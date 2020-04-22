Successfully reported this slideshow.
ДИДАКТИЧЕСКИЕ ИГРЫ НА УРОКАХ РУССКОГО ЯЗЫКА Автор работы: Луцик Н.В.
ДИДАКТИЧЕСКИЕ ИГРЫ – УПРАЖНЕНИЯ 1. Игра «Эрудит» не только активизирует мыслительную деятельность, но и содействует расшир...
Кто сумеет найти старославянские (по происхождению) слова и заменить их русскими: 1.Горят румянцем свежие ланиты. 2.Старец...
И резвятся тополя без меня. И смеется вся земля, И шмели снуют, звеня. Все на свете без меня, без меня! И я тогда вскочил,...
Замени в каждой паре слов синоним — антонимом, а антоним — синонимом.| Грусть, тоска (радость). Мрак, темнота (свет). Близ...
Замени прилагательное таким словом, чтоб оно не только называло признак, но и давало яркое, образное представление о предм...
Водящий показывает детям карточки с написанными четырьмя словами и предлагает догадаться, какое слово не входит в эту семь...
Кто этот художник-невидимка? Что он разукрасил в этом стихотворении? Каким стало все вокруг: деревья, небо, стены домов, о...
Список использованной литературы: 1. «Здравствуй, дядюшка Глагол!" Автор: Татьяна Рик Издательство: ВАКО; 2012 г. 2. «Игры...
