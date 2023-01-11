Buku MSC Oktober 2022_04102022.pdf

This book helped the management to measure the achievement from a qualitative aspect. People use this to measure whether a project is giving impactful results at the end of the project. Most Significant Changes assess the project impact from the perspective of the project beneficiaries; the tools seek aspect of qualitative that evaluate the satisfaction of a project. Nowadays, NGOs use this tool to help them understand how the project provides a strong bond with the communities. The tools not only assess the people at the grassroots level, but also the involvement of government to the project. This book helped the management to measure the achievement from a qualitative aspect. People use this to measure whether a project is giving impactful results at the end of the project. Most Significant Changes assess the project impact from the perspective of the project beneficiaries; the tools seek aspect of qualitative that evaluate the satisfaction of a project. Nowadays, NGOs use this tool to help them understand how the project provides a strong bond with the communities. The tools not only assess the people at the grassroots level, but also the involvement of government to the project. This book helped the management to measure the achievement from a qualitative aspect. People use this to measure whether a project is giving impactful results at the end of the project. Most Significant Changes assess the project impact from the perspective of the project beneficiaries; the tools seek aspect of qualitative that evaluate the satisfaction of a project. Nowadays, NGOs use this tool to help them understand how the project provides a strong bond with the communities. The tools not only assess the people at the grassroots level, but also the involvement of government to the project. This book helped the management to measure the achievement from a qualitative aspect. People use this to measure whether a project is giving impactful results at the end of the project. Most Significant Changes assess the project impact from the perspective of the project beneficiaries; the tools seek aspect of qualitative that evaluate the satisfaction of a project. Nowadays, NGOs use this tool to help them understand how the project provides a strong bond with the communities. The tools not only assess the people at the grassroots level, but also the involvement of government to the project. This book helped the management to measure the achievement from a qualitative aspect. People use this to measure whether a project is giving impactful results at the end of the project. Most Significant Changes assess the project impact from the perspective of the project beneficiaries; the tools seek aspect of qualitative that evaluate the satisfaction of a project. Nowadays, NGOs use this tool to help them understand how the project provides a strong bond with the communities. The agencies assess not only the people at the grassroots level but also the involvement of the government.