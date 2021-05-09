ゲーム理論BASIC 第25回補足 -シンプルポーカーでの完全ベイジアン均衡

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ήʔϜཧ࿦#4*$ୈճิ଍ γϯϓϧϙʔΧʔͰͷ‫׬‬શϕΠδΞϯ‫ߧۉ‬
ຊಈըͷ໨త γϯϓϧϙʔΧʔͰ‫׬‬શϕΠδΞϯ‫ߧۉ‬Λཧղ
γϯϓϧϙʔΧʔ Simple Poker
ϧʔϧઆ໌
ϧʔϧઆ໌ 1MBZFS 1MBZFS ,
ϧʔϧઆ໌ 1MBZFS 1MBZFS ,
ϧʔϧઆ໌ 1MBZFS 1MBZFS
ϧʔϧઆ໌ 1MBZFS ;ʔΜ Ωϯά͔ͳʁ 1MBZFS
ϧʔϧઆ໌ 1MBZFS 1MBZFS ๻͸Τʔε Λ࣋ͬͯΔͥ  ʢ#FUҙࢥදֻ͚ࣔۚΛ͔͚Δ ๻͸Ωϯά , Ͱ͢ɾɾɾ  ʢ'PMEҙࢥදࣔήʔϜΛ߱ΓΔ ͲͪΒ͔Λબ୒
ϧʔϧઆ໌ 1MBZFS 1MBZFS ๻͸Ωϯά , Ͱ͢ɾɾɾ  ʢ'PMEҙࢥදࣔήʔϜΛ߱ΓΔ
ϧʔϧઆ໌ 1MBZFS 1MBZFS ๻͸Ωϯά , Ͱ͢ɾɾɾ  ʢ'PMEҙࢥදࣔήʔϜΛ߱ΓΔ ‫خ‬ ൵ ήʔϜऴྃ
ϧʔϧઆ໌ 1MBZFS ๻͸Ωϯά , Ͱ͢
ϧʔϧઆ໌ 1MBZFS 1MBZFS ๻͸Τʔε Λ࣋ͬͯΔͥ  ʢ#FUҙࢥදֻ͚ࣔۚΛ͔͚Δ
ϧʔϧઆ໌ 1MBZFS 1MBZFS
ϧʔϧઆ໌ 1MBZFS 1MBZFS ๻͸Τʔε Λ࣋ͬͯΔͥ  ʢ#FUҙࢥදֻ͚ࣔۚΛ͔͚Δ ӕͩʂ$BMM ຊ౰ͬΆ͍ͷͰ߱Γ·͢'PMEʜ ͲͪΒ͔Λબ୒
ϧʔϧઆ໌ 1MBZFS 1MBZFS ๻͸Τʔε Λ࣋ͬͯΔͥ  ʢ#FUҙࢥදֻ͚ࣔۚΛ͔͚Δ ӕͩʂ$BMM
ϧʔϧઆ໌ 1MBZFS 1MBZFS ӕͩʂ$BMM
ϧʔϧઆ໌ 1MBZFS 1MBZFS ӕͩʂ$BMM
ϧʔϧઆ໌ 1MBZFS 1MBZFS , όϨͨ ‫خ‬
ϧʔϧઆ໌ 1MBZFS 1MBZFS , όϨͨ ‫خ‬ ήʔϜऴྃ
ϧʔϧઆ໌ 1MBZFS 1MBZFS , ਅ࣮ ൵
ϧʔϧઆ໌ 1MBZFS 1MBZFS ਅ࣮ ൵ , ήʔϜऴྃ
ϧʔϧઆ໌ 1MBZFS , 1MBZFS ๻͸Τʔε Λ࣋ͬͯΔͥ ӕͩʂ$BMM $BMM
ϧʔϧઆ໌ 1MBZFS 1MBZFS ๻͸Τʔε Λ࣋ͬͯΔͥ  ʢ#FUҙࢥදֻ͚ࣔۚΛ͔͚Δ ຊ౰ͬΆ͍ͷͰ߱Γ·͢'PMEʜ
ϧʔϧઆ໌ 1MBZFS 1MBZFS ຊ౰ͬΆ͍ͷͰ߱Γ·͢'PMEʜ ήʔϜऴྃ
ϧʔϧઆ໌ 1MBZFS , 1MBZFS ๻͸Τʔε Λ࣋ͬͯΔͥ ߱Γ·͢'PME 'PME
ήʔϜ໦ 1MBZFS ๻͸Ωϯά , Ͱ͢ , 1MBZFS , ๻͸Τʔε Λ࣋ͬͯΔͥ ӕͩʂ$BMM $BMM ߱Γ·͢'PME 'PME
ήʔϜ໦ 1MBZFS ๻͸Ωϯά , Ͱ͢ , 1MBZFS , ๻͸Τʔε Λ࣋ͬͯΔͥ ӕͩʂ$BMM $BMM ߱Γ·͢'PME 'PME
̍ʘ $BMM ӕͩ 'PME ߱ , , ,, ̍ ʘ $BMM ӕͩ 'PME ߱ , ̍ , ʘ $BMM ӕͩ 'PME ߱ , ౳֬཰ͰΧʔυΛ഑Γ·...
̍ʘ $BMM ӕͩ 'PME ߱ , , ,, ̍ ʘ $BMM ӕͩ 'PME ߱ , ̍ , ʘ $BMM ӕͩ 'PME ߱ , ౳֬཰ͰΧʔυΛ഑Γ·...
̍ʘ $BMM ӕͩ 'PME ߱ , 1/3 2/3 2/3 1/3 ϓϨΠϠʔͷϚοΫεϛχઓུ F1 (p, q) = pq × 0 + (1 − p)q × 1/2 + p(1 − q) × 1 + (1 ...
ήʔϜ໦ 1MBZFS , 1MBZFS , $BMM 'PME (−1, + 1) / 1MBZFS 1 2 1 2 $BMM 'PME (+2, − 2) (+1, − 1) (−2, + 2) (+1, − 1)...
෼ੳ 1MBZFS , 1MBZFS , (−1, + 1) / 1MBZFS 1 2 1 2 $BMM 'PME (+2, − 2) (+1, − 1) (−2, + 2) (+1, − 1) (−1, + 1) ...
෼ੳ 1MBZFS , 1MBZFS , (−1, + 1) / 1MBZFS 1 2 1 2 $BMM 'PME (+2, − 2) (+1, − 1) (−2, + 2) (+1, − 1) (−1, + 1) ...
෼ੳ 1MBZFS , 1MBZFS , (−1, + 1) / 1MBZFS 1 2 1 2 $BMM 'PME (+2, − 2) (+1, − 1) (−2, + 2) (+1, − 1) (−1, + 1) ...
෼ੳ 1MBZFS , 1MBZFS , (−1, + 1) / 1MBZFS 1 2 1 2 $BMM 'PME (+2, − 2) (+1, − 1) (−2, + 2) (+1, − 1) (−1, + 1) ...
෼ੳ 1MBZFS , 1MBZFS , (−1, + 1) / 1MBZFS 1 2 1 2 $BMM 'PME (+2, − 2) (+1, − 1) (−2, + 2) (+1, − 1) (−1, + 1) ...
෼ੳ 1MBZFS , 1MBZFS , (−1, + 1) / 1MBZFS 1 2 1 2 $BMM 'PME (+2, − 2) (+1, − 1) (−2, + 2) (+1, − 1) (−1, + 1) ...
෼ੳ 1MBZFS , 1MBZFS , (−1, + 1) / 1MBZFS 1 2 1 2 $BMM 'PME (+2, − 2) (+1, − 1) (−2, + 2) (+1, − 1) (−1, + 1) ...
෼ੳ 1MBZFS , 1MBZFS , (−1, + 1) / 1MBZFS 1 2 1 2 $BMM 'PME (+2, − 2) (+1, − 1) (−2, + 2) (+1, − 1) (−1, + 1) ...
෼ੳ 1MBZFS , 1MBZFS , (−1, + 1) / 1MBZFS 1 2 1 2 $BMM 'PME (+2, − 2) (+1, − 1) (−2, + 2) (+1, − 1) (−1, + 1) ...
෼ੳ 1MBZFS , 1MBZFS , (−1, + 1) / 1MBZFS 1 2 1 2 $BMM 'PME (+2, − 2) (+1, − 1) (−2, + 2) (+1, − 1) (−1, + 1) ...
෼ੳ 1MBZFS , 1MBZFS , (−1, + 1) / 1MBZFS 1 2 1 2 $BMM 'PME (+2, − 2) (+1, − 1) (−2, + 2) (+1, − 1) (−1, + 1) ...
ήʔϜཧ࿦#4*$ୈճิ଍ γϯϓϧϙʔΧʔͰͷ‫׬‬શϕΠδΞϯ‫ߧۉ‬ ‫׬‬
May. 09, 2021

ゲーム理論BASIC 第25回補足 -シンプルポーカーでの完全ベイジアン均衡-

https://youtu.be/hQfSxRB84oE

ゲーム理論BASIC 第25回補足 -シンプルポーカーでの完全ベイジアン均衡-

  1. 1. ήʔϜཧ࿦#4*$ୈճิ଍ γϯϓϧϙʔΧʔͰͷ‫׬‬શϕΠδΞϯ‫ߧۉ‬
  2. 2. ຊಈըͷ໨త γϯϓϧϙʔΧʔͰ‫׬‬શϕΠδΞϯ‫ߧۉ‬Λཧղ
  3. 3. γϯϓϧϙʔΧʔ Simple Poker
  4. 4. ϧʔϧઆ໌
  5. 5. ϧʔϧઆ໌ 1MBZFS 1MBZFS ,
  6. 6. ϧʔϧઆ໌ 1MBZFS 1MBZFS ,
  7. 7. ϧʔϧઆ໌ 1MBZFS 1MBZFS
  8. 8. ϧʔϧઆ໌ 1MBZFS ;ʔΜ Ωϯά͔ͳʁ 1MBZFS
  9. 9. ϧʔϧઆ໌ 1MBZFS 1MBZFS ๻͸Τʔε Λ࣋ͬͯΔͥ  ʢ#FUҙࢥදֻ͚ࣔۚΛ͔͚Δ ๻͸Ωϯά , Ͱ͢ɾɾɾ  ʢ'PMEҙࢥදࣔήʔϜΛ߱ΓΔ ͲͪΒ͔Λબ୒
  10. 10. ϧʔϧઆ໌ 1MBZFS 1MBZFS ๻͸Ωϯά , Ͱ͢ɾɾɾ  ʢ'PMEҙࢥදࣔήʔϜΛ߱ΓΔ
  11. 11. ϧʔϧઆ໌ 1MBZFS 1MBZFS ๻͸Ωϯά , Ͱ͢ɾɾɾ  ʢ'PMEҙࢥදࣔήʔϜΛ߱ΓΔ ‫خ‬ ൵ ήʔϜऴྃ
  12. 12. ϧʔϧઆ໌ 1MBZFS ๻͸Ωϯά , Ͱ͢
  13. 13. ϧʔϧઆ໌ 1MBZFS 1MBZFS ๻͸Τʔε Λ࣋ͬͯΔͥ  ʢ#FUҙࢥදֻ͚ࣔۚΛ͔͚Δ
  14. 14. ϧʔϧઆ໌ 1MBZFS 1MBZFS
  15. 15. ϧʔϧઆ໌ 1MBZFS 1MBZFS ๻͸Τʔε Λ࣋ͬͯΔͥ  ʢ#FUҙࢥදֻ͚ࣔۚΛ͔͚Δ ӕͩʂ$BMM ຊ౰ͬΆ͍ͷͰ߱Γ·͢'PMEʜ ͲͪΒ͔Λબ୒
  16. 16. ϧʔϧઆ໌ 1MBZFS 1MBZFS ๻͸Τʔε Λ࣋ͬͯΔͥ  ʢ#FUҙࢥදֻ͚ࣔۚΛ͔͚Δ ӕͩʂ$BMM
  17. 17. ϧʔϧઆ໌ 1MBZFS 1MBZFS ӕͩʂ$BMM
  18. 18. ϧʔϧઆ໌ 1MBZFS 1MBZFS ӕͩʂ$BMM
  19. 19. ϧʔϧઆ໌ 1MBZFS 1MBZFS , όϨͨ ‫خ‬
  20. 20. ϧʔϧઆ໌ 1MBZFS 1MBZFS , όϨͨ ‫خ‬ ήʔϜऴྃ
  21. 21. ϧʔϧઆ໌ 1MBZFS 1MBZFS , ਅ࣮ ൵
  22. 22. ϧʔϧઆ໌ 1MBZFS 1MBZFS ਅ࣮ ൵ , ήʔϜऴྃ
  23. 23. ϧʔϧઆ໌ 1MBZFS , 1MBZFS ๻͸Τʔε Λ࣋ͬͯΔͥ ӕͩʂ$BMM $BMM
  24. 24. ϧʔϧઆ໌ 1MBZFS 1MBZFS ๻͸Τʔε Λ࣋ͬͯΔͥ  ʢ#FUҙࢥදֻ͚ࣔۚΛ͔͚Δ ຊ౰ͬΆ͍ͷͰ߱Γ·͢'PMEʜ
  25. 25. ϧʔϧઆ໌ 1MBZFS 1MBZFS ຊ౰ͬΆ͍ͷͰ߱Γ·͢'PMEʜ ήʔϜऴྃ
  26. 26. ϧʔϧઆ໌ 1MBZFS , 1MBZFS ๻͸Τʔε Λ࣋ͬͯΔͥ ߱Γ·͢'PME 'PME
  27. 27. ήʔϜ໦ 1MBZFS ๻͸Ωϯά , Ͱ͢ , 1MBZFS , ๻͸Τʔε Λ࣋ͬͯΔͥ ӕͩʂ$BMM $BMM ߱Γ·͢'PME 'PME
  28. 28. ήʔϜ໦ 1MBZFS ๻͸Ωϯά , Ͱ͢ , 1MBZFS , ๻͸Τʔε Λ࣋ͬͯΔͥ ӕͩʂ$BMM $BMM ߱Γ·͢'PME 'PME
  29. 29. ̍ʘ $BMM ӕͩ 'PME ߱ , , ,, ̍ ʘ $BMM ӕͩ 'PME ߱ , ̍ , ʘ $BMM ӕͩ 'PME ߱ , ౳֬཰ͰΧʔυΛ഑Γ·͢ ϕΠδΞϯήʔϜ
  30. 30. ̍ʘ $BMM ӕͩ 'PME ߱ , , ,, ̍ ʘ $BMM ӕͩ 'PME ߱ , ̍ , ʘ $BMM ӕͩ 'PME ߱ , ౳֬཰ͰΧʔυΛ഑Γ·͢ ϕΠδΞϯήʔϜ ࢧ഑͞ΕΔ ࢧ഑͞ΕΔ
  31. 31. ̍ʘ $BMM ӕͩ 'PME ߱ , 1/3 2/3 2/3 1/3 ϓϨΠϠʔͷϚοΫεϛχઓུ F1 (p, q) = pq × 0 + (1 − p)q × 1/2 + p(1 − q) × 1 + (1 − p)(1 − q) × 0 = q 2 (1 − 3p) + p ϓϨΠϠʔͷϛχϚοΫεઓུ F1 (p, q) = p 2 (2 − 3q) + q 2 p 1 3 1 3 0 1 q 2 3 1 3 0 1 Fi Fi ϚοΫεϛχ஋ ϛχϚοΫε஋ ϓϨΠϠʔ͸Λಘ͍ͯΕ͹ඞͣʮΛએ‫ݴ‬ʯ͠ ,Λಘ͍ͯΕ͹ ͰʮͰ͋ΔͱӕΛͭ͘ʯͱ͍͏͜ͱʹͳΔ ϓϨΠϠʔ͸Ͱ$BMM ର߅ ͠ ͰήʔϜ͔Β߱ΓΔ ֤ϓϨΠϠʔ͕‫͚͓ʹߧۉ‬ΔઓུΛͱΔͱ͢Ε͹ ˎϓϨΠϠʔͷ‫ظ‬଴རಘ͸ ˎϓϨΠϠʔͷ‫ظ‬଴རಘ͸ ͱͳΓ ͜ͷήʔϜʹ͓͍ͯϓϨΠϠʔͷํ͕༗ར
  32. 32. ήʔϜ໦ 1MBZFS , 1MBZFS , $BMM 'PME (−1, + 1) / 1MBZFS 1 2 1 2 $BMM 'PME (+2, − 2) (+1, − 1) (−2, + 2) (+1, − 1) (−1, + 1) ,
  33. 33. ෼ੳ 1MBZFS , 1MBZFS , (−1, + 1) / 1MBZFS 1 2 1 2 $BMM 'PME (+2, − 2) (+1, − 1) (−2, + 2) (+1, − 1) (−1, + 1) , $BMM 'PME ϓϨΠϠʔͷ৘ใू߹ ্ͷ৴೦Λ ͱ͢Δ ϓϨΠϠʔͷߦಈઓུΛ ͱ͢Δ ϓϨΠϠʔͷ৘ใू߹ ʹ͓͚Δ‫ظ‬଴རಘΛ‫ٻ‬ΊΔ ϓϨΠϠʔ͸͜ΕΛ࠷େʹ͢Δ͜ͱΛߟ͑Δ u2 1 (r, 1 − r) (b2 , 1 − b2 ) u2 1 H2 (u2 1, (r,1 − r), (b1,u2 1, b2,u2 1)) = r{−2b2 + (−1)(1 − b2 )} + (1 − r){2b2 + (−1)(1 − b2 )} = (3 − 4r)b2 − 1 r 1 − r b2 1 − b2 b2 1 − b2 u2 1 u1 1 u1 2 b2 r 1 1 0 3 4 ͷ஋ʹΑΓ࠷దͳߦಈ ͕มԽ r b2
  34. 34. ෼ੳ 1MBZFS , 1MBZFS , (−1, + 1) / 1MBZFS 1 2 1 2 $BMM 'PME (+2, − 2) (+1, − 1) (−2, + 2) (+1, − 1) (−1, + 1) , $BMM 'PME ϓϨΠϠʔͷߦಈઓུΛ ͱ͢Δ ϓϨΠϠʔͷ৘ใू߹ ʹ͓͚Δ‫ظ‬଴རಘΛ‫ٻ‬ΊΔ ϓϨΠϠʔ͸͜ΕΛ࠷େʹ͢Δ͜ͱΛߟ͑Δ͕ ϓϨΠϠʔͷ ʹରͯ͠ ͱ͢Δͷ͕࠷ద ((b1 1, 1 − b1 1), (b1 2, 1 − b1 2)) u1 1 H1 (u1 1, (r,1 − r), (b1,u1 1, b2,u1 1)) = (−1)b1 1 + 2(1 − b1 1)b2 + 1(1 − b1 1)(1 − b2 ) = − (b2 + 2)b1 1 + b2 + 1 b2 , 0 ≤ b2 ≤ 1 b1 1 = 0 r 1 − r b2 1 − b2 b2 1 − b2 u2 1 u1 1 u1 2 b1 1 1 − b1 1 b1 2 1 − b1 2
  35. 35. ෼ੳ 1MBZFS , 1MBZFS , (−1, + 1) / 1MBZFS 1 2 1 2 $BMM 'PME (+2, − 2) (+1, − 1) (−2, + 2) (+1, − 1) (−1, + 1) , $BMM 'PME ϓϨΠϠʔͷߦಈઓུΛ ͱ͢Δ ϓϨΠϠʔͷ৘ใू߹ ʹ͓͚Δ‫ظ‬଴རಘΛ‫ٻ‬ΊΔ ϓϨΠϠʔ͸͜ΕΛ࠷େʹ͢Δ͜ͱΛߟ͑Δ͕ ϓϨΠϠʔͷ ʹରͯ͠ ͱ͢Δͷ͕࠷ద ((b1 1, 1 − b1 1), (b1 2, 1 − b1 2)) u1 1 H1 (u1 1, (r,1 − r), (b1,u1 1, b2,u1 1)) = (−1)b1 1 + 2(1 − b1 1)b2 + 1(1 − b1 1)(1 − b2 ) = − (b2 + 2)b1 1 + b2 + 1 b2 , 0 ≤ b2 ≤ 1 b1 1 = 0 r 1 − r b2 1 − b2 b2 1 − b2 u2 1 u1 1 u1 2 0 1 b1 2 1 − b1 2
  36. 36. ෼ੳ 1MBZFS , 1MBZFS , (−1, + 1) / 1MBZFS 1 2 1 2 $BMM 'PME (+2, − 2) (+1, − 1) (−2, + 2) (+1, − 1) (−1, + 1) , $BMM 'PME ϓϨΠϠʔͷߦಈઓུΛ ͱ͢Δ ϓϨΠϠʔͷ৘ใू߹ ʹ͓͚Δ‫ظ‬଴རಘΛ‫ٻ‬ΊΔ ϓϨΠϠʔ͸͜ΕΛ࠷େʹ͢Δ͜ͱΛߟ͑Δ ((b1 1, 1 − b1 1), (b1 2, 1 − b1 2)) u1 2 H1 (u1 1, (r,1 − r), (b1,u1 1, b2,u1 1)) = (−1)b1 2 + (−2)(1 − b1 2)b2 + 1(1 − b1 2)(1 − b2 ) = (3b2 − 2)b1 2 + 1 − 3b2 r 1 − r b2 1 − b2 b2 1 − b2 u2 1 u1 1 u1 2 0 1 b1 2 1 − b1 2 b1 2 b2 1 1 0 2 3 ͷ஋ʹΑΓ࠷దͳߦಈ ͕มԽ b2 b1 2
  37. 37. ෼ੳ 1MBZFS , 1MBZFS , (−1, + 1) / 1MBZFS 1 2 1 2 $BMM 'PME (+2, − 2) (+1, − 1) (−2, + 2) (+1, − 1) (−1, + 1) , $BMM 'PME r 1 − r b2 1 − b2 b2 1 − b2 u2 1 u1 1 u1 2 0 1 b1 2 1 − b1 2 b1 2 b2 1 1 0 2 3 ͷ஋ʹΑΓ࠷దͳߦಈ ͕มԽ b2 b1 2 b2 r 1 1 0 3 4 ͷ஋ʹΑΓ࠷దͳߦಈ ͕มԽ r b2
  38. 38. ෼ੳ 1MBZFS , 1MBZFS , (−1, + 1) / 1MBZFS 1 2 1 2 $BMM 'PME (+2, − 2) (+1, − 1) (−2, + 2) (+1, − 1) (−1, + 1) , $BMM 'PME r 1 − r b2 1 − b2 b2 1 − b2 u2 1 u1 1 u1 2 0 1 b1 2 1 − b1 2 b1 2 b2 1 1 0 2 3 b2 r 1 1 0 3 4 ͜ͷͱ͖ ͕࠷ద r 3 4 ⇔ b1 2 2 3 b2 = 0 r = 1 2 1 2 + 1 − b1 2 2 1 2 2 3
  39. 39. ෼ੳ 1MBZFS , 1MBZFS , (−1, + 1) / 1MBZFS 1 2 1 2 $BMM 'PME (+2, − 2) (+1, − 1) (−2, + 2) (+1, − 1) (−1, + 1) , $BMM 'PME r 1 − r b2 1 − b2 b2 1 − b2 u2 1 u1 1 u1 2 0 1 b1 2 1 − b1 2 b1 2 b2 1 1 0 2 3 b2 r 1 1 0 3 4 ͜ͷͱ͖ ͕࠷ద r 3 4 ⇔ b1 2 2 3 b2 = 0 1 2 2 3 r = 1 2 − b1 2
  40. 40. ෼ੳ 1MBZFS , 1MBZFS , (−1, + 1) / 1MBZFS 1 2 1 2 $BMM 'PME (+2, − 2) (+1, − 1) (−2, + 2) (+1, − 1) (−1, + 1) , $BMM 'PME r 1 − r b2 1 − b2 b2 1 − b2 u2 1 u1 1 u1 2 0 1 b1 2 1 − b1 2 b1 2 b2 1 1 0 2 3 b2 r 1 1 0 3 4 ͜ͷͱ͖೚ҙͷ ͕࠷ద r = 3 4 ⇔ b1 2 = 2 3 b2 r = 1 2 − b1 2 1 2 2 3
  41. 41. ෼ੳ 1MBZFS , 1MBZFS , (−1, + 1) / 1MBZFS 1 2 1 2 $BMM 'PME (+2, − 2) (+1, − 1) (−2, + 2) (+1, − 1) (−1, + 1) , $BMM 'PME r 1 − r b2 1 − b2 b2 1 − b2 u2 1 u1 1 u1 2 0 1 b1 2 1 − b1 2 b1 2 b2 1 1 0 2 3 b2 r 1 1 0 3 4 ͜ͷͱ͖ ͕࠷ద r 3 4 ⇔ b1 2 2 3 b2 = 1 1 2 2 3 r = 1 2 − b1 2
  42. 42. ෼ੳ 1MBZFS , 1MBZFS , (−1, + 1) / 1MBZFS 1 2 1 2 $BMM 'PME (+2, − 2) (+1, − 1) (−2, + 2) (+1, − 1) (−1, + 1) , $BMM 'PME 3 4 u2 1 u1 1 u1 2 0 1 1 3 b1 2 b2 1 1 0 2 3 b2 r 1 1 0 3 4 1 2 2 3 ͕࠷దͳઓུͷ૊ b1 2 = 2 3 , b2 = 2 3 2 3 1 4 r = 1 2 − 2/3 = 3 4 2 3 1 3
  43. 43. ෼ੳ 1MBZFS , 1MBZFS , (−1, + 1) / 1MBZFS 1 2 1 2 $BMM 'PME (+2, − 2) (+1, − 1) (−2, + 2) (+1, − 1) (−1, + 1) , $BMM 'PME ‫͚͓ʹߧۉ‬ΔϓϨΠϠʔͷ‫ظ‬଴རಘ͸ E1 = 1 2 {2 × 1 × 2 3 + 1 × 1 × 1 3 } + 1 2 {(−2) × 1 3 × 2 3 + 1 × 1 3 × 1 3 + (−1) × 2 3 } = 1 3 3 4 u2 1 u1 1 u1 2 0 1 1 3 2 3 1 4 2 3 1 3 ̍ʘ $BMM ӕͩ 'PME ߱ , 1/3 2/3 2/3 1/3 ֤ϓϨΠϠʔ͕‫͚͓ʹߧۉ‬ΔઓུΛͱΔͱ͢Ε͹ ˎϓϨΠϠʔͷ‫ظ‬଴རಘ͸ ࢀߟɿϕΠδΞϯφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ r = 1 2 − 2/3 = 3 4
  44. 44. ήʔϜཧ࿦#4*$ୈճิ଍ γϯϓϧϙʔΧʔͰͷ‫׬‬શϕΠδΞϯ‫ߧۉ‬ ‫׬‬

