH CỦA DOANH NGHIỆP 1.1. HOẠT ĐỘNG CỦA DOANH NGHIỆP VÀ TÀI CHÍNH DOANH NGHIỆP 1.1.1. Hoạt động của doanh nghiệp trong nền kinh tế thị trường Nền kinh tế thị trường là một môi trường hoạt động, phát triển của các DN, mỗi DN hoạt động trong môi trường đều có quyền tự chủ, tự do SXKD nhưng phải tuân theo qui định của pháp luật, thực hiện tốt các quy luật kinh tế. Theo điều 4 Luật Doanh nghiệp năm 2006 quy định: “Doanh nghiệp là tổ chức kinh tế có tên riêng, có tài sản, có trụ sở giao dịch ổn định, được đăng ký kinh doanh theo quy định của pháp luậtnhằm mục đích thực hiện các hoạt động kinh doanh”. Theo kinh nghiệm của các nhà Kinh tế học đã chỉ ra, trong quá trình phát triển, mỗi DN đều phải giải quyết được ba vấn đề kinh tế cơ bản: - Thứ nhất: Quyết định sản xuất cái gì? - Thứ hai: Quyết định sản xuất như thế nào? - Thứ ba: Quyết định sản xuất cho ai? Đây là những vấn đề được coi là kim chỉ nam hoạt động của các DN trên thương trường. Các DN hoạt động trong nền kinh tế thị trường đều cần phải tuân thủ các quy luật về cạnh tranh, cung cầu, quy luật giá cả. Mỗi DN là một cá thể trong môi trường cạnh tranh. Do đó, hơn ai hết, bản thân mỗi DN phải xác định được những nhân tố cơ bản, chủ yếu nhất ảnh hưởng đến sự tồn tại của
  3. 3. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 3 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 mình, xác định được năng lực của bản thân cũng như năng lực của đối thủ cạnh tranh hay nói một cách khác phải biết vị trí của mình trên thương trường. Và quan trọng hơn cả là DN còn phải xác định được nhu cầu của thị trường về sản phẩm của mình, phát huy mọi nguồn lực để đáp ứng nhu cầu nhưng phải biết dừng lại khi cung đã quá dư thừa… 1.1.2. Tài chính doanh nghiệp và hoạt động tài chính của doanh nghiệp a- Tài chính doanh nghiệp Xét về hình thức biểu hiện, TCDN là sự vận động, chuyển hóa của các nguồn lực tài chính trong quá trình phân phối để tạo lập hoặc sử dụng các quỹ tiền tệ của DN. Bản chất của TCDN là các quan hệ kinh tế biểu hiện dưới hình thái giá trị (các quan hệ tài chính) phát sinh trong quá trình tạo lập và sử dụng các quỹ tiền tệ nhằm phục vụ cho quá trình SXKD trong mỗi DN và góp phần tích luỹ vốn. Các quan hệ TCDN chủ yếu là: - Quan hệ giữa DN và nhà nước: Phát sinh khi DN thực hiện nghĩa vụ nộp thuế và nhà nước góp vốn vào DN… - Quan hệ giữa DN với thị trường tài chính: Quan hệ này thể hiện thông qua việc DN tìm kiếm các nguốn tài trợ trên thị trường tiền tệ và thị trường vốn. Ngược lại DN phải trả lãi vay, vốn vay, trả lãi cổ phần cho các nhà tài trợ. - Quan hệ giữa DN với thị trường khác: Bên cạnh thị trường tài chính, DN còn có quan hệ với nhiều thị trường khác như thị trường hàng hóa, thị trường dịch vụ, thị trường sức lao động. Đó là các thị trường cung cấp các yếu tố đầu vào và phân phối các yếu tố đầu ra cho DN. - Quan hệ trong nội bộ DN: Quan hệ này thể hiện trong việc DN thanh toán tiền công, tiền lương và các khoản khác cho công nhân viên trong DN,
  4. 4. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 4 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 quan hệ thanh toán với các bộ phận trong DN trong việc phân phối LNST của DN. b- Hoạt động tài chính doanh nghiệp Hoạt động TCDN là một trong những nội dung cơ bản của hoạt động SXKD của doanh nghiệp nhằm giải quyết các mối quan hệ kinh tế phát sinh trong quá trình SXKD và được biểu hiện dưới hình thái tiền tệ. Hoạt động TCDN bao gồm việc tổ chức thu chi tiền tệ phát sinh trong quá trình thực hiện kế hoạch SXKD của DN. Hoạt động tài chính của DN sẽ thúc đẩy và phát triển hoạt động SXKD qua đó đẩy mạnh các quan hệ TCDN. 1.2. PHÂN TÍCH TÌNH HÌNH TÀI CHÍNH DOANH NGHIỆP 1.2.1. Khái niệm, mục tiêu của phân tích tài chính doanh nghiệp a- Khái niệm phân tích tài chính Phân tích tài chính được các nhà quản lý bắt đầu chú ý từ cuối thế kỷ XIX. Từ đầu thế kỷ XX đến nay, phân tích tài chính thực sự được phát triển và chú trọng hơn bao giờ hết bởi nhu cầu quản lý DN có hiệu quả ngày càng tăng, sự phát triển của các tập đoàn kinh doanh và khả năng sử dụng rộng rãi công nghệ thông tin. Nghiên cứu phân tích tài chính là khâu quan trọng trong quản lý DN. Vậy phân tích tài chính là gì? Nội dung phân tích và sử dụng phương pháp phân tích như thế nào? Phân tích tài chính là một tập hợp các khái niệm, phương pháp và công cụ cho phép thu thập và xử lý thông tin kế toán và các thông tin khác trong quản lý doanh nghiệp, nhằm đánh giá tình hình tài chính, khả năng và tiềm lực của DN, giúp người sử dụng thông tin đưa ra các quyết định tài chính, các quyết định quản lý phù hợp. Phân tích hoạt động TCDN mà trọng tâm là phân tích các BCTC và các chỉ tiêu tài chính đặc trưng thông qua một hệ thống các phương pháp, công cụ
  5. 5. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 5 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 và kỹ thuật phân tích giúp người sử dụng thông tin từ các góc độ khác nhau, vừa đánh giá toàn diện, tổng hợp, khái quát, lại vừa xem xét một cách chi tiết hoạt động TCDN để nhận biết, phán đoán, dự báo và đưa ra các quyết định tài chính, quyết định tài trợ và đầu tư phù hợp. b- Mục tiêu của phân tích tài chính doanh nghiệp. Xét trên các góc độ khác nhau, phân tích tài chính hướng tới các mục tiêu cụ thể khác nhau, cụ thể: - Trên góc độ là nhà quản trị DN: Qua phân tích đánh giá tình hình tài chính sẽ cung cấp các thông tin tài chính cần thiết về DN mình, từ đó:  Đánh giá tình hình sử dụng vốn và làm cơ sở cho các dự báo, các quyết định đầu tư tài trợ phân phối lợi nhuận.  Đánh giá tình hình công nợ, tìm kiếm cách thức thu hồi công nợ. - Trên góc độ nhà đầu tư: Qua phân tích tài chính giúp họ biết được khả năng sinh lời cũng như tiềm năng phát triển của DN. - Trên góc độ của những người cho vay: Mối quan tâm của họ là DN có khả năng trả nợ vay hay không, do vậy họ phân tích TCDN là nhằm nhận biết khả năng thanh toán, khả năng sinh lời của DN. Ngoài ra phân tích tài chính cũng rất cần thiết đối với những người hưởng lương trong DN, cán bộ thuế, thanh tra, cơ quan chủ quản… 1.2.2. Tài liệu phân tích tài chính doanh nghiệp Để tiến hành phân tích người ta thường sử dụng nhiều tài liệu khác nhau trong đó chủ yếu là các BCTC. Những bộ phận quan trọng, cốt lõi nhất của BCTC là bảng cân đối kế toán và báo cáo kết quả kinh doanh.  Bảng cân đối kế toán BCĐKT là một báo cáo tổng hợp về tình hình tài sản và nguồn hình thành tài sản của một DN tại một thời điểm nhất định dưới hình thức tiền tệ. BCĐKT bao gồm hai phần là tài sản và nguồn vốn.
  6. 6. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 6 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 - Phần tài sản: Phản ánh giá trị của toàn bộ tài sản hiện có đến thời điểm lập báo cáo thuộc quyền quản lý và sử dụng của DN. - Phần nguồn vốn: Phản ánh nguồn hình thành các tài sản hiện có của DN đến thời điểm lập báo cáo.  Báo cáo kết quả kinh doanh Báo cáo kết quả kinh doanh là BCTC tổng hợp phản ánh kết quả kinh doanh trong năm của doanh nghiệp. Số liệu báo cáo này cung cấp những thông tin tổng hợp nhất về tình hình tài chính và kết quả sử dụng các tiềm năng về vốn, lao động, kỹ thuật và kinh nghiệm quản lý DN. Báo cáo kết quả kinh doanh gồm 2 phần: Phần 1: Phản ánh tình hình kết quả kinh doanh của DN bao gồm hoạt động kinh doanh và hoạt động khác. Phần 2: Phản ánh tình hình thực hiện nghĩa vụ của DN đối với nhà nước về thuế và các khoản phải nộp khác. 1.2.3. Phương pháp phân tích tài chính doanh nghiệp Phân tích hay đánh giá tình hình TCDN đó là tập hợp các phương pháp phân tích và đánh giá tình hình đã qua và hiện tại cũng như dự đoán tình hình tài chính trong tương lai giúp cho nhà quản lý đưa ra các quyết định chính xác, đồng thời giúp các đối tượng quan tâm đưa ra các quyết định phù hợp. Phương pháp phân tích tài chính là các cách thức, kỹ thuật để đánh giá TCDN trong quá khứ, hiện tại và dự đoán TCDN trong tương lai. Từ đó giúp cho nhà quản lýđưa ra được các quyết định kinh tế phù hợp với các mục tiêu mong muốn của họ. Để đáp ứng mục tiêu của phân tích tài chính người ta thường sử dụng các phương pháp sau: - Phương pháp so sánh - Phương pháp hệ số - Phương pháp phân tích mối quan hệ tương tác giữa các hệ số tài chính.
  7. 7. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 7 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 a- Phương pháp so sánh So sánh là phương pháp được sử dụng khá phổ biến trong phân tích kinh tế nói chung và phân tích tài chính nói riêng. Khi sử dụng phương pháp so sánh cần chú ý tời điều kiện so sánh cũng như những kỹ thuật so sánh.  Về điều kiện so sánh: - Phải tồn tại ít nhất hai đại lượng hoặc hai chỉ tiêu - Các đại lượng chỉ tiêu khi so sánh với nhau phải có cùng nội dung kinh tế và phải có cùng một tiêu chuẩn biểu hiện.  Về kỹ thuật so sánh: - So sánh về số tuyệt đối: Là việc xác định chênh lệch giữa trị số của chỉ tiêu kỳ phân tích với chỉ tiêu kỳ gốc. - So sánh về số tương đối: Là xác định phần trăm số tăng giảm giữa số thực tế với kỳ gốc của chỉ tiêu phân tích. Số liệu của kỳ được chọn làm căn cứ so sánh gọi là gốc so sánh. Khi phân tích báo cáo tài chính có thể sử dụng phương pháp phân tích theo chiều dọc hoặc phân tích theo chiều ngang.  Phân tích theo chiều ngang: Là việc so sánh cả về số tuyệt đối và số tương đối trên cùng một hàng (cùng một chỉ tiêu) trên các báo cáo tài chính. Qua đó thấy được sự biến động của từng chỉ tiêu.  Phân tích theo chiều dọc: Là việc xem xét xác định tỷ trọng của từng chỉ tiêu trong tổng thể quy mô chung. Qua đó thấy được mức độ quan trọng của từng chỉ tiêu trong tổng thể. b- Phương pháp hệ số Hệ số tài chính được tính bằng cách đem so sánh trực tiếp, chia một chỉ tiêu này cho một chỉ tiêu khác để thấy được mức độ ảnh hưởng và vai trò của các yếu tố, chỉ tiêu này đối với chỉ tiêu, yếu tố khác.
  8. 8. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 8 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 c- Phương pháp phân tích mối quan hệ tương tác giữa các hệ số tài chính (Dupont) Mức sinh lời của vốn chủ sở hữu của một DN là kết quả tổng hợp của hàng loạt các biện pháp và quyết định quản lý của DN, để thấy sự tác động của mối quan hệ giữa việc tổ chức, sử dụng vốn và tổ chức tiêu thụ sản phẩm tới mức sinh lời của DN người ta đã xây dựng hệ thống chỉ tiêu để phân tích tác động đó. Dupont là công ty đầu tiên của Mỹ đã thiết lập và phân tích mối quan hệ tương tác giữa các hệ số tài chính. Phương pháp này có ý nghĩa thực tế rất cao. Ngoài ra người ta còn sử dụng một số phương pháp khác như: phương pháp liên hoàn, phương pháp biểu đồ, phương pháp hồi quy tương quan…Tuy nhiên trong đề tài chỉ tập trung phân tích tình hình tài chính dựa trên phương pháp so sánh và các phương pháp tỷ lệ. 1.2.4. Nội dung phân tích tài chính doanh nghiệp 1.2.4.1. Phân tích khái quát tình hình tài chính doanh nghiệp a- Phân tích cân đối tài sản và nguồn vốn  Phân tích tình hình tài sản Tài sản của DN trên bảng cân đối tài sản thể hiện cơ sở vật chất, tiềm lực kinh tế quá khứ, hiện tại và ảnh hưởng đến tương lai của DN. Phân tíchtình hình tài sản là phân tích biến động các khoản tài sản nhằm giúp người phân tích tìm hiểu sự thay đổi về giá trị, tỉ trọng của tài sản qua các thời kỳ như thế nào, sự thay đổinày bắt đầu từ những dấu hiệu tích cực hay thụ động trong quá trình SXKD, có sự phù hợp với việc nâng cao năng lực kinh tế để phục vụ cho chiến lược, kế hoạch SXKD của DN hay không.  Phân tích tình hình nguồn vốn Đây là sự phân tích biến động các mục nguồn vốn nhằm giúp người phân tích tìm hiểu sự thay đổi về giá trị, tỉ trọng của nguồn vốn qua các thời
  9. 9. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 9 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 kỳ như thế nào, sự thay đổi này bắt nguồn từ những dấu hiệu tích cực hay thụ động trong quá trình SXKD, có phù hợp với việc nâng cao năng lực tài chính, tính tự chủ, khả năng khai thác nguồn vốn trên thị trường cho hoạt động SXKD hay không. Đồng thời phải xem xét mối quan hệ cân đối giữa nguồn tài trợ ngắn hạn so với TSNH; giữa nguồn tài trợ dài hạn so với TSDH. Từ đó đánh giá xem chính sách tài trợ vốn đã đảm bảo được nguyên tắc cân bằng tài chính hay chưa.  Phân tích diễn biến nguồn vốn và sử dụng vốn Mục đích cuối cùng của các nhà quản trị trong việc hoạch định chính sách tài chính cho kỳ tới là câu trả lời cho câu hỏi “vốn lấy từ đâu?” và “sử dụng cho mục đích gì?”. Việc phân tích diến biến nguồn vốn và sử dụng vốn cho phép nắm được tổng quát diễn biến thay đổi của nguồn vốn và sử dụng vốn trong mối quan hệ với vốn bằng tiền của doanh nghiệp trong một thời kỳ nhất định giữa 2 thời điểm lập BCĐKT, từ đó có thể định hướng cho việc huy động và sử dụng vốn trong kỳ tiếp theo. Cách thức: - Lập “Bảng kêdiễn biến ngồn vốn và sử dụng vốn”. Chuyển toàn bộ các khoản mục trên BCĐKT thành cột dọc, song song số liệu cuối kỳ với đầu kỳ để tìm ra sự thay đổi của mỗi khoản mục. - Sự thay đổi của mỗi khoản mục sẽ được phản ánh vào cột diễn biến nguồn vốn hoặc sử dụng vốn trong “Bảng phân tích diễn biến nguồn vốn và sử dụng vốn” theo nguyên tắc sau:  Các trường hợp giảm tài sản hoặc tăng nguồn vốn được phản ánh trên cột “Diễn biến nguồn vốn”.  Các trường hợp tăng tài sản hoặc giảm nguồn vốn được phản ánh trên cột “Sử dụng vốn”.
  10. 10. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 10 Lớp: CQ47/11.05  Riêng đối với phần tài sản có các khoản mục thể hiện bút toán đỏ (số âm) thì khi đưa vào bảng phân tích sẽ thực hiện ngược lại với nguyên tắc trên. Diễn biến nguồn vốn Tiền % Sử dụng vốn Tiền % ……… … …. …… … … Tổng … 100% Tổng … 100% b- Phân tích khái quát kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp Mục tiêu cơ bản của việc phân tích khái quát kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh đối với một DN là tìm hiểu nguồn gốc, thực trạng và xu hướng của thu nhập, chi phí, lợi nhuận của DN đó. Quá trình này tập trung vào những vấn đề cơ bản sau: - Thu nhập, chi phí, lợi nhuận có thực sự không và tạo ra từ những nguồn nào? Sự hình thành như vậy có phù hợp với chức năng hoạt động SXKD của doanh nghiệp hay không? - Thu nhập, chi phí, lợi nhuận thay đổi có phù hợp với đặc điểm chi phí, hiệu quả kinh doanh, phương hướng kinh doanh hay không? Việc xem xét này cần được kết hợp so sánh theo chiều ngang và so sánh theo chiều dọc các mục trên báo cáo kết quả kinh doanh trên cơ sở am hiểu về những chính sách kế toán, những đặc điểm SXKD, những phương hướng SXKD của DN. 1.2.4.2. Phân tích tài chính qua các hệ số tài chính Trong phân tích tài chính, các hệ số tài chính chủ yếu được phân thành 5 nhóm chính: - Hệ số về khả năng thanh toán: Đây là nhóm chỉ tiêu được sử dụng để đánh giá khả năng đáp ứng của các khoản nợ ngắn hạn của DN. - Hệ số cơ cấu nguồn vốn và cơ cấu tài sản: Nhóm chỉ tiêu này phản ánh mức độ ổn định và tự chủ tài chính, khả năng sử dụng nợ vay của DN.
  11. 11. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 11 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 - Hệ số hiệu suất hoạt động: Đây là nhóm chỉ tiêu đặc trưng cho việc sử dụng tài nguyên, nguồn lực của DN. - Hệ số về khả năng sinh lời: Nhóm chỉ tiêu này phản ánh hiệu quả SXKD tổng hợp nhất của DN. - Hệ số giá trị thị trường: nhóm chỉ tiêu này phản ánh giá trị của một DN mà chủ yếu là các công ty cổ phần. Từ đó nhà đầu tư đưa ra quyết định một cách chính xác nhất khi đầu tư vào DN. Tùy theo mục tiêu phân tích tài chính mà nhà phân tích chú trọng nhiều hơn tới nhóm chỉ tiêu này hay nhóm chỉ tiêu khác. Chẳng hạn, các chủ nợ ngắn hạn đặc biệt quan tâm tới tình hình khả năng thanh toán của người vay. Trong khi đó, các nhà đầu tư dài hạn quan tâm nhiều hơn tới khả năng thanh toán để đánh giá khả năng của DN đáp ứng nhu cầu thanh toán hiện tại và xem xét LN để dự đoán đánh giá khả năng trả nợ cuối cùng của DN. Bên cạnh đó, họ cũng chú trọng tới tỷ số về cơ cầu vốn vì sự thay đổi tỷ số này sẽ ảnh hưởng đáng kể tới lợi ích của họ. a- Các hệ số về khả năng thanh toán Tình hình TCDN được thể hiện rõ nét qua các chỉ tiêu về khả năng thanh toán của DN. Bởi vì một DN được đánh giá là có tình hình tài chính lành mạnh trước hết phải được thực hiện ở khả năng chi trả, khả năng thanh toán. Khả năng thanh toán của DN phản ánh mối quan hệ tài chính giữa các khoản có khả năng thanh toán trong kỳ với các khoản phải thanh toán trong kỳ. Nhóm chỉ tiêu này bao gồm các chỉ tiêu: a. Hệ số khả năng thanh toán hiện thời ( KNTT nợ ngắn hạn) Tài sản ngắn hạn Hệ số khả năng thanh toán nợ ngắn hạn = Tổng nợ ngắn hạn Tài sản lưu động thông thường bao gồm tiền, các khoản đầu tư tài chính ngắn hạn, HTK,…Còn nợ ngắn hạn thường bao gồm các khoản vay
  12. 12. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 12 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 ngắn hạn ngân hàng và các tổ chức tín dụng khác, các khoản phải trả nhà cung cấp và các khoản phải trả, phải nộp khác,…Cả tài sản lưu động và nợ ngắn hạn đều có thời hạn nhất định – dưới một năm. Hệ số này phản ánh khả năng chuyển đổi thành tiền để trang trải các khoản nợ ngắn hạn. - Hệ số khả năng thanh toán nhanh TSNH – Hàng tồn kho Hệ số khả năng thanh toán nhanh = Nợ ngắn hạn Là tỷ số giữa các tài sản quay vòng nhanh với nợ ngắn hạn. Tài sản quay vòng nhanh là những tài sản có thể nhanh chóng chuyển đổi thành tiền, bao gồm: tiền, chứng khoán ngắn hạn, các khoản phải thu. HTK là các tài sản khó chuyển thành tiền hơn trong tài sản lưu động. - Hệ số khả năng thanh toán tức thời Tiền + Tương đương tiền Hệ số khả năng thanh toán tức thời = Nợ ngắn hạn Là tỉ số giữa tiền và các khoản tương đương tiền đối với các khoản nợ ngắn hạn. Chỉ tiêu này phả ánh khả năng ứng phó nhanh nhất với các khoản nợ đến hạn của DN. Đây là tiêu chuẩn đánh giá khắt khe hơn đối với khả năng chi trả các khoản nợ ngắn hạn so với hệ số thanh toán ngắn hạn. - Hệ số thanh toán lãi vay Lợi nhuận trước thuế và lãi vay Hệ số thanh toán lãi vay = Số lãi vay phải trả trong kỳ Hệ số thanh toán lãi vay cho biết khả năng đảm bảo chi trả lãi tiền vay của doanh nghiệp. Đồng thời chỉ tiêu này cũng chỉ ra mức độ rủi ro có thể gặp phải đối với các chủ nợ. b- Hệ số cơ cấu nguồn vốn và cơ cấu tài sản
  13. 13. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 13 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 Hệ số này được dùng để đo lường phần vốn góp của các chủ sở hữu DN so với phần tài trợ của các chủ nợ trong DN và có ý nghĩa quan trọng trong phân tích tài chính. Bởi lẽ, các chủ nợ nhìn vào số vốn của chủ sở hữu DN để thể hiện mức độ tin tưởng vào sự bảo đảm an toàn cho các món nợ. - Hệ số cơ cấu nguồn vốn: Thể hiện chủ yếu thông qua hệ số nợ. Hệ số nợ trên tổng tài sản (hệ số nợ) Nợ phải trả Hệ số nợ = = 1- Hệ số vốn chủ sở hữu Tổng nguồn vốn Tỷ số này được sử dụng để xác định nghĩa vụ của chủ DN đối với các chủ nợ trong việc góp vốn. Thông thường các chủ nợ thích tỷ số nợ trên tổng tài sản thấp vì tỷ số này càng thấp thì khoản nợ càng được đảm bảo trong trường hợp DN bị phá sản. Trong khi đó, các chủ sở hữu DN thường thích tỷ số này cao vì họ muốn lợi nhuận gia tăng nhanh và muốn toàn quyền kiểm soát DN. Song nếu tỷ số nợ quá cao , DN dễ bị rơi vào tình trạng mất khả năng thanh toán. Cùng với hệ số nợ, có thể xác định hệ số vốn chủ sở hữu: Vốn chủ sở hữu Hệ số vốn chủ sở hữu = = 1- Hệ số nợ Tổng nguồn vốn - Hệ số cơ cấu tài sản: Phản ánh mức độ đầu tư vào các loại tài sản của doanh nghiệp. TSLĐ, TSCĐ và tài sản dài hạn khác. Tỷ suất đầu tư vào tài sản Tài sản ngắn hạn = ngắn hạn hay TSLĐ Tổng tài sản Tài sản dài hạn Tỷ suất đầu tư vào TSDH = Tổng tài sản
  14. 14. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 14 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 Cần căn cứ vào ngành kinh doanh và tình hình kinh doanh cụ thể của DN để đánh giá mức độ hợp lý trong việc đầu tư các loại tài sản của DN. c- Các hệ số về hiệu suất hoạt động. Các hệ số hoạt động kinh doanh có tác dụng đo lường năng lực quản lý và sử dụng vốn hiện có của DN. Thông thường, các hệ số hoạt động sau đây được sử dụng trong việc đánh giá mức độ hoạt động kinh doanh của DN. - Số vòng quay hàng tồn kho Giá vốn hàng bán Số vòng quay hàng tồn kho = HTK bình quân trong kỳ Đây là một chỉ tiêu khá quan trọng để đánh giá hoạt động SXKD của DN, vòng quay HTK được xác định theo công thức trên. Số vòng quay HTK cao hay thấp phụ thuộc rất lớn vào đặc điểm, ngành nghề kinh doanh. - Kỳ thu tiền trung bình Số dư bình quân các khoản phải thu Kỳ thu tiền trung bình = DT bình quân 1 ngày trong kỳ Là một hệ số hoạt động kinh doanh của DN, nó phản ánh độ dài thời gian thu tiền bán hàng của DN từ lúc giao hàng cho đến khi thu được tiền hàng. Kỳ thu tiền trung bình của DN phụ thuộc chủ yếu vào chính sách bán chịu và việc tổ chức thanh toán của DN. - Vòng quay vốn lưu động Tổng mức luân chuyển VLĐ trong kỳ Vòng quay vốn lưu động = Số lần luân chuyển vốn lưu động Chỉ tiêu này phản ánh số lần luân chuyển vốn lưu động hay số vòng quay của vốn lưu động thực hiện được trong một thời kỳ nhất định (thường là 1 năm).
  15. 15. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 15 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 - Hiệu suất sử dụng vốn cố định và vốn dài hạn khác DT thuần trong kỳ Hiệu suất sử dụng vốn cố định = VCĐ và vốn dài hạn khác bình quân Chỉ tiêu này nói lên mỗi đồng VCĐ bình quân tham gia vào SXKD có thể làm ra bao nhiêu đồng doanh thu thuần. Chỉ tiêu này càng lớn chứng tỏ hiệu quả sử dụng VCĐ càng cao. Chỉ tiêu hiệu suất sử dụng VCĐ có thể phản ánh khái quát được tình hình sử dụng TSCĐ nhưng vì doanh thu và VCĐ đều là các chỉ tiêu tổng hợp, mang tính khái quát cao và thường chịu ảnh hưởng của nhiều nhân tố khách quan. Vì vậy khi sử dụng chỉ tiêu này phải kết hợp với tình hình cụ thể của DN mới có thể đánh giá một cách chính xác được. - Vòng quay tài sản hay toàn bộ vốn DT thuần trong kỳ Vòng quay toàn bộ VKD = VKD bình quân trong kỳ Chỉ tiêu này phản ánh tổng quát hiệu suất sử dụng tài sản hay toàn bộ vốn hiện có của DN và được xác định bằng công thức: Hệ số này chịu ảnh hưởng của đặc điểm ngành nghề kinh doanh, chiến lược kinh doanh và trình độ quản lý sử dụng tài sản của DN. d- Các hệ số về khả năng sinh lời Nếu như nhóm tỷ số trên đây phản ảnh hiệu quả từng hoạt động riêng biệt của DN thì tỷ số về khả năng sinh lãi phản ánh tổng hợp nhất hiệu quả SXKD và hiểu năng quản lý DN. - Tỷ suất lợi nhuận sau thuế trên doanh thu (hệ số lãi ròng) Lợi nhuận sau thuế
  16. 16. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 16 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 Tỉ suất lợi nhuận sau thuế trên doanh thu = DT trong kỳ Hệ số này phản ánh mối quan hệ giữa LNST và doanh thu thuần trong kỳ của DN. Nó thể hiện khi thực hiện một đồng doanh thu trong kỳ, DN có thể thu được bao nhiêu đồng lợi nhuận. - Tỷ suất lợi nhuận trước lãi vay và thuế (EBIT) trên VKD - ROAE LN trước lãi vay và thuế ROAE = Tài sản hay VKD bình quân Phản ánh bình quân 1 đồng vốn tham gia vào SXKD tạo ra được bao nhiêu đồng lợi nhuận trước lãi vay và thuế. - Tỷ suất lợi nhuận trước thuế trên vốn kinh doanh Lợi nhuận trước thuế Tỷ suất lợi nhuận vốn kinh doanh = VKD bq sử dụng trong kỳ Chỉ tiêu này phản ánh mỗi đồng vốn kinh doanh trong kỳ có khả năng sinh lời ra bao nhiêu đồng lợi nhuận sau khi đã trả lãi tiền vay. - Tỷ suất lợi nhuận sau thuế trên vốn kinh doanh (ROA) Lợi nhuận sau thuế Tỷ suất lợi nhuận vốn kinh doanh = VKD bq trong kỳ Lợi nhuận sau thuế Doanh thu thuần = x Doanh thu thuần VKD bình quân = Hệ số lãi ròng x Vòng quay toàn bộ vốn
  17. 17. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 17 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 Chỉ tiêu này phản ánh mỗi đồng vốn sử dụng trong kỳ tạo ra bao nhiêu đồng lợi nhuận sau thuế. - Tỷ suất lợi nhuận vốn chủ sở hữu (ROE) Lợi nhuận sau thuế ROE = VCSH bq sử dụng trong kỳ Chỉ tiêu này phản ánh khả năng sinh lời của VCSH và được các nhà đầu tư đặc biệt quan tâm khi họ quyết định bỏ vốn đầu tư vào DN. Tăng mức doanh lợi VCSH là một mục tiêu quan trọng nhất trong hoạt động quản lý tài chính DN. Chỉ tiêu này phản ánh khả năng sinh lời của VCSH và được các nhà đầu tư đặc biệt quan tâm khi họ quyết định bỏ vốn đầu tư vào DN. Để có thể thấy rõ hơn nguyên nhân dẫn đến ROE cao hay thấp người ta có thể sử dụng phân tích Dupont: LNST DT thuần VKD bình quân ROE = x x DT thuần VKD bình quân VCSH bình quân Qua phân tích trên ta thấy tỷ suất lợi nhuận trên VCSH của một DN được giải thích theo ba cách:  Sử dụng hiệu quả tài sản hiện có.  Gia tăng đòn bẩy tài chính (sử dụng nhiều vốn vay có hiệu quả).  Tăng tỷ suất sinh lời trên doanh thu. Như vậy,chúng ta thấy có thể giữa các chỉ tiêu tài chính không độc lập mà có mối quan hệ với nhau. Phân tích phương trình Dupont cho thấy được mối quan hệ giữa chúng, sự biến động của chỉ tiêu này tất yếu ảnh hưởng đến chỉ tiêu liên quan của nó.
  18. 18. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 18 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 - Thu nhập một cổ phần (EPS) LNST – Cổ tức trả cho cổ đông ưu đãi (nếu có) EPS = Tổng số cổ phần thường đang lưu hành Đây là chỉ tiêu rất quan trọng, nó phản ánh mỗi cổ phần thường (hay cổ phần phổ thông) trong năm thu được bao nhiêu đồng lợi nhuận sau thuế. - Cổ tức một cổ phần (DIV) Chỉ tiêu này cho biết mỗi cổ phần thường nhận được bao nhiêu đồng cổ tức trong 1 năm. LNST giành trả cổ tức cho cổ đông thường DIV = Tổng số cổ phần thường đang lưu hành - Hệ số chi trả cổ tức Cổ tức 1 cổ phần thường Hệ số chi trả cổ tức = Thu nhập 1 cổ phần thường trong năm Chỉ tiêu này phản ánh công ty đã giành ra bao nhiêu phần thu nhập để trả cổ tức cho cổ đông. Qua đó cũng cho thấy công ty giành ra bao nhiêu phần thu nhập để tái đầu tư. Cả 3 chỉ tiêu trên thể hiện chính sách cổ tức của công ty cố phần. Đây không đơn thuần là việc phân chia lợi tức ra các phần bằng nhau mà nó còn ảnh hưởng trực tiếp đến lợi ích của các cổ đông, đến sự tăng trường và phát triển của công ty trong tương lai. e- Hệ số giá thị trường - Hệ số giá trên thu nhập (hệ số P/E)
  19. 19. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 19 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 Giá thị trường 1 cổ phần Hệ số giá trên thu nhập = Thu nhập 1 cổ phần Đây là một chỉ tiêu quan trọng thường được các nhà đầu tư sử dụng để xem xét lựa chon đầu tư vào cổ phiếu của các công ty. Nhìn chung hệ số này cao là tốt. - Hệ số giá thị trường trên giá trị sổ sách (Hệ số M/B) Giá thị trường 1 cổ phần Hệ số giá thị trường trên giá trị sổ sách = Giá trị sổ sách 1 cổ phần Hệ số này phản ánh MQH giữa giá trị thị trường và giá trị sổ sách 1 cổ phần của công ty. Hệ số này nhỏ hơn 1 là dấu hiệu xấu về triển vọng của công ty, ngược lại nếu hệ số này quá cao đòi hỏi nhà đầu tư phải xem xét thận trọng trong quyết định đầu tư vào công ty. - Tỷ suất cổ tức Cổ tức 1 cổ phần Tỷ suất cổ tức = Giá thị trường 1 cổ phần Chỉ tiêu này phản ánh, nếu nhà đầu tư bỏ ra một đồng vốn đầu tư vào cổ phần của công ty trên thị trường thì có thể thu được bao nhiêu cổ tức. 1.2.4.3- Phân tích tăng trưởng Mỗi DN hoạt động trong nền kinh tế thị trường đều mong muốn đạt được một tỉ lệ tăng trưởng nào đó. Tất nhiên không ai mong muốn DN mình đạt tốc độ tăng trưởng thấp so với các DN khác trong cùng ngành nghề, nhưng tốc độ tăng trưởng quá cao không phải đã tốt. Tăng trưởng của một DN có thể gắn liền với tăng vốn, tăng doanh số, tăng số lượng khách hàng trên thị trường, mở rộng mạng lưới công ty con và chi nhánh, tăng số lượng nhân viên, hoặc cũng có thể là tỉ lệ tăng trưởng cổ tức của công ty cổ
  20. 20. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 20 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 phần…Thường thì nhà đầu tư ưa thích tốc độ tăng trưởng của công ty là cao. Vì nó thể hiện khả năng sinh lời từ đồng vốn lớn. Sau đây là công thức tính tốc độ tăng trưởng của công ty cổ phần: g = ROE x k (với k là Tỷ lệ lợi nhuận tái đầu tư) = ROE x ( 1- Hệ số chi trả cổ tức) Hay Doanh thu Lợi nhuận Tài sản g = x x x k Tài sản Doanh thu Vốn chủ Như vậy tốc độ tăng trưởng của một công tư cổ phần phụ thuộc vào hai yếu tố: - Sự tích lũy qua nội bộ công ty biểu thị qua tỉ lệ thu nhập giữ lại - Khả năng sinh lời được biết thị qua chỉ tiêu tỉ suất lợi nhuận ròng trên vốn chủ sở hữu ROE Trên cơ sở đó, nhà quản trị sẽ đưa ra biện pháp có thế tăng tốc độ tăng trưởng của DN. Các nhà đầu tư lâu dài khi quyết định đầu tư sẽ lựa chọn loại cổ phiếu có triển vọng sinh lời cao hay công ty đó có tốc độ tăng trưởng nhanh và ổn định. 1.3. NHỮNG GIẢI PHÁP NHẰM NÂNG CAO HIỆU QUẢ SẢN XUẤT KINH DOANH Ở DOANH NGHIỆP Trên góc độ tài chính, hiệu quả SXKD của DN được đánh giá là cao khi DN tạo ra được nhiều LN, VKD luân chuyển tốt và khả năng sinh lời cao, tình hình TC an toàn thể hiện qua hệ số nợ và hệ số về khả năng thanh toán, quy mô NV tăng trưởng qua các năm…Các DN luôn tìm mọi biện pháp để nâng cao hiệu quả hoạt động SXKD với mục đích cuối cùng là tối đa hóa lợi nhuận và tăng trưởng bền vững. Sau đây là một số biện pháp chủ yếu nhằm nâng cao hiệu quả SXKD tại một doanh nghiệp:
  21. 21. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 21 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 - Xác định quy mô và cơ cấu NV huy động, sử dụng vốn hợp lý, tiết kiệm, hiệu quả. - Nâng cao chất lượng công tác quản lý khoản phải thu và khoản phải trả. - Tích cực thực hiện công tác tiêu thụ sản phẩm, tăng doanh thu và lợi nhuận cho DN. - Hoàn thiện công tác phân tích TCDN.
  22. 22. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 22 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 CHƯƠNG 2 THỰC TRẠNG TÌNH HÌNH TÀI CHÍNH VÀ HIỆU QUẢ HOẠT ĐỘNG SXKD CỦA CÔNG TY XĂNG DẦU LÀO CAI-CHI NHÁNH XĂNG DẦU LAI CHÂU 2.1. QUÁ TRÌNH HÌNH THÀNH VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CHI NHÁNH XĂNG DẦU LAI CHÂU 2.1.1- Quá trình thành lập và phát triển Chi nhánh xăng dầu Lai Châu. 2.1.1.1. Sơ lược về quá trình hình thành và phát triển. Công ty Xăng dầu Lào Cai (Petrolimex Lào Cai) tiền thân là Công ty Vật tư tổng hợp Lào Cai thành lập theo quyết định số 295/QĐ-UB ngày 29/12/1993 của Ủy ban Nhân dân tỉnh Lào Cai. Ngày 19.8.1995 được chuyển giao về trực thuộc Tổng công ty Xăng dầu Việt Nam theo Quyết định số 967/TM-TCBC của Bộ Thương mại (nay là Bộ Công Thương). Từ ngày 01.7.2010, chuyển thành Công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn 1 thành viên do Tổng công ty Xăng dầu Việt Nam (nay là Tập đoàn Xăng dầu Việt Nam - Petrolimex) làm chủ sở hữu.Chi nhánh Xăng Dầu Lai Châu trực thuộc Công ty xăng đầu Lào cai là đơn vị thành viên Tổng công ty xăng dầu Việt Nam. Được thành lập theo Quyết định 284/XĐ-HĐQT-QĐ ngày 26/5/2004 của Hội đồng quản trị Tổng công ty xăng dầu Việt Nam. - Tên doanh nghiệp: Công ty xăng dầu Lào Cai- Chi nhánh xăng dầu Lai Châu. - Tên giao dịch: Chi nhánh xăng dầu Lai Châu. - Trụ sở chính: Đường Điện Biên Phủ-Phường Tân Phong-Thị xã Lai Châu. - Mã số thuế: 5300100540-001 - Website: Laocai.petrolimex.com.vn.
  23. 23. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 23 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 Với đặc thù kinh doanh trên địa bàn miền núi cao, biên giới, kinh tế chậm phát triễn, trình độ dân dân trí không đồng đều. Qua quá trình hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh Chi nhánh đã tự khẳng định được vị trí, uy tín trên thị trường, sản lượng bán ra liên tục tăng trưởng, doanh thu năm sau cao hơn năm trước, hiệu quả kinh doanh cao, thu nhập và việc làm của người lao động luôn ổn định. Mạng lưới kinh doanh phát triễn, đầu tư cơ sở vật chất phục vụ SXKD đúng, trúng và có hiệu quả. Đội ngũ CBCNV có kinh nghiệm, trình độ nghiệp vụ chuyên sâu, sẵn sàng đáp ứng kịp thời, đầy đủ chính xác cho mọi nhu cầu sử dụng xăng dầu và các sản phẩm hoá dầu. 2.1.1.2-Chức năng, nhiệm vụ, nghành nghề kinh doanh chủ yếu của Chi nhánh xăng dầu Lai Châu. + Kinh doanh các mặt hàng: Vật tư xăng dầu,sắt thép,hóa chất,sản phẩm hóa dầu,vật liệu xây dựng,máy móc thiết bị phụ tùng,phương tiện vận tải,dụng cụ cơ khí,nông,lâm,sản thực phẩm,nguyên nhiên liệu phục vụ sản xuất và tiêu dùng,cơ sở lưu trú du lịch + Kinh doanh nguyên nhiên phụ liệu thuốc lá (cụ thể là nhóm nguyên liệu phục vụ sản xuất); + Kinh doanh các mặt hàng khí hóa lỏng,thiết bị vật tư phục vụ ngành ga; + Kinh doanh dịch vụ: Du lịch lữ hành, dịch vụ rửa xe, thay dầu mỡ ôtô, xe máy… c- Sản phẩm kinh doanh. Các sản phẩm chính của công ty bao gồm: - Xăng dầu chính: + Xăng Ron 90, Ron 92, Ron 95. + Dầu hỏa. + Điêzen 0,5S; 0,25S; 0,05S. +Mazut
  24. 24. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 24 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 - Dầu mỡ nhờn - Hóa chất, dung môi - Nhựa đường - Ga và phụ kiện 2.1.2. Đặc điểm hoạt động của Chi nhánh xăng dầu Lai Châu. 2.1.1.2- Cơ cấu bộ máy quản lý và hệ thông nhân sự.  Mô hình tổ chức của công ty Tồn tại và phát triễn trong nền kinh tế thị trường có sự quản lý vĩ mô của nhà nước, sự canh tranh ngày càng khốc liệt, là một thách thức lớn. Chính vì vậy Chi nhánh đã tổ chức một bộ máy hợp lý gọn nhẹ đem lại hiệu quả. Bộ máy được tổ chức theo mô hình chia thành các phòng ban chức năng phù hợp với yêu cầu quản lý. Sơ đồ 1.1. Sơ đồ quản lý của Chi nhánh xăng dầu tỉnh Lai Châu. Giám đốc Phó Giám đốc Phòng kinh doanh kĩ thuật Phòng tổ chức hành chính Phòng tài chính kế toán Các cửa hàng
  25. 25. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 25 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 Bộ máy quản lý gồm: -Ban giám đốc: 02 Người. -Các phòng ban : 03 phòng. -Các Cửa hàng trực thuộc : 17 Cửa hàng.  Chức năng các bộ phận * Ban giám đốc : -Giám đốc: Là người lãnh đạo cao nhất chịu trách nhiệm chung, quyết định mọi vấn đề trong Chi nhánh. Trực tiếp phụ trách công tác tổ chức, tài chính kế toán, đầu tư xây dựng phát triển mạng lưới kinh doanh. Chịu trách nhiệm trước HĐQT, Công ty Xăng Dầu Lào Cai về sự tồn tại và phát triển của Chi nhánh trên địa bàn Tỉnh Lai Châu. và cũng là người cũng chịu trách nhiệm trước pháp luật nhà nước về quyết định của mình. Ki kết các hợp đồng kinh tế, lao động dân sự và các giao dịch khác của Chi nhánh, kí các văn bản, quyết định thuộc thẩm quyền hoặc được Công ty phê duyệt chủ chương. - Phó giám đốc phụ trách kinh doanh : Là người giúp việc cho giám đốc, phụ trách công tác kinh doanh, kỹ thuật, kho tàng, khối văn phòng, cửa hàng trực thuộc. Tổ chức các phòng ban của Công ty: Công ty có 3 phòng ban chức năng. Gồm có: Phòng Tài chính kế toán, Phòng Kinh doanh kỹ thuật, Phòng Tổ chức hành chính. Với sự phân công nhiệm vụ cụ thể, mỗi phòng ban phụ trách những mảng chuyên môn khác nhau. Đồng thời luôn có sự gắn kết chặt chẽ giữa các phòng ban và chịu sự chỉ đạo trực tiếp của Ban giám đốc, đảm bảo nhiệm vụ sản xuất kinh doanh chung toàn Công ty.  Công tác tổ chức bộ máy quản lý tài chính kế toán (phòng tài vụ) của công ty
  26. 26. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 26 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 Chi nhánh xăng dầu Lai châu áp dụng hình thức tổ chức bộ máy kế toán tập trung, mọi công việc kế toán đều tập trung giải quyết ở phòng kế toán trung tâm của Chi nhánh. Các bộ phận trực thuộc của Chi nhánh chỉ tiến hành thu thập ghi chép ban đầu, kiểm tra chứng từ gốc, nơi phát sinh định kỳ hàng tháng gửi về phòng kế toán tài chính để xử lý và tổng hợp. SƠ ĐỒ 1.2 : SƠ ĐỒ TỔ CHỨC BỘ MÁY KẾ TOÁN * So với yêu cầu quản lý kinh doanh thì Chi nhánh xăng dầu Lai Châu áp dụng mô hình tổ chức bộ máy kế toán tập trung là hợp lý. Bởi Chi nhánh có địa bàn hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh tập trung, mọi phần hành kế toán chủ yếu được thực hiện ở phòng kế toán trung tâm của Chi nhánh . Do đó giúp được lãnh đạo Chi nhánh nắm bắt kịp thời các thông tin hoạt động kinh tế của Chi nhánh từ đó kiểm tra, chỉ đạo sát sao, kịp thời các hoạt động kinh. Kế toán trưởng KT tổng hợp KT thanh toán KT tiền lương KT ngân hàng KT công nợ KT các khoản trả NS và phải trả khác Phó phòng kế toán
  27. 27. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 27 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 2.1.3. Tình hình tài chính chủ yếu của Chi nhánh xăng dầu Lai Châu 2.1.3.1- Những thuận lợi và khó khăn chủ yếu a.Thuận lợi -Có sự đầu tư từ tổng công ty -Hầu như không có sự cạnh tranh b.Khó khăn -Việc vận chuyển nhiên liệu gặp nhiều khó khăn -Chi phí vận chuyển cao gấp 2,3 lần vùng đồng bằng -Các khoản chi phí đầu tư lớn,sản lượng bán chậm làm tăng hao hụt. -Nhiệt độ ở vùng cao lạnh hơn vùng đồng bằng làm xăng dầu co lại,dẫn đến tăng hao hụt….. 2.1.3.2. Kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh chủ yếu của chi nhánh xăng dầu Lai châu Kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh của công ty trong 2 năm 2011 và 2012 được thông qua bảng sau: (Bảng 1) Nhìn vào bảng số liệu, ta có thể rút ra một số nhận xét: Tổng lợi nhuận sau thuế của công ty giảm 1.402.690.629 đồng với tỷ lệ giảm lên tới 81,91% cho thấy kết quả kinh doanh của công t năm 2012 giảm sút khá nhiều so với năm 2011. Điều đấy cho thấy công ty đang gặp chút vấn đề trong quá trình tìm kiếm lợi nhuận mà cụ thể là trong hoạt động kinh doanh khi mà lợi nhuận thuần từ hoạt động kinh doanh giảm tới 1.247.342.932 đồng tương ứng với tỉ lệ 73,60% (nhỏ hơn tỷ lệ giảm của lợi nhuận sau thuế là 81,91%). Lợi nhuận khác của công ty giảm mạnh 293,41% tương ứng với mức giảm 52.065.869 đồng. Để tìm hiểu rõ nguyên nhân của sự tăng, giảm của lợi nhuận từ các hoạt động của công ty, ta đi xem xét các chỉ tiêu phản ánh doanh thu và chi phí:
  28. 28. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 28 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 Doanh thu bán hàng và cung cấp dịch vụ tăng 126.559.582.360 đồng tương ứng với tỷ lệ tăng 19,56%. Ta có thể thấy được sự cố gắng của công ty trong việc tiêu thụ sản phẩm. Việc doanh thu bán hàng và cung cấp dịch vụ tăng đồng thời các khoản giảm trừ doanh thu tăng 25.193.566.384 đồng dẫn tới doan thu thuần về bán hàng và cung cấp dịch vụ tăng 15,67% tương ứng với 101.366.015.976 đồng. Dựa vào thông tin số liệu về các khoản giảm trừ doanh thu trong thuyết minh báo cáo tài chính của công ty năm 2012, thuế bảo vệ môi trường năm 2012 là 25.193.566.384 đồng, năm 2011 không có thuế bảo vệ môi trường. Do xăng dầu là 1 ngành đặc thù, hàng hóa là xăng dầu có gây hại cho môi trường và sức khỏe của người lao động nên công ty phải nộp thuế bảo vệ môi trường. Đây là 1 tín hiệu tốt cho công tác quản trị chất lượng sản phẩm của công ty, giúp hình ảnh công ty trong mắt khách hàng ngày càng được cải thiện. Việc doanh thu bán hàng và cung cấp dịch vụ tăng mà chủ yếu là do tăng doanh thu bán hàng, sản lượng tiêu thụ tăng do đó việc giá vốn hàng bán tăng cũng là điều dễ hiểu. Nhưng tỷ lệ tăng của giá vốn hàng bán lớn hơn tỷ lệ tăng của doanh thu thuần (giá vốn hàng bán tăng 15,71% lớn hơn tỷ lệ tăng 15,67% của doanh thu thuần), chính điều này đã làm cho lợi nhuận gộp tăng 4.304.861.387 đồng tương ứng tăng 14,87%. Doanh thu hoạt động tài chính năm 2012 tăng 2.597.868 đồng so với năm 2011 tương ứng với tỷ lệ 22,58% chủ yếu do tăng chiết khấu thanh toán, lãi bán hàng trả chậm. Chi phí tài chínhkhông phát sinh do trong năm công ty không có những khoản vay nợ ngân hàng nào. Nguồn vốn chủ yếu rót xuống từ công ty mẹ. Chi phí bán hàng tăng 5.554.802.187 đồng tương ứng với 20,37%. Với việc doanh thu bán hàng tăng thì chi phí bán hàng tăng cũng là điều dễ hiểu. Tuy nhiên, tốc độ tăng của chi phí bán hàng tăng với tốc độ lớn hơn tốc độ
  29. 29. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 29 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 tăng của doanh thu cho thấy việc quản trị chi phí bán hàng của công ty là chưa thực sự tốt. Lợi nhuận trước thuế giảm 1.299.408.801 đồng tương ứng với 75,88% kéo theo là lợi nhuận sau thuế giảm 1.402.690.629 đồng tương ứng với 81,91%. Điều này xảy ra do trong năm 2012, tình hình kinh tế thế giới có nhiều biến động, kinh tế 2012 khủng hoảng trầm trọng dẫn đến nhu cầu của ng tiêu dùng cũng ít đi. Mặt khác là do chính sách điều tiết giá xăng dầu của nhà nước cho phù hợp với tính hình tài chính chúng. Đi đôi với công tác xây dựng cửa hàng và chính sách phát triển của công ty chưa tốt khiến cho lợi nhuận sau thuế của công ty giảm mạnh. 2.2- PHÂN TÍCH TÌNH HÌNH TÀI CHÍNH CHI NHÁNH XĂNG DẦU LAI CHÂU 2.2.1. Tình hình khái quát qua Bảng CĐKT và hệ số cơ cấu tài sản. Căn cứ trên số liệu BCĐKT, tính toán cơ cấu và sự biến động của Tài sản (Bảng 2) ta có nhận xét sau: a- Nhìn chung:  Sự biến động: Tổng tài sản của công ty cuối năm là 47,202 tỷ đồng tăng 4,843 tỷ đồng (tăng 0,11%). Trong đó, TSDH tăng 6,814 tỷ đồng (từ 29,825 tỷ đồng lên 36,640 tỷ đồng) với tỷ lệ tăng 0,23% và TSNH giảm 1,971 tỷ đồng từ 12,534 tỷ đồng xuống còn 10.562 tỷ đồng (giảm 0,16%). Sự gia tăng đã chú trọng phát triển về chiều sâu (TSDH) giúp công ty phát triển bền vững. Chưa chú trọng phát triển về chiều rộng (TSNH), công ty giảm năng lực sản xuất hiện thời.  Cơ cấu: Tại thời điểm đầu năm thì tỉ trọng TSDH trong tổng TS ở mức khá cao (chiếm 70,41%). Trong năm đã có sự gia tăng với chênh lệch không đáng kể của cả TSNH và TSDH, điều này làm cho tỷ trọng TSDH tăng lên 77,62% (tăng 7,21%) và luôn giữ ở mức cao so với TSNH.
  30. 30. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 30 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 b- Cụ thể, đi sâu xem xét từng loại tài sản, ta thấy:  Vốn bằng tiền tăng 596,134 triệu đồng (từ 1,052 tỷ đồng lên 1,648 tỷ đồng) với tỉ lệ tăng 0,57% và tỉ trọng tăng 7,21%. Công ty đã dùng tiền để đầu tư cải tiến máy móc trang thiết bị phục vụ sản xuất  Tài sản ngắn hạn giảm nguyên nhân chính là do các khoản phải thu ngắn hạn và tài sản ngắn hạn khác giảm,vốn bằng tiền tăng và hàng tồn kho tăng  Các khoản phải thu ngắn hạn giảm 5,059 tỷ đồng (từ 6,748 tỷ đồng xuống 1.688 tỷ đồng) tương ứng với tỉ lệ giảm 0,75% làm cho tỉ trọng của chúng trong TSNH giảm 37,85%. Các chỉ tiêu chủ yếu tác động đến sự biến động của các khoản phải thu ngắn hạn. - Phải thu của khách hàng giảm 4,967 tỷ đồng (từ 6,564 tỷ đồng xuống còn 1.596 tỷ đồng) làm tỷ trọng các khoản phải thu của khách hàng giảm 2,73%. Trong hoàn cảnh công ty gặp nhiều khó khăn do khủng hoảng kinh tế, nhưng việc công ty chú trong đến công tác thu hổi nợ của khách hàng và đã đạt được kết quả rất đáng khích lệ. Từ đó, trong năm tiếp đây công ty có thể xem xét thực hiện nới lỏng hơn các phương thức bán hàng (chiết khấu thanh toán, giảm giá hàng bán, chiết khấu thương mại) và tiếp tục phát huy những điều đã đạt được này thì sẽ hứa hẹ cho việc công ty tiếp tục tăng hơn nữa doanh thu bán hàng nhưng vẫn không để cho khách hàng chiếm dụng quá nhiều số vốn của mình đang có là điều nên làm. - Trả trước cho người bán giảm 110,977 triệu đồng (từ 160,977 triệu đồng xuống còn 50 triệu đồng), giảm 0,69%. Đi đôi với nó là khoản chiếm dụng được của nhà cung cấp tăng. Ngoài ra, công ty cần có đầu tư cho máy móc trang thiết bị để có thể tương xứng với sự gia tăng của các công trình xây dựng cơ bản đang hoàn thành. - Mặt khác các khoản phải thu khác tăng 18,739 triệu đồng (từ 23,6 triệu đồng lên 42,339 triệu đồng) làm tỉ trọng của nó tăng 2,16%. Điều này cho
  31. 31. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 31 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 thấy trong bối cảnh kinh tế thị trường đang khó khăn thì việc có thêm tiền nhằm sử dụng đầu tư trong ngắn hạn là khá tốt nhưng không có nhiều khả quan trong việc sinh lời.  Hàng tồn kho tăng 2,807 tỷ đồng (từ 4,325 tỷ đồng năm 2011 lên 7,133tỷ đồng năm 2012), tường ứng tỉ trọng tăng 33,03%. Điều này cho thấy sự ứ đọng nhiên liệu tại kho cao là dấu hiệu không tốt, nhưng do đặc điểm chủ yếu của công ty là hàng dự trữ quốc gia, và để đảm bảo giá cả xăng dầu trên thị trường ổn định, vì hiện nay giá cả luôn biến động nên công ty có chiến lược dự trữ hàng tồn kho sao cho hợp lý.  Tài sản ngắn hạn khác giảm 316,029 triệu đồng (từ 407,509 triệu đồng năm 2011 xuống còn 91,480 triệu đồng năm 2012), tương ứng với tỉ lệ giảm 0,78% và tỉ trọng 2,39%. Điều này cho thấy công ty chưa chú trọng sử dụng vốn cho đầu tư phát triển trong đầu tư ngắn hạn.  Tài sản dài hạn tăng chủ yếu là do TSCĐ hữu hình. Tài sản dài hạn khác chiếm tỉ trọng nhỏ. Cụ thể đi sâu xem xét ta thấy:  Tài sản cố định tăng 5,843 tỷ đồng (từ 28,03 tỷ đồng năm 2011 lên 33,873 tỷ đồng năm 2012), tương ứng với tỉ lệ tăng 0,21%. Tuy nhiên tốc độ tăng của nó nhỏ hơn tốc độ tăng trung bình của các khoản mục trong TSDH cho nên tỉ trọng của nó trong TSDH đã giảm 1,53%. TSCĐ tăng là do chỉ tiêu TSCĐ hữu hình tăng. TSCĐ hữu hình tăng 6,206 tỷ đồng (tăng 0,25%). Nguyên nhân là do nguyên giá TSCĐ hữu hình tăng lớn hơn so với sự tăng về giá trị hao mòn lũy kế được trích trong năm. Nguyên giá tăng trong kỳ do nhà cửa vật kiến trúc xây dựng đã hoàn thành trong kỳ cũng như việc mua mới máy móc thiết bị tạo nên. Việc đầu tư lớn vào TSCĐ hữu hình cho thấy công ty đặt ra sự phát triển lâu dài đang rất được chú trọng trong năm.  Tài sản dài hạn khác tăng 971,466 triệu đồng (từ 1,794 tỷ đồng năm 2011 lên 2,766 tỷ đồng năm 2012), tương ứng với tỉ lệ 0,54%. Điều này cho thấy
  32. 32. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 32 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 công ty đã có sự chú trọng trong việc sử dụng vốn trong đầu tư dài hạn.Công ty đã có những khoản đầu tư nhất định để nâng cấp máy móc trang thiết bị phục vụ nhu cầu sản xuất kinh doanh đạt hiệu quả cao. 2.2.2. Phân tích khái quát qua bảng CĐKT và hệ số cơ cấu nguồn vốn. Căn cứ và số liệu của BCĐ KT, lập bảng tính toán cơ cấu và sự biến động NV (Bảng 3), ta thấy: a- Nhìn chung:  Sự biến động: Sau một năm hoạt động, quy mô VKD của công ty đã tăng đáng kể. Tổng NV của công ty trong năm tăng 4,843 tỷ đồng (từ 42,359 tỷ đồng lên 47,202 tỷ đồng) với tỉ lệ 11.43%. Tổng NV của công ty tăng là do tăng NPT lên hơn 10,219 tỷ đồng và giảm vốn chủ sở hữu hơn 5,375 tỷ đồng. Tổng NV công ty tăng 4,843 tỷ đồng.  Cơ cấu: Cả đầu năm và cuối năm tỉ trọng VCSH trong tổng NV của công ty rất thấp (năm 2011 là 18,89%; năm 2012 là 5,56%). Tỉ trọng này giảm về cuối năm là do VCSH trong năm giảm mạnh, trong khi đó NPT tăng lên. Chính sách huy động vốn của công ty thiên về huy động nợ (tỷ trọng về NPT là 81,11%). Tuy nhiên, công ty đảm bảo được khả năng tự chủ về tài chính của mình, do tính đặc thù kinh doanh của công ty là chỉ nhập hàng hóa về và bán hàng. Đồng thời, công ty còn được Tổng công ty “bảo hộ” nên khoản phải trả giữ ở mức khá cao cũng là điều dễ hiểu. b- Cụ thể, đi sâu vào xem xét ta thấy:  Nợ phải trả tăng nguyên nhân chủ yếu do Nợ ngắn hạn tăng mạnh, Nợ dài hạn tăng ít.  Nợ ngắn hạn tăng 9,993 tỷ đồng (từ 33,357 tỷ đồng lên 43,172 tỷ đồng) với tỷ lệ tăng 29,89%. Tỉ trọng nợ ngắn hạn trong năm 2011 là 96,74%, một tỉ trọng rất cao. Đến năm 2012 tỉ trọng này tăng lên 96,85% (tăng 0,09%), vẫn
  33. 33. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 33 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 tiếp tục giữ ưu thế rất cao. Việc tăng Nợ ngắn hạn đồng nghĩa với nghĩa vụ thanh toán của công ty trong ngắn hạn tăng lên. Xem xét chi tiết các số dư các khoản mục ta thấy Nợ ngắn hạn tăng chủ yếu do tác động của tăng phải trả cho người bán, tăng người mua trả tiền trước, tăng thuế và các khoản phải nộp nhà nước, tăng phải trả người lao động, tăng phải trả nội bộ. Bên cạnh những chỉ tiêu tăng thì các khoản phải trả phải nộp ngắn hạn khác cũng giảm 1 phần đáng kể. + Phải trả người bán tăng 291,307 triệu đồng (từ 4,701 tỉ đồng lên 4,992 tỷ đồng) làm cho khoản tín dụng nhà cung cấp có tỉ trọng giảm trong Nợ ngắn hạn (năm 2011 là 11,57% giảm xuống năm 2012 là 14,15%; giảm 2,58%). Nguyên nhân là do thị trường yếu tố đầu vào trong năm gặp nhiều bất lợi. + Người mua trả tiền trước tăng 1,180 tỷ đồng ( từ 1,854 tỷ đồng lên 3,034 tỷ đồng, với tỉ trọng tăng 1,45%). +Thuế và các khoản phải nộp nhà nước tăng 886,886 triệu đồng (tăng 12,27%). Đây là khoản chiếm dụng hợp pháp do các khoản thuế đang nợ nhà nước lúc này vẫn chưa đến hạn thanh toán. Tuy nhiên công ty vẫn cần chú ý theo dõi thời hạn cuối cùng nôp thuế để có thể hoàn thành tốt các nghĩa vụ phát sinh đối với nhà nước. + Phải trả người lao động tăng 967,703 triệu đồng ( 399,89%) làm cho tỉ trọng tăng 2,07%. Nguyên nhân là do mức lương trung bình của cán bộ công nhân viên năm 2012 tăng cao hơn so với năm 2011 và số công nhân cũng tăng nhẹ làm cho tổng số lương phải trả hàng tháng cũng tăng lên kéo theo 1 khoản nợ lương cũng tăng 1 phần; Mặt khác, tại thời điểm cuối năm công ty chưa tiến hành công tác trả lương và thưởng tết cho nhân viên. Tuy đây là nguồn vốn công ty đã chiếm dụng được từ bên trong và không phải trả lãi song tình trạng này cũng không nên kéo dài tranh ảnh hưởng tới tinh thần lao động của công nhân viên, làm giảm năng suất lao động cũng như chất lượng lao động.
  34. 34. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 34 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 + Phải trả nội bộ tăng 6,806 tỷ đồng (tăng 35,81%) làm cho tỉ trọng tăng 2,61%. + Các khoản phải trả phải nộp ngắn hạn khác giảm 200,114 triệu đồng (giảm 100%) tương ứng làm tỷ trọng giảm 0,6%. Nguyên nhân chủ yếu là do trong năm công ty tiến hành thanh toán cổ tức năm 2011 phải trả cho cổ đông.  Nợ dài hạn (chỉ tồn tại trong đó khoản mục Phải trả dài hạn khác) trong năm 2012 so với năm 2011 tăng 285,66 triệu đồng (tăng 25,52%). Điều này chứng tỏ trong năm công ty đã có những hợp đồng đầu tư dài hạn, và công ty đã chú trọng nâng cấp đầu tư máy móc trang thiết bị phục vụ cho kinh doanh buôn bán đạt lợi nhuận cao.  Nguồn vốn chủ sở hữu giảm 5,375 tỷ đồng (giảm 67,18%) làm tỉ trọng giảm 13,33%. NV chủ sở hữu chỉ bao gồm trong nó VCSH. Nằm trong vốn chủ sở hữu, các chỉ tiêu Vốn đầu từ của chủ sở hữu không đổi. Sự biến động giảm VCSH phần lớn là do giảm chênh lệch về đánh giá tài sản.  Vốn đầu tư chủ sở hữu không thay đổi.  Chênh lệch đánh giá lại tài sản giảm 5,375 tỷ đồng (giảm 100%) tương ứng với tỉ trọng giảm 67,18%. Do cuối năm công ty báo cáo về công ty mẹ. Công ty hạch toán và chuyển khoản chênh lệch này về công ty mẹ nên khoản chênh lệch này ở Chi nhánh xăng dầu Lai Châu đã được xử lý và không còn. 2.2.3 - Phân tích diễn biến NV và sử dụng Vốn. (Bảng 3a và bảng 3b) Xem xét diễn biến nguồn vốn và sử dụng vốn, so sánh thời điểm cuối năm và đầu năm, tổng số vốn và công ty huy động được là 19,888 tỷ đồng. Tổng vốn huy động phần lớn từ nguồn vốn ngoại sinh, nợ phải trả tăng, nguồn vốn bị chiếm dụng lớn…Cụ thể:  Diễn biến nguồn vốn: Trong năm công ty đã huy động tăng thêm 19.888.635.383 đồng, trong đó tăng chủ yếu các khoản phải trả nội bộ 34,2% tương ứng với 6,806 tỷ đồng và tằng nguồn vốn khấu hao 18,61% tương ứng
  35. 35. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 35 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 với 3,701 tỷ đồng. Giảm khoản phải thu khách hàng 4,967 tỷ đồng đóng góp 24,98%; Giảm chi phí xây dựng dở dang 358,306 triệu đồng đóng góp 1,8%; Giảm chi phí trả trước ngắn hạn 220,526 triệu đồng đóng góp 1,11%; Giảm phải trả trước cho người bán 110,977 triệu đồng đóng góp 0,56%; Giảm thuế và các khoản phải thu khác của nhà nước 105,502 triệu đồng đóng góp 0,53%. Như vậy, trong năm công ty đã có sự thay đổi trong chính sách bán hàng, đó là chính sách ưu đãi thương mại, khuyến khích khách hàng trả tiền hàng ngay và sớm. Việc giảm được các khoản vốn bị chiếm dụng ngắn hạn đặt trong bối cảnh doanh nghiệp đang đi vay một lượng vốn tương đối lớn lớn (thể hiện qua hệ số nợ cao tại đầu năm và cuối năm 2011) thì đây là yếu tố đảm bảo cho việc thanh toán lãi tiền vay và các khoản nợ đến hạn khác. Giảm rủi ro trong thanh toán cho công ty. Công ty cũng cần chú ý theo dõi, và đốc thúc việc thu hồi nợ, tránh việc phát sinh các khoản nợ xấu, khó đòi, cấn khuyến khích khách hàng trả nợ trước hạn bằng các chính sách chiết khấu thanh toán phù hợp.  Diễn biến sử dụng vốn: Qua bảng phân tích cho thấy quy mô sử dụng vốn của chi nhánh Xăng dầu Lai Châu trong năm 2012 tăng 19.888.635.383 đồng so với đầu năm. Trong đó tăng chủ yếu là trang bị thêm tài sản cố định hữu hình 49,87% tương ứng với 9,928 tỷ đồng. Tài sản cố định chiếm tỷ trọng lớn cho thấy trong năm công ty đã có sự đầu tư vào thiết bị để nâng cao hiệu quả hoạt động sản xuất và kinh doanh, tăng doanh thu, tăng lợi nhuận bán hàng. Tăng hàng tồn kho 14,12% tương ứng với 2,807 tỷ đồng. Hàng tồn kho chiếm tỷ trọng cao sẽ gây ứ đọng về vốn những vì xăng dầu là mặt hàng thiết yếu và có tính đặc thù nên điều này sẽ không ảnh hưởng đến kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh của công ty. Ngoài ra còn tăng quỹ tiền mặt 3% tương ứng với 596,134 triệu đồng. Tăng tài sản dài hạn khác 2,97% tương ứng với 590,240 triệu đồng.
  36. 36. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 36 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 2.2.3.1- Phân tích mô hình tài trợ vốn Sơ đồ 1- Mô hình tài trợ vốn của công ty Năm 2011: Nguồn VLĐTX = -36.652.000.817<0  Thời điểm đầu năm (Đvt: VNĐ) - Nguồn vốn dài hạn (NVDH) = Nợ DH + VCSH = 1.119.230.000 + 8.001.571.427 = 9.120.801.427 - Tài sản dài hạn (TSDH) = Nợ NH + TSNH = 33.238.572.964 + 12.534.229.280 = 45.772.802.244 => Nguồn vốn lưu động thường xuyên (NVLĐTX) = NVDH- TSDH = -36.652.000.817 < 0 Tài sản ngắn hạn: 12.534.229.280 đ Tỉ trọng: 29,59% Tài sản dài han: 29.825.145.111 đ Tỉ trọng: 70,41% Nguồn vốn ngắn hạn: 33.238.572.964 đ. Tỉ trọng: 78,47 % Nguồn vốn dài hạn: 9.120.801.427 đ Tỉ trọng: 21,53%
  37. 37. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 37 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 Năm 2012: Nguồn VLĐTX = -49.703.961.039 <0  Thời điểm cuối năm (Đvt: VNĐ) - Nguồn vốn dài hạn= 1.404.890.000 + 2.625.765.941 = 4.030.655.941 - Tài sản dài hạn= 43.172.024.814 + 10.562.592.166 = 53.734.616.980 => Nguồn vốn lưu động thường xuyên = -49.703.961.039 <0 Như vậy cả đầu năm và cuối năm, NVLĐTX đều nhỏ hơn 0 và tiếp tục giảm về cuối năm ( từ -36.652.000.817 lên -49.703.961.039). Nguyên tắc cân bằng tài chính trong công ty không được đảm bảo. Cho thấy công ty sử dụng mô hình tài trợ không an toàn: Nguồn vốn dài hạn thiếu, không đủ để tài trợ cho Tài sản dài hạn. Chính sách tài trợ này khiến công ty không đảm bảo thanh toán mọi khoản nợ, và gặp rủi ro trong kinh doanh thì không có biện pháp xử lý kịp thời. Tuy nhiên chính sách tài trợ này cũng có mặt tích cực là làm giảm chi phí sử dụng vốn của công ty. 2.2.4- Đánh giá tình hình công nợ và khả năng thanh toán. Như đã đề cập ở chương trước, việc xem xét tình hình công nợ và khả năng thanh toán cũng là 1 nội dung rất quan trọng trong phân tích tài chính doanh nghiệp, giúp t có cái nhìn đấy đủ hơn khi đánh giá tình hình tạo lập và phân bổ nguồn vốn. Tài sản ngắn hạn: 10.562.592.166 đ Tỉ trọng: 22,38% Tài sản dài hạn: 36.640.088.589 đ Tỉ trọng: 77,62 % Nguồn vốn ngắn hạn: 43.172.024.814 đ Tỉ trọng: 91,46 % Nguồn vốn dài hạn: 4.030.655.941 đ Tỉ trọng: 8,54%
  38. 38. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 38 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 2.2.4.1- Nhóm hệ số phản ánh khả năng thanh toán của Chi nhánh xăng dầu Lai Châu ( bảng 4) Khi đánh giá tình hình công nợ, khoản nợ phải trả được xem xét chỉ là nợ chiếm dụng. Nhưng để đánh giá khả năng thanh toán thì khoản nợ phải trả ở đây bao gồm cả nợ đi chiếm dụng được và nợ vay. Nhìn vào bảng 9- “Các chỉ tiêu phản ánh khả năng thanh toán”, ta thấy: a- Hệ số khả năng thanh toán tổng quát. Hệ số này cho biết công ty có khả năng thanh toán tổng quát được bao nhiêu lần các khoản nợ phải trả trên tổng tài sản. Đầu năm hệ số này là 1,23 lần; có nghĩa là cứ 1 đồng công nợ phải trả thì có 1,23 đồng TS đảm bảo. Con số này giảm vào cuối năm thành 1,06 đồng. Nguyên nhân của việc giảm này là do tổng TS tăng (tăng 11,43%) trong khi đó nợ phải trả còn tăng mạnh hơn (tăng 29,74%). Như vậy cả đầu năm và cuối năm, hệ số này đều lớn hơn 1 cho thấy công ty đảm bảo được mức độ tự chủ về mặt tài chính, công ty có khả năng thanh toán tốt. b- Hệ số khả năng thanh toán hiện thời (HS KNTT nợ ngắn hạn) Hệ số này cho biết công ty có khả năng thanh toán được bao nhiêu lần nợ ngắn hạn bẳng tài sản ngắn hạn. Ở đầu năm hệ số này là 0,38 lần, có nghĩa là cứ 1 đồng nợ ngắn hạn có 0,38 đồng tài sản ngắn hạn đảm bảo. Về cuối năm con số này giảm xuống còn 0,24 đồng. Nguyên nhân là do tổng TSNH trong năm giảm trong khi đó nợ ngắn hạn lại tăng (Chi tiết của sự biến động này đã được đề cập ở “Phân tích cơ cầu và sự biến động của TS-NV”). Ta cũng thấy được tài 2 thời điểm đầu năm và cuối năm thì hệ số này đều nhỏ hơn 1 (Tài sản ngắn hạn nhỏ hơn nợ ngắn hạn) . Như vậy, nó thể hiện khả năng thanh toán nợ ngắn hạn của công ty còn yếu và nó cảnh báo cho thấy sự mạo hiểm về tài chính vì mất cân bằng tài chính, công ty đã dùng 1 phân nguồn vốn nợ ngắn hạn để đầu tư dài hạn.
  39. 39. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 39 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 c- Hệ số khả năng thanh toán nhanh. Hệ số này phản ảnh khả năng thanh toán của các khoản nợ tới hạn trong thời gian ngắn, cho biết công ty có khả năng thanh toán nhanh bao nhiêu lần các khoản nợ ngắn hạn bằng vốn lưu động (không tính trong nó phần hàng tồn kho). Đầu năm hệ số này là 0,25 lần có nghĩa là cứ 1 đồng nợ ngắn hạn có 0,25 đồng VLĐ đảm bảo khả năng thanh toán ngay được. Con số này về cuối năm giảm còn 0,08 đồng. Do lượng hàng tồn kho công ty dự trữ có tỉ trọng trong tổng Tài sản cao (đầu năm và cuối năm lần lượt là 34,51% và 67,54%). Nhận thấy hệ số này ở 2 thời điểm đầu thấp nhỏ hơn 1, vì vậy công ty không đảm bảo khả năng thanh toán được khoản nợ ngắn hạn thông qua lượng VLĐ (không bảo gồm HTK) mà công ty hiện đang sở hữu. d- Hệ số khả năng thanh toán tức thời Hệ số này thể hiện khả năng thanh toán ngay các khoản nợ bẳng tiền và các khoản tương đương tiền của công ty, nó cho biết công ty có khả năng thanh toán tức thời bao nhiêu lần các khoản nợ ngắn hạn bằng chính các khoản tiền và tương đương tiền. Đầu năm hệ số này là 0,03 tức là cứ 1 đồng nợ ngắn hạn thì có 0,03 đồng tiền và các khoản tương đương tiền đảm bảo thanh toán ngay, con số này vào thời điểm cuối năm là 0,04 đồng. Nguyên nhân của hệ số này tăng là do công ty đã chưa có những chính sách hợp lý trong đầu tư vào sản xuất và đầu tư dài hạn dẫn đến số tiền đầu năm so với cuối năm tăng. Tuy nhiên, công ty không đầu tư trong ngắn hạn và dài hạn khiến nguồn vốn bằng tiền tăng, gây ứ đọng vốn. Đây cũng là 1 vấn đề rất đáng lo ngại đối với công ty. Như vậy, tại 2 thời điểm đầu năm và cuối năm ,các hệ số khả năng thanh toán tức thời đều rất thấp (nhỏ hơn 1), điều này không đảm bảo cho việc thanh toán các khoản nợ phải trả, nợ ngắn hạn của công ty. Xét về khả năng thanh toán tức thời tại thời điểm cuối năm là rất nhỏ. Nguyên nhân do
  40. 40. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 40 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 lượng tiền mặt tài quỹ còn lại ít sẽ làm công ty có thể không kháng cự nổi nếu như phát sinh nhiều khoản nợ ngắn hạn cùng đến hạn tại thời điểm này, hay vướng phải việc đột xuất cần phải có tiền mới giải quyết được. e- Hệ số khả năng thanh toan lãi vay. Hệ số này cho biết công ty sẵn sàng trả lãi vay đến mức độ nào. Tuy nhiên, trong 3 năm gần nhất, công ty không có các khoản vay nào nên khong có lãi vay để thanh toán. Coi như hệ số khả năng thanh toán lãi vay bằng 0. Tóm lại: Qua phân tích tình hình công nợ và khả năng thanh toán ta rút ra một số điểm chính sau: - Công ty đã bị chuyển từ vị thế người bị chiếm dụng vốn sang vị trí người đi chiếm dụng vốn và lượng vốn tăng thêm vì sự dịch chuyển này từ đầu năm đến cuối năm là rất lơn ( với số tiền là 15,278 tỷ đồng). Điều này cho thấy tình hình công nợ của công ty khá ổn định nhưng vẫn còn nhiều việc phải làm. - Hệ số khả năng thanh toán (Tổng quát, nhanh) đầu năm thấp và có xu hướng giảm về cuối năm. Hệ số khả năng thanh toán hiện thời thấp và có xu hướng tăng về cuối năm. Hệ số khả năng thanh toán tuy thấp nhưng đây là nghành kinh doanh hàng hóa đặc thù (xăng dầu) , nguồn vốn kinh doanh được nhận từ công ty mẹ là chủ yếu, hàng hóa cũng do công ty mẹ cung cấp nên vẫn đảm bảo mức tự chủ về mặt tài chính của công ty. 2.2.4.2- Nhóm hệ số phản ảnh cơ cấu nguồn vốn và cơ cấu tài sản a- Khái quát tình hình công nợ Nhìn vào bảng 5- “Sự biên động của các khoản phải thu và các khoản phải trả” trong tổng Tài sản” ta thấy:  Các khoản phải thu đưa vào xem xét biểu thị cho số vốn công ty bị chiếm dụng bao gồm: phải thu dài hạn và phải thu ngắn hạn. Tại thời điểm đầu năm và cuối năm, công ty không có các khoản phải thu dài hạn nên số
  41. 41. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 41 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 liệu “Tổng các khoản phải thu” trong bảng là phải thu ngắn hạn. Cuối năm so với đầu năm, các khoản phải thu giảm 5,059 tỷ đồng (từ 6,748 tỷ đồng xuống còn 1,688 tỷ đồng) tương ứng với tỉ lệ giảm 74,97%. Nguyên nhân chủ yếu là do các khoản phải thu của khách hàng giảm 4,967 tỷ đồng (từ 6,748 tỷ đồng xuống còn 1,597 tỷ đồng). Ngoài ra còn do tác động của giảm trả trước cho người bán (do yêu cầu thị trường), tăng các khoản phải thu khác 18,739 triệu đồng (từ 23,6 triệu đồng lên 42,339 triệu đồng) tương ứng với tỉ lệ 0,79% và tỉ trọng là 2,16%. Điều này cho thấy, trong năm công ty là đưa ra các chính sách hợp lý, giúp công ty phát triển và làm ăn có lãi,giảm các khoản phải trả và tăng các khoản phải thu.  Các khoản phải trả đưa vào xem xét biểu thị cho số vốn công ty đi chiếm được bao gồm: nợ ngắn hạn và nợ dài hạn (trừ các khoản vay và nợ phải trả). Tại thời điểm cuối năm so với đầu năm, các khoản phải trả tăng 10,219 tỷ đồng (từ 34,357 tỷ đồng lên 44,576 tỷ đồng) tương ứng với tỉ lệ tăng 29,74%. Nguyên nhân của sự biến động tăng là do các khoản chi trả nội bộ tăng lên. b- Các chỉ tiêu công nợ. Nhìn vào bảng 6- “Tính toán các chỉ tiêu công nợ (tiếp bảng 5)”. Ta thấy:  Hệ số các khoản phải thu đầu năm là 0,16; cuối năm giảm còn 0,04. Con số này cho thấy ở đầu năm số tiền công ty bị chiếm dụng chiếm 16% tổng số Tài sản công ty sở hữu và đến cuối năm tỉ lệ vốn bị chiếm dụng trong tổng Tài sản giảm xuống còn 4%. Hệ số các khoản phải thu càng giảm thì càng có lợi vì nó làm tăng nhanh vòng quay vốn của công ty.  Hệ số các khoản phải trả đầu năm là 0,81; cuối năm tăng lên là 0,94. Như vậy tại thời điểm đầu năm: 81% tài sản của công ty được tài trợ bởi nguồn vốn đi chiếm dụng, cuối năm nguồn vốn chiếm dụng càng tăng, đóng góp 94% vào tổng giá trị tài sản. Như vậy, qua kết quả phân tích trên ta thấy
  42. 42. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 42 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 tổng các khoản nợ ngắn hạn liên tục biến động, tăng lên rồi giảm xuống qua từng năm và có giá trị lớn. Điều này cho thấy khả năng tự chủ về mặt tài chính của công ty cao, công ty đã tranh thủ chiếm dụng vốn từ các nguồn vốn từ các nguồn để sổ sung cho nguồn vốn kinh doanh. c- So sánh giữa nợ phải thu và nợ phải trả (bảng 5 và bảng 6). Đầu năm, các khoản phải trả lớn hơn các khoản phải thu là 27,609 tỷ đồng (tương ứng các khoản phải thu chỉ chiếm 0,2 lần các khoản phải trả); nhưng về cuối năm có sự thay đổi tích cực hơn, các khoản phải trả lơn hơn các khoản phải thu là 42,888 tỷ đồng (tương ứng gấp 0,04 lần). Như vậy, ở thời điểm đầu năm vốn bị chiếm dụng nhỏ hơn vốn đi chiếm dụng (gấp hơn 5 lần). Thời điểm cuối năm vốn bị chiếm dụng nhỏ hơn nhiều lần (gấp hơn 40 lần) vốn đi chiếm dụng. Như vậy việc công ty giảm các khoản phải thu (giảm 74,97%) và lại tăng các khoản phải trả (29,74%) đã làm cho công ty chuyển từ vị thế người bị chiếm dụng tại thời điểm đầu năm sang người đi chiếm dụng tại thời điểm cuối năm. Như vậy công ty có 1 lượng vốn khá lớn nhưng chủ yếu là vốn đi chiếm dụng được. Chênh lệch phải thu- phải trả cuôi năm so với đầu năm giảm 15,278 tỷ đồng. Lượng vốn này có thể sủ dụng để tăng cường phục vụ hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh. Để biết được với tình hình công nợ như trên, công ty có gặp rủi ro trong thanh toán hay không, ta sẽ đi đánh giá khả năng thanh toán của công ty qua một số hệ số đặc trưng. 2.2.4.3- Phân tích hiệu quả sử dụng vốn. a- Phân tích hiệu quả sử dụng toàn bộ vốn (Bảng 7)  Vòng quay toàn bộ vốn giảm 6 vòng (từ 23 vòng xuống còn 17 vòng), tương ứng với tỉ lệ giảm 25,94%. Sự biến động này là do cả doanh thu thuẩn và vốn kinh doanh đều tăng nhưng tốc độ tăng của doanh thu thuần (15,76%) nhỏ hơn nhiều so với tốc độ tăng của vốn kinh doanh bình quân (56,19%).
  43. 43. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 43 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 Đánh giá tổng quan thì đây được xem là khuyết điểm khá lớn của công ty trong công tác quản lý và sử dụng vốn. Hiệu quả sử dụng vốn tương đối thấp. Phân tích hiệu quả sử dụng vốn từng loại vốn ở phần sau để có cái nhìn chi tiết và cụ thể hơn.  Cùng với chiều giảm của vòng quay toàn bộ vốn thì tỷ suất sinh lời từ hoạt động KD trên VKD cũng giảm khá mạnh từ 4,4% xuống còn 0,73% (giảm 3,68%), tương ứng với tỉ lệ giảm 83,52%. Nguyên nhân là do trong năm lời nhuận sau thuế từ hoạt động kinh doanh giảm 74,26% mặc dù vốn kinh doanh bình quân tăng 56,19%. b- Phân tích hiệu quả sử dụng từng loại vốn. Hiệu quả sử dụng vốn lưu động (Bảng 8)  Vòng quay vốn lưu động năm 2011 là 78,5 vòng; năm 2012 giảm xuống chỉ còn là 64,79 vòng (giảm 13,71 vòng với tỉ lệ giảm 17,46%). Vòng quay VLĐ giảm đồng nghĩa với việc số ngày 1 vòng quay vốn lưu động tăng.Năm 2011 là 5 ngày, năm 2012 là 6 ngày (tăng 1 ngày tương ứng với tỉ lệ tăng 21,16%). Sự thay đổi này là do tốc độ tăng DTT BH-CCDV lớn hơn tốc độ tăng của VLĐ bình quân sử dụng trong kỳ.DTT tăng mạnh trong năm là do giá bán các sản phẩm trong năm có sự thay đổi khá mạnh, giá vốn hàng bán tăng với tốc độ khá cao; trong khi nền kinh tế đang trong tình trạng khó khăn khiến cho thị trường tiêu thụ hạn hẹp.Mặc dù vậy công ty vẫn tích cực tăng cường sản xuất để tăng sản lượng từ đó tăng doanh thu lên.Để có cái nhìn sâu hơn về hiệu quả sử dụng VLĐ, ta đi xem xét tốc độ luân chuyển HTK và các khoản phải thu- đây là 2 khoản mục chiếm tỉ trọng cao trong VLĐ.  Tốc độ luân chuyển HTK (Bảng 9) Mặc dù năm 2012 kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh của công ty đạt rất hiệu quả, doanh thu bán hàng và cung cấp dịch vụ thu được rất cao nhưng đồng nghĩa với giá vốn hàng bán cũng sẽ tăng theo, và chỉ tiêu này tăng đến
  44. 44. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 44 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 97,061 tỷ đồng; bên cạnh đó, trong năm 2012 công ty thực hiện chính sách dự trữ hàng tồn kho khá nhiều, chính vì thế lượng hàng tồn kho bình quân tăng 1,741 tỷ đồng so với năm 2011, tương ứng với tỷ lệ 43,66%, vì thế tỷ số luân chuyển hàng tồn kho tăng lên dẫn đến kỳ luân chuyển hàng tồn kho giảm xuống 1ngày. Vì đây là mặt hàng xăng dầu nên rất dễ bị hao hụt nếu để tồn kho lâu. Do đó làm giảm kỳ luân chuyển hàng tồn kho là điều rất cần thiết. Như vậy để làm được điều này công ty cần phải tăng vòng quay hàng tồn kho đồng nghĩa với việc cần giảm lượng hàng tồn trong kho cho hợp lý. Thực vậy, năm 2012 hàng tồn kho bình quân tăng 1,741 tỷ đồng, tương đương với tỷ lệ tăng 43,66 %. Hệ số vòng quay HTK năm 2012 là 154,93 vòng, tăng 30,15 vòng so với năm 2011 (tăng 24,16. Điều này thể hiện tốc độ luân chuyển HTK tăng lên, tác động làm cho tốc độ luân chuyển VLĐ tăng. Trong năm hàng hóa xuất ra nhiều, tuy nhiên đây là mặt hàng thiết yếu nên sản phẩm lưu trữ trong kho lúc nào cũng lớn, khiến chi phí lưu kho thành phẩm trung bình của công ty tăng cao hơn. Trên thực tế, nếu hàng tồn kho nhiều sẽ làm ứ đọng vốn của công ty làm một biểu hiện không tốt, nhưng do công ty hoạt động trong ngành xăng dầu và giá cả nhiên liệu luôn biến động theo chiều hướng tăng, làm cho tình hình tiêu thụ hàng hóa của công ty tương đối tốt. Vì lượng hàng hóa tiêu thụ ngày càng nhiều đã làm tăng tốc độ luân chuyển vốn kinh doanh và làm lợi nhuận của côngty thu được ngày càng nhiều. Vì vậy, việc tăng dự trữ hàng tồn kho để đủ nhiên liệu phục vụ cho nhu cầu thị trường là điều bình thường.  Tốc độ luân chuyển các khoản phải thu (Bảng 10). Doanh thu được sử dụng để tính toán hệ số vòng quay các khoản phải thu là doanh thu thuần bán hàng có cả thuế VAT. Công ty nộp thuế giá trị gia tăng theo phương pháp khấu trừ, thuế suất 10% áp dụng cho tất cả các mặt hàng sản xuất ra. Căn cứ vào DTT chưa thuế GTGT ta tính DTT có thuế
  45. 45. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 45 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 GTGT. Hệ số vòng quay các khoản phải thu giảm 15,5 vòng (từ 210,59 vòng năm 2011 xuống còn 195,1 vòng năm 2012), tương ứng giảm 7,36%. Tương ứng với kỳ thu tiền có giảm nhưng không đáng kể. Nguyên nhân là do trong năm DTT bán hàng có thuế VAT (15,67 ) tăng nhưng tốc độ tăng chậm hơn so với tốc độ tăng của các khoản phải thu (24,86%). DTT BH có thuế VAT tăng cùng tỉ lệ với DTT (15,67%).Như vậy tốc độ luân chuyển các khoản phải thu giảm từ đó tác động làm tốc độ luân chuyển VLĐ giảm.  Tình hình sử dụng vốn cố định (Bảng 11).  Hiệu suất sử dụng vốn cố định. Năm 2011 hệ số này là 32. Điều đó cho biết năm 2011 cứ 1 đồng vốn cố định có thể tham gia tạo ra 32 đồng doanh thu (bao gồm: Doanh thu bán hàng và doanh thu tài chính). Năm 2012 con số này giảm xuống chỉ còn 23 đồng, có nghĩa là trong năm VCĐ vẫn chưa được tận dụng hiệu quả trong việc tạo ra DTT. Nguyên nhân là do tốc độ tăng của DTT nhỏ hơn khá nhiều so với tốc độ tăng của VCĐ bình quân (15,67%< 62,67%). Mặt khác, phần nằm trong VCĐ trực tiếp tác động tới sự biến động của DTT là TSCĐ hữu hình, năm nay so với năm trước giá trị của nguyên giá TSCĐ hữu hình trong VCĐ tăng (Nguyên giá TSCĐ hữu hình bình quân nằm trong VCĐ bình quân tăng từ 74,84% lên 77,2%); Trong năm, tổng vốn cố định tăng 6,814 tỷ đồng trong khi TSCĐ hữu hình tăng 6,206 tỷ đồng. Như vậy, phần vốn nằm trong vốn cố định không trực tiếp đóng góp vào sự biến động của doanh thu trong năm 2012 nhiều hơn so với năm 2011. Hàm lượng VCĐ bình quân tham gia tạo nên doanh thu năm nay cao hơn năm trước (từ 0,03 lên 0,04). Sau khi tìm hiểu được biết, trong năm công ty chưa sử dụng được hết công suất thiết kế của TSCĐ hữu hình và thêm vào đó có nhiều TSCĐ hữu hình mới được mua về và đưa vào sử dụng. Bên cạnh đó các năm tiếp theo cùng 1 việc nhiều công trình xây dựng cơ bản được hoàn thành, việc mua mới các máy móc thiết bị
  46. 46. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 46 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 được tăng lên. Do đó trong năm tiếp theo thì TSCĐ sẽ tiếp tục tăng cao, công suất thiết kế cũng theo đó mà tăng. Ta xem xét thêm hệ số hao mòn TSCĐ để có đánh giá xác thực hơn về thực trạng sử dụng VCĐ của công ty.  Hệ số hao mòn TSCĐ Tại thời điểm đầu năm, hệ số hao mòn TSCĐ của công ty là 1,52% đến cuối năm hệ số này giảm 0,33% còn 1,19 %. Điều này cho thấy ở cả 2 thời điểm đánh giá, giá trị hao mòn lũy kế đang chiếm 1 phần khá nhỏ trong tổng nguyên giá TSCĐ. So với Nguyên giá TSCĐ thì công ty duy trì một năng lực sản xuất ở mức cao. Điều này đồng nghĩa với việc trong thời gian tới doanh nghiệp có đủ năng lực sản xuất để đáp ứng nhu cầu của thị trường chưa kể đến việc TSCĐ sẽ tiếp tục mua sắm, xây dựng xong và đưa vào sử dụng trong năm tiếp theo. 2.2.4.4- Đánh giá khả năng sinh lời. (Bang 12) Để đánh giá chính xác hơn về kết quả hoạt động SXKD trong năm 2012 của Chi nhánh xăng dầu Lai Châu và nhằm tìm ra đáp số sau cùng của hiệu quả kinh doanh ta đi xem xét khả năng sinh lời thông qua chỉ tiêu tính toán trong Bảng 11 a- Tỷ suất LNST trên doanh thu Theo kết quả tính toán cho hoạt động kinh doanh, tỷ suất này năm nay là 0,04% có nghĩa là trong năm vừa qua khi thực hiện được 100 đồng DTT thì công ty thu được 0,04 đồng LNST từ hoạt động kinh doanh và còn số này năm trước là 0,2 đồng. Như vậy hệ số này đã giảm 0,15% so với năm trước. Đây là sự giảm sút lớn, nó thể hiện kết quả kinh doanh của công ty đã có sự đi xuống rất nhiều. Nguyên nhân là các khoản chi phí đều tăng mạnh so với năm 2011 (giá vốn hàng bán tăng 97,061 tỷ đồng, tương ứng với 15,71%; chi phí bán hàng tăng 5,554 tỷ đồng , tương ứng với 20,37%). Như vậy việc mở rộng qui mô sản xuất kinh doanh làm tăng DTT nhưng lợi nhuận sau thuế giảm
  47. 47. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 47 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 mạnh là điều công ty cần cân nhắc, xem xét rất nhiều trong việc tính toán và sử dụng chi phí sao cho hợp lý trong các năm tiếp theo. b- Tỷ suất sinh lời kinh tế của tài sản. Năm 2011, xét trên toàn bộ hoạt động tỷ suất này là 5,97% có nghĩa là cứ 100 đồng vốn tham gia vào hoạt động SXKD thì thu được 5,97 đồng tổng lợi nhuận trước thuế và lãi vay (EBIT). Chỉ tiêu này sang năm 2012 giảm xuống còn 1,76 đồng. Nguyên nhân là do EBIT trong năm vừa qua giảm 75,88% và VKD bình quan trong năm giảm 17,93%. Điều này cho thấy trong năm hiệu quả hoạt động cũng như khả năng sinh lời của đồng vốn bị giảm xuống. c- Tỷ suất lợi nhuận trước thuế trên VKD. Năm 2012, cứ 100 đồng vốn kinh doanh bỏ ra thì tạo ra 1,76 đồng lợi nhunaja trước thuế sau khi đã trang trải lãi tiền vay. Chỉ tiêu này năm 2011là 5,97 đồng. So với năm 2011, khả năng tạo lợi nhuận trước thuế của vốn kinh doanh sau khi đã trang trải lãi vay đã giảm 4,22 đồng. Do trong năm bản thân lợi nhuận trước thuế của doanh nghiệp giảm 75,88% còn vốn kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp lại giảm với tốc độ là 17,93% dẫn đến tỷ suất lợi nhuận trước thuế trên vốn kinh doanh của công ty giảm. d- Tỷ suất lợi nhuận sau thuế trên vốn kinh doanh (ROA). ROA là chỉ tiêu phản ảnh khả năng sinh lời của vốn kình doanh sau khi đá tính đến ảnh hưởng của lãi vay và thuế, no phản ánh 100 đồng vốn kinh doanh bỏ ra trong kỳ sẽ thu về đước bảo nhiêu đồng lợi nhuận sau thuế. Năm 2011, tỷ suất này là 4,4%, năm 2012 là 1,38% (giảm 3,02%); điều này có nghĩa cứ 100 đồng vốn kinh doanh công ty bỏ ra năm 2012 sẽ thu về dc 4,4 đồng lợi nhuận sau thuế, giảm 3,02 đồng so với năm 2011. Qua đó cho thấy khả năng sinh lời của công ty trên mỗi đồng tài sản thấp. e- Tỷ suất lợi nhuận VCSH
  48. 48. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 48 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 Năm 2012, tỷ suất LNST từ hoạt động kinh doanh trên VCSH là 6,12% có nghĩa là cứ 100 đồng VCSH đầu tư mang lại 6,12 đồng LNST từ hoạt động kinh doanh, thấp hơn nhiều so với năm 2011 là 23,76 đồng. Nguyên nhân dẫn đến sự sụt giảm trên là do trong năm lợi nhuận sau thuế giảm mạnh trong khi vốn chủ sở hữu giảm nhẹ dẫn đến tỉ suất lợi nhuận vốn chú giảm mạnh.Xét trên phương diện chủ sở hữu, đây là tỷ suất sinh lời thực tế mà họ thu được của 1 năm đầu tư. Để thoát khỏi tình trạng yếu kém này trong năm công ty cần tìm ra nhiều biện pháp giúp cho hoạt động kinh doanh của công ty trở nên tốt hơn nhằm tăng cường tỷ suất sinh lời vốn chủ thoát khỏi tình trạng đang buồn đang gặp phải hiện nay. 2.2.4.5- Phân tích DUPONT. (Bảng 12 và bảng 13) Mục đích cuối cùng của 1 công ty là để nhằm nâng cao mức sinh lời của VCSH. Do vậy, mức sinh lời của vốn chủ sở hữu là kêt quả hướng tới của hàng loạt các quyết định cũng như biện pháp quản lý của Doanh nghiệp. Để đánh giá chính xác hơn được những tác động của việc quản lý tới kết quả kinh doanh của công ty. Tỷ suất lợi nhuận VCSH = Tỷ suất LNST Trên doanh thu x Vòng quay toàn bộ vốn x Mức độ sử dụng Đòng bẩy tài chính Sử dụng phương pháp Dupont để phân tích sự tác động của các chỉ tiêu trong hoạt động kinh doanh tới Tỷ suất lợi nhuận VCSH ta có + Năm 2011: Tỷ suất lợi nhuận VCSH = 0,26% X 22,56 X 5,4 = 31,67% + Năm 2012: Tỷ suất lợi nhuận VCSH = 0,04% X 16,71 X 4,43 = 2,96%
  49. 49. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Nguyễn Quang Huy 49 Lớp: CQ47/11.05 Sơ đồ 1- Phân tích Dupont 2012 dựa trên kết quả từ hoạt động SXKD Nhân (x) Nhân (x) Chia (:) Chia (:) Trừ (-) Cộng (+) Tỷ suất lợi nhuận VCSH: 6,12% : Tỷ suất lợi nhuận sau thuế trên vốn kinh doanh : 1,38% Mức độ sử dụng đòn bẩy tài chính : 4,43 Tỷ suất lợi nhuận sau thuế trên vốn kinh doanh: 1,38% Hệ số lãi ròng: 0,04 Số vòng quay toàn bộ vốn: 15,85 vòng Lợi nhuận sau thuế: 309,845 triệu đồng Doanh thu: 748,252 tỷ đồng Doanh thu: 748,252 tỷ đồng Toàn bộ VKD bình quân: 23,531 tỷ đồng Doanh thu: 748.252 triệu đồng Tổng chi phí giá thành toàn bộ: 747.942 triệu đồng Chi phí tài chính: 0 Thuế thu nhập doanh nghiệp: 103,281 triệu đồng Vốn cố định: 33,232 tỷ đồng Vốn lưu động: 8,240 tỷ đồng

×