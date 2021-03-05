Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jurnal ini sudah publish dalam bahasa inggris dengan judul : Tourism & Covid-19 (Coronavirus Impact Inventory to Tourism S...
TOURISM & COVID-19 (INVENTARISASI DAMPAK CORONAVIRUS TERHADAP STAKEHOLDER PARIWISATA DI SUMATERA UTARA) Samerdanta Sinulin...
melakukan apapun terkecuali berdiam di rumah (Stay at Home) (World Tourism Organization, Maret 23, 2020). Pariwisata merup...
permasalahan yang dihadapi oleh stakeholder pariwisata di Sumatera Utara. Informasi Tourism dan COVID-19 di Sumatera Utara...
karena menyentuh berbagai elemen di dalam bidang ilmu pariwisata. UNWTO sangat menyadari kesulitan dalam mengukur elemen i...
Hasil dan Temuan Dampak COVID-19 terhadap Penyedia Jasa Daya Tarik Wisata (DTW) Asosiasi Experiential Learning Indonesia (...
wisatawan Eropa akan sangat tidak stabil hingga awal tahun 2021. Dengan pariwisata yang rentan terhadap isu-isu sosial, te...
pasar wisata, malah menimbulkan sentimen negatif dan penyebaran ketakutan yang lebih massive bagi pengunjung. Pada bulan F...
akmodasi. Setelah tanggal 15, dampak COVID-19 mulai mempengaruhi penurunan tingkat hunian hotel hingga 15-20% dari total 2...
menerima gaji sama sekali, dan memiliki hak untuk mencari pekerjaan lainnya (pengunduran diri atau pemutusan hubungan kerj...
Pola Dampak COVID-19 terhadap Stakeholder Pariwisata Di Sumatera Utara IMPACT THROUGH TIME IMPACT THROUGH TOURISM QUALITY ...
Kesimpulan Walaupun wisatawan Cina berada di urutan kunjungan wisata ke tiga tertinggi di Provinisi Sumatera Utara, namun ...
Badan Pengembangan Infrastruktur Wilayah. (2015). Integrated tourism master plan for Lake Toba. Retrieved from http://bpiw...
Nare, T. A., Musikavanhu, G. M., & Chiutsi, S. (2017). Tourism diversification in Botswana-a stakeholder perspective. Afri...
World Tourism Organization. (2020). Impact assessment of the Covid-19 outbreak on international tourism. Retrieved March 2...
Profil Penulis Samerdanta Sinulingga, S.ST.Par., M.Par. adalah seorang dosen di Universitas Sumatera Utara, Fakultas Ilmu ...
  1. 1. Jurnal ini sudah publish dalam bahasa inggris dengan judul : Tourism & Covid-19 (Coronavirus Impact Inventory to Tourism Stakeholders in North Sumatera) Samerdanta Sinulingga Universitas Sumatera Utara, Indonesia danta@usu.ac.id Budapest International Research and Critics Institute-Journal (BIRCI-Journal) Volume 4, No. 1, February 2021, Page: 170-179 e-ISSN: 2615-3076 (Online), p-ISSN: 2615-1715 (Print) www.bircu-journal.com/index.php/birci email: birci.journal@gmail.com DOI: https://doi.org/10.33258/birci.v4i1.1562 http://www.bircu-journal.com/index.php/birci/article/view/1562/0
  2. 2. TOURISM & COVID-19 (INVENTARISASI DAMPAK CORONAVIRUS TERHADAP STAKEHOLDER PARIWISATA DI SUMATERA UTARA) Samerdanta Sinulingga*, Solahuddin Nasution Universitas Sumatera Utara email: danta@usu.ac.id ORCID ID: 0000-0002-9178-4335 Abstract This research aims to map the problems posed by COVID-19 to tourism conditions in North Sumatra to near the condition of zero tourism. To date, no effort can be made by the tourism industry to solve the problem of COVID-19, only await the government in tackling it. From The study it was found that the keys indicators in measuring the impact of COVID-19 on tourism are; The impact on economic, social, environmental also the assessment through time, change, and quality of tourism. A new founding is that the impact of tourism can also be assessed through time, change, and quality of tourism. This data is using qualitative methods through in-depth interviews to four major stakeholders of the tourism industry; management of tourist destinations, tour agencies, accommodation and transportation services. The results of this study illustrated the chronology of tourism activities to zero tourism situation, from the four main stakholders, which in charge of transportation services and tour agency was the most affected stakeholder and could not operate in the time of COVID-19. The results of the study can be a formula in formulating strategic tourism management policy during the outbreak until the tourism activity can be normal again. Keywords: impact COVID-19, tourism stakeholder, 4 'A's of tourism, tourism impact Pendahuluan Coronavirus atau COVID-19 memberikan dampak sangat besar terhadap atmosfir pariwisata secara global khususnya di tahun 2020. Dengan penyebaran yang sangat cepat, COVID-19 mampu membuat berbagai negara di dunia mengkarantina diri dan mempengaruhi 60 juta orang di seluruh dunia baik secara ekonomi, sosial dan lingkungan (Zandi, Februari 06, 2020). COVID-19 sudah dikategorikan sebagai pandemi, membatasi pergerakan manusia dan barang, mengganggu komponen vital kehidupan manusia seperti: perjalanan, perdagangan, persediaan makanan, pasar keuangan (OSHA, Maret 13, 2020; Chinazzi et al, 2020) dan yang terparah adalah manusia tidak bisa serta-merta memberikan bantuan teknis tanpa perlengkapan yang memadai, ketidaksiapan dalam penyaluran bantuan juga dapat berdampak berbahaya (World Health Organization, Februari 03, 2020). Apabila diperhatikan dengan seksama, wabah ini hampir membuat manusia tidak bisa
  3. 3. melakukan apapun terkecuali berdiam di rumah (Stay at Home) (World Tourism Organization, Maret 23, 2020). Pariwisata merupakan pendorong kuat pertumbuhan ekonomi dan penciptaan lapangan kerja (Kementerian Kelautan dan Perikanan, Desember 11, 2019). Dengan pertumbuhan menyentuh angka US$ 7 trillion, sektor jasa pariwisata menyumbang 10,4 persen dari Produk Domestik Bruto (PDB) global, dari hal ini menjadikan pariwisata sebagai sektor ekspor global terbesar ketiga di dunia, setelah bahan kimia dan bahan bakar. Kontribusi pariwisata terhadap PDB global diperkirakan akan tumbuh rata-rata 3,8 persen per tahun selama 10 tahun ke depan. Pariwisata dapat dikatakan sebagai mesin pencipta lapangan kerja, yang mampu mendukung 313 juta orang di seluruh dunia, atau satu dari sepuluh pekerjaan yang ada di seluruh dunia (Ward, Januari 01, 2017; Perrottet, Januari 01, 2019). Berbagai hal di atas kemudian terkoreksi secara signifikan oleh wabah COVID-19. Pariwisata global lumpuh dalam kurun waktu beberapa bulan saja (OECD. Maret 2, 2020). Kejadian ini membuat seluruh pariwisata di Asia sangat terpukul dengan kehilangan penerimaan Negara mencapai $ 105-115 billion (Carnell, Februari 24, 2020). UNWTO memprediksi akan terjadi penurunan kunjungan wisatawan 20%-30% di tahun 2020 (World Tourism Organization. Maret 27, 2020). Apabila hal ini terus berlanjut, WTTC memprediksi pariwisata global dapat terkena dampak negatif hingga 25 persen tahun 2020. Ini setara dengan hilangnya tiga bulan masa perjalanan global. Hal tersebut bisa mengarah pada pengurangan pekerjaan 12-14 persen (World Travel & Tourism Council, Maret 13, 2020). Dampak COVID-19 juga sangat mempengaruhi sektor pariwisata di Indonesia (Budiyanti, 2020), khususnya Provinsi Sumatera Utara. Tercatat kunjungan wisatawan mancanegara ke Sumatera Utara turun 14,82 persen Januari 2020 (Alfi, Maret 02, 2020), hingga april hampir menyentuh zero tourism atau sebuah masa hilangnya aktivitas wisata karena karantina wilayah. Apabila ditelisik kembali ke belakang, telah banyak usaha yang dilakukan pemerintah untuk meningkatkan pembangunan di sektor pariwisata agar mampu menarik minat wisatawan (Utami, 2016) khususnya di Provinsi Sumatera Utara. Provinsi Sumatera Utara sendiri memiliki salah-satu destinasi pariwisata super prioritas pembangunan pariwisata Indonesia yaitu Danau Toba (Kementerian PUPR, 2019). Melalui visi Mewujudkan Kawasan Strategis pariwisata Nasional Danau Toba sebagai destinasi pariwisata terkemuka, berkelas dunia, berdaya saing, dalam lingkungan masyarakat yang maju, mandiri dan sejahtera (Badan Pengembangan Infrastruktur Wilayah, Maret 27, 2020), pemerintah mengumpulkan dana dengan nilai total investasi swasta hingga 6,1 triliun rupiah (Tri, Desember 6, 2019) untuk pembangunan destinasi wisata internasional di Sumatera Utara. Berdasarkan data di atas, hal yang pertama kali harus dilakukan adalah mengidentifikasi permasalahan dari dampak COVID-19 terhadap sektor pariwisata di Sumatera Utara. Hal ini dilakukan karena semakin merebaknya spekulasi/simpang-siur informasi mengenai dampak COVID-19 terhadap Pariwisata di Sumatera Utara (Sudiar, Maret 27, 2020). Disinilah letak urgensi penelitian ini, karena masyarakat dan peneliti lainnya ingin mendapat informasi secara akurat, utuh dan ilmiah mengenai hal tersebut. Penelitian ini akan memperjelas dampak dan
  4. 4. permasalahan yang dihadapi oleh stakeholder pariwisata di Sumatera Utara. Informasi Tourism dan COVID-19 di Sumatera Utara masih sebatas berita online, surat kabar dan opini-opini individu yang perlu disusun dan dikaji sehingga dapat ditampilkan secara ilmiah. Hasil inventarisasi dari penelitian ini dapat digunakan dalam penyusunan strategi mitigasi dan penanganan pariwisata di Sumatera Utara saat dan pasca isu COVID-19. Kesalahan dalam mengidentifikasi permasalahan akan berimbas pada kekeliruan menyusun skema perencanaan hingga pelaksanaan nantinya (Avwontom, Maret 27, 2020). Matherne (2004) menyatakan ‘If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail’. Tujuan dari penelitian ini menginventarisasi seluruh dampak dan permasalahan yang sedang dihadapi oleh seluruh stakeholder pariwisata di Sumatera Utara. Inventarisasi inilah yang akan menjadi sumbangsih kepada masyarakat dan penelitian berikutnya yang ingin mengkaji solusi dari dampak COVID-19 terhadap pariwisata di Provinsi Sumatera Utara. Teori Inventarisasi Dampak Pariwisata Dalam laporan UNWTO yang berjudul “Impact assessment of the COVID-19 outbreak on international tourism” menunjukkan pola teori dalam meng-inventarisasi dampak COVID-19 terhadap berbagai sektor pariwisata (World Tourism Organization. Maret 27, 2020). Dalam assessment atau teknik penilaian UNWTO, tersusun beberapa indikator yang dapat diukur, yaitu: 1. Penilaian Dampak Melalui Waktu: dampak COVID-19 terhadap pariwisata diukur dengan cara membandingkan sebelum dan sesudah wabah tersebut berlangsung. 2. Penilaian Dampak Melalui Perubahan: dampak COVID-19 terhadap pariwisata diukur melalui perubahan yang terjadi secara signifikan di dalam Industri Pariwisata di Provinsi Sumatera Utara, dapat berwujud negatif maupun positif (Muresherwa, 2020). Secara umum pengaruh negatif dari pariwisata dapat berupa hal konflik, shock, penurunan, kelemahan dan sebagainya, sedangkah pengaruh positif dapat berupa pertumbuhan, peluang, support (dukungan), peningkatan kualitas dan sebagainya. Penilaian dampak melalui perubahan dapat diukur dari dua sudut pandang yaitu dampak langsung atau aktif dan dampak tidak langsung atau pasif (Ciangă, 2017), dan dalam penelitian ini yang diukur hanyalah dampak langsung COVID-19 terhadap stakeholder pariwisata di Sumatera Utara. 3. Penilaian Dampak Melalui Kualitas Pariwisata: dampak COVID-19 terhadap pariwisata diukur dari terimbasnya komponen 4A yaitu Atraksi Wisata, Aksesibilitas Wisata, Amenities, Ancillary Services (Cooper, 2000), di Provinsi Sumatera Utara. dalam mengukur kualitas pariwisata dapat juga melihat bagaimana tingkat kepercayaan wisatawan dalam mengunjungi lokasi wisata di moment wabah ini berlangsung pada Provinsi Sumatera Utara. 4. Penilaian Dampak Melalui Ekonomi, Sosial dan Lingkungan: dampak COVID-19 terhadap pariwisata diukur dari pengaruh yang diberikan kepada Ekonomi, Sosial dan Lingkungan (Muresherwa, 2020). Secara umum, lingkup kajian ini sangatlah luas, memerlukan sumber daya yang besar dalam pelaksanaanya, memakai ragam metode dan referensi yang besar
  5. 5. karena menyentuh berbagai elemen di dalam bidang ilmu pariwisata. UNWTO sangat menyadari kesulitan dalam mengukur elemen ini, maka dari itu peneliti lainnya dibebaskan untuk mengambil ranah spesifik ataupun umum di dalam penelitiannya dari ketiga kategori tersebut. Teori di atas merupakan sebuah kesatuan yang dapat dijelaskan secara sekaligus dalam hal tertentu, karena satu dengan yang lainnya memiliki hubungan yang erat. Stakeholder Pariwisata Zehrer (2014) menyatakan bahwa human resources atau sumber daya manusia dalam pariwisata dapat diartikan sebagai stakeholder atau pelaku yang melaksanakan layanan pariwisata baik secara aktif maupun pasif. Stakeholder sendiri menurut Nare (2017) terbagi dua jenis yaitu major stakeholders dan minor stakeholders. Dijelaskan oleh Nare bahwa: “…Major stakeholders have a high level of ability to influence the outcome of a decision and also have an interest in the outcome while minor stakeholders have low ability to influence the decision. Dalam penelitian ini dampak yang akan dikaji berasal dari pelaku yang berada dalam lingkup komponen 4A yang merupakan major stakeholders di dalam: Atraksi Wisata, Aksesibilitas Wisata, Amenities, Ancillary Services (Cooper, 2000). maka penelitian ini akan mengkaji: Dampak COVID-19 terhadap Penyedia jasa Daya Tarik Wisata, Dampak COVID-19 terhadap Tour Agency, Dampak COVID-19 terhadap Akomodasi, Dampak COVID-19 terhadap penyedia jasa Transportasi Wisata di Provinsi Sumatera Utara. Metode Penelitian Jenis penelitian ini adalah penelitian kualitatif, menggunakan ilmu fenomenologi. Subjek penelitian dalam penelitian ini adalah major stakeholder yaitu pemangku kepentingan yang memiliki kepentingan langsung di Provinsi Sumatera Utara, seperti: Penyedia jasa Daya Tarik Wisata, Tour Agency, Akomodasi dan penyedia jasa Transportasi Wisata. Untuk memberikan generalisasi maka yang menjadi narasumber adalah Ketua Gabungan Industri Pariwisata Sumatera Utara sebagai informan kunci, Informan Utama yaitu Ketua Perhimpuan Hotel dan Restoran Indonesia Region Sumatera Utara, Asosiasi Experiential Learning Indonesia (AELI) region Sumatera Utara, Komunitas Pemandu Alam Sumatera Utara, Ketua Association of The Indonesian Tours And Travel Agencies (ASITA) Region Sumatera Utara. Rentang waktu penelitian sampai terakhir data dikumpulkan yaitu data 3 tahun terakhir (berdasarkan skema pertanyaan/wawancara dengan informan) hingga tanggal 6 April 2020. Teknik pengambilan informan menggunakan purposive sampling dan snowball sampling. Sumber data dalam penelitian ini ada 2 yaitu: 1) sumber data primer (wawancara dengan informan), 2) sumber data sekunder (informasi digital/ebook, sumber berita online, buku). Instrumen Penelitian ini menggunakan pedoman wawancara semi-struktur. Teknik observasi menggunakan observasi Non-Partisipatoris. Teknik analisis data dalam penelitian ini menggunakan model Miles dan Huberman dalam Yusuf (2016:407), seperti: reduksi data, display data, penarikan kesimpulan/verifikasi.
  6. 6. Hasil dan Temuan Dampak COVID-19 terhadap Penyedia Jasa Daya Tarik Wisata (DTW) Asosiasi Experiential Learning Indonesia (AELI) region Sumatera Utara yang beranggotakan seluruh penyedia jasa Outbound/Outdoor dibawah sertifikasi Kementerian Pariwisata dan ekonomi kreatif menyatakan bahwa dalam kurun waktu 3 tahun (2017-2019) peningkatan permintaan jenis wisata outbound di Sumatera Utara sangat besar. Permintaan tersebut mampu menyentuh angka hingga 30% di akhir tahun 2019 atau 2 permintaan per bulannya di setiap penyedia jasa, namun, hal tersebut terkoreksi secara signifikan hingga Zero/Nol di bulan Maret tahun 2020 (seiring dengan instruksi pemerintah surat edaran Nomor: 440/2666/2020 mengenai Peningkatan Kewaspadaan Terhadap Resiko Penularan Infeksi Corona Virus Disease (Covid-19) Di Sumatera Utara. Penyedia jasa mengestimasi kerugian mampu menyentuh angka 1,2 Miliar Rupiah di Semester I. Apabila di semester I tahun 2020 ini ternyata isu COVID-19 tidak juga menunjukkan perubahan yang positif, setiap penyedia jasa akan merumahkan pekerja atau staff-nya hingga 50% dari 2.368 pekerja di penyedia jasa daya tarik Outbound/Outdoor, dan jika dampak wabah masih terus berlanjut maka di semester II, meningkat 25%. Penyedia jasa menyiapkan skenario jika isu ini selesai pada semester I maka hal yang dilakukan adalah meningkatkan volume pemberitaan positif kondisi wisata dengan skala massive/besar sehingga mampu memotivasi calon wisatawan untuk melakukan kegiatan wisata outbound/outdoor. Hal tersebut juga berlaku di seluruh penyedia jasa wisata alam, budaya dan buatan manusia di Provinsi Sumatera Utara seperti jasa wisata pemandian alam, museum, Kebun Binatang, Fun- land, pusat-pusat wisata belanja dan pusat wisata sejarah. Pemandu Wisata Alam Kabupaten Langkat menyatakan bahwa pergerakan penurunan kunjungan wisatawan karena dampak COVID- 19 mulai terjadi pada awal bulan Februari tahun 2020. Dimana sejak tahun 2017-2019, peningkatan kunjungan wisatawan ke lokasi Body Rafting Kabupaten Langkat bertumbuh secara bertahap, dan tercatat penyedia jasa pemandian alam mampu menerima kunjungan lebih dari 5000 orang per minggu yang menyebar di setiap lokasi pemandian alam yang tersedia di Kabupaten Langkat. Penyedia Jasa DTW meraup pendapatan lebih dari 7 juta rupiah per minggunya. Untuk saat ini, mulai bulan Maret hingga pertengahan April, wisatawan yang berkunjung hanya 15 orang atau 0,3% dari total keseluruhan, dan terus menunjukkan tren hingga Zero Tourism atau sebuah masa hilangnya aktivitas wisata karena karantina wilayah. Melalui data lapangan, sebenarnya antusiasme wisatawan domestik masih terbilang cukup tinggi dalam berwisata, masih ada pemesanan dan order walau Surat Edaran Gubernur telah disampaikan, namun hal yang terjadi adalah Pengelola Wisata saat ini tidak percaya kepada tamu atau wisatawan yang berkunjung. Pengelola jasa sangat khawatir bahwa besar kemungkinan wisatawan atau tamu yang berkunjung dapat saja membawa wabah pandemi ini. Hal ini juga menjadi keresahan bagi wisatawan terutama wisatawan mancanegara (khususnya Eropa). Penyedia jasa wisata yang memiliki hubungan yang baik dengan wisatawan mancanegara menyampaikan bahwa adanya kecenderungan trauma yang luar biasa bagi wisatawan Eropa berkunjung kembali ke destinasi wisata di Asia. Besar kemungkinan market
  7. 7. wisatawan Eropa akan sangat tidak stabil hingga awal tahun 2021. Dengan pariwisata yang rentan terhadap isu-isu sosial, terutama isu pembukaan kembali pasar di Wuhan yang tetap menjual binatang-binatang liar terutama kelelawar yang diduga menjadi sumber awal penyakit virus corona, menjadi sebuah aspek besar yang mempengaruhi keputusan berwisata wisatawan Eropa mengunjungi wilayah Asia. Dampak hal ini tentu akan menjadi tantangan dan hambatan yang sangat besar bagi penyedia jasa daya tarik wisata di Provinsi Sumatera Utara yang mengincar market wisatawan Eropa. Dari hal negatif tersebut, terdapat pula hal positif yang terjadi dari karantina wilayah ini, terutama pada kawasan yang mengangkat tema alam khususnya protected area atau kawasan terlindungi seperti Tangkahan dan Bukit Lawang. Walaupun larangan berkerumun telah disampaikan, masyarakat tetap berinisiatif untuk me-revitalisasi kondisi alam melalui pembersihan palung dan sempadan sungai juga hutan. masyarakat pemerhati lingkungan di sekitar kawasan terlindungi tersebut mengungkapkan bahwa kondisi ini membuka peluang yang sangat besar untuk alam (khususnya zona penyangga/zona pemanfaatan) dalam me-recover diri. Dampak COVID-19 terhadap Tour Agency Dampak Zero Tourism yang diakibatkan oleh COVID-19 juga sangat mempengaruhi sektor-sektor yang menjual tour package. Titik pertama permasalahan tour agency dimulai awal tahun 2018 dengan naikknya harga tiket dan adanya beban biaya tambahan bagi kostumer yang memiliki kelebihan berat bagasi. Sistem ekonomi tour packaging Indonesia yang selalu mengutamakan harga yang kompetitif harus terkoreksi secara signifikan. Lonjakan harga tiket pesawat berdampak pada perubahan harga paket tour yang semakin mahal. Tour agency harus memperbaiki tarif harga secara cepat yang membuat atmosfer pariwisata di Indonesia shock terutama paket tour domestik dan inbound. Keluhan wisatawan tak dapat dihindari terutama saat peningkatan harga tidak sama dengan peningkatan jasa layanan yang diterima kostumer. Dengan harga yang meningkat masih ada juga kerusakan bagasi yang terjadi, dan permasalahan lainnya yang sama ketika harga belum berubah. Untuk mempertahankan harga yang sebelumnya telah dipasarkan secara besar-besaran, tour agency terpaksa harus menciptakan strategi agar tidak kehilangan pasar wisata yaitu dengan cara merubah jalur transit. Paket wisata Medan-Bali yang merupakan paket wisata utama, direvisi, dimana biasanya Medan-Jakarta-Bali menjadi Medan- Kuala Lumpur-Bali. Keluhan ini terus bergulir dan dirapatkan baik di tingkat lokal hingga Kementerian hingga akhir 2019 yang merupakan awal isu COVID-19 terjadi. Belum selesai permasalahan mengenai harga tiket pesawat tersebut, tour agency dihadapkan pada permasalahan baru yaitu COVID-19 yang mulai memasuki sistem kepariwisataan Indonesia di Februari 2020. Pasar wisata terus menunjukkan perubahan negatif dan menukik tajam di akhir Maret atau awal April hingga akhirnya menunjukkan angka zero/nol. Pembatalan dimulai dari paket wisata inbound, yang menunjukkan penurunan 10% di awal Januari 2020 yang artinya dari 10 group wisata akan ada 1 group yang membatalkan pesanan walaupun uang muka telah diberikan. Untuk mengontrol gejolak pasar, pemerintah kemudian memberikan diskon hingga 50% untuk tiket pesawat terbang, namun hal tersebut tidak banyak menolong situasi
  8. 8. pasar wisata, malah menimbulkan sentimen negatif dan penyebaran ketakutan yang lebih massive bagi pengunjung. Pada bulan Februari pembatalan melesat menuju 40%, dan akhir bulan Maret surat edaran Gubernur akan peningkatan kewaspadaan keluar, yang menjadi titik awal zero tourism di Provinsi Sumatera Utara. Tour agency memiliki naungan organisasi besar yaitu ASITA Sumatera Utara. Terdapat 300 perusahaan dimana 40% merupakan pelaku tour inbound dan outbound. Mereka mengestimasikan bahwa di semester I ini kerugian dialami dari COVID-19 tersebut lebih dari 100 juta rupiah di masing-masing perusahaan penyedia jasa, atau rugi berkisar 100 miliar rupiah dari akumulasi keanggotaan di atas. Di akhir Maret seluruh perusahaan tour memberikan opsi kepada pekerjanya yaitu antara pemutusan hubungan kerja atau dirumahkan tanpa pemberian gaji. Berdasarkan wawancara: seluruh pekerja atau 100% pilihan memberikan keputusan untuk dirumahkan tanpa gaji, namun yang menjadi permasalahan berikutnya adalah biaya operasional dari fixed cost perusahaan seperti biaya listrik, air, terutama maintenance website wisata yang pasti membutuhkan biaya besar setiap bulannya. COVID-19 membuat ketidakpastian dan keresahan yang sangat tinggi, karena hanya satu yang dapat dilakukan saat ini yaitu menunggu kebijakan dan strategi pemerintah dalam mengatasi problem tersebut. Dampak COVID-19 terhadap Akomodasi Secara umum terdapat tiga kali dalam satu tahun bagi akomodasi di Sumatera Utara meraup keuntungan yang signifikan yaitu pada bulan Januari, Februari dan bulan puasa. Tantangannya tidak jauh berbeda dari tour agency, di tahun 2019 merupakan tahun yang sulit bagi sektor hotel dan restoran terkait dengan harga tiket pesawat yang mampu membuat wisatawan berfikir untuk berwisata. Perbandingan harga antara berwisata di dalam negeri sendiri lebih besar dua kali lipat dari pada berwisata ke luar negeri karena adanya dampak pada peningkatan harga tiket pesawat domestik. Dibandingkan tahun 2019, gejolak pasar wisata tertinggi terjadi pada tahun 2018 seiring dengan ditetapkannya wilayah Danau Toba menjadi Kawasan Super-Super Prioritas Pemerintah Republik Indonesia. Motivasi pasar wisata baik domestik dan inbound menunjukkan perubahan signifikan. Apabila diambil rata-rata, tingkat okupansi hotel di tahun 2018, mampu menembus angka lebih dari 75% dan hal tersebut melebihi ekspektasi pelaku bisnis hotel dan restoran di Sumatera Utara. Hal tersebut terjadi karena 1) Intensitas pemerintah pusat yang kerap melakukan kunjungan ke Provinsi Sumatera Utara, 2) Dilakukannya direct selling “Ayo Ke Toba” baik di dalam maupun di luar negeri, 3) Adanya harga promo hotel hingga 50% potongan harga, yang kemudian meningkatkan ekspektasi pasar untuk mengunjungi Sumatera Utara. Pada bulan Januari tahun 2020 dampak COVID-19 tidak terlalu besar bagi akupansi hotel, karena pangsa pasar wisata utama Sumatera Utara adalah wisatawan domestik, Malaysia dan Singapura. Bagi provinsi lain yang mengincar wisatawan cina tentu sangat berdampak pada tungkat hunian hotelnya. Di tanggal 1-15 Februari, akupansi hotel sempat meningkat setelah Natal dan tahun baru, di tanggal tersebut tingkat hunian hotel masih sesuai ekspektasi pelaku jasa
  9. 9. akmodasi. Setelah tanggal 15, dampak COVID-19 mulai mempengaruhi penurunan tingkat hunian hotel hingga 15-20% dari total 22.039 kamar hotel berbagai bintang di seluruh sumatera utara. Walau begitu tingkat hunian hotel masih mampu sedikit bertahan. Pada pertengahan bulan maret tercatat penurunan akupansi hotel sebesar 50% dibandingkan awal dan pertengahan bulan Februari, hingga pada saat pengumuman peningkatan kewaspadaan, tingkat hunian anjlok diangka satu digit atau dibawah 10% diikuti dengan pengumuman surat edaran Bubernur. Sampai saat ini terdapat 24 usaha hotel dan restoran dibawah naungan PHRI Provinsi Sumatera Utara yang mengumumkan lockdown atau menutup diri dari seluruh aktivitas pariwisata. Kerugian yang dirasakan pada semester I dari dampak COVID-19 ini mampu mencapai lebih dari 1 tiliun rupiah sudah termasuk pada pembatalan MICE dan acara lainnya. Sampai pada bulan April 2020, pekerja layanan jasa hotel dan restoran yang telah dirumahkan menyentuh angka lebih dari 80% dari ± 20.000 pekerja hotel dan restoran di Sumatera Utara, beberapa hotel tetap membuka jasa layanan inap kamar namun tidak menyediakan jasa layanan MICE atau acara lainnya. Dampak COVID-19 terhadap penyedia jasa Transportasi Wisata Terdapat empat kali dalam satu tahun masa high season bagi jasa transportasi wisata seperti bus wisata di Provinsi Sumatera Utara, dan hal tersebut mulai tahun 2017-2019 menunjukkan pergerakan ekonomi yang stabil. Masa high season bagi jasa bus wisata berada di masa Natal dan Tahun Baru, Lebaran, libur sekolah dan hari raya besar Cina. Ada peningkatan sedikit di tahun 2018 sebesar 10% karena event ‘Ayo ke Toba’ yang diselenggarakan oleh Kementerian Pariwisata melalui Indonesia Travel. Angka taksiran yang mampu diperoleh oleh jasa Transportasi Wisata sekitar 10-15 juta per bulan pada masa high season per masing-masing unit bus wisata. Secara umum hal yang biasanya dilakukan oleh pengelola jasa transport apabila kondisi stabil seperti biasanya, mereka umumnya akan menambah jumlah unit bus wisata, baik itu kredit ataupun pembelian cash. Sampai pada bulan Februari 2020, diperkirakan Provinsi Sumatera Utara memiliki 150-200 bus pariwisata. Stabilnya kondisi pariwisata secara berturut-turut hingga pada tahun 2019, diprediksi pada tahun 2020 jumlah unit bus wisata akan bertambah seiring dengan peningkatan motivasi berwisata namun hal tersebut terhambat karena adanya dampak yang dihasilkan oleh COVID-19 terhadap pariwisata. Dampak COVID-19 terhadap pengelola transportasi wisata termasuk sangat parah, lebih terpuruk dari masa reformasi pada tahun 1998 silam. Pergerakan negatif dimulai pada awal februari, dimana wisata inbound seperti Malaysia dan Singapura yang merupakan pangsa pasar utama jasa wisata di Sumatera Utara menunjukkan penurunan hingga 20-25%, namun seluruhnya masih bisa ter-cover oleh permintaan pasar domestik. Di awal maret 2020 merupakan group terakhir yang diangkut oleh jasa transportasi wisata hingga April 2020 telah menyentuh posisi zero tourism. Di awal April 2020, pekerja yang telah dirumahkan menyentuh angka 50% namun tetap menerima gaji secara full, di beberapa kebijakan perusahaan ada yang menerima hanya setengah gaji. Untuk bulan Mei 2020, di beberapa kebijakan perusahaan masih ada yang menerima gaji secara full atau setengah gaji namun tidak diberikan tunjangan hari raya (THR). Di bulan Juni apabila tidak terjadi perubahan mengenai COVID-19 di Sumatera Utara, secara total pekerja tidak
  10. 10. menerima gaji sama sekali, dan memiliki hak untuk mencari pekerjaan lainnya (pengunduran diri atau pemutusan hubungan kerja secara terhormat). Dampak COVID-19 terhadap pelaku jasa transportasi wisata khususnya penyedia Bus Wisata sangat terasa karena di sebagian besar pelaku jasa mengambil bus dengan cicilan ataupun kredit ke leasing atau Bank dengan pengeluaran per-bulan mencapai 10-30 juta per unit bus. Perintah Presiden Republik Indonesia mengenai Penangguhan Kredit Kendaraan yang dimulai pada 1 April 2020 tidak berdampak besar secara realita di lapangan. Tercatat sekitar 30% pelaku jasa transportasi di Sumatera Utara telah menjual Bus Wisata yang mereka miliki baik secara langsung maupun online. Apabila situasi megenai COVID-19 juga belum berakhir sampai Bulan Juni 2020 diperkirakan 40-50% pelaku jasa transportasi akan menjual aset yang mereka miliki ke pasar. Perhitungan tersebut ditempuh karena jasa sewa lahan untuk parkir bus menjadi tugas yang sangat membebani bagi pengelola, dengan harga berkisar 500-600 ribu rupiah per-bus per-bulan. Apabila pengelola memiliki 4 bus saja maka pengeluaran wajib dapat mencapai angka 2 juta per bulannya, dan terhitung sebagian besar pemilik bus wisata tidak memiliki lahan pribadi sendiri.
  11. 11. Pola Dampak COVID-19 terhadap Stakeholder Pariwisata Di Sumatera Utara IMPACT THROUGH TIME IMPACT THROUGH TOURISM QUALITY PERUBAHAN POSITIF Dari sisi Lingkungan: Tersedianya waktu bagi alam untuk me-recover diri Kualitas Pariwisata di berbagai sektor diragukan, Tingkat rasa tanggap pemerintah baik pusat mapun daerah sangat lambat dan kurang empati, terhadap COVID-19. Dampaknya adalah penilaian wisatawan terhadap Kualitas Pariwisata secara Global sangat rendah termasuk kualitas pariwisata di Sumatera Utara. PERUBAHAN NEGATIF BEFORE Secara Ekonomi: 1. Peningkatan status Danau Toba menjadi Kawasan Super-Super Prioritas Republik Indonesia menghasilkan kesepakatan 6,1 Triliun 2. Penghasilan dari Sektor Pariwisata yang mampu menghasilkan lebih dari 1 trilliun per tahun dari sektor pariwisata 3. Banyak pekerja yang terserap di Sektor Pariwisata 4. Iklim investasi yang tinggi membuat Pengelola melakukan pembelian Aset 5. Ekspektasi yang tinggi terhadap iklim pariwisata yang tinggi di tahun 2020 Secara Sosial: 1. Malaysia dan Singapura merupakan tamu utama di Provinsi Sumatera Utara 2. Citra Pariwisata Indonesia ramah dengan iklim wisata yang baik, meningkatkan motivasi berwisata ke Sumatera Utara AFTER Secara Ekonomi: 1. Pembangunan Wisata Bali Baru di Danau Toba tertunda 2. Sektor Pariwisata mengalami kerugian hampir 1 Triliun Rupiah pada semester I tahun 2020 3. Apabila di semester I tidak terdapat perubahan yang signifikan, hampir 95% pekerja wisata harus mencari pekerjaan baru 4. Aset yang telah dibeli dibeberapa kasus harus dijual kembali 5. Ekspektasi yang rendah terhadap iklim pariwisata hingga tahun 2021 6. Sudah 24 Hotel dan restoran yang mengumumkan lock down pribadi. Secara Sosial: 1. Malaysia dan Singapura telah mengumumkan lock down 2. Tidak adanya kepercayaan dari pasar dalam melakukan wisata saat ini. IMPACT THROUGH CHANGE COVID-19 IMPACT STAKEHOLDER PARIWISATA DI SUMATERA UTARA Bagan 1.1 Pola Dampak COVID-19 terhadap Stakeholder Pariwisata Di Sumatera Utara
  12. 12. Kesimpulan Walaupun wisatawan Cina berada di urutan kunjungan wisata ke tiga tertinggi di Provinisi Sumatera Utara, namun tidak terlalu berdampak buruk kepada sektor pariwisata domestik hingga maret 2020, yang berdampak buruk adalah penyebaran virus corona yang diduga berasal dari Cina tersebut. Sentimen negatif pasar wisata tidak dapat dihindari karena dampak wabah yang dihasilkan, alasannya sederhana, karena tidak ada satu wisatawan pun yang ingin dirawat ataupun meninggal saat mereka selesai ataupun ketika berwisata di suatu tujuan wisata. Kenyamanan dan rasa aman adalah hal terpenting bagi wisatawan walaupun mereka memberikan budget rendah ketika berwisata. Sentimen tersebut berdampak negatif ke seluruh lini pariwisata, termasuk stakeholder pariwisata yang mencari penghidupan dari aktivitas wisata tersebut. Dampak COVID-19 sangat terasa bagi stakeholder pariwisata di Sumatera Utara, dimana baru kali pertama ini, pariwisata mampu menyentuh level zero tourism di Provinsi Sumatera Utara. Dari berbagai stakeholder wisata, yang paling terpuruk adalah sektor transportasi wisata, dan yang masih mampu beroperasional adalah Sektor Akomodasi yang tetap melayani jasa inap walaupun 24 diantara mereka telah mengumumkan status lock down pribadi. UNWTO dalam laporannya yang berjudul ‘Impact Assessment Of The COVID-19 Outbreak On International Tourism’ memberika pola dampak yang harus dianalisis hingga akhirnya ditemukan 4 elemen utama dalam artikel tersebut yaitu penilaian dampak melalui waktu, penilaian dampak melalui perubahan, penilaian dampak kualitas pariwisata, dan penilaian dampak melalui ekonomi, sosial, lingkungan. Walaupun hasil akhirnya adalah kondisi pariwisata di Sumatera Utara hampir menyentuh zero tourism, namun melalui data ini dapat dilihat sektor mana yang masih mampu beroperasional dan mana yang sangat terpuruk dari Dampak yang dihasilkan oleh COVID-19 terhadap sektor pariwisata di Provinsi Sumatera Utara. References Alfi, A. N. (2020, March2). Kunjungan wisman ke Sumut turun 14,82 persen. Sumatra. [Blog post]. Retrieved April 9, 2020, from https://sumatra.bisnis.com/read/20200302/534/1207938/kunjungan-wisman-ke-sumut- turun-1482-persen-pada-januari-2020 Avwontom, F. (2016). If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail: Can business plans reduce the high failure rate of SMEs?. Retrieved March 27, 2020, from http://idev.afdb.org/sites/default/files/documents/files/article%204%20Towards%20defi ning%20and%20advancing%20“Made%20in%20Africa%20Evaluation.pdf
  13. 13. Badan Pengembangan Infrastruktur Wilayah. (2015). Integrated tourism master plan for Lake Toba. Retrieved from http://bpiw.pu.go.id/uploads/itmp/Konsep_Pengembangan_Wilayah_dan_ Infrastruktur_KSPN_Danau_Toba.pdf Bao, J., Chen, G., &Jin, X. (2018). China tourism research: A review of publications from four top international journals. Journal of China tourism research, 14(1), 1-19. Budiyanti, E. (2020). Dampak virus corona terhadap sektor perdagangan dan pariwisata Indonesia. Kajian Singkat Terhadap Isu Aktual dan Strategis, 12(4), 19-24. Carnell, R. (2020, February 24). Coronavirus: Slumping tourism will cost Asia up to $115bn this year. Think Economic and Financial Analysis. [Blog post]. Retrieved February 24, 2020from https://think.ing.com/articles/holidays-in-hell-slumping-tourism-will-cost-asia-105- 115bn-in-2020/ Chinazzi, M., et al. (2020). The effect of travel restrictions on the spread of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. American Association for the Advancement of Science. doi: 10.1126/science.aba9757 Ciangă, N. (2017). The impact of tourism activities: A point of view. Risks and Catastrophes Journal, 20, 25-40. Kementerian Kelautan dan Perikanan. (2019). Strategi pengembangan pariwisata bahari berstandar internasional. Retrieved from https://kkp.go.id/an-component/media/upload-gambar- pendukung/DitJaskel/workshop/gelar%20wisata%20bahari/Strategi%20Pengembangan %20Pariwisata %20Bahari%20Berstandar%20Internasional.pdf Kementerian PUPR. (2019). Dukungan masif infrastruktur PUPR untuk lima destinasi pariwisata super prioritas. Badan Pengembangan Infrastruktur Wilayah (BPIW). Jakarta Selatan: Kementerian PUPR. Matherne, B. (2004). If you fail to plan, do you plan to fail?. Academy of Management Executive, 18, 156-157. Muresherwa, G., Amony, I., Iwu, C. G., & Dube, C. N. (2020). The impact of Mountain Gorilla tourism: A residents’ perspective. African Journal of Hospitality, Tourism, and Leisure, 9(2).
  14. 14. Nare, T. A., Musikavanhu, G. M., & Chiutsi, S. (2017). Tourism diversification in Botswana-a stakeholder perspective. African Journal of Hospitality, Tourism, and Leisure, 6(3). OECD. (2020). OECD interim economic assessment Coronavirus: the world economy at risk. Retrieved March 2, 2020, from https://www.oecd.org/berlin/publikationen/Interim-Economic- Assessment-2-March-2020.pdf OSHA. (2020). Guidance on preparing workplaces for COVID-19. Retrieved March 13, 2020, from https://www.osha.gov/Publications/OSHA3990.pdf Perrottet, J. G., & Twining-Ward, L. D. (2019). Tourism diagnostic toolkit (English) tourism for development knowledge series. Retrieved January 1, 2020, from http://documents.worldbank.org/curated/en/240451562621614728/pdf/Tourism- Diagnostic-Toolkit.pdf Sudiar, N. (2020). Amankah berwisata di Indonesia di tengah merebaknya virus corona? Retrieved March 2, 2020, from https://news.detik.com/kolom/d-4921691/amankah-berwisata-di- indonesia-di-tengah-merebaknya-virus-corona Tri, R. (2019). Dimulai 2020, proyek Danau Toba telan anggaran Rp 6,1 triliun. Retrieved December 6, 2020, from https://bisnis.tempo.co/read/1280775/dimulai-2020-proyek-danau-toba- telan-anggaran-rp-61-triliun Utami, A. R. (2016). Kompetensi khas di sektor pariwisata. Jurnal Bisnis dan Manajemen, 6(1). doi: 10.15408/ess.v6i1.3122 Ward, T., et al. (2017). 20 reasons sustainable tourism counts for development (English). Retrieved January 1, 2020, from http://documents.worldbank.org/curated/en/558121506324624240/20-reasons- sustainable-tourism-counts-for-development World Health Organization. (2020). 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019 nCoV): Strategic preparedness and response plan. Retrieved February 3, 2020, from https://www.who.int/docs/default- source/coronaviruse/srp-04022020.pdf World Tourism Organization. (2020). UN Tourism News. Retrieved March 2, 2020, from https://www.unwto.org/sites/default/files/news/un-tourism-news-10.html
  15. 15. World Tourism Organization. (2020). Impact assessment of the Covid-19 outbreak on international tourism. Retrieved March 27, 2020, from https://www.unwto.org/sites/default/files/news/un-tourism-news-10.html World Travel & Tourism Council. (2020). Coronavirus puts up to 50 million travel and tourism jobs at risk says WTTC. Retrieved March 13, 2020, from https://www.wttc.org/about /media- centre/press-releases/press-releases/2020/coronavirus-puts-up-to-50-million-travel- and-tourism-jobs-at-risk-says-wttc/ Yusuf, A. M. (2013). Metode penelitian (kuantitatif, kualitatif, penelitian gabungan). Indonesia: Prenadamedia Group. Zandi, M. (2020). Coronavirus - the global economic threat. Retrieved February 6, 2020, from https://www.moodysanalytics.com/-/media/article/2020/china-coronavirus.pdf Zehrer, A., Muskat, B., & Muskat, M. (2014). Services research in tourism - advocating the integration of the supplier side. Journal of Vacation Marketing, 20, 353-363.
  16. 16. Profil Penulis Samerdanta Sinulingga, S.ST.Par., M.Par. adalah seorang dosen di Universitas Sumatera Utara, Fakultas Ilmu Budaya, DIII Perjalanan Wisata. Beliau merupakan alumni dari Fakultas Pariwisata dan Magister Kajian Pariwisata Universitas Udayana. Di USU beliau mengajar mata kuliah Sistem Informasi Pariwisata I dan II yang berfokus pada konten seperti tulisan, foto dan pembuatan video promosi sebagai produk dari Sistem Informasi secara general.

