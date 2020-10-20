Successfully reported this slideshow.
FEDERALISM
• Federalism – national and state level gov’ts share power over a common area of people – Some powers are given ONLY to th...
Powers of the National Gov’t • the national gov’t ONLY has the powers the Constitution gives it • *3 types*: – Expressed P...
Expressed Powers • Powers of gov’t that are expressed, or actually written word for word in the Constitution • Ex: Art. I ...
Implied Powers • Powers of the national gov’t that are “hinted at” • Ex: The Necessary and Proper Clause - Congress has th...
Inherent Powers • “Inherent” = a characteristic of something • Powers that ALL governments have • Ex: regulate immigration...
State Powers • Reserved Powers - The powers the national gov’t can’t have belong to the states (as long as the Constitutio...
• Concurrent Powers - powers that are SHARED between the national and state gov’ts – ex: both levels tax, make laws, enfor...
The Supremacy Clause • The Constitution is the HIGHEST law of the land – No state or national law can override it – when t...
Types of Federalism • Dual federalism - the national and state gov’ts each have their own areas of responsibilities (think...
Cooperative Federalism • the national and state gov’ts sometimes work together  think “marble cake”/ “mixed” partners in ...
The National Gov’t to the States • Protect the states from invasion • Can step into conflicts within state if the state ca...
How a Territory Becomes a State • Only Congress has the power to admit new states • 1.) People in the territory ask Congre...
Fiscal Federalism • Grants-in-aid - the national gov’t gives state gov’ts money to help them function – Categorical grants...
The States to the National Gov’t • States conduct national elections • Naturalization (becoming citizens) occurs in state ...
Full Faith and Credit Clause • States must respect the laws, rulings, and decisions of other states • BUT: – Cannot enforc...
Extradition • If a criminal flees one state to another, he must be brought back to the first state for trial and punishmen...
Create a Political Cartoon • Choose a topic we’ve discussed in this unit • Illustrate a cartoon that criticizes that part ...
