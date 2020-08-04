Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Περί Ανέμων, Νεφών και Υδάτων Κλίμακα DOUGLAS για το κύμα Βαθμίδα Χαρακτηρισμός Θά- λασσας Πιθανό Ύψος Κύματος σε μέτρα Ύψ...
Κατάσταση 0 ή 0 Μποφόρ Περιγραφή επιφάνειας θάλασσας «γαλήνη». Ονομασία δύναμης αέρα «Ά- «Άπνοια». Ταχύτητα ανέμου μικρότε...
Κατάσταση 5 ή 5 Μποφόρ: Περιγραφή επιφάνειας θάλασσας «ταραγμένη». Ονομασία δύναμης αέρα «λαμπρός». Ταχύτητα ανέμου 17 – 2...
Κατάσταση 9 ή 9 Μποφόρ: Περιγραφή επιφάνειας θάλασσας «τρικυμιώδης». Ονομασία δύναμης αέρα «θύελλα». Ταχύτητα ανέμου 41 – ...
Κατάσταση 13 – 17 ή 13 μέχρι – Μποφόρ Το 1944 η κλίμακα Μποφόρ αυξήθηκε μέχρι την δύναμη 17. Οι επιπλέον κα- ταστάσεις, πο...
Αναλυτικά οι υποκατηγορίες: 1. Θύσανοι – Cirrus Βρίσκονται ψηλά και είναι πολύ α- ραιά, λευκά σύννεφα. Μοιάζουν με λο- φία...
5. Ύψιστρώματα – Altostratus Είναι πέπλος φαιός ο όποίος πολλές φορές σκεπάζει ολόκληρο τον ουρανό. Ο Ήλιος και ή Σελήνη φ...
καιρό. Όταν όμως μαζευτούν πολλά και οι κορφές τους πολλαπλασιαστούν, τότε μπορεί να φέρουν ξαφνική και δυνατή βροχή. Αν υ...
 Μεγάλα λευκά σύννεφα (cumulus) που αρχίζουν να γκριζάρουν, η κα- κοκαιρία είναι αναμενόμενη, ιδίως αν ακούμε βροντές . ....
τεύθυνση και πότε από άλλη, πότε είναι ασθενής και πότε ισχυρός, είναι η άνιση ατμοσφαιρική πίεση, δηλαδή η διαφορά δυναμι...
ANEMOI – ΑΝΕΜΟΛΟΓΙΟ Πέρα από τη γεωγραφική ονομασία του κάθε ανέμου, οι ναυτικοί μας έχουν δώσει τη δική τους ονοματολογία...
δροσίζει, ήταν πάντα ο καιρός που όταν δυνάμωνε πολύ, απασχολούσε επαγ- γελματίες θαλασσινούς και όχι μόνο. Η λέξη «Μελτέμ...
Η χρήση της κλίμακας είχε καθιερωθεί στα ημερολόγια των πλοίων κατά το 1830, ενώ υιοθετήθηκε ως έγκυρη το 1835 από το πρώτ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Περί Ανέμων, Νεφών και Υδάτων

40 views

Published on

Περί Ανέμων, Νεφών και Υδάτων

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Περί Ανέμων, Νεφών και Υδάτων

  1. 1. Περί Ανέμων, Νεφών και Υδάτων Κλίμακα DOUGLAS για το κύμα Βαθμίδα Χαρακτηρισμός Θά- λασσας Πιθανό Ύψος Κύματος σε μέτρα Ύψος Κύματος σε μέτρα Από Έως Ελάχιστο Μέγιστο 0 Γαλήνια 0 0 1 Ρυτιδωμένη 0,10 0,20 0 0,10 2 Ήρεμη 0,20 0,60 0,10 0,50 3 Λίγο ταραγμένη 0,60 1,00 0,50 1,25 4 Ταραγμένη 1,00 2,00 1,25 2,50 5 Κυματώδης 3,00 1,25 2,5 0 4,00 6 Πολύ κυματώδης 4,00 2,50 4,00 6,00 7 Τρικυμιώδης 5,50 7,00 6,00 9,00 8 Πολύ τρικυμιώδης 9,00 11,50 9,00 14,00 9 Πολύ άγρια 14,00  14,00  ΣΗΜΕΙΩΣΗ: Η κατάσταση θάλασσας με τις τιμές του ύψους κύματος, αναφέρονται σε ανεμο- γενή κύματα, σε ανοικτό πέλαγος και πλήρως ανεπτυγμένη θάλασσα, Σε περιο- ρισμένης έκτασης θαλάσσιες περιοχές, κόλπους κλπ, ή κοντά στις ακτές με άνεμο που πνέει από την ξηρά προς τη θάλασσα, τα ύψη κύματος είναι μικρότερα και οξύτερα. Κλίμακα BEAUFORT για τον Άνεμο και το Κύμα ΚΛΙΜΑΚΑ ΑΝΕΜΟΥ ΧΑΡΑΚΤΗΡΙΣΜΟΣ ΑΝΕΜΟΥ ΜΕΣΗ ΤΑΧΥΤΗΤΑ ΘΑΛΑΣΣΑΣ ΣΕ ΚΟΜΒΟΥΣ ΧΑΡΑΚΤΗΡΙΣΜΟΣ ΘΑΛΑΣΣΑΣ ΚΛΙΜΑΚΑ ΘΑΛΑΣΣΑΣ 0 Άπνοια 0 Γαλήνια 0 1 Σχεδόν άπνοια 1 - 3 Ρυτιδωμένη 1 2 Πολύ ασθενής 4 - 6 Ήρεμη 2 3 Ασθενής 7 - 10 Λίγο ταραγμένη 3 4. Σχεδόν μέτριος 11 - 16 Ταραγμένη 3 - 4 5 Μέτριος 17 - 21 Κυματώδης 4 6 Ισχυρός 22 - 27 Πολύ κυματώδης 5 7 Σχεδόν θυελλώδης 28 - 33 Τρικυμιώδης 6 8 Θυελλώδης 34 - 40 Πολύ τρικυμιώδης 6 - 7 9 Πολύ θυελλώδης 41 - 47 Πολύ άγρια 7 10 Θύελλα 48 - 55 Γαλήνια 7 - 8 11 Ισχυρή θύελλα 56 - 63 Ρυτιδωμένη 8 12 Τυφώνας 64 + Ήρεμη 9 Η θάλασσα σε κλίμακα Μποφόρ Στην συνέχεια παρουσιάζονται οι καταστάσεις στην θάλασσα σε κλίμακα των μποφόρ.
  2. 2. Κατάσταση 0 ή 0 Μποφόρ Περιγραφή επιφάνειας θάλασσας «γαλήνη». Ονομασία δύναμης αέρα «Ά- «Άπνοια». Ταχύτητα ανέμου μικρότερη από 1 κόμβο. Η θάλασσα γυαλί. Κατάσταση 1 ή 1 Μποφόρ: Περιγραφή επιφάνειας θάλασσας «γαλήνη». Ονομασία δύναμης αέρα «υ- ποπνέων». Ταχύτητα ανέμου 1 – 3 κόμ- βοι, μέση ταχύτητα 2 κόμβοι. Σχηματίζονται ρυτιδώματα στην ε- πιφάνεια της θάλασσας. Κατάσταση 2 ή 2 Μποφόρ: Περιγραφή επιφάνειας θάλασσας «ήρεμη». Ονομασία δύναμης αέρα «α- σθενής». Ταχύτητα ανέμου 4 – 6 κόμβοι, μέση ταχύτητα 4 κόμβοι. Σχηματίζονται μικρά κυματάκια, που οι κορυφές τους έχουν λεία εμφά- νιση, χωρίς να σπάνε. Κατάσταση 3 ή 3 Μποφόρ: Περιγραφή επιφάνειας θάλασσας «λίγο ταραγμένη». Ονομασία δύναμης αέρα «λεπτός». Ταχύτητα ανέμου 7 – 10 κόμβοι, μέση ταχύτητα 9 κόμβοι. Σχηματίζονται μεγαλύτερα κυματά- κια. Οι κορυφές τους αρχίζουν να σπά- νε και εμφανίζονται σποραδικά κύματα με άσπρο αφρό. Κατάσταση 4 ή 4 Μποφόρ: Περιγραφή επιφάνειας θάλασσας «λίγο ταραγμένη» μέχρι «ταραγμένη». Ονομασία δύναμης αέρα «μέτριος». Τα- χύτητα ανέμου 11 – 16 κόμβοι, μέση τα- χύτητα 13 κόμβοι. Μικρά κυματάκια που αρχίζουν να μεγαλώνουν. Σχηματίζονται συχνότερα κύματα με άσπρο αφρό.
  3. 3. Κατάσταση 5 ή 5 Μποφόρ: Περιγραφή επιφάνειας θάλασσας «ταραγμένη». Ονομασία δύναμης αέρα «λαμπρός». Ταχύτητα ανέμου 17 – 21 κόμβοι, μέση ταχύτητα 18 κόμβοι. Κύματα μετρίου μεγέθους, που γί- νονται μακρύτερα και παίρνουν κατά μήκος μια πιο συγκεκριμένη μορφή. Σχηματίζονται πολλά κύματα με άσπρο αφρό και ίσως να αρχίσουν να εμφανί- ζονται σταγονίδια. Κατάσταση 6 ή 6 Μποφόρ: Περιγραφή επιφάνειας θάλασσας «κυματώδης». Ονομασία δύναμης αέρα «ισχυρός». Ταχύτητα ανέμου 22 – 27 κόμβοι, μέση ταχύτητα 24 κόμβοι. Αρχίζουν να σχηματίζονται μεγάλα κύματα. Οι κορυφές με άσπρο αφρό είναι περισσότερο έντονες σε όλη την επιφάνεια. Υπάρχει πιθανότητα εμφάνι- σης σταγονιδίων. Κατάσταση 7 ή 7 Μποφόρ: Περιγραφή επιφάνειας θάλασσας «κυματώδης» μέχρι «πολύ κυματώδης». Ονομασία δύναμης αέρα «σφοδρός». Ταχύτητα ανέμου 28 – 33 κόμβοι, μέση ταχύτητα 30 κόμβοι. Σχηματίζονται σωροί από μεγάλα κύματα και αρχίζει να εκτοξεύεται ά- σπρος αφρός από κύματα που σπάνε, σε σχήμα λουρίδων κατά τη διεύθυνση του αέρα. Κατάσταση 8 ή 8 Μποφόρ: Περιγραφή επιφάνειας θάλασσας «πολύ κυματώδης» μέχρι «τρικυμιώδης». Ονομασία δύναμης αέρα «θυελλώδης». Ταχύτητα ανέμου 34 – 40 κόμβοι, μέση ταχύτητα 37 κόμβοι. Κύματα μετρίου ύψους και μεγαλύ- τερου ύψους. Οι αιχμές των κορυφών αρχίζουν να σπάνε σε μορφή σταγονι- δίων. Ο αφρός μεταφέρεται κατά τη διεύθυνση του αέρα.
  4. 4. Κατάσταση 9 ή 9 Μποφόρ: Περιγραφή επιφάνειας θάλασσας «τρικυμιώδης». Ονομασία δύναμης αέρα «θύελλα». Ταχύτητα ανέμου 41 – 47 κόμ- βοι, μέση ταχύτητα 44 κόμβοι. Κύματα μεγάλου ύψους με πυκνές λουρίδες αφρού κατά τη διεύθυνση του αέρα. Κορυφές των κυμάτων αρχίζουν να καταρρέουν και να στρέφονται προς τα κάτω. Ο αφρός των κυμάτων μπορεί να επηρεάσει την ορατότητα. Κατάσταση 10 ή 10 Μποφόρ: Περιγραφή επιφάνειας θάλασσας «πολύ τρικυμιώδης». Ονομασία δύναμης αέρα «ισχυρή θύελλα». Ταχύτητα ανέμου 48 – 55 κόμβοι, μέση ταχύτητα 52 κόμβοι. Κύματα πολύ μεγάλα με μακριές κο- ρυφές, που αναδιπλώνονται. Ο αφρός τους παρασύρεται σε πυκνές άσπρες λουρίδες κατά τη διεύθυνση του αέρα. Η επιφάνεια της θάλασσας γίνεται λευκή και το ανεβοκατέβασμα της είναι εντονότερο, δημιουργώντας κρούσεις. Η ορατότητα επηρεάζεται. Γενικά, δεν ταξιδεύουμε και φροντίζουμε να μπούμε σε κάποιο υπή- νεμο μέρος πριν φτάσουμε στην κατάσταση αυτή. Κατάσταση 11 ή 11 Μποφόρ: Περιγραφή επιφάνειας θάλασσας: «μαινόμενη». Ονομασία δύναμης αέρα «σφοδρή θύελλα». Ταχύτητα ανέμου 56 – 63 κόμβοι, μέση ταχύτητα 60 κόμβοι. Κύματα πάρα πολύ μεγάλα. Πλοία μικρού και μεγάλου μεγέθους μπορεί να μη φαίνονται πίσω από τα κύματα, για ένα χρονικό διάστημα. Η θάλασσα καλύ- πτεται εντελώς με μακριές άσπρες περιο- χές αφρού, κατά τη διεύθυνση του αέρα. Οι αιχμές των κορυφών των κυμάτων μετατρέπονται σε αφρό. Η ορατότητα επηρεάζεται αρκετά. Κατάσταση 12 ή 12 Μποφόρ: Περιγραφή επιφάνειας θάλασσας «παράφορη». Ονομασία δύναμης αέρα «τυφώνας». Ταχύτητα ανέμου μεγαλύτερη από 63 κόμβους. Ο αέρας είναι γεμάτος από αφρό και σταγονίδια. Η θάλασσα είναι εντελώς λευ- κή από τα σταγονίδια και η ορατότητα επηρεάζεται πολύ σοβαρά.
  5. 5. Κατάσταση 13 – 17 ή 13 μέχρι – Μποφόρ Το 1944 η κλίμακα Μποφόρ αυξήθηκε μέχρι την δύναμη 17. Οι επιπλέον κα- ταστάσεις, που φτάνουν μέχρι ανέμους 118 κόμβων (220 χλμ/ώρα) προστέθηκαν για ειδικούς λόγους, που αφορούν τη μέτρηση των τροπικών κυκλώνων. Για χρήση στη θάλασσα δεν έχουν ιδιαίτερη σημασία, γιατί δεν είναι δυνατόν να υπολογίσει κανείς τη δύναμη από την κατάσταση της θάλασσας. Για καταστάσεις από 1 – 8, μπορούμε πρακτικά και κατά προσέγγιση να υ- πολογίσουμε την ταχύτητα του αέρα σε κόμβους. Απλά πολλαπλασιάζουμε τη δύναμη επί 5 και αφαιρούμε 5. Για παράδειγμα, στα 4 Μποφόρ η ταχύτητα του αέρα σε κόμβους είναι 4 x5 = 20, 20 – 5 = 15 κόμβοι περίπου. Στο τέλος του ση- μειώματος αυτού υπάρχει πίνακας αντιστοιχιών. Η περιγραφή της κατάστασης της θάλασσας στην παραπάνω κλίμακα είναι βέβαια σχετική. Στα 9 Μποφόρ για παράδειγμα αναφέρεται ότι «ο αφρός των κυ- μάτων μπορεί να επηρεάσει την ορατότητα». Η αίσθηση αυτή είναι πραγματική στη γέφυρα ενός μεγάλου πλοίου, αλλά σε ένα μικρό σκάφος η ορατότητα επη- ρεάζεται πάρα πολύ σοβαρά. Επίσης είναι σχετική η περιγραφή της κατάστασης της θάλασσας κοντά στη στεριά. Αν ο αέρας είναι από τη στεριά, δεν προλαβαίνει να «θαλασσώσει», ενώ αν φυσάει από το πέλαγος, το κύμα μπορεί να είναι μεγαλύτερο και πιο απρό- βλεπτο, με τη βοήθεια του αντιμάμαλου (1). Στην Ελλάδα και ειδικότερα στις κλειστές θάλασσές μας, πολύ σπάνια πιά- νουν καιροί με δύναμη πάνω από 10. Κάτι τέτοιο μπορεί να συμβεί μόνο κατά τους χειμερινούς μήνες και ποτέ το καλοκαίρι, που συνήθως ταξιδεύουμε με το σκάφος αναψυχής. Τους θερινούς μήνες είναι ελάχιστες οι φορές, που θα αντιμε- τωπίσουμε ένα 8άρι. Ακόμα και σ' αυτή την περίπτωση ο καιρός ταξιδεύεται με κα- τάλληλο υπολογισμό της πορείας μας λόγω των πολλών νησιών μας, διαλέγο- ντας την υπήνεμη πλευρά τους, που θα μας καλύψει. Τα Σύννεφα Ανάλογα με το ύψος στο όποιο παρουσιάζονται τα σύννεφα, ταξινομούνται σε 4 κατηγορίες με τις υποκατηγορίες όπως παρακάτω. α. Τα ανώτερα νέφη, διακρινόμενα περαιτέρω σε: 1. Θύσανους (Cirrus, C). 2. Θυσανοστρώματα (Cïrrostratus, Cs). 3. Θυσανοσωρείτες (Cirrocumulus, Ce}. β. Τα μέσα νέφη, διακρινόμενα περαιτέρω σε: 4. Υψισωρείτες (Altocumulus, Ac). 5. Υψιστρώματα (Altostratus, As). γ. Τα κατώτερα νέφη, διακρινόμενα περαιτέρω σε: 6. Στρώματα (Stratus, S). 7. Στρωματοσωρείτες (Stratocumulus, Se). 8. Μελανοστρώματα (Nimbostratus, Ns). δ. Τα νέφη των ανοδικών ρευμάτων, διακρινόμενα περαιτέρω σε: 9. Σωρείτες (Cumulus, c). 10. Σωρειτομελανίες (Cumulonimbus, cb). (1) Παλινδρομικός κυματισμός, η επιστροφή ενός κύματος, αφού πρώτα κτυπήσει στα βράχια της ακτής (ναυτικός όρος)
  6. 6. Αναλυτικά οι υποκατηγορίες: 1. Θύσανοι – Cirrus Βρίσκονται ψηλά και είναι πολύ α- ραιά, λευκά σύννεφα. Μοιάζουν με λο- φία ή φτερά. Εμφανίζονται όταν υπάρχει καλοκαιρία. Συνήθως αυτά τα νέφη υ- ποδηλώνουν ανεμώδη καιρό για τις ε- πόμενες 1 – 2 ημέρες. Το ύψος τους είναι 5 – 11 χιλιόμετρα. Αποτελούνται κυρίως από παγοκρυστάλλους. 2. Θυσανοστρώματα – Cirrostratus Είναι αραιά λευκά σύννεφα. Είναι τα μόνα που δημιουργούν ένα φωτεινό στεφάνι γύρω από τον ήλιο και το φεγγάρι. Αν το στεφάνι αυτό μεγαλώσει ση- μαίνει καλοκαιρία. Αν μικρύνει, σημαίνει βροχή. Αν ο ουρανός είναι καλυμμένος με θυσάνους και από πάνω αρχίζει να σκουραίνει, ενώ από κάτω αρχίζουν τα σύννεφα να μετατρέπονται σε θυσανο- στρώματα, είναι μια ένδειξη ότι θα βρέξει ή θα χιονίσει. Το ύψος τους είναι 5 – 9 χι- λιόμετρα. Αποτελούνται κυρίως από πα- γοκρυστάλλους. Τα θυσανοστρώματα συνήθως εμφανίζονται λίγο πριν την έ- λευση ενός θερμού μετώπου πάνω από μια γεωγραφική περιοχή. 3. Θυσανοσωρείτες – Cirrocumulus Είναι μικρές κυκλικές μάζες που μοιάζουν με αυλάκια άμμου ή ένα κοπάδι πρόβα- τα. Δεν είναι προβληματικά κι εμφανίζο- νται συνήθως μετά από καταιγίδες. Γρή- γορα όμως εξαφανίζονται κι αφήνουν έναν καταγάλανο ουρανό. Το ύψος τους είναι 5 – 8 χιλιόμετρα. 4. Υψισωρείτες – Altocumulus Είναι νέφη καλοκαιρίας. Μοιάζουν με τα Cirrocumulus, αλλά είναι πολύ με- γαλύτερα, πιο παχιά κι όχι τόσο άσπρα. Έχουν και μερικές σκιές. Συνήθως εμφα- νίζονται κι αυτά μετά από καταιγίδα. Ύ- ψος 1,5 με 6 χιλιόμετρα.
  7. 7. 5. Ύψιστρώματα – Altostratus Είναι πέπλος φαιός ο όποίος πολλές φορές σκεπάζει ολόκληρο τον ουρανό. Ο Ήλιος και ή Σελήνη φαίνονται μέσα από τα σύννεφα αυτά όπως μέσα από θαμπό γυα- λί. Πολλές φορές ο πέπλος είναι πολύ πυ- κνός και σκοτεινός και τα δύο αυτά άστρα δεν φαίνονται. Από τα υψιστρώματα είναι δυνατό να προέλθει βροχή ή και χιόνι. 6. Στρώματα – Stratus Είναι τα χαμηλότερα σύννεφα και δημιουργούν ένα στρώμα που θα μπο- ρούσαμε να πούμε ότι μοιάζει με χαμηλή ομίχλη. Δεν είναι σύννεφα βροχής, αλλά καμιά φορά μπορεί να ψιχαλίσουν. Όταν το βράδυ αρχίσουν να πυκνώνουν και νωρίς το πρωί καλύπτουν τον ουρανό, τότε θ' ακολουθήσει μια θαυμάσια ημέ- ρα. Ύψος λιγότερο από τα 2,5 χιλιόμε- τρα. Αποτελούνται από σταγονίδια νε- ρού. 7. Στρωματοσωρείτες – Stratocumulus Στρώματα ή έδρανα τα όποια απο- τελούνται από πλακούντες ή κυλίνδρους ασαφείς και φαιούς με σκοτεινά τμήμα- τα. Τα στοιχεία αυτά παρουσιάζονται σε ομάδες, σειρές ή ρόλους σε μία ή δύο διευθύνσεις. Πολλές φορές το στρώμα από τέτοια σύννεφα είναι πολύ πυκνό. Άλλες φορές όμως δεν είναι πυκνό και αφήνει να φαίνονται κομμάτια του ου- ρανού. 8. Μελανοστρώματα – Nimbostratus Είναι χαμηλά σύννεφα με σκοτεινό φαιό χρώμα και άμορφα. τα σύννεφα αυτά είναι τα πιο βροχοφόρα. Η βροχή ή το χιόνι πού προέρχονται από αυτά έχουν μικρή ένταση αλλά μεγάλη διάρκεια. 9. Σωρείτες – Cumulus Είναι πολύ εύκολο ν' αναγνωριστούν. Αφράτα, άσπρα σύννεφα, που μοιά- ζουν με κουνουπίδι. Αν είναι μακριά το ένα από το άλλο, τότε προμηνύουν καλό
  8. 8. καιρό. Όταν όμως μαζευτούν πολλά και οι κορφές τους πολλαπλασιαστούν, τότε μπορεί να φέρουν ξαφνική και δυνατή βροχή. Αν υπάρχουν τα σύννεφα αυτά πάνω από θάλασσα, τότε είναι ένδειξη ότι από κάτω τους υπάρχει στεριά. Ύψος 2 - 5 χιλιόμετρα και χαμηλότερα. Αποτελού- νται από κρυστάλλους πάγου. 10. Σωρειτομελανίες – Cumulonimbus Τα σύννεφα αυτά έχουν πολύ μεγά- λο όγκο και μεγάλη κατακόρυφη ανάπτυ- ξη. Οι διαστρώσεις τους παίρνουν τη μορφή βουνών ή πύργων και τα ανώτε- ρα μέρη τους έχουν πολλές φορές ινώδη ύφη σε μορφή αμονιού. Είναι τα πιο ο- γκώδη νέφη και έχουν μεγάλα φορτία η- λεκτρισμού. Τα ηλεκτρικά φορτία τους δι- ανέμονται πολύ ανώμαλα και οι ανοδικές και καθοδικές κινήσεις σε αυτά είναι πο- λύ Ισχυρές. Είναι τα πιο καταιγιδοφόρα σύννεφα και δίνουν βροχές ραγδαίες και διαλείπουσες πού πολλές φορές συνοδεύονται και από χαλάζι. ΠΡΑΚΤΙΚΗ ΠΡΟΓΝΩΣΗ ΜΕ ΤΑ ΣΗΜΑΔΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΤΑ ΦΥΣΙΚΑ ΦΑΙΝΟΜΕΝΑ Το ζωικό βασίλειο έχει δικό του τρόπο να προβλέπει την κακοκαιρία. Ο άν- θρωπος παρατήρησε τη συμπεριφορά των ζώων και τη χρησιμοποίησε σαν ση- μάδι για τη δική του πρόγνωση. Η παρατήρηση και των φυσικών φαινομένων οδήγησε στην πρακτική πρόβλεψη του καιρού. Ακόμα και σήμερα βρίσκει κανείς ψαράδες στα νησιά, που μπορούν να προβλέψουν τον τοπικό καιρό με μεγαλύ- τερη ακρίβεια από τη γενική πρόγνωση της ευρύτερης περιοχής. Σήμερα όλα τα παραπάνω σημάδια έχουν εξηγηθεί επιστημονικά, αφού δεν είναι τίποτε άλλο από μετεωρολογικά και φυσικά φαινόμενα. Ας δούμε λοιπόν μερικά σημάδια, που θα μας δώσουν πρακτικά μια γενική κατάσταση για τον καιρό που θα επικρατήσει. Παρατηρώντας το χρώμα του ουρανού  Γαλανός ουρανός, περιμένουμε καλό και αίθριο καιρό . . .  Μπλε ουρανός, περιμένουμε να σηκώσει αέρα . . .  Κόκκινος ουρανός, περιμένουμε να χειροτερεύσει ο καιρός και πιθανό- τατα να βρέξει . . .  Κόκκινος ουρανός το πρωί, θα έχουμε βροχή . . .  Αν ο ήλιος είναι χλωμός, θα έχουμε βροχή . . .  Ουρανός ωχρός προς ελαφρύ κίτρινο, θα έχουμε σύντομα βροχή . . . Παρατηρώντας τον σχηματισμό των νεφών  Διάσπαρτοι θύσανοι (cirrus) που αρχίζουν να εξελίσσονται σε θυσανο- στρώματα (cirrostratus) και συγκεντρώνονται σχηματίζοντας μεγάλα λευκά σύννεφα (cumulus): μια κακοκαιρία είναι πιθανή . . .
  9. 9.  Μεγάλα λευκά σύννεφα (cumulus) που αρχίζουν να γκριζάρουν, η κα- κοκαιρία είναι αναμενόμενη, ιδίως αν ακούμε βροντές . . .  Αν τα σύννεφα μαζεύονται στις βουνοκορφές και μετά κατεβαίνουν στους πρόποδες, είναι προμήνυμα βροχής . . .  Αν τα χαμηλά σύννεφα αρχίσουν να ανεβαίνουν, ο καιρός θα καλοσυ- νέψει . . .  Αν τα σύννεφα συμπλέκονται και κατεβαίνουν προς τη γη, θα έχουμε σύντομα βροχή . . .  Αν τα σύννεφα τρέχουν σε αντίθετη κατεύθυνση από τον αέρα, θα ξε- σπάσει θύελλα . . .  Αν τα σύννεφα μοιάζουν να κυνηγάνε το ένα το άλλο, θα έχουμε θύελ- λα . . . Παρατηρώντας τον ουρανό κατά την δύση του ήλιου  Αν έχει ρόδινο χρώμα, θα έχουμε καλό καιρό . . .  Αν κατά τη δύση ο ουραός έχει κίτρινο χρώμα, θα έχουμε αέρα . . .  Αν έχει ωχροκίτρινο χρώμα, θα έχουμε βροχή . . . Παρατηρώντας τον ουρανό κατά την ανατολή του ήλιου  Αν έχει σύννεφα στην ανατολή, θα έχουμε αέρα . . .  Αν δεν έχει σύννεφα στην ανατολή, θα έχουμε καλό καιρό . . . Δείτε και αυτά  Αν οι γλάροι το πρωί φεύγουν ανοιχτά, θα έχουμε καλό καιρό.  Αν οι γλάροι παραμένουν κοντά στη στεριά, θα έχουμε κακοκαιρία.  Αν ο ήλιος ή το φεγγάρι φαίνονται στον ορίζοντα μεγαλύτερα, θα πρέ- πει να περιμένουμε βροχή.  Αν τα αστέρια λάμπουν πολύ, θα πρέπει να περιμένουμε βροχή.  Αν τα χταπόδια τρυπώνουν στα λαγούμια τους και τα σκεπάζουν με βότσαλα, προμηνύεται φουρτούνα.  Αν ο ήλιος ή το φεγγάρι περιβάλλονται από μεγάλους κύκλους, δεν υπάρχει πιθανότητα να βρέξει.  Αν οι κύκλοι γύρω από τον ήλιο ή το φεγγάρι είναι μικροί, μπορεί να βρέξει.  Αν αστράφτει στο Βορρά, θα φυσήξει δυνατός αέρας.  Αν αστράφτει στο Νότο, θα έχουμε βροχή.  Αν αστράφτει και συγχρόνως βροντάει, προμηνύεται καταιγίδα.  Αν βροντάει τη νύχτα, υπάρχει περίπτωση καταιγίδας.  Αν βροντάει το πρωί, θα φυσήξει αέρας από τη διεύθυνση που ακού- γονται οι βροντές.  Αν σηκωθεί αέρας πριν από τη βροχή, γρήγορα θα καλοσυνέψει.  Αν σηκωθεί αέρας μετά τη βροχή, θα φυσήξει ακόμα περισσότερο.  Όταν πέφτουν οι διάττοντες αστέρες, ακολουθούν κάποια κατεύθυνση. Ο αέρας, που θα φυσήξει την επομένη μέρα θα έχει την ίδια κατεύθυν- ση.  Αν οι κάβοι και οι βραχονησίδες φαίνονται να προεξέχουν από την επι- φάνεια της θάλασσας, είναι σημάδι πως θα φυσήξουν νοτιάδες. Τα βαρομετρικά συστήματα Ο καιρός δημιουργείται κυρίως από το συνδυασμό των βαρομετρικών συ- στημάτων, αλλά και από την περιστροφή της γης, τη μορφολογία του εδάφους και άλλους παράγοντες. Εκείνο που κάνει τον άνεμο να φυσάει πότε από μια κα-
  10. 10. τεύθυνση και πότε από άλλη, πότε είναι ασθενής και πότε ισχυρός, είναι η άνιση ατμοσφαιρική πίεση, δηλαδή η διαφορά δυναμικού μεταξύ δύο περιοχών. Η δια- φορετική θερμοκρασία μεταξύ περιοχών δημιουργεί διαφορετικές πιέσεις που τεί- νουν να εξισορροπηθούν. Δημιουργείται λοιπόν μια ροή αέρα που φυσάει από τις περιοχές των υψηλών πιέσεων προς αυτές με την χαμηλή πίεση. Ας δούμε λοιπόν, αυτά τα βαρομετρικά συστήματα. Κυκλώνας ή Ύφεση (βαρομετρικό χαμηλό) Είναι μια περιοχή χαμηλών πιέσεων που παρουσιάζει πολλές αλλαγές. Στο βόρειο ημισφαίριο έχει συνήθως ΒΑ κατεύθυνση, με αλλαγές στην πορεία της. Αν συναντήσει δύο περιοχές υψηλής πίεσης, η ύφεση περνάει ανάμεσά τους. Τα ψη- λά βουνά την εκτρέπουν από την πορεία της. Η ταχύτητά της είναι περίπου 20 μί- λια την ώρα. Ο μέσος όρος του βάθους της είναι κάτω από 1.000 millibars. Μια βαθιά ύφεση συνήθως είναι κάτω από 990 millibars, ενώ μια αβαθής είναι πάνω από 1.100. Η τάση του αέρα είναι να πνέει προς το κέντρο της με αριστερόστρο- φη φορά. Η ένταση του αέρα είναι συνήθως ισχυρή. Παρουσιάζει συχνά ανεμο- στρόβιλους. Συνήθως φέρνει λεπτή βροχή. Αντικυκλώνας (βαρομετρικό υψηλό) Είναι μια περιοχή υψηλών πιέσεων. Στο σύστημα αυτό η τάση του αέρα είναι να πνέει προς τα έξω, με δεξιόστροφη φορά. Η πίεση στο κέντρο είναι συνήθως πάνω από 1.030 millibars. Καλύπτει μεγαλύτερη περιοχή από την ύφεση. Το σύ- στημα παραμένει σταθερό ή κινείται αργά. Οι άνεμοι είναι συνήθως ελαφρείς. Ο αντικυκλώνας χωρίζεται στο θερινό και στο χειμερινό. Ο θερινός έχει ωραίο καιρό, καθαρό ουρανό, ζεστή μέρα και δροσερή νύχτα. Αντίθετα ο χειμερινός έχει συν- νεφιασμένο ουρανό, αλλαγές θερμοκρασίας, ψυχρό και μουντό καιρό. Οι καιροί Ο συνδυασμός και η θέση των δύο κύριων βαρομετρικών συστημάτων είναι εκείνα που άλλοτε ενισχύουν και άλλοτε μειώνουν την ένταση του αέρα και αλλά- ζουν τη διεύθυνση του ανέμου, που αισθανόμαστε εμείς στην επιφάνεια της θά- λασσας. Οι καιροί παίρνουν την ονομασία τους ανάλογα με τη διεύθυνση, από την οποία φυσάνε. Κάθε ναυτικός χάρτης έχει σε δύο τρία σημεία τυπωμένους κύ- κλους με υποδιαιρέσεις σε μοίρες, τα λεγόμενα ανεμολόγια. Αν παρατηρήσουμε ένα ανεμολόγιο βλέπουμε πως ο γεωγραφικός Βορράς αντιστοιχεί σε 0º, η Ανατολή σε 90º, ο Νότος σε 180º και η Δύση σε 270º, από ό- που προέρχεται η ονομασία του κάθε καιρού. Όταν λέμε Ανατολή εννοούμε το σταθερό σημείο του ορίζοντα, που βρίσκεται στις 90º του ανεμολογίου και όχι αναγκαστικά το σημείο από όπου ανατέλλει ο ήλιος, το οποίο είναι μεταβλητό, ανάλογα με την εποχή του χρόνου. Τους καιρούς επίσης τους χωρίζουμε στους οκτώ πρωτεύοντες και στους οκτώ δευτερεύοντες. Ανάμεσα σε δυο διαδοχικούς πρωτεύοντες καιρούς αντιστοιχεί και ένας δευτερεύων. Η γωνιακή απόσταση μεταξύ δύο διαδοχικών πρωτευόντων καιρών είναι 45º μοίρες. Η απόσταση μεταξύ ενός πρωτεύοντος και του αμέσως επόμενου δευτε- ρεύοντος ή ενδιάμεσου καιρού είναι ίση με τόξο 22,5º μοιρών. Για να περιγράψουμε τη διεύθυνση του πνέοντα ανέμου αναφερόμαστε στο από πού έρχεται ο άνεμος. Όταν λέμε πως φυσάει π.χ. βορειοανατολικός αέρας με ταχύτητα 15 κόμβων, σημαίνει πως ο αέρας έρχεται με διεύθυνση από βορει- οανατολικά και κατευθύνεται προς νοτιοδυτικά με ταχύτητα 15 κόμβων.
  11. 11. ANEMOI – ΑΝΕΜΟΛΟΓΙΟ Πέρα από τη γεωγραφική ονομασία του κάθε ανέμου, οι ναυτικοί μας έχουν δώσει τη δική τους ονοματολογία. Στη γλώσσα μας, με τη μεγάλη ναυτική παρά- δοση, υπάρχουν τρεις ονοματολογίες για τους καιρούς, η γεωγραφική, η κοινή των θαλασσινών μας και η πιο ρομαντική, η πλέον επίσημη που χρησιμοποιού- σαμε πιο παλιά. Με έντονα γράμματα αναφέρονται οι κύριοι ή πρωτεύοντες και- ροί, ενώ οι υπόλοιποι είναι οι δευτερεύοντες ή ενδιάμεσοι. Σε παρένθεση αναφέ- ρονται οι συμβολισμοί και η γεωγραφική ονομασία των καιρών στα αγγλικά. Συμβολισμός Ανεμο- λόγιο Γεωγραφική Ναυτική Επίσημη B (N) 0 º Βόρειος (North) Τραμουντάνα Βορράς ΒΒΑ (NNE) 22,5 º Βόρειος-Βορειοανατολικός (North-Northeast) Γρεγοτραμουντάνα Μεσοβορράς ΒΑ (NE) 045 º Βορειοανατολικός (Northeast) Γρέγος Μέσης ΑΒΑ (ENE) 67,5 º Ανατολικός-Βορειοανατολικός (East-Northeast) Γρεγολεβάντης Μεσαπηλιώτης Α (E) 90 º Ανατολικός (East) Λεβάντης Απηλιώτης ΑΝΑ (ESE) 112,5 º Ανατολικός-Νοτιοανατολικός (East-Southeast) Σοροκολεβάντης Ευραπηλιώτης ΝΑ (SE) 135 º Νοτιοανατολικός (Southeast) Σορόκος Εύρος ΝΝΑ (SSE) 157,5 º Νότιος-Νοτιοανατολικός (South-Southeast) Οστριασορόκος Ευρόνοτος Ν (S) 180 º Νότιος (South) Όστρια Νότος ΝΝΔ (SSW) 202,5 º Νότιος-Νοτιοδυτικός (South-Southwest) Οστριογάρμπης Λιβόνοτος ΝΔ (SW) 225 º Νοτιοδυτικός (Southwest) Γαρμπής Λίβας ΔΝΔ (WSW) 247,5 º Δυτικός-Νοτιοδυτικός (West-Southwest) Πουνεντογάρμπης Λιβανοζέφυρος Δ (W) 270 º Δυτικός (West) Πουνέντης Ζέφυρος ΔΒΔ (WNW) 292,5 º Δυτικός-Βορειοδυτικός (West-Northwest) Πουνεντομαΐστρος Σκυρωνοζέφυρος ΒΔ (NW) 315 º Βορειοδυτικός (Northwest) Μαΐστρος Σκύρωνας ΒΒΔ (NNW) 337,5 º Βόρειος-Βορειοδυτικός (North-Northwest) Μαϊστροτραμουντάνα Σκυρωνοβορράς Το Μελτέμι Ένας από τους καιρούς που προκαλούν δέος στον ταξιδιώτη των ελληνικών θαλασσών, κυρίως του Αιγαίου, είναι το Μελτέμι. Το περίφημο Μελτέμι, το δροσε- ρό αυτό αεράκι που για τους στεριανούς το καλοκαίρι είναι αναζωογονητικό και
  12. 12. δροσίζει, ήταν πάντα ο καιρός που όταν δυνάμωνε πολύ, απασχολούσε επαγ- γελματίες θαλασσινούς και όχι μόνο. Η λέξη «Μελτέμι» έχει τούρκικη προέλευση. Στην αρχαιότητα ο τοπικός αυτός εποχιακός άνεμος λεγόταν «Ετήσιος». Από όλους τους εποχιακούς αέρηδες της Μεσογείου, το Μελτέμι παρουσιάζει τη μεγα- λύτερη χρονική διάρκεια. Πώς δημιουργείται το Μελτέμι Το σταθερό βαρομετρικό υψηλό (αντικυκλώνας) πάνω από τη Σιβηρία κατά τη διάρκεια του χειμώνα, δίνει τη θέση του το καλοκαίρι σε μια μεγάλη περιοχή χα- μηλής πίεσης (ύφεσης) πάνω από τη νοτιοανατολική Ασία. Μια προέκταση αυ- τής της ύφεσης καταλαμβάνει την περιοχή της βορειοανατολικής Μεσογείου. Συγ- χρόνως υπάρχει μια περιοχή υψηλών πιέσεων πάνω από τη Μαύρη Θάλασσα, που δημιουργεί μια ροή αέρα, ένα ρεύμα βορειοανατολικής διεύθυνσης, που πνέ- ει κατά μήκος του Αιγαίου πελάγους. Το Μελτέμι συνήθως πιάνει από τα μέσα Ιουνίου και καλμάρει το Σεπτέμβριο. Η δύναμή του ξεπερνάει πολλές φορές τα 8 Μποφόρ. Η διεύθυνσή του είναι βο- ρειοανατολική στο Βόρειο Αιγαίο, βόρεια στο κεντρικό Αιγαίο και βορειοδυτική στο νότιο. Στην Κρήτη συνήθως φυσάει από βόρειες διευθύνσεις. Στη θάλασσα των Κυθήρων, ανάμεσα στα Κύθηρα και την Κρήτη δημιουργείται ένα μπουγάζι, που συνήθως φέρνει τον καιρό από δυτικά. Το χειμώνα τα πράγματα αλλάζουν στις θάλασσές μας, όταν μια ύφεση, δη- λαδή ένα βαρομετρικό χαμηλό, περνάει κατά μήκος του νοτίου Αιγαίου προς την Τουρκία, προκαλώντας ενίσχυση των βορείων ανέμων. Καθώς η ύφεση περνάει, δημιουργείται ένας αντικυκλώνας πάνω από τα Βαλκάνια και την Αδριατική. Ο συνδυασμός των βαρομετρικών συστημάτων προκαλεί μια ροή βορείων ανέμων, που έχουν σαν αποτέλεσμα την πρόκληση κακοκαιρίας με καταστάσεις καιρού, που πολύ συχνά ξεπερνούν τα 9 Μποφόρ. Με ιδιαίτερα ισχυρούς βορειανατολικούς ανέμους πάνω από το Αιγαίο, η κατάσταση καιρού στο στενό των Κυθήρων φτάνει και ξεπερνά πολύ συχνά τα 10 Μποφόρ, ιδιαίτερα στον κάβο-Μαλιά (ακρ. Μαλέας). Οι άνεμοι αυτοί από βόρειες διευθύνσεις δεν είναι φυσικά το γνωστό μας Μελτέμι. Η κακοκαιρία συνήθως κρα- τάει μία - δύο μέρες και πολύ σπάνια φτάνει τις πέντε. Η κλίμακα ανέμου BEAUFORT Η κλίμακα Μποφόρ είναι ένας εμπειρικός τρόπος μέτρησης της έντασης των ανέμων, που βασίζεται στην παρατήρηση των αποτελεσμάτων του ανέμου στη στεριά ή τη θάλασσα. Το πλήρες επίσημο όνομά της είναι Beaufort Wind Force Scale = Kλίμακα (Έντασης Ανέμου) Μποφόρ. Η κλίμακα επινοήθηκε το 1806 από τον Ιρλανδό Ναύαρχο και υδρογράφο Φράνσις Μποφόρ (Francis Beaufort), προκειμένου να τυποποιηθεί η περιγραφή των καιρικών συνθηκών και να διευκολυνθεί η συνεννόηση των ναυτιλλομένων. Ο Μποφόρ ήταν επικεφαλής της υδρογραφικής υπηρεσίας του αγγλικού ναυτι- κού και επινόησε μια απλή κλίμακα δεκατριών βαθμών (0-12) για την εμπειρική μέ- τρηση των ανέμων, βασισμένη αρχικά στα αποτελέσματα που είχε ο άνεμος στα πανιά ενός αγγλικού πολεμικού πλοίου, δηλαδή από τον άνεμο που μόλις αρ- κούσε για την ώθησή του, έως «αυτόν που κανένα πανί δεν μπορεί να αντέξει».
  13. 13. Η χρήση της κλίμακας είχε καθιερωθεί στα ημερολόγια των πλοίων κατά το 1830, ενώ υιοθετήθηκε ως έγκυρη το 1835 από το πρώτο Διεθνές Μετεωρολογικό Συνέδριο των Βρυξελλών. Η ταχύτητα του ανέμου στην κλίμακα του Beaufort του 1946 βασίζεται στην εμπειρική σχέση: v = 0,836 B3/2 (m/s) όπου v είναι η ισοδύναμη ταχύτητα ανέμου, εκπεφρασμένη σε μέτρα/δευτερόλεπτο (m/s), σε ύψος 10 μέτρων πάνω από την επιφάνεια της θάλασσας και Β είναι ο αριθμός κλίμακας Beaufort. Πίνακας αντιστοίχισης της κλίμακας BEAUFORT Κλίμακα Μέτρα ανά δευτερόλεπτο Χιλιόμετρα ανά ώρα Μίλια Ξηράς (κόμβοι) ανά ώρα Ναυτικά Μίλια (ναυτικοί κόμβοι) ανά ώρα 0 < 0,4 < 1,4 < 1 < 1 1 0,4 – 1,5 1,5 – 5,4 1 – 3 1 – 3 2 1,6 – 3,3 5,5 – 11,9 4 – 7 4 – 6 3 3,4 – 5,4 12,0 - 19,4 8 – 12 7 – 10 4 5,5 – 7,9 19,5 – 28,4 13 – 18 11 – 16 5 8,0 – 10,7 28,5 – 38,5 19 – 24 17 – 21 6 10,8 – 13,8 38,6 – 49,7 25 – 31 22 – 27 7 13,9 – 17,1 49,8 – 61,6 32 – 38 28 – 33 8 17,2 – 20,7 61,7 – 74,5 39 – 46 34 – 40 9 20,8 – 24,4 74,6 – 87,8 47 – 54 41 – 47 10 24,5 – 28,4 87,9 – 102,2 55 – 63 48 – 55 11 28,5 – 32,6 102,3 – 117,4 64 – 72 56 – 63 12 32,7 – 36,9 117,5 – 132,8 73 – 82 64 – 71 13 37,0 – 41,4 132,9 – 149,0 83 – 92 72 – 80 14 41,5 – 46,1 149,1 – 165,9 93 – 103 81 – 89 15 46,2 – 50,9 166,0 – 183,2 104 – 114 90 – 99 16 51,0 – 56,0 183,3 – 203,3 115 – 125 100 – 108 17 56,1 – 61,2 203,4 – 220,3 126 – 136 109 – 118 Πηγές ΜΕΤΕΩΡΟΛΟΓΙΑ Α. Ν. Καραπιπέρη, Έκδοση Ιδρύματος Ευγενίδου «Εκπαιδευτικό Κείμενο Λυκείων Δοκίμων Αξιωματικών Εμπορικού Ναυτικού», https://www.flickr.com http://www.meteoclub.gr https://en.wikipedia.org Ιούλιος 2020 Κων-νος Παπανικολάου

×